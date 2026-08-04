Recent Headlines
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
DV Crash Course™ Launches to Help Drivers Recover Post Accident Diminished Value
New Method Addresses the $25 Billion Blind Spot in U.S. Auto Insurance - March 30, 2026 - DV Crash Course LLC
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience,... - December 02, 2025 - Whistle Express
Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop
Ozark Import Specialists in Springdale, Arkansas, celebrates its 50th anniversary as Northwest Arkansas' premier European auto repair shop. Founded in 1975 by the Vining family, the business has evolved from a VW and Porsche focus to servicing all European luxury and exotic brands, including Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Owner Eric Vining credits this milestone to expert service and loyal customers, continuing a tradition of comprehensive care for high-performance vehicles. - November 20, 2025 - Ozark Import Specialists
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
16 Dallas Area Veterans to Receive Refurbished Vehicles as Part of the National Auto Body Council® Recycled Rides® Veterans Day Celebration with Texas Collision Centers
On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT. - November 10, 2025 - National Auto Body Council
Panda Hub Launches the First-Ever “Car Detailing Frequency Calculator”
Car owners finally have an answer to “how often should I detail my car?” thanks to Panda Hub’s new Car Detailing Frequency Calculator. The first of its kind, it uses data and lifestyle factors to build a custom care routine for every driver. - November 06, 2025 - Panda Hub
Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers. - October 25, 2025 - Macnaught USA
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
Kraken Automotive Launches Compassionate Auto Repair Program for Disabled Veterans in North Central Florida
Kraken Automotive has introduced a new initiative to help disabled veterans with essential auto repairs, ensuring they can maintain independence and access medical care, work, and daily needs. - August 29, 2025 - Kraken Automotive
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings. - July 20, 2025 - Happy Clean
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
Autoini.com Rises as Indonesia’s Digital Automotive Platform
Autoini.com is a fast-growing digital platform in Indonesia’s automotive industry, offering localized news, comparisons, and video content in Bahasa Indonesia. It connects automotive brands with relevant audiences and enthusiasts, supporting direct engagement and market insights. As EV interest and digital vehicle research grow, Autoini.com continues expanding its reach across the country. - June 17, 2025 - Autoini
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
Autoini Collaborates with Jakarta’s Biker Community
Autoini Expands Reach in Jakarta’s Biker Community Autoini is rapidly gaining popularity among Jakarta’s motorcycle enthusiasts with its in-depth coverage, expert insights, and community engagement. By collaborating with biker clubs and participating in events, it has become a trusted source for riders. The platform also helps brands connect with bikers through tailored marketing. Moving forward, Autoini aims to strengthen its role as Indonesia’s top motorcycle hub. - March 20, 2025 - Autoini
EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance. - March 18, 2025 - EVOLV
EVSTAR Partners with Blue Whale EV to Provide Comprehensive EV Charging Station Warranties and Preventative Maintenance Services
EVSTAR, a leading renewable energy service and warranty administrator, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blue Whale EV, a premier provider of turnkey e-mobility solutions. This collaboration will offer enhanced protection for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through... - March 05, 2025 - EVSTAR
Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location
Peak Auto Service, a trusted automotive repair provider with over 30 years of service in Old Colorado City, is expanding its legacy by opening a second location at 2317 Rand Ave. Strategically located near The Broadmoor and easily accessible off the highway, the new facility promises the same high-quality, comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services that have defined the company for decades. - March 03, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades
Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.” - February 12, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
CalPro ADAS IdentiScan Launches on Collabtic Platform
CalPro ADAS Solutions ADAS IdentiScan has relaunched on the Collabtic workflow management platform. Collabtic which is the leading open collaboration and knowledge platform in the automotive aftermarket will now provide new and existing customers with direct access to the CalPro' patented ADAS calibration identification software. - January 25, 2025 - CalPro ADAS Solutions
Blue Star Auto Salon Joins STEK USA’s Prestigious Black Label Installer Program
Blue Star Auto Salon, a premier automotive detailing and protection service provider located in Everett, WA, is proud to announce its acceptance into the exclusive STEK USA Black Label Installer Program. - January 09, 2025 - Blue Star Auto Salon
EVSTAR Partners with Evolved EV Charging to Offer Comprehensive Underwritten Warranty Protection for EV Charging Stations
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator offering an underwritten extended warranty Program that protects EV chargers, has partnered with Evolved EV Charging, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station sales, project design, engineering, and... - January 08, 2025 - EVSTAR
EVSTAR Partners with Evri Network to Deliver Comprehensive EV Charging Station Services and Extended Warranties
Partnership Enhances Service Offerings and Provides Unmatched Peace of Mind for EV Charging Station Owners. - December 04, 2024 - EVSTAR
EVSTAR and Advanced Technical Services Elevate EV Charging Solutions with Reliable Extended Warranty Program
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator, and Advanced Technical Services (ATS) have established a partnership designed to enhance the reliability of EV charging solutions by offering the industry’s first A+ Insurance underwritten extended warranty program. This... - October 16, 2024 - EVSTAR
EVSTAR Partners with INF to Revolutionize EV Charging Solutions
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator underwritten by A+ AM Best insurance company, announces its partnership with INF Associates “INF,” a leading energy solutions integrator specializing in turnkey decarbonization for transportation and buildings. This... - October 04, 2024 - EVSTAR
EVSTAR and EV Energy Group Announce Partnership to Enhance EV Charging Solutions
The partnership integrates EV charging products with comprehensive warranty services, offering unmatched reliability and value. - September 16, 2024 - EVSTAR
Autoini.com Sees Growth in Traffic in 2024
In 2024, Autoini.com has experienced significant growth in the Indonesian automotive market. With nearly 700,000 monthly visits, the site has demonstrated increased strength and relevance in the automotive industry. This success reflects effective strategies in providing comprehensive and accurate automotive information, as well as services tailored specifically for the Indonesian audience. The rapid growth underscores Autoini.com's position as a key player in the local automotive market. - September 11, 2024 - Autoini
Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System. - September 10, 2024 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
EVSTAR and Electrify EVSE Are Excited to Announce a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize EV Charging Solutions
This collaboration merges top-tier EV charging products with extended warranty services, offering unparalleled reliability and exceptional value. - September 06, 2024 - EVSTAR
EVSTAR and EV ChargePlus Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance EV Charging Solutions
The innovative collaboration combines premium EV charging products with extended warranty services to deliver unmatched reliability and value. - August 30, 2024 - EVSTAR
Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast... - August 16, 2024 - Highline Classics
ROME Technologies integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem
ROME Technologies has announced an integration with Tekion to enhance connectivity and data sharing within the automotive industry. This partnership enables real-time, seamless integration between ROME's body shop management systems and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), eliminating redundant data entry and improving operational efficiency for dealers. James Rome, President of ROME Technologies, highlights the importance of this single-point-of-entry solution. - August 12, 2024 - ROME Technologies
1Source ADAS Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered ADAS Reporting Solution at SEMA 2024
1Source ADAS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the collision repair industry, today announced that it will be giving demos of its groundbreaking AI-powered ADAS calibration platform at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline... - August 05, 2024 - 1Source ADAS
Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers. - July 20, 2024 - Drive & Shine
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
Restoration Complete on What is Believed to be the Only 1905 Riley 9HP
Believed to be an experimental design for the first car to have fully removable wheels that pre-dates even the earliest prototypes. - June 07, 2024 - Bridge Classic Cars
Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event
Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025. - June 03, 2024 - Smokies GT
Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash
Celebrate 100 Years of the Model T with The Central Texas Tin Lizzies, on May 18, 2024 / 12-4 pm. Experience the iconic car's history & legacy with Model T owners and enthusiasts, hot dogs & cupcakes. Media, can be included on a 10 am drive before the event starts. Contact the CenTEx Tin Lizzie Austin chapter for more info. - May 10, 2024 - CenTex Tin Lizzie Model T Club
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
City Ford Expands Mobile Service Services with On-Site Recall Services and Complimentary Alignment Checks
City Ford announces a new initiative to transform how businesses manage vehicle recalls and maintenance. The dealership's mobile service fleet is now equipped to bring automotive care directly to a company's parking lot, offering on-site solutions for recalls and complimentary alignment checks for... - January 29, 2024 - City Ford
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group