Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Federal Prison Camps - Everything You Need to Know The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps

RT Specialty’s National Environmental & Construction Professional Practice Explores Trends & Challenges at Annual Consultant Conference RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP) recently held its Annual Consultant Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey with nearly a dozen insurance experts and legal professionals exploring the industry’s latest trends and challenges. - September 26, 2019 - RT New Day

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

Audubon Family Dentistry and Dr. James Wiener, DDS Share Their Secrets of Success in Dentistry Today Dr. James Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry deliver high quality dentistry with high end personalized service and state of the art care. - September 19, 2019 - Primadent

Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Account Executive at RT Specialty Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to account executive within RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). Over the past five years with the ECP team, Vincent has worked with senior staff to identify and develop best-possible risk management... - September 19, 2019 - RT New Day

FlipTix® Announces Partnership with Sea.Hear.Now Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix

New Bathroom Style Presents Collection of European Unique Bathroom Vanities For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style

Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty to Lead Real Estate Development Risk & Insurance Panel at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), will lead the discussion on Real Estate Development Errors and Omissions Risks and Insurance at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held... - August 28, 2019 - RT New Day

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Arteric Named a Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency by MM&M Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric

Amy Coddington Named Account Manager at RT Specialty Amy Coddington has been named an account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s senior management with ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment support. “Amy... - July 31, 2019 - RT New Day

Ocean Galleries Welcomes Jane Seymour to Stone Harbor Over Labor Day Weekend; Award Winning Actress, Designer, Artist Showcases Her Latest Watercolors & Oil Paintings Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy... - July 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Mainstage Center for the Arts Announces the List of Upcoming Events Summer of Dance Camps, Theater Auditions, Stage Auditions Already Underway - July 09, 2019 - Mainstage Center for the Arts

Hans Kaspersetz Shares Arteric's Approaches to Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Marketing at Digital Pharma West Two Case Studies Illustrate the Impact of AI on Accelerating Business, and the Insights That Result - June 23, 2019 - Arteric

The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck

INTELid Partners with ValidSoft to Bring Voice Biometric Technology to Blockchain Blockchain digital identity and compliance solutions pioneer INTELid.io is pleased to announce a development partnership with ValidSoft, the global leader in Voice Biometric technology. As part of this partnership ValidSoft voice biometric DNA will be written to the INTELid private digital identity... - June 11, 2019 - INTELid.io

Jaime Lawson Promoted to Senior Account Manager at R-T Specialty R-T Specialty, LLC has promoted Jaime Lawson to a senior account manager within its National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s expert consultants and their efforts to provide brokers and agents nationwide with the... - June 07, 2019 - RT New Day

Plexus Publishing, Inc. Releases "The Carousel Carver" New book is a beautifully written version of the classic American story of immigrants, by choice or chance, struggling to find their place in a new land. - June 07, 2019 - Plexus Publishing, Inc.

AInfinity, an AI based Platform from Atlas Systems Inc., Launches Its New Offering in DevOps Space AInfinity, an AI based platform from Atlas Systems Inc., launches its new offering in DevOps space. AInfinity’s AIOps solution is aimed at reducing costs and increasing business continuity of IT operations. IT infrastructure landscape has been changing drastically due to the rapid advancement... - May 29, 2019 - Atlas Systems

Arteric Advances Healthcare Marketing and Engagement Campaigns at Biopharma eMarketing Summit President and Chief Strategist Shares Two Case Studies That Illustrate How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Achieve Business Goals. - May 10, 2019 - Arteric

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Hannah Altomare Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty Hannah Altomare has been promoted to senior account manager within R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s new business and marketing efforts in addition to providing brokers, agents... - April 30, 2019 - RT New Day

Raritan Pharmaceuticals Awarded 2018 Supplier of the Year at Walmart Canada Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category. Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The award... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals

Drew Rothman of R-T Specialty Explores Wood-frame Construction Trends & Challenges at CLM Conference Drew Rothman of R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP) recently explored the wood-frame construction boom and strategies for managing the related and wide-ranging risks at the 2019 Claims and Litigation Management (CLM) Alliance Annual... - April 22, 2019 - RT New Day

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-Year-Old Boy in Monroe, NJ Michael, a 7-year old boy living in Monroe, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 19, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Yorktel’s Univago HE Telehealth Platform Announced as Top 40 Finalist at the Sixth Annual Igniting Innovation 2019 Conference and Awards Yorktel is pleased to announce they have been officially named as a Top 40 finalist at this year’s Igniting Innovation Conference and Awards hosted by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community. “Connecting... - April 12, 2019 - Yorktel

Women’s History Month: The New Jersey National Guard Pays Tribute to Soraida Martinez & Her Verdadism Art For Women’s History Month 2019, The New Jersey National Guard hosted Soraida Martinez as the keynote speaker for their “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace & Nonviolence” observance. Twenty Verdadism paintings with social commentaries were put on exhibition for the men and women of the New Jersey National Guard. Brigadier General Jemal J. Beale presented Martinez with a Certificate of Appreciation for addressing social justice through her art since 1992. - April 05, 2019 - Artist Soraida

PrincetonOne Named to Forbes 2019 List of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the Country The New Jersey-based business ranked among the top companies on Forbes Best Professional Recruiting Firms list for the third consecutive year. - April 01, 2019 - PrincetonOne

Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC, Delivers New Mobile Ballistic Shields to Local Law Enforcement Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC (DDT) has delivered four of it’s new Rolling Rescue mobile ballistic shields to two local police departments. The Voorhees Police department and the Long Beach Township Police department each purchased two shields. Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC (DDT) provides... - March 27, 2019 - Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Daryn Henry Joins Arteric as Creative Director Veteran Digital Communicator Brings Decades of Award-Winning Experience to Boundary-Pushing Agency. - March 15, 2019 - Arteric

David M. Slaugenhoup Promoted to Assistant Vice President at RT New Day David M. Slaugenhoup has been promoted to Assistant Vice President within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. Since joining the New Day team in 2013, he has worked diligently to help their retail broker clients representing the construction, manufacturing... - March 12, 2019 - RT New Day