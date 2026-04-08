Maritime injury law firm, Fulweiler llc believes clients need to be in contact with their attorney in order to obtain justice. Many clients cannot afford a smartphone or tablet which is why Fulweiler llc has started a program where it gives a free Android Tablet to its clients. It makes it easier to communicate and it's just the fair thing to do. www.saltwaterlaw.com - October 26, 2021 - Fulweiler llc