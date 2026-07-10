Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville recently donated $24,208 to Chasing Dreams, Inc., a local charity dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities learn the life skills needed to lead a more independent life. The donation was part of the Subaru Share the Love Event sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc., where the auto manufacturer donated $250 and the dealer donated $50 to the customer’s choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. - July 05, 2021 - Zeigler Auto Group