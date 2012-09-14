PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New "Dust and Dirt Sensor" Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure. - August 07, 2019 - Alternate E Source

“Where Magic Happens” TV Show Filming in Virginia Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens

Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Charles Leiser Celebrates Ten Years with Thrivent Financial Charles Leiser, ChFC®, FIC with Thrivent Financial in Roanoke, Va., is celebrating ten years with the financial services organization. Before joining Thrivent Financial, Leiser worked at John Hancock Financial Services, Inc. as a financial representative and insurance specialist. Leiser graduated... - December 29, 2017 - Blue Ridge Group of Thrivent Financial

Fisher Auto Parts Goes Solar, Helping Virginia Get on the Renewable Energy Map Fisher Auto Parts, one of the largest regional auto parts distribution and marketing organizations in North America, announced today that the installation of a 63.7 kW photovoltaic solar energy system has been completed at their Staunton, VA headquarters. The goal of the system is to enable the building... - March 10, 2017 - Sun Tribe Solar

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Fights for Electoral Rights of Virginia Citizens "Rocky" Roque De La Fuente will defend the constitutional rights of US citizens to secure electoral reform in the State of Virginia tomorrow, September 23, 2016, when he presents his case against the Virginia Board of Electors at the Alexandria Courthouse. - September 22, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Cuddle Baby Up in Style and Comfort from Rothwood Row Surround your newborn with exquisite taste and refined luxury with the five piece Candy Land Collection releasing on June 1st. - May 25, 2016 - Heather McCormick

Tigerlily Foundation’s 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party Tigerlily Foundation is excited that ladies in the DC region will be allowed to wear their pajamas in public for the fourth year in a row! Tigerlily Foundation is pleased to present the 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party, to celebrate health & wellness with women and girls, on Saturday, June 18th from... - April 26, 2016 - Tigerlily Foundation

BidWrangler and Wavebid Announce Partnership BidWrangler, the leading provider in mobile bidding solutions, and Wavebid, makers of auction management software, announced a partnership today designed to optimize the online auction industry. The two companies will integrate the cataloging, marketing and accounting functions of Wavebid with the mobile... - March 08, 2016 - BidWrangler

Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer (Operates from -30 °C to 160 °C) Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer is ideal for temperature testing in industries that must operate in cold temperatures – Utility, Gas, and other industries where extreme conditions exist. - September 22, 2015 - Electronic Development Labs, Inc. (EDL)

Cedar Law Center, a Virginia Beach Law Firm, Launches New Division and Website Focusing on Military Divorce & Family Law Military Family Divorce Center, a client-centric law firm based in Virginia Beach, VA, was recently launched along with a new website to serve the needs of military members. The division of Cedar Law Center’s practice is focused on military divorce and other family law issues relevant to members of the armed services. - May 18, 2015 - Military Family Divorce Center

FoxGuard Launches Next Generation Industrial HMI FoxGuard Solutions released its 3U Industrial HMI, a rackmount computer designed to provide flexibility and reliability. This rackmount system is developed specifically for industrial applications in the energy and factory automation markets, as well as other critical infrastructure entities. FoxGuard’s... - November 25, 2014 - FoxGuard Solutions

Hon. Fred Foreman Retained as Special Counsel by Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Former jurist to provide guidance to Board of Directors on corporate compliance, governance and other issues. - September 10, 2014 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes

South African Wines, Music and Cuisine Showcased at the 9th Annual South African Food & Wine Festival at Grayhaven Winery Join Grayhaven Winery and friends for the 9th annual South African Food & Wine Festival, September 13th & 14th 2014 at Grayhaven Winery, Gum Spring, Virginia. The festival invites wine lovers, foodies and families to learn about South Africa through this two day celebration of South African culture,... - August 07, 2014 - Grayhaven Winery

