PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource
Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced that it will be hosting a free Online Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup.
The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay... - December 01, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records.
Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce... - November 27, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy, one of the unquestioned leading Salesforce development and consulting companies, has announced its upcoming and one-of-a-kind webinar on leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes.
This webinar will be hosted by Deepali Kulshrestha, the Senior Salesforce Consultant... - October 26, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy, the global leader in Salesforce Development Solutions and Salesforce Consulting Services, today announced that Malika Pathak has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer.
Malika said, "I am honored to be appointed as the COO of Cloud Analogy and looking forward to helping... - October 12, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy is pleased to announce an exciting new chapter in its quest to be the premier provider of Salesforce Implementation Solutions and Salesforce Development Services. The premier Salesforce ISV AppExchange Development Company announced its new branch in Kurukshetra, which is strategically located... - September 30, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy, one of the top-rated Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced its upcoming webinar titled “Commerce Cloud: Introduction and Onboarding.”
This free and interactive webinar will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM AEST/3:... - September 28, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR).
Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.
ConvergeHR Solutions, an HR consulting agency, and Quigley Management Consulting, a business operations consulting agency, announced a partnership today. Erica Quigley, Principal Consultant, has worked with ConvergeHR previously to help their clients streamline their sales cycle operations.
“Helping... - September 12, 2019 - Quigley Management Consulting
Cloud Analogy, a leading name in the segment of Salesforce Development Services and Salesforce Implementation Solutions, has announced it will be sponsoring the much-awaited and prestigious Noida Trailblazer Community Mega Event 2019.
The grandest event of 2019 in the region, the Noida Trailblazer Community... - September 10, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors
Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce Development Companies and Salesforce Implementation Partners, has announced its upcoming free online webinar on Change Data Capture & Asynchronous Apex Triggers by Salesforce Technical Architect and Scrum Master at Cloud Analogy - Sachin Arora... - September 06, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
Access Regulatory Partners (ARP) announced today its new service, DMFGateway™ to register Drug Master File in China for API Manufacturers worldwide. The new offering is part of ARP’s initiatives to help pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries to expand or strengthen their base in China.
“Since... - August 16, 2019 - Access Regulatory Partners, Inc.
Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City.
Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz
Quigley Management Consulting, a business operations consulting agency, today announced JazzHR as their recommended solution for job posting and applicant tracking. Erica Quigley, Principal Consultant, regularly vets business resources to be able to recommend the best tools and services to clients.
“Quigley... - August 13, 2019 - Quigley Management Consulting
Syncontext Supply Chain, a supply chain technology firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, today announced the completion of its rebranding efforts.
Hector Orozco, President & CEO of Syncontext Supply Chain, said, “We had been planning a name change for a while prior to this rebrand. - July 10, 2019 - Syncontext Supply Chain
Delivering digital change and smart PMO services across mainland Europe, WAGILE now opens its new subsidiary to serve the United Kingdom. Wagile UK Limited will be led by Antony Selby. - May 02, 2019 - Wagile - Delivering Digital Change
OptiSlot DC™ supports customized, stream-lined solutions via Python and Javascript. - December 31, 2018 - Optricity
On September 26th, 2018 OConnell and Associates attended the Washington State Association for Justice (WSAJ) 2018 Annual Convention as one of the exhibiting sponsors (www.OConnellAndAssociates.net). The WSAJ is recognized as the oldest and largest organization for plaintiff attorneys with a membership... - December 13, 2018 - OConnell and Associates
Kenny & Company announces the launch of its newest service offering – Agile Transformation. Companies around the globe are adopting agile practices seeking to deliver new business capabilities faster in today’s highly dynamic and competitive marketplace. Agile is more than just adopting... - December 08, 2018 - Kenny & Company
The NCA-4020, a rackmount network appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2100 (codenamed Skylake-DE) CPU, features 8/12/16-core computing performance, 10x GbE RJ45 (8 Port PoE+), 4x 10G SFP, DPDK and Intel® QAT for improved network performance; it is also a verified Intel® Selection Solution for uCPE. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
LEC-3340, a 3U rackmount industrial edge consolidation server, is powered by Intel® Xeon® E3-1505L V6, Core™ i3-7100E, or Core™ i5-7442EQ (formerly Kaby Lake-H) processor, to offer outstanding performance. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner’s LEC-6041, being the successor of LEC-6021, is designed to protect the communication in both IT and OT domains. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
ACAP Selects Kenny & Company as a Preferred Vendor. - October 30, 2018 - Kenny & Company
Cre8tive Technology and Design announces Cre8tive FSA in strategic partnership with industry leading Field Service management provider – AgileField. - October 12, 2018 - AgileField
Arkratos, an end-to-end blockchain service lab based in Singapore, has announced its integration of the Bancor protocol to provide continuous liquidity for its blockchain powered commodity trading platform- KRATOS™.
