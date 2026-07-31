Recent Headlines
Within Specialty Trade Contractors
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning Kicks Off AC Season with New Deals, Indoor Air Quality Upgrades, and 24/7 Service Across Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning announces the start of AC season with special summer promotions for homeowners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Summer deals include discounted AC replacement, repair, and tune-up services, a new maintenance agreement (with no overtime fees), indoor air quality upgrades like humidifiers and air purifiers, financing options, and more, all backed by the company’s 24/7 emergency service. - July 31, 2026 - Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning
As Monsoon Season Peaks, Aaron's Custom Plumbing Issues Summer Plumbing Advisory for Santa Fe Homeowners
The Santa Fe plumbing and heating company urges local homeowners to inspect drains, main lines, and water heaters ahead of the season's heaviest storms — and marks 30 years of local service. - July 17, 2026 - Aaron's Custom Plumbing
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
New Epoxy Garage Floor Coating Specialist Launches to Serve Edmond and Northwest Oklahoma City Corridor
Edmond Floor Coating Pros brings professional-grade polyaspartic and epoxy systems to Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia homeowners. - June 20, 2026 - Edmond Floor Coating Pros
Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - June 18, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Remarkable Growth in Carpet Cleaning Services
Company’s Expansion Reflects Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction - June 03, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates
Contractor Near You, LLC has officially launched InstallationCalculator.com, a dynamic new platform empowering homeowners with hyper-local cost estimates. Debuting with calculators for Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing, the tool bridges the gap between consumer expectations and contractor pricing. With dozens of additional service categories on the product roadmap, the platform is set to revolutionize how homeowners plan and budget for their next project. - May 29, 2026 - Contractor Near You, LLC
New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - May 28, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Allan Trant’s Exterior Finish Work LLC Expands Outdoor Living Projects Across New Hampshire’s Seacoast
Allan Trant’s Exterior Finish Work LLC is expanding its outdoor living construction services across New Hampshire’s Seacoast as more homeowners invest in long-term exterior improvements designed for comfort, durability, and everyday use. The company specializes in custom decks, porches, and outdoor spaces built with a strong focus on structural integrity, planning, and craftsmanship suited for New England conditions. - May 11, 2026 - Allan Trant's Exterior Finish Work LLC
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Concrete Installation is More Than Finishing: Why Drainage and Structural Slope Matter for Homeowners
As contractor saturation increases across East Tennessee, Crescostone highlights the growing risk of improper slope and drainage in residential concrete projects. The company calls for stronger trade standards and emphasizes the importance of certified cement mason training to protect homeowners from structural water damage. - March 27, 2026 - Crescostone
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
Roofing419 Expands Trusted Roofing Services Across Toledo, Ohio
Roofing419, a local roofing contractor based in Toledo, Ohio, continues to provide roofing services for homeowners and businesses throughout Northwest Ohio. With over 10 years of experience, Roofing419 specializes in residential roof replacement, new roof installation, emergency roof repair,... - February 09, 2026 - Roofing419
Gold Shield Exteriors Expands Education and Inspection Standards for Homeowners in Southwest Washington
Gold Shield Exteriors, a Vancouver-based exterior contracting company, is focused on helping homeowners make better decisions through deeper inspections, long-term material standards, and practical homeowner education. The company emphasizes transparency, durability, and long-term value rather than sales-driven pricing models. - February 07, 2026 - Gold Shield Exteriors
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Record-Breaking Start to 2026
Pioneering Excellence and Unprecedented Growth in Stone Restoration and Carpet Cleaning - February 05, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale. - February 04, 2026 - The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Lansing Concrete Contractors Expands Service Coverage Across Mid-Michigan
Lansing Concrete Contractors announced the expansion of its service area to parts of Shiawassee and Livingston Counties, extending concrete services to additional Mid-Michigan communities in response to growing residential and commercial demand. - January 28, 2026 - Lansing Concrete Contractors
Summit Pro Flooring Publishes New Guidance on Flooring Options Designed for Mountain Homes in North Carolina
