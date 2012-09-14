PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

Lasso: Conversations with a Stranger November 8 – December 22, 2019; Avant Gallery, 20 Hudson Yards, Main level, New York, NY 10001 - November 24, 2019 - Avant Gallery

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Sufferfest Beer Company Expands Its Purpose-Brewed Lineup with a Variety Pack Including New Flavor Head Start Stout Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start. Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the... - September 06, 2019 - Sufferfest

Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Local Award-Winning Winery Adds New Partners with Plans of Expansion The Oak & Brazen Wine Co., a thriving urban winery located in downtown Delaware, Ohio, is adding new partners to the tasting room. Amy & Justin Bresler of Delaware will take over management control beginning September 1, along with all the events and community outreach the winery has become so... - September 01, 2019 - Oak & Brazen Wine Co.

Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Twin Valley Distillers Announces Move to New Location Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room. The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude Drive. The... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers

Champion Brands and Dog Rose Brewing Co. Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Champion Brands and Fishweir Brewing Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida Locally brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 05, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Cedar Lake Cellars Names Winery Manager Allison Carroll has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. - May 19, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Official Spirits Sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival Releases Five Husbands Vodka Ogden’s Own Distillery announced they will be the official spirits sponsor of The Utah Pride Festival held June 1-2, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The makers of Five Wives Vodka also announced their special Pride Festival label of Five Husbands Vodka. It is the first time in the festival’s 44... - May 03, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Anniversary Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise. “This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four in... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Bayon Distillery Wins American Distillery Institute (ADI) Award 2019 Bayon Distillery won a Bronze Medal for it's Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur at the March 2019 American Distillery Institute (ADI) Craft Spirits Conference. - April 01, 2019 - Bayon Distillery

Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery

BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry. “BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader... - March 11, 2019 - BioTork

V.E.S Organic Vodka & Gin Appoints US Model Manager V.E.S "No Hangover" Spirits is proud to appoint Lance Manibog to the position of Social Media Manager. - February 17, 2019 - V.E.S Enriched Creations

Winesellers, Ltd. to Spotlight Columbia and Willamette Valleys with Launch of Kin & Cascadia Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon. This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family... - February 14, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

Vinum Cellars Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary with Special Throwback Bottling of CNW and PETS Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned, global importer and marketer of fine wines, is proud to announce Vinum Cellars will be releasing a Twentieth Anniversary edition of CNW (Chard-No-Way!) Cuvee – Chenin Blanc and PETS - Petite Sirah from Clarksburg, California. These new releases come in screen printed bottles with the original throwback labels that celebrate Vinum Cellars’ story, founded in 1997 by first-generation California winemakers Richard Bruno and Chris Condos. - February 13, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

Let Sangre de Vida® Tequila Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Iconic Brands is rolling out an exciting package fit for both singles and lovers alike. Open your heart to Sangre de Vida® Tequila, the top-shelf 100% agave spirit that took home a coveted Double Gold and Best of Show awards at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers... - February 08, 2019 - Iconic Brands

Bevv - Direct-to-Consumer Beer Marketplace and E-commerce Solution for Breweries Bevv is an online e-commerce solution and marketplace that connects buyers with breweries and cideries all combined into one solution. - February 06, 2019 - Bevv Inc

Greenville County Winery Recycled Over 10,000 Wine Bottles in 2018 Upstate South Carolina winery uses innovative bottle recycling program to keep over 9,000lbs of glass out of local area landfills. - January 31, 2019 - City Scape Winery LLC

California's Old World Spirits Distillery Receives Two Gold Medals for Blade Gin and Rusty Blade Gin at the 2019 World Gin Awards Competition in London California's Old World Spirits Distillery receives two Gold medals for Blade Gin and Rusty Blade Gin at the World Gin Awards Competition held on January 10, 2019 in London. - January 18, 2019 - Old World Spirits

