Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Carnivore Meat Company Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally... - August 24, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Approyo Ranked Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers 12th Annual MSP 501 Identifies Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs & Leading Trends in Managed Services. - June 21, 2019 - Approyo

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Frontdesk Announces Guest Screening Partnership with TransUnion Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced a partnership with TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to help perform FCRA-compliant background screenings for each stay, regardless of length. “We’re extremely proud of... - June 04, 2019 - Frontdesk

80's Musical FOOTLOOSE to Hit the Stage at Pewaukee High School, Presented by Sudbrink Performance Academy Everybody Cut Loose! Life in small-town Bomont is peaceful until City boy, Ren, arrives. Breaking every taboo, Ren brings dance back to the heart of a town held back by the memory of a tragedy. Based on the hit 80s movie, FOOTLOOSE has become a stage musical phenomenon, and with a Tony-nominated top... - May 31, 2019 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

APC by Schneider Electric Presents $10,000 to Wisconsin School for IT Makeover Contest Does your school or district have a problem IT area that’s keeping your school from creating the best interactive learning environment? If so, plan to enter the 2019 K-12 IT Makeover Contest sponsored by APC by Schneider Electric’s IT Solutions for Education for a chance to win $10,000 in... - May 07, 2019 - APC by Schneider Electric

Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up The Playlist is an award-winning six-member Wisconsin cover band, who recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). - April 30, 2019 - The Playlist

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Frontdesk Poised for Growth Amid News of 2020 Democratic National Convention Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is thrilled regarding the news and the opportunity of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) placement in Milwaukee. Frontdesk offers an alternative lodging solution to those corporate guests who are unable to stay in the many completely-occupied... - March 29, 2019 - Frontdesk

Mirror Review Recognizes Approyo as One of The 10 Most Agile SAP Solution Providers to Keep an Eye on in 2019 Mirror Review has listed Milwaukee based, Approyo among the top SAP solution providers in its latest magazine, “The 10 Most Agile SAP Solution Providers To Keep An Eye On In 2019.” The magazine recently published its special issue, in which it has featured the most prominent companies that... - March 16, 2019 - Approyo

Mary J. Ardissone Honored as a VIP for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Mary J. Ardissone of Fitchburg, Wisconsin has been honored as a VIP for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and creative writing. These important women exemplify tenacity. They... - February 01, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Food Network Names Five O’Clock Steakhouse Wisconsin’s Best on “50 States of Steakhouses Last Tuesday, the Food Network announced their 50 States of Steakhouses, “the best places to sate your carnivore cravings and enjoy a side of local flair.” Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was named Food Network’s best steakhouse in Wisconsin noting, "Wisconsin is... - January 31, 2019 - Five O'Clock Steakhouse

Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio Grand Opening Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio are opening its doors to the Delafield, WI community. They are a small business that is focusing on education and modern floral design. Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio offers a full service florist and delivery to all Lake Country cities and surrounding areas. - January 21, 2019 - Flora Elements Education and Design

So You Can Write Publications, LLC Black Excellence Academic Scholarship Fund So You Can Write Publications, LLC presents the Black Excellence Academic Scholarship Fund to assist students striving for greatness. - January 06, 2019 - So You Can Write Publications, LLC

Approyo Recognized as an Industry Leader in Three Categories of the 2018 ACQ5 Global Awards Approyo, a leading enterprise SAP HANA Solutions Provider, announced today it has been recognized in three categories of the 2018 ACQ5 2018 Global Awards by ACQ5: US - Scale-Up Company of the Year (IT Services), Approyo, US - SAP Solution Provider of the Year, Approyo and US - Gamechanger of the Year, Chris Carter, Approyo - December 21, 2018 - Approyo

Mirror Review Recognizes Chris Carter, CEO at Approyo, as One of The 10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders, 2018 In its yearly issue, “The 10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders, 2018,” Mirror Review has unveiled the inspiring stories of the business leaders who have delivered remarkable growth to their respective companies during the year of 2018. The team at Mirror Review has listed Chris Carter, the... - December 13, 2018 - Approyo

Main Street Song and Dance Troupe Announces 2018 Holiday Show “Christmas On Main Street” Main Street Song and Dance Troupe, a performance group of acclaimed teen vocalists and dancers from Southeastern Wisconsin, is proud to announce the troupe’s 2018 holiday show “Christmas on Main Street.” This family-friendly show features holiday classics as well as hits from modern... - November 29, 2018 - Main Street Song and Dance Troupe

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Those Who Gave the Gift of Sight Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin held its annual Legacy of Sight ceremony, which honored families and their loved ones, who gave the gift of sight through eye donation. The event, held at the Overture Center in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, began with a welcome from Stacey Troha, Interim Executive Director at Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. “Know that your loved one’s gift has brought peace of mind, reduced anxiety and stress. No more will a recipient wonder if they counted money correctly, reached... - November 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

