Recent Headlines
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
16 Dallas Area Veterans to Receive Refurbished Vehicles as Part of the National Auto Body Council® Recycled Rides® Veterans Day Celebration with Texas Collision Centers
On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT. - November 10, 2025 - National Auto Body Council
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance. - March 18, 2025 - EVOLV
1Source ADAS Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered ADAS Reporting Solution at SEMA 2024
1Source ADAS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the collision repair industry, today announced that it will be giving demos of its groundbreaking AI-powered ADAS calibration platform at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline... - August 05, 2024 - 1Source ADAS
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Auto Glass Pay Per Call: the Billion-Dollar Vision of Rob Houglum
Rob Houglum's journey from marketing enthusiast to the founder of a billion-dollar revenue-generating company is a testament to his entrepreneurial vision, dedication and strategic acumen. Through Lead Link Media, he has redefined advertising in the auto glass industry, spearheading a performance-based approach that delivers tangible and measurable results. With a customer-centric focus and a commitment to excellence, Houglum has cemented his position as a trailblazing auto glass shop marketer. - October 03, 2023 - Lead Link Media
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden Urges Drivers to Keep the Focus on the Road During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. - April 11, 2023 - NABC
Four Las Vegas Families Receive Gift of Reliable Transportation at NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, four deserving Las Vegas families, including one military member. They were presented with vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partner Caliber Collision. - March 08, 2023 - NABC
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models. - January 03, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving. - November 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks. - October 10, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100... - September 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. - September 12, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention." - August 08, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022
This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South's best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. - February 18, 2022 - Corvette Chevy Expo
United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED... - February 07, 2022 - United Pacific
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing. Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high... - December 01, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing... - November 08, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs. On... - October 07, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Introduces All-New Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck
United Pacific’s Outer Rocker Panels for 1967-72 Chevy/GMC Truck (Part # 110919 / 110920) are now available. Superb reproduction of the original outer rocker panels with all contour and detail for the 1967-72 Chevy & GMC Truck are now available to order. Made with high quality steel with... - May 07, 2021 - United Pacific
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Global Automotive Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition of the 2020 Global Automotive Awards – Best Nanotechnology Enhanced Car Care Solutions Provider – South East Asia. - February 23, 2021 - CougarShield International
My Car Detail Chicago Website Launch
My Car Detail Chicago, a car detail company based in Chicago, IL, has launched their new website at mycardetailchicago.com, which showcases the company’s services, partnerships, and new blog posts. - February 15, 2021 - My Car Detail Chicago
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Singapore Business Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition by the APAC Insider Magazine on the 2020 Singapore Business Awards. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in India
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in South Africa
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 14, 2021 - CougarShield International
United Pacific Introduces Rear Fenders for 1967 & 1968-1972 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck
United Pacific’s Rear Fenders for 1967 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110914 / 110915) and 1968-72 Chevy/GMC Stepside Truck (Part # 110912 / 110913) are now available. Exceptional steel reproduction with all the original contour and detail finished with black EDP protective coating to keep... - February 10, 2021 - United Pacific
Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements
Segers Aero Corporation received approval from the US Air Force for the repair and overhaul of the Collins / Hamilton 54H60 propellers installed on the Lockheed Martin C-130 and P-3 aircraft. The repair and overhaul process complies with the latest Technical Order, being TO 3H1-18-3 dated November 1, 2020. - February 09, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Highlights Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror
United Pacific’s Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror (Part # M1003) is now available for a wide range of classic car applications. Constructed of a highly polished stainless steel mirror head section (2.5" x 6"), with a universal mount chrome-plated zinc die cast mirror arm and... - January 07, 2021 - United Pacific
ARMotors Launched Land Rover Services and Maintenance
Along with luxury super sports cars, ARMotors have included Land Rover into their service list. ARMotors is an independent garage in UAE specialized in the service of European Car brands. They have more than 12 years of experience in the industry. - December 28, 2020 - ARMotors
The Fastfit Centre Moves Into Merseyside's Biggest Tyre Bay
The Fastfit Centre, a St Helens auto garage, now boasts the biggest tyre bay in Merseyside. - October 24, 2020 - The Fastfit Centre
Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly
Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms. - July 24, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Josh Hannah Appointed New Managing Director at Diversitech
Diversitech is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Hannah as its new Managing Director, effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Josh will remain the President of Absolent Americas, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industrial air filtration industry. Josh holds an... - July 03, 2020 - Diversitech
Segers Aero Equipped to Perform 54H60 Propeller Overhauls Per Change 35 of the TO
Segers implements equipment, tooling and processes to comply with the revised Hamilton Sundstrand 54H60 propeller overhaul requirements per Change 35 of the USAF manuals. - June 09, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.
Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies. - June 08, 2020 - Tidewater Express Inc.
Winkler Automotive Thanks Healthcare Professionals and Its Community
Today Winkler Automotive, a leading service center launched a program to recognize our community’s medical staff for its selfless and heroic efforts on the front line of our fight with COVID-19. As a small business offering essential services, Winkler Automotive has remained open to the... - April 18, 2020 - Winkler Automotive Service Center
Fuji Spray Launches a New Division - Fuji Spray Auto
Introducing the V8 Series Compressor Spray Guns. - February 26, 2020 - Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.
2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway
37th annual Christmas "Santa Bob" Giveaway - December 22, 2019 - Ledom's Performance Equipment and Diesel Repair