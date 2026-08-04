On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT. - November 10, 2025 - National Auto Body Council