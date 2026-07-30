Utah: Salt Lake City-Ogden News
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. - July 02, 2026 - Hugger Mugger
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Nectar and Kudoboard Partner to Unite Recognition, Rewards, and Celebration in a Single Employee Experience
New integration pairs Kudoboard's beloved group cards and shoutout boards with Nectar's peer-to-peer recognition, rewards, internal communications, surveys, and workflow tools. - June 15, 2026 - Nectar
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026
Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions. - May 18, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis - May 18, 2026 - Revfore
innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements. - May 04, 2026 - innoviHealth
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Paul Cardall Releases Chasing Crowns, a Cinematic Electronic Album with 20-Part Video Saga
Paul Cardall releases Chasing Crowns, a cinematic electronic album blending piano with ambient and deep-house textures. The project is accompanied by a 20-day music video series, forming a fantasy-inspired narrative through sound and imagery. - March 19, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Nectar Earns Spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards
Nectar has been ranked 81st on the Best Software list based on verified customer reviews. This recognition highlights Nectar’s impact in helping organizations build stronger, more connected workplace cultures. - February 26, 2026 - Nectar
Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders Announce Winners of the 2025 Student Design Competition: RETHINK, REIMAGINE, REVITALIZE
Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Resin Architecture Student Design Competition, an annual design challenge inviting emerging design professionals to reimagine an existing and abandoned Idaho Fall’s location. This year’s competition... - February 25, 2026 - Crystal Builders
Idaho Falls Symphony Announces 2026 Gala “An Evening of Wonder” Presented by Crystal Builders
The Idaho Falls Symphony and Crystal Builders invites the community to its premier fundraising event of the season, An Evening of Wonder, taking place May 1, 2026, at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center at the Mountain America Center. - February 23, 2026 - Crystal Builders
BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom. - February 13, 2026 - Ascend Vacation Group
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Rob Diamond’s Feature Film Gabriella with James Gault to Premiere as Opening Night Film for ZIFF’s 25th Anniversary in Orem, Utah
Award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond will debut his newest feature film, Gabriella, as the Opening Night Premiere of the 25th Anniversary ZIFF Film Festival in Orem, Utah. The special opening night presentation will kick off the festival’s milestone year, celebrating 25 years of independent... - January 27, 2026 - James Gault, Actor
New Motivational Speaking Services by Gideon DiMeglio Offers a Powerful Message of Resilience and Possibility for Students Across America
Nationally recognized motivational speaker, Gideon DiMeglio is offering new micro-curriculum for school assemblies, anti-bullying programs, and student empowerment events, redefining what's possible. Born without arms and with very short legs, Gideon has transformed what many would consider limitations into a platform for inspiring thousands of students across the nation. His unique perspective and authentic storytelling shift the mindsets of students and educators. - January 23, 2026 - Gideon Dimeglio
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
New Book “Unlocking the Mysteries of Silver” Reveals the Untold Story Behind the World’s Most Overlooked Precious Metal
Author Daniel Jesse connects history, science, and modern economics to reveal why silver may hold the key to our financial future. - December 29, 2025 - Daniel Jesse
Park City Local REALTOR® Wayne Levinson Awarded RENE Certification
Wayne Levinson, a Park City luxury real estate expert and licensed Utah REALTOR®, has earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. With degrees from Indiana University and the University of Washington, he delivers strategic market valuations and strong client advocacy. A community voice in Summit County and an avid skier and yogi, Wayne brings passion and expertise to Park City and Deer Valley real estate. - November 24, 2025 - Wayne Levinson
Depo IQ Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
Depo IQ, a leader in AI solutions for insurers and SIUs, has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. The partnership connects Depo IQ’s fraud-detection and decision-support technology with leading insurers, helping them analyze depositions and EUOs to uncover fraud, reduce leakage, and accelerate claims handling. - November 04, 2025 - Depo IQ
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Panoptic Realty Facilitates Sale of 244,946 SF Industrial Warehouse Complex in North Houston, TX
Michael Blount Jr. of Panoptic Realty Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 244,946-square-foot industrial warehouse complex located in North Houston. The transaction, finalized on October 1, 2025, marks a significant investment in the region’s industrial real estate market. - October 15, 2025 - Panoptic Realty Group
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
A Movement for Children: CHILL Act 2025 Brings Health, Inclusion, and Learning to the Forefront in Utah
CHILL Act 2025, Utah’s largest kids’ activity and special needs expo, takes place September 27 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. With over 2,500 families already pre-registered, the event unites leading therapy providers, education innovators, and technology leaders to support children’s health, inclusion, learning, and leadership. The expo is the first in a national series expanding to Orem, Denver, Phoenix, and Houston. - September 24, 2025 - Children Health Inclusion Learning Leadership
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
Christy Sports Opens 2025/26 Season Rental Ski and Snowboard Reservations in Utah
Christy Sports has opened 2025/26 Utah ski & snowboard season rental reservations. Affordable packages include free swaps, tuning, and expert fitting. Partnerships with groups like SheJumps expand access, helping families and newcomers enjoy Utah’s slopes all winter. - September 10, 2025 - Christy Sports
AWG Crypto Launches BTC Contracts Using XRP to Attract XRP Holders
Use XRP to remotely start a Bitcoin mining machine for free. - August 01, 2025 - AWG Crypto
Sarah E. Hamblin’s New Book, "Zola Athen," is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Choose to Accept Her Fate or Allow Her World to be Destroyed
Fulton Books author Sarah E. Hamblin, who lives in Utah with her husband, their children, and animals, has completed her most recent book, “Zola Athen”: a gripping tale of a young woman who is gifted incredible magic that she must use to defend her home and loved ones from a dangerous... - July 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Debbie Lynn Eddy’s New Book, "Quackers the Duck," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Duck Named Quackers as He Searches for New Friends Everywhere He Goes
Recent release “Quackers the Duck” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debbie Lynn Eddy is a charming story that centers around Quackers, a duck who is lonely after realizing he has no friends to count on. After resolving to find new friends, Quackers sets out to search high and low for new friends, as well as a special someone to start a family of his own. - July 18, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Alana Lindberg Jolley’s New Book, "Beyond Names and Dates," is a Fascinating Exploration of the Ways in Which Anthropology Can Help Bring Family Histories to Life
Recent release “Beyond Names and Dates: Unveiling Family Histories Using Anthropology Strategies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alana Lindberg Jolley is a thought-provoking look at how having a better understanding of anthropological studies can help readers better understand their family histories, bringing their past to life in new and exciting ways. - July 08, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Michelle Madden’s Newly Released "A Week With Jesus" is a Reflective Guide That Challenges Believers to Deepen Their Walk with Christ Through Intentional Daily Living
“A Week With Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Madden is an inspiring spiritual resource that invites readers to evaluate their daily habits and priorities through the lens of Christ-centered living, encouraging a closer, more personal relationship with Jesus. - July 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ashton A. Martin’s New Book, “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children,” Allows Young Readers and Listeners to Go on an Unforgettable Adventure
Recent release “Polka-Dot Shorts: A Collection of Short Stories for Children” from Page Publishing author Ashton A. Martin invites young readers and listeners to embark on a sea voyage, explore the jungles of Africa, build a snow castle, or even dig for treasure in the backyard. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Michelle Stott James’s New Book, "Spiritual Transformation," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Importance of a Relationship with Christ in One’s Life
Recent release “Spiritual Transformation” from Covenant Books author Michelle Stott James is a stirring and eye-opening guide that highlights the importance of spiritual vision and spirituality in one’s life, as well as the strength, healing, and transformation that forming a relationship with God can bring. - June 26, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Byron Roy Bierwag’s New Book, "The Mausoleum," is a Gripping Supernatural Novel That Follows an Agent Sent from Hell to Capture the Soul of a Young Girl
Recent release “The Mausoleum” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Byron Roy Bierwag is a compelling novel that centers around Claire, a young girl who watches a small Nevada town from the pits of Hell and is sent to Earth on a mission to capture a young girl’s soul. However, she must recruit a death knight in order to achieve her mission or risk failure. - June 11, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Sherice Drake’s New Book, "The Sovereign Serpent," is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman and Her Prince as They Journey to Break a Terrible Curse
Recent release “The Sovereign Serpent” from Covenant Books author Sherice Drake is a compelling novel that centers around Juliette, a young woman who is to be married off to the youngest prince in the kingdom to raise her family’s status. But when a dangerous curse over the royal family threatens her and her prince, they’ll set out on an epic quest to lift the curse and save the kingdom. - May 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Arizona Navajo-Owned Tech Company Hosts Inaugural Charitable Event
Laguna Creek sponsors a charity drive that will see five Navajo families receive $79K in needed roof repairs. - May 26, 2025 - Laguna Creek
Microvascular Therapeutics: Positive Clinical Trial Results with Lead Candidate, CardiSon (MVT-100)
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT), a biotechnology company, announced that it has completed data analysis of its Phase II trial of its new ultrasound contrast agent, MVT-100, CardiSon, in echocardiography. In this study, 16 subjects received either the predicate agent Perflutren, or CardiSon,... - May 15, 2025 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Nectar Joins Paycor Marketplace as Integrated Tech Partner to Elevate Employee Recognition and Culture
As one of Paycor’s integrated tech partners, Nectar is now featured in the Paycor Marketplace, making it easier than ever for HR leaders to seamlessly connect recognition with their existing HR tools. This strategic partnership brings together two purpose-driven companies committed to... - May 12, 2025 - Nectar
Truvy® and Sweet Minerals Partner to Expand Global Health & Beauty Opportunities via Bytru.com
Truvy® has integrated the product and multi-level marketing (MLM) operations of Sweet Minerals into its business at Bytru, making Sweet Minerals’ celebrated beauty products available to a broader global audience. - May 12, 2025 - Truvy
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. Welcomes Grant Kramer as a Manager in the Business Valuation Department
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts. - May 08, 2025 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Michael Joseph Grasso’s New Book, "The Spider on the Ceiling," Follows a Forensic Psychologist Who Must Prove a Client’s Innocence After She Murders Her Alleged Abuser
Fulton Books author Michael Joseph Grasso, who spent his career in New York and Los Angeles, specializing in advertising and commercial film production, has completed his most recent book, “The Spider on the Ceiling”: a gripping novel that centers around a psychologist who has built a... - May 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Author Louise Hurd’s New Book, "The Secret of Surviving in the Sea," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Individuals Whose Lives Intersect and Are Forever Changed
Recent release “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Louise Hurd is a stirring tale that follows two people who come from completely different worlds and upbringings that manage to change each other's lives after a serendipitous meeting. Now linked together, Adam and Tracy’s journey will carry them through joy, pain, grief, and healing. - April 25, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Anna Price’s New Book, "I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Reflects Upon What Living in Nature Would be Like
Fulton Books author Anna Price, a stay-at-home mom to three boys who lives with her husband in Utah, where she enjoys the outdoors and camping with her family, has completed her most recent book, “I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains”: a stirring tale of a young boy who longs... - April 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Meagan Shupe’s New Book, "Polyamory," is a Steamy Novel That Follows a Young Woman as She Unexpectedly Finds Herself Living as Part of a Polyamorous Household
Fulton Books author Meagan Shupe, a wife and mother who has enjoyed writing since she was a little girl, has completed her most recent book, “Polyamory”: a stirring tale of eight young people as they navigate the ups and downs of a polyamorous lifestyle on their journey to becoming a... - March 31, 2025 - Fulton Books