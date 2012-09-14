PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day
Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management.
“Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day
Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Expansion into its newest market, Iowa, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continued to grow in 2019. - October 31, 2019 - Weichert Real Estate Affiliates
COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys.
For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring
Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day
Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title
The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps
RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP) recently held its Annual Consultant Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey with nearly a dozen insurance experts and legal professionals exploring the industry’s latest trends and challenges. - September 26, 2019 - RT New Day
Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope
Dr. James Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry deliver high quality dentistry with high end personalized service and state of the art care. - September 19, 2019 - Primadent
Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to account executive within RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). Over the past five years with the ECP team, Vincent has worked with senior staff to identify and develop best-possible risk management... - September 19, 2019 - RT New Day
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix
For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style
Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), will lead the discussion on Real Estate Development Errors and Omissions Risks and Insurance at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held... - August 28, 2019 - RT New Day
The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.
Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries
Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric
Amy Coddington has been named an account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s senior management with ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment support.
“Amy... - July 31, 2019 - RT New Day
Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries
Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy... - July 19, 2019 - RT New Day
Summer of Dance Camps, Theater Auditions, Stage Auditions Already Underway - July 09, 2019 - Mainstage Center for the Arts
Comedy Night returns to Buona Sera Restaurant. - June 25, 2019 - Wilshire Comedy Group
Two Case Studies Illustrate the Impact of AI on Accelerating Business, and the Insights That Result - June 23, 2019 - Arteric
The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck
Blockchain digital identity and compliance solutions pioneer INTELid.io is pleased to announce a development partnership with ValidSoft, the global leader in Voice Biometric technology.
As part of this partnership ValidSoft voice biometric DNA will be written to the INTELid private digital identity... - June 11, 2019 - INTELid.io
R-T Specialty, LLC has promoted Jaime Lawson to a senior account manager within its National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s expert consultants and their efforts to provide brokers and agents nationwide with the... - June 07, 2019 - RT New Day
New book is a beautifully written version of the classic American story of immigrants, by choice or chance, struggling to find their place in a new land. - June 07, 2019 - Plexus Publishing, Inc.
AInfinity, an AI based platform from Atlas Systems Inc., launches its new offering in DevOps space.
AInfinity’s AIOps solution is aimed at reducing costs and increasing business continuity of IT operations. IT infrastructure landscape has been changing drastically due to the rapid advancement... - May 29, 2019 - Atlas Systems
President and Chief Strategist Shares Two Case Studies That Illustrate How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Achieve Business Goals. - May 10, 2019 - Arteric
Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.
Hannah Altomare has been promoted to senior account manager within R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). She is responsible for supporting the company’s new business and marketing efforts in addition to providing brokers, agents... - April 30, 2019 - RT New Day
Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category.
Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The award... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals
Drew Rothman of R-T Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP) recently explored the wood-frame construction boom and strategies for managing the related and wide-ranging risks at the 2019 Claims and Litigation Management (CLM) Alliance Annual... - April 22, 2019 - RT New Day
Michael, a 7-year old boy living in Monroe, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 19, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Yorktel is pleased to announce they have been officially named as a Top 40 finalist at this year’s Igniting Innovation Conference and Awards hosted by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community.
“Connecting... - April 12, 2019 - Yorktel
For Women’s History Month 2019, The New Jersey National Guard hosted Soraida Martinez as the keynote speaker for their “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace & Nonviolence” observance. Twenty Verdadism paintings with social commentaries were put on exhibition for the men and women of the New Jersey National Guard. Brigadier General Jemal J. Beale presented Martinez with a Certificate of Appreciation for addressing social justice through her art since 1992. - April 05, 2019 - Artist Soraida
Annual Recap Details Environmental & Construction-related Professional Liability Insurance Trends, Conditions & Forecasts. - April 03, 2019 - RT New Day
The New Jersey-based business ranked among the top companies on Forbes Best Professional Recruiting Firms list for the third consecutive year. - April 01, 2019 - PrincetonOne
Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC (DDT) has delivered four of it’s new Rolling Rescue mobile ballistic shields to two local police departments. The Voorhees Police department and the Long Beach Township Police department each purchased two shields.
Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC (DDT) provides... - March 27, 2019 - Dynamic Defense Technologies, LLC
Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Veteran Digital Communicator Brings Decades of Award-Winning Experience to Boundary-Pushing Agency. - March 15, 2019 - Arteric
Arteric Shares Case Studies with Life Science Leaders, Illustrating Methods to Increase the Relevance and Authority of Brand Content. - March 14, 2019 - Arteric
David M. Slaugenhoup has been promoted to Assistant Vice President within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. Since joining the New Day team in 2013, he has worked diligently to help their retail broker clients representing the construction, manufacturing... - March 12, 2019 - RT New Day
Singer, songwriter Carolyn Marie attended the Lehigh Valley Music Awards on Sunday March 3, 2019. The performer was nominated for 2 awards, winning the fan voted "Discovered Artist Award." - March 06, 2019 - Sleepless Mind Entertainment