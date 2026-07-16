California: Oakland News
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
San Francisco Author William Sauro Publishes Legal Thriller "The Frame" Set in the City
Longtime San Francisco resident William Sauro has added a new chapter to his career with the publication of his novel The Frame, a legal thriller set against the backdrop of the city he has called home for decades. - March 15, 2026 - William Sauro
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702
Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence. - January 09, 2026 - RituStudio
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
The Nation's Longest-Running Cannabis Dispensary Commemorates 26 Years of Service with Sales, Swag, and Music on Halloween
Berkeley Patients Group Dispensary Celebrates 26 Years with Community Appreciation Event - October 31, 2025 - Berkeley Patients Group
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy of Albany, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health and... - October 29, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
A Historic Milestone: Life Chiropractic College West Celebrates the Investiture of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian as Its Fourth President
On Friday, October 10, 2025, Life Chiropractic College West proudly hosted the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian, D.C., formally recognizing his appointment as the institution’s fourth President. The event marked both a moment of celebration and a powerful symbol of the... - October 25, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture
Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding. - September 07, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking
Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement. - August 13, 2025 - Secure Investment Management
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Messersmith’s Newly Released "Orion’s Belt" is a Compelling Blend of Astronomy and Biblical Reflection Exploring the Majesty of Orion
“Orion’s Belt: What Are the Odds? Cosmic Coincidence or Divine Design? Orion Constellation: An Astronomical/Biblical Perspective of the Majestic Constellation, Orion, and a Few Celestial Neighbors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Messersmith is an engaging exploration of the Orion constellation through the lens of both scientific wonder and spiritual insight. - July 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Renz Julian Drops New Single "She Get Low," Featuring Drake
Bay Area artist Renz Julian drops new single, album, & documentary movie. - June 09, 2025 - Renz Julian
2025 Silicon Valley Cancer Technology Conference
The first Cancer Therapy Tech Conference will be held at the Stanford Faculty Club on July 17 and will feature panels and presentations of cutting-edge advancements in cancer treatment technology. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels, pitches, and networking opportunities with industry experts. - June 01, 2025 - Cancer Therapy Startups
Bank-Ordered Online Auction of Pomella Restaurant Equipment – Oakland, CA
Premium Commercial Kitchen Assets Sell to the Highest Bidder - June 01, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Life West President Dr. Ron Oberstein Takes Top ICA Honor in Chiropractic
With immense pride, Life Chiropractic College West shares the news that its President, Dr. Ron Oberstein, has been honored as the ICA Chiropractor of the Year—the highest award presented annually by the International Chiropractors Association (ICA). The award was conferred on April 4, 2025,... - April 29, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Marsha Goodman Featured in Full-Page Article in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Marsha Goodman of Walnut Creek, California will be featured in a full-page spread in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. This distinguished recognition celebrates her achievements and contributions in the field of art. Goodman will be showcased in magazine, alongside other accomplished... - April 17, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Team USA Athlete Noah Jaffe Appointed to Board of Directors of Nonprofit WAWOS
2024 Paralympian, Silver and Bronze medalist Noah Jaffe joins WAWOS, a National Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Nonprofit - April 14, 2025 - WAWOS
Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj Named Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj of San Ramon, California has been named Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the beauty and cosmetics industry. - April 10, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Carlton Senior Living Celebrates 40 Years of Service with Founders, Families, and Community-Wide Events
Last week, Carlton Senior Living proudly celebrated 40 years of service with a weeklong series of events across its 11 communities throughout Northern California. More than just a milestone, the anniversary was a moving tribute to the people, purpose, and passion that have shaped Carlton since its founding in 1985. - April 03, 2025 - Carlton Senior Living
