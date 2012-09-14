PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes

New Website Launch – ABA Technologies Launches Brand New Website After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements. With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz Receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from WVU Eberly College Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally... - September 10, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

New 8-Hour Training Program to Prepare Behavior Analysts to Become Supervisors ABA Technologies, Inc. are pleased to offer an updated and improved 8-hour supervision course for behavior analysts based on the BACB’s newest Supervisor Training Curriculum Outline 2.0. The new outline goes into effect November 2019. With a team of seven dynamite behavior analysts, the 21st Century Supervision Course Series presents a comprehensive account of tried-and-true tools for effectively supervising RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs. - July 24, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Starts a New Class After Completing a Successful Year The Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program will start a new class on August 15. Manufacturing companies that are seeking to train machinists are encouraged to enroll their employees in the program before classes begin. The new class of apprentices will join those already working towards their State of Florida journeyworker certification. The program typically takes 4 years to complete and the apprentices will learn the trade from professional machinists. - July 05, 2019 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program

Jerry Haber Recognized as 2019 IAASS Jerome Lederer Space Safety Pioneer The award serves a salute to his commitment and international contributions to the field of space safety. - June 05, 2019 - Advanced Core Concepts

AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global

Dougherty Manufacturing Names Todd Albrecht as New President Announcement of Todd Albrecht's placement as president to lead the company through their recent and ongoing growth. - April 05, 2019 - Dougherty Manufacturing

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO

FPR FORCE Offers a Solution for Associations Inundated with Reverse Mortgages FPR FORCE offers a solution for Associations inundated with Reverse Mortgages affected by the 2018 Judicial Foreclosure Requirement. During the height of the property bubble, many senior condominium and home owners took advantage of the benefits offered them through Reverse Mortgages, only to see the... - March 13, 2019 - FPR FORCE

ABA Tech and FIT Launch a New Two-Part Continuing Education Course on Teaching Pretend and Imaginative Play Skills for Behavior Analysts ABA Technologies, Inc. in partnership with Florida Institute of Technology, announces the launch of a new two-part continuing education course on teaching pretend and imaginative play skills. The courses prepare participants to assess and develop the imaginative play repertoires of young children. Presenters... - March 12, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

FPR FORCE Expands to Include Municipalities FPR FORCE is proud to announce the company’s expansion to include working with municipalities over run by vacant/abandon and foreclosed homes. - February 21, 2019 - FPR FORCE

Two of AD1 Global’s Disney-Area Hotels Converting from Choice to IHG Flags Two of AD1 Global’s Disney-area hotels, the Comfort Inn Lake Buena Vista and the Royale Parc Suites, are being converted from Choice brands to InterContinental Hotels Group flags. According to CFO Alex Fridzon, the company is planning to spend approximately $13 million on renovations in order... - December 06, 2018 - AD1Global

West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO

All Points Awarded Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business Contract All Points Logistics LLC (All Points) has been named an awardee on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). CIO-SP3 is a 10-year, multiple award, Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ)... - October 31, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

All Points Announces Strategic Additions and Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team All Points Logistics (All Points), a leading provider of technical and management support services to the U.S. Government and its prime contractors, announces today two new additions to their Executive Leadership Team. Ben Farrah joins All Points as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kevin Brown... - October 16, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO

ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering

WanRaptor™ Network Emulator Network Latency Emulator Supports 1- 40GbE - September 14, 2018 - East Coast Datacom, Inc.

PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Safety While Making Pasta Machines DEMACO, a builder of high capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the United Safety Council for its safety program. - March 27, 2018 - DEMACO

PONTE HEALTH Unveils VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY and Seeks Equity Partner in Development PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC have unveiled their first High Rise Development Project: VERTICAL MEDICAL CITY, a striking self-sustaining, patient-focused, advanced technology-driven facility; a three-tower complex, overlaid with a smart photo/wind cells skin, working in synchronicity to deliver from Critical to Preventive Care throughout over 4 million square feet and 70 stories of interactive environments. - January 19, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

DEMACO Becomes Life Member of United Safety Council DEMACO joined the United Safety Council as a life member, the first company to join in that category in the history of the Council. The United Safety Council is an independent, non-governmental, safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. Since 1953, the Council has... - January 19, 2018 - DEMACO

Heli Harbor, a Game-Changer for Scenic Flights Industry Heli Harbor is a unique Water Operations Based Helipad that combines a helicopter flight and a boating experience for those living near or have water access. Heli Harbor can travel via the Intercostal Waterway enabling a helicopter to land safely almost anywhere along the waterway. Palm Beach Helicopters has just published a Kickstarter Project to bring this concept to fruition. - October 26, 2017 - Palm Beach Helicopters

Spirit America Acquires Spirit Electronics, LLC and Spirit Logistics & Distribution Spirit America Corp., owned by Marti McCurdy, has acquired Spirit Electronics, LLC and Spirit Logistics & Distribution. Spirit America is a Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned, business entity in support of the military and aerospace microlectronics industry. - October 02, 2017 - Spirit Electronics

AD1 Global Purchases Strategic 10-Acre Palm Bay Parcel AD1 Global announced today that it has purchased an approximately 10-acre tract of land in the heart of Palm Bay, Florida, for hotel and commercial development. The project envisages two hotels and several retail shops and restaurants adjacent to the current Space Coast Harley-Davidson Dealership and... - July 26, 2017 - AD1Global

RE/MAX Elite Opens New RE/MAX Office in Cocoa Beach, FL Justin Brown, a local real estate veteran, has opened his new Cocoa beach office, which opened June 1, 2017 in Cocoa Beach. RE/MAX Elite is located at 4350 N. A1A, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 and will be having their official Grand Opening on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 5pm-7pm. “Today first-time... - July 13, 2017 - RE/MAX Elite

Ross C. Goodwin Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ross C. Goodwin of Palm Bay, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the aerospace field. About Ross C. Goodwin Mr. Goodwin retired after 30 years in the aerospace... - May 16, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

A Community Thrives Proposal - Health Service Initiatives for the Elderly - Elderly Compassionate Care Elderly Compassionate Care is a health services program administered by the Macedonia Education Technology and Career Academy (METCA). METCA provides funding for workforce training for it's low socio-economic community. The primary sources of funding come from community partnerships, donations, grants and scholarships. Through Elderly Compassionate Care METCA will help fund training for CNAs and HHAs, which is a growing demand in Brevard County and nation wide. - April 13, 2017 - Macedonia Education Technology and Career Academy

Community Champions Announces Merger of B&H Business Entities Community Champions is pleased and excited to announce the merger of B&H Police Supply, B&H Gun Rack and B&H Gun Sales into its INTELLEO family, strengthening and broadening services and programs related to law enforcement, firearms, ammunition and related product lines. B&H Police Supply... - March 31, 2017 - Community Champions

TruCrowd Florida, Inc., First Company Approved Under Florida Equity Crowdfunding Regulations Under Florida Statute 517.0611, “Intrastate Crowdfunding,” enacted on 1st October 2015, the sale of the securities to non-accredited Florida resident investors must occur via a licensed “intermediary” (funding portal web site) or a licensed broker-dealer. TruCrowd Florida Inc. - March 28, 2017 - Trucrowd

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) 2017 Annual Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals will be exhibiting at the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) 2017 Annual Conference in Baltimore from March 28 to 30, 2017. The American Organization of... - March 07, 2017 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility is Being Installed in Central Florida by Double C Bar Ranch A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility in Central Florida. Double C Bar Ranch near St. Cloud is currently having a SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility installed on their 4,000 acres to protect the environment and make a Class AA/EQ State Licensed Fertilizer. It will be up and running in just a few months. - November 15, 2016 - Solarorganite, LLC

Stella Site Development Off to a Rolling Start Stella Homes, Inc. announces the formation and implementation of it's wholly owned subsidiary Stella Site Development. - November 11, 2016 - Stella Homes

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Victory Grillin’ Releases an Innovative New Barbeque Grill Cleaning Brush; World’s Best Grill Cleaning Tool Victory Grillin’ today launched the worldwide release of the world’s best barbeque grill cleaning brush which combines ergonomics, safety, and fast grill cleaning in a package that brings the grill lover to the next level in grilling. - November 26, 2015 - Victory Grillin

50’s Themed Model Grand Opening Event at Lamplighter Village Saturday November 7th 10:00am - 4:00pm at Lamplighter Village in Melbourne, FL - October 24, 2015 - Lamplighter Village

Oakridge Announces Production Release of ProSeries Product Line Oakridge Global Energy Solutions: A New Era in Battery Manufacturing - October 02, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge to Purchase 2.6 Gigawatt Hours of Automated Battery MFG Equipment for Expansion of MFG Facilities in FL, USA, Bringing Jobs and Manufacturing Back to America Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce that it has reached agreement-in-principle for a long term supply agreement with a major lithium-ion battery assembly equipment manufacturer to provide the Company with automated manufacturing equipment to significantly expand its existing production capacity currently in place at its facilities in Melbourne and Palm Bay, Florida. - September 24, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Announces Freedom IV Stationary Energy Storage System Oakridge Global Energy Solutions announces a new product the Freedom IV stationary energy storage system for home and business back up power. - September 23, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy New Headquarters Oakridge Global Energy moves into new 68,718 sq ft home for corporate offices and small format manufacturing. - September 17, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Courtenay J Designs to Participate in Luxury Gift Lounge in Honor of the 2015 MTV Movie Awards Nominees and Presenters Courtenay J Designs is pleased to announce that, in association with The Artisan Group, they will participate in an invitation only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on April 10-11 2015 at an exclusive location in Hollywood, California in honor of the upcoming 2015 Movie Awards. Courtenay... - April 08, 2015 - Courtenay J Designs

WBParts, Inc. Receives Lockheed Supplier Recognition Award WBParts, Inc., an aircraft parts and military spares supplier headquartered in Palm Bay, FL, was recognized by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for outstanding performance for all of 2014 achieving 100% quality and 100% on-time delivery. - March 18, 2015 - WBParts, Inc.