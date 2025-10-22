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Within Process, Physical Distribution, & Logistics Consulting Services
Bluewater Reports Growth with Major Milestones in Battery and Solar Equipment Lifecycle Management
Bluewater achieved record growth, decommissioning 25 MW of battery storage (175 MW total), recycling 1M lbs. of batteries (6M lbs. total), repurposing 380 MWh of batteries (1.8 GWh total), and remarketing 200 MW of solar panels (250 MW total) in the past year, driven by strong demand in the second-life equipment market. - October 22, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions - October 01, 2025 - Abel Womack Inc
Russell Consulting Group Evolves Into Russell Strategy Group with Bold Rebrand and Renewed Focus on Growth
The Russell Consulting Group, a trusted name in business strategy and executive advisory, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Russell Strategy Group (RSG). This transformation reflects the firm’s sharpened focus on helping growth-minded companies evolve with clarity, confidence, and... - July 28, 2025 - Russell Strategy Group
UC Group Launches Four New Websites Across Company Portfolio to Better Serve Clients
The UC Group family of companies launches four new websites to better serve clients. - June 20, 2025 - UC Group
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
WIH Resource Group Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Solid Waste, Recycling, Transportation, and Expert Witness & Consulting Services
WIH Resource Group (WRG), a leading national consulting and legal expert witness services firm, proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of trusted partnerships, innovation, and industry leadership in the solid waste, recycling, and transportation sectors. Founded in 2005 by... - April 03, 2025 - WIH Resource Group
All-Women Led AJG Fashion Consulting Addresses Critical Manufacturing Challenges for Growing Fashion Brands
Addressing critical manufacturing challenges in a changing global world. - March 26, 2025 - Alice James Global
Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with Dupré Logistics
Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with Dupré Logistics, a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions. - February 12, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Miebach Expands USA and Canadian Leadership to Build Upon Regional Growth
Pablo Gonzalez, Julian Osorio, and Victoria Ma Take on New Responsibilities for USA and Canadian Operations - February 05, 2025 - Miebach
Paving the Way for Proactive Battery Performance Decisions
Fleet managers receive instant notifications for key issues, such as over-discharge, over-temperature, and low electrolyte levels, allowing them to address problems as they arise rather than react to costly breakdowns later. - January 29, 2025 - Philadelphia Scientific UK
Purple Diamond Hosting Exclusive Webinar on Pharmaceutical Packaging Validation and Product Integrity
Purple Diamond, a leading ISO-accredited package testing lab, will host a free webinar on February 4, at 2 pm EST. "Protecting Pharma Integrity: The Science of Packaging Validation" will provide insights into testing methodologies and tools critical for ensuring pharmaceutical packaging safety and compliance. - January 16, 2025 - Purple Diamond Testing
Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with HazMat Consulting
Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, announced an official partnership with HazMat Consulting. Bluewater is helping battery manufacturers, dealers and end-users to successfully navigate the complexities of evolving DOT-regulated battery logistics landscape. This is a significant step forward for Bluewater and its customers, as well as for the development of the second-life battery market. - December 15, 2024 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Superior Trucking Payroll Service Launches Monthly "Driver Pay Index"
Superior Trucking Payroll Service introduces the "Driver Pay Index," a monthly report offering driver compensation trends across regions, experience levels, and haul types. This comprehensive data helps carriers stay competitive and empowers drivers with valuable pay information. Discover how the Driver Pay Index can inform your decisions and give you an edge in the trucking industry. - September 24, 2024 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Glaziers Consulting Expands Its Reach Under the Leadership of Mitch Martel
Glaziers Consulting specializes in assisting glass companies Nationwide with finding the perfect commercial glass installers to complete their project and stay on budget. Their project management services cover every aspect of the job from start to finish for a hassle-free experience with professional results. Their Fabrication services make them the perfect choice so they can handle all aspects of your Commercial Glass Installation. - August 09, 2024 - Glaziers Consulting
Abel Womack CEO Announces His Retirement and Successor
After 50 years with Abel Womack, John Croce, CEO retires. - June 27, 2024 - Abel Womack Inc
History in a Heartbeat Releases "A History of the United States for Newcomers" by Charles Serocold - a New Book to Help Newcomers Integrate Into the USA
With immigration numbers on the rise, and with millions of foreign-born residents living in the country, the US urgently needs to find ways to integrate them into its society. - November 06, 2023 - History in a Heartbeat
Oasis Solutions Achieves Canopy Certification
Canopy Certification verifies Oasis Solution's commitment to positive social and environmental impact through an assessment of key metrics in leadership, culture, governance, and external impact. - October 10, 2023 - Oasis Solutions
Philadelphia Scientific is on the Road to Net Zero
Reducing impact is imperative in combating climate change, and manufacturing companies have a pivotal role to play in reducing their carbon footprint. - July 13, 2023 - Philadelphia Scientific UK
Oasis Solutions Honors Founder with Conference Room Dedication
Oasis Solutions, a local software reseller and service company, recently held a dedication ceremony and renamed its conference room in honor of founder Annette Manias. - February 22, 2023 - Oasis Solutions
Elantis is Certified as a Great Place to Work® for a Second Year
Elantis Solutions Inc. is re-certified as a Great Place to Work after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. - February 16, 2023 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Polar Structure and GenZ EV Solutions Announce Ultra-Fast EV Charging Network Partnership in the United States
Swedish infrastructure company Polar Structure AB (Polar Structure) announced today it is expanding into the public EV charging space, with the goal of establishing an ultra-fast EV charging network across the United States. Polar has selected GenZ EV Solutions, LLC (GenZ EV Solutions) as its US... - January 28, 2023 - GenZ EV Solutions
Discover the Benefits of Mind-Mapping, Effective Listening, and Logical Thinking for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners with Presenters for Hire
Presenters for Hire, a virtual business operations consultancy, launches with a focus on providing clarity and effective processes for entrepreneurs and business owners. The company's approach combines visual mapping, business operations mapping, and the 80/20 rule to help identify inefficiencies and focus on the most impactful activities that drive results. - January 23, 2023 - Presenters for Hire
Elantis Raises $1,925 for Men’s Health with Movember 2022
Elantis team members grew moustaches and set personal movement challenges to raise funds and awareness for men's health. - December 05, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Elantis Recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Inclusion
We are proud to announce that Elantis has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion. Elantis received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. - November 10, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
PROFITS 2022 Event to Help Trucking Companies be More Successful
PROFITS 2022 will give trucking companies free expert advice to help them make and keep more of their hard earned money. Guests can attend live on November 1 at 9:00 AM at Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids, MI or watch online. - October 17, 2022 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Elantis Wins 2022 Nintex Partner Award for Business Transformation
Elantis is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards in the Business Transformation category. This is the fifth consecutive year Elantis has been recognized. - September 28, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Elantis Named Finalist in the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards
Elantis is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards in the Business Transformation category. This is the fifth consecutive year Elantis has been recognized. - September 15, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Elantis’ Customer, Quaker Houghton, Wins 2022 Nintex Champion Award
Elantis Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce its customer, Quaker Houghton, has received top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards. Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids and operates in more than 25 countries with 4,200... - June 24, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Two Elantis Customers Named Finalists in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards
Elantis Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce two of its customers have been recognized as finalists in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards: Quaker Houghton and Williams Engineering Canada. This is the fourth consecutive year Elantis’ customers have been recognized. - June 16, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Elantis Recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Today’s Youth
Elantis Solutions Inc. has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Today’s Youth. - June 14, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Intiomale and Company Group's Statement Concerning the Rwanda Aggression in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Intiomale and Company Group condemn Rwanda's military aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has tragic consequences for the peace effort in the Great Lakes region, the population, threatens the East African Community and other regional communities' economic growth, as well as... - June 01, 2022 - Intiomale and Company Group
Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners Selects Luke Forman, University of Notre Dame, for Summer Internship Program
Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners selected Luke Forman, a Science-Business major at University of Notre Dame, as its first summer intern. This is the inaugural year for Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners’ internship program, allowing students to learn about drug development, pharmaceutical compliance, and business operations of life sciences firms. - May 25, 2022 - Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners
Vimaan Announces PickTRACK, an Unprecedented Platform Turning Warehouse Material Handling Equipment into Inventory Tracking Systems
Engineered to streamline and enhance existing workflows, PickTRACK delivers the first of its kind, near-real time inventory tracking and task validation. - May 02, 2022 - Vimaan
Oklahoma (OMES) Awards Moetivations, Inc. the Statewide Contract for 9-1-1 PSAP Training & LMS Platform
Moetivations, Inc., a professional services company dedicated to serving 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers, and First Responders, has been awarded a statewide contract from the OMES for the State of Oklahoma to provide LMS “MOE911” platform and statewide training for all Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). All PSAP employees will have access to on-site and online training designed to improve skills, restore health & wellness best practices. - March 17, 2022 - Moetivations, Inc.
