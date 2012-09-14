PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration and Setup Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced that it will be hosting a free Online Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup. The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay... - December 01, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records. Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce... - November 27, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy to Host Free Webinar on Leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes Cloud Analogy, one of the unquestioned leading Salesforce development and consulting companies, has announced its upcoming and one-of-a-kind webinar on leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes. This webinar will be hosted by Deepali Kulshrestha, the Senior Salesforce Consultant... - October 26, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Malika Pathak Joins Cloud Analogy as Chief Operating Officer Cloud Analogy, the global leader in Salesforce Development Solutions and Salesforce Consulting Services, today announced that Malika Pathak has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer. Malika said, "I am honored to be appointed as the COO of Cloud Analogy and looking forward to helping... - October 12, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy Announces the Opening of a New Office in Kurukshetra Cloud Analogy is pleased to announce an exciting new chapter in its quest to be the premier provider of Salesforce Implementation Solutions and Salesforce Development Services. The premier Salesforce ISV AppExchange Development Company announced its new branch in Kurukshetra, which is strategically located... - September 30, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy to Host Live Webinar on Commerce Cloud-Introduction and Onboarding Cloud Analogy, one of the top-rated Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced its upcoming webinar titled “Commerce Cloud: Introduction and Onboarding.” This free and interactive webinar will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM AEST/3:... - September 28, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

WRS’ Construction Management Team Complete MBO to Take the Thriving Division to Market as a Standalone Business Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR). Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.

Quigley Management Consulting and ConvergeHR Solutions Announce Partnership ConvergeHR Solutions, an HR consulting agency, and Quigley Management Consulting, a business operations consulting agency, announced a partnership today. Erica Quigley, Principal Consultant, has worked with ConvergeHR previously to help their clients streamline their sales cycle operations. “Helping... - September 12, 2019 - Quigley Management Consulting

Cloud Analogy Announces Sponsorship of Noida Trailblazer Community Mega Event 2019 Cloud Analogy, a leading name in the segment of Salesforce Development Services and Salesforce Implementation Solutions, has announced it will be sponsoring the much-awaited and prestigious Noida Trailblazer Community Mega Event 2019. The grandest event of 2019 in the region, the Noida Trailblazer Community... - September 10, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

HealthSwap Advisors and Its Platform Bed License Exchange is Now Senwell Senior Investment Advisors HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors

Cloud Analogy to Host Free Online Webinar on Salesforce Change Data Capture & Asynchronous Apex Triggers Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce Development Companies and Salesforce Implementation Partners, has announced its upcoming free online webinar on Change Data Capture & Asynchronous Apex Triggers by Salesforce Technical Architect and Scrum Master at Cloud Analogy - Sachin Arora... - September 06, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Access Regulatory Partners Launches DMFGateway™ Drug Master File Registration Service in China for API Manufacturers Access Regulatory Partners (ARP) announced today its new service, DMFGateway™ to register Drug Master File in China for API Manufacturers worldwide. The new offering is part of ARP’s initiatives to help pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries to expand or strengthen their base in China. “Since... - August 16, 2019 - Access Regulatory Partners, Inc.

Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz

Quigley Management Consulting Announces Partnership with JazzHR Quigley Management Consulting, a business operations consulting agency, today announced JazzHR as their recommended solution for job posting and applicant tracking. Erica Quigley, Principal Consultant, regularly vets business resources to be able to recommend the best tools and services to clients. “Quigley... - August 13, 2019 - Quigley Management Consulting

Syncontext Supply Chain Wraps Up Its Rebranding Efforts Syncontext Supply Chain, a supply chain technology firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, today announced the completion of its rebranding efforts. Hector Orozco, President & CEO of Syncontext Supply Chain, said, “We had been planning a name change for a while prior to this rebrand. - July 10, 2019 - Syncontext Supply Chain

Wagile - New Subsidiary to Serve the United Kingdom Delivering digital change and smart PMO services across mainland Europe, WAGILE now opens its new subsidiary to serve the United Kingdom. Wagile UK Limited will be led by Antony Selby. - May 02, 2019 - Wagile - Delivering Digital Change

