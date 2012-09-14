PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC
Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite
PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel.
About Neight C. Casperson
Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
First-of-its-Kind Sleep Learning Course Teaches Baby to Sleep Through the Night Quickly - October 31, 2019 - Owlet Baby Care
La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers
Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
Anne M. Wood of Cottonwood Heights, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the medical device field.
About Anne M. Wood
Anne Wood is the principal of Purol Solutions. - October 16, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent. - October 14, 2019 - truDigital Signage
Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP
Cedar Psychiatry & BrainsWay to Host Open House in Springville at 5pm on October 22 to Introduce the Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Device. - October 09, 2019 - Cedar Psychiatry
According to U.S. News & World Report, Southern Utah University is one of the top universities in the country in ensuring its students aren’t loaded down with debt when they graduate. - October 02, 2019 - Southern Utah University
Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University
ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association
Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development
Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum
Immortal Works Press is proud to announce the release of The Midnight Call by Jodé Millman. This is Ms. Millman’s debut novel. The Midnight Call was short-listed for the 2014 Clue Award and received the First Place Blue Ribbon as "Best Police Procedural" by Chantireviews.com.
Ms. - July 01, 2019 - Immortal Works Publishing
Aubrey and Associates Realty has opened a new real estate office focused on serving military veterans. The branch office is licensed from the Utah Division of Real Estate under the name Aubrey and Associates Realty (Veterans). All agents of this office have themselves served in the armed forces and have... - May 25, 2019 - Aubrey and Associates Realty
Process Technology, Inc. (PTI) along with Mettler-Toledo Process Analytics, Inc. (MT) announces an expansion of territory within Colorado and Wyoming. - May 01, 2019 - Process Technology, Inc
Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California and Logan, Utah, has been celebrated as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of law, taxes and business.
About Eldon... - April 24, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding.
Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures
DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has been awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. The first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. DynaGrace Enterprises helps people breathe cleaner air by providing products and services for monitoring respirable dust particles and visible emissions. - April 10, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP
Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January 2020.
“The... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University
Subservicer Compliance, Staff Turnover Among Sources of Difficulty - March 28, 2019 - MetaSource
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
Aptivada, the fastest-growing solution for marketing and promotions announces they have named Randi P’Pool as Chief Marketing Officer. Randi is joining the Aptivada Leadership team and will oversee marketing and business development strategies for the company.
Randi has been in the broadcast industry... - March 19, 2019 - Aptivada
It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises
In response to increased demand for the Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Implants, Tangible Solutions is announcing the completion of a 6,000 sq. ft. expansion of their Additive Manufacturing (AM) facility. This expansion will support the Ohio-based company’s own growth plans to match... - February 21, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.
Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation
A historic partnership between Southern Utah University and Southwest Technical College received final approval to become one of the first dual enrollment programs of its kind in the nation. - February 13, 2019 - Southern Utah University
Phyllis Wolfram, the president of the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), will join eLuma to present a webinar entitled, "Reinventing Special Education in 2019." The presentation will focus on the current state of special education, what national organizations like CASE & the CEC are doing to make it better, and how special educators can become more involved. - January 25, 2019 - eLuma Online Therapy
MetaSource Study Finds Closing Disclosure Problems Still Dominating the Top 15 Quality Control Issues in Loan Origination. - January 24, 2019 - MetaSource
Home sellers need to be a bit more patient as time on the market increases. Utah County sales activity singled out. - January 22, 2019 - Brella Marketing, LLC
Ogden’s Own Distillery announced its Madam Pattirini Gin was selected as the Best compound Gin in the United States at the World Gin Awards in London last week.
“It’s always exciting to be recognized at an international competition,” managing partner Steve Conlin said. “But... - January 16, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery
"Shattered Snow" is a YA science-fiction retelling of Snow White, featuring time travel. It is based on the real-life history of Margaretha von Waldeck, a sixteenth-century countess that may have inspired the Grimm brothers’ fairy tale. - January 16, 2019 - Immortal Works Publishing
Silver Shadow has secured a new facility that will allow the company to utilize and add over 15,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing cleanrooms and over 10,000 sq. ft. of drop-shipping and fulfillment capacity. Current production starting January 1 will be approximately 30 million tincture bottles, 400 million... - December 25, 2018 - Silver Shadow Ventures
Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.
Grand Canyon West (GCW) continues to expand the experiences available to the 1 million guests who annually visit the West Rim of one of the World’s Seven Natural Wonders. With overnight stays in the Hualapai Ranch’s rustic cabins always a hot commodity, GCW has opened 18 additional cabins along the edge of the West Rim. The cabins are perfect for visitors who want to spend the night stargazing while listening to the distant howls of coyotes. - November 19, 2018 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation
Kiln, a coworking community for the future of startups and tech, is debuting tonight at their first permanent location in downtown Salt Lake City at The Gateway. - November 17, 2018 - Kiln
Meadows Bank announced that it was recently awarded, for the second time, the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO), Most Active Community Lender of the Year for the SBA 504 Loan Program. Meadows Bank accepted the award last month during the NADCO 2018 Annual Meeting in Ft. Lauderdale,... - November 06, 2018 - Meadows Bank
The DriveStrike team joined the NCCoE community to help define and drive security best practice standardization. DriveStrike is committed to delivering the best device and data security solutions possible at reasonable prices while providing exceptional customer service and reliability. DriveStrike delivers the industry best remote wipe, lock, and locate for Windows, Apple, Android, and Linux devices. - November 06, 2018 - Spearstone Management, LLC
James Monroe Capital Corporation, (OTC: JMON), is pleased to announce that it has renewed its company domain through www.namecheap.com. The company is currently updating the new web site. The company is entering the legal cannabis market which is estimated to be worth $24.1 billion dollars.
The company... - November 01, 2018 - James Monroe Capital Corp.
Joshua Lindsey Utah & American Business Brokers have been named to the Mountain West Capital Networks Utah 100. ABB Coming in at #6 MWCN recognizes the fatsest growing companies in Utah each year. - November 01, 2018 - American Business Brokers
Immortal Works Press' latest release, "Dragon Ascending" by Amy Beatty, is a familiar yet compelling YA fantasy. - October 13, 2018 - Immortal Works Publishing
Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California and Logan, Utah, has been commemorated as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of law, taxes and business.
About Eldon Riggs... - October 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide