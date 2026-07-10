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ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
Updation.ai Appoints Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder to Accelerate Fintech-Driven Vendor Management Innovation
Updation.ai, the AI-powered SaaS platform redefining vendor and contract management through intelligent automation and embedded financial services, has named Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Perkins will lead the company’s operational strategy, systems development, and... - August 15, 2025 - Updation
Elite FI Partners Redefines F&I Coaching with Adaptive Training and New “Windshield Time Deep Dive"
Elite FI Partners elevates F&I development with Adaptive Training—tailored, results-driven coaching—and now introduces “Windshield Time Deep Dive,” a focused, mobile-friendly module built for on-the-go professionals seeking real-world impact and constant growth. - July 06, 2025 - Elite FI Partners
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Hissong Group's Kenworth of Cleveland Announces Second Annual Truck Show
Kenworth of Cleveland will host its Second Annual Truck Show on August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheffield Village, Ohio. The event will feature truck displays, vendor exhibits, and participation from local public safety departments. Admission is free. - May 15, 2025 - Hissong Group
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Bigfella Auto Express: Innovating the Auto Transport Industry with a Customer-Centric Approach
Andre Bramwell brings his innovative, customer-first approach to the auto transport industry with Bigfella Auto Express, offering flexibility and transparency in car shipping. - November 11, 2024 - Bigfella Auto Express LLC
CarNext Autos Unveils TrueVinAI: AI Chat Copilot for Automotive Shoppers, Integrating 50K+ Live Dealership Inventories for Nationwide Scale
CarNext Autos has launched TrueVinAI, a groundbreaking AI Chat Copilot fine-tuned for on-site automotive shopping research. TrueVinAI is pre-integrated with over 50,000 car dealerships’ live inventory and is designed to assist car shoppers by providing 24/7 vehicle information, answering complex queries, and scheduling appointments. This customizable AI solution revolutionizes customer interactions, keeping buyers engaged during their research phase, ultimately transforming automotive shopping. - October 01, 2024 - CarNext Autos
2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Changes Location, Announces Additional Details
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be changing locations from Arcadia Creek Festival Place to Bronson Park. The Kalamazoo-based organization also confirmed that it will be adding a Half Marathon Relay to its schedule for 2025. - August 05, 2024 - Zeigler Auto Group
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina
ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites the Community to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their New Location Saturday, January 6. - January 06, 2024 - ModWash
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek, SC
ModWash (www.modwash.com), a leading express self-service car wash company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location on Old State Road in Goose Creek this Saturday, January 6. This expansion marks the 11th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 95th nationwide since its inception in 2020. - January 05, 2024 - ModWash
Zeigler Auto Group Donates Nearly 100,000 Items to Local Food Banks Over the Last Five Years Across Four States
Zeigler Auto Group Announces Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates as its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Canned Food Drive Competition Winner. The dealer claimed the title for the fourth consecutive year in a row with 9,882 items donated. This brought the overall 2023 group-wide total to 36,267 items in benefit of local food banks across four states; and 99,427 items over the last five years. - December 28, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Auto Group to Hold Press Conference Monday, Dec. 11 Announcing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season Racing Plans
Zeigler Racing, and parent company Zeigler Auto Group, will be hosting a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048, announcing details around its primary sponsorship with a new team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The press conference will also include the team’s new driver available for interviews, and the newly branded Zeigler.com sponsored car available for photo-ops and b-roll capture. - December 07, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Checkered Flag Waves for Zeigler Auto Group’s End of Season NASCAR Cup Series Highlights
Debuting at COTA and concluding at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Zeigler Racing has officially finished its most historic season to date. As primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series, Zeigler Auto Group was prominently featured on the No. 78 Camaro for a total of 11 races, and as associate sponsor for the remainder. Zeigler Racing’s #LiveZeiglerFast contest also produced three VIP winners for COTA, the historic Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL. - November 14, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
City Chevrolet Modernizes Facility for Electric Vehicle Owners
City Chevrolet, under the leadership of Kasey Shirey, is gearing up for a transformative shift in the automotive industry with a comprehensive renovation project aimed at becoming a trailblazer in electric vehicle (EV) servicing. This major initiative will position City Chevrolet as a premier... - October 04, 2023 - City Chevrolet
Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Car Concierge Pro: Unlocking maximum value for ultra-luxury cars. Meticulous negotiation expertise. Unparalleled satisfaction. - July 07, 2023 - Car Concierge Pro
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Modwash Makes Another Ripple in Mobile, AL
The newest ModWash location coming to Mobile is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 17, 2023 - ModWash
Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Pittsburg, PA
The newest ModWash location in Pittsburg is planned to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Car Wash: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Washington, PA
The brand-new ModWash in Washington will have an infectious energy and feature a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. With every car wash, ModWash offers free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their famous ModAir™ freshener. Their main... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Butler, PA
The upcoming ModWash location in Butler is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Donates Nearly $78,000 Over Three Years to Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc.
