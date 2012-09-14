PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020 Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard

Rhode Island Maritime Law Firm to Offer Free Wake-Hazard Education Seminar The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves. This spring seminar will be timed to open... - October 03, 2019 - Fulweiler llc

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

Temos Dental Standards Accredited by ISQua/IEEA Four New Accreditation Options Designed by Dentists for Dentists Global accreditation leader, Temos International, announced the accreditation of its dental standards by the prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua now IEEA). Developed in consultation with dental professionals, the ISQua accredited Temos Dental Standards offer tailored options... - July 30, 2019 - Temos International GmbH

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Book Release UnMade: Honor Loyalty Redemption May 10, 2019 release date for a remarkable new book by Joe Broadmeadow and Robert Walason. Walason, one of the most popular characters from Season 1 of Crimetown, relates his amazing story of descent into the world of a Mob enforcer and how he engineered his escape from the life. - April 29, 2019 - JEBWizard Publishing

Jazz Icon Freddy Cole Earns Fourth Grammy Award Nomination Legendary jazz singer and national treasure Freddy Cole earned his fourth Grammy Award Nomination from The Recording Academy as part of its 61st Annual Celebration. Cole was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for his 2018 recording 'My Mood Is You.' Big Noise has been working with Cole since 2006... - February 14, 2019 - Big Noise

CEQ Italia and QVExtra! International Host Memorable Dinner Parties to Celebrate High Quality European EVOO For key journalists, social media influencers, nutritionists who were part of the EU-supported Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) Consortium exclusive guest list, the dinner parties were a delicious learning experience - leaving little doubt that the best menus are always made with EVOO – and love...Altogether, the food, wine pairings, flavorful, luxurious EVOO, ambience, and the bonhomie “ingredients" combined to produce a lasting epicurean memory. - December 20, 2018 - CEQ Italia

With Support from the European Union, CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise Awareness of What Distinguishes Quality European Extra Virgin Olive Oil Two non-profit consortia, passionately dedicated to raising the standards of extra virgin olive oil produced in Spain and Italy respectively, QVExtra! International and CEQ Italia, have joined forces in a special campaign to share this knowledge with chefs and consumers. Spain and Italy - two of the best-known producers of high-quality extra virgin olive oil - possess a vast knowledge about what is superior EVOO. The initiative is financed by the EU. - December 03, 2018 - CEQ Italia

JEBWizard Publishing Announces the Release of a Compelling New Book by Former Mobster Jerry Tillinghast and Captain (Ret.) Joe Broadmeadow Debunking the Myth of the Mob Former Mob associate Jerry Tillinghast talks about his life as a member of the Patriarca Organized Crime family. Jerry details the true personal cost of life within the mob. Silent for over 40 years on loyalty to a now broken code, Jerry reveals for the first time the truth behind the murder that put him in prison for thirty years. Jerry was featured on the Crimetown Podcast Season 1. - November 13, 2018 - JEBWizard Publishing

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Merger of Award-Winning New England Trade Show, Marketing and Millwork Firms Intends to Help Their Clients Manage Their Brands in the Most Complete Way Possible As companies increasingly face the challenge of how to connect diverse audiences with brands across every touch point, consolidated creative groups with complementary visions, extensive resources and cultural synergies are providing the solution. Award-winning trade show exhibit firm, BlueHive Exhibits,... - June 05, 2018 - Paris Marketing

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Fecteau Announces Intent to Run for Pawtucket State Senate Seat Mr. Matt Fecteau, Army veteran and former State Senate candidate, intends to run for Pawtucket’s 8th District State Senate seat, currently held by incumbent Senator James Doyle. - December 04, 2017 - Matt Fecteau for Senate

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Forms Strategic Alliance for Expanded Health Care Practice in New England Prominent Massachusetts health care law attorney and litigator, Frank E. Reardon, joins Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara as Of Counsel. - November 02, 2017 - Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara

Revenue Coach Kristin Zhivago Launches Digital Marketing Management Company When asked about her new venture, Kristin says, “We call the company Zhivago Partners because that is what we do - we partner with clients who need our help, and a team of very professional and pleasant people - writers, project managers, digital marketing specialists - who work within our system to give clients what they need to grow.” The business launched in July with a number of clients and has already grown revenue by 50%. “Growing revenue is what we know how to do,” says Zhivago. - October 30, 2017 - Zhivago Partners

