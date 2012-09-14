PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas Car Show, Set to Take Place November 10, 2019, on the Streets of Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale Florida Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas set to take place Nov. 10; Broward’s second annual automotive event showcasing some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world on stunning display along on the streets of Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard. - October 29, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Dick Hannah Dealerships Named a Winner of the Oregon Top Workplaces 2019 Award in Oregon/Southwest Washington Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

Tire Mom Started National Safety Tour This Week Diana Hubner, author of "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," will be traveling all across America from October 1 - November 8 to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - October 02, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

TGI-Connect and PressurePro Unveil Integration Plans Leaders in asset tracking and TPMS announce plans to integrate solutions, paving way for the market’s first solar powered trailer tracking option to feature full tire performance management capabilities. - September 16, 2019 - Advantage PressurePro, LLC

PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing Adds Dynamic Payment Options to Its Lead Gen 3.0 Toolset PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

The Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas is Returning to Fort Lauderdale on November 9-10th Car enthusiasts will convene for a day-long event along the famed Las Olas Boulevard for the opportunity to be up-close-and-personal to some of the rarest exotics and customs in the automobile industry today. Some of the world’s most renowned brands and models will be on display including a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg jesko, Duesenberg, Pagani, Ford GT, Toyota - July 31, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

The Atlantic Automotive Group Acquires Babylon Honda On Monday July 15, 2019, the Atlantic Automotive Group acquired the Babylon Honda dealership, located on the south shore of Long Island. Atlantic is the largest automotive group in the New York metropolitan region, having sold over 55,000 vehicles in 2018, with over 250,000 retail customers - July 23, 2019 - The New Babylon Honda

Bay Ridge Honda Sponsors Summer Stroll on 3rd Come join Bay Ridge Honda, an auto dealership proudly owned by Robert Sabbagh, tonight at the annual Summer Stroll on 3rd. The fun will begin today, Friday, July 12th, at 6pm and run until 10:30pm. Participants will enjoy cultural exhibitions, performances, book signings, crafts, food options and chess challenges for kids. - July 12, 2019 - Bay Ridge Honda

kour&kour Launches a New Visual Identity with a MENA Mandate to Design Relevance Today sees the re-launch of kour&kour as next-generation MENA and Digital Mashreq focused business innovation, people insight and design impact boutique firm, offering progressive leaders and entrepreneurs access to a wider, more connected range of services to nurture customer relevance and design... - July 08, 2019 - kour&kour

CarShopper.com Emerges as the Leading One-Stop Shop for Buying and Selling Used Cars in Pennsylvania Buying and selling used cars at reasonable prices is now a reality in Pennsylvania courtesy of CarShopper.com. - July 04, 2019 - CarShopper.com

PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing Adds ReplicatorX Image Duplicator to Its AI-Based Customer Experience Management (CXMAi) Platform PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Polaris Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Certified Provider for Websites PSXDigital has been included as a preferred partner in a certification program, dedicated to offering industry-leading website products and services to Polaris motorsports dealers. - June 20, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Tri County Glass & Doors Inc. Announces New Residential and Commercial Glass Service in Poughkeepsie Tri County Glass & Doors Inc., a local glass company, is announcing a substantial expansion of its service offerings: The company has launched an all-new selection of residential and commercial glass services available to nearby customers in the Poughkeepsie area. However, in May 2019, the glass... - June 14, 2019 - Tri County Glass & Doors Inc.

Harley-Davidson Names PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing a Dealer Digital Certified Provider PSXDigital’s technology and team are now certified to help Harley-Davidson dealers drive their digital business forward with its CXMAi platform. - June 11, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Jeff Lieberman Joins Hilltop Tire Team Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

Glorails Introduces Their Smart RGB Bluetooth Glorails Smart automotive light bars. Smart enough to know what state you are in and restrict any illegal colors for that state via Bluetooth phone App. - May 18, 2019 - Glorails

Superior Van & Mobility, a Recognized Leader in the Mobility Industry, Has Today Announced Their Grand Opening Customer Appreciation Celebration, to be Held Next Week Superior Van and Mobility Omaha to host Grand Opening Customer Appreciate Event next week, Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th. During this time, the dealership will offer free food and drinks for attendees, as well as drawings for some great door prizes. Superior is also proud to host several different organizations at their new store during this event that can provide information to individuals with physical handicaps. - May 09, 2019 - Superior Van and Mobility

Balise Collision Repair Opens Third Location in Rhode Island; 10,000 Sq. Foot Facility Dedicated to Fast-Track Repairs Balise Collision Repair of Balise Motor Sales is opening a fifth location on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The new 10,000 sq. foot facility will be located at 405 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, RI and is the group’s third location in the Ocean State. The shop will be geared towards fast-track repairs and... - May 01, 2019 - Balise Motor Sales

Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson to Host a Free Electronics Event for Earth Day Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson

Kawasaki Demo Tour Comes to Seminole Powersports Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

Red Beard Sailing Introduces True Kit and Happy Cat Boats to Its Fleet Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat. Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come in... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

John Eagle Honda of Houston Honored with Honda Council of Parts & Service Professionals Membership American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is proud to announce that John Eagle Honda of Houston maintained membership status in the prestigious 2018 Council of Parts & Service Professionals for the third time. This award is given to the top 150 Honda dealerships for operational excellence in their Parts and Service departments. - March 16, 2019 - John Eagle Honda of Houston

Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales

All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota

Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.

FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro

Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

Biig: Turning Car Trunk Into a Delivery Destination to Protect Packages from Theft Biig is turning car trunks into mobile lockers to secure packages from being stolen and damaged. Packages are left unattended for hours, which can result in theft and being damaged from rainy weather. - January 11, 2019 - Biig

Industry Veteran Art Jeffries Joins Fairwinds & Freedom Team Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team. Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat dealership... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC

Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless