Rhode Island: Providence-Fall River-Warwick News
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Vintage Media Grading Appoints Ryan Sabga to Board of Advisors
Vintage Media Grading (VMG) has appointed Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters its next stage of growth. Sabga brings leadership experience from Collectors, PSA, and as Interim CEO of Wata Games, with deep expertise in scaling trust-based grading platforms. His appointment supports VMG’s mission to advance graded vinyl as a serious collectible and investible asset. - January 17, 2026 - Vintage Media Grading
Jessica L. Gardner Brings Eight Years of Trusted Real Estate Expertise to Rhode Island and Connecticut Markets
Jessica L. Gardner is a licensed residential real estate agent with eight years of experience serving buyers and sellers across Rhode Island and Connecticut. Based in Westerly, RI, she specializes in Washington County, RI and New London County, CT, providing personalized, hands-on service and trusted market guidance for clients at every stage of the real estate process. - December 16, 2025 - Jess Gardner @ Keller Williams Coastal
Le Marche Region Featured at the Nasdaq Tower: from Italy’s “Hidden Gem” to Global Destination Brand
An evocative promotion about Le Marche launched at New York's most important crossroad, featuring Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi. A bold choice made by ATIM, aiming to reach 1.6 million impressions over six days. - August 26, 2025 - Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization (ATIM)
Lincolnwood and Innovative Renal Care Partner to Offer Onsite Dialysis Services
Access to dialysis onsite reduces stress and improves outcomes for patients with kidney failure. - August 12, 2025 - Innovative Renal Care
@ArAIstotle Joins Virtuals Genesis Launch with $FACY as the Truth Layer of Web3 to Rewire the Perverse Incentives of the Attention Economy of Web2
@ArAIstotle, the AI-powered truth verification agent developed by AI Seer (AI Seer Pte. Ltd.), will launch $FACY on the 8th of August as part of Virtuals’ Genesis platform, marking a major step toward decentralized, incentivized fact-checking in Web3. The team brings together expertise from the Gates Foundation, Princeton University, National University of Singapore, and Messari, combining deep AI research with crypto native strategy. - August 01, 2025 - AI Seer
Douglas Cote’s Newly Released "The Market Paradigm Shift" is a Groundbreaking Guide to Mastering Modern Market Dynamics
“The Market Paradigm Shift: A Transformative Change in Forecasting Markets and Constructing Investment Portfolios” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Cote is a powerful exploration of ten critical themes shaping today’s financial markets. Backed by decades of experience, Cote offers readers a bold and timely new approach to building investment portfolios in the face of unprecedented economic shifts. - July 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dawn Mattera Corsi Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dawn Mattera Corsi of Providence, Rhode Island, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of motivational... - July 30, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) Acquires Triage Training Group, Launches Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division
TILI Acquires Triage Training Group and Launches MILTAC-CIR Division. The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group, a tactical and emergency medical training leader. This acquisition marks the official launch of TILI’s new Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, strengthening its mission to deliver high-impact, real-world training for military personnel & First Responders. - April 11, 2025 - Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute
“Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed” Offers a Roadmap to Transform Leadership, Build Loyalty, and Create Memorable Client Experiences
Certified Image Consultant Lisa Shorr’s new book, "Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed," empowers leaders and entrepreneurs to harness personal branding, build trust, and create client loyalty. With actionable strategies, real-world stories, and interactive exercises, it’s a roadmap for anyone looking to stand out and succeed. - December 13, 2024 - Shorr Success
Howes Products Inducts Farmer Veteran Coalition Into Howes Hall of Fame
Howes Products, a leading provider of high-quality fuel additives and lubricants, is proud to announce the induction of the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) into the prestigious Howes Hall of Fame. The induction celebrates the Coalition's outstanding work in supporting veterans who are involved in... - October 15, 2024 - Howes Products
Music Producers Al Gomes and Connie Watrous to Host Indie Artist Showcase
Award-winning music producer Al Gomes and his partner Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host a live showcase for independent recording artists on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Askew, 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, RI. Artists include Motif Magazine Music Awards Nominee Polly... - October 11, 2024 - Big Noise
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
Epic Adventure Novel Imagines Life Before "The Great Gatsby"
Neck Road Productions, a media entertainment company located outside of Newport RI, is thrilled to announce the publication of Gatsby’s Rival by Richard Guimond. An early review describes the novel as an epic adventure that imagines life before F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. In... - August 11, 2024 - Neck Road Productions
Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets. - April 18, 2024 - Jubilate Chorale Brockton MA
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
M Kool is Back. Matthew’s Rockin’ World 2 Graphic Novel Released.