Scott Mitnick is Honored by Top 100 Registry as the 2025 Civil Services Professional of the Year
Scott Mitnick is due to be featured in the 2025 Top 100 Registry, and is being honored as the 2025 Civil Services Professional of the Year for his work as the Town Manager of Moraga, California. - April 02, 2025 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
California Coast Credit Union Offers Financial Assistance to Members Impacted by So Cal Fires
California Coast Credit Union is offering loan relief options to homeowners affected by wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Cal Coast, one of the longest serving credit unions in Southern California, is making emergency loans, loan modifications, no-cost loan payment deferral plans, and other... - January 16, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Francisco Barriga’s New Book, "Growing Up Beaner," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey Towards Achieving His Personal American Dream
Recent release “Growing Up Beaner” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Francisco Barriga is poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life, from his humble beginnings in Colima, Mexico to his life in America, and the insurmountable odds and struggles he faced along the road to pursuing his dreams. - January 09, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Bay Area Indie Romantic Comedy Filmed on iPhone to Have California Premiere at San Francisco Short Film Festival on October 23 at Beloved 4 Star Theater
After a sold-out premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Eat Surf Love, an ultra-low-budget film shot on iPhones, returns home to the San Francisco Short Film Festival. In this love-hate letter to San Francisco starring Tyler Ritter, Molly Wood, and Laura Yumi Snell, a writer and a surfer navigate the murky waters of a first date, while a podcaster tracks their “meet awkward" and places their encounter into the context of contemporary Bay Area life. - October 14, 2024 - Eat Surf Love Productions LLC
Bi-Coastal Designer Nicole Yee of NY Interiors Earns Top Honors at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards
Bay Area Interior Designer Nicole Yee once again named "Designer of the Year" in multiple categories: Luxury Kitchen first runner up and first place winner Sustainable Design. - October 11, 2024 - NY Interiors
Author Connie B. Drumm’s New Book, "Please Love Me," is a Meaningful Children’s Story That Helps Young Readers Understand What It’s Like to Go Through Life with Blindness
Recent release “Please Love Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Connie B. Drumm is an impactful children’s book that introduces ten-year-old Tommy, living with blindness that desires his own service dog to feel accepted. - October 08, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory. The California cannabis regulatory authority has... - October 07, 2024 - West Coast Cure
Ecology Center to Host Special Screening of “Between the Sun and the Sidewalk” to Support Berkeley Soda Tax
On November 5, it's Berkeley Vs Big Soda…again. In 2014, Berkeley championed the first successful US campaign to tax sugary drink companies and support health equity. In the following years it spread to Oakland, San Francisco, Albany, and jumped states to Philidelpia, PA and Boulder CO. In... - September 17, 2024 - Ecology Center
New Partnership: Luminoso and KAPS Group
We are delighted to announce the partnership agreement between the KAPS Group, a long-time leader in text analytics/semantic AI consulting services for enterprise data-driven solutions, and Luminoso, a leading sentiment analysis company, whose Daylight software, a powerful but easy to use sentiment analysis tool. - August 29, 2024 - KAPS Group
RFD America Presents: Historic Crocker Highlands Home with Rich Chinese Heritage Hits the Market
RFD America is proud to present 858 Rosemount Road, a historic and elegant estate in Oakland's Crocker Highlands neighborhood. This unique property is steeped in Chinese-American history. - August 29, 2024 - RFD Apex America
R. Schaublin & Associates Lands in the Bay Area, Bringing Next-Level Bookkeeping to Startups and Entrepreneurs
R. Schaublin & Associates, a leading bookkeeping firm established in 2010, has announced its expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area. Known for its expertise in payroll, tax preparation, and financial analysis, the firm aims to support local startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions. Founder Robert Schaublin emphasizes the firm's commitment to helping clients streamline operations and make data-driven decisions in the dynamic Bay Area business environment. - August 15, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Watch Me Grow, Inc. Hosts 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway
Watch Me Grow, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and encouraging children, families, and communities, is proud to announce the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. This impactful event will take place on August 10 at City Park, 425 Alabama Street in Vallejo, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. - July 25, 2024 - Watch Me Grow, Inc.