For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex
Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered.
Introducing Bill & Ray
Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus
Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier).
The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex
DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts
Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing
American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers
Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships
autopom! is making a name for itself as one of the top providers of quality customer service in the warranty industry thanks to its new texting and SMS service. - September 26, 2019 - autopom!
Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus
Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions
Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
No more going to the car wash and waiting in long lines. Mobile detailing is the first of many services offered by new tech startup Lurchit. - August 17, 2019 - Lurchit
If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019.
Volvo XC60 SUV
You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro
QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products.
P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products
Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service
Balise Collision Repair of Balise Motor Sales is opening a fifth location on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The new 10,000 sq. foot facility will be located at 405 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, RI and is the group’s third location in the Ocean State. The shop will be geared towards fast-track repairs and... - May 01, 2019 - Balise Motor Sales
RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group
ALSS – QuickTrick Alignment, a local inventor and manufacturer of portable wheel alignment products, will be cheering on as six of the world’s best builders compete against time to build the raddest truck rides seen.
The builders have approximately 6 months remaining to get their rides SEMA... - April 09, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports
The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products
autopom!’s new website makes it easier than ever for drivers to find extended vehicle warranty replacement plans. - March 21, 2019 - autopom!
It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available.
Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro
JD Power Warranty for Life on every new and eligible used vehicle at Gator Chevrolet in Jasper, Florida. No cost to you. Unlimited time, unlimited miles, no deductibles. - January 01, 2019 - Gator Chevrolet
After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro
Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY.
In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY.
The modern facility located... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Input Leads to Local Business Name Change - December 15, 2018 - Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
More options for drivers with expired extended vehicle warranties available thanks to autopom! and EFG. - December 13, 2018 - autopom!
Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data.
The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd
Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International
A new tech startup called Delivery Auto Care has launched in the Boston area, and hopes to disrupt the auto repair industry by making it, well, automated. - October 25, 2018 - Delivery Auto Care, LLC
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 14 years running. - October 20, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
October 14th is the official date for Dick Hannah Toyota’s 5th Annual Threes 4 Threes fundraiser in Longview, WA featuring Damian Lillard, the point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard will be shooting three-point shots and each three-point shot completed will trigger a donation from... - October 13, 2018 - Dick Hannah Dealerships
Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Masters Transportation has agreed to be the Official Shuttle Bus and Van Sales, Leasing, and Rental provider of the National Junior College Athletic Association. - August 22, 2018 - Masters Transportation
The new Head Gasket Repair Kit comes to the rescue of countless motorists whose engines overheat in the excessive summer heat. - August 15, 2018 - Heal-A-Seal
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International
Sanford, FL Powersports Dealer Encourage Homeowners to be prepared for hurricane season. - August 02, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132.
The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and Southern... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA
Bring the family to a Dukes of Hazzard Fun Filled Day. Car show, Food, Entertainments, games and more. Ending with a 2-Hour Live Action Dukes of Hazzard episode, complete with a General Lee jump. - July 27, 2018 - Northeast Ohio Dukes
In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Rescue Rover sets the release date of their Vehicle Orchestration and Maintenance Platform, "Felix." Felix is a complete lifecycle management for Roadside Assistance occurrences. Order Roadside Assistance, get picked up by ridesharing and track the status of your vehicles repair from a single application. - June 30, 2018 - The Rescue Rover LLC