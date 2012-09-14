PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

Balise Collision Repair Opens Third Location in Rhode Island; 10,000 Sq. Foot Facility Dedicated to Fast-Track Repairs Balise Collision Repair of Balise Motor Sales is opening a fifth location on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The new 10,000 sq. foot facility will be located at 405 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, RI and is the group’s third location in the Ocean State. The shop will be geared towards fast-track repairs and... - May 01, 2019 - Balise Motor Sales

CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Masters Agrees to Official Partnership with the NJCAA Masters Transportation has agreed to be the Official Shuttle Bus and Van Sales, Leasing, and Rental provider of the National Junior College Athletic Association. - August 22, 2018 - Masters Transportation

CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International

Fix Auto Announces 6 New Locations Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132. The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and Southern... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Diversitech Completes Move to Expanded Facilities Diversitech, a global leader in industrial air filtration equipment since 1984, has completed the move of their corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant to a new, state-of-the-art 69,000 square-foot facility in Montreal, Quebec. “We are very excited about this move. It is a testament to... - April 26, 2018 - Diversitech

Fix Auto USA's Shelly Bickett Receives Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award Following last week’s announcement, Fix Auto USA is excited that Co-Founder and Franchise Partner Shelly Bickett has been recognized as one of The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) Most Influential Women of 2018. She will formally accept her award during the 2018 WIN Educational Conference... - March 26, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Launches Specialized Collision Services Center Fix Auto USA announced the launch of a revolutionary collision repair center designed and constructed to meet changing market conditions. Located in Orange County, California, Fix Auto Anaheim North is owned and operated by industry veteran David Caulfield. The collision repair industry has been rapidly... - March 19, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Precision Restorations Hires New Body Specialist Clean Cut Creations' owner joins growing St. Louis, MO. business. - March 14, 2018 - Precision Restorations

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan

Skill-Loan’s New Software Release Helps Auto Technicians to Find Part-Time and Temporary Jobs to Supplement Their Incomes New release of Mechanics Marketplace website and application offer recruiting service and closer collaboration between auto repair shops with Premium Membership service. - January 05, 2018 - Skill-Loan LLC

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International

GGBAILEY Offers High Quality Custom-Fit Mats for the Holidays to be Enjoyed Everyday The Holiday season is here, which means gift-giving season is in high gear. GGBAILEY.com has a variety of car and trunk mat options for most automotive makes and models. GGBAILEY offers the highest quality, custom-fit car mats with a wide variety of designs available, including: · Design Your... - December 07, 2017 - GGBAILEY

CougarShield™ Establishes First Full Fledged Outlet in Singapore CougarShield International and Erik Car Coating (Singapore) announce strategic partnership to bring customers in Singapore the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™ coatings. - December 06, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016 CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International

Fix Auto USA Announces Two New California Locations Fix Auto USA continues its expansion with the addition of two California locations, bringing the total number of Fix Auto franchise locations to 119. Fix Auto Santa Maria, the first location in California’s Central Coast is owned and operated by Hector Paz, who is recognized by insurance companies... - October 31, 2017 - Fix Auto USA

Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars and trucks. - October 21, 2017 - Precision Restorations

Missouri Baptist Medical Center to Host Second Annual Charity Car Show St. Louis' Precision Restorations to serve as judges for car event. - October 01, 2017 - Precision Restorations

Rangs Limited, the Distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, Launches New Showroom in Collaboration with Its Sales Agent "Forid & Brothers" in Sylhet Rangs Limited, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh, launched its new showroom in Sylhet in collaboration with their sales agent "Forid & Brothers." - September 10, 2017 - Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh Rangs Limited

B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Mechanics Marketplace Application Now Available on Apple AppStore and Android GooglePlay New Application will make it faster to snap a picture and sell an item as well as quickly sublet work to a nearby shop. - August 17, 2017 - Skill-Loan LLC

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman. - July 28, 2017 - CougarShield International

B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

CougarShield™ Partners with INFINITI During Holy Month of Ramadan Every INFINITI car sold in Oman during the Ramadan month will be coated with CougarShield’s™ Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection by Ozone Oman. - June 08, 2017 - CougarShield International

Solution Bosse Launches a New Auto Workshop in Montreal Solution Bosse has announced that they have established a new workshop in Montreal conveniently located on the 4th Avenue. The new workshop takes care of vehicle owners in the Greater Montreal area with its certified technicians having as much as two decades of experience at hand. - May 24, 2017 - Solution Bosse

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Debut with Close of 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful debut after 12-day long exhibition in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show with 1.6 million visitors. - April 19, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Establishes International Office in Shanghai, China CougarShield International sets up representative office in Shanghai, China for expansion and after-sales technical support for existing partners. - April 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Singapore CougarShield International and AutoEclat announce strategic partnership in Singapore. - April 07, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Makes Its Debut in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show CougarShield® debuts in Thailand at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show, located at the Challenger 1-3, Impact, Maung Thong Thani on March 29 (Wednesday). - March 24, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Thailand CougarShield International and Cardinal Film (Thailand) announces strategic partnership to bring to customers in Thailand the innovative high performance products of CougarShield coatings. - March 19, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Saudi Arabia CougarShield International and Film Techno Trading Est. today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership. - March 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes International Office in Singapore CougarShield International has set up office in Singapore, with a focus on commercial operations to develop sales and support partners and customers in the Asia-Pacific region. Partners that can benefit from assistance that include technical, sales and marketing support from the CougarShield team. The... - March 11, 2017 - CougarShield International

Prairie City RV Center Adds New Service: RV Leak Detection Technology Prairie City RV Center offers new service in Folsom and other surrounding areas using a revolutionary Leak Detection Technology equipment, the Sealtech 430-R. - November 19, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Industry Training Provider Directory Continues Growth The Automotive Management Institute (AMi), the industry's leading nonprofit provider and collaborator of front office and management education for automotive collision and mechanical service repair professionals, reported its industry-wide Training Provider Directory has been embraced by the industry. - October 31, 2016 - Automotive Management Institute

Fix Auto Cathedral City and Allstate Team Up to Donate a Refurbished Vehicle to a Local Single Mom On November 9, Fix Auto Cathedral City, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Henry and Gloria Arroyo, will host a ceremony with Allstate® Insurance Company to present a refurbished 2007 Chrysler Town & Country to Jennifer Rodriguez, a single mother who is determined to make a better life... - October 24, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA's Annual National Conference Sells Out for Third Consecutive Year Fix Auto USA announced that the organization’s 14th Annual National Conference - Believe. Achieve. Succeed. - has completely sold out. This is the third year in a row that the signature event, which is being held at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego from September 18-21, has been booked to capacity. The... - September 19, 2016 - Fix Auto USA