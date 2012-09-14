PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

DetailXPerts: A Growing Franchise System with Growing Territories DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts

Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Just Presented a Platinum Package Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing

American Oil Changers Receives Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers

Dick Hannah Dealerships Named a Winner of the Oregon Top Workplaces 2019 Award in Oregon/Southwest Washington Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

autopom! Unveils New Texting/SMS Service for Customers autopom! is making a name for itself as one of the top providers of quality customer service in the warranty industry thanks to its new texting and SMS service. - September 26, 2019 - autopom!

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

Lurchit - Receive Personal Services Wherever You Are No more going to the car wash and waiting in long lines. Mobile detailing is the first of many services offered by new tech startup Lurchit. - August 17, 2019 - Lurchit

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Alignment Simple Solutions, USA Forms Strategic Alliance with QuickTrak Engineering UK, Ltd. QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New President Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products. P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products

Jeff Lieberman Joins Hilltop Tire Team Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service

Balise Collision Repair Opens Third Location in Rhode Island; 10,000 Sq. Foot Facility Dedicated to Fast-Track Repairs Balise Collision Repair of Balise Motor Sales is opening a fifth location on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The new 10,000 sq. foot facility will be located at 405 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, RI and is the group’s third location in the Ocean State. The shop will be geared towards fast-track repairs and... - May 01, 2019 - Balise Motor Sales

RAC Facility Systems Group National Expansion RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group

ALSS QuickTrick Alignment is Proud to Announce Their 2019 Partnership & Support of the 1st Annual 2019 "Shakedown to SEMA Tour" ALSS – QuickTrick Alignment, a local inventor and manufacturer of portable wheel alignment products, will be cheering on as six of the world’s best builders compete against time to build the raddest truck rides seen. The builders have approximately 6 months remaining to get their rides SEMA... - April 09, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Kawasaki Demo Tour Comes to Seminole Powersports Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New Refinish Division The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products

autopom! Launches New, User-Friendly Website autopom!’s new website makes it easier than ever for drivers to find extended vehicle warranty replacement plans. - March 21, 2019 - autopom!

All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota

FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

Gator Chevrolet is Now Offering Warranty for Life JD Power Warranty for Life on every new and eligible used vehicle at Gator Chevrolet in Jasper, Florida. No cost to you. Unlimited time, unlimited miles, no deductibles. - January 01, 2019 - Gator Chevrolet

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

Sales and Service Growth Prompts Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to Move to a New Facility Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY. In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY. The modern facility located... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

autopom! Now Offering EFG Companies’ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) in California More options for drivers with expired extended vehicle warranties available thanks to autopom! and EFG. - December 13, 2018 - autopom!

All-New QuickTrick 4th Gen Portable Wheel Alignment Models Announced Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International

Boston's Delivery Auto Care, the Newest Business Model to Go Mobile A new tech startup called Delivery Auto Care has launched in the Boston area, and hopes to disrupt the auto repair industry by making it, well, automated. - October 25, 2018 - Delivery Auto Care, LLC

Damian Lillard Comes to Longview for Dick Hannah Toyota’s Threes 4 Threes Fundraising Event October 14th is the official date for Dick Hannah Toyota’s 5th Annual Threes 4 Threes fundraiser in Longview, WA featuring Damian Lillard, the point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard will be shooting three-point shots and each three-point shot completed will trigger a donation from... - October 13, 2018 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

Seminole PowerSports Partners with National Insurance Agency for Marketing Campaign Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Masters Agrees to Official Partnership with the NJCAA Masters Transportation has agreed to be the Official Shuttle Bus and Van Sales, Leasing, and Rental provider of the National Junior College Athletic Association. - August 22, 2018 - Masters Transportation

Heal-A-Seal.com Announces a Head Gasket Repair Kit to Eliminate Engine Overheating Problems The new Head Gasket Repair Kit comes to the rescue of countless motorists whose engines overheat in the excessive summer heat. - August 15, 2018 - Heal-A-Seal

CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International

Seminole PowerSports Offers Generators Available for 2018 Hurricane Season Sanford, FL Powersports Dealer Encourage Homeowners to be prepared for hurricane season. - August 02, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

Fix Auto Announces 6 New Locations Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132. The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and Southern... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Dukes Group to Stage Show at Trumbull County Fairgrounds Bring the family to a Dukes of Hazzard Fun Filled Day. Car show, Food, Entertainments, games and more. Ending with a 2-Hour Live Action Dukes of Hazzard episode, complete with a General Lee jump. - July 27, 2018 - Northeast Ohio Dukes

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions