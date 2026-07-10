Wisconsin: Milwaukee-Waukesha News
Wendi Seichter Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wendi Seichter of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of manufacturing. - July 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
ADAM Awarded 20-Year GSA IDIQ Contract for Trident AI, Establishing First Federal AI Data Trust Layer Contract in the United States
ADAM, a Milwaukee-based technology company building next-generation data verification and AI accountability infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a 20-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract through the U.S. General Services Administration for Trident AI. The... - June 29, 2026 - ADAM Aerospace
SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP. - June 04, 2026 - SuiteDynamics
Kryder Law Group Opens Office in Wisconsin
The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - May 30, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Pellizzi & Co. Selected by Royal Enfield North America to Support Creative and Paid Media Efforts Across the USA and Canada
Pellizzi & Co., a Milwaukee-based creative and marketing agency, has been selected by Royal Enfield North America to support its marketing efforts throughout the Americas, including campaign development and paid media strategy. The partnership will focus on strengthening how Royal Enfield... - May 12, 2026 - Pellizzi & Co.
Ares Physical Therapy Redefines Performance and Longevity with New Elm Grove Center of Excellence
Ares Physical Therapy was founded by a doctor of physical therapy who is also a former elite gymnastics coach, bringing a rare combination of clinical skill and competitive understanding to every case. That foundation shapes the way the team approaches complex injuries, movement dysfunction, and performance optimization across Elm Grove and the surrounding Waukesha area. - April 09, 2026 - Ares Physical Therapy
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
Spanco Announces New Expansion in the Greater Milwaukee Area
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, hoists, and fall protection systems, is expanding its operations with a new 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Franklin, WI. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in late Spring 2026 and marks the... - March 09, 2026 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
250 Jason Voorhees Expected to Invade Downtown Milwaukee in Attempted World Record
Milwaukee Horror Con returns to the Baird Center March 13–15, 2026, bringing horror fans, celebrity guests, and a free film festival to downtown Milwaukee. The weekend will feature celebrity photo ops, panels, vendors, and a world record attempt for the largest gathering of fans dressed as Jason from the Friday the 13th franchise. Thousands of horror fans are expected to attend. - March 04, 2026 - Milwaukee Horror Con
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Recognized as a VIP and an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Sussex, Wisconsin, is recognized as a VIP in the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. As an Honored Member, she will be highlighted in a full page article in the Spring 2026 issue, detailing her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - February 27, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has promoted Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President. - February 12, 2026 - The BSC Group, LLC
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Michael E. Zielinski Named an Influential Business Professional for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as an Influential Business Professional For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has dedicated over four decades to serving the U. - December 12, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
Hinz Company Celebrates 65 Years of Precision Manufacturing Excellence
Hinz Company is proud to celebrate its 65th anniversary, commemorating over six decades of excellence in precision manufacturing and a steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. - September 30, 2025 - Hinz Company
Nancian D. Hall Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancian D. Hall of Junction City, Wisconsin has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. About Nancian D. Hall Nancian D. Hall is the... - September 27, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Author Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo’s New Book, "The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity," is a Stirring Memoir of Trials to Triumph
Recent release “The Journey to Empowerment: Building Resilience in the Face of Adversity” from Page Publishing author Dr. Sunday D. Kerobo is a compelling and deeply personal account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life’s journey in navigating countless struggles and setbacks to find success, as well as the valuable lessons he learns along the way that have come to define him. - August 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Sara E. Rugg Honored as a Top Professional for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sara E. Rugg of Shorewood, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law/legal services. Rugg will be... - August 27, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tyrone Williams’s Newly Released "The Heart" is a Compelling Exploration of Life’s Inner Battles Told Through the Voices of Heart and Mind
“The Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyrone Williams is a thought-provoking narrative that blends real-life experiences with introspective storytelling, as the heart and mind engage in a powerful dialogue over choices, emotions, and identity. - August 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cindy Dewinter’s Newly Released "Dear God, Are You There?" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Exploring Faith and Understanding God’s Presence
“Dear God, Are You There?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy DeWinter is a tender and relatable story that helps children understand the unseen yet ever-present nature of God through simple conversation and everyday moments. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BDPros Strategic Growth Continues: Appointing John Boler as President and Expanding Strategic Business Development Services
Milwaukee-based BDPros, a trusted provider of business development services for B2B companies, has announced the appointment of John Boler as President as part of a broader initiative to scale its operations and service offerings. This marks a significant step forward in the company’s 15-year evolution as it deepens its commitment to driving growth for clients through customized, results-oriented Sales, Marketing, and Operations programs. - July 29, 2025 - BDPros
Author Dr. Tiffany Moore’s New Book, "Financially LIT," is an Insightful Guide That Aims to Help Readers Take Control of Their Finances, No Matter Their Level of Wealth
Recent release “Financially LIT” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tiffany Moore is an easily digestible guide that aims to help readers become financially literate and take control of their finances. Drawing upon years of professional experience, Dr. Moore shares her guide to help anyone gain the financial freedom they’ve always longed for. - June 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Amanda Poppe’s New Book, "Butterfly Blue," is a Heartfelt Story of a Mother and Daughter Who Search for Angels and Find Them in the Form of Butterflies
Recent release “Butterfly Blue” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Amanda Poppe is a beautiful story of a young girl who learns from her mother how angels take the form of butterflies while here on Earth to speak God’s love to his people. When they find a blue butterfly, she discovers they are people who have been called back to God and have a very special purpose. - June 18, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Kyrelle Harris’s New Book, "Yours Truly," is a Thought-Provoking Guide Designed to Help Readers Stay True to Themselves in a World of Distraction and Chaos
Recent release “Yours Truly” from Covenant Books author Kyrelle Harris is a poignant and heartfelt discussion that explores ways in which one can remain faithful to oneself and one’s Christian faith in a world teeming with wickedness and temptation around every corner. Through Harris’s writings, readers will better understand how to protect themselves while maintaining their relationship with God. - June 12, 2025 - Covenant Books
Shireen Cirino’s Newly Released "Under The Blood of Jesus" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Grace, and the Saving Power of Christ’s Sacrifice
“Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shireen Cirino is an inspiring spiritual reflection grounded in Scripture and personal experience, calling readers to salvation, forgiveness, and a deeper relationship with Christ. - May 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
J. R. Grams’s Newly Released "God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark" is a Riveting Exploration of Spiritual Warfare and Personal Redemption
“God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. R. Grams is a powerful account of one man’s extraordinary encounters with the unseen forces of good and evil, blending real-life experiences with profound spiritual revelations. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kris Hoff Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kris Hoff of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the hospitality and travel industries. Hoff will be included... - April 25, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Richard L. Selissen Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Richard L. Selissen of Boyne City, Michigan has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction. About Richard L. Selissen Richard L. Selissen is the owner of RLS Painting. He is responsible for... - April 09, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Author David Quinton Brooks’s New Book "Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder" is a Powerful Exploration of the Enduring Issue of Systemic Racism
Recent release “Royal American Injustice II: Blatant Racism-Deliberate Murder” from Page Publishing author David Quinton Brooks is a poignant account of the author’s grandfather, detailing the injustice he faced at the hands of police brutality. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Royal American Injustice II” is also a candid look at the lasting impact of racism in America. - March 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This... - February 28, 2025 - The Hack Ninja, LLC
Author Jessica Samp’s New Book, "The Bags," is a Gripping Mystery Novel That Follows a Detective as She Works to Unravel a Gruesome Murder Case in Arizona
Recent release “The Bags” from Covenant Books author Jessica Samp is a compelling tale that centers around Lucy, a detective who is brought in on a horrifying case involving body parts discovered in a series of garbage bags. As she and her team attempt to make sense of the mess they’ve been handed, their investigation will take on a whole new light that they would’ve never seen coming. - February 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Kris Hoff Honored as a Woman of Excellence for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kris Hoff of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the hospitality and travel industries. Hoff will be... - February 26, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Amber Hanson’s New Book, "Ellie’s Bella," Tells the Charming Story of a Young Girl Who is Calmed by Her Father When a Terrible Storm Leaves Her Scared
Recent release “Ellie’s Bella” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Hanson is a heartfelt story that follows Bella, a young girl who is easily frightened by storms outside. When a particularly bad storm makes its way through her neighborhood, Bella relies on her father to help keep her calm as the storm both outside and within her passes. - February 24, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
JEM Wellness Brands Presents: How to Get Heart Strong and Spring Break Ready in Milwaukee with Data & Scientific Assessments
Two-Day Event Will Provide Free Access to Body Comp Assessments and State-of-the-Art Core Strength Equipment to Improve Your Abs and Assets. - February 22, 2025 - JEM Wellness Brands
Michael E. Zielinski Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski is a revenue agent for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)/U.S. - February 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED