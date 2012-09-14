PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime

Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals

Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Anniversary Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise. “This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four in... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

There is a New Comedy Club. The Culver City Latin Nightclub, El Baron Becomes the Culver City Comedy Club on Tuesday Nights at 9pm. Culver City, California, February 19th 2019 - El Baron, the popular Latin Nightclub will house Culver City Comedy on Tuesday nights. This historic building began life as The Ham Tree Inn in the 1920’s. It was owned by two ex-Broadway dancers known as The Louers Sisters. Now actor, Kyle T. Heffner (Flashdance, When Harry Met Sally...Runaway Train and Seinfeld as Bizarro George) is bringing comedy to Culver City on Tuesday nights. - February 19, 2019 - Culver City Comedy

Let Sangre de Vida® Tequila Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Iconic Brands is rolling out an exciting package fit for both singles and lovers alike. Open your heart to Sangre de Vida® Tequila, the top-shelf 100% agave spirit that took home a coveted Double Gold and Best of Show awards at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers... - February 08, 2019 - Iconic Brands

Food Network Names Five O’Clock Steakhouse Wisconsin’s Best on “50 States of Steakhouses Last Tuesday, the Food Network announced their 50 States of Steakhouses, “the best places to sate your carnivore cravings and enjoy a side of local flair.” Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was named Food Network’s best steakhouse in Wisconsin noting, "Wisconsin is... - January 31, 2019 - Five O'Clock Steakhouse

Collaborations Beers with Georgetown Brewing to Headline Chinese New Year Celebration at Lucky Envelope Brewing Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Pig on Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd with two collaboration beers brewed with Georgetown Brewing, giveaways, and specialty merchandise. “Every year we try to make our Chinese New... - January 17, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Free App, dinely, Gets You Massive Discounts at Restaurants You're Already Going to Book your restaurant reservation through the dinely app and get a significant percentage off top Miami restaurants for free. You don’t even need a coupon. - December 20, 2018 - dinely

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

Garden City Hotel Transforms the Great Lawn Into a Traditional Bier Garden Guests are invited to experience Oktoberfest on the Great Lawn with select Beers, Food and a special room package. On Sunday, September 30th, the Garden City Hotel invites you to tap the barrel at the much frequented and transformed for the day Garden City Hotel, Bier Garden. From 1pm - 5pm friends... - September 26, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel

Ming River Sichuan Baijiu Wins Double Gold at NY World Wine and Spirits Competition Ming River Sichuan Baijiu, a brand that launched earlier this year, has won double gold at the 2018 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. The double gold award is the highest award given at the competition, signifying a gold medal rating from all judges. The judging panel consists of experienced... - September 24, 2018 - Ming River

Northeast Ohio’s Only Halloween Themed Cocktail Lounge Set to Open in Canton, Ohio on September 25th That Halloween Bar is a temporary establishment that will serve up creative creepy cocktails in a spooky space co-designed by nationally recognized haunted attractions, Factory of Terror & The Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. - September 19, 2018 - TD's Tailgate Grill

The Garden City Hotel Hosts Sports Memorabilia Silent Auction to Benefit USO of Metropolitan New York The Garden City Hotel is excited to host the Fall Sports Players Ball on Thursday, September 13. The event starts at 6 pm at the Patio Bar and will be celebrating a night of sports featuring a silent auction with autographed sports memorabilia and proceeds will be donated to the USO of Metropolitan New York. Tickets are $25 and include two tap beers. - September 12, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel

Somabar Automated Bartender for Restaurants Wins the "People's Choice Award" at Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo Somabar has created the first robotic bartending assistant for restaurants, hotel rooms and lounges. Winner of the 2018 “People’s Choice Award” at the Western Foodservice and Hospitality Expo, Somabar is helping the restaurant industry control beverage service with reduced waste, zero... - August 28, 2018 - Somabar

The Garden City Hotel Presents Rosé Soirée 2018 In its second year, following the success in 2017, The Garden City Hotel will host its second annual Rosé Soirée 2018, taking place at The Patio Bar by David Burke, at The Garden City Hotel on Thursday, August 16, 2018 and featuring a Battle of the Rosé Tasting. The Garden City Hotel... - August 16, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel

Midland Winery Opening for Business Texas Sun Winery will open its doors on August 4th as the newest Waters Edge Winery Affiliate. The winery is located at 3415 North Loop 250 West, Suite 305, Midland TX 79707. It offers guests a wide range of hand-crafted wines made at Texas Sun Winery using grapes grown around the world. The proprietors... - August 01, 2018 - Waters Edge Wineries

Decoding an Era Gone by with All New Decode Bar Decode Bar All Set to Launch Its Flagship Outlet in Gurgaon with Brands and Branches. - July 05, 2018 - Brands and Branches

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro Denver Voted #1 Wine Bar Waters Edge Winery & Bistro was voted the top wine bar in the greater Denver area. This annual award is driven by the voting public sponsored by The Denver A-List. Waters Edge Winery & Bistro ranked first out of 27 wine bars and wineries. Jennifer Hulan, Waters Edge Winery’s proprietor,... - May 23, 2018 - Waters Edge Wineries

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant New Menu Items Roma's Pizza and Italian Restaurant just added new items to their already amazing menu of family recipes and Italian cuisine and it’s time indulge in them. Roma’s has been serving Dallas classic Italian meals and desserts for years but now Roma's is adding 4 new menu items with three different... - May 03, 2018 - Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Bob's Tavern Celebrates 4 Year Anniversary Bob's Tavern & Sports Bar will be hosting a crawfish boil and anniversary party on Saturday, April 14th, 2018. - April 12, 2018 - Bob's Tavern & Sports Bar

30th Anniversary Celebration Free Food. Live Music. Signature Drinks. Blue Mesa Southwest Grill is celebrating their 30th anniversary with a party. The event is free to the public and will feature free food, live music and signature cocktails. - March 27, 2018 - Blue Mesa Grill

St. Louis Area Foodbank Receives Astounding Donation of Over 4,000 Goods from Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis, Westborough Country Club The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis has recently joined forces with the Westborough Country Club to donate a record-breaking amount of canned and dry goods to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. During this year’s donation competition at the Westborough Country Club, The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis... - March 07, 2018 - Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Christopher Patrick Named as DBJ 2018 40 Under 40 Honoree Local Dallas chef is forging relationships with farmers and ranchers. - February 09, 2018 - Abacus Jasper's Restaurant Group

Buddha’s Hand Citron IPA & Lychee Sour to Headline Chinese New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Dog on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th with five specialty beer releases. - February 07, 2018 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Just Happy Hours App Open for Seed Funding; Restaurant, Social App to Launch May 2018 in iOS and Android The Just Happy Hours app for Android and iOS is offering seed funding investment opportunities at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1701317591/just-happy-hours-app-ios-and-android. The Just Happy Hours app is free for users; it generates revenue from subscribers plus ad revenue. Gold listings for restaurants offer premium placement in search results, the ability to customize profiles with special offers, and the ability to create events to increase incremental drink and food sales. - February 06, 2018 - Just Happy Hours

Abacus Jasper’s Restaurant Group Promotes Executive Chef Chris Patrick to Culinary Director Abacus Jasper’s Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Chef Chris Patrick to Culinary Director. Chef Patrick has been the creative visionary for Abacus Restaurant for the past five years and was instrumental in the menu and recipe creation for White Tail Bistro, The Lounge at... - January 18, 2018 - Abacus Jasper's Restaurant Group

After Successful Brands of Bistro and Cafe, Now Hutch Chicago Has Opened a New Location, Hutch Kitchen The third iteration of Hutch, a restaurant serving brunch every day and dinner items like brisket macaroni and cheese at night, debuted Tuesday night on the first floor of the former Cantina 1910 space at 1477 W. Winnemac Avenue. Hutch American Kitchen & Bar hopes to endear itself to a neighborhood... - January 16, 2018 - Hutch Chicago

Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis Hand-Wraps, Delivers Christmas Presents to Local Family in Need One local family in need received several gifts this holiday season, thanks to the Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis and Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT), a St. Louis-based non-profit organization. The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis adopted a family for the holiday season. GiFT hand-selected this... - January 11, 2018 - Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Fido's - The World's First Dog Tap House Opening This January in Tigard, Oregon The World's First Tap Room that fosters shelter dogs till adopted. Enjoy great craft beer & food in a dog and charity themed bar that actively tackles the homeless dog population right inside the bar. Fido's actively promotes and donates to dog rescue charities and all entertainment is provided by the world of dogs. - December 20, 2017 - Fido's

Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis Partnering with GiFT Through Margs for a Mission Program The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis will be supporting local non-profit organization Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT) through the months of December and January. The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis’ program, Margs for a Mission, selects local charities every other month. Every Monday during... - December 06, 2017 - Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Attorney Transitions from Bar Exam to Behind the Bar LeTonya F. Moore, Esq. announces the launch of Leto Lounge & Studio in Huntsville, AL. - November 23, 2017 - Leto Lounge & Studio

The Bernards Inn Welcomes New Chef The Bernards Inn proudly announces the addition of Todd Mark Miller as their new Executive Chef. In his role as Executive Chef, he will spearhead The Inn’s culinary team and oversee all aspects of the the Inn’s restaurant, catering and kitchen staff. - November 14, 2017 - The Bernards Inn

This Boston Chef Has Cooked Thanksgiving Dinner Every Day for 20+ Years Jay Hajj, the chef-owner of beloved Boston casual dining landmark Mike's City Diner, has served Thanksgiving dinner every day for more than 20 years, learning plenty of secrets along the way. His turkey dishes are widely proclaimed among the best in America. This native of Lebanon shares the secrets to perfect all-American Thanksgiving dinner in his new "Beirut to Boston" cookbook. - November 09, 2017 - Chef Jay Hajj

Houston Winery Opening for Business November 4th Sable Gate Winery will open its doors on Saturday, November 4th as the newest Waters Edge Winery Affiliate. The winery is located at 2600 Travis Street Suite 104, Houston, Texas 77006. It offers guests a wide range of hand-crafted wines made by Sable Gate Winery using grapes grown around the world. The... - November 01, 2017 - Waters Edge Wineries

Exciting New Restaurant Concept at Bay 101 From the creator of Straits, Sino and Roots & Rye - October 31, 2017 - Chris Yeo Group

Dollar Margaritas at Roma’s During the Month of November The delicious $1 margarita is available all day, every day while dining in at Roma’s for the entire month of November. - October 30, 2017 - Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Free Speech Forum at Roma’s Every Saturday evening at 6:00pm, free thinkers gather to share news, ideas, opinions and pizza at Roma’s Italian Restaurant on Greenville Avenue. - October 26, 2017 - Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis Supporting the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation Through Margs for a Mission Program The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis is supporting local non-profit organization Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation throughout the months of October and November. The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis’s program, Margs for a Mission, selects local charities every other month. Every Monday... - October 13, 2017 - Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere. After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC