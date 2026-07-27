Recent Headlines
Within Medical, Dental, & Hospital Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Cumberland Biotherapeutics Announces U.S. Launch of FDA Cleared DentoClude F, Complimentary Practice Program, and New Investor Fundraising Initiative
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC, a dental innovation company integrating advanced bioactive glass with botanicals, today announced the U.S. launch of DentoClude F; DentoClude F is marketed under a commercial name for the Occlude® F Dentin Tubule Agent, which received FDA 510(k) clearance under... - December 30, 2025 - Cumberland Biotherapeutics, Inc
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor
Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance. - June 05, 2025 - Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc.
Traditional vs. Straumann® Dental Implants: A Closer Look with Gina Biedermann, DDS in Keller, Texas
Keller Dentist Gina Biedermann, DDS Explores Benefits of Straumann® and Traditional Dental Implants - May 23, 2025 - Gina Biedermann DDS
Neurobit, First Taiwanese MedTech Startup in Global Eddies, Expanding to the U.S.
Featuring AI-Powered Eye-Tracking Technology to Bridge the Diagnostic Gap in Dizziness and Vertigo - March 24, 2025 - Neurobit Technologies
Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. - March 07, 2025 - Cenmed
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons
Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes. - December 27, 2024 - Endolumik, Inc.
Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital... - November 25, 2024 - Real Time Imaging Technologies
Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators
Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. - November 20, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army
Operative Experience (OEI), a leader in healthcare simulation solutions, announced today that its Prolonged Casualty Care (PCCS Pro) Female simulator for trauma care training recently passed operational testing and has been accredited and authorized for procurement by the U.S. Army. - September 27, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Right Enroll Introduces Comprehensive Medicare Plan Comparison & Selection Platform
Empowering Users to Make Informed Medicare Choices with Ease Right Enroll is happy to announce the launch of new Medicare Plan Comparison & Selection System which is aimed to help a client to find out how to choose the right Medicare plan according to his or her needs and peculiarities. Being... - August 24, 2024 - Right Enroll
SilverPlug USA, Helping to Reduce Dental Implant Failures for Patients
Developed in Switzerland, SilverPlug contains Silver Zeolyte, a natural antibacterial that prevents the formation of biofilm and bacteria. Micro-movement of the implant abutment allows diverse bacteria to form inside the implant tunnel different from that of periodontal disease. The clinician and patient will notice no smell when performing implant maintenance, the lack of mucositis and periimplantitis over the life of the implant. 10 years of clinical proof for claims. - April 12, 2024 - SilverPlug
Biomed Industries Announces Triple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist NA-931 for Obesity
A new drug for obesity that is both safe and effective. - March 13, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Biomed Industries to Present Groundbreaking Research at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference
Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading bio-pharmaceutical company, is set to present three significant papers at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 5 to 9. The presentations by Biomed... - March 06, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Biomed Industries Inc. Seeks Collaboration for New Diabetes/Obesity Drug
Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed) announced today that it has developed a promising obesity drug, NA-921, which is poised for Phase 2/3 clinical trials. NA-921 is a small molecule drug available in oral formulation. The Company is in discussions with potential partners for collaboration on a Phase... - February 04, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico
Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions. - November 27, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Dr. Sarah Samreen Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device for Robotic Surgery
Dr. Sarah Samreen performed the first ever fluorescent guided robotic bariatric surgery, using Endolumik's new Gastric Calibration Tube. - July 13, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Tialma's Aleksey Krylov Attending NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase
Tialma, a CFO consultancy to the life science companies, is sharing that its lead consultant Aleksey Krylov will attend the highly anticipated NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase, scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023. The NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase is an esteemed event that... - June 27, 2023 - Tialma
Aleksey Krylov Joining Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference
Tialma, a CFO consultancy to the life science companies, is sharing that its lead consultant Aleksey Krylov will join Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference, scheduled to take place on June 26, 2023. Tialma chose this event because of its versatility, which enables networking... - June 26, 2023 - Tialma
Nebraska Medicine’s Doctor Corrigan McBride First to Introduce Endolumik’s New "Safer Technology" Surgical Tool
Medical Technology company, Endolumik, launches sales of "Safer Technology" surgical device with Nebraska Medicine Bariatrics Center. - June 09, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Endolumik Receives FDA Clearance for Flagship Product and Safer Technology Designation
Endolumik, an innovator in minimally-invasive surgical devices, today announced its fluorescence guided Gastric Calibration Tube has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The technology uses near infrared (NIR) light to allow surgeons to more clearly visualize surgical tools inside the stomach. The device was designated by the FDA as part of their Safer Technology Program, the first device ever approved through that program. - March 09, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Grand Opening Celebration Launches HME Home Health’s Sixth Location
British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing independent home-medical equipment supplier – HME Home Health Ltd. – celebrated the grand opening of their sixth location in North Vancouver on Monday, March 6, 2023. “We were thrilled to welcome North Shore dignitaries and... - March 08, 2023 - HME Home Health
Savion Industries to Develop New Distribution Network in North America for Their Line of Medical Equipment
Savion Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Moises J.Martinez as its liaison and Director of North American Development, in order to create a brand new Distributor Network in the United States of America and Canada. - February 27, 2023 - Savion Industries
Another Record-Breaking Fiscal Year for HME Home Health, Canada’s Fastest-Growing Dealer - HME Leadership Team Provides Quarterly Update
HME Home Health, British Columbia’s rapidly-growing home-medical equipment company, is pleased to report another record-breaking fiscal year – along with plans for continued growth in 2023. Starting from a single location in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, HME has expanded aggressively... - December 03, 2022 - HME Home Health
Transtek Participated in the Medica2022 on November 14-17, 2022. The Event Was Hosted at Am Staad (Stockumer Höfe), D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany.
On November 14-17, 2022, Transtek participated in Medica2022. The event was hosted at Am Staad (Stockumer Höfe), D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany. Transtek's flagship products and new products such as 4G blood pressure monitors, 4G blood glucose meters and 4G weight scales, as well as... - November 30, 2022 - Transtek
Introducing MIRAPeel MD, the Only 6-in-1 Clinical-Grade Skincare Platform of Its Kind
Attention Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa Owners: Meet MIRAPeel MD, the one stop shop for all skin needs, and the first of its kind. Offering 6 treatments in one, MIRAPeel MD is setting a new treatment standard for skin care specialists, medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery offices. - November 22, 2022 - eMIRAmed
Biomed Industries, Inc. Comments on Roche’s Alzheimer’s Phase III Trial
In a news release dated November 14, 2022, Roche announced that their Alzheimer’s drug candidate, gantenerumab, did not perform meaningfully better than a placebo. About 25% of all patients who received gantenerumab were also associated with higher rates of an imaging abnormality that can... - November 19, 2022 - Biomed Industries Inc.
ISEMED and Arazy Group Sign Agreement for Advanced Regulatory Affair Technology
Global market access is now available to the Italian Medtech and IVD industry using advanced regulatory affair technology and management platforms. ISEMED (Imola, Italy) had signed a representation agreement with Arazy Group Consultant (Vancouver, BC, Canada) to become the Italian representative of Arazy's advanced regulatory affair technology, SaaS system and software specifically designed for medical and IVD device manufacturers. - November 08, 2022 - Arazy Group
Glo-Med Networks Launches New Website
The new Glo-Med Networks website is live. Glo-Med Networks is very excited to announce the launch of their fully re-designed website showcasing their line of next generation medical devices in an easy to navigate format. The website features an ever-expanding product line including: - Lenexa... - October 25, 2022 - Glo-Med Networks
MedAware Systems Adds Sentiment Tracking for Social Media Event Reporting
MedAware Systems announced today that it has added a new Sentiment Tracking feature to its Social Media Event Monitoring application for Medical Devices. This new feature offers valuable signaling intelligence for post market surveillance and reporting for MDR and FDA filings. The feature utilizes... - September 14, 2022 - Biomed Industries Inc.
onDiem and ADAA Announce Partnership
onDiem is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA). This collaborative partnership will have a significant impact across the entire dental echo system. At the core of this partnership is a mutual commitment to support dental assistants in thriving in their careers by providing access to resources, continuing education, and career development opportunities. - August 05, 2022 - American Dental Assistants Association
Endolumik Receives Patent for Their Near-Infrared Surgical Technology Designed to Make Minimally Invasive Procedures Safer
Patent covers surgical devices using Near Infrared (NIR) for measurement and visualization. - July 28, 2022 - Endolumik, Inc.
Med Bed Technology Products Now Beginning to be Released to Public
What is a "med bed" and when are med beds coming? Although the release of med beds mentioned in various underground programs have not been released yet there are many med bed light frequency technologies and technology products now providing various health benefits to users. Hospital Direct Medical looks at Tesla Plasma Chambers, Terahertz Wands, Tesla Ozone Ray's, Anti Aging Bed Covers and other products are now available. - March 28, 2022 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.
NDR Medical Expands Asia Pacific Presence with New Office in Japan
NDR Medical (NDR), the leading interventional robotics company, today announced the opening of its new office in Tokyo, Japan, marking its fourth location in Asia Pacific. The new office will enable NDR to strengthen its partnerships with hospitals and collaborators in the Japanese market, and adds... - March 13, 2022 - NDR Medical Technology Pte Ltd
VoCare Names MobilDrTech US Distribution Partner for Vitals360® Remote Monitoring Device
MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its’ selection by VoCare as a solutions partner to market and distribute their Vitals360® device for Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management (RPM/CCM). The product, with 4G LTE cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities on a pocket-sized device, is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems, home health agencies and third-party payers. - January 13, 2022 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
MedAware Systems Expands Neuromodulation Device Regulatory Data Portal
MedAware Systems announced today a major expansion of Neuromodulation device data in its SOHInfo (www.sohinfo.com) customer portal. The portal is populated with reported data from registries, published literature, and social media for all registered devices for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Peripheral... - December 18, 2021 - Biomed Industries Inc.
WhaleTeq Launches DFS360 Defibrillator/AED Production Line Tester
Designed specifically for Defibrillator/AED production line application and solves the need to integrate most devices. Withstand more intense defibrillation shocks at a long duration. Display defibrillation shock waveform, energy joule numbers, as well as characteristics points at the same time. Supporting various ECG waveforms with customized user-defined data or clinical signals. - November 23, 2021 - WhaleTeq
MobilDrTech Named US Distribution Partner for Auscultation Innovator eMurmur
MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its selection by eMurmur as a US Distributor for their latest commercially available digital stethoscope platform, eMurmur. The product is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems and third-party payers. Marketed versions include Basic, Pro, Telehealth and Enterprise levels and pricing schedules. - November 18, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line
Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution. MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester. - August 10, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Drucker Diagnostics Aligns with Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) to Enhance and Expand Sales and Post Sales Service in Canada
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) will begin to market and service Drucker Diagnostics’ world leading line of clinical centrifuges in the Canadian market. The alignment combines NOI’s deep understanding of the Canadian market with Drucker’s carefully designed medical centrifuges. - July 08, 2021 - NOI
Pepex Biomedical Receives Approval on a Series of Critical New Patents
Worldwide approval grants the Company exclusivity on a number of methods and manufacturing processes associated with its novel electrochemical biosensors. - July 01, 2021 - Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
ZONE Mouthguard Leaves Dicks Sporting Goods After 5 Years and Re-Launches with New Technology
Meet ZONE Mouthguard. Patented no-boil technology means zero pain, custom fit mouth protection for a fraction of the cost and increased athletic performance. No boiling, no pain. Patented, zero-pain technology makes the old-school method of boiling plastic a thing of the past. Custom fit, Low cost. Ditch the dentist office, and get a mouthguard that's custom fitted to your mouth for a fraction of the price. - June 24, 2021 - David S. Frey DDS, Inc.