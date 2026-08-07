New Jersey: Trenton News
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
"The Proud Pony" Gallops Into Hearts: An Inspiring New Children’s Book Celebrating Authenticity, Kindness and Humility
Author and creative writer Latoya A. Thomas proudly announces the release of The Proud Pony, a heartwarming new children’s book that blends playful storytelling with timeless lessons about authenticity, kindness, humility, and believing in oneself. Designed for young readers and families who... - May 09, 2026 - Latoya A. Thomas
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ Virtual Spring Seminar, "Foundations and Frontiers" with Dr. Clare Fowler, is Set for Friday, May 1, 2026
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ virtual seminar, “Foundations and Frontiers,” is on Friday, May 1, 2026, featuring Dr. Clare Fowler’s “Your Brain on Conflict.” Topics include mediation basics, new challenges, ethics, and breakout sessions with civil and divorce mediation tracks. Early registration ends on April 10. The event is open to all interested parties and offers CLE credits and networking opportunities. - March 26, 2026 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
P. Frank Vasquez Selected as a Biography of the Month for January 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
P. Frank Vasquez of Trenton, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Biography of the Month for January 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his significant expertise and leadership in the nonprofit field. About P. Frank Vasquez P. Frank Vasquez founded and leads In Search of Hope, a... - March 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
P. Frank Vasquez Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
P. Frank Vasquez of Trenton, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his significant expertise and leadership in the nonprofit field. About P. Frank Vasquez P. Frank Vasquez is the founder and director of In Search of Hope, a... - January 07, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award from U.S. Department of Labor
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Platinum Level). This prestigious federal award is the only one of its kind that honors exceptional achievement in veteran employment, and Platinum represents the highest level of award. - December 19, 2025 - UTRS
P. Frank Vasquez Honored as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Frank Vasquez of Trenton, New Jersey has been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his significant expertise and leadership in the nonprofit field. About P. Frank Vasquez P. Frank Vasquez serves as nonprofit director, social worker, and founder of In... - November 05, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Designer Draperies Celebrates 30 Years of Craftsmanship and Connection
Debbie Hall launched Designer Draperies from her New Jersey home with a sewing machine and a dream. Thirty years later, that one-woman venture has grown into a trusted family business serving Burlington County, Mercer County, and beyond with award-winning custom window treatments. As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Debbie reflects on how the industry has transformed, from basic blinds and corded shades to the sophisticated, motorized, and smart-home-ready designs her team creates today. - October 30, 2025 - Designer Draperies
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
U.S. Army Awards UTRS a Slot On 5-year, $21 Million Manufacturing Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services Inc. (UTRS) is one of nine companies recently selected by the U.S. Army to compete for $21 million in manufacturing work over the next five years in support of the Tobyhanna Army Depot's mission. The work includes fabricating electrical harnesses and cable... - October 07, 2025 - UTRS
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
Lewis A. Weiss Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was also chosen for this award in 2025, making him only one of a few individuals who were given the honor... - August 27, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Maribeth Hartwick Selected as a Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Maribeth Hartwick of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of veterinary... - August 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
CyberTheory Releases New 2025 CISO Engagement and Decision Drivers Study
Proprietary Intent Data Reveals Cybersecurity Content Patterns; AI Dominates Security Content - July 23, 2025 - Information Security Media Group
A Bold New Intellectual Platform from Global Producer Desh Amila Debuts in North Jersey
Thinkable Speaker Series Brings World-Class Minds to Montclair’s Historic Lackawanna Station - July 21, 2025 - Thinkable Events
Author Jonathan Goldenthal’s Book, “All Animals Are Welcome: A Dr. Dentist Series,” is About a Little Girl Named Amelia Who Imagines a Dentist Who Works on All Creatures
Recent release “All Animals Are Welcome: A Dr. Dentist Series” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Goldenthal, DMD, is the first in a compilation of stories that play wistfully with the conception of dental and medical care. - July 18, 2025 - Page Publishing
*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10
For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more. - June 27, 2025 - Go Hero
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
"Wave 2: The Sequel": The Tsunami on LBI Was Just the Beginning
"Wave" was the 2005 hit from Plexus Publishing, Inc., that sold through its first printing in less than six weeks and went on to win the New Jersey Notable Book Award before being picked up in paperback and eBook by Macmillan Publishing. Now, twenty years later, the long-awaited sequel makes its debut. - June 03, 2025 - Plexus Publishing, Inc.
