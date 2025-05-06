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Within Package & Logo Design
Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy. - May 06, 2025 - Web Strategy Plus
Matcha Design Celebrates Four Davey Awards for Creative Excellence
Recognized with One Gold and Three Silver Awards in 2024 - October 28, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Home Silver Win at Summit Creative Awards
For the 14th Year in a Row, Matcha Design Is Recognized for Excellence - October 06, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Honored at the 30th Annual Communicator Awards
Matcha Design Wins 3 Silver Awards and 2 Gold Awards in 2024 - October 06, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Excellence
After two decades of providing design services to companies big and small, Matcha Design remembers its humble beginnings and looks forward to new horizons. - July 03, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Returns as Winner of the 2023 TechBehemoths Awards
For the second year in a row, Matcha Design has taken a place among the top tech companies in the world in the annual TechBehemoths Awards. - April 27, 2024 - Matcha Design
Tiny Stars Creative Achieves Certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington State
Tiny Stars Creative, a leading design agency based in Mukilteo, Washington, is proud to announce its official certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington. This certification highlights the agency's commitment to diversity, equality, and the advancement of women in the business... - April 19, 2024 - Tiny Stars Creative
Website Design in Nigeria - Geeksvillage Unveils Cutting-Edge Features
Nigerians seeking top-tier website design services have a new reason to rejoice as Geeksvillage, a leading web development company, announces the integration of premium website design features into its service packages. In addition to captivating designs, Geeksvillage now includes comprehensive... - February 02, 2024 - Geeksvillage
Matcha Design Makes the Winners List at SIAA 2024
Service industry advertisers clamor each year for a chance to win the Service Industry Advertising Awards. This year, Matcha Design brought home ten more awards. - January 29, 2024 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design is Honored with Four 19th Annual Davey Awards
2023 Wins Stacking Up for Experienced Tulsa Design Agency - October 30, 2023 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Home Gold Summit International Award
2023 Wins Continue for Experienced Design Agency, Matcha Design - September 29, 2023 - Matcha Design
Sydney's Small Businesses Overpaying for Website Development - WP Focus Offers an Affordable Website Development Alternative
WP Focus, Sydney's leading WordPress development firm, has noticed a trend of small businesses being charge over the odds for their website development and is determined to put an end to this practice by offering affordable WordPress development services that deliver excellent websites at a fraction of the cost. - June 28, 2023 - WP Focus
EZ Rankings Introduces Cutting-Edge Hybrid Solutions for B2B & B2C Clients
EZ Rankings, a premier digital marketing agency, has recently introduced Cutting-Edge Hybrid Solutions to effectively address the needs of both B2B and B2C clients. These groundbreaking solutions are designed to propel business success skyward by delivering customized and efficient services to... - June 04, 2023 - EZ Rankings
Matcha Design Wins Seven Gold and Silver Communicator Awards for Their 29th Season
Matcha Design Takes Home Three Gold Awards and Four Silver Awards in 2023 - May 06, 2023 - Matcha Design
Glass Bottle Decorator Finishes Expansion
Adding printing capacity and warehousing for screen printing glass bottles. - February 28, 2023 - Loggerhead Deco
Design Doc LLC CEO Dr. Davina Smith Introduces Cry-Sis™ Mugs to Empower Women and Men in Embracing Their Emotions
Dr. Davina Smith, producer and host of Dr. Davina's Dots Podcast, known for her soothing, positive messages, has partnered with Design Doc LLC, a 100% military owned company, to transform the way people view emotions with the new product line, Cry-Sis™. This unique collection of inspirational mugs seeks to empower women and men to embrace their feelings instead of suppressing them. - February 20, 2023 - Design Doc LLC
Matcha Design Dubbed “Agency of the Year” by AdWorld Masters for 2022
This year, Matcha Design topped the list of worldwide agencies, beating out 37 other gold winners in the US alone. - February 13, 2023 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Gold at 20th Annual SIAA
Advertisers in the service industry covet Service Industry Advertising (SIA) Awards. In 2023, Matcha Design took home ten SIAA awards. - February 08, 2023 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Named 2022 Award-Winning Company by TechBehemoths
Tulsa-based Matcha Design stands out as one of the top 105 IT companies in the US, chosen by the advanced, user-friendly platform, TechBehemoths. - January 09, 2023 - Matcha Design