Summit Pro Flooring has published an updated educational resource focused on selecting flooring materials suited for mountain homes in North Carolina. The guidance outlines how climate, elevation, and moisture conditions influence flooring performance and material selection in regions such as Western North Carolina. - January 24, 2026 - Summit Pro Flooring
Rhino Rooter Issues Winter Drain Watch for Belmont Homeowners
Rhino Rooter launches Winter Drain Watch in Belmont, MA, sharing warning signs and safe DIY tips to stop slow drains becoming backups. - January 23, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide. Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned... - January 21, 2026 - Harbor Roofing
5-Star Plumbing LLC Continues to Provide Trusted Plumbing Services Across Sacramento County for Over a Decade
5-Star Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Sacramento County, California. With over 11 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, sewer line work, water heater installation, and advanced diagnostic services. The company is committed to delivering reliable, professional service with transparent pricing and customer satisfaction as top priorities. - January 08, 2026 - 5-Star Plumbing LLC
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Summit Pro Flooring Cites Industry Data Showing Installation Errors Cause Most Flooring Failures in Asheville, NC Homes
Summit Pro Flooring released updated guidance outlining how professional flooring installation helps reduce common failures linked to moisture issues and improper subfloor preparation. The guidance references industry data showing installation errors as a leading cause of premature flooring damage in residential properties. - December 17, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
JetPipe Plumbing Announces Expansion of Water Line and Sewer Line Services Across Bay Area
JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed contractor serving the Bay Area, is expanding its specialized water line and sewer line services for homeowners in Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos. Founded by former Apple employee Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, the company offers free diagnostics, transparent pricing, and comprehensive solutions from emergency repairs to full infrastructure upgrades. - December 11, 2025 - JetPipe Plumbing
Virginia Business Names Cenvar Roofing & Solar Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group. Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes, and honors the best... - December 09, 2025 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor Celebrates Over 25 Years of Serving the DFW Metroplex
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor celebrates 25+ years of service across DFW. Locally owned by Lyndon Martin, offers driveways, patios, stamped concrete, foundations, and more—delivering prompt service, skilled workmanship, and lasting durability. - November 23, 2025 - Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor
Summit Pro Flooring Introduces New Educational Resource to Help Asheville Homeowners Choose Climate-Ready Flooring Amid Rising Renovation Demand
Summit Pro Flooring has published a new homeowner guide designed to help Asheville and Western North Carolina residents make informed flooring decisions based on local climate conditions, material durability, and current market trends. The resource outlines expert recommendations on engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and tile, while explaining how humidity and installation practices impact long-term performance. - November 16, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Highlights Growing Demand for Moisture-Resistant Flooring Installation in Asheville, NC
Summit Pro Flooring, a trusted flooring contractor based in Asheville, North Carolina, announced an increased focus on helping homeowners choose flooring solutions that fit the city’s humid, mountain climate. The company recently published an educational guide detailing how residents can select the right materials such as engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank (LVP) to maintain both durability and aesthetic appeal. - November 03, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Dr. Roof Expands to North Augusta, SC, with New Office Opening
Trusted Roofing Leader Since 1988 Brings Award-Winning Service to the Central Savannah River Area. - October 10, 2025 - Dr. Roof
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Valentine Roofing Wins Top Honors in Best in the Pacific Northwest Awards
Trusted by the Community, Celebrated for Excellence in Every Project - September 23, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Haven Yards Fencing Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Fencing Options in Utah
Haven Yards Fencing, a family-owned company serving Utah since 1999, provides professional fencing solutions across Utah, including Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Offering wood, cedar, vinyl, aluminum, metal, and chain-link options, the company delivers durable, customized designs for homes and businesses. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Haven Yards Fencing ensures every project is built to last. - September 15, 2025 - Haven Yards Fencing
Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region. - September 09, 2025 - Valentine Roofing