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Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization. - February 19, 2026 - Glenn A. Maltais
Jacque Aye Announces Free Virtual Black Girl Book Fair for Adult Readers
Author Jacque Aye ("Monster High: New Scaremester," "How to Be a Better Adult") is hosting the Black Girl Book Fair, a one-day, live shopping event seeking to amplify authors pushed to the margins in mainstream publishing. Similar to the book fairs of youth, the Black Girl Book Fair features an interactive virtual catalogue of discounted products, giveaways from bookish brands, and a live author hangout. The event takes place on April 25, 2026. - February 18, 2026 - Jacque Aye
Nicholas Osborn's Hit Neo-Western Series from Wolfpack Publishing Adds 3 New Novels
Author Nicholas Osborn’s best selling Neo-Western Bullets Trilogy will expand with three new novels from Wolfpack Publishing. The Coward Rob Ford, The Fighting Earps, and Sure Shot promise thrilling tales blending classic Western themes with fantasy and horror. The hit series is praised as a fresh take on the genre that keeps you wanting more. - October 31, 2025 - Author Nicholas Osborn
Pro Boxer Bryant Perrella Releases "The Master Boxer: A Definitive Guide to Becoming a World Class Fighter"
After two decades in the ring, Perrella shares elite strategies, mindset frameworks, and training systems for next generation fighters. - September 30, 2025 - Bryant Perrella
Book Series Celebrates One Year Anniversary with the Exciting Announcement That Second Book in Series Will be Released in October
Announcement to celebrate the one year anniversary of book one in The Ranfurly Mysteries series. and to trumpet the coming release of book two in the series. The romantic dystopian thriller books by K.M. Krenik are for readers who love cliff hangers, clean romance, genre-bending books, and dragons. It informs about the other books in the series and lets readers know where they can find them if they want to catch up in time for the second book's arrival. - August 01, 2025 - Knox Works
ChromaDiverse to Unveil the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project with Live Webinar on December 4, 2024
On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 11 AM to 12 PM PST, ChromaDiverse will host a special webinar unveiling the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project Portal—a comprehensive digital archive dedicated to celebrating 60 years of the Oakland Ballet Company (OBC). This event offers an exclusive virtual... - November 22, 2024 - ChromaDiverse
CacklePatch, LLC Launches “Magic in the Stacks” Program to Donate Books and Lesson Plans to Schools and Libraries Nationwide
CacklePatch, LLC, publisher of the beloved children’s book The Legend of CacklePatch, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new “Magic in the Stacks” program, dedicated to supporting literacy and education in schools and libraries across the United States. Through this... - November 09, 2024 - CacklePatch, LLC
CacklePatch, LLC Unveils "The Legend of CacklePatch" – The Halloween Raccoon
CacklePatch, LLC introduces its debut book, The Legend of CacklePatch, a whimsical tale about a mischievous raccoon turned Spirit of Halloween. The 28-page book celebrates creativity and individuality with vivid illustrations. Available on Amazon, it offers an enchanting experience for all ages. - October 28, 2024 - CacklePatch, LLC
Staten Island Author Steven Lombardi Debuts Gripping Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel
Staten Island author Steven Lombardi debuts "Network Error," a dystopian YA sci-fi novel. The book follows Proto, a tech-implanted teen thrust from an AI-controlled society into a flooded wasteland. Alongside streetwise Sufi, he navigates cannibals and dark secrets. Early reviews praise Lombardi's world-building and themes of isolation, AI dangers, and human connection. "Network Error" challenges readers to consider the consequences of our digital evolution. - October 27, 2024 - Steven Lombardi
Paper Seed Press Publishes Inclusive Children's Book, Launching on National Disability Independence Day, and Partners with Champ's Heart to Help Disabled Children
Paper Seed Press, inspired by nonprofit’s mission to provide equestrian experiences to children and veterans, writes uplifting picture book based on the true story of a young boy who learned to walk again with prosthetics. - July 26, 2024 - Paper Seed Press
"The Definition of Free Will & A Model of Attention: A Groundbreaking Exploration" by Michael Ferketic
Author Michael Ferketic is set to release a groundbreaking book titled "The Definition of Free Will & A Model of Attention," which aims to revolutionize the ongoing philosophical debate about free will. For centuries, the clash over the nature of free will has been one of the most dramatic and irresolvable in all of philosophy. This book aims to change this. - July 13, 2024 - Michael Ferketic
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services with even more robust Physical Security solutions. Physical Security areas include Surveillance Systems, Video Intercom, Building Entry Management, Gate and Access Controls, Burglar Alarm Security, Medical GPS Pendants, Environmental Sensors: Gunshot Detection – plus, Structured Cabling. - June 27, 2024 - SpaceBound Solutions
Threats of World War Are the Fault of Reckless U.S. Policy, Says Author A.J. Smuskiewicz
Author of new book "Searching for Truth in the Empire of Lies: An Evolution of Political and Societal Perspectives During the Decline of America and its Empire" blames reckless U.S. foreign policy for raising risk of world war. - June 19, 2024 - A.J. Smuskiewicz
A New Medical Thriller of Deadly Medical Outbreak: "Rivers of the Black Moon" by Andrew Goliszek
Author Andrew Goliszek's New Book, "Rivers of the Black Moon," Follows the Investigation of Dr. Richard Zarnoff's Brutal Murder on the Eve of His Making a World-Shattering Announcement at an International AIDS Conference. - April 09, 2024 - Andrew Goliszek
Joe Weider is Back
Iconic Self-Defense Classic "Destructive Self-Defense Course," by Joe Weider, Returns in a Remarkable New Edition - March 01, 2024 - Beaumont Publishing
Cedar Ridge Books' Children's Educational Book on Creation Wins Two Awards
Reptiles and small animals science facts with fun activities. - August 03, 2023 - Linda Carter
CA Naturalist Launches Debut Meditative Book Series
A unique spiritual look at nature from a creation naturalist. - August 02, 2023 - Linda Carter
CRL and East View Release Two New In-Copyright Open Access Collections
East View Information Services and the Center for Research Libraries are pleased to announce two new archives to be released through CRL’s alliance with the East View Global Press Archive. The complete archives of El Mundo (San Juan, Puerto Rico, est. 1919) and Daily Observer (Monrovia,... - May 17, 2023 - East View Information Services
Cross-Genre Author Nails First Place Wins
Cross-genre author Juliet Rose has added to an extensive collection of book award wins with two Gold Medals for her newest novel "Carrying the Dead." Juliet has now won twenty-seven awards for her six published novels ranging from contemporary fiction to horror. - April 22, 2023 - Above the Rain Collective
Screenwriter, Playwright Susan Emshwiller Dives in with Debut Novel "Thar She Blows"
After success as a screenwriter, playwright, and director, author Susan Emshwiller switches mediums to create an engrossing debut novel "Thar She Blows." The story revolves around a mother's search for her teenage son who has been swallowed by, and is living in, a whale. - April 05, 2023 - Pinehead Press
Historian to Talk About Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Dr. Stark talks about his new book, "The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Connecticut," recently published by The Connecticut Press. - March 09, 2023 - The Connecticut Press
Vaudevisuals Press is Proud to Present Their New Imprint, Outside Talker Press. OTP is Excited for "The Rise and Fall of the Sideshow Geek."
An illustrated history of "The Rise and Fall of the Sideshow Geek, snake eaters, human ostriches, & other extreme entertainments" by Nathan Wakefield. - March 06, 2023 - Vaudevisuals Press
Historian Rewrites History of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Relying on primary resources, historian Bruce P. Stark dismantles the myth of a massive slave plantation in Connecticut that was popularized in the press 20 years ago. In its place, Stark reveals the significance that free Blacks, Whites, and Native Americans played as tenant farmers in the social and political development of colonial Connecticut. - December 05, 2022 - The Connecticut Press
New Kids Book for the Holidays Celebrates Creativity, Teamwork and Leadership
Denise Turney, author of the Rosetta Blay middle-school kids book series, announces the release of her new book for the holidays, "Rosetta’s New Action Adventure." The new book arrives in time for the holidays, celebrating friendship, teamwork, conflict resolution, creativity and giving back. - December 02, 2022 - Chistell Publishing
Just Released: 31st and Final Book in Epic "Journey to the West" Series of Easy-to-Read Chinese Novels
After five years of intensive work, the writing team of Jeff Pepper and Dr. Xiao Hui Wang have finally published their entire 31-volume series of graded readers based on the classic Chinese novel, "Journey to the West." This is the largest and most ambitious project ever undertaken to create a series of graded readers for people learning the Chinese language. - October 13, 2022 - Imagin8 Press
Vivid Photo Archive of Eccentric Performing Artists in "DON'T MISS THIS!"
New Performing arts book released by Vaudevisuals Press. "DON'T MISS THIS! A DECADE OF ECCENTRIC PERFORMING ARTS." Photography by Jim R. Moore. - October 07, 2022 - Vaudevisuals Press
37th Annual Judy Lopez Memorial Award for Children’s Literature
The Judy Lopez Memorial Award for Children’s Literature Presents Global Virtual Ceremony Fall 2022. The 37th annual Judy Lopez Memorial Award for Children’s Literature hosted by the Women’s National Book Association, Los Angeles (WNBA-LA), will broadcast its virtual awards event... - August 23, 2022 - Judy Lopez Memorial Award
New Book Released by Mountain Magazine, Rocky Mountains - a Self-Portrait
Kent Gunnufson’s tabletop book, “Rocky Mountains: A Self-Portrait” is the culmination of decades of extraordinary black-and-white photography that captures the essence and grandeur of the high Rocky Mountains. Quotes by masters of photography provide insights into the creative... - August 07, 2022 - Mountain Magazine
The Connecticut Press Issues Ebook of New Haven Town Records from 1769 - 1819
The Connecticut Press announced that its highly acclaimed reference book New Haven Town Records 1769 - 1819 is now available as an ebook for first time. - July 22, 2022 - The Connecticut Press
Harris County Public Library's Authorama Returns
Harris County Public Library’s popular end-of-summer virtual book festival will feature in-person author talks for the first time and go year-round with Authorama365. - July 17, 2022 - Harris County Public Library
Author Releases "Pandemic Edition" of Humor Collection
Humor writer and laughter workshop facilitator, Noreen Braman, has released her third and final "Pandemic" edition of “Treading Water,” a collection of humor columns and personal essays. - July 10, 2022 - The Smile Side of Life Laughter & Happiness Club
Harris County Public Library Returns to In-Person Summer Reading Program
Harris County Public Library (HCPL) is returning to in-person programs for its popular Summer Reading Program (SRP). This Summer, HCPL is encouraging area readers of all ages to explore “Oceans of Possibilities,” with in-person programs and events that encourage patrons to Sing, Play,... - May 26, 2022 - Harris County Public Library
From Trenton House Publishing: Children's Picture Book Broaches Era's Racist Attitudes and Actions/John Muir and the National Parks
Conservationist John Muir is lauded as Father of the National Parks, but is that the whole story? Nine-year-old Sophia travels back in time with a prospector and his trusty mule to discover Muir's love for nature (especially California's Yosemite region). Sophia also learns about the era's attitudes and mistreatment towards Native Americans. A "Must read" - P. Reefer, Reedsy Discovery Reviews. Now at Amazon and select booksellers. More info/author contact at CasettaKids.com - March 07, 2022 - CasettaKids LLC
Women’s Advocate Helps Others Find Relief from COVID Stress
Award-winning lawyer turned meditation coach releases inaugural book focusing on female empowerment, mindfulness and finding peace. - February 11, 2022 - Nora Plesent
David Blaze Launches New Superhero Book for Kids
"Select Your Superpower" is an interactive adventure for middle graders. Children can become faster, stronger, invisible and can teleport, walk through walls, freeze time and even shape-shift into a marvelous creature. It’s all up to them! - November 19, 2021 - David Blaze
Scaleflex Received the Franco-British Business Tech Launch Award 2021
The French Chamber of Great Britain has announced Scaleflex, a French founded software startup, as the winner of the Tech Launch category of the Franco-British Business Awards 2021. - November 10, 2021 - Scaleflex SAS
Bible and Archaeology Fest with 20 Experts Meets Online This Weekend
Twenty renowned Bible scholars and archaeologists will gather virtually via Zoom October 16 and 17 for a learning event geared toward the interested layperson. The 24th Annual Bible and Archaeology Fest is the signature event from the Biblical Archaeology Society of Washington, DC, publisher of Biblical Archaeology Review magazine. - October 13, 2021 - Biblical Archaeology Society
Harris County Public Library's Authorama 2021: Thrills, Chills and a Little Local Flavor
Harris County Public Library’s Virtual Author Series Returns for 2021. - July 14, 2021 - Harris County Public Library
Food for Your Soul Press Book Release: a Novel for Making Sense of the Chaos of Our Times from a Biblical Perspective
Book release: D. Richard Ferguson’s conclusion to the Walk with the Wind series releases June 29. "At War with the Wind" is the sequel to the Amazon #1 Christian Fantasy bestseller "Escape from Paradise." - June 30, 2021 - Food For Your Soul Ministries
PJ Books Presents a New New Diverse Children’s Book "Together With Dad!" Promoting Family and Helping Others
“Together With Dad! Andy’s Adventure-Filled Week!” by P.J. Bass is a new diverse children’s book that creates a playful learning environment for kids. Great news for parents looking for something fun yet educational for their little ones. Rising children’s book... - June 24, 2021 - PJ Books LLC
2021 WNBA Award Winner Announced
The Women's National Book Association announces Hannah Oliver Depp as the 2021 WNBA Award winner. - June 04, 2021 - Women's National Book Association
Timely New Historical Fiction Book Connects Young Readers with Virginia’s Checkered Civil Rights History
Brothers Sam and Derek and their friend Caitlin are back, with a new mystery at hand - identifying in long-hidden photographs the brave African American teenagers who courageously stood up for civil rights nearly sixty years ago. The latest volume in the fun and informative middle-grade series combining history, mystery, and adventure, shines a light on the civil rights protests of 1963 and the fight to desegregate schools. - January 18, 2021 - MB3 Press
Using Our Library Voices, a New Podcast from Harris County Public Library
The library reaches beyond its walls and into your earbuds through a monthly podcast, Using Our Library Voices. - November 22, 2020 - Harris County Public Library
Connecticut Press Publishes New Haven Town Records, 1769 - 1819
The Connecticut Press issues New Haven Town Records, 1769 - 1819 providing primary resource account of New Haven and its citizens from the American Revolution through the ratification of the 1818 Connecticut Constitution. The 470-page volume is already considered an important new published reference of New Haven's Early National history. The book is available in hardcover and paperback directly from The Connecticut Press or can be ordered through your favorite bookstore. - November 17, 2020 - The Connecticut Press
As COVID Spreads, StateRecords Focuses on Single-Source Information
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, StateRecords offers a simplified view of related numbers and statistics. Using only county-level health department statistics, the website offers a simplified and local view of the pandemic. - July 16, 2020 - Indiana State Records
Michael Adam Lengyel Releases His Newest Hit Graphic Novel Series for Kids
The Power of Forgiveness – What happens to the world when you don't want to help? Where judging others is natural, and forgiveness is impossible to do. Read an online comic series about a girl’s recovery from injustice. - July 08, 2020 - Michael Adam Lengyel
Harris County Public Library Will Resume Curbside Pick-Up May 26th, 2020
Harris County Public Library (HCPL) has announced it will resume no-contact, curbside pick-up service starting Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - May 21, 2020 - Harris County Public Library
Harris County Public Library Offers Drive-Up Wi-Fi in Time of Social Distancing
Harris County Public Library (HCPL) branches are currently closed due to the COVID-19 Stay Home, Work Safe Order, but they continue to provide much needed services to their communities. This now includes drive-up Wi-Fi connection at 24 HCPL branch locations. HCPL’s Information Technology... - April 24, 2020 - Harris County Public Library
Launch of Free "LitPick Lessons" Downloads for Current Homeschooling Climate During Coronavirus Crisis
LitPick, a national reading and writing initiative, introduces LitPick Lessons, offering free educational downloads to assist parents, teachers, and students with at-home schooling needs through COVID-19 situation. - April 02, 2020 - LitPick
Harris County Public Library Closes Branches in Accordance with Stay Home, Work Safe
In accordance with Harris County’s Stay Home, Work Safe order, Harris County Public Library (HCPL) will close all branches and suspend all at-library services effective at 11:59 PM, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and running through Friday, April 3, 2020. - March 27, 2020 - Harris County Public Library