The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music
The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali was recognized at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Americas Awards Reception. - November 12, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company
Denali's Award-Winning Managed Mobile Services Deliver Exceptional Results for Enterprise Clients - October 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia
Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.
AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Melissa J. Flick of Brinnon, Washington has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the restaurant field.
About Melissa J. Flick, President
Melissa... - September 07, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity
Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC
Iberian Traveler offers Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls in 2020. Join Iberian Traveler for an unparalleled experience; the opening ceremony, “el chupinazo,” the running of the bulls each morning beginning July 7th, and the “pobre de mí,” the solemn candlelight ceremony at midnight on July 14th marking the end of the fiesta. - August 04, 2019 - Iberian Traveler
BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category.
In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa
Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group
Independent Seattle film production company Devotional Studios has announced their first feature length film My Evenings with Thomas. The subversive science fiction musical stars actor Joseph le Compte, who is best known for films Moose (2015) and Sudsy Slim Rides Again (2018). Taking place in a netherworld beach town, Thomas is terrorized by an intergalactic Mayan alien king who knows no boundary. The film will be director Kenji Harman's debut feature. - July 22, 2019 - Devotional Studios
Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce Lindsey Arrasmith to its team of specialized counselors. Lindsey will be responsible for working with teens and adults seeking treatment for trauma, anxiety, PTSD and related chemical addictions. - June 26, 2019 - Bellevue Family Counseling
Bellevue Family Counseling welcomes Erin Manhardt to its team of specialized counselors. Erin will be responsible for working with teens seeking help and support for anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, social stressors, relationships and other common challenges teens face. - June 26, 2019 - Bellevue Family Counseling
Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Blink Device Company announced today that the TwitchView™ quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitor now integrates with most major electronic medical records (EMR). Commercially available in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, the TwitchView™ neuromuscular TOF monitor uses electromyography... - June 04, 2019 - Blink Device Company
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business.
“After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Washington state honors New Orleans Bounce and twerking with a proclamation led by the Seattle Twerkshop. Governor Jay Inslee signed New Orleans Bounce Day proclamation for New Orleans Bounce on June 1, 2019. To commemorate, Seattle Twerkshop will be holding events throughout Washington. - May 26, 2019 - Seattle Twerkshop
Momma Lynn LLC announces it will merge existing music-related businesses with film, streaming television, and unique internet content creation to form Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE). - May 21, 2019 - Momma Lynn Entertainment
Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging
MDmetrix will use funds to expand its AI capabilities and add key hires to its Seattle-based headquarters. - May 14, 2019 - MDmetrix
Deviceworx Technologies Inc. (Deviceworx), an Internet of Things (IoT) focused device-centric engineering firm, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with iLink Systems Inc. (iLink), a systems integrator that has extensive experience in developing and deploying cloud-based IoT solutions. iLink... - May 08, 2019 - Deviceworx Technologies Inc.
Seattle Mariners, fans, and supporters for the fight against Alzheimer’s will unite for an elite8 style corn hole tournament featuring sixteen Mariners, competing to raise the most money 4MOM. Proceeds will then benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event is organized by the 4MOM Charity, founded by Braden Bishop of the Seattle Mariners. - May 03, 2019 - 4MOM
Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group
Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
On a mission to ensure aerospace suppliers of all sizes are prepared to compete at a new level for the next wave of aerospace programs, XD Innovation announces a new set of affordable cloud-ready packaged solutions for the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. - April 03, 2019 - XD Innovation
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 29, 2019 - Impec Group
Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services
The Aquarian Tabernacle Church (ATC), an International Wiccan Church, is elevating a new Archpriest into its ranks after 5 years of being without one when the previous Archpriest passed away. Rt. Rev. Dusty Dionne, who has been a High Priest within the ATC for over almost a decade, will be elevated this... - March 08, 2019 - The Aquarian Tabernacle Church
MessageSolution launches its new MSecurity System to provide Ransomware protection and email content security. Leveraging its compliance email and file archiving advanced eDiscovery technologies, MSecurity System delivers effective, proactive protection of corporate intellectual properties and privacy information for General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Compliance. - March 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
CRN Names Denali to 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category - February 28, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
In advance of the upcoming MWC19, Cryptorefills expands its partnership network enabling access to over 600 Mobile Network Operators globally. Mobile phone credit is used for airtime, for data traffic and is increasingly used for mobile payments and remittance. Cryptorefills today enables its users to purchase mobile phone prepaid credit and data bundles using Bitcoin and other Altcoins across 600 mobile operators in over 150 countries. - February 22, 2019 - Cryptorefills
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration