MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Names Denali Advanced Integration Enterprise & Service Provider Partner of the Year Denali was recognized at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Americas Awards Reception. - November 12, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Melissa J. Flick, President Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Melissa J. Flick of Brinnon, Washington has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the restaurant field. About Melissa J. Flick, President Melissa... - September 07, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity

Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC

The Running of the Bulls 2020, Eight Days of the Encierro Iberian Traveler offers Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls in 2020. Join Iberian Traveler for an unparalleled experience; the opening ceremony, “el chupinazo,” the running of the bulls each morning beginning July 7th, and the “pobre de mí,” the solemn candlelight ceremony at midnight on July 14th marking the end of the fiesta. - August 04, 2019 - Iberian Traveler

BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa

Launch Consulting Named Snowflake’s "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year" Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group

Seattle Indie Studio Announces Sci-Fi Musical Feature Independent Seattle film production company Devotional Studios has announced their first feature length film My Evenings with Thomas. The subversive science fiction musical stars actor Joseph le Compte, who is best known for films Moose (2015) and Sudsy Slim Rides Again (2018). Taking place in a netherworld beach town, Thomas is terrorized by an intergalactic Mayan alien king who knows no boundary. The film will be director Kenji Harman's debut feature. - July 22, 2019 - Devotional Studios

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Lindsey Arrasmith Joins the Team as a Counselor at Bellevue Family Counseling in Bellevue Washington Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce Lindsey Arrasmith to its team of specialized counselors. Lindsey will be responsible for working with teens and adults seeking treatment for trauma, anxiety, PTSD and related chemical addictions. - June 26, 2019 - Bellevue Family Counseling

Erin Manhardt Joins Bellevue Family Counseling as a Youth and Family Counselor Bellevue Family Counseling welcomes Erin Manhardt to its team of specialized counselors. Erin will be responsible for working with teens seeking help and support for anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, social stressors, relationships and other common challenges teens face. - June 26, 2019 - Bellevue Family Counseling

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $3.14 Billion Annually to Washington Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Blink Device Company Announces TwitchView™ Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Now Compatible with Major Electronic Medical Records Blink Device Company announced today that the TwitchView™ quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitor now integrates with most major electronic medical records (EMR). Commercially available in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, the TwitchView™ neuromuscular TOF monitor uses electromyography... - June 04, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Seattle Twerkshop Celebrates New Orleans Bounce Day with Twerk Workshops & Performances Washington state honors New Orleans Bounce and twerking with a proclamation led by the Seattle Twerkshop. Governor Jay Inslee signed New Orleans Bounce Day proclamation for New Orleans Bounce on June 1, 2019. To commemorate, Seattle Twerkshop will be holding events throughout Washington. - May 26, 2019 - Seattle Twerkshop

Momma Lynn LLC to Merge Music-Related Businesses with Film and Television Interests Momma Lynn LLC announces it will merge existing music-related businesses with film, streaming television, and unique internet content creation to form Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE). - May 21, 2019 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

MDmetrix Raises $3 Million Seed Round Led by Founders’ Co-op MDmetrix will use funds to expand its AI capabilities and add key hires to its Seattle-based headquarters. - May 14, 2019 - MDmetrix

Deviceworx Technologies Inc. and iLink Systems Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement to Create All-Inclusive IoT Solutions Deviceworx Technologies Inc. (Deviceworx), an Internet of Things (IoT) focused device-centric engineering firm, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with iLink Systems Inc. (iLink), a systems integrator that has extensive experience in developing and deploying cloud-based IoT solutions. iLink... - May 08, 2019 - Deviceworx Technologies Inc.

Seattle Mariner Braden Bishop Fights 4MOM; A Young Pro Athlete’s Mission to End Alzheimer’s Through His Charity, 4MOM.org Seattle Mariners, fans, and supporters for the fight against Alzheimer’s will unite for an elite8 style corn hole tournament featuring sixteen Mariners, competing to raise the most money 4MOM. Proceeds will then benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event is organized by the 4MOM Charity, founded by Braden Bishop of the Seattle Mariners. - May 03, 2019 - 4MOM

Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019 Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group

Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Elite Technical Capabilities & Specializations CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

XD Innovation Announces New 3DEXPERIENCE Packages for Small & Medium Aerospace Suppliers On a mission to ensure aerospace suppliers of all sizes are prepared to compete at a new level for the next wave of aerospace programs, XD Innovation announces a new set of affordable cloud-ready packaged solutions for the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. - April 03, 2019 - XD Innovation

Carly Tortorelli Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 29, 2019 - Impec Group

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Cascade Healthcare Services to Deliver American Red Cross Programs to United States Military Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services

The Aquarian Tabernacle Church of Wicca Appoints a New Arch Priest, Rev. Dusty Dionne The Aquarian Tabernacle Church (ATC), an International Wiccan Church, is elevating a new Archpriest into its ranks after 5 years of being without one when the previous Archpriest passed away. Rt. Rev. Dusty Dionne, who has been a High Priest within the ATC for over almost a decade, will be elevated this... - March 08, 2019 - The Aquarian Tabernacle Church

MessageSolution Showcases MSecurity System Integrated with Compliance Archiving eDiscovery Platform for Email Security & Ransomware Protection at 2019 RSA Conference MessageSolution launches its new MSecurity System to provide Ransomware protection and email content security. Leveraging its compliance email and file archiving advanced eDiscovery technologies, MSecurity System delivers effective, proactive protection of corporate intellectual properties and privacy information for General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) Compliance. - March 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services CRN Names Denali to 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category - February 28, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cryptorefills Enables Bitcoin Purchases Across 600 Mobile Operators In advance of the upcoming MWC19, Cryptorefills expands its partnership network enabling access to over 600 Mobile Network Operators globally. Mobile phone credit is used for airtime, for data traffic and is increasingly used for mobile payments and remittance. Cryptorefills today enables its users to purchase mobile phone prepaid credit and data bundles using Bitcoin and other Altcoins across 600 mobile operators in over 150 countries. - February 22, 2019 - Cryptorefills