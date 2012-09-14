PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

North Bay Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines. - December 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers. - December 17, 2019 - Russian Railways

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year. The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway... - December 16, 2019 - Russian Railways

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

Marine Corps Veteran Delivers Thousands of Memorial Wreaths to Honor Fallen Military Who better to honor fallen servicemen - and safeguard their memorial wreaths - than a fellow veteran? Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager. Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in... - December 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers National Van Lines proudly welcomes Cal-Safe Movers to its coast-to-coast family of relocation professionals, a move expanding the concentration of NVL-affiliated agents on the West Coast. The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Presents Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage Above and Beyond Award National Van Lines is proud of all their interstate-moving agents, but some go that extra mile to be deemed worthy of extra recognition. Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Speedway Global Logistics of Nigeria Joins the Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN) 5-SLN is pleased to announce that Speedway Global Logistics of Kano, Lagos (inc. Apapa & Ikeja), Apapa, Ikeja, Port Harcourt & Abuja, Nigeria has joined the growing and dynamic 5-SLN network of freight forwarders. Speedway Global Logistics Ltd. is a renowned Logistics service provider company... - November 15, 2019 - Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN)

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Nebraska Self Storage Facility Kite Ranch RV Storage facility is located at the main entrance to Arthur Bay, Lake McConaughy. The facility runs at 85% occupancy in winter and 100% all summer. The upside to this transaction is to build out additional enclosed boat and RV storage, which will greatly increase the revenues. Financing... - November 08, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Returnity Innovation’s Louisa Freeman to Speak at the New York State Association for Recycling Annual Recycling Conference Reuse: A Forgotten “R” Session Will Take Place on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:15-10:45am - November 03, 2019 - Returnity

Original Orlando Tours Launches Walking Tours Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Auction Streaming presents the 2020 CAMS-III at the UCW 2019 – Booth# 109 Auction Streaming, the innovative AMS solutions provider will be presenting their products and services at Used Car Week 2019, on November 11-15, at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. - October 28, 2019 - Autoxloo

Safe Streets Initiative Has Declared December as Safe Streets Month in Denver, Colorado Safe Streets Initiative is asking the Denver community to join them this holiday season in encouraging safe holiday consumption. - October 26, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Georgia Self Storage Facility Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is pleased to facilitate the transaction of Tifton Mini Storage, located in Tifton, Georgia. The facility consists of over 76,800 square feet of net rentable storage on 6+ acres and was sold to Storage Zone. With the addition of Tifton Mini Storage to their... - October 26, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Rocky River-Based Global Freight Forwarder UWL Hosts First Customer Forum on Supply Chain Hot Topics UWL Customer Forums bring cargo owners and logistics industry thought leaders together to tackle tariffs and prepare for new regulations. - October 25, 2019 - UWL, Inc.

Win a VIP Game-Day Experience as New England Takes on Dallas in Foxborough to Support Angel Flight NE Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE

Pacific Century Partners Cements Sustainable Infrastructure Future in Henan Joint-Venture In China's central Henan province, Mr. Erik Lindberg, chief executive officer of Hong Kong-based Pacific Century Partners, seals a ground-breaking J-V partnership to collaborate with mainland producer Henan Cement Group to develop and operate a multi-million ton limestone quarry project from H1 2020. "The... - October 24, 2019 - Pacific Century Partners

CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies

Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler (1935-2019) Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler—and a key NVL adviser in later years, died Oct. 12. He was 84. Mr. Seeler began serving on the NVL Board of Directors at current CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal’s request shortly after he retired from a competing van line in the mid-1990s. - October 19, 2019 - National Van Lines

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies