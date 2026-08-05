Recent Headlines
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day. To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an... - April 16, 2026 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
Anthem Announces Grand Opening in Downtown Orlando January 23, 2026, Creating a New Cultural Home for Music, Community, and LGBTQ+ Visibility
Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ owned music and cultural venue, opens January 23, 2026 in Downtown Orlando. Located at 100 N Orange Ave., Anthem will celebrate with a private ribbon cutting followed by a public weekend of music and community events. Designed as an affirming space for LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity, and connection, Anthem contributes to a more inclusive and vibrant downtown nightlife scene. - January 10, 2026 - Anthem Orlando
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Florida Moonshine Company Opens First Tasting Room to Bring Local Spirits Directly to the Public This Fall
Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned brand, will open its first tasting room in downtown St. Augustine this fall. The space will offer immersive tastings, private events, and handcrafted moonshine—bringing Florida spirits directly to the public. - August 15, 2025 - Florida Moonshine Company
Historic Milestone: Stonecrest's Longest-Running Black-Owned Bar Celebrates 27 Years of Serving Atlanta
August 28–31, 2025: Thursday, August 28 – Business Networking Mixer & Ladies Night. Friday, August 29 – Live Band 8p-11 The Owner Dj Cezah is the DJ till 4mm #OG Fridays. Saturday, August 30 – Virgo Bash celebrating all Virgo birthdays. Sunday, August 31 – Gary DaCosta’s Official Birthday Party. - August 14, 2025 - Dabomb Sports Grill
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America. - June 04, 2025 - The American Cigar Co.
MIX Downtown Debuts “Summer Bloom” - a Curated Nightlife Experience Fusing Fashion, Art, and Music
MIX Downtown, Sacramento’s premier rooftop lounge, announced the launch of Summer Bloom, a signature event series debuting Friday, June 6. This elevated nightlife experience brings together fashion, music, art, and entertainment to celebrate summer in full bloom. Summer Bloom Fridays are... - May 30, 2025 - MAC Hospitality Group
Lucky Envelope Brewing Hosts My Name Story Exhibit by Judy Lee
Lucky Envelope Brewing is proud to host My Name Story, a moving portrait-video exhibit by artist Judy Lee, at their Ballard taproom in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The exhibit opens on Friday, May 16 at 6pm and will be on display... - May 08, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
CamCo Commercial Inc. Launches Long-Awaited $1.8 Billion Impact Fund, Targeting One Million Jobs
CamCo Commercial Inc. launches $1.8B Impact Fund (est. 2019) to deploy over 4 years across 19 sectors (resorts, energy, tech, etc.). Goal: 1M jobs, zero debt for partners. Faced scrutiny during setup. - April 21, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates a Decade in the Craft Beer Industry
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating 10 years in the beer industry. The brewery will kick- off their anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 3 with red envelope giveaways and four exciting new beer releases. “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 10th Anniversary next month! The... - April 21, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
CamCo Commercial Inc. Takes Action, Commits to UN Global Compact's Ten Principles
CamCo Commercial Inc. adopts UN Global Compact's Ten Principles (human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption), embedding them into strategy and culture. CEO Cameron Colvin emphasizes commitment to a sustainable, equitable future. CamCo will report progress annually, ensuring transparency. - April 17, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Former NFL Athlete and Billionaire Financier Cameron Colvin Announces Third Installment of Bestselling "NeverStop" Series
Cameron J Colvin, ex-NFL athlete and billionaire financier, releases "The Art of No Self Doubt," the 3rd in his NeverStop series, on July 4. The book reveals strategies for building a "quiet empire" amidst challenges. Colvin's global book tour starts in October, featuring cocktail events and more. "Being counted out is the biggest motivator," says Colvin. - April 12, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions. - April 12, 2025 - Copper Hills Golf Club
Japan’s Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Now Open in Naperville – Experience Shabu-Yo's All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu
Shabu-Yo, a popular Japanese hot pot restaurant chain, has opened its second U.S. location in Naperville, Illinois, as of December 13, 2024. Known for its healthy and customizable Shabu-Shabu experience, Shabu-Yo offers a wide variety of vegetables, side dishes, and protein options in a buffet-style setting. They also introduces a weekday lunch menu designed to provide an accessible and satisfying Japanese hot pot experience for a wide range of guests including individuals, families and seniors. - April 09, 2025 - Skylark USA Inc.