Collaborations Beers with Georgetown Brewing to Headline Chinese New Year Celebration at Lucky Envelope Brewing Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Pig on Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd with two collaboration beers brewed with Georgetown Brewing, giveaways, and specialty merchandise. “Every year we try to make our Chinese New... - January 17, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Madam Pattirini Gin Named "Best Gin in US" at World Gin Awards Ogden’s Own Distillery announced its Madam Pattirini Gin was selected as the Best compound Gin in the United States at the World Gin Awards in London last week. “It’s always exciting to be recognized at an international competition,” managing partner Steve Conlin said. “But... - January 16, 2019 - Ogden's Own Distillery

Isenhower Cellars Celebrates 20 Years of Walla Walla Winemaking During the past 20 years, owners Brett and Denise Isenhower built a winery, opened satellite tasting rooms, sold thousands of cases of wine, and collected multiple winemaking awards. Next month, the Isenhower team will say "Cheers to 20 Years" with a special wine release. On February 9 and... - January 15, 2019 - Isenhower Cellars

Sea Aged Cider Has Arrived. Now Available in Europe, Sea Aged Cider Tastes Much Softer and Smoother Than Non Sea Aged. Cider needs to be pasteurised to kill harmful bacteria, this also tends to make the taste dull and lifeless. However, once Sea Aged in patented on land seawater tanks, it changes completely. - January 09, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

Star Beverages Now Offers Wine in Can Packaging to Wine Producers and Distributors Star Beverages now offer winemakers the possibility to package their wines in various can formats : 187 ml, 250 ml, 375 ml. Nested in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, Star Beverages invested in a modern plant to collect the wines and package them. - December 19, 2018 - Star Beverages

Headache Cured Before It Even Starts Sea Aged Wine of Javea Spain have made an important discovery. - December 17, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Image Awards Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Images. - December 14, 2018 - Loggerhead Deco

Iconic Wine Retailer Launches Online Shop Voted the Best Place to Buy Wine in Sonoma County since 2012, after 28 years the local, family-owned retailer Bottle Barn has finally made the leap to online. In addition to their 15,000 square foot warehouse in Santa Rosa, the business now has a curated, online retail site in order to continue to provide customers across the country with access to their unique wine inventory. - November 21, 2018 - Bottle Barn

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

Sixpoint Brewery to Partner with Artisanal Brewing Ventures Partnership with ABV will bring new production capabilities, an innovation center and taproom to Brooklyn, accelerating Sixpoint’s ability to innovate and increasing access to their acclaimed beers. - November 08, 2018 - Artisanal Brewing Ventures

Taste of DC Welcomes Chase as the Premier Partner for Taste of DC 2018 Bank celebrates first branches in the Greater Washington region by sponsoring the region's largest culinary festival. - October 16, 2018 - The Taste of DC

Sonoma Distilling Company Looks Ahead: the Evolution of a Craft Brand Pioneering Northern California Craft Whiskey House Heads into a Busy Fourth Quarter with Refreshed Branding, Seasonal "Distiller’s Edition" Releases and an Expanded Production Facility - October 04, 2018 - Sonoma Distilling Company

Ming River Sichuan Baijiu Wins Double Gold at NY World Wine and Spirits Competition Ming River Sichuan Baijiu, a brand that launched earlier this year, has won double gold at the 2018 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. The double gold award is the highest award given at the competition, signifying a gold medal rating from all judges. The judging panel consists of experienced... - September 24, 2018 - Ming River

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Executive Administrator Allison Carroll brings over 14 years of hospitality experience to year-round St. Louis winery. - September 23, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires General Manager Larry Pearson joins St. Louis year-round winery and event venue. - September 13, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Sea Aged Wine Expand Their Operations to the Canary Islands This is a move seen by many in the industry as an expansion to ultimately cover most of Europe and the USA. Sea Aged Wine, the company, has invented tanks which can age wine in seawater on land. This dramatically lowers the carbon footprint of sea ageing wine and has environmental benefits for the open seas. - September 08, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine