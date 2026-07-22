Virginia: Lynchburg News
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Sharpen Your Shot Opens Private Firearms Training Studio in Forest
Sharpen Your Shot has opened a new private firearms training studio in Forest, Virginia, serving students throughout Central Virginia. The space offers classes, private coaching, simulator training, and personalized instruction designed to help students build safety, skills, and confidence in a comfortable, low-pressure environment. - July 18, 2026 - Sharpen Your Shot
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
O∆K Names Sarp Sahin 2026 National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research
Sarp Sahin Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
Virginia Business Names Cenvar Roofing & Solar Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group. Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes, and honors the best... - December 09, 2025 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Harmon Blanding’s Newly Released "The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Renewal and Victory Through the Mind of Christ
“The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harmon Blanding is a spiritually rich and practical resource that explores how believers can overcome fear, anxiety, and spiritual bondage by embracing the mindset and lifestyle modeled by Jesus Christ. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Rick Strouse’s New Book, "The Dirt in My Hole," is a Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey from Addiction to Recovery Through God’s Guidance
Recent release “The Dirt in My Hole: My Journey to Recovery” from Covenant Books author Rick Strouse is a powerful and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author’s experiences with addiction, and how he found himself on the path to reclaiming his life with the help of those around him and his renewed faith in God. - July 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author William W. Niemann’s New Book, "Heavy Fire Showing," is a Series of Stories from the Author’s Career with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue
Recent release “Heavy Fire Showing” from Newman Springs Publishing author William W. Niemann is a fascinating collection of true stories from the author’s time serving in the Department of Fire and Rescue in Prince William County, Virginia. Spanning three decades, “Heavy Fire Showing” reveals the dangers firefighters face every day in order to keep their communities safe across the nation. - July 01, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Julie Hughes’s New Book, "Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure," Follows a Young Boy Who Finds Himself Transported Back in Time to the Revolutionary War
Recent release “Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure” from Covenant Books author Julie Hughes is a captivating story of a young boy who finds a mysterious book with the power to send him back in time. Now transported to the Revolutionary War, he’ll have to find a way home while learning about himself and his nation’s history. - May 01, 2025 - Covenant Books
Marian A. Yancey’s Newly Released "The Writings of Marian A. Yancey" is an Insightful Reflection on the Author’s Perceptions and Experiences
“The Writings of Marian A. Yancey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marian A. Yancey is a touching autobiographical work that gives perspective to the opposing experiences of growing up in rural America to suddenly being thrust into the urban scene. - April 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Jacob Owens’s Newly Released "Beyond the Cosmic Door" is a Fascinating Blend of Faith, Imagination, and Introspection
“Beyond the Cosmic Door” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Owens is a captivating literary work that explores the mysteries of life, the afterlife, and the power of human imagination through poetry and storytelling. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Will Coakley's New Audiobook, "My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning," is a Poignant Memoir Exploring the Ways in Which Everyone is Connected in the World
Recent audiobook release “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning” from Audiobook Network author Will Coakley is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author through his life’s story, exploring life lessons and valuable insights he has gleaned over the years that have shaped who he is and his worldview. - March 19, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT’s Newly Released “Democracy Needs TLC” is an Insightful Exploration of Democracy Through a Christian Lens
“Democracy Needs TLC” from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT is an interactive work that combines the expertise of a seasoned mental health counselor with a Christian perspective on the challenges and values shaping democracy today. The book offers readers a comprehensive guide to engaging in thoughtful dialogue and applying biblical principles to modern democratic issues. - March 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
3 Step Home Sale Introduces 7-Day Flex Stay™ to Ease the Transition for Home Sellers
Selling a home quickly can provide financial relief, but for many homeowners, the next challenge begins right away—covering the upfront costs of moving, storage, and securing their next place before they receive their sale proceeds. To bridge this gap, 3 Step Home Sale has introduced 7-Day... - March 08, 2025 - 3 Step Home Sale
Author Jeff Shannon’s New Book, "The Six-Figure Breakthrough," is an Insightful Guide Offering Readers the Chance to Attain Financial Freedom in Their Lives
Recent release “The Six-Figure Breakthrough” from Page Publishing author Jeff Shannon is a fascinating guide aimed at helping readers understand how to break free from debt and financial struggles while truly growing their wealth. From budgeting strategies to maximizing income, “The Six-Figure Breakthrough” has something for readers of all financial backgrounds. - February 11, 2025 - Page Publishing
Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide. - January 24, 2025 - Swipe Out Hunger
Jane Amelia Smith’s Newly Released "Health Along the Way" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith, Health, and God’s Guidance Through Life’s Challenges
“Health Along the Way: In God’s Sovereignty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jane Amelia Smith delves into the intersection of physical health and spiritual well-being, offering readers insight into God’s presence in times of illness and healing. - December 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Patrick Henry College Announces Alumnus Chris Baldacci Has Been Selected as Law Clerk for the Supreme Court of the United States
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus Chris Baldacci has been selected to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas for the 2026 term. Baldacci is PHC’s 6th graduate to serve as a clerk for a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. This hire comes on the heels of 2014 graduate Claire... - December 23, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
EVSTAR Partners with Evri Network to Deliver Comprehensive EV Charging Station Services and Extended Warranties
Partnership Enhances Service Offerings and Provides Unmatched Peace of Mind for EV Charging Station Owners. - December 04, 2024 - EVSTAR
Patrick Henry College Alumnus Gabe Evans Wins the Race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus and Republican challenger, Gabe Evans, has defeated Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo for Colorado's 8th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, this was one of the nation's most closely watched races. - November 19, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
Author Kenni Hargrove’s New Book, "Light of the Oracles," Follows a Group of Young Magicians Who Must Work to Save Their Home from a Group of Power-Hungry Witches
Recent release “Light of the Oracles” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kenni Hargrove is a riveting fantasy adventure that centers around a group of young spellcasters who are tasked with defending their village’s mysterious relics. But when a group of witches join the war, they’ll be forced to abandon their post in order to stop their new enemies. - November 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Dr. Janice L. Winters’s Newly Released "The Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Ronald Winters" is an Inspiring Tribute to a Life of Faith and Service
“The Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Ronald Winters: An Amazing Journey of a Baptist Pastor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Janice L. Winters is an insightful exploration of the impactful life of Rev. Dr. Ronald Winters, chronicling his unwavering dedication to ministry, family, and community. - October 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Karen Brantley’s Newly Released "An Angel’s Christmas Tale" is a Heartwarming and Enchanting Holiday Tale
“An Angel’s Christmas Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Brantley is a captivating and inspirational story that blends the magic of Christmas with a journey of faith, love, and adventure, appealing to readers of all ages who cherish the holiday season and the message of Christ. - October 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Margaret Cooper’s New Book, "My Beautiful Cats," is a Delightful and Heartfelt Tribute to the Unique Personalities of the Author’s Beloved Feline Companions
Recent release “My Beautiful Cats” from Page Publishing author Margaret Cooper offers a charming and affectionate portrayal of the author’s three cats, exploring their distinctive traits and endearing qualities. Through vivid storytelling, Cooper captures their blend of independence, intelligence, and loving companionship, making “My Beautiful Cats” a must-read for any cat enthusiast. - October 04, 2024 - Page Publishing
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter. - September 25, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Author Jeff Jackson’s New Book, "Tomorrow Is Beautiful," is a Faith-Based Read That Explores the Timeless Presence of God Through Personal Journeys and Ordinary Lives
Recent release “Tomorrow Is Beautiful” from Covenant Books author Jeff Jackson invites readers to embark on a compelling exploration of God’s active role in today’s world. Through personal stories and real-life experiences, Jackson reveals how God uses ordinary people to forge meaningful relationships and demonstrate His presence beyond the pages of ancient scriptures. - September 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Daniel Duke’s New Book, "Pursuit of Happiness," is a Thought-Provoking Novel That Invites Readers on a Poignant Journey of Introspection and Discovery
Recent release “Pursuit of Happiness” from Page Publishing author Daniel Duke is a gripping tale that follows Dwight Freeman, a retired history professor, as he grapples with the notion of happiness amidst post-pandemic uncertainties. Skeptical of its pursuit, Dwight navigates life's complexities and unexpected romance with Martina, questioning if happiness is attainable or an elusive dream. - August 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
