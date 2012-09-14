PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties

DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global

LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000. LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property. “We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global

Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway to Unveil Newly Renovated Hotel AD1 Global’s Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway is ready to unveil their newly renovated extended-stay hotel. After a full year of renovations, the property’s public spaces and condo-style guest rooms featuring full kitchens are ready for guests to enjoy. - June 18, 2019 - AD1Global

OTO Development Moves Into Atlanta Market with New Management Contract Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development

AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program celebrates... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global

Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global

AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Honors Nurses with DAISY Award Christy Martin, Pam Karakusis, Cailly Haning recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - May 29, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of Their Exclusive Listing, a 10-Unit Townhome Community in Greenville, TX Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another exclusive listing, a 10-unit townhome community in Greenville, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Welcomes Stephanie Epshteyn as Multifamily Investment Specialist Stephanie Epshteyn joins Eureka Business Group as Multifamily Investment Specialist. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Eureka Business Group Facilitated the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Community in Lubbock, TX Eureka Business Group facilitated the sale of another apartment community in Lubbock, TX. - May 24, 2019 - Eureka Business Group

Premier Lender Expands Local Presence in Fresno Platinum Home Mortgage opens new branch location in Fresno, California. - May 23, 2019 - Platinum Home Mortgage

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center Introduces Head and Neck Cancer Care Center Leading cancer center partners with specialty physician practice to offer advanced treatment for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck. - May 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Trigeminal Neuralgia Seminar Swedish Medical Center has a non-surgical treatment for trigeminal neuralgia that may change your life. - May 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6 Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland... - May 01, 2019 - Pangea Properties