Cooley Group Launches Improved, Stand-Alone Awning Solution Weathertyte® PLUS - and its lightweight version Weathertyte PLUS Lite - is designed for use in awnings, pole banners, marine applications, canopies, umbrellas, garden furniture, and other specialty applications. The product is the premier alternative to woven acrylics currently in the market and features a softer hand, superior strength, and bolder, deeper image quality. It will be officially launched at the IFAI Expo 2017 in New Orleans, LA (September 26-29). - September 20, 2017 - Cooley Group

Nate Goodman, San Diego Teen, Wins Diller Tikkun Olam Award for His Work in Film & Community Service Nate Goodman won a highly selective scholarship given to only 15 teens nationwide for his extensive film work promoting charitable organizations such as Resurf, Jitli, the Jewish Federation, and others. Nate and his family were flown to San Francisco for the award ceremony on 8/28 to officially accept the $36000.00 scholarship he can use at his discretion. Nate was the only student to be awarded this prize in all of Southern California including LA and San Diego. - September 08, 2017 - Nate Goodman

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

American-Japanese Guest House Voted in as One of the Top 10 Eco-Friendly Hotels for 2017 Only nominee in Massachusetts, Shirakaba Guest House, came in 4th in USA Today's 2017 10Best Eco-Friendly Hotels Contest. - August 17, 2017 - Shirakaba Guest House

Chimney Champs Opens New Location in Westerly, RI Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island. "We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some time... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC

RI Law Firm Celebrates Independence Day by Re-Opening Their Office in Middletown, RI d'Oliveira & Associates is re-opening their Middletown, RI office July , 2017 after renovations to the building. - July 01, 2017 - d'Oliveira & Associates

DBS Building Solutions 5th Janitorial Services Location in Pennsylvania DBS Building Solutions Opens 5th Location. - May 20, 2017 - DBS Building Solutions

Zia Learning Announces Results of Personalized Learning PD Model, Demonstrating Increased Student Pass, Proficiency and Achievement Rates Personalized learning is sweeping the nation as the latest education trend, but one company says it's more than just a fad. They believe it's the way teachers will teach and students will learn in the future, and are working across the US to prepare schools for this innovative education environment. - April 20, 2017 - Zia Learning

Elliot Ricci's "Comin' Out of the Bushes" is a Political Parody Spanning Two Presidential Elections. This Song is About Character Flaws in Certain Candidates. Comin' out of the Bushes is a political parody song and video that reminds us to vote with our conscience. The clever lyrics remind us that "character" does matter when you want to hold the most powerful position in the U.S. Elliot Ricci is a singer/songwriter who is a self-taught piano player. In Comin' Out of the Bushes, Elliot is being silly and playful, bringing light to a serious subject. But in his usual, fabulous performances audience members constantly tell him, "You should be in Vegas!" - October 29, 2016 - Elliot "Rockin" Ricci

DeCotis Insurance Associates Welcomes New Team Member Carissa Olink to Providence Office DeCotis Insurance Associates welcomes the recent addition of Carissa Olink to their Providence office. Carissa joins the surplus and specialty insurance agency as a Sales Producer, adding her extensive 10 years of insurance experience to the organization. - October 22, 2016 - DeCotis Insurance

Oil Mixes with Solar on Main Street - Kent County Saves Program Launch Kent County Saves’ unique plan is designed to help the community in Rhode Island hedge against rising utility costs by owning their own renewable energy system and getting paid for it, not only through local and federal solar incentives, but $500-$2,500 in additional Oil Fuel Credits for home heating. - September 29, 2016 - WattSun Solar

Superb Being: Making a Splash in the Hip-Hop/Pop Community Indie artist Superb Being releases a single called "No One Compares ft. Justin Bieber" in attempts to create a Buzz for his upcoming debut entitled "A Grand Entrance (The Debut)." Although there is no set date for the album release, he has released the cover art. No One Compares is a vivid tale of boy meets girl and becomes infatuated. Superb Being is a hopeless romantic, who mentions things like wining and dinning his mate. - April 15, 2016 - Actualll E. (The Winning Circle) LLC

