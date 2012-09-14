PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

PINC Receives a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award The leader in yard management systems receives an award for enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals. - December 18, 2019 - PINC

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Cisco Names Denali Advanced Integration Enterprise & Service Provider Partner of the Year Denali was recognized at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Americas Awards Reception. - November 12, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Integrative Solution Services LLC and Pacific Apps, Inc. Jointly Announce the Release of CollaborAppTM CollaborAppTM – A mobile app and a game changer that transforms how communities care for individuals and loved ones is now available on both iOS and Android devices. - October 30, 2019 - Integrative Solution Services

Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Teamscape Australia Creates New High Tech "Amazing Race" Style Team Building Challenge Teamscape Australia focuses on creating high-tech, engaging and innovative team building programs and experiences. Their latest team experience - the "High-Tech Amazing Race" - combines technology with team work to create an experience like no other. - October 11, 2019 - Teamscape Australia

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Whistleblower Lawsuit Recently Unsealed A recently unsealed lawsuit (unsealed going forward from July 30, 2019) in Federal Court alleges healthcare fraud by Stanford and Stanford Healthcare in Palo Alto, California. Stanford General Counsel and Vice President Debra Zumwalt is a named Defendant for her alleged knowledge and cover-up of the... - October 08, 2019 - GJLaw

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Cephasonics Announces New Dual-Mode Elastography Ultrasound Systems Cephasonics, a leading provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications, announced today a new ultrasound system designed for elastography. Elastography uses the ability of sound to push tissue in the body and non-invasively measure the elasticity or stiffness... - October 06, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Loose Bruce Productions Re-Releases Sun Microsystems’ "Y2K" Video from 1999 on Approach to 20th Anniversary (Dec. 31) As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Credio, Inc. Launches Privacybar.io, a Privacy as a Service Platform Credio Inc., a tech advisory firm, announced today the launch of privacybar.io, an innovative and cost-effective solution for enterprises of all sizes to comply with California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). As most U.S. companies are aware, beginning January 1, 2020, organizations that collect information... - September 24, 2019 - Credio Inc.

ChargEdge Powers the Best-Selling Qi Receiver Chip ChargEdge, an innovative startup out of Fremont, California, with disruptive technology in wireless power transfer, has revealed that their patent, US10110063B2, forms the basis of a popular Qi receiver chip series, the P9221-R, sold by a leading San Jose based Qi semiconductor vendor since 2016. The... - September 21, 2019 - ChargEdge, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Competitive OLTP Database Workload Testing Results Between a Single-Processor AMD EPYC Solution and a Dual-Processor Intel Xeon Solution IT professionals at Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing fifteen legacy servers with either four current-gen AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 servers or four current-gen Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U servers resulted in similar OLTP database performance gains. - September 13, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Papros Demonstrates That Blockchain Turns the Table on Traditional Risk Evaluations for the Supply Chain Papros, the company behind the popular supply chain offering MRPRO(TM), demonstrated verifiably that current risk evaluations in supply chain fall short when not configuring blockchain as a factor in supply chain risk evaluations. By mitigating risk dramatically, blockchain empowers the supply chain across all sizes of companies. Small companies are particularly empowered because of this risk mitigation. - September 12, 2019 - Papros Inc.

Berkley Design Professional Offers $1 Million Per Project Primary Limits In response to today’s more complex projects and increasingly litigious business environment, Berkley Design Professional (Berkley DP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, now offers Per Project Primary (PPP) Limits of $1 million for Berkley DP policyholders. This $1 million... - September 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Minerva Acquires TOK.tv, the Leading Social Platform for Live Television The combination of the Minerva platform with the TOK.tv social network will redefine the television experience. - September 03, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Flexiv Releases White Paper: Adaptive Robots and the Future of Industrial Automation Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, this week released an official white paper that both reviews the status quo of industrial robots and investigates the potential impact of new technologies. In the white paper, the robotics... - September 01, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

New "Dust and Dirt Sensor" Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure. - August 07, 2019 - Alternate E Source

Silicon Valley to Host the 2019 Global Bhagavad Gita Convention Third Global Bhagavad Gita Convention is being organized to disseminate the perennial wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita for Modern Life. Convention will showcase Gita's road-map to accomplish personal and universal well-being. - July 30, 2019 - Center for Inner Resources Development - NA

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

GO Malta Launches Next Generation Video Entertainment Service Powered by Minerva Minerva’s platform offers significant upgrades to user experience, content merchandising and advertising for existing set-top boxes as well as mobile and streaming media devices. - July 27, 2019 - Minerva Networks