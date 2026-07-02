Florida: Melbourne-Titusville-Palm Bay News
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
"As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church" is Scheduled to Begin Filming on June 26, 2026, in Fort Pierce, FL and June 27, 2026, in Rockledge, FL
Spirited Soul Productions and Miiyah Productions are excited to announce the filming of As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church on June 26–27, 2026, in Fort Pierce and Rockledge, Florida. Created by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, this faith-filled, family-friendly sitcom follows Pastor Nathan Raye and his family as they navigate faith, family, ministry, and everyday life through clean comedy, relatable moments, and uplifting storytelling. - June 15, 2026 - Spirited Soul Productions
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement. This special event serves as the... - March 31, 2026 - Yuri's Night
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Laura Kelly Designs Introduces Little Kindness Club, a Free Retailer Resource, at New York Toy Fair
Laura Kelly Designs, a recognized leader in kindness-forward gift and paper products, is launching the Little Kindness Club, a free membership program for retailers, small businesses, and educators, debuting at New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, Booth 2255. The Little Kindness Club provides... - February 13, 2026 - Laura Kelly Designs LLC
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
Veteran and Female Owned Pest Control Company Launches in Brevard County, Florida
American Family Pest Control LLC is a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company now serving Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida. The company provides professional pest control, rodent exclusion, rat removal, and wildlife services backed by over 50 years of combined local experience and an ACE-certified entomologist. - February 06, 2026 - American Family Pest Control
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Charge Home Solutions Expands National Electrical Workforce Platform as Analysts Highlight Rising Unicorn Potential in U.S. Home Electrification Sector
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide platform for licensed electricians as demand for home electrification grows. The company is scaling to support EV charger, battery, and electrical upgrade installations across the U.S. Analysts observing trends in electrification and workforce platforms have noted rising unicorn potential in this sector. - December 09, 2025 - Charge Home Solutions
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM
Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise. - August 29, 2025 - Grelin Health
Deliberate Coaching: Business Edition Launch
New Release: Deliberate Coaching by Weatherly & Gavoni. Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior empowers leaders to drive real change using behavior analysis. Written by Drs. Nicholas Weatherly and Paul Gavoni, this practical guide offers science-based strategies to boost engagement, performance, and organizational results. Now available from KeyPress Publishing. [ISBN: 979-8-9922514-3-2] - July 15, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
Julie Kirkpatrick’s New Book, "Spirits Live Forever," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Learns a Powerful Lesson in the Aftermath of His Sister’s Passing
Fulton Books author Julie Kirkpatrick, who received an Editor’s Choice award from the International Society of Poets in 2005, has completed her most recent book, “Spirits Live Forever”: a stirring tale of a young boy who, after his sister passes away, has a dream in which he... - June 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Phillip Compton’s New Book, “Building Your Relationship with Jesus,” is a poignant and insightful guide designed to help readers forge a lasting connection to the Lord
Fulton Books author Phillip Compton, a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his most recent book, “Building Your Relationship with Jesus: Understanding and Building your Relationship with Christ”: a powerful and comprehensive discussion aimed at guiding readers towards crafting a... - June 09, 2025 - Fulton Books
The Lives of the Silent
The Lives of the Silent shares powerful, real-life stories of individuals with limited speaking abilities who were often hidden from society. Through their experiences, author Andrew Houvouras reveals how behavior communicates when words fall short—and how empathy, care, and human connection can transform lives. A tribute to resilience, dignity, and the unseen voices that shape us all. - June 05, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Michele Wallace Campanelli to be Featured in Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Michele Wallace Campanelli of Melbourne, Florida, will be featured in a two-page spread in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the... - May 28, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians
ABA Technologies, Inc. has launched ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians, a self-paced program for experienced RBTs in mentorship roles. ProTech builds advanced skills, boosts retention, and supports BACB® compliance. The launch includes a webinar and special pricing. - May 16, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
"This Is What Leaders Do" Launch
New from KeyPress Publishing: This Is What Leaders Do by Russell E. Justice offers a practical, no-nonsense guide to leadership that works. Based on 60+ years of experience, Justice introduces the ACI method to help leaders simplify their approach, focus their teams, and drive lasting improvement. For anyone leading a team—this is your roadmap to results. Now available in paperback. - May 14, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration
AD1, a leading hospitality management company, announced the grand opening of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, located atop the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, one of the company’s newest properties. The celebration took place on April 8, 2025, and featured an afternoon of curated culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, all overlooking the airfield of Melbourne International Airport (MLB). - April 10, 2025 - AD1Global
Quick Responses, 2nd Edition Launch
New Edition of QUICK Responses Offers Practical, Proven Tools for Reducing Misbehavior in Schools. QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions: A Behavioral Toolbox for Classroom and School Leaders (2nd Ed.) offers school staff fast, effective tools to manage student behavior, reduce suspensions, and boost academic achievement. - April 08, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
ABA Technologies Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
ABA Technologies, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ABA Technologies, Inc. This year, 83% of employees said it’s a Great Place To... - February 20, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Frantz Belhomme’s Newly Released "Spoiled by God for Godliness" is an Empowering Exploration of How God Equips Believers to Fulfill Their Missions
“Spoiled by God for Godliness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frantz Belhomme is a thought-provoking guide that emphasizes how believers can rely on God's abundant provision and strength to accomplish His will and spread His love in a divided world. - February 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Opening - Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport
AD1 officially opened the Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill on February 10, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport. Situated atop the hotel, the venue provides guests with direct views of Melbourne International Airport’s (MLB) runways, offering a unique setting for dining and entertainment for both locals and travelers. - February 11, 2025 - AD1Global
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
Macro Vision Films Family Drama Series, Blended is All-Set to Make Its Pilot Premiere in Florida on March 1, 2025
Award-Winning Orlando Filmmaker, Writer & Director Ranelle Golden and Executive Producer Lanee Blaise proudly present the Premiere of the Family Drama Series, Blended, a unifying and relevant story of the power of love and family in the midst of tragedy, produced by Macro Vision Films. - January 10, 2025 - Macro Vision Films
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Local Web Design Agency, Nerdy South Inc., Named Palm Bay's Best Small Business of the Year
Nerdy South Inc., a leading web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses in Palm Bay and the surrounding areas, was been named Palm Bay's Small Business of the Year by the Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes Nerdy South's outstanding contributions to the local business community, its commitment to client success, and its innovative approach to web design and digital marketing. - December 09, 2024 - Nerdy South Inc.
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
Michele Wallace Campanelli Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Michele Wallace Campanelli of Melbourne, Florida, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of literature. About Michele Wallace Campanelli Michele Wallace Campanelli is... - October 24, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
Discovery Map of Space Coast Wins Space Coast Honors Hospitality & Tourism Award
Recognized for improving the vacation experience for more than 2 million tourists and visitors to the Space Coast of Florida while promoting hundreds of local attractions, restaurants and shops Discovery Map has won the Hospitality & Tourism Award from Space Coast Honors. - September 30, 2024 - Florida Space Coast Enterprises, LLC
Healthcare Industry Expert Lisa T. Miller Launches Innovative Consulting Practice and Podcast on Selling to the Healthcare; New Practice is Transforming Healthcare Sales
Healthcare strategist Lisa T. Miller launches a new consulting practice and podcast, "Selling to the C-Suite in Healthcare." With 33+ years of experience, Lisa’s vision is to transform healthcare sales strategies. The podcast offers insights on overcoming challenges in C-suite selling and creating long-term partnerships. Her consulting services include strategy sessions, coaching and training. Lisa's mission: help healthcare companies make sales more aligned with C-suite problem-solving. - September 26, 2024 - Lisa T. Miller
Michele Wallace Campanelli Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Michele Wallace Campanelli of Melbourne, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of literature. About Michele Wallace Campanelli A celebrated American... - July 11, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
The New Values-Based Safety Book
ABA Technologies Releases The New Values-Based Safety Book (3rd Edition) Every employee deserves to work for an organization that values their health and safety and ensures they return home at the end of each workday. Written by Terry McSween, PhD, and Adam Hockman, The New Values-Based Safety:... - June 27, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
ABA Tech’s Driver Safety Science Recognized by Fleet Industry
ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech) has been featured by the Automotive Fleet Magazine for its behavior science-based contributions to the topic of corporate driver safety in the article: “Why Won't My Drivers Do What I Need Them to Do?” The well-being of employees behind the wheel is a... - June 14, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.