Halling and Cayo Debuts Fresh Look and New Logo Treatment Halling and Cayo is excited to unveil a new brand that will help move the company forward for many years to come. The brand is a result of the firm’s efforts to increase its presence within the ever-growing digital landscape in addition to more tried and true marketing efforts. Sean M. Sweeney,... - November 05, 2018 - Strategic Digital Marketing, LLC

A Brit and an American Take on the US Tea Market with Brew Tea Co The popular British premium tea, Brew Tea Co, is now available in the USA. - November 02, 2018 - Brew Tea Company USA

Chicago Workshop Focused on Marketing Blockchain Projects and Raising Investment Announced for December 11, 2018 Marketing Blockchain Projects and Raising International Investments Workshop is coming to Chicago December 11, 2018. The Chicago workshop is organized by Blockchain China Connect and Artisan Business Group. The interactive marketing workshop for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry will discuss... - October 30, 2018 - Blockchain China Connect

Inspire America Speakers Bureau Adds Emotion to Events Kapco Inc. and KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) announce the creation of Inspire America Speakers, a new division dedicated to securing high profile individuals to deliver inspirational messages for a wide range of events. - October 22, 2018 - Kapco Metal Stamping

Milwaukee Based Technology Business Sees Significant Growth Approyo Adds to Team and Receives Multiple Awards. - September 05, 2018 - Approyo

Approyo Honored 3 Years in a Row as an Inc. 5000 Company, Ranking No. 895 Inc. magazine today ranked Approyo NO. 895 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It’s Approyo’s third straight year on the list, driven by several years of strong revenue growth. Only 20% of all companies on the list... - August 15, 2018 - Approyo

Bertram Communications LLC Aquires Fast Bytes Wireless Inc. Bertram Communications LLC. has completed the acquisition of Fast Bytes Wireless Inc. This will result in an upgrade of the entire network, expanded services for customers, and the backing of resources from the entire Bertram Communications LLC family of companies. Bertram and Fastbytes have a long-standing... - August 03, 2018 - Bertram Communications

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Firearm Merchandisers and Fixtures Are One-Stop Source for Dealers Looking to Showcase Products Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. offers a complete selection of firearm merchandisers and fixtures to showcase and secure firearm products, including rifles, pistols, optics, accessories and more. - July 13, 2018 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Wisconsin Researcher Pegs Alcohol Industry in Opioid Crisis Book New book to be released at three overseas addiction conferences looks at the root cause of the opioid crisis and offers solutions, not "Band-Aid approaches." - July 03, 2018 - Alcohologist.com

Milwaukee Entrepreneurs Launch Strange Trails Marketing to Improve Branding Experience for Clients James Pellizzi and Katie Robleski have teamed up to launch a new entity called Strange Trails Marketing. Strange Trails is their skunkworks project: a lab experiment, so to speak, that takes the formality out of brand discovery. Companies need to get a little out there with what's possible to truly discover their brand or make sure their perceptions are reality. That won't happen by asking the same old, traditional questions about your business. - June 29, 2018 - Strategic Digital Marketing, LLC

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Everbrite, LLC Disclaims Affiliation with “Ever Brite” Solar Light Linked to Series of House Fires Several recent reports have tied a series of residential fires to an outdoor solar light product marketed as “Ever Brite.” In the wake of these reports and ongoing confusion among consumers, Everbrite, LLC, a Greenfield-based manufacturer of various illuminated products, announced today that... - May 09, 2018 - Everbrite, LLC

Approach 32 Meets Unique Needs of Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Casual Establishments Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.'s self-ordering kiosks delivers an interactive dining experience that offers expediency and order process efficiency to both customers and store employees. - April 03, 2018 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Local Production of School of Rock Seeks Young Rock Musicians They say music education provides benefits to learning and brain growth. Here’s another fun benefit to all those music lessons: a chance to show off those skills to a live audience. A local production of School of Rock the Musical is looking for five young musicians to round out their onstage... - March 08, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President The BSC Group, LLC, a leading commercial real estate financing advisor and provider of debt and equity capital solutions for commercial property owners, announced the promotion of Stephen Lee to Senior Vice President. His primary responsibility will be to source capital markets debt products for BSC... - March 06, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple

Celebrities, Artists, & Super Heroes Team Up with Pop Con to Raise Money for Hurricane Relief & Las Vegas Shooting Victims Celebrities are donating their time by signing autographs, posing for pictures, and spending time with fans to help raise money for the hurricane victims and Las Vegas Shooting Victims families. - November 01, 2017 - Pop Con Milwaukee

Milwaukee Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - December 7, 2017 Future Horizons will be hosting the Milwaukee Autism Conference December 7, 2017 with guest speakers Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. Jed Baker, and Beth Aune. - October 26, 2017 - Future Horizons, Inc.

A Mother's Need for Green Housing; Cobblestone Builders Helps Keep Homes Safe for Kids Creating a safe, healthy environment for children can seem like a daunting task considering existing homes today are often full of toxins and poor air quality. Because of this, more and more mothers are digging in and insisting on a truly green home – and they’re doing their homework. One local contractor is happy to help educate. - October 25, 2017 - Cobblestone Builders