Pub Thirty-Two Under New Ownership: a Fresh Chapter for Mission Viejo’s Favorite Irish Bar
Pub Thirty-Two, the beloved local Irish bar, is entering an exciting new chapter under the ownership of four Irish-born entrepreneurs. Tom from Longford, Paul from Cork, Eamonn from Dublin, and Paul Murphy, also from Dublin and the friendly face you know as the General Manager, are thrilled to... - March 06, 2025 - Pub Thirty-Two
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Snake with Week Long Festivities
Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, is excited to celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with a week-long series of Lunar New Year events from February 1 to February 7. Lunar New Year, the biggest holiday in Chinese culture, is a tradition... - January 24, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
1000 NORTH Sarasota Names Member Director, Alex Elshimy
1000 NORTH Sarasota, a premier private club and restaurant opening in late 2025, has appointed Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. Alex brings extensive expertise from his leadership at Global Concept Group, Grafton Connor Group, and exclusive private clubs. Partnering with developer Kevin Daves, the club promises a luxury culinary experience featuring prime steaks, seafood, and fine wines. - December 11, 2024 - 1000 North Sarasota
Day Block Brewing Hosts Sports Legends Meet & Greet Tommy Kramer & Jim McMahon
Headlining the event are former NFL quarterbacks Tommy Kramer (Minnesota Vikings) and Jim McMahon (Chicago Bears), known for their legendary careers and rivalry. Joining them are two special guests: Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the beloved football movie Rudy, and Maris Valainis, remembered for his role in the classic basketball film Hoosiers. - November 22, 2024 - Day Block Brewing
Iconic STL Restaurant Launches New Line of "At Home" Products Now Available in Local Stores
Award-winning Italian restaurant Charlie Gitto’s is excited to announce the expansion of its At Home line, offering a range of premium sauces, dressing, and wine for patrons to recreate fine-dining experiences at home. - November 20, 2024 - Gitto Restaurant Group
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Tyler Caiden Joins Sirocco Nightclub as CEO, Bringing Inclusive Events and Fresh Energy to Palm Springs' Nightlife Scene
Sirocco Nightclub Welcomes New CEO, Tyler Caiden, with exciting plans for Palm Springs nightlife. - October 28, 2024 - Sirocco Nightclub
New Book by Restaurant Expert Witness Reveals Vital Secrets for Preventing Alcohol Related Deaths on America’s Roadways
Forensic Scientist Howard Cannon’s new book reveals secrets to prevent alcohol related deaths and business destroying lawsuits. - October 26, 2024 - Restaurant Expert Witness
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope Brewing’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 14 from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. Mid- Autumn festival is one of the most celebrated holidays in Chinese culture. Traditionally, the... - September 05, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Champagne Alexandra Sainz Celebrates Third Consecutive Gold Medal Win for Grand Cru Brut Héritage at 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards
Champagne Alexandra Sainz is thrilled to announce that their Grand Cru Brut Héritage has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal at the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards. This marks the third consecutive year that this exceptional Champagne has received this high honor, further establishing its... - July 11, 2024 - Champagne Alexandra Sainz
Fulham Hosts UK’s Largest English Sparkling Wine Fair & Tasting with Sparkle Sundays
Londoners are set to celebrate the summer at the English Summer Wine Fair on July 21 on Parsons Green, Fulham. The event includes free wine tastings from over a dozen vineyards, food pairings from local gourmet producers, and a festival bar serving wines from each of the vendors on site by the bottle and by the glass. - July 11, 2024 - Sparkle Sundays
Bubble Pops - Grand Opening of Central Florida's Only Boba Cocktail Social Lounge
Experience the fusion of boba tea, pop culture, and nightlife with the grand opening of Bubble Pops, Central Florida’s newest boba social lounge. Opening its doors on July 13 in the heart of St. Cloud, Bubble Pops promises a unique blend of fun, flavor, and entertainment that is here to... - July 04, 2024 - Bubble Pops
Livia Bar and Grill Wins Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for 2024
