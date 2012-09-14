PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Instacollective Shakes Up Instagram Marketing Instacollective takes a different approach to Instagram Marketing. Instacollective was created in June 2019 and expanded, adding its first contractor in August 2019. Instacollective is run by Vince Martellacci, who got into Instagram through activism. - November 04, 2019 - Instacollective

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Zero Compromises: a New Era of Mobile Banking That Combines a Premium Debit-Style Experience with Credit Card Rewards Zerocard offers up to 3.0% cash back on all qualified purchases; enables users to track spending, make payments and more through one seamless app. - July 30, 2019 - Zero Financial

Raymond Bollinger Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Raymond Bollinger of Point Richmond, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of upholstery and soft goods manufacturing and installation. About Raymond Bollinger Raymond... - July 23, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Eyvo, Inc. Announce New Small Business Edition of Their Procurement SaaS Platform & Attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo Eyvo, Inc., a California based supplier of state-of-the-art procurement platform software, today announced the launch of the new Small Business Edition (SBE) of their SaaS procurement platform for supply chain management ahead of their attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo on August 22, 2019. - July 22, 2019 - Eyvo, Inc.

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Systems at Holy Spirit Church & School - East Bay Church & School Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 68.6 kW DC solar system at Holy Spirit Church and an 89.6 kW DC solar system on the adjoining Holy Spirit School in Fremont, CA. - May 24, 2019 - SolarCraft

Yardstick Management Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Several Talented Senior Consultants Yardstick Management Welcomes Jeana Brown, Melanie Calhoun and Gil Rodriguez to Leadership Team. - May 18, 2019 - Yardstick Management LLC

The Zalkin Law Firm Responds to California Catholic Dioceses Victims Compensation Fund Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

J.P. Morgan and Bora Payment Systems Debut New Payment Automation Technology Bora Payment Systems, operating under a strategic collaboration agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase bank will now provide advanced payment processing technology to automate delivery of J.P. Morgan's Single-Use Accounts (SUA) payments. - May 07, 2019 - Bora Payment Systems, LLC

BookBildr Revolutionizes Custom Picture Books Creation BookBildr.com makes it possible for anyone to create custom picture books for children using drag & drop, ready-made illustrations, Google fonts, and more. - April 30, 2019 - BookBildr

Next Step Partners with Santa Clara County Housing Authority Next Step’s science-backed behavioral marketing techniques will be used to help more low-income families access affordable housing. - April 11, 2019 - Next Step

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at St. Anne Church - East Bay Church One of Many to Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 133 kW DC solar system at St. Anne Catholic Church in Byron, CA. The system is designed to provide over 90% of their annual electrical needs for the church facilities. St. Anne is reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - April 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

IndieGo Publishing Announces the Release of "Daisy Has Autism," by Aaron J. Wright, a One-of-a-Kind Book About Autism & Special Needs Education In honor of World Autism Month, IndieGo Publishing is proud to announce the release of "Daisy Has Autism," by Aaron J. Wright, a work of creative nonfiction that serves as an act of public participation and a call to action. "Daisy Has Autism" is the story of one family’s harrowing experience with public special education and their struggles to educate their daughter according to her unique needs. - April 08, 2019 - INDIEGO Publishing

Teckost.com Launches Online IT Procurement Intelligence Product for Businesses to Find Best Prices for IT Hardware & Software Teckost is an exclusive search engine for IT Hardware & Software, IT Cost discovery & IT Procurement Intelligence Software for businesses. It’s a domain specific tool, cutting across industry lines. According to Gartner, the overall annual Global IT spend is $3.8 Trillion, and a tool like... - April 07, 2019 - Teckost.com

The Next Generation "IrisVision 3.0" Launched to Help the Visually Impaired and Legally Blind See Again IrisVision, a California-based startup, recently released "IrisVision 3.0," an updated version of a revolutionary low vision solution introduced a couple of years ago. This new release, being referred as "The Next Generation IrisVision," packs a handful of innovative solutions, further... - April 07, 2019 - IrisVision

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

NetForce Global Announces Major Leadership Transition NetForce Global®, a trusted leader in wholesale international background screening, announced today a major transition among their leadership team. Fred Giles, company President, said, “Our founder and CEO, Ed Etzel will changeover to the Chairman role of our newly formed Corporate Board effective... - February 05, 2019 - NetForce Global

AGIF Brings Small Non-Profit Four New Donors in One Day The social media initiatives of the Auerbach Global Impact Foundation (AGIF; www.theAGIF.org), helped a small nonprofit gain four new donors on one day. The AGIF advances the missions of all other nonprofits to help them succeed because 50,000 fail every year. - February 04, 2019 - Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation

SF International Festival Announces Full Schedule for "The Path to Democracy" 2019 Performance Program The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) is pleased to reveal the full schedule of performances for the 2019 Festival that will run from May 23 – June 2 and have as a central theme The Path to Democracy. As the dark clouds of nationalism and fascism re-assert themselves on the global... - February 04, 2019 - San Francisco International Arts Festival

Cristina Varner Promoted to Life Science National Practice Leader ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today the promotion of Cristina Varner to Life Science National Practice Leader. ABD saw significant overall expansion and exceptional performance in 2018, due in large part to the growth and expertise of the Life Science Practice. ABD’s Life Science... - January 16, 2019 - ABD Insurance and Financial Services

2018 Culver City Film Festival Celebrated Indie Filmmaking, New Crop of Film Talent The 2018 Culver City Film Festival screened over 250 independent films from around the world. The festival celebrated the art of filmmaking showcasing at the Cinemark 18 and XD. - January 06, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

Galileo Announces Winners of First Ever Spark Innovation Scholarship Three university students who are aspiring educators have been awarded Galileo Learning’s first ever Spark Innovation Scholarship. Each winning student will receive $1000 to apply to their own educational endeavors. This year’s winners are Salina Ibrahim of Loyola University in Chicago, Thanh-Nguyen Nguyen of University of California, Davis and Mayrna Dababneh of Northwestern University. - December 22, 2018 - Galileo Learning

Carnival Cinemas Implements Rooftop Solar from ENACT SYSTEMS Carnival Cinemas, one of India’s largest chains of movie theatres, has partnered with ENACT to implement Rooftop Solar on several of its facilities as part of a nationwide plan. - December 20, 2018 - ENACT SYSTEMS

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

Outdoor Afro Welcomes Ashley Williams, Global Marketing Director of KEEN, to Its Board of Directors Outdoor Afro, a national non-profit whose mission is to create and inspire Black leadership in nature, just announced its newest board member, Ashley Williams, Senior Director, Global Marketing KEEN, Inc. (KEEN). KEEN and Williams have been long-standing supporters of Outdoor Afro. Williams has spent... - December 11, 2018 - Outdoor Afro

OVIE LLC Offers a New Customizable Design for the Piggy Bank The classic savings bank has been given an exciting update in design and personal expression by OVIE. The sleek modern design of the OVIE Bank can be customized to inspire a variety of savings goals. The included non-toxic dry chalk markers are used to personalize the fund title. This unique take on the traditional savings bank will become a favorite for those wishing to stay motivated, showcase their creativity, and watch their saving grow. - December 10, 2018 - OVIE LLC

American Diabetes Association Recognizes iHEAR® Medical as a National Strategic Partner to Improve the Lives of Millions Affected by Diabetes & Hearing Loss iHEAR® Medical will support the American Diabetes Association’s mission to improve the lives of the growing number of Americans affected by diabetes and hearing loss. - November 12, 2018 - iHEAR Medical

New, Unique Nonprofit Helps Other Nonprofits to Succeed and Thrive Of the around 1 million public charities in the US alone, over 50,000 fail each year. That is a tremendous loss of time, talent and opportunities to all communities. The unique, new Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation (AGIF; www.theAGIF.org) provides comprehensive programs and methods to help non-profits worldwide -- especially small and medium ones -- reverse this trend and instead succeed and thrive. - November 08, 2018 - Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation

"Christmas Time Once Again" "Christmastime Once Again," is a fresh, new Christmas duet from independent songwriter, Kiki Stack, featuring the talent of R&B vocalists, Tony Lindsay, and Lisa Leuschner. - October 31, 2018 - Dream Posse

WishYoo Launches with Mission to Change the Way We Celebrate Worldwide WishYoo is a digital platform that allows users to celebrate and share special days in a creative and engaging way. Unlike a regular e-card, WishYoo invites families, friends, colleagues or the general public to commonly send a handwritten card to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, appreciation day and any other event. - October 20, 2018 - More Trees, Inc.

Wayne S. Hill Appointed as SVP to Lead ABD Life, Wealth, and Disability Practice ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today the appointment of Wayne S. Hill as Senior Vice President of the ABD Life, Wealth, and Disability Practice. With more than 15 years of wealth management experience, Wayne and his team will partner with clients to develop personal wealth strategies. ABD... - October 09, 2018 - ABD Insurance and Financial Services

The AGIF Appoints Michael A. Krafft to Its Board and as Treasurer Philip B. Auerbach, President and Founder of the Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation (AGIF) announces the appointment of Michael A. Krafft to the organization’s Board of Directors and as its Treasurer. Just launched officially in late August 2018, the Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation (AGIF; www.theAGIF.org) presents a unique, comprehensive, one-stop resource for all nonprofits to advance and enhance their missions because half of them (1.5 million in the US) fail within three to five years. - September 27, 2018 - Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation

Global4PL CEO Sergio Retamal Profiled on the Cover of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine Sergio Retamal was profiled on the cover of the magazine after being awarded one of the top pros to know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine eleven times in the past 14 years. - September 13, 2018 - Global4PL

NetForce Global Announces New Corporate Board NetForce Global®, a trusted leader in wholesale international background screening, announced today their newly appointed Corporate Board. Board Chair and company co-founder, Ed Etzel, said, “Our new board is comprised of industry experts, with the purpose of providing guidance to address rapidly... - September 12, 2018 - NetForce Global

Yardstick Management Hires Aida Mariam to Lead Its Community Engagement Business Aida Mariam is an exceptional results-driven leader. Her breadth and depth of experience spans public affairs, community organizing, campaign management, design thinking and community development. Because of her strong leadership and management skills she has achieved the following results: - Designed... - September 08, 2018 - Yardstick Management LLC

TFC Title Loans' New Los Angeles Location TFC Title Loans announce that they have moved into an amazing new suite at 3055 Wilshire #530 Los Angeles, CA 90010. - August 31, 2018 - TFC Title Loans

The Super Mini-Emulator VAXEL Adds UltraScale to Its Lineup Boosting the DUT Block Size to 6 Million Gates VAXEL is a market proven Super Mini-Emulator using FPGA evaluation boards. It has full capabilities for RTL design verification and yet the license is very affordable. Major Japanese OEMs are equipping all their RTL designers with VAXEL and saving weeks and months from their ASIC development projects. - August 20, 2018 - VAXEL Incorporated

EZCare Clinic Now Offers ADD or ADHD Treatment. Diagnostic Exam for New Patients and Prescription Refills Available Today. EZCare Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide treatment for ADD or ADHD to qualified patients. New patient diagnostic exams and ADD and ADHD treatment and prescriptions today. - August 06, 2018 - EzCare Medical Clinic