DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

MedAware Systems Named Top Start Up by The Tech Tribune MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

Contiform - New Product Offered by ActivKare for Bladder Leaks and Women's Health Ladies it passes the Trampoline Test! If you suffer from everyday urine leakage and tried a trampoline, you know what we’re talking about here. 1-in-3 women suffer from bladder leaks. This condition can affect women of all ages and may occur at any time. Now, finally, there’s a low-cost... - July 25, 2019 - ActivKare

AMT Partners with Medicare for Educational Webinar: Critical Medicare Documentation Requirements for Wound Care Residents American Medical Technologies has partnered with Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (DME MACs), Noridian Healthcare Solutions and CGS Administrators, to host a live educational webinar covering Medicare’s documentation requirements for wound care residents. - June 18, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Hospital Equipment Company Popular for TV and Film Medical Equipment Props Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. is a wholesale and retail medical equipment company that sells hospital equipment, supplies and medical equipment to hospitals, surgery centers, home care and also a lot of film production, TV productions and theater groups around the USA. - April 12, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC

MedAware Systems Presenting New Research on Biomarkers in Predicting Alzheimer's Disease at AAIC 2019 MedAware Systems announced today that its comprehensive study "Beyond Amyloid Beta and Tau - an Exploration of Alternative Measures Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Stage: A Review and Meta-Analysis" has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International... - April 04, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Findings on Dietary Sodium Restriction to be Presented at the American Society for Nutrition Conference Is there science to support sodium restriction in the diet? MedAware Systems is addressing that question at the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) flagship conference Nutrition 2019, in Baltimore, MD June 8 – 11, 2019. ASN was founded in 1928, with the mission to develop and extend knowledge... - March 27, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting Additional Alzheimer’s Research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that a second research paper, entitled Effects Of Physical Activity On Cognitive Function In Alzheimer’s Disease: A Comprehensive Meta-analysis has also been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM),... - March 07, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting New Alzheimer’s Research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its latest research paper, entitled Effects of Alternative Treatments on Behavioral Outcomes in Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Comprehensive Summary of Evidence and Meta-analysis has been selected for presentation... - March 01, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

USA Hospital Bed Dealer Provides Hill Rom Beds to MS and ALS Patients Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. based in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia is a hospital bed reseller, dealer, broker that sells used, refurbished and reconditioned Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport beds to patients with MS (multiple sclerosis) ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and other patients with acute care medical needs. - February 21, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

MedAware Systems to Present New Research at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its new research paper, entitled Literature Bias in Alzheimer's Disease Research: An Exploration of Factors Influencing Treatment Outcomes has been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The Meeting is being... - February 21, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems to Present New Research at the Alzheimer Society International Congress MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its latest research paper, entitled Effects of Donepezil (Aricept) on Cognitive Impairment in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Multiple Instrumentations Hinder Outcomes Assessment has been selected for presentation at the Alzheimer Society International... - February 13, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical

New MedAware Systems Study Published in Pain Physician Journal MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that a major research paper entitled Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Methodology - iFuse Implant System® Compared to Screw-type Surgeries: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis has been published in the journal Pain Physician. Pain Physician is the official publication... - January 25, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Dr. Nada Albatish Has Become a Spectrum Key Opinion Leader Spectrum Lasers Inc., a dental device manufacturer specializing in soft tissue diode lasers, announced today that Dr. Nada Albatish has become a Key Opinion Leader for the company. Bob Cobley, President of Spectrum said, “We are proud to have Dr. Albatish on our team. She is extremely well respected... - January 19, 2019 - Spectrum Lasers Inc.

CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

A Strategic Agreement in the Medical Sector Between Aselsan and Bicakcilar As innovation is the most effective way to create an affordable and effective healthcare, medical device manufacturer, Bicakcilar, signs an agreement with Aselsan, an advanced technology provider to contribute to the well-being of patients, anywhere in the world, by developing devices that create effective and affordable healthcare so nobody is left behind in sickness and in health. - October 16, 2018 - Bicakcilar Medical Devices

Digital Age Dental Laboratories Welcomes New COO Digital Age Dental Labs has announced that Chuck Stapleton has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this capacity, Chuck will be part of the senior management team responsible for overseeing production and operations in the overseas laboratory in Vietnam. “I am thrilled to... - September 28, 2018 - Fishman Dental

CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11, 2018,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

MedAware Systems Dementia Research Database Pilot in Use Worldwide MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that the pilot of the Company’s Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo)™ subscription service for Dementia is being used by researchers, scientists, and physicians at the Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Health System, Stanford University, The University of... - August 29, 2018 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Devon MD Announces Distribution Partnership with Wound Management Technologies for HemaQuell® Resorbable Bone Hemostat New partnership expands Devon MD’s product footprint and global growth strategy. - June 29, 2018 - Devon MD

MedAware Systems Launches Comprehensive Sedation Database MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today it is launching the world’s largest database of evidence on the use, safety, and efficacy of sedatives in critical care settings. This database is available through the Company’s Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo)™ subscription service. Data... - June 13, 2018 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Launches Dementia Database at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it is launching its Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo)™ dementia research databse at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) in Chicago this July 22- 26, at booth 628. The Company will also be presenting two new... - June 06, 2018 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

SmileTech Pte. Ltd. Offers SmartKyosei for Kids, an Innovative Teeth Straightening Implement Usable at Home, to Asian Countries Starting from 31 May 2018, SmileTech Pte. Ltd. (Head Office: Singapore, Director: Yasufumi Urata) offers SmartKyosei for Kids, an innovative teeth straightening implement usable at home, to Asian countries. Official Website: https://smartortho.co/en/entry Advantages of Smart Kyosei for Kids 1. Great... - June 03, 2018 - SmileTech Pte. Ltd.

MedAware Systems Curates Its 30,000th Medical Research Study MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it curated its 30,000th medical research study for the Company’s Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo™) database. This milestone far eclipses all previous efforts at extracting and normalizing data from the vast and disorganized body of published... - May 12, 2018 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs. Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa. Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus

Join Altima Dental at the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting Join Altima Dental on April 26 – 28, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting. The meeting will include over 90 international renowned speakers and panel discussions offering valuable insights and best practices in the dental industry. The... - April 24, 2018 - Altima Dental

Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest Was Named "Best of Budapest & Hungary" in "Health and Medical Services" Category Budapest Week Publishing awards Helvetic Dental Clinics the "Best of Budapest & Hungary" 2017 award in the "Health and Medical Care" category. Since 1993, Budapest Week Publishing has conducted a survey of readers and business partners to determine who they find to be the best... - April 24, 2018 - Helvetic Dental Clinics

OmniPACS and RemotePACS Have Merged to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience with New Technology and Innovation OmniPACS and RemotePACS have merged. The original medical imaging cloud innovators have teamed up to combine their brands and operate as one organization. - April 18, 2018 - OmniPACS.com

MedAware Systems to Present Two Papers at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it is presenting two important research papers at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) in Chicago this July. The papers will be presented by Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zung Vu Tran, one the world’s leading... - March 28, 2018 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Trillium Dental Announces New Brand Identity Trillium Dental®, recognized as Ottawa’s largest name in dentistry, has undergone a total brand review and today launches a new brand identity. The new brand offers a richer articulation of the company's mission and vision. The rollout encompasses every aspect of the company’s visual... - March 23, 2018 - Trillium Dental

A Unique Blended Learning Program in Aesthetic Dentistry That Gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK Academy of Dental Excellence (https://dentalexcellence.academy) announces a unique blended learning Programme in Aesthetic Dentistry that gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK. Dentists with busy schedules now have an opportunity to enhance their dental knowledge and skills, at their... - March 20, 2018 - Academy of Dental Excellence

CIA Medical Scholarship Program Honors Superheroes of Healthcare The CIA Medical scholarship encourages students to “unmask” the unsung superheroes of healthcare by writing an essay about how a healthcare worker made a difference in their life. Most healthcare stories today focus on costs, but CIA Medical is more interested in the caring professionals who work tirelessly to restore their patients’ physical and emotional well-being. - March 14, 2018 - Central Infusion Alliance, Inc.

New Easy Loading Fixture "ELF" Helps Medical Device Manufacturers Reduce Assembly Time and Increase Output The ELF is a time-saving fixture designed to reduce assembly time and increase output for medical device manufacturers. It is a custom-designed fixture that simultaneously releases retention elements on a pouch card within seconds. Without the need for assembly teams to perform this manually, medical device manufacturers can expect their output to increase significantly. - February 27, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

First Disposable Portable DVT Prevention Device Receives FDA Approval The Devon24R is the Only Disposable DVT Device with a Reusable Pump to Enter the Healthcare Market for Preventative Care. - February 10, 2018 - Devon MD