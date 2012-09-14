PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

La Roca FC Hires Utah’s First Director of High Performance Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Anne M. Wood Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Anne M. Wood of Cottonwood Heights, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the medical device field. About Anne M. Wood Anne Wood is the principal of Purol Solutions. - October 16, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Inc. Magazine Reveals truDigital Signage as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent. - October 14, 2019 - truDigital Signage

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Utah University Among Top 10 for Lowest Student Debt According to U.S. News & World Report, Southern Utah University is one of the top universities in the country in ensuring its students aren’t loaded down with debt when they graduate. - October 02, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University’s Aviation Program Spreads Its Wings with Renaming of College Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Camp and Its Lasting Impact; a Study from the American Camp Association ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

Immortal Works Press Releases The Midnight Call by Jodé Millman Immortal Works Press is proud to announce the release of The Midnight Call by Jodé Millman. This is Ms. Millman’s debut novel. The Midnight Call was short-listed for the 2014 Clue Award and received the First Place Blue Ribbon as "Best Police Procedural" by Chantireviews.com. Ms. - July 01, 2019 - Immortal Works Publishing

Utah Real Estate Brokerage Opens Specialty Veterans Office Aubrey and Associates Realty has opened a new real estate office focused on serving military veterans. The branch office is licensed from the Utah Division of Real Estate under the name Aubrey and Associates Realty (Veterans). All agents of this office have themselves served in the armed forces and have... - May 25, 2019 - Aubrey and Associates Realty

Process Technology, Inc. Expands Coverage Into Colorado and Wyoming Process Technology, Inc. (PTI) along with Mettler-Toledo Process Analytics, Inc. (MT) announces an expansion of territory within Colorado and Wyoming. - May 01, 2019 - Process Technology, Inc

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Celebrated as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California and Logan, Utah, has been celebrated as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of law, taxes and business. About Eldon... - April 24, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Huck Adventures is Raising $1 Million in Seed Funding to Connect Outdoor Adventure Enthusiasts Throughout the Country Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding. Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures

DynaGrace Enterprises Awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has been awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. The first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. DynaGrace Enterprises helps people breathe cleaner air by providing products and services for monitoring respirable dust particles and visible emissions. - April 10, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Offer Free Transportation P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP

Utah Legislature Approves 3-Year Bachelor Degree Program at SUU Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January 2020. “The... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University

MetaSource MERS Compliance Reviews Highlight Need for Improved Documentation Subservicer Compliance, Staff Turnover Among Sources of Difficulty - March 28, 2019 - MetaSource

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

Aptivada Names Randi P’Pool as CMO, Joining Leadership Team Aptivada, the fastest-growing solution for marketing and promotions announces they have named Randi P’Pool as Chief Marketing Officer. Randi is joining the Aptivada Leadership team and will oversee marketing and business development strategies for the company. Randi has been in the broadcast industry... - March 19, 2019 - Aptivada

DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Tangible Solutions Completes Expansion of Orthopedic 3D Printing Facility In response to increased demand for the Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Implants, Tangible Solutions is announcing the completion of a 6,000 sq. ft. expansion of their Additive Manufacturing (AM) facility. This expansion will support the Ohio-based company’s own growth plans to match... - February 21, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Grand Canyon West Has No Tie to Grand Canyon National Park Uranium Story Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Historic Dual Enrollment Program Receives Final Approval for SUU and Southwest Tech A historic partnership between Southern Utah University and Southwest Technical College received final approval to become one of the first dual enrollment programs of its kind in the nation. - February 13, 2019 - Southern Utah University

CASE President, Phyllis Wolfram to Give Webinar on "Reinventing Special Education in 2019" as Part of the eLuma Webinar Series Phyllis Wolfram, the president of the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), will join eLuma to present a webinar entitled, "Reinventing Special Education in 2019." The presentation will focus on the current state of special education, what national organizations like CASE & the CEC are doing to make it better, and how special educators can become more involved. - January 25, 2019 - eLuma Online Therapy

Closing Disclosures Continue to Cause Mortgage QC Trouble in 2018 MetaSource Study Finds Closing Disclosure Problems Still Dominating the Top 15 Quality Control Issues in Loan Origination. - January 24, 2019 - MetaSource

'Brella Marketing, LLC Reports Slowing of Utah Real Estate Market Home sellers need to be a bit more patient as time on the market increases. Utah County sales activity singled out. - January 22, 2019 - Brella Marketing, LLC

Madam Pattirini Gin Named "Best Gin in US" at World Gin Awards Ogden’s Own Distillery announced its Madam Pattirini Gin was selected as the Best compound Gin in the United States at the World Gin Awards in London last week. “It’s always exciting to be recognized at an international competition,” managing partner Steve Conlin said. “But... - January 16, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Immortal Works Press Releases Time-Bending Snow White Retelling "Shattered Snow" is a YA science-fiction retelling of Snow White, featuring time travel. It is based on the real-life history of Margaretha von Waldeck, a sixteenth-century countess that may have inspired the Grimm brothers’ fairy tale. - January 16, 2019 - Immortal Works Publishing

Leading CBD Manufacturing Silver Shadow Moving to Expanded Facility, Creates Over 20,000 Sq. Ft. Cleanrooms Silver Shadow has secured a new facility that will allow the company to utilize and add over 15,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing cleanrooms and over 10,000 sq. ft. of drop-shipping and fulfillment capacity. Current production starting January 1 will be approximately 30 million tincture bottles, 400 million... - December 25, 2018 - Silver Shadow Ventures

Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of DSP-Visulex Published in Current Eye Research Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.

S'mores and Stargazing Galore: Grand Canyon West Premieres New West Rim Cabin Accommodations Grand Canyon West (GCW) continues to expand the experiences available to the 1 million guests who annually visit the West Rim of one of the World’s Seven Natural Wonders. With overnight stays in the Hualapai Ranch’s rustic cabins always a hot commodity, GCW has opened 18 additional cabins along the edge of the West Rim. The cabins are perfect for visitors who want to spend the night stargazing while listening to the distant howls of coyotes. - November 19, 2018 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Kiln, the Future of Coworking, Debuts Tonight at The Gateway Kiln, a coworking community for the future of startups and tech, is debuting tonight at their first permanent location in downtown Salt Lake City at The Gateway. - November 17, 2018 - Kiln

Meadows Bank Named NADCO’s Most Active Community Lender for the SBA 504 Loan Program Meadows Bank announced that it was recently awarded, for the second time, the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO), Most Active Community Lender of the Year for the SBA 504 Loan Program. Meadows Bank accepted the award last month during the NADCO 2018 Annual Meeting in Ft. Lauderdale,... - November 06, 2018 - Meadows Bank

DriveStrike Joins National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Community The DriveStrike team joined the NCCoE community to help define and drive security best practice standardization. DriveStrike is committed to delivering the best device and data security solutions possible at reasonable prices while providing exceptional customer service and reliability. DriveStrike delivers the industry best remote wipe, lock, and locate for Windows, Apple, Android, and Linux devices. - November 06, 2018 - Spearstone Management, LLC

James Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Domain Renewal and is Preparing to Enter the $24.1 Billion Legal Cannabis Market James Monroe Capital Corporation, (OTC: JMON), is pleased to announce that it has renewed its company domain through www.namecheap.com. The company is currently updating the new web site. The company is entering the legal cannabis market which is estimated to be worth $24.1 billion dollars. The company... - November 01, 2018 - James Monroe Capital Corp.

Joshua Lindsey Utah & American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 Joshua Lindsey Utah & American Business Brokers have been named to the Mountain West Capital Networks Utah 100. ABB Coming in at #6 MWCN recognizes the fatsest growing companies in Utah each year. - November 01, 2018 - American Business Brokers

Immortal Works’ Latest Release: "Dragon Ascending" by Amy Beatty Immortal Works Press' latest release, "Dragon Ascending" by Amy Beatty, is a familiar yet compelling YA fantasy. - October 13, 2018 - Immortal Works Publishing