RI Law Firm 2016 Annual College Scholarship Contest d'Oliveira & Associates announces their 2016 College Scholarship Essay Contest. The essay topic is persuading young people about the Dangers of Texting and Driving and the deadline to submit applications is July 29, 2016. - April 09, 2016 - d'Oliveira & Associates

Book About Employee Engagement Named One of the Top 5 Leadership Books of the Year "Otherwise Engaged" by John Guaspari has been selected as one of the top five leadership books published last year by Leadership and Management Books, a brand of The Book Review Company. The book is available from most storefront and online bookstores. Visit mavenhousepress.com/our-books/otherwise-engaged for more information about the book or to read an excerpt. - March 24, 2016 - Maven House Press

"Otherwise Engaged" Nominated as Leadership Book of the Year 2016 "Otherwise Engaged," written by John Guaspari and published by Maven House Press, is one of twenty top leadership books published last year nominated by Leadership and Management Books, a brand of The Book Review Company, to be the Leadership Book of the Year 2016. - February 10, 2016 - Maven House Press

Personal Injury Lawyer d’Oliveira & Associates Moves to South Kingstown, RI d’Oliveira & Associates have relocated their North Kingstown, RI personal injury law firm location to South Kingstown, RI to better serve the South County area. - September 15, 2015 - d'Oliveira & Associates

YotMe - First Public App for Private Parties Launched at Celebrity Packed Events for New York Fashion Week What's next in the new sharing economy? YotMe is the first social App in the sharing economy. YotMe opens the doors to previously off-limits social events as Hosts publish their private functions to the YotMe community and then hand select Guests that have requested to join the fun. Based on profiles and public ratings, Hosts can cultivate an extra-ordinary event with unending potential diversity. - September 11, 2015 - YotMe

LLLL.domains is an Exclusive Online Portal That Gives Access to Unique Domain Names That Are 4 Letters Long LLLL.domains specializes as a platform for auctioning domain names that are only four letters in length and helps business owners get access to their favorite acronym domains at a much faster pace with a lot less hassle. - September 09, 2015 - Resell Domains, LLC

State of the Cloud Report Released by the Cloud Era Institute The Cloud Era Institute is a research and learning organization for managers. Founded in 2014 by president and revenue coach Kristin Zhivago, author of Roadmap to Revenue: How to Sell the Way Your Customers Want to Buy, and CEO Joe Mckenna, who, as the president of a background check company, used cloud-based technologies to increase revenue and cut costs. Both founders have been providing custom instruction to companies wishing to take full advantage of the power of the cloud. - August 19, 2015 - Cloud Era Institute

d’Oliveira & Associates Crowns Winner of 2015 College Scholarship Essay Contest George Washington University Law School student, Michelle Ramus, wins 2015 d’Oliveira & Associates college scholarship contest. Submitted best essay for persuading young people on the dangers of drinking and driving. - August 19, 2015 - d'Oliveira & Associates

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC is Awarded Bid for Information Technology Services Contract for the City of Lynn School Department, Lynn, MA. VoDaVi Technologies, LLC, an industry leading provider of Voice, Data & Video Technology Solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Bid for Information Technology (IT) Services Contract for the for the City of Lynn School Department, Lynn, MA. VoDaVi Technologies provides IT services for Government and Educational Organizations, Municipalities, Non-Profits and Commercial Businesses ranging in size from small to enterprise. - July 29, 2015 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC

d’Oliveira & Associates 2015 Annual College Scholarship Contest d’Oliveira & Associates $1,000 college scholarship application deadline is July 30, 2015. - July 03, 2015 - d'Oliveira & Associates

PURVIS Systems Appoints New Executive Leaders PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated

Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team Side-by-Side with Real Estate Magnate Barbara Corcoran Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team side-by-side with real estate magnate Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Hit Show Shark Tank. - September 26, 2014 - Nathan Clark and associates

Design Your Own Characters for 3D Printing on Your iPhone Modio, the app that lets you design your own characters for 3D printing is now available on iPhone bringing more characters, new parts and a call for creativity. - September 25, 2014 - Modio Inc.

Ready Pac Strengthens Executive Leadership Team New executives bring unique CPG experience and successful track record of executing innovative, high-growth strategies. - May 15, 2014 - O’Neill Consulting Group