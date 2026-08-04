Recent Headlines
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes. - April 06, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
HCA HealthONE Swedish Confirmed as National Leader in Cardiac Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced its recognition as a national leader in cardiac care by Healthgrades on February 1, 2026. The hospital received the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for the fourth consecutive year and the 2026 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™. Additional honors include Five-Star Ratings for Valve Surgery, Pacemaker Procedures, and treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, underscoring a commitment to superior patient outcomes. - February 05, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Third Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This distinction ranks the facility in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance based on risk-adjusted outcomes. - January 18, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction at 673 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake, VA, and is set to open in Fall 2026. The 100-unit community will be part of a larger senior campus offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC. - December 20, 2025 - Senior Solutions, LLC
Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property. - December 19, 2025 - AD1Global
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births. - December 13, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care. - December 12, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish was recognized by Healthgrades as the #1 hospital for Surgical Care in Colorado and one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care for the third consecutive year (2023-2025). This distinction highlights the hospital's dedication to providing exceptional patient safety and outcomes through state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated professional team. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Unveils New Orthopedic Surgery Center to Support Advanced, Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish is opening a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Surgery facility. The expansion includes two new ORs and supports comprehensive care, from joint replacements to hip preservation. The grand opening is Friday, November 21, 2025, at the 4th-floor NW tower. The event features CEO Scott Davis and expert surgeon Dr. Brian White. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Wonderlosity Appoints Michael Kroll as Director of Visual Store Design
Wonderlosity, the creative force behind immersive retail experiences like The Cloak and Wand, Alice's Little Haunted Bookshop, Alice in the Village and Arisu Anime is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Kroll as its new Director of Visual Store Design. - November 14, 2025 - Wonderlosity
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
AD1 Hospitality Wins Gold at 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Recognized in Technology Solutions Category for "Extend Your Stay" with a Click: Using SMS to Generate Additional Revenue. - October 24, 2025 - AD1Global
HCA HealthONE Swedish 2025 Crush the Crisis
HCA HealthONE Swedish, with the Englewood Police, will host the 7th annual “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the hospital's Emergency Entrance. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner encourages safe disposal of unused medications to combat prescription drug misuse in Colorado, supporting HCA Healthcare's national goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of expired drugs. - October 23, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Burn and Reconstructive Center Earns Elite American Burn Association Verification
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received re-verification from the American Burn Association (ABA), reaffirming its status as one of the nation’s top burn centers. This prestigious recognition follows a rigorous multi-day review of clinical care, operational readiness, and patient outcomes, placing the center among a select group nationwide that meet the highest standards in burn care. - September 18, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
World’s First Multi-Level Indoor Padel Club Coming to the James Residences in Downtown Miami
In a World Of Firsts, Sonesta, Mint Developers And Sunrise Padel Capital Will Come Together to Offer Unique Experience At Game Changing Miami Development - August 06, 2025 - AD1Global
HCA HealthONE Swedish is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish earned the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus award for excellence in stroke care, along with multiple honors for rapid treatment and care for high-risk patients. As Colorado’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center, Swedish leads the region in advanced neurological care and outcomes. - July 27, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
AD1 Hospitality Welcomes TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport to Its Portfolio
AD1 Hospitality is proud to welcome the TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport/Morrisville to its growing managed portfolio. The 112-room extended-stay property marks another important third-party management partnership for AD1 as it continues to strengthen its presence in key markets across the Southeast. - June 27, 2025 - AD1Global
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish offers state of the art facilities and a dedicated team of professionals to ensure patients’ surgical procedures are seamless and stress-free. For its exceptional patient outcomes and safety, Healthgrades recently ranked HCA HealthONE Swedish as the #1 hospital for... - May 16, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
RealSplit™ Launches Fractional Real Estate Platform with Three Blue-Chip Properties
RealSplit offers fractional ownership in blue-chip commercial properties. They enable investors to resell their ownership in a property on a secondary marketplace that's fully compliant with FINRA/SEC. - May 07, 2025 - RealSplit Technology Group
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Neurological Care Excellence
This Stroke Awareness Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it was recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for 5 years in a row (2021–2025), putting it within the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for treatment of stroke. Additionally,... - May 04, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns 16th Consecutive "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group
New grade for spring 2025 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety. - May 01, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Critical Care Excellence
This Critical Care Awareness Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it was recognized by Healthgrades as being among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care for 5 years in a row (2021 – 2025), putting it in the top 5% of acute care hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades’s... - April 30, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
The Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood is Planning a Grand Opening
Previously operating under a national brand, the newly renamed Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood, located at 1925 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020, has officially launched its rebrand as an affordable boutique hotel now managed by AD1 Hospitality. A Grand Opening is planned for the first half... - April 24, 2025 - AD1Global
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands, Marking a New Chapter in Hospitality
Formerly operating as the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta North Druid Hills, the newly reimagined Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, located at 2061 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, has officially rebranded under new ownership and will be managed by AD1. Nestled in the vibrant North Druid Hills... - April 19, 2025 - AD1Global
Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks Joins IHG Portfolio
Formerly known as Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area, the newly reflagged Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks, located at 3011 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34747, has officially joined the IHG Hotels & Resorts family. Conveniently situated just minutes from... - April 18, 2025 - AD1Global
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Hosts Grand Opening Celebration
AD1, a leading hospitality management company, announced the grand opening of Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill, located atop the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport, one of the company’s newest properties. The celebration took place on April 8, 2025, and featured an afternoon of curated culinary experiences, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, all overlooking the airfield of Melbourne International Airport (MLB). - April 10, 2025 - AD1Global
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals
HCA HealthONE Swedish demonstrated lower inpatient mortality rates, with fewer readmissions and complications. - April 05, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Healthgrades Names HCA HealthONE Swedish a 2025 Patient Safety Award Recipient
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today that it has been recognized as a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s clear commitment to safe,... - March 19, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
Rent Butter Appoints Keith Gibbons as National Sales Manager
Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gibbons as its new National Sales Manager. With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing and resident screening, Keith brings... - March 06, 2025 - Rent Butter, Inc.
Capitaland Launches Inaugural S$3 Million Community Resilience Initiative
This is the first time a regional grant call for social resilience projects is held as part of the initiative. Funding will be provided for projects by non-profit organisations focused on education, health and well-being of vulnerable children and youth in Asia. - March 05, 2025 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill Opening - Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport
AD1 officially opened the Runway Rooftop Bar & Grill on February 10, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport. Situated atop the hotel, the venue provides guests with direct views of Melbourne International Airport’s (MLB) runways, offering a unique setting for dining and entertainment for both locals and travelers. - February 11, 2025 - AD1Global
Jim Kamradt Joins DealPoint Merrill as Chief Risk Officer
DealPoint Merrill proudly announces the appointment of James A. "Jim" Kamradt as Chief Risk Officer. Jim brings over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, having facilitated more than $4 billion in capital formation and deployment. Jim has also negotiated more than 1,000 selling agreements, underwritten various portfolios, and conducted independent due diligence reporting for alternative investment offerings, including REITs, 1031 Exchanges, and energy investments. - February 04, 2025 - DealPoint Merrill
New Sonesta James Hotel to be Tallest Building in Miami
Sonesta International Hotels Corporate has announced a deal with South Florida’s Mint Developers, in partnership with AD1, to build The James Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami, Florida, an estimated $850 million development that is expected to open in January 2028. - February 01, 2025 - AD1Global
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Cardiovascular Care Excellence
This Heart Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish is proud to be recognized as a leading provider of cardiovascular care in the Rocky Mountain Region. In October 2024, Healthgrades announced HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked as having the #1 Cardiac Care and #1 Cardiology programs in Colorado. Based on... - February 01, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Lookout Partners and US Forest Service Sign 99-Year Lease to Deliver Workforce Housing in Ketchum, ID
Lease Signing Is the First Public-Private Partnership Focused on Providing Workforce Housing to the “Forgotten Middle” in America’s Mountain Towns. - January 31, 2025 - Lookout Partners
Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah Joins CR&T Board of Directors to Advance Cancer Research and Treatment
The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc. (CR&T) proudly announces the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah to its esteemed Board of Directors. Raj brings a wealth of experience and passion to CR&T’s mission of advancing the fight against cancer. His appointment reinforces the... - January 29, 2025 - The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc.
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Second Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2025, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s unwavering commitment to... - January 28, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands from Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills
The former Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills has officially rebranded as The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, ushering in a new era for the well-established property in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods. This rebranding represents a fresh identity, enhanced service offerings, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional accommodations in one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods. - January 27, 2025 - AD1Global
Brandon Hair Joins Retirement Living Associates to Lead Operations - Third-Party Management Growth is Focus
Brandon Hair becomes VP of Operations for Retirement Living Associates. He will lead the effort to expand third-party management relationships. - January 07, 2025 - Retirement Living Associates, Inc.