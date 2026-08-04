Recent Headlines
Within Transportation Services
Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams. - August 04, 2026 - JGA Warehouse Systems
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Ship Overseas Inc. Expands International Logistics Capabilities for Heavy Machinery and Oversized Freight
Ship Overseas Inc has expanded its specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping capabilities for heavy machinery, commercial construction equipment, and oversized RVs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides nationwide ground pickup to major U.S. ports, complete port documentation management, and streamlined customs clearance. This strategic service focus ensures secure, highly coordinated international transport solutions for heavy equipment operators and commercial fleets. - July 25, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Cross-Borough Deliveries Are Where NYC Couriers Fail: Xentra Transport Splits Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Into Dedicated Driver Zones
Cross-borough runs are the weak point of same day delivery in New York. A driver finishing in Jamaica gets sent to Tribeca, and the customer eats the delay. Xentra Transport, a NYC-based courier and freight company, has scrapped the citywide driver pool and assigned dedicated drivers to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The company handles medical, legal, catering, freight and white glove work across the five boroughs and Tri-State area. - July 10, 2026 - XentraTransport - Same Day Delivery
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
Inflownomics Shares New AI-Themed Digital Flow Content Through SCL1 Delivery Social Channels
Inflownomics, LLC has released new AI-themed motivational and entertainment content through its SCL1 Delivery social media channels, featuring humor, inspirational messaging, and digital "flow" concepts. - July 07, 2026 - inflownomics, LLC
Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director - July 07, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement. - June 25, 2026 - MigWay
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches New POV Shipping Route from U.S. Mainland to Hawaii
Ship Overseas Inc. has launched a new POV shipping route connecting the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. Operating from its headquarters in San Diego, California, the company now offers comprehensive door-to-door and port-to-port vehicle logistics. Backed by over four decades of industry experience, this expansion features full ground pickup across the U.S., complete port documentation handling, and streamlined customs clearance to ensure a secure, highly efficient transit process for consumers. - June 23, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Log-hub 6.2 Introduces Multi-Leg Supply Chain Mapping, Next-Gen Solver, and Greater Emissions Precision
Log-hub 6.2 delivers meaningful improvements across supply chain mapping, freight cost management, and emissions analysis. This release also marks a transition to Hexaly, a powerful optimization solver, enabling faster and more precise calculations. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Guaranteed Cost Savings Initiative for Logistics Service Providers
New programme helps Groupage, FTL and 4PL operators uncover hidden margin opportunities through data-driven operational analysis. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Plug & Play Solution to Turn Transport Data Into Route Efficiency and Carbon Savings
Log-hub launched a new Plug & Play Solution, a ready-to-use model that connects directly to a company’s existing Transport Management System (TMS), enabling automated route optimization and CO₂ emissions calculation without altering established processes. Organizations adopting it can expect up to 8–12% reduction in transport costs and 20% or more lower carbon emissions. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Sophus Announces Fireside Chat on Postal Network Redesign in a Changing World
Sophus Technology Inc. today announced an upcoming industry webinar focused on postal network redesign, bringing together leading experts to discuss how organizations can adapt to growing operational complexity and evolving customer expectations. - June 05, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in 2025 by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. - June 04, 2026 - OSI Engineering
West Coast Self-Storage Opens Renovated Jurupa Valley Facility
Following a full renovation and rebuild of the property, West Coast Self-Storage is has opened a newly upgraded storage facility in Jurupa Valley. Located at 6515 Clay St, West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers modern features, expanded convenience, and a wide range of storage options for... - June 03, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Sophus Technology to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with Fast, SaaS-Based Network Design Platform
Sophus Technology will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, showcasing its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, built for fast supply chain network design. The company focuses on helping teams move from data to decisions in hours by running multiple scenarios in parallel. As supply chains become more complex, Sophus highlights speed as the key advantage, enabling businesses to respond quickly, reduce delays, and stay competitive. - May 26, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Auburn, AL
Local owners of Thistle Lane Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 20 Lee Road 672 Auburn, AL. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features (299) units totaling (36,700) rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure,... - May 22, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches AI-Driven Real-Time Tracking for 2026 International Shipments
Ship Overseas Inc, a leader in international vehicle logistics since 1983, has announced the integration of AI-driven real-time tracking for all 2026 shipments. Headquartered in San Diego, the company is leveraging predictive analytics to provide customers with precise arrival windows and enhanced transparency for ocean freight. This upgrade streamlines the door-to-port process, ensuring global vehicle relocation is more data-driven and secure. - May 22, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Argus Broker Affiliates Close Off-Market Sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage in Tempe, AZ
The Gorden Group announces the successful off-market sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility positioned at 1700 East Curry Road and 816 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed on May 4, 2026, with Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group... - May 21, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Henniker, New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire. - May 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Absolute Celebrates 24 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Trusted Partnership
Memphis, TN — Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is proud to celebrate its 24th anniversary, marking more than two decades of steady growth, resilient leadership, and trusted partnerships across the property management industry since its founding in May 2002. What began as a small but... - May 15, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Dahlonega Self Storage Facility
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking. - May 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
AI Crew Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightscape - Powered by CAE
Collaboration brings advanced crew pay intelligence, transparency and operational analytics together to enhance payroll procedures and expand efficiency in crew and cost management - May 13, 2026 - AI Crew Solutions
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Ship Overseas Inc. Issues 2026 Advisory on Rising Global Car Shipping Costs
Ship Overseas Inc. has issued a 2026 Market Advisory explaining why car shipping costs are rising despite moderate global demand. Elevated fuel prices and rerouting linked to Middle East instability are increasing operating expenses for carriers. The company outlines how these conditions affect quotes, transit times, and surcharges for international vehicle shipping customers. - May 08, 2026 - Ship Overseas