Author/artist Matthew W. Reese’s comic sequel has anti-bullying theme. - March 13, 2024 - Bublish
Winbrook Inc. Achieves Approval of SBTi Target
Winbrook Inc. Achieves Approval of SBTi Target, Pledges Ambitious Reduction in Greenhouse Emissions Sustainability efforts based on the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard. - March 08, 2024 - Winbrook
Chantel Doiron’s New Book, "The Eternity Pendant," Follows a Band of Rebels Who Must Save Their Homeland from Being Destroyed by a Dangerous Queen and Her War
Fulton Books author Chantel Doiron, a special education teacher, has completed her most recent book, “The Eternity Pendant”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young man as he becomes swept up in a rebel group’s plan to prevent the catastrophic end of their world and end... - February 16, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Tessa Young’s New Book, "City Limits," is a Captivating Post-Apocalyptic Tale That Follows the One Unassuming Man Who Can Save the World
Recent release “City Limits” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tessa Young is a thought-provoking novel that follows Sal, who finds himself in the middle of the madness under an oppressive system. - January 30, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Rhode Island's Largest Family Law Firm Announces Name Change
Veronica Assalone, Founding Partner of Assalone & Associates, announced today that the firm has changed its name effective immediately to Assalone Lombardi, LLC. The name change comes following the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner in June of 2022. Attorney Victoria S. Lombardi... - January 01, 2024 - Assalone Lombardi, LLC
Author Kimberly Hill's New Audiobook, "Coventry," Follows a Woman’s Journey of Self-Discovery as She Navigates Her Two Separate Lives That Are Set Centuries Apart
Recent audiobook release “Coventry” from Audiobook Network author Kimberly Hill is a riveting tale that centers around Catherine James, a young woman who discovers that she has been blessed with two lives. Unsure of what her future holds, Catherine’s soul swaps back and forth between her two realities in order to fulfill her destinies in both lifetimes. - December 22, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Assalone & Associates Founding Partner Veronica Assalone Appointed as West Warwick Municipal Court Judge
Assalone & Associates, LLC is proud to announce that The Town of West Warwick appointed Judge Veronica Assalone as the newest addition to its esteemed bench. Her 5-year appointment was made unanimously by the West Warwick Town Council on November 7, 2023, further solidifying the commitment to... - November 19, 2023 - Assalone Lombardi, LLC
SEMIA Studio Launches Exclusive Floral Design Collection in Partnership with The Paper Store
The debut collection includes a variety of hand-selected and designed floral products. - November 13, 2023 - SEMIA
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Upright Education and Bryant University Collaborate on Technology Bootcamps to Empower Career Transitions
Bryant University to offer online technology bootcamp programs designed for adult career-switcher market in Rhode Island and beyond. - September 19, 2023 - Upright Education
RI Medical Reserve Corps Teams Receives $2.2 Million Grant to Boost Healthcare Capacity, Training, and Public Health Programs
The Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps (RI MRC), RI Behavioral Health Medical Reserve Corps (RI BHMRC), RI Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (RI VMRC), and RI Junior Medical Reserve Corps (RI JRMRC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a substantial grant of $2.2 million from Health &... - June 20, 2023 - RI Medical Reserve Corps
Rhode Island Woman Honored with Small Business Administration Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Oceanside Medical owner Kristina E. McAteer, MD has been awarded the 2023 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence by the U.S. Small Business Administration. - May 03, 2023 - SCORE Rhode Island
John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, Joins Prestigious Top 1% as 2023 National Association of Distinguished Counsel Member
John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, joins the Nation's Top One Percent for 2023 by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC promotes legal excellence and recognizes attorneys who set high standards. Members undergo meticulous vetting, including research, selection by a blue ribbon panel, and judicial review. Only the top 1% of U.S. attorneys achieve NADC membership, representing legal leaders nationwide. Calcagni's selection highlights his legal expertise. - April 28, 2023 - Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III
Kat Pettibone’s New Book, "Breaking the Stigma," is a Powerful Tool for Those Who Want to Understand the Nuances and Complexities of Bipolar Disorder
Fulton Books author Kat Pettibone, a psychology student living with bipolar, has completed her most recent book, “Breaking the Stigma”: a stunning first-hand look at the effects of bipolar that reminds readers that while many aspects of the disorder can be challenging and scary, there... - March 10, 2023 - Fulton Books
Teamworks Purchases Won Sports in Seekonk
Teamworks is excited to announce the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport... - January 12, 2023 - Teamworks
Author Steven M. Gareau's New Audiobook, "The Term Paper," Centers Around the Consequences of a Controversial Term Paper That Exposes the Dirty Politics Within America
Recent audiobook release “The Term Paper,” from Audiobook Network author Steven M. Gareau, follows a college student, Sam Garrison, as he deals with the consequences following his writing of a term paper that exposes the two-party system of America. After following the rabbit hole that leads to shocking discoveries, Sam must fear not only for his life, but the lives of his loved ones. - December 23, 2022 - Audiobook Network
BAMO, Renowned Interior Design Studio Expands with East Coast Office
BAMO, an award-winning interior design studio based in San Francisco, CA, has opened an office in Providence, RI to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the Northeast region. The firm has active projects along the East Coast: Boston, Providence, New York City, and Miami. - November 15, 2022 - BAMO
New Management at Teamworks Somerset Announces Major Renovations Underway
On September 28, Teamworks purchased its previously franchised Somerset location as well as the building where it operates. This is Teamworks’ seventh sport and recreation facility, in addition to its other businesses which include Five Star Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy (Acton, MA),... - October 12, 2022 - Teamworks
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki to Appear at Rhode Island Comic Con
In honor of their upcoming 10th anniversary, New England’s largest pop culture event Rhode Island Comic Con announced this week that Jared Padalecki and wife and fellow actress Genevieve Padalecki will headline the weekend celebration November 4-6, 2022. Executive Producer and starring in... - July 19, 2022 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Rhody Rug Stands with Ukraine; Creates Limited Edition Braided Rug to Support the Efforts in Ukraine
Rhody Rug, manufacturer of fine braided rugs since 1987 in Lincoln, RI, creates 2 limited edition rugs to support the efforts in Ukraine. For over 35 years, Rhody Rug has been manufacturing braided-texture area rugs and accessories with the highest quality standards in the industry. Rhody Rug... - June 21, 2022 - Rhody Rug
Ocean Research Project's Schooner Marie Tharp Stops in Newport Before Ambitious Maiden Voyage to Map Greenland's Uncharted Glacier Fjords
Schooner Marie Tharp stops in Newport area for final preparations before launching into a decadal ocean mapping campaign across the Arctic. Operated by the Ocean Research Project, Marie embarks on her maiden mission to Greenland led by Captain Matt Rutherford and Oceanographer Nicole Trenholm. - June 20, 2022 - Ocean Research Project
Assalone & Associates, LLC Announces New Managing Partner
Assalone & Associates, LLC today announced the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner. Her promotions became effective June 1, 2022. - June 01, 2022 - Assalone & Associates LLC
Rhode Island Woman Honored with Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Katrinkles founder and owner Katherine Westcott has been awarded the 2022 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. The Knight Award is a recognition of a successful small business owner that SCORE Rhode Island (ri.score.org) has worked with for many years. The award was presented by SCORE chapter co-chair James Mutschler. - May 04, 2022 - SCORE Rhode Island
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested by the Roman Catholic Church as a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. - January 31, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine Donates 100% of "No Show" Fees from 2021 to Adoption RI for Christmas Gifts
Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine donates $3,000 to Adoption RI to raise awareness this holiday season. - December 16, 2021 - Intellectual Medicine
Dr. Eugene Kramer, a Featured Guest in a New Interview Gave Insight Into His Entrepreneurial Activities
The Entrepreneur and Doctor of Chiropractic Tells It All in a New, Exciting Interview - December 08, 2021 - Dr. Eugene Kramer
RIHI’s Annual Marine Toys for Tots Collection is Back This Year
Rhode Island Home Improvement is excited to announce their holiday Marine Toys for Tots toy collection is back this year. The annual collection event at RIHI’s Showroom began December 2nd and will run through December 18th. RIHI’s goal as a drop off location is to collect new unwrapped... - December 08, 2021 - Rhode Island Home Improvement
Join Clean Ocean Access for Its Upcoming Land to Sea Speaker Series to Discuss "Eating with the Ecosystem"
Clean Ocean Access, a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, hosts another Land to Sea Speaker Series with Kate Masury on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to share the story of a place-based approach to sustaining New England's wild seafood. - December 01, 2021 - Clean Ocean Access
RDSI Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from US Department of Labor
RDSI, a 30 plus year company serving the defense industry, has earned a Gold Medallion from HIRE Vets for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining America's Heroes. - November 18, 2021 - Research and Development Solutions Inc.
Lakefront Living International, LLC Releases Feed for Leads Program to Assist Lakefront Real Estate Brokers Nationwide
Brokers can take advantage of Lakefrontliving.com’s lead generation power to obtain quality lakefront buyer and seller leads. - November 02, 2021 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Dr. Eugene Kramer's Scholarship Gives Back to Upcoming Medical Doctors
Dr. Eugene Announced his Scholarship for Future Doctors of America in a Meeting with Staff and Management. - October 30, 2021 - Dr. Eugene Kramer
Boat Injury Law Firm Gives Clients Free Tablets
Maritime injury law firm, Fulweiler llc believes clients need to be in contact with their attorney in order to obtain justice. Many clients cannot afford a smartphone or tablet which is why Fulweiler llc has started a program where it gives a free Android Tablet to its clients. It makes it easier to communicate and it's just the fair thing to do. www.saltwaterlaw.com - October 26, 2021 - Fulweiler llc
Mooby’s Pop Up Comes to Providence in Time for Historic Cast Reunion
Iconic fictional restaurant comes to life for Clerks movie fans in a pop up in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. - October 08, 2021 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Xtract and LYTX Partner
Lytx and Xtract Partner to Bring Advanced Accident Reporting and Real-time Reconstruction to Fleet Managers and the Insurance Claims Process. - September 09, 2021 - Xtract