GLK Productions Announces Quality Solutions for Music and Graphic Design Needs
GLK Productions is a young production house, based in Verona, Italy established in 2022. The services are available to artists who are interested in developing their art. The passion and love for music and graphics allows the creatives to compose, design and edit high-end works for the... - January 05, 2023 - GLK Productions
Matcha Design Adds Four More Davey Awards to Its Collection in 2022
Davey Awards recognize small shop owners with undeniable creativity. This year, creative full-service agency Matcha Design was honored with four silver awards. - November 11, 2022 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Crowned the Best of Oklahoma Award by UpCity
UpCity uses proprietary algorithms to measure company credibility and trustworthiness. They recently honored Matcha Design, a full-service creative agency, with the Best of Oklahoma Award. Over 50,000 provider profiles are listed on UpCity, highlighting nearly 40 data points on each provider,... - October 28, 2022 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Named One of Tulsa’s Top Web Developers in 2022
Seattle-based Expertise specializes in helping people find experts in their community. They recently named Matcha Design, a full-service creative and graphic design agency, one of the best web developers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Expertise carefully reviewed 62 web design companies from Tulsa in an... - October 23, 2022 - Matcha Design
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence in the Other Category - September 18, 2022 - Story Spark
Full-Service Digital Agency EZ Rankings to Move from .org to .com
EZ Rankings has officially transitioned from ezrankings.org to ezrankings.com. - July 26, 2022 - EZ Rankings
Digital Lion Helps Support Those in the Middle of Ukraine Conflict
Digital Lion, a professional web development, graphic design, and online marketing agency, is helping those in need in Ukraine and encouraging others to do the same. - July 14, 2022 - Digital Lion Inc.
Matcha Design 2022 Number One Oklahoma B2B Company in Clutch 2022 Top Performer's List
Matcha Design continues to grow and receive recognition in a competitive B2B market. - July 09, 2022 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Projects Rewarded with Five 2022 Communicator Awards
Matcha Design’s Trophy Case Adds More Silver and Gold in 2022 - May 18, 2022 - Matcha Design
NorthEast ComicCon Careers in the Creative Arts March 11-13, 2022
The mission statement for all events produced by Northeast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza producer Gary Sohmers, is to show the next generations where the careers are in the creative arts, by giving young people the opportunity to immerse themselves among other current and future professionals for shared knowledge in the numerous fields where job opportunities exist. - March 05, 2022 - NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza
Matcha Design Tops the 2021 Ad World Masters Agency List
For the third year in a row, Matcha Design, a Tulsa, Oklahoma Graphic Design and Advertising Agency, was selected for a Gold 2021 Agency of the Year Award. For the third year in a row, Matcha Design came out at the top of the list of Gold Agencies. - February 14, 2022 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Awarded Four Prestigious Davey Awards
Matcha Design, a full-service creative company known for their creative design solutions to complex branding challenges, brought home four prestigious awards from the 2021 International Davey Awards. The 17th annual Davey Awards accepted submissions from over 2,000 small design companies worldwide... - November 04, 2021 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Home Bronze Award from 2021 Summit International Awards
Matcha Design, a graphic and website design company known for their dedication to innovation in print, logo, and web page designs, celebrated yet another accredited award this week. Matcha Design announced their receipt of a Bronze Award from the Summit Creative Award in the Complete Branding... - September 26, 2021 - Matcha Design
IRIS Creative Agency Launches with a Focus on Supporting KCK Business to Elevate the Local Economy
Young creative couple, James Spikes and Taylor Burris, jump-start their agency in the Kansas-metro area with an aim to propel local businesses. Taylor and James ventured to Kansas City during the Pandemic with a focus on growing their family; but that shifted to supporting the local economy after... - September 15, 2021 - IRIS Creative Projects Agency
The Bold New Website of a Miami Creative Agency Leaves No Room for Uncertainty
Regular Animal, a creative agency that generates content and design across all platforms, announces today the launch of its new website. With a vibrant design and expanded feature offerings, the new site delivers accessible information and an engaging user experience. - June 10, 2021 - Regular Animal
Quixerr - The First Online Supermarket for Branding and Design Services Was Launched
The innovative portal Quixerr.com offers a full range of services of a creative agency, but it has several important advantages. - May 29, 2021 - Quixerr