Elantis is Certified as a Great Place to Work®
Elantis Solutions Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. - February 14, 2022 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Elantis Announces New U.S. Subsidiary
Elantis Solutions Inc. announced it has created a U.S. business entity as a subsidiary of their Canadian operations. - November 18, 2021 - Elantis Solutions Inc.
Dr. Robert Elliot Davis Discusses the Benefits of Leading a Full Gold Open Access Journal
To assist in understanding the complexity of OA and ultimately the benefit of leading an OA journal, Dr. Robert Elliot Davis, from Walden University, USA, discusses his experience in switching his IGI Global journal, International Journal of Standardization Research (IJSR), to a full gold OA journal. - October 21, 2021 - Robert E. Davis, MBA, DBA, CISA, CICA
InPowered Business Solutions Raises Awareness and Funding for Dystonia
Local company supports Dystonia community to fuel knowledge and treatments. Approx. 50,000 Canadians cope with the neurological disorder, Dystonia which causes involuntary muscle movements. For Dystonia Awareness Month this September, Alicia McGill, from local accounting & finance business, InPowered Business Solutions, is sharing her story about living with this disorder to increase awareness and inspire others. InPowered is also donating 10% of Sept. sales to fund research and treatments. - September 13, 2021 - InPowered Business Solutions Inc.
Leading Technology Advisory and Systems Integrator Albion Ventures Names President and CEO
Introducing Albion Ventures, LLC as a leading Technology advisory and systems integrator as well as Wayne Thompson as President and CEO, Bruce Spotton as Chief Operations Officer, and John Condenzio as Chief Revenue Officer. - August 18, 2021 - Albion Ventures LLC
Divya Dang Jethi Joins Cloud Analogy as Senior HR Head
Cloud Analogy, the world’s admired Salesforce Consulting and development company, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Divya Dang Jethi as the Senior HR Head at Cloud Analogy. Ajay Dubedi, the CEO of Cloud Analogy, commented: "Divya Dang Jethi is a great addition to our Cloud Analogy... - December 10, 2020 - Cloud Analogy
Masks and Mics | Keeping Our Voices Heard During COVID-19 with the Launch of SD2 from TFS
Transport Financial Services, LLC is finalizing designs on an affordable, COVID-19 friendly, social distancing, communication system, called the SD2. It includes a wearable clip-on microphone that can be attached to any mask, and an app for Android & IOS that allows your phone to amplify your voice via the phone’s speaker or a detached Bluetooth speaker. SD2 is designed to protect lives in the workplace, classroom, hospitals and doctors’ offices etc, and to keep everyone safe and healthy. - November 16, 2020 - Transport Financial Services, LLC
Superior Trucking Payroll Service and AscendTMS Form Joint Integration Partnership
Superior Trucking Payroll Service and AscendTMS have developed a solution to integrate the data from the AscendTMS application to Superior Trucking Payroll Service's payroll software for one stop processing. - November 05, 2020 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on Different Types of APIs Available in Salesforce
This webinar will be presented by Aniket Choudhary, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy and Pushpendra Yadav, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy. - September 26, 2020 - Cloud Analogy
Net Smile Announces U.S. Launch of Information Extraction Solution AIScanRobo®
Leading provider of innovative business solutions using artificial intelligence, Net Smile, Inc. - August 11, 2020 - Net Smile
Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on How to Leverage and Delegate Your Team for Success
The webinar will provide experts insight and analysis on how to effectively lead your business and team towards success. - July 29, 2020 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Kickoff Meeting - The Ultimate Guide to Start Your Projects
Cloud Analogy, the leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Kickoff Meeting - The Ultimate Guide To Start Your Projects on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT that will be presented by Ajay... - July 19, 2020 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Salesforce for Nonprofits-Data Solutions For Social Change
Cloud Analogy, the leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, 16th July 202O at 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT that will be presented by Deepali Kulshrestha, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. This... - July 05, 2020 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on Relationship Marketing with Pardot on the World’s #1 CRM
Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Development Company, will be hosting a live and interactive webinar titled, "Relationship Marketing with Pardot on the World’s #1 CRM." In this insightful and engaging webinar, the attendees will discover how organizations worldwide are... - June 22, 2020 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Quality Assurance for Rapid Salesforce Projects
Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce development company and Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, has announced a live webinar on Quality Assurance for Rapid Salesforce Projects. The webinar will be going live on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 3 PM GMT. The leading Salesforce Implementation Partner announced... - May 28, 2020 - Cloud Analogy