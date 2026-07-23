Ohio: Toledo News
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
Elizabeth M. Foley Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Elizabeth M. Foley of Toledo, Ohio, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Elizabeth M. Foley Elizabeth M. Foley is a fractional general counsel at Elizabeth M. Foley, Esq. - December 12, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Meghan Koesters's New Audiobook, "The Hash-Marked Girl," Follows a Girl and a Detective’s Attempts to Thwart a Dangerous Scientist’s New Pharmaceutical Company
Recent audiobook release “The Hash-Marked Girl” from Audiobook Network author Meghan Koesters is a compelling drama that about Tally, a young girl who, along with other girls, is tested with illegal drugs by her adopted mother, Dr. Raven. Years later, Tally teams up with a boy who was also tested on and a detective to stop the evil doctor’s new pharmaceutical company from harming more children. - August 20, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Author John Curry’s New Book, "The Last Johnson," is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey as He Unexpectedly Becomes One of the Most Important Men on Earth
Recent release “The Last Johnson” from Page Publishing author John Curry is a compelling novel that centers around Marcus Johnson, an ordinary man trying to navigate the challenges of his life and survive. But in an instant, Marcus’s life forever changes, and he soon becomes one of the most extraordinary people on Earth and is forced to accept his destiny. - August 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Eve Jackson’s Newly Released "God’s Handbook for Life" is a Richly Illustrated Spiritual Guide Designed to Deepen Biblical Understanding Through Visual Storytelling
“God’s Handbook for Life: A picture book with scripture” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eve Jackson is a thoughtful and detailed work offering over 200 pen-and-ink drawings and thousands of Bible verses to help readers, especially younger audiences, gain clearer insight into God's Word. - August 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Tehani Foreman’s New Book, "Longing Hearts: A Heartbreaking Tale," Follows Two Anonymous Individuals Who Meet by Chance in a Mysterious Forest and Fall in Love
Recent release “Longing Hearts: A Heartbreaking Tale” from Page Publishing author Tehani Foreman is a compelling and rapturous love story set against the natural beauty hidden within the new couple’s surroundings. - July 30, 2025 - Page Publishing
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Author Bob Burgoon’s New Book, “The Biker And The Ghosts,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Retired Police Officer and Biker Who Must Solve the Murder of Three Ghosts
Recent release “The Biker And The Ghosts” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Burgoon is a compelling novel that follows Randy, a retired police officer and motorcyclist, who somehow befriends three ghosts in a dream. After this initial spectral meeting, Randy is soon tasked with solving the murder of his ghostly friends in order to bring their killer to justice. - July 01, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
PepperBall® Launches Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ Projectiles at the 2025 OTOA Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference
New projectile technology delivers sensor-blocking, UV-marking and NTOA-recommended glass-breaking rounds to frontline officers. - June 09, 2025 - PepperBall
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Michael Elkins’s Newly Released "Jesus Loves You, Say It Again" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Redemption, and God’s Unwavering Love
“Jesus Loves You, Say It Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Elkins is a heartfelt exploration of finding identity, purpose, and healing through Christ’s love. Through personal trials and divine encounters, Elkins shares a powerful message of hope and transformation. - May 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Danny Hill’s New Book, "Purgatory Mall," is an Unforgettable Tale of Redemption and Self-Discovery That Takes Readers on a Journey Through Faith and Reality
Recent release “Purgatory Mall” from Page Publishing author Danny Hill centers around a county jail inmate who finds himself thrust into an alternate reality that challenges his beliefs and understanding of the world as he works to uncover the purpose of his existence and find the elusive key to his redemption and escape. - April 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Bill Maust’s Newly Released "The Real Story of Santa Claus" is a Heartwarming Tale That Intertwines Faith, Redemption, and the Spirit of Giving
“The Real Story of Santa Claus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Maust is a thought-provoking and imaginative retelling that connects the origins of Santa Claus to a powerful message of faith, selflessness, and the transformative love of Jesus Christ. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Glenn T. Addison’s New Book, "Adventures of the Amazing Tom Thumb," Provides Readers with a Fascinating Overview of One of P.T. Barnum’s Most Famous Partners
Fulton Books author Glenn T. Addison, a retired professional engineer who worked for GE’s Aircraft Engine Group for over thirty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Adventures of the Amazing Tom Thumb: An Illustrated Historical Novel - The Smallest Man in the World Makes a... - February 28, 2025 - Fulton Books
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
VMC Announces Exciting Expansion and Introduction of a Luxury Brand in 2025
VMC Management is proud to announce its continued growth and evolution under the dynamic leadership of Chief Operating Officer Selena Vivas. Beginning in 2025, VMC will expand its portfolio into Houston, Texas, and California, marking a significant milestone as the company ventures further into the... - January 18, 2025 - Vistula Management Company
Author Stephen J. Spencer’s New Book "The Great Goodbye" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for His Former Love He Was Forced to Leave Behind in Vietnam
Recent release “The Great Goodbye” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen J. Spencer is a riveting tale of one man’s quest to find a beautiful Vietnamese woman he fell in love with while serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. But when he discovers her family’s ties to the enemy, his unwillingness to let her go causes a dangerous conflict. - December 16, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Mariah Barga’s New Book, "Pepper Learns Her Colors," is a Charming Story That Follows an Inquisitive Dog Named Pepper Who Spends a Day Learning All About Colors
Recent release “Pepper Learns Her Colors” from Page Publishing author Mariah Barga is a delightful story that follows Pepper, a curious dog who sets off on an exciting journey of discovery and adventure. As Pepper explores her home while her owners are away, she learns all about the vibrant colors around her. - December 13, 2024 - Page Publishing
Make Believe Family Fun Center Holiday Parties
Make Believe Family Fun Center, a leading family entertainment destination in Parma, is excited to announce its Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year events, taking place on Sunday December 15 and Tuesday December 31 from 11am-2pm at their location in Parma, OH. The Holiday Extravaganza event will... - December 09, 2024 - Make Believe Family Fun Center
Thomas Livingston Danzey III’s Newly Released “GOD DESTINY CONNECTIONS” Explores Personal Transformation Through Faith
“GOD DESTINY CONNECTIONS: A Sequence of Personal Events That Changed the Way I Think and Live” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Livingston Danzey III is a poignant memoir that reflects on the author's profound experiences and divine encounters, emphasizing themes of purpose, faith, and personal growth. - October 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Steven Penrod’s Newly Released "A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Perseverance
“A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Penrod is an inspiring memoir that explores the author’s life journey, overcoming adversity through faith in God, and finding strength in divine guidance. - September 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Harvard Grads Raise $600K and Are Accepted Into Prestigious Techstars Accelerator to Tackle Youth Mental Health Crisis with AI
Two Harvard graduates are building a platform called Inner Peak that blends the best of AI and world-class therapist expertise through coaching and video content to provide 24/7 personalized mental wellness support for students and critical insights and wellbeing initiative tracking for schools. They were recently accepted into the Techstars Economic Mobility accelerator in New York (~1% acceptance rate) and closed a fundraising round of $600,000. - September 21, 2024 - Inner Peak AI
Enlivenadorn.me Unveils The ORIGIN COLLECTION: A New Line of Artisan-Made Jewelry Featuring Natural Stone and Sterling Silver
New Collection Release of One of a Kind Natural Stone Jewelry. The Origins Collection by Gwynstone - A calm, seductive collection that presents a powerful journey of reflection and healing back to beginnings — and a spellbinding mix of natural stones, metaphysical support, zen aesthetic and calming nature themes. - August 05, 2024 - Gwynstone Handmade
Pastor Larry J. Paxson’s Newly Released “One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” is a Candid and Insightful Guide
“One Step from Stupid: Living Life with One Finger on the Dumb Button” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Larry J. Paxson is a compassionate exploration of the pitfalls of poor decision-making in relationships and offers practical advice for overcoming them. - July 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bart V. Mercurio’s Newly Released "The Light Always Shines in the Dark" is a Compelling Beacon of Hope and Faith
“The Light Always Shines in the Dark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bart V. Mercurio is a profound exploration of resilience, faith, and the enduring power of light amid darkness. This book tackles critical social issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, addiction recovery, and the fight against immorality and human trafficking, while offering a message of hope and the importance of unwavering faith. - July 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Meghan O. Koesters’s Book, "The Hash-Marked Girl," Follows a Young Girl’s Mission to Bring Down the Woman Who Performed Illegal Drug Tests on Her and Other Girls
Recent release “The Hash-Marked Girl” from Page Publishing author Meghan O. Koesters is a suspenseful tale that follows Tally, a young girl who has survived illegal drug testing and is determined to expose Dr. Raven, the woman responsible. - July 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Huntington Study Group Announces Launch of LEAD-HD Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) today announce the release of their newest Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) study, LEAD-HD. This observational study was developed collaboratively with the University of Rochester Center for Health +... - July 15, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Vistula Management Company Appoints Selena Vives as Chief Operating Officer
The Vistula Management Company revamps their Executive Leadership team with the appointment of Selena Vives as the new COO, promotions within to include Kathleen Crowley's appointment as Vice President of Finance, and Tracey Franklin as Director of Housing. - June 25, 2024 - Vistula Management Company
Author Melody Hart’s New Book, "The Tiger and the Teddy Bear," is an Adorable Story of a Mean Tiger Who Learns to Treat Others with Respect with the Help of a Teddy Bear
Recent release “The Tiger and the Teddy Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melody Hart is a thrilling story of a group of animals who find themselves bullied by a bossy tiger. Fed up with the tiger’s behavior, the animals refuse to help him when he is injured, except for a kindhearted teddy bear who shows the tiger the importance of kindness and friendship. - May 31, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
Katie Ondrish’s Newly Released "Let’s Go to Church" is a Joyful Introduction to Catholic Mass of Young Believers
“Let’s Go to Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Ondrish is a delightful children’s book designed to introduce young readers to the beauty and significance of Catholic Mass. Through colorful illustrations and engaging storytelling, Ondrish invites children on a journey of discovery, fostering a love for the rituals and traditions of their faith. - May 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Deborah Millender’s New Book, "Love is the Key to Open All Doors," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Importance of Love in Knowing One’s Fellow Man and the Lord
Recent release “Love is the Key to Open all Doors” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deborah Millender is a fascinating look at how vital love is to one’s life, and how dangerous it can become when those in power attempt to divide and separate people from embracing their loved ones, directly in opposition to God’s will for his people. - May 13, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Samuel Baldwin's New Audiobook, "Samuel," is an Inspirational Memoir That Shares the Author’s Passionate and Inspirational Journey in Faith
Recent audiobook release “Samuel” from Audiobook Network author Samuel Baldwin is an enlightening book that shares how the author navigates life with God at the wheel. - April 24, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Huntington Study Group Launches Project AWARE 2.0 Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce the launch of Project AWARE 2.0, an observational study developed in collaboration with Roche Products Limited and Genentech to understand and improve Awareness, Willingness, and... - April 10, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Cultivating Tomorrow's Healers: the Dr. Mahmud Kara Scholarship for Future Doctors Embarks on Its 2024 Journey
The prestigious Dr. Mahmud Kara Scholarship for Future Doctors is now accepting applications for the 2024 academic year. Established in honor of the esteemed Dr. Mahmud Kara, a beacon of excellence in the medical community, this scholarship stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to... - March 24, 2024 - Dr. Mahmud Kara Scholarship
New Book Reveals the True History and Power of Love
“Agape” is the divine spark that transcends human limitations. - February 07, 2024 - Bublish
Author Cora Louise Jones’s New Book, “Thoughts of an Elderly College Student,” is a Thought-Provoking, Academic Analysis of Mitch Albom’s "Tuesdays with Morrie"
Recent release “Thoughts of an Elderly College Student” from Page Publishing author Cora Louise Jones shares one of her Composition class assignments while enrolled at Owens Community College between 1999 and 2004. - January 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Sally Littleton’s Newly Released "Ed the Pig" is a Delightful True Story of How a Chance Encounter Led to a Life of Adventure with a Little Pig
“Ed the Pig” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sally Littleton is an enjoyable celebration of the joy animals can bring to our lives as the story of how Ed the Pig came to be is shared. - December 07, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Vets with Nets Returns to Detroit Beach Boat Club This Weekend
Vets with Nets 5th annual fishing tournament for Veterans will take place this weekend at Detroit Beach Boat Club. - June 09, 2023 - Vets With Nets
William A. Geha Honored as a VIP For 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
William A. Geha, of Sylvania, Ohio, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of education. About William A. Geha William Geha is a drug counselor for the Sylvania, Ohio and... - April 19, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
The First Numbers Are in - UBetOhio Reports First Month Activity Since January 1 Legalized Sports Betting Launch
The Lottery Commission Track reported that $850,336 was wagered in January at 772 Type C locations, which include D-1, D-2, and D-5 liquor permit holders. Prizes won during the month total $722,376 and $11,920 worth of bets were voided, bringing the gross revenue total to $116,040. Of that $87,664 went to proprietors, while $28,376 went to the commission. During the first month, UBetOhio reports the highest handles per location - 10X competitor Intralot and 4X competitor IGG. - March 01, 2023 - UBetOhio
Author Tim Harshman’s New Book, "Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves," Take Readers on a Hilarious Journey Through a Series of Animal Puns
Recent release “Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Harshman, is an assortment of riveting jokes, puns, and other witty quips about all sorts of animals inspired by the author's thought of how animals would act if they thought and spoke like humans. - March 01, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author William W. Parker Jr.’s New Book, "Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga," is the Riveting Second Installment in This Captivating Fantasy Series
Recent release “Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga,” from Page Publishing author William W. Parker. Jr., is a spellbinding fantasy novel that welcomes readers back into the exciting world of this series. - February 14, 2023 - Page Publishing