Matcha Design at 2021 Communicators Awards; Oklahoma Marketing Agency Competes with Industry Giants
The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has taken home three gold and four silver awards at the 2021 Communicator Awards competition. This 27th annual showcase received over 6,000 entries from marketing advertising agencies, interactive shops, production firms, and other in-house... - May 12, 2021 - Matcha Design
Tulsa, Matcha Design Included in Top 10 Social Media Marketing Agencies
Nationwide survey ranked most influential Oklahoma creative firms. - March 12, 2021 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Creative and Ad Agency Wins 2020 Service Industry Awards, Increasing Market Domination
The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded a number of awards at the recent SIAA Awards (Service Industry Advertising Awards). Earning 16 awards including 1 Best of Show, 11 Gold, 1 Silver, Matcha feels more than ever these accolades are a direct representation of how... - February 10, 2021 - Matcha Design
Binary Chai, a Marketing Agency, Taking a Lead in Tech-Driven Marketing
Binary Chai, is an upcoming tech startup, which specializes in making marketing tools that are technologically advanced and sound with marketing. With data expanding exponentially and demographics processed via algorithms, it has become imperative for marketers to have a tech-enabled marketing ecosystem to have a better grip on consumer behaviour. - February 05, 2021 - Binary Chai
Matcha Design Agency of the Year 2020; Tulsa Local Design Shop Wins Gold from Ad World Masters
The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded GOLD and named the TOP Ad Agency in the US in Ad World Masters annual agency of the year awards. Ad World Masters rewards agencies points based on the value they provide for customers. The 2020 awards resulted in data from... - January 22, 2021 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design Takes Home 7 Wins at the 2020 International Davey Awards
Tulsa based design firm Matcha Design receives seven awards at this year’s International Davey Awards. Winning 2 Gold and 5 Silver for their work on creative advertising and design for logos, print & digital media, corporate identity, and promotional branding. Gold awards in the... - October 30, 2020 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design 2020 W3 Awards Gold Winner, Web Design and Branding, for “Esperanza Ranch”
The Tulsa, Oklahoma design and media firm Matcha Design has been awarded Gold in the 2020 W3 Awards in the General Websites-Branding for Websites category. The W3 Awards honors creative excellence on the web, and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content,... - October 09, 2020 - Matcha Design
Matcha Design (Tulsa) Named a Top B2B Creative & Design Company in Oklahoma by Clutch
Matcha Design helps businesses find their groove and connect with their customers in an authentic way. Tackling any challenge regardless of the size or scope of the project, Matcha Design is the perfect fit for companies looking to boost their brand with the help of our award-winning design... - September 26, 2020 - Matcha Design
Story Spark Releases New Resin Figure
Own your very own Story Spark original resin figure. - September 12, 2020 - Story Spark
Story Spark Releases Three New Character Designs
Story Spark Releases Net New Character Driven Designs on Super Soft Unisex Shirts - September 12, 2020 - Story Spark
Ester Digital Provides Design and Development Services for the E-Learning Industry
Ester Digital, the leading web design and development agency with offices in New York, London, Tallinn and Israel, is proud to announce that the company has added e-learning design & development services to their competencies list. Having already worked on creative art direction, custom... - August 21, 2020 - Ester Digital
Jon Chavez Joins Amazing Industries as President
Chavez is a career technical expert and has played the roles of touring technician, designer, production manager, account manager, among countless other skillsets he’s acquired over his career. Sean Cagney, Chief Executive Officer of Amazing Industries, says he’s more than thrilled to have Chavez be part of the Amazing family. - August 15, 2020 - Amazing Industries
St. Conti Communications Engineers Publicity for TurboTides
Providing public relations and social media support to commercial advanced turbomachinery design and analysis software company. - July 29, 2020 - St. Conti Communications
PreLynx Portals Focus on Safety First for the COVID-19 Pandemic
PreLynx Portals are being used as part of the reopening solution for businesses, governments, educational organizations and healthcare institutions, small and large, to transition back to work in a safe way with confidence. - July 22, 2020 - 123 Design
PreLynx Portals Allow You to Reopen with Confidence
With COVID-19 cases soaring, reopening has slowed across the nation. Even where the government permits reopening, most businesses must rely on consumers, customers, students or visitors feeling comfortable with the steps taken to ensure their safety. PreLynx Portal provides that... - July 02, 2020 - 123 Design