Zeigler Auto today announced that its Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville store has donated over $78,000 to local charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. spread over three years, with this year’s donation set at $28,000.The nonprofit is dedicated to providing community members with disabilities access to programs that promote independence through education and life skills. The check presentation took place at Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s showroom at 1777 W. U.S. 30. - May 11, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN. - April 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Live the Stryker Experience at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place next month from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The 2-day event will include everything from a free PNC Kids’ Run and Health Expo on Saturday, to the highly popular Stryker Experience, and runs through iconic landmarks like the WMU football stadium, and more during the main race day event on Sunday. Plus, two newly added spirit stations: the Pickle Pit and the Donut Point for tons of family fun. - March 11, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
ModWash is Soon to Make a Splash This Summer in Tappahannock; Mod’s First VA Location
Tappahannock’s first ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities. From free vacuums and air tools to automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their popular Mod Air freshener, with every wash, ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to... - March 08, 2023 - ModWash
ATC Names Daniel Bovarnick Chief Financial Officer
Automotive Titling Company (ATC), the industry leader in technology solutions for processing tax, title, and registration for out-of-state vehicle purchases, announced today that it has appointed Daniel Bovarnick as Chief Financial Officer. With multiple prior CFO roles at PE-backed companies,... - February 24, 2023 - Automotive Titling Company
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Hosts "Back to the Basics" Panel featuring Tommie Runz at Gazelle Sports
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be hosting the panel: Back to Basics, moderated by content creator Tommie Runz, on Friday, March 3, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gazelle Sports Kalamazoo. The event is catered towards first-time runners, those returning to run events post-COVID, and veterans with the general public welcome to attend. - February 23, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Auto Group Backs Josh Bilicki Aboard Live Fast Motorsports' No. 78 for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Zeigler Auto Group will be continuing its support of Josh Bilicki as primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Camaro during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. The Zeigler-sponsored No. 78 Chevy Camaro will debut at Circuit of Americas. - December 14, 2022 - Zeigler Auto Group
Automotive Titling Company Names Kane McCord Chief Executive Officer
Automotive Titling Company (ATC), the industry leader in technology solutions for processing tax, title, and registration for out-of-state vehicle purchases, announced today that it has appointed Kane McCord as chief executive officer and a member of its Board of Directors. A consumer technology... - October 24, 2022 - Automotive Titling Company
Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC
Skeeter Brush Trucks announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC, a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers. - August 24, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Dealer eProcess Wins AWA Award for OTT 2022
Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess (DEP) as a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the category of OTT Advertising. According to Tim Bowles, who leads... - April 12, 2022 - Dealer eProcess
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is Back in 2021
2021 Commonwealth Scholars Recognized at Pre-Tournament Banquet - December 17, 2021 - Commonwealth Motors
The 39th Annual Drive for Life Gala Raises Over $800,000 for Charity
The 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala surpassed its initial goal of raising $750,000 by bringing in over $800,000 for charity. The event, which took place on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center, featured special guest speaker and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace. The night’s big winner, Beth Kalleward, won the charity raffle, opting to walk away with $30,000 in cash over the 2021 Honda Accord option. - September 23, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Ben Wallace Joins the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala as Special Guest Speaker
Zeigler Automotive Group will be hosting the 39th Annual Drive for Life Foundation Charity Gala, alongside Greenleaf Trust, Brown & Brown Dealer Services, and Huntington Bank, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center. The event, which will feature special guest speaker and soon-to-be NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, hopes to raise $750,000 this year in benefit the American Cancer Society and various local charities and organizations. - September 11, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Motorsports Hosts Meet & Greet for NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki
Zeigler Auto Group will be hosting a free Meet & Greet event for Josh Bilicki at Zeigler Motorsports, 5001 Park Circle Drive, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST with opportunities for autographs, photos, and a chance to win tickets to the race the next day, every hour. The auto group announced earlier this week that it will be sponsoring Bilicki for the FireKeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. - August 21, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
GloAuc Makes History as It Claims JABA Best Used Car Exporter Award 2020-21
July 16, 2021 - Tokyo, Japan - 2020 proved to be the most dreaded year where the world's economy took a deep plunge and businesses were trying to stay afloat (let alone make profits), GloAuc turned out to be game changer. The Japanese automobile trading industry took a hit in 2020 where the businesses encountered big losses, many were even forced to take voluntarily exit while the others were just surviving. - August 07, 2021 - Gloauc
Zeigler Auto Group Acquires Four New Dealerships in First Wisconsin Purchase, Largest Overall to Date
Zeigler Auto Group announces the purchase of four new dealerships in Wisconsin previously owned by Home Run Auto Group, marking acquisitions number 32 through 35 and Zeigler’s first locations in the state. The deal, which closed last week, Monday, July 26, 2021, includes Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru, and Racine Hyundai - giving the dealer group its first Toyota and Hyundai; and its second Honda and Subaru dealerships. - August 03, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Auto Group Among Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®, Earning its Eight Award in a Row
The National Association for Business Resources has released its list for Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, with Zeigler Auto Group among its honorees. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are selected as... - July 08, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Presents Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. with $24,208 Check
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville recently donated $24,208 to Chasing Dreams, Inc., a local charity dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities learn the life skills needed to lead a more independent life. The donation was part of the Subaru Share the Love Event sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc., where the auto manufacturer donated $250 and the dealer donated $50 to the customer’s choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. - July 05, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group
Jm Correa and Step One Automotive Group to Partner with Operation Motorsport
FIA Formula 3 driver JM Correa and racing sponsor Step One Automotive Group entered into an agreement today to partner with Operation Motorsport, a veteran-led non-profit whose mission is to engage ill and injured service members and veterans through participation in motorsports activities. A US... - July 05, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group
Commonwealth Motors 30th Anniversary
Celebrating 30 years of Automotive Excellence in Lawrence, Massachusetts. - June 09, 2021 - Commonwealth Motors
Zeigler Auto Group's New Hot Air Balloon Takes Flight Just in Time for Easter
Zeigler’s new, branded hot air balloon successfully completed its first flight on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The Easter Sunday flight took off at Jamestown Elementary in Hudsonville, Michigan at 6:45p.m. and concluded an hour later in a sod field just north of Hudsonville. The pilot, Derrick Jones, a world-renowned hot air balloonist, is also the general sales manager at Zeigler Maserati-Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Grandville. - April 07, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group