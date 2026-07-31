California: San Jose News
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Reverend Ronald Buford Honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. Abut Reverend Ronald Buford Reverend Ronald Buford serves as pastor of... - June 17, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in 2025 by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. - June 04, 2026 - OSI Engineering
PeopleReign Announces Self-Service Workflow Builder and Voice AI Innovation in Summer 2026 Platform Release
Today, PeopleReign introduced agentic AI innovation in its Summer 2026 Platform Release including Workflows, the AI-powered Action Script Assistant, Voice Mode, Intelligent Recommendations, and expanded enterprise integrations. - June 02, 2026 - PeopleReign
CADDARA Introduces ACTIVATE, a Delay-Release Longevity Supplement Combining Liposomal NMN and Probiotics
Product launch: New TikTok Shop-exclusive formula pairs NAD+ support with digestive health in Caddara’s proprietary double-capsule delivery system. - May 27, 2026 - CADDARA
PeopleReign and Business Partners Announce Alliance to Deliver Human-First Agentic Experiences for UKG Customers
PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Business Partners, Inc., a leading UKG partner focused on implementing and managing UKG's Workforce Operating Platform and helping clients turn workforce data into strategy. - May 21, 2026 - PeopleReign
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Named an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Selected for her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing, Lysne will be featured a full-page article in both the Spring and... - May 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events. - May 04, 2026 - Flowprompt.ai LLC
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament. - April 30, 2026 - Artisan Pacific Travel
TeleIQ Introduces AI Phone Assistant for Business Customer Support
TeleIQ unveils an AI-powered phone solution for businesses using virtual offices, offering a smarter and more affordable alternative to traditional phone services. The platform answers calls 24/7, books appointments, and captures leads—helping businesses stay responsive without added overhead. - April 15, 2026 - Teleiq
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
StrataX Development, Led by Dave Simmons, Advances Scalable ADU Investment Strategy Across California
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is expanding a scalable ADU development strategy across California, targeting high-demand markets and creating opportunities for efficient, repeatable real estate investment and long-term value growth. - March 25, 2026 - StrataX Development
Datavor Launches v1.5 — A Free MCP Server That Turns Claude Into a Full Database ETL Engine
Free tool lets Mac users sync and transform data between databases through natural language — delivering core ETL capabilities comparable to leading Data Sync platforms at zero cost. - March 23, 2026 - Datavor
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Reverend Ronald Buford Recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. This is the second time he has received this honor, as he was named a VIP for 2024 as well. About Reverend... - March 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Campbell East
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Campbell East, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prachi Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing. Lysne will be... - February 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Wise Love Books Author Delivers the Radical Relationship Reset Young Adults Deserve
A new book by Chris Hakim, The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture, tackles hookup culture and modern loneliness without easy answers. Drawing on spiritual traditions from around the world, it identifies four internal patterns that sabotage relationships — and the virtues that replace them. Published by Wise Love Books. - February 13, 2026 - Chris Hakim
Atruvia AG: Streamlined & Future-Proofed Testing Processes with Time Machine®, Cutting Six Months of Testing Into Just 3-4 Days - Ensuring On-Time Delivery
Atruvia AG has successfully implemented Solution-Soft’s Time Machine® software to address the growing complexity of time-sensitive application testing within their OpenShift container environments. - January 08, 2026 - SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
JetPipe Plumbing Announces Expansion of Water Line and Sewer Line Services Across Bay Area
JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed contractor serving the Bay Area, is expanding its specialized water line and sewer line services for homeowners in Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos. Founded by former Apple employee Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, the company offers free diagnostics, transparent pricing, and comprehensive solutions from emergency repairs to full infrastructure upgrades. - December 11, 2025 - JetPipe Plumbing
NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider
NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations. - November 18, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
Franklin Templeton and Wand AI Forge Multi-Year Partnership to Advance Agentic AI in Asset Management
Strategic collaboration moves from pilot programs to full-scale enterprise deployment of agentic AI across Franklin Templeton’s global platform. Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI to deploy agentic AI across its... - November 09, 2025 - Wand
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI. - October 23, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space. The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and... - October 14, 2025 - Vocabulous US
GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data
GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering. - October 09, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
Kitecyber Expands MSP & MSSP Offerings with Unified Endpoint Management, DLP, SWG & ZTNA
Kitecyber, a California-based cybersecurity startup, unveiled its enhanced Managed Security Platform for MSPs and MSSPs. The cloud-native, endpoint-centric solution unifies UEM, DLP, SWG, and ZTNA without gateways or appliances, securing remote/hybrid users. With AI copilots, unified console, co-managed services, compliance tools, and optional cyber insurance, Kitecyber helps partners simplify operations, cut costs, scale services, and build customer trust. - October 07, 2025 - Kitecyber