Optricity’s Latest Slotting Optimization Software Release Offers Versatility Through Enhanced Scripting Abilities OptiSlot DC™ supports customized, stream-lined solutions via Python and Javascript. - December 31, 2018 - Optricity

Nurse Life Care Planning Consulting Firm Brought Added Value to the 2018 Washington State Association for Justice Convention On September 26th, 2018 OConnell and Associates attended the Washington State Association for Justice (WSAJ) 2018 Annual Convention as one of the exhibiting sponsors (www.OConnellAndAssociates.net). The WSAJ is recognized as the oldest and largest organization for plaintiff attorneys with a membership... - December 13, 2018 - OConnell and Associates

Kenny & Company Announces New Agile Transformation Service Offering Kenny & Company announces the launch of its newest service offering – Agile Transformation. Companies around the globe are adopting agile practices seeking to deliver new business capabilities faster in today’s highly dynamic and competitive marketplace. Agile is more than just adopting... - December 08, 2018 - Kenny & Company

Lanner NCA-4020: Next-Gen vCPE/uCPE Solution for Accelerated SD-WAN Deployment The NCA-4020, a rackmount network appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2100 (codenamed Skylake-DE) CPU, features 8/12/16-core computing performance, 10x GbE RJ45 (8 Port PoE+), 4x 10G SFP, DPDK and Intel® QAT for improved network performance; it is also a verified Intel® Selection Solution for uCPE. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Introduces VM-Ready Edge Consolidation Server LEC-3340 to Echo Industry 4.0 LEC-3340, a 3U rackmount industrial edge consolidation server, is powered by Intel® Xeon® E3-1505L V6, Core™ i3-7100E, or Core™ i5-7442EQ (formerly Kaby Lake-H) processor, to offer outstanding performance. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Presents LEC-6041 the Next Generation Industrial Cyber Security Platform Lanner’s LEC-6041, being the successor of LEC-6021, is designed to protect the communication in both IT and OT domains. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

ACAP Selects Kenny & Company as a Preferred Vendor for Consulting Services ACAP Selects Kenny & Company as a Preferred Vendor. - October 30, 2018 - Kenny & Company

AgileField Enters Into Partnership with Cre8tive Technology and Design Cre8tive Technology and Design announces Cre8tive FSA in strategic partnership with industry leading Field Service management provider – AgileField. - October 12, 2018 - AgileField

KRATOS™ Integrates with Bancor Protocol to Provide Token Liquidity for the Commodity Trading Industry Arkratos, an end-to-end blockchain service lab based in Singapore, has announced its integration of the Bancor protocol to provide continuous liquidity for its blockchain powered commodity trading platform- KRATOS™. Arkratos’ flagship product KRATOS™ is a decentralized platform to... - September 28, 2018 - Arkratos Blockchain Solutions

AgileField Joins Premier Sage Partner Collaboration, 90 Minds AgileField, an industry leading provider of field service management solutions for the mid-market, has been accepted as an affiliate member of the 90 Minds Consulting Group. - September 20, 2018 - AgileField

Global4PL CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL

NH Logistics Has Launched a New Package of Services "Logistics for Outsourcing" Having concluded business agreements with large Panattoni Europe and Prologis central companies in 2018, NH Logistics has developed a new business strategy for its customers. The logistics chain includes both physical transportation of cargo, and electronic commerce, certification and so on. - August 31, 2018 - NH Logistics

KRATOS and trade.io Announce Partnership to Democratize Commodity Trading Markets Arkratos Blockchain Solutions Pte Ltd., a Singapore based innovation lab and trade.io, a peer-to-peer platform that supports the trading of a wide range of assets announced their partnership yesterday. Arkratos has developed a decentralized ecosystem for commodity trading industry called KRATOS. Already... - August 28, 2018 - Arkratos Blockchain Solutions

Industry Firm Directly Supports Association Membership Through Financial Assistance MortgageManuals.com, a provider of mortgage policies and procedures and compliance services, saved 118 mortgage broker firms $10,600 in the last 12 months through its association discount program, according to a report compiled August 14, 2018. The program, which began recording association membership,... - August 16, 2018 - QuickStart MortgageManuals.com