Livia Bar and Grill, the new and modern Italian restaurant located in the vibrant Flagler Village area of Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce its victory in the prestigious Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards 2024. The restaurant has been recognized in two significant categories: Best New Restaurant winning gold and Best Craft Cocktail List winning bronze. - June 27, 2024 - Livia Bar and Grill
The Lamb Pub in Newport Now Serving Food
Starting this Wednesday, June 26, 2024, The Lamb Pub will serve food from 10:00 AM to 18:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday. Customers new and old in the local community are invited to come and enjoy the delicious new menu. - June 26, 2024 - The Lamb Pub
Alderwood Santa Cruz Welcomes New Executive Chef Mikey Adams
Alderwood Santa Cruz is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mikey Adams as new Executive Chef, bringing a fresh and inspired culinary experience to the fine dining downtown restaurant. Chef Mikey Adams' culinary journey has taken him across the globe, with notable experience in kitchens in Scotland, India, and with Michelin chefs throughout Northern California. His return to his hometown of Santa Cruz California marks a full-circle moment as he reunites with the community he loves. - June 07, 2024 - Alderwood Santa Cruz
Lucky Envelope Brewing Kicks-Off AANHPI Heritage Month with 9th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating their 9th anniversary on Saturday, May 4 with red envelopes and three new beers. The brewery is releasing a version of their Lychee Sour that now includes lemonade along with the brand-new Frost Rice Lager. Additionally, Lucky Envelope will release their... - May 02, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Racing Party at the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Kicking off the annual, multi-day event at the Foyt Winery & Museum in Fredericksburg, Texas, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse launches the inaugural 36 hours of Foyt. Named after A.J. Foyt’s dominating win at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 36 Heures Du Foyt event will provide a... - March 17, 2024 - Foyt Winery & Museum
Cycle Brewing Hosts Shuffleboard Tournament Fundraiser for Florida Diabetes Camp
Cycle Brewing will host a fundraiser for kids with Type I Diabetes. - February 07, 2024 - Cycle Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with Week Long Festivities
Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, will be celebrating the Year of the Wood Dragon with a week-long series of events beginning on February 10th and wrapping up on February 17. The Lunar New Year celebration is considered the biggest... - February 01, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th from Noon-10PM at their tasting room in Ballard. Next to Lunar New Year, Mid- Autumn festival is the second most... - September 16, 2023 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
New Bar in Midtown Houston Brings R&B and Hip Hop Vibes to the 25 and Up Crowd
A vibrant addition to the Midtown Houston scene is set to make its grand entrance as Rhythm Bar opens its doors this Labor Day Weekend. Rhythm Bar aims to cater to the acute tastes of the 25 and up demographic, bringing together the best of R&B and Hip Hop in a beautifully renovated historic... - August 29, 2023 - Rhythm Bar
San Antonio Texas Taproom & Pizza Joint Opening Second Location Near the Historic Pearl.
The Growler Exchange, a San Antonio-based craft beer taproom and pizza joint, is opening a second location at 914 E Elmira St. #106 this fall. - August 29, 2023 - The Growler Exchange
New Marketplace for New and Used Winery Equipment and Supplies Launches
CellarsCorner.com is an online marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of winery equipment and supplies across the world. They strive to provide the most user-friendly platform in the industry to facilitate locating equipment and supplies. - August 11, 2023 - CellarsCorner
Cycle Brewing to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
Cycle Brewing will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party at the brewery. - August 04, 2023 - Cycle Brewing
FindMobileBars.com Celebrates Amassing More Than 1,000 Bars in Its Expansive National Database
Launched in June 2021, FindMobileBars.com has quickly become the definitive directory of mobile bars and has now crossed the threshold of 1,000 mobile bars in its nationwide database. Founder Chris Pooley attributes the site’s exponential growth to its simple fee structure and proven results for event organizers and mobile bar owners alike. - July 12, 2023 - Find Mobile Bars