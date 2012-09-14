PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Highlights for Children to Donate Up to 30,000 Magazines to Kids Need to Read in Honor of Giving Tuesday For the sixth consecutive year, Highlights and Kids Need to Read partner together to provide magazines to disadvantaged children. - December 02, 2019 - Kids Need to Read

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

East View and the Center for Research Libraries Release Open Access Collection of Early 20th Century Chinese Newspapers The Late Qing and Republican-Era Chinese Newspapers, an Open Access collection, is now available. This is the first of many collections to be built in partnership with the Center for Research Libraries as part of the East View Global Press Archive's CRL Alliance. - September 26, 2019 - East View Information Services

Gulf Coast Reads "The Library Book" Susan Orlean’s bestseller about the mysterious 1986 Los Angeles Public Library Fire is selected for the annual regional read-along. - August 28, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Harris County Public Library Collaborates with Community Partners to Develop Tomball Innovation Lab Harris County Public Library is excited to announce plans for a transformative new resource for the Tomball community: a public Innovation Lab. The Tomball Innovation Lab will be a public Maker Lab offering advanced technologies and services that will allow area inventors, artists, entrepreneurs and... - August 28, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Harris County Public Library Launches a New, Enhanced Website to Encourage New Library Users Harris County Public Library (HCPL) has launched a new website for current library users, as well as Harris County residents who might be less familiar with the wide range of materials and services the library offers. The new website was designed and developed to heighten the library’s online presence... - August 24, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Award-Winning Author Sarit Gradwohl Releases English Translation of Her Debut Novel Hamama; An Overlooked Piece of Jewish History is Illuminated Through Unexpected Eyes Hamama is the memoir of a spirited girl fighting to find her place in 1930s Yemen. She is a girl in a patriarchal world, a Jew in a Muslim country, and later a religious non-white in the secular, Ashkenazi land of Israel. With her wisdom and determination, Hamama paves her own way from one village to another, finds true love in an unexpected place, and immigrates to the land of Israel, where challenges are not scarce. - July 22, 2019 - Hamama

Gross Humor Book Teaches Prepositions in Spanish and English Children's author says entertained kids don’t mind learning — even in another language. - June 22, 2019 - Premio Publishing & Gozo Books

Thunderbirds Charities Awards $25,000 Grant to Kids Need to Read Kids Need to Read is the honored recipient of a $25,000 grant award from Thunderbirds Charities. The funds will be used to provide books and other reading resources to disadvantaged children via The Page Coach. - June 21, 2019 - Kids Need to Read

News Hub Media's ARK DAM Installed for Gannett's designIQ News Hub Media, an industry leader in software solutions for design production automation and digital asset management systems, announces that Gannett Co., Inc. is deploying the ARK digital asset management (DAM) as its enterprise DAM solution. “We have chosen to implement ARK from News Hub Media. Its feature set aligns with several of Gannett's Digital Asset Management requirements. Our initial implementation will be used by our designIQ team,” says Rick Baker, VP Revenue Solutions Gannett. - May 10, 2019 - News Hub Media

One Million Collector United States Coins Into Circulation One Million collector United States coins into circulation starting next week, 4/23 to the end of April. greatamericancoinhunt.com. Ground zero for this drop starts next week in Chicago. youtu.be/SknCS43kLrY. RoundTable trading is the organizer of this national event. - April 22, 2019 - Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.

Edgar Allan Poe Appeals for Help in Letter Acquired by Poe Museum Richmond's Poe Museum has acquired an original Poe letter - the first Poe letter to enter the collection in the past 14 years and only the second in the past 50. Poe wrote it about a year before his death in a desperate appeal for financial assistance from his foster uncle, Edward Valentine, who had been very close to Poe during the latter’s childhood. The letter will be on display this summer. - April 22, 2019 - Poe Museum

"Sea Goddess" Author, Joseph Riden, Publishes First Novel-Length Book Joseph Riden, Author has released a new book titled, "Sea Goddess." This is his first novel-length book, based on a true story. This book demonstrates the use of atmospheric tension rather than human violence to sustain conflict (and reader interest) in fiction narrative. This story will interest readers seeking exciting, action-filled accounts of an ocean cruising and fishing lifestyle. The book is out in Kindle format now and may be also published in print. - April 18, 2019 - Joseph Riden, Author (sole Prop.)

International Short Story Contest 2019 by Wise Writer Award is Open to Entries All around the world, thousands of people of all ages write great stories that are never shared or recognized. Creative and original stories that are relegated to an enclosed notebook or document on the computer that no one, other than the author, will read. Aiming to change this reality, a Brazilian... - April 12, 2019 - Wise Writer Award

Texas Archive of the Moving Image Releases New, Free Online Exhibit Showcasing a Century of Texas Media Discoveries Scenic Route: Discoveries in Texas Film and Video, a new web exhibit from the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, offers a guided tour of highlights from the Texas Film Round-Up in celebration of the pioneering program's tenth anniversary. - February 21, 2019 - Texas Archive of the Moving Image

Cleveland Tech Conference - April 11, 2019 at LCCC At the NEOTD - Cleveland Tech Conference on April 11th, 2019, attendees will learn about the current state of trending technologies and what the future holds for them. Attendees will get to participate in interactive panel discussions - plus, see the latest tech products on display and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area. Business and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape. - January 02, 2019 - SpaceBound Solutions

Kids Need to Read and Highlights™: a Unique #GivingTuesday Partnership While other nonprofit organizations ask for donations of funds on #GivingTuesday, Kids Need to Read enjoys a unique and highly successful partnership with Highlights to raise tens of thousands of magazines for distribution to disadvantaged children through the two agencies’ annual #GivingTuesday campaign. The magazines benefit Kids Need to Read’s literacy programs for children nationwide. - November 26, 2018 - Kids Need to Read

A Novel Literary Advice Service: Introducing Book Therapy Book Therapy is seeking questions from book lovers and aficionados regarding their book dilemmas. The company's resident book therapist Bijal Shah will address these questions and publish a weekly Q&A blog on the most pressing literary needs starting July 25, 2018. The weekly Q&A service offers personalised suggestions for one reader every week. These can range from a variety of genres (e.g. literary fiction, historical fiction, romance, non-fiction). - July 08, 2018 - Book Therapy

New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services

Gerald G.Money, CEO of GM Entertainment, International Release of Autobiography, "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era," Available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment

Phoenix Comic Fest Provides Major Funding to Local Children’s Literacy Initiative Kids Need to Read has been the sponsored charity of Phoenix Comic Fest over the past nine years. In that time, the pop culture convention’s support has resulted in over $250,000 raised for the Mesa-based literacy organization’s programs for disadvantaged children. - May 21, 2018 - Kids Need to Read

Harrison House Publishing Announces the Release of "Seventy Years of Blackness" by Verda Byrd As you read through this heart-warming and thought-provoking story you will get an understanding of the feeling being born white, adopted and raised by a Negro (term used on the birth record) couple and at age 70 find out you are really white. Having spent seventy years as a Negro, Verda thought, "I have been in Seventy Years of Blackness." - May 08, 2018 - Harrison House Publishing

Class Act Books Science Fiction Series Garners Award On February 21, the Paranormal Romance Guild announced the winners of its 2017 Reviewers Choice Awards, selecting the best books reviewed in the year in the categories of Science fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Anthologies, and Mystery. Once again, Class Act Books author Toni V. Sweeney has garnered an award... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Horror and Fantasy for Class Act Books in February On February 15, the second part of the epic two-part fantasy series The Arcanian Chronicles by Toni V. Sweeney was released by Class Act Books publishers. Part 1, The Narrative of Riven the Heretic, concluded in January, 2018 with The Forest Witch, (Book 6). Part 2 again picks up the story 3000 years... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

NEOTD.com Hosts the 2018 Tech Symposium 4/19/2018 at LCCC - Elyria, OH NEOTD.com is hosting its annual Tech Symposium on April 19th, 2018 (1pm-5pm) at LCCC Campus - Spitzer Center - Elyria, Ohio. This free event for Businesses, Schools, Libraries and Government Agencies will feature presentations from the tech industry's top professionals covering topics like Cyber Security - plus, the latest tech products and services. Attendees will be able to interact with experienced tech industry experts and participate in panel discussions. - January 18, 2018 - SpaceBound Solutions

Is This the Most Expensive Pizza Recipe in the World? Solmentes Press Announces the Publication of Pizza from Scratch First, you have to burn a field of weeds, sow some wheat and plant Amish Paste heirloom tomato seeds. Meanwhile, you build the oven . . . then you can make pizza from scratch. - January 17, 2018 - Solmentes Press

Class Act Books Launches Epic Fantasy Saga In 1982, a fledgling writer named Toni V. Sweeney began work on her first fantasy novel. The next year at a Sci-Fi convention in Kearney, Nebraska, she was advised by well-known science fiction/fantasy author George R.R. Martin to “Keep your steam up.” She went on to finish the novel in what... - December 18, 2017 - Class Act Books

MemoryWeb Revamps Memory Stamp Feature That Lets Families and Genealogists Tie Details to Photos, Forever MemoryWeb, a company founded on the concept that back-of-the-photo information should travel with photos wherever they go, enhances and redesigns it's memory stamp feature in response to user feedback. - November 28, 2017 - MemoryWeb

First Book in New Tales of the Regulators Released: Volume 1 - The Frankenstein Project Announcing release of a new book on Halloween, acknowledging release of three previous books over the past year and announcing future plans of the author, Douglas H Youngs and his Regulators team. - November 01, 2017 - Man Cave Creative Arts and Entertainment Group

MemoryWeb Lets “Back-of-the-Photo” Details Travel Outside of the Shoebox, and Genealogists Love It Attendees and industry experts at the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) annual conference receive exhibiting newcomer MemoryWeb as the answer to unmet archiving and sharing needs. - September 28, 2017 - MemoryWeb

Class Act Books Signs Award-Winning Author Class Act Books has signed a contract with award-winning romance novelist Linda Nightingale. A native of South Carolina, Ms Nightingale bred, trained and showed Andalusian horses for thirteen years before turning to writing. She has lived in England and Canada, and now resides in Texas. An award-winning... - July 11, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Publishes James Austin McCormick's Latest DRAGON Novel With the release of last month’s novels, Class Act Books included DRAGON: the Prisoner of Valathia by James Austin McCormick among its offerings. This novel is the fourth entry in the DRAGON series, a SciFi space opera featuring Silla Low, smuggler, conman, and secret agent. Sillow is a semi-comic... - July 06, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Spotlights Author Rick McQuiston Rick McQuiston is a 49-year-old father of two who loves anything horror-related. By day, he works for a family-owned construction and management company. By night, he churns out horror fiction. In 2015, he submitted a novel to Class Act Books, When Only the Nightmare Remains. It was accepted and, with... - July 01, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases Four New Novels in June For the month of June, Class Act Books publishers are releasing entries in two science fiction series, and two standalone novels: In "Sinbad Sails Again" (Book 8 in The Adventures of Sinbad series), the final entry in the space opera series by Toni V. Sweeney, former smuggler Sinbad sh’en... - June 26, 2017 - Class Act Books

Schools Not Preparing Students to Earn a Living Former recruiter says even colleges fall short. - June 22, 2017 - Premio Publishing & Gozo Books

Europe Has Its Original Secure Storage Awarded Manufacturer – Disk Archive Corporation Winner of 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award Red Herring announced its Red Herring Europe award winners at the Top 100 forum, recognizing Disk Archive Corporation Ltd. among Europe's leading private companies and celebrating innovation and new technologies across their respective industries. - May 18, 2017 - Disk Archive Corporation Ltd.

Class Act Books Releases New Standalone Novel by Series Author For the month of May, Class Act Books publishers is offering another entry in its most popular Sci-Fi series and a standalone novel by a series author. Sinbad’s Homecoming is Book 7 in the Adventures of Sinbad series by Toni V. Sweeney. Beginning where the last novel left off, in which the sh’en... - May 17, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Welcomes Debut Author and Returns with Another Series Entry Class Act Books' April releases include a novel by a debut author and the sixth entry in a current SciFiction series. This month's new author is Paul McDermott, writing from across the Pond, where his part of the United Kingdom was well immersed in intrigue during World War 2. Paul's novel, "The... - April 20, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Announces February Romances This month, Class Act Books is releasing another entry in the Space Opera Romance series Adventures of Sinbad by veteran author Toni V. Sweeney and a standalone World War 2 romance by Bob Young. Sinbad's Pride is Book #4 in the series and is lighter in tone than the preceding novels. Determined to... - February 17, 2017 - Class Act Books

Serpent Club Releases Quarter Century by Eda Gasda Serpent Club Press celebrated the ever-enamoring Eda Gasda and her new novel Quarter Century at Brooklyn release party. “This decade, from twenty to thirty, is for learning to distinguish between dreams and reality,” Gasda muses. In her new novel, she graciously shares the story of a young... - February 16, 2017 - Serpent Club

Junior Library Guild Sponsors the 2017 Sister Sally Daly Memorial Grant in Partnership with the Catholic Library Association Junior Library Guild (JLG)—a Media Source Inc. company — sponsors the Sister Sally Daly Memorial grant in partnership with the Catholic Library Association (CLA). - February 08, 2017 - Junior Library Guild

Leading Digital Asset Management Software Creator Releases New Product Line photools.com, creator of popular digital asset management (DAM) software IMatch, releases its newest product IMatch Anywhere™. IMatch Anywhere enables normal users and IT professional to setup a network-based digital asset management system within a few minutes. Users can browse IMatch DAM databases remotely from any device and platform using a web browser. - January 17, 2017 - photools.com

Class Act Books Announces December Releases Class Act Books publishers presents another debut author and a second entry in a new science fiction series as their December offerings to the reading public. The Last Mayor’s Son is a young adult fantasy/adventure from new author Leslie D. Heath. This first novel concerns the adventures of Aibek,... - December 19, 2016 - Class Act Books

K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College, Elyria, Ohio – March 9th, 2017 Educators interested in technology products and solutions for the classroom - plus, their schools and libraries in general, are welcome to attend this free, one day event on March 9, 2017 at LCCC in Elyria, Ohio. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with manufacturers directly, interact with some of the latest technology products used in the classrooms, and have access to: Live Presentations, Interactive Demonstrations, Panel Discussions and much more. Visit: neotd.com to register. - December 07, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions

Class Act Books Releases November Titles This month Class Act Books presents the first entry in a new Science Fiction/Space Opera series and the sixth novel in a continuing series. "The Story of a Peace-Loving Man" by Toni V. Sweeney, is the first title in the new Adventures of Sinbad series which begins this month. The initial... - November 17, 2016 - Class Act Books

Matthew Gasda’s New Play, Ardor, Debuts in NYC This November Serpent Club Theater presents the world premiere of Ardor, the new ensemble drama from wunderkind playwright-director Matthew Gasda. Ardor is a profound meditation on friendship, love, loss, and the passage of time. A single familiar farmhouse living room is the setting for love triangles, lust, identity... - October 25, 2016 - Serpent Club

Western Story Wins International Book Award Nevada silver rush thriller was 100 years in the making. - October 18, 2016 - Premio Publishing & Gozo Books