MWAA and Georgetown Celebrate "Small Business University" Inaugural Cohort Graduation On July 27, 2018, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) held its inaugural commencement ceremony for graduates from the Airports Authority Small Business University, a partnership with Project 500 and Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. The cohort of 28 MWAA Local... - August 08, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)

Premier BPO Achieves Highest Level of PCI Certification Philippines-based Center Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Requirements - August 08, 2018 - Premier BPO

Global4PL’s CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Insights Success Magazine Global4PL is pleased to announce that its President and CEO of Global4PL, Sergio Retamal, continues to be recognized as a leader in the supply chain and information technology industry. “I’m honored to be recognized among the amazing group of leaders who continue to help American companies... - July 30, 2018 - Global4PL

Merchandise Warehouse Opens Second Cold Storage Facility Merchandise Warehouse Co. Inc. today announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new cold storage facility. The new location at 725 Pioneer Trace in Pendleton, Ind. features 160,000 square feet of temperature-controlled storage and two convertible rooms with the capacity to reach minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit to store frozen items such as ice cream. - July 30, 2018 - Merchandise Warehouse

North Carolina WERCouncil Announced as Chapter of Excellence Winner by Warehousing Education and Research Council for 2017-2018 NC WERCouncil promises new opportunities to connect, learn and share industry highlights in the coming year (beginning this July). - July 25, 2018 - Optricity

Global4PL Receives Presidential Award for Export Service U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today presented Global4PL with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 21. - May 21, 2018 - Global4PL

Strategy and Management Services, Inc. Sponsors Easter Seals’ DC Affiliate 2018 Advocacy Awards Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS), an award-winning provider of enterprise-wide solutions for commercial buyers and federal agencies is pleased to partner with Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA as a sponsor for the 2018 Advocacy Awards. - May 12, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)

Strategy and Management Services, Inc. Receives Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Certification Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS), an award-winning, industry leader and provider of enterprise-wide solutions for federal agencies and commercial buyers, is pleased to announce that it is Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (LDBE) Certified by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority... - April 27, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)

Strategy and Management Services, Inc. Receives National Veteran-Owned Business Association Certification Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS), a Fairfax County-based woman and veteran owned small business is now a National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise (SDVBE). This marks the company’s third Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) verification. - April 25, 2018 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)

Global4PL Executive Sergio Retamal Receives “Pros To Know” Award for an Unprecedented 11th Time from Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine International supply chain management firm Global 4PL recently confirmed President Sergio Retamal was again awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s annual “Pros to Know” designation for a remarkable eleventh consecutive year. - February 28, 2018 - Global4PL

Meet with EDI Gateway at the 2018 NRF Show EDI Gateway Inc., a leading one-stop shop EDI provider in Canada, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming 2018 NRF show in New York City. - January 10, 2018 - EDI Gateway

Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland®: See EDI Gateway Introduce Their Suite of Electronic Data Interchange Solutions and Services Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Sophie Barbara Desilets, President of EDI Gateway, Canada's leading EDI provider. Founded in 1993, EDI Gateway is a leading North American service provider who has been helping small to medium size companies... - January 03, 2018 - EDI Gateway

The Technology Headlines Magazine Named Global4PL's CEO Sergio Retamal One the 50 Most Admired CEO’s of 2017 Global4PL's CEO Sergio Retamal of one the 50 Most Admired CEOs. - December 15, 2017 - Global4PL

722 Consulting LLC Announces That Dan Doyen Has Joined as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40 years’... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting

Vecna Robotics Wins DHL Dell Robotics Innovation Challenge 2017 with Tote Retrieval System Vecna Robotics, a leader in intelligent, next-generation, robotic material handling autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs), was awarded first place in the DHL & Dell Robotics Mobile Picking Challenge 2017. The event was held at the DHL Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany. The challenge required a... - December 14, 2017 - Vecna Robotics

One-Week Intensive Testing of Agricultural Innovation Broker Training Methods On 23 October, teachers and trainers gathered together for a clear reason: to perfect the agricultural innovation broker training methodology of the CATAlySt consortia. - November 02, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center

Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS) Awarded Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Contract Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS) announced today that it has been awarded a one-year contract with four option years for the United States Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) TWO. SAMS will provide administrative, technical and customer service support to assist with the unit’s increased command and control responsibilities. - October 14, 2017 - Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)