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Within Alcoholic Beverages
Iron Heart Canning Brings Their Mobile Canning & Co-Packing Network to the Texas Beverage Market
The Quality Leader in Mobile Canning has Partnered with Blue Flag Distillery to Launch Co-Packing and Mobile Canning in Texas. - July 09, 2026 - Iron Heart Canning
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day. To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an... - April 16, 2026 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Best Wine Filter Innovation: Wine Balanced Wins 2026 Award
Award-winning wine filter recognized by leading global authority on brand excellence. - February 12, 2026 - Wine Balanced
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
Dynamis Estate Wines Named a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee for American Winery of the Year
Dynamis Estate Wines, a luxury estate winery in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains, has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s 2025 Wine Star Award for American Winery of the Year. Founded in 2019 with its first vines planted in 2015, Dynamis crafts Cabernet-driven reds that embody its guiding philosophy of Soil to Soul. The nomination affirms the estate’s role in shaping the future of American wine from the rising heights of North Carolina. - September 10, 2025 - Dynamis Estate Wines
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Florida Moonshine Company Opens First Tasting Room to Bring Local Spirits Directly to the Public This Fall
Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned brand, will open its first tasting room in downtown St. Augustine this fall. The space will offer immersive tastings, private events, and handcrafted moonshine—bringing Florida spirits directly to the public. - August 15, 2025 - Florida Moonshine Company
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
Lucky Envelope Brewing Hosts My Name Story Exhibit by Judy Lee
Lucky Envelope Brewing is proud to host My Name Story, a moving portrait-video exhibit by artist Judy Lee, at their Ballard taproom in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The exhibit opens on Friday, May 16 at 6pm and will be on display... - May 08, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Ogden’s Own Distillery Taps Victoria Titus-Gecsek as National Sales Director
Former Gallo Wines Global Manager Joins Utah-Based Distillery as It Ramps Up Expansion - April 26, 2025 - Ogden's Own Distillery
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates a Decade in the Craft Beer Industry
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating 10 years in the beer industry. The brewery will kick- off their anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 3 with red envelope giveaways and four exciting new beer releases. “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 10th Anniversary next month! The... - April 21, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
LYON RUM Receives Best of Class Designation; Sailors Reserve Rum Awarded Only Gold Medal in the Rum Category
Maryland's premier craft rum distillery, LYON RUM, was honored as Best of Class in the rum category at the Annual American Craft Spirits Association Competition. With the highest scores in the category, Sailor Reserve Rum - a pure, cane-to-glass American Rum, received the sole gold medal in the category. Additionally, LYON White Rum and Overproof Pineapple received excellent marks, and awarded silver medals this year. - March 30, 2025 - Windon Distilling
Five Wives Spicy Vodka Awarded Best Flavored Vodka at L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge
Ogden’s Own Distillery's Five Wives Spicy Tamarind Chile Vodka was awarded Double Gold Best Flavored Vodka at the L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge. - March 27, 2025 - Ogden's Own Distillery
Forbes-Featured CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti to Headline Glow Up Goal-Setting Mixer in Charleston
Attendees are invited to join Charleston trailblazer for an evening of transformation, inspiration, and connection - February 07, 2025 - Striped Pig Distillery
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Snake with Week Long Festivities
Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, is excited to celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with a week-long series of Lunar New Year events from February 1 to February 7. Lunar New Year, the biggest holiday in Chinese culture, is a tradition... - January 24, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Wine and Spirits Veteran to head Wine Crawl Operations
Benita Johnson Winemaker and Bourbon Master CEO of Vine Wine Club and Creator of the "Exclusive" Wine Bran will helm operations for the growing Wine Crawl private wine tour business. - January 06, 2025 - Wine Crawl
Vania Hudson Expands Entrepreneurial Footprint as Head of Wine Crawl's Chicago Operation
Long time Chicago entrepreneur to take the lead in 2025 to continue building the national brand in its home city. - January 03, 2025 - Wine Crawl
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Tyler Caiden Joins Sirocco Nightclub as CEO, Bringing Inclusive Events and Fresh Energy to Palm Springs' Nightlife Scene
Sirocco Nightclub Welcomes New CEO, Tyler Caiden, with exciting plans for Palm Springs nightlife. - October 28, 2024 - Sirocco Nightclub
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
ABS Commercial Names Eric Johnson of Wild Heaven Beer as Winner of Summer of Stills Giveaway, Continuing Industry Giveback Tradition
ABS Commercial has named Eric Johnson, Owner and Brewmaster of Wild Heaven Beer, as the winner of the 2024 Summer of Stills Giveaway. Johnson will receive a 50L copper still and 20 threaded sixtels to support Wild Heaven's expansion into distilled spirits. The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s ongoing Giveback Campaign, which provides brewers and distillers with tools and equipment to enhance their operations. - October 17, 2024 - ABS Commercial
Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Tavern Craft
Today, Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC signed an agreement to acquire Tavern Craft and it is anticipated that the closing will be as soon as practicable. Post closing, Tavern Craft will con-tinue to operate as Tavern Craft and Charlie Moberly will continue on as a partner in Cork Dis-tributors Holdings and President of Northern Nevada Operations. - October 10, 2024 - Cork Distributors
Stellar Reviews for Kristof Wines from Wine Enthusiast, Including Cellar Selection for Pinot Noir, and Editor’s Choice for Chardonnay
Kristof Wines, a family-owned and operated vineyard in Yamhill, Oregon, received high marks on its first vintage of wines in Wine Enthusiast’s just-released Buying Guide. The 2022 Pinot Noir achieved 93 points and “Cellar Selection,” Chardonnay was awarded 93 points and an... - October 05, 2024 - Kristof Wines
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope Brewing’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 14 from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. Mid- Autumn festival is one of the most celebrated holidays in Chinese culture. Traditionally, the... - September 05, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Legendary Drummer and Iconic International Artist Mick Fleetwood Launches Fleetwood Gin
The rock and roll hall of famer’s first spirit release is a personally curated Pink Grapefruit flavored Gin. - August 15, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Phifer Pavitt Winery Welcomes New Winemaker for 20th Harvest
Phifer Pavitt Winery is proud to celebrate its 20th harvest, marking two decades of crafting exceptional wines in the Napa Valley. This milestone year also introduces a dynamic new winemaking team and a refreshed online presence to better serve their Society Members and wine enthusiasts. - August 14, 2024 - Phifer Pavitt Wines
Von Payne Black Wins Top Honors at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition
Von Payne Spirits is proud to announce that Von Payne Black Whiskey has achieved outstanding recognition at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition, scoring an impressive 99 points. Von Payne Black was awarded Best of the Best, Best Bourbon (Infused), Best of Class, and Double Gold,... - July 19, 2024 - Von Payne Spirits, LLC
Champagne Alexandra Sainz Celebrates Third Consecutive Gold Medal Win for Grand Cru Brut Héritage at 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards
Champagne Alexandra Sainz is thrilled to announce that their Grand Cru Brut Héritage has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal at the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards. This marks the third consecutive year that this exceptional Champagne has received this high honor, further establishing its... - July 11, 2024 - Champagne Alexandra Sainz
Charleston’s First Distillery is Celebrating Its 11th Birthday with a 7-Year Bourbon Release Party
Striped Pig Distillery is celebrating its 11 year anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 15, featuring a limited release bourbon, specialty bourbon cocktails, Ghost Monkey beer, live music and food. - June 14, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
Madrona Dry Gin Wins Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. - May 03, 2024 - Madrona Distillery
Lucky Envelope Brewing Kicks-Off AANHPI Heritage Month with 9th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating their 9th anniversary on Saturday, May 4 with red envelopes and three new beers. The brewery is releasing a version of their Lychee Sour that now includes lemonade along with the brand-new Frost Rice Lager. Additionally, Lucky Envelope will release their... - May 02, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Oxford Oaks Distillery Wins Grand National Champion's Trophy at U.S. Open Spirits Championship
At the U.S. Open Spirits Championship, Oxford Oaks Distillery proudly shares the Grand National Champion's Trophy with Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery from Dayton, Ohio. Both distilleries secured three gold medals in this section of the competition, solidifying their status as leaders in the... - May 01, 2024 - Oxford Oaks Distillery
Charleston’s Top Alcohol Industry Experts Offer Professional Services
Distillery & Brewery CEO and Chief General Counsel aid alcoholic beverage companies’ growth with industry specific professional services. - April 18, 2024 - Striped Pig Distillery
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
Tequla Corrido Welcomes Jesus A. Martinez as Texas Market Manager
Arizona based tequila brand solidifies commitment to Texas market with growth of sales team. - March 23, 2024 - Tequila Corrido
The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch
This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. - March 21, 2024 - The Wine Concierge
Racing Party at the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Kicking off the annual, multi-day event at the Foyt Winery & Museum in Fredericksburg, Texas, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse launches the inaugural 36 hours of Foyt. Named after A.J. Foyt’s dominating win at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 36 Heures Du Foyt event will provide a... - March 17, 2024 - Foyt Winery & Museum
Youngest Female Distillery Owner in America Launches a New Cultural Hot Spot 3 Miles from Smith Lake
A life dedicated to the traditions of Alabama - February 29, 2024 - Alabama Distillery Co.