Washington: Seattle-Bellevue-Everett News
Ballard Natural Gas Service Expands Offerings with New Plumbing Services
Ballard Natural Gas Service is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include professional plumbing solutions, providing customers with even more comprehensive home comfort and maintenance services from a company they have trusted for more than 30 years. Since 1993, Ballard... - August 03, 2026 - Ballard Natural Gas Service
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
For Decades, Addicts Have Been Told They Failed Recovery. What If Recovery Has Been Failing Them?
In new book Triple Modular Recovery, author Dan Shreve argues that addiction treatment has been missing something more fundamental than another recovery method: its first comprehensive recovery framework. - July 23, 2026 - Dan Shreve
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution. - July 08, 2026 - Rust Wood Trading Music Empire
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June. - June 19, 2026 - Paula Boggs Band
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
Gulfport Native and Animal Planet Alum Daniel “DannyBoo” James III Returns to TV with Creator-Owned Travel Series “Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends” Premiering Sep 30
After a 14-year break from screens, Animal Planet and ABC alum Daniel "DannyBoo" James III is back, this time as creator and owner. His unscripted travel series Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo Production official site, built on real friendships, first-time travel, and a long-arc creator-owned format. - June 18, 2026 - DannyBoo Productions
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
NutraBoom Emerges Winner of Innov8League 4.0 Global Innovation Challenge
NutraBoom, an innovative venture focused on advancing nutrition and wellness through accessible, science-driven solutions, has emerged as the overall winner of Innov8League 4.0, a prestigious global innovation program dedicated to identifying, supporting, and accelerating high-potential... - June 11, 2026 - Innov8League
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
RP Books & Media Spotlights Before the Machines Decide, a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Capability, and the Future of Human-Centered Intelligence
A timely, human-centered guide to AI, judgment, and the inner capabilities people need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. - May 05, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Prowess Consulting’s Analysis Finds Open, Modular AI Data Platforms Better Support Enterprise AI at Scale Than Closed, Storage-Embedded Designs
Prowess Consulting’s technical brief compares Dell AI Data Platform with VAST AI OS, revealing that open, modular platforms like the Dell Technologies solution can better support enterprise AI scalability and efficiency. The study shows that Dell Technologies’ approach reduces integration effort and accelerates analytics, while closed, storage centric models can create challenges as organizations scale. - April 17, 2026 - Prowess Consulting
RP Books & Audio Releases Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage, a New Book by William R. Stanek on AI, Work, and the Future of Human Value
New book speaks directly to a growing public concern: as AI transforms work, what will make human beings indispensable? - April 07, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Twenty-Five Years Later, the Gates to Ruin Mist Open Again
RP Books & Audio marks the 25th anniversary of Robert Stanek’s fantasy world with a complete and uncut legacy edition of "Winds of Change." - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation. - March 13, 2026 - Merrill Keating
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
YogaFaith Launches the World's First Christian, Bible-Based Sound Therapy Certification Program
YOGAFAITH Breaks New Ground with a Comprehensive, Jesus-Focused Sound Healing Curriculum - February 27, 2026 - YogaFaith
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Let Mommy Sleep Brings Expert Overnight Newborn Care to Seattle
Let Mommy Sleep, a national provider of overnight newborn care and postpartum support, now serves Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and the Eastside. Led by an RN with 10+ years of home health experience, the team of night nannies provides hands-on newborn care, safe sleep guidance and personalized family support. - February 08, 2026 - Let Mommy Sleep
America’s Chief Happiness Officer Brooklyn Dicent Debuts "Be Undeniable" Method at TEDxSpokane to Combat Workplace Burnout
Renowned keynote speaker Brooklyn Dicent delivered a powerful TEDx talk titled "Change Your Mind," introducing her "Be Undeniable" framework. The presentation provided a roadmap for professionals to conquer the "Sunday Scaries" and reclaim personal agency, leaving an audience of leaders and professionals moved to tears. - February 02, 2026 - Brooklyn Dicent
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
Pharmacy XD Launches Nationally Licensed Direct-to-Patient Mail Order Pharmacy and Distribution Platform - Headquartered in Florida’s Fastest-Growing Healthcare Corridor
Pharmacy XD LLC, a fully licensed Florida Department of Health–approved national mail order pharmacy and distribution facility, today officially announces its direct-to-patient (DTP) platform. Positioned in the heart of one of Florida’s most dynamic healthcare and life sciences... - January 08, 2026 - Pharmacy XD LLC
French American School of Puget Sound Appoints Barbara Martin as Next Head of School
The French American School of Puget Sound (FASPS) announced today the appointment of Barbara Martin as its next Head of School, effective July 1, 2026. Ms. Martin will succeed Eric Thuau, who will complete his tenure at the end of the 2025–2026 academic year. - December 19, 2025 - FASPS
Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting. - December 16, 2025 - Vereo Partners
Seattle & Los Angeles Telehealth Therapy for Anxiety, Perinatal, Postpartum, and Infertility Support- Now Taking New Clients
Molly Reback, MSW, LICSW, offers virtual therapy for clients ages 16+ in Seattle and Los Angeles, specializing in anxiety management with a focus on perinatal and postpartum transitions and fertility challenges. She is now taking new clients and adding additional clinic days. - December 02, 2025 - Molly Reback Therapy PLLC
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
FLAMGP Provides Market Analysis and Outlines Institutional Risk-Management Approach
On Monday, bitcoin briefly moved above the $88,000 mark. The recovery follows last week’s decline, though digital asset markets continue to show caution. Global traders are assessing the recent sell-off, and Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), in an official statement, analyzed current... - November 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Christine Abato Joins Team at Merit Investment Bank as Managing Director
Merit Investment Bank, a leading middle market investment bank, announces Christine Abato joins as Managing Director. - November 14, 2025 - Merit Investment Bank