Gospel Choir Releases New Album Honoring the Philly Eagles
Members of the famed Late Show’s Gospel Choir are all super fans of #49 Super Bowl winners, The Philadelphia Eagles. And, they are proving their devotion to these champions of the NFL by releasing this extraordinary Pop/Gospel album. - May 13, 2025 - The Late Show’s Gospel Choir
"Checkmate For The Inmate: From Bars to Business" - New Book for Inmates, Ex-Offenders, and Veterans
Reentry calls for incredible resilience, determination, and a strong support system. For those looking to rebuild their lives after incarceration, this journey often involves a significant change in perspective, restoring trust with authorities, communities, and families alongside a renewed sense of purpose. - May 02, 2025 - SHESS Global Alliance, LLC
Clover Market Returns to Collingswood April 27 for the Only NJ Market of the Spring Season
The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Collingswood, NJ, on Sunday, April 27, with a curated group of 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, live music and more. - April 16, 2025 - Clover Market
SilSecure Launches Revolutionary Silicone-Based Wound Care Solutions to Transform Patient Care
SilSecure LLC, a healthcare innovation company, introduces its advanced line of silicone-based wound care dressings designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Inspired by the late Lorraine Porcelli, a wound care specialist with over 30 years of experience, SilSecure aims to prevent infections and minimize skin trauma with its FDA-certified, ISO-certified, CE-marked, and patented products. The product line includes 2x2, 4x4, and 5.5x5.5 wound care dressings, as well as IV patches. - April 08, 2025 - SilSecure
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Rifah Manasra Recognized as One of NJ's top 50 Real Estate Attorneys
New Jersey - Manasra & Manasra LLC is proud to announce that founding attorney Rifah Manasra has been named one of the Top 50 Real Estate Attorneys in New Jersey by Legal Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional expertise, dedication, and contributions to the real estate... - March 24, 2025 - Manasra & Manasra LLC
Author Marlon Bennet’s New Book, “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome,” is a Powerful Memoir Describing the Author’s Many Trials He Faced
Recent release “A Little Book, A Big Secret: Real Life: Brilliant and Awesome” from Page Publishing author Marlon Bennet is poignant and compelling following the struggles that the author endured throughout his life, revealing how he managed to survive and rise above it all through his faith in God. - March 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
Andrew DePasquale’s Newly Released “The Christian Alphabet” is a Creative and Engaging Tool for Teaching Faith Through Art
“The Christian Alphabet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew DePasquale is a beautifully illustrated children’s book that combines learning the alphabet with biblical themes, offering a fun and meaningful way to teach children about their faith. - March 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science. - March 06, 2025 - The Digital Wellness Center
Victoria Scarpa’s Newly Released "The Best Bedtime Prayer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Book Celebrating the Power of Prayer and Gratitude
“The Best Bedtime Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Scarpa is a touching guide for parents and children to connect with God and each other through nightly prayers that focus on gratitude, love, and faith. - February 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Daniel M. Yulo’s New Book, “VP SECURED: The Second SECURE Novel,” Follows a Paramilitary Team as They Investigate the Mysterious Deaths of Hikers in Shenandoah Valley
Fulton Books author Daniel M. Yulo, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired in 2016 after working for forty-five years in the financial industry, where he held positions with public and private companies, has completed his most recent book, “VP SECURED: The Second SECURE... - February 20, 2025 - Fulton Books
Netflix Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato & Borscht Belt Legacy, Mike Dalewitz Return the Borscht Belt Delicatessen Back to New Jersey
Mike Dalewitz, Nick Liberato & Partners to Bring their NY-Style “Jew-ish” Deli Concept in Lawrence Township, NJ at The Trenton Farmers Market Grand Opening at 9AM, Thursday, January 16. - January 15, 2025 - The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Celebrate American Heritage with Dana Auctions’ January 25 Antique and Vintage Quilt and Textile Auction
Dana Auctions is thrilled to announce its upcoming Antique and Vintage Quilt and Textile Auction on January 25, 2025, featuring a stunning selection of historical quilts, vintage textiles, and other treasures that tell the story of craftsmanship and heritage. This auction will be live in Princeton,... - January 07, 2025 - Dana Auctions LLC
Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Last Request" is a Powerful Tale of Redemption and Love
“The Last Request” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is an emotional journey of a man’s final plea for reconciliation and faith, exploring themes of redemption, enduring love, and the power of divine forgiveness. - December 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Regina Olasin’s New Book, "Words on Water 2016 - 2020," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting Upon the Natural World During Pre-Pandemic Times
Recent release “Words on Water 2016 - 2020” from Newman Springs Publishing author Regina Olasin is a heartfelt and thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations that explore the author’s own observations of the beauty that surrounded her in the natural world, reflecting on the state of the world before everything changed as the Covid-19 pandemic began. - December 12, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Unblinded and NJBIA Partner to Revolutionize Business Growth at Transformative December 12 Event: Go Unblinded!
Unblinded is partnering with the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) for the Go Unblinded! event on December 12, 2024, in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. This event aims to unite business leaders to explore the Unblinded Formula for exponential growth and collaboration. Both organizations share a vision to enhance business capabilities through mastering influence, process, and self. - December 05, 2024 - Unblinded
ISMG Broadens Global Cybersecurity Presence with Strategic Investment in Nullcon
Partnership Enhances ISMG's Commitment to Comprehensive Cybersecurity Education, Innovation, Growth and Research. - November 28, 2024 - Information Security Media Group
UTRS Enhances IT Services with New Subsidiary, Acquisition of Cybersecurity Company
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) – a leading provider of engineering and information technology services – has formed UTRS InfoSec LLC and purchased a cybersecurity company. - November 19, 2024 - UTRS
United in Valor: Sean Callagy and Unblinded Support Special Ops Veteran Austin Moore's Charity with a $25K Donation on "Heart of Influence"
Sean Callagy, founder of Callagy Law and Unblinded, donated $25,000 to the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), led by retired Colonel Austin Moore, during an episode of Heart of Influence. The donation supports SOTF's mission to help Special Operations veterans transition to civilian careers. Co-host Nathan Hansen, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Bella Verita praised Sean’s commitment to veterans, highlighting his dedication to leadership and philanthropy. - October 12, 2024 - Unblinded
Russell Topping’s Newly Released "The Path" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Inspirational Poetry
“The Path” from Christian Faith Publishing author Russell Topping is a compelling collection of poetry that explores themes of faith, hope, and personal growth. The book offers readers a reflective journey through life’s challenges and triumphs, providing a source of inspiration and encouragement. - September 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
U.S. Expansion in iGaming: Mr. Gamble Enters US States Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia
Mr. Gamble's expansion into Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is a key milestone in its U.S. growth strategy, focusing on injecting its presence and growth into the online gambling market. By securing licences in these US states, the company aims to offer tailor-made and compliant... - September 25, 2024 - Mr. Gamble