e1 Air Unveils Affordable and Clean On-Site Hydrogen Production and Electrical Charging for Aviation
Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025 - June 18, 2024 - e1 Air
Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery
Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. - May 21, 2024 - Foster Fuels
Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Chrystal and Cashmere" Follows the Lives of Two Former Skating Champions Who Work Together to Achieve Their Dreams After a Hiatus
Recent release “Chrystal and Cashmere” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy is a fascinating story that follows Cashmere, a former roller-skating champion who gives up on her dream after a career-ending injury. Years later, when she encounters another former skating champ, the two team up and work towards chasing their dreams again, this time with Cashmere acting as a coach. - May 01, 2024 - Page Publishing
Regina J. Shickel’s Newly Released "Levi Finds a Finch" is a Heartwarming Tale of Compassion and Faith
“Levi Finds a Finch” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina J. Shickel is a touching narrative that unfolds the story of a little pup named Levi, showcasing the power of compassion, family unity, and the protective love of God. Set against the backdrop of beautiful rural Virginia, this book captures the essence of Psalm 91:4, illustrating the warmth and comfort found under the wings of divine love. - April 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
ARKANCE and Its Subsidiary U.S. CAD, Acquire CADD Microsystems, and Extend Leadership and Coverage as a National Player in the USA
ARKANCE and its subsidiary U.S. CAD in the United States, a leading provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operator (AECO) industry, today announced the acquisition of CADD Microsystems, a United States-based consulting and software firm... - April 09, 2024 - U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company
Author Doug Hanau’s New Book, "Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition," is a Thrilling Young Adult Fiction Novel That Features Adventure, Tragedy, and the Supernatural
Recent release “Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doug Hanau is a moving work that follows sixteen-year-old and surfer Marc Lowe as he tries to unravel the mystery of Isabella Rojas and her six children who drowned in 1715 in a hurricane off the Florida coast seeking their treasure yet ending up with something more valuable than gold or silver. - March 13, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Sharon Landry’s New Book, "Song of the Morning," Centers Around a Young Nurse Serving in England During the Second World War as She Falls for One of Her Patients
Recent release “Song of the Morning” from Covenant Books author Sharon Landry is a moving story of a young nurse named Susan Wilcox who is shipped off to England to help care for the wounded soldiers of World War II. After falling for one the soldiers she is caring for, Susan finds herself on the front lines, wondering if she'll survive long enough to return home and be reunited with her love. - February 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Old Dominion Partners with Upright Education to Deliver Additional Online Technology Bootcamps
The greater Norfolk region and Commonwealth of Virginia to have access to additional bootcamp-style offerings through the new partnership offered through Old Dominion University's School of Continuing Education. - June 01, 2023 - Upright Education
New Book Helps Medical Practices Accelerate HIPAA Compliance
Rusty Goodwin, Executive Consultant at The Mid-State Group – a company that goes “Beyond Insurance” to help you protect your company from all threats including Cyber – has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to comply with HIPAA rules... - March 02, 2023 - The Mid-State Group
Dr. Eddie Crabtree’s Newly Released "School of Increase" is an Insightful Discussion of Balancing Prosperity with Furthering God’s Plan
“School of Increase,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Eddie Crabtree, is a thought-provoking discussion of faith, financial wholeness, and how to achieve true prosperity. - March 01, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Shayla Faulkner’s New Book, "Dawn of Transcendence," is the Exhilarating Story of a Teenager Who Discovers Her Destiny and Must Accept Her Fate as a Supreme Being
Recent release “Dawn of Transcendence,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shayla Faulkner, is a riveting tale that centers around a teenager named Braden whose life is forever changed when strange instances begin to occur. Discovering her hidden supernatural nature as a Daemon, Braden will have to navigate the world of being a teenager while fighting against a terrifying evil force. - February 13, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is Now Operating as Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is proud to be celebrating 50 years of service treating those struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Staffed with a comprehensive treatment team consisting of Licensed Therapists, Certified Addictions Counselors,... - February 02, 2023 - Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers on January 13, 2023. Founded in 2001, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is the leading Honeywell First Responder turnout gear provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Virginia. Tom Hubregsen, CEO of... - January 13, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC