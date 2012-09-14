PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure. - August 07, 2019 - Alternate E Source
Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET).
The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia.
PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Twinpanzee Brewing Co and Kristi Odom Photography to Host “Primates 4 Primates” Fundraiser for Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection: Fundraiser Party Sunday, February 11, 2018 3pm-6pm - January 03, 2018 - Twinpanzee Brewing Company
Charles Leiser, ChFC®, FIC with Thrivent Financial in Roanoke, Va., is celebrating ten years with the financial services organization.
Before joining Thrivent Financial, Leiser worked at John Hancock Financial Services, Inc. as a financial representative and insurance specialist. Leiser graduated... - December 29, 2017 - Blue Ridge Group of Thrivent Financial
Fisher Auto Parts, one of the largest regional auto parts distribution and marketing organizations in North America, announced today that the installation of a 63.7 kW photovoltaic solar energy system has been completed at their Staunton, VA headquarters. The goal of the system is to enable the building... - March 10, 2017 - Sun Tribe Solar
"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente will defend the constitutional rights of US citizens to secure electoral reform in the State of Virginia tomorrow, September 23, 2016, when he presents his case against the Virginia Board of Electors at the Alexandria Courthouse. - September 22, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Surround your newborn with exquisite taste and refined luxury with the five piece Candy Land Collection releasing on June 1st. - May 25, 2016 - Heather McCormick
Tigerlily Foundation is excited that ladies in the DC region will be allowed to wear their pajamas in public for the fourth year in a row! Tigerlily Foundation is pleased to present the 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party, to celebrate health & wellness with women and girls, on Saturday, June 18th from... - April 26, 2016 - Tigerlily Foundation
BidWrangler, the leading provider in mobile bidding solutions, and Wavebid, makers of auction management software, announced a partnership today designed to optimize the online auction industry. The two companies will integrate the cataloging, marketing and accounting functions of Wavebid with the mobile... - March 08, 2016 - BidWrangler
Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer is ideal for temperature testing in industries that must operate in cold temperatures – Utility, Gas, and other industries where extreme conditions exist. - September 22, 2015 - Electronic Development Labs, Inc. (EDL)
Military Family Divorce Center, a client-centric law firm based in Virginia Beach, VA, was recently launched along with a new website to serve the needs of military members. The division of Cedar Law Center’s practice is focused on military divorce and other family law issues relevant to members of the armed services. - May 18, 2015 - Military Family Divorce Center
FoxGuard Solutions released its 3U Industrial HMI, a rackmount computer designed to provide flexibility and reliability. This rackmount system is developed specifically for industrial applications in the energy and factory automation markets, as well as other critical infrastructure entities.
FoxGuard’s... - November 25, 2014 - FoxGuard Solutions
Former jurist to provide guidance to Board of Directors on corporate compliance, governance and other issues. - September 10, 2014 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes
Devils Backbone Brewing Company earns medals for their beers. - August 27, 2014 - Devils Backbone Brewing Company
Join Grayhaven Winery and friends for the 9th annual South African Food & Wine Festival, September 13th & 14th 2014 at Grayhaven Winery, Gum Spring, Virginia. The festival invites wine lovers, foodies and families to learn about South Africa through this two day celebration of South African culture,... - August 07, 2014 - Grayhaven Winery
Donald R. Shanks of Natural Bridge Station, Virginia has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of HVAC.
About Donald R. Shanks
Mr. Shanks has over 12 years experience in the HVAC field. He is the Owner... - March 04, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Using Knowledge, Planning, Preparation and Persistence to make a paradigm shift, resulting in drastically improved African-American Employment Success. - February 20, 2014 - YourBlackParachute.com
Week-long trip to Breckenridge aims to build esteem, restore family bonds. - January 22, 2014 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes
The Sajda Company Inc finds a solution for praying on hard surfaces for Muslims. - December 04, 2013 - Sajda Salah Mats
On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art
Professional Couple Hopes to Keep Thomas Jefferson’s Attraction Together. - September 09, 2013 - Valerie and Jason Bloomberg
"High Capacity Living: A Practical Devotional to Building a Resilient Life" is a spiritual application of the H-CAP Model of Well-being and Resilience. It’s a research-based model that identifies the traits necessary to create a state of resilience being Hope, Commitment, Accountability, and Passion (H-CAP). The first book in the series is the spiritual application of the model. Following this model will build a dynamic and resilient faith. It is the spiritual equivalent to Sun Tzu’s Art of War. - September 06, 2013 - High Capacity Living
Steve Wingfield New Book "Winning the Race Everyday", a 365-day devotional is based on Steve's popular “Keep Your Drive” Alive Series. Endorsed by nationally published authors and friends in the motorsports community, "Winning the Race Everyday" features a race-themed “flag” system to guide readers through its pages. - May 29, 2013 - Victory Weekend
Devils Backbone Brewing Company takes the national title at GABF and wins 8 medals overall. - October 17, 2012 - Devils Backbone Brewing Company
Find out how Fitness Concierge can help you lose weight for good. - February 01, 2011 - Fitness Concierge
Education Online Services Corporation announced today the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with Ivy Bridge College to market the institution’s online degree programs. - May 26, 2010 - Education Online Services Corp
Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance offers a $1,000 US Saving's Bond to teens who successfully complete a safe driving program. The company recently awarded its 5000th bond. The investment in the safety of Virginia's teens through this program has now reached $5 million. - April 30, 2010 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance
Target readers ages 17-40. Mitchell chose a popular genre and breaths new life in to the world of shapeshifters as she takes the readers on a journey of thrills, suspense, mystery and sensual romance in her first novel Dark of kNight.
Packed full of page turning suspense, readers will not want to put... - December 02, 2009 - Dark of kNight Series Books
New AttaainCI release provides enhanced document and information sharing capabilities. - October 20, 2009 - Attaain Inc.
American Leather now offers its popular Comfort Sleeper in a sectional sofa. - October 16, 2009 - Creative Classics Furniture
A small form factor RFID tag with a read range of up to 3.9 ft. (1.2m) the Invengo 8108-C04 is ideal for attaching to small jewelry items such as finger rings and ear rings. - August 27, 2009 - Invengo Technology Corporation
Miljenko Matijevic/SteelHeart has been busy working on a dream…. now a reality. The singer, writer, producer is introducing something new to his fans and to the world…., Mili’s own special blends of gourmet “coffee.”
Scheduled to hit the shelves August 19th to sixty Ralph’s... - August 18, 2009 - SteelHeart Records LLC
Sagoon Inc. today announces a release of its Cricket site (http://cricket.sagoon.com/index.php) introducing a new user interface that helps users the opportunity to browse by subject from the multiple angles. Sagoon is using sophisticated algorithm that organize and categorize the information in a multi-dimensional... - June 05, 2009 - Sagoon Inc
Award recognizes Attaain for technology thought leadership and innovation. - May 28, 2009 - Attaain Inc.
Live social networking solution enables all attendees to network with each other with a click of a button. The MingleStick's electronic business card technology facilitates one-click connections that are viewable online with profile pictures and contact information after the event. - April 08, 2009 - Mingle360
EDL Inc., the makers of the Fur-1200 Calibration Furnace and Ultra
Bath (stirred silicone oil or salt bath) line of calibration instruments introduces the new Megaohm Validator®, a product that guarantees the measurement accuracy of insulation resistance testers; crucial to trust in measurement. This product provides a simple method of ensuring insulation resistance testers are operating properly and within specification and is of tremendous value to manufacturers. - February 28, 2009 - EDL Inc.
It is with great excitement that Floormall.com announces it will now be offering BuildDirect.com flooring products to customers in the residential and commercial markets. - February 23, 2009 - FloorMall.com
Wexco announces upgrades on their AGIECUT 350 HSS wire EDM equipment to reduce set up cost and maximize throughput capacity. Wexco’s wire machine is one of a few comparable in size that are located in North America. It gives Wexco a unique and versatile cutting ability on parts such as grooved ID geometries, twin bore extruder barrels and other large complex parts. - January 31, 2009 - Wexco Corporation
Improved durability and wear resistance, a lower coefficient-of-friction, and compatibility with a wide variety of hard-faced flight materials are key features of Dura 686XL™, a new, patent-pending bimetallic barrel-lining alloy for high-speed applications in extrusion, injection and blow mold applications. - December 19, 2008 - Wexco Corporation
New 88owls.com service matches experienced consultants with leading companies seeking their services, and provides consultants with robust AttaainCI business intelligence to better prepare them to address company problems and plan strategy in advance. - December 03, 2008 - Attaain Inc.
Each year, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognizes student-athletes from each of its 22 male and female sports. The awards honor student-athletes who distinguish themselves through outstanding classroom performance and athletics achievement.
Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to help recognize... - July 09, 2008 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance
The Bolivian Ministry of Tourism selects TRAVELER, from GAMUT Systems, to provide Interactive Informational Kiosks for Travelers. - June 11, 2008 - GAMUT Systems
Online Casino Magic has been offering online casinos and poker rooms since its inception in 2002 and promotes only the most reputable and established online casinos on the internet. The owner is dedicated to “complete customer satisfaction” with the “magic” of Las Vegas online.
Online... - May 28, 2008 - OnlineCasinoMagic.com
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
A federal court in Virginia has entered a $200,000 judgment against Old Dominion University in favor of Brett Birkmeyer, a white former police officer in the predominantly black ODU Police Department, who sued ODU claiming he was fired by ODU because he is white and because he complained to ODU officials that he and other white employees in the ODU Police Department were being subjected to race discrimination. - April 08, 2008 - Ray Hogge & Associates, PLC
Elite Dentists’ Group Dedicated to Helping Diabetics Fund Crucial Program. - March 19, 2008 - DentistryForDiabetics
New System Provides “Active Intelligence for Strategic Advantage” By Tracking
Key Companies, People and Markets Crucial to the Success of a Business. - March 04, 2008 - Attaain Inc.
Sprint Cup series, Nationwide series, and Craftsman Truck series schedules are now available. - February 11, 2008 - Calendar Updates