Arkratos’ flagship product KRATOS™ is a decentralized platform to... - September 28, 2018 - Arkratos Blockchain Solutions
AgileField, an industry leading provider of field service management solutions for the mid-market, has been accepted as an affiliate member of the 90 Minds Consulting Group. - September 20, 2018 - AgileField
Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL
Having concluded business agreements with large Panattoni Europe and Prologis central companies in 2018, NH Logistics has developed a new business strategy for its customers. The logistics chain includes both physical transportation of cargo, and electronic commerce, certification and so on. - August 31, 2018 - NH Logistics
Arkratos Blockchain Solutions Pte Ltd., a Singapore based innovation lab and trade.io, a peer-to-peer platform that supports the trading of a wide range of assets announced their partnership yesterday.
Arkratos has developed a decentralized ecosystem for commodity trading industry called KRATOS. Already... - August 28, 2018 - Arkratos Blockchain Solutions
MortgageManuals.com, a provider of mortgage policies and procedures and compliance services, saved 118 mortgage broker firms $10,600 in the last 12 months through its association discount program, according to a report compiled August 14, 2018.
The program, which began recording association membership,... - August 16, 2018 - QuickStart MortgageManuals.com
On July 27, 2018, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) held its inaugural commencement ceremony for graduates from the Airports Authority Small Business University, a partnership with Project 500 and Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. The cohort of 28 MWAA Local... - August 08, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)
Philippines-based Center Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Requirements - August 08, 2018 - Premier BPO
Global4PL is pleased to announce that its President and CEO of Global4PL, Sergio Retamal, continues to be recognized as a leader in the supply chain and information technology industry.
“I’m honored to be recognized among the amazing group of leaders who continue to help American companies... - July 30, 2018 - Global4PL
Merchandise Warehouse Co. Inc. today announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new cold storage facility. The new location at 725 Pioneer Trace in Pendleton, Ind. features 160,000 square feet of temperature-controlled storage and two convertible rooms with the capacity to reach minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit to store frozen items such as ice cream. - July 30, 2018 - Merchandise Warehouse
NC WERCouncil promises new opportunities to connect, learn and share industry highlights in the coming year (beginning this July). - July 25, 2018 - Optricity
First Company to Have Been Awarded Both Distinguished International Honors - July 05, 2018 - Global4PL
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today presented Global4PL with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 21. - May 21, 2018 - Global4PL
Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS), an award-winning provider of enterprise-wide solutions for commercial buyers and federal agencies is pleased to partner with Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA as a sponsor for the 2018 Advocacy Awards. - May 12, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)
Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS), an award-winning, industry leader and provider of enterprise-wide solutions for federal agencies and commercial buyers, is pleased to announce that it is Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (LDBE) Certified by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority... - April 27, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)
Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS), a Fairfax County-based woman and veteran owned small business is now a National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise (SDVBE). This marks the company’s third Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) verification. - April 25, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)
International supply chain management firm Global 4PL recently confirmed President Sergio Retamal was again awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s annual “Pros to Know” designation for a remarkable eleventh consecutive year. - February 28, 2018 - Global4PL
EDI Gateway Inc., a leading one-stop shop EDI provider in Canada, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming 2018 NRF show in New York City. - January 10, 2018 - EDI Gateway
Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Sophie Barbara Desilets, President of EDI Gateway, Canada's leading EDI provider.
Founded in 1993, EDI Gateway is a leading North American service provider who has been helping small to medium size companies... - January 03, 2018 - EDI Gateway
Global4PL's CEO Sergio Retamal of one the 50 Most Admired CEOs. - December 15, 2017 - Global4PL
Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40 years’... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting
Vecna Robotics, a leader in intelligent, next-generation, robotic material handling autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs), was awarded first place in the DHL & Dell Robotics Mobile Picking Challenge 2017. The event was held at the DHL Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany. The challenge required a... - December 14, 2017 - Vecna Robotics
On 23 October, teachers and trainers gathered together for a clear reason: to perfect the agricultural innovation broker training methodology of the CATAlySt consortia. - November 02, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center
Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS) announced today that it has been awarded a one-year contract with four option years for the United States Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) TWO. SAMS will provide administrative, technical and customer service support to assist with the unit’s increased command and control responsibilities. - October 14, 2017 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)
Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS) has been awarded an extension to an Army Support contract. SAMS is leveraging its SBA 8(a) Mentor-Protégé partnership with a local, woman-owned company for this contract. - September 22, 2017 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)