Donald R. Shanks Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Donald R. Shanks of Natural Bridge Station, Virginia has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of HVAC. About Donald R. Shanks Mr. Shanks has over 12 years experience in the HVAC field. He is the Owner... - March 04, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sajda Salah Mats Continue to Increase in Demand The Sajda Company Inc finds a solution for praying on hard surfaces for Muslims. - December 04, 2013 - Sajda Salah Mats

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

"Save Natural Bridge" Campaign Launches on Indiegogo Professional Couple Hopes to Keep Thomas Jefferson’s Attraction Together. - September 09, 2013 - Valerie and Jason Bloomberg

New Book Published to Build a Better Life - “High Capacity Living: A Practical Devotional to Building a Resilient Life” "High Capacity Living: A Practical Devotional to Building a Resilient Life" is a spiritual application of the H-CAP Model of Well-being and Resilience. It’s a research-based model that identifies the traits necessary to create a state of resilience being Hope, Commitment, Accountability, and Passion (H-CAP). The first book in the series is the spiritual application of the model. Following this model will build a dynamic and resilient faith. It is the spiritual equivalent to Sun Tzu’s Art of War. - September 06, 2013 - High Capacity Living

Steve Wingfield's New Book "Winning the Race Everyday" Offers 365 Days of Inspirational Reading and is Set for Release on June 12,2013 Steve Wingfield New Book "Winning the Race Everyday", a 365-day devotional is based on Steve's popular “Keep Your Drive” Alive Series. Endorsed by nationally published authors and friends in the motorsports community, "Winning the Race Everyday" features a race-themed “flag” system to guide readers through its pages. - May 29, 2013 - Victory Weekend

Fitness Concierge Open for Business Find out how Fitness Concierge can help you lose weight for good. - February 01, 2011 - Fitness Concierge

Education Online Services Corporation and Ivy Bridge College Announce Execution of Educational Collaboration Agreement Education Online Services Corporation announced today the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with Ivy Bridge College to market the institution’s online degree programs. - May 26, 2010 - Education Online Services Corp

Farm Bureau Insurance Reaches $5 Million Milestone in Rewarding State’s Safe Teen Drivers Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance offers a $1,000 US Saving's Bond to teens who successfully complete a safe driving program. The company recently awarded its 5000th bond. The investment in the safety of Virginia's teens through this program has now reached $5 million. - April 30, 2010 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

New Paranormal Romance Dark of kNight Gives New Life to a Popular Genre Target readers ages 17-40. Mitchell chose a popular genre and breaths new life in to the world of shapeshifters as she takes the readers on a journey of thrills, suspense, mystery and sensual romance in her first novel Dark of kNight. Packed full of page turning suspense, readers will not want to put... - December 02, 2009 - Dark of kNight Series Books

Creative Classics Adds Comfort Sleeper Sectional to Its Showroom American Leather now offers its popular Comfort Sleeper in a sectional sofa. - October 16, 2009 - Creative Classics Furniture

Invengo Technology Corp. Launches EPC C1 Gen 2 Jewelry Tag A small form factor RFID tag with a read range of up to 3.9 ft. (1.2m) the Invengo 8108-C04 is ideal for attaching to small jewelry items such as finger rings and ear rings. - August 27, 2009 - Invengo Technology Corporation

Miljenko Matijevic / Steelheart Launches Gourmet Coffee Line "SteelHeart Coffee" August 17th via "Ralph’s" Grocery Stores Throughout Southern California Miljenko Matijevic/SteelHeart has been busy working on a dream…. now a reality. The singer, writer, producer is introducing something new to his fans and to the world…., Mili’s own special blends of gourmet “coffee.” Scheduled to hit the shelves August 19th to sixty Ralph’s... - August 18, 2009 - SteelHeart Records LLC

Sagoon Launches Dedicated Cricket Site – "Sagoon Live Cricket" Sagoon Inc. today announces a release of its Cricket site (http://cricket.sagoon.com/index.php) introducing a new user interface that helps users the opportunity to browse by subject from the multiple angles. Sagoon is using sophisticated algorithm that organize and categorize the information in a multi-dimensional... - June 05, 2009 - Sagoon Inc

Mingle360 Implements Event Networking Solution for Social Matchbox Live social networking solution enables all attendees to network with each other with a click of a button. The MingleStick's electronic business card technology facilitates one-click connections that are viewable online with profile pictures and contact information after the event. - April 08, 2009 - Mingle360

EDL Inc. Announces the Release of the New Megaohm Validator EDL Inc., the makers of the Fur-1200 Calibration Furnace and Ultra Bath (stirred silicone oil or salt bath) line of calibration instruments introduces the new Megaohm Validator®, a product that guarantees the measurement accuracy of insulation resistance testers; crucial to trust in measurement. This product provides a simple method of ensuring insulation resistance testers are operating properly and within specification and is of tremendous value to manufacturers. - February 28, 2009 - EDL Inc.

Floormall.com Now Offering BuildDirect.com Products to Customers It is with great excitement that Floormall.com announces it will now be offering BuildDirect.com flooring products to customers in the residential and commercial markets. - February 23, 2009 - FloorMall.com

WEXCO Upgrades Wire EDM Capabilities for Faster More Efficient Production Wexco announces upgrades on their AGIECUT 350 HSS wire EDM equipment to reduce set up cost and maximize throughput capacity. Wexco’s wire machine is one of a few comparable in size that are located in North America. It gives Wexco a unique and versatile cutting ability on parts such as grooved ID geometries, twin bore extruder barrels and other large complex parts. - January 31, 2009 - Wexco Corporation

New Bimetallic Barrel Alloy Boosts Sustainability Improved durability and wear resistance, a lower coefficient-of-friction, and compatibility with a wide variety of hard-faced flight materials are key features of Dura 686XL™, a new, patent-pending bimetallic barrel-lining alloy for high-speed applications in extrusion, injection and blow mold applications. - December 19, 2008 - Wexco Corporation

Attaain Inc. and 88owls.com Partner to Provide Competitive and Market Intelligence New 88owls.com service matches experienced consultants with leading companies seeking their services, and provides consultants with robust AttaainCI business intelligence to better prepare them to address company problems and plan strategy in advance. - December 03, 2008 - Attaain Inc.

Farm Bureau Insurance and ODAC Honor Scholar Athletes: Partnership Recognizes Excellence in the Classroom and on Athletic Field Each year, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognizes student-athletes from each of its 22 male and female sports. The awards honor student-athletes who distinguish themselves through outstanding classroom performance and athletics achievement. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to help recognize... - July 09, 2008 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

Most Isolated Country in South America, No More, Begins Using Interactive Kiosks The Bolivian Ministry of Tourism selects TRAVELER, from GAMUT Systems, to provide Interactive Informational Kiosks for Travelers. - June 11, 2008 - GAMUT Systems

Online Casino Magic Offering Free Casino Play and Superior Sign-up Bonuses Online Casino Magic has been offering online casinos and poker rooms since its inception in 2002 and promotes only the most reputable and established online casinos on the internet. The owner is dedicated to “complete customer satisfaction” with the “magic” of Las Vegas online. Online... - May 28, 2008 - OnlineCasinoMagic.com

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Federal Court Enters $200,000 Judgment Against Old Dominion University in Favor of White Police Officer Alleging Reverse Race Discrimination A federal court in Virginia has entered a $200,000 judgment against Old Dominion University in favor of Brett Birkmeyer, a white former police officer in the predominantly black ODU Police Department, who sued ODU claiming he was fired by ODU because he is white and because he complained to ODU officials that he and other white employees in the ODU Police Department were being subjected to race discrimination. - April 08, 2008 - Ray Hogge & Associates, PLC

Attaain Inc. Launches AttaainCI Competitive Intelligence Software as a Service. New System Provides “Active Intelligence for Strategic Advantage” By Tracking Key Companies, People and Markets Crucial to the Success of a Business. - March 04, 2008 - Attaain Inc.