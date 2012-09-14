PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Haitian-American Columbia College Graduate Hosts the First Annual Conch Shell New Works Reading Series 3 New Plays by 3 Caribbean-American Writers Conch Shell Productions’ Haitian American Founder/Artistic Director, Magaly Colimon-Christopher, will be hosting Conch Shell New Works Reading Series showcasing stage readings of 3 new plays written by Caribbean-American writers: Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, and Phanesia Pharel. The... - September 26, 2019 - Conch Shell Productions

American Spirit, the Show, Comes to the Carlyle Club in Alexandria, Virginia on Sept. 22 for One Night Only Are you tired of all of the division in the country? American Spirit is a blockbuster live show that will entertain you as well as inspire you. There has never been another show like it - and there has never been a time when it was more needed. - September 13, 2019 - Carlyle Club, LLC

The Stage at Burke Junction Presents Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Tickets are now on sale for Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at El Dorado County's newest theater, The Stage at Burke Junction. Season opener starts September 20 and runs until October 6. - August 31, 2019 - The Stage at Burke Junction

World Premiere of "The Colony" Weaves Together Animation, Theater, Music, and Science Animator, composer, and performer Anna Lindemann premieres her newest work, "The Colony," an art-science performance about sisterhood and the evolution of communication in two of the most social creatures on earth: humans and ants. Three performances on September 6 - 8 take place at the Studio Theatre, located on the University of Connecticut Storrs campus. Tickets are free, with reservations highly recommended, by visiting www.thecolony.show. - August 27, 2019 - The Colony Show

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents "Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery" What has become a cherished, annual tradition and one of the most iconic events of the fall in Indianapolis is back again. “Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery” on Saturday, October 12 is an event the whole family can experience in a sobering, yet stunning, setting. Seven Hoosier storytellers will spin spine-tingling tales under a tent, turning up the fright factor as the night goes on. Costumes are encouraged. - August 20, 2019 - Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Growing Up Black and White in America; Two Acclaimed Storytellers Explain the Stark Differences in Their Childhoods Storytelling Arts of Indiana proudly joins the national conversation about racial disparity with its presentation of “Growing Up Black and White in America” told by Charlotte Blake Alston and Bill Mettler. Set largely against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam War and the militancy of the 1960s, Blake Alston and Mettler, black and white storytellers respectively, have created an exploration of their respective journeys in America. - August 13, 2019 - Storytelling Arts of Indiana

New Storytelling Season Brings Ireland to Indy Join Storytelling Arts of Indiana on a Pilgrimage to Yeats County Storytelling Arts of Indiana kicks off its 32nd season as the premier organization in the state that promotes and protects the art of oral storytelling. Storytelling Arts brings some of the most sought-after performers in the nation to entertain Hoosier audiences with a diverse lineup of stories. They’re hosting “Come Dance with Me in Ireland: A Pilgrimage to Yeats County” told by Patrick Ball on Saturday, September 21. - August 13, 2019 - Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Spend a Sunday with Great Aunt Juddie and Storytelling Arts of Indiana; Emerging Indy Storyteller to Delight Audiences with Colorful Characters Arts patrons Frank and Katrina Basile financially sponsor Indiana storytellers to develop their voices with the Frank Basile Emerging Stories Series for Storytelling Arts of Indiana's 32nd season. This year, a Conner Prairie interpreter and IndyFringe Festival favorite, Kim McCann, was chosen to premiere her original story “Gin Girl” on Sunday, November 3rd. - August 13, 2019 - Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Delightfully Perverse Stories Colorful Characters Will Delight Holliday Audiences in Indianapolis Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents author, recording artist and award-winning storyteller Jennifer Munro telling “Aunt Lily: and other delightfully perverse stories” on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. - August 13, 2019 - Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

"Spectrolite Productions Presents "Fostered: A Story Ark" as Their Debut of the Stage Production Not merely survival: July 6th, 8pm, The Hudson Theatres in Hollywood, “Fostered: A Story Ark” is about safe passage through the troubled waters of abandonment, neglect, psychological and physical abuse, disappointment, betrayal... yes, survival certainly but it’s about ultimately thriving beyond the resultant poor self esteem, co-dependence, insecurities, self-doubt, addictions, and old patterns of thinking—how to break the dominant paradigm of default reactions in order to thrive. - June 14, 2019 - Spectrolite Productions

BLUE KISS - Opening Night This Saturday (June 15) at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Theater Festival Opening this Saturday, BLUE KISS is an intense and nerve-racking dramatic play about an SAT tutoring session that takes a shocking turn when the teacher realizes that his new student is not who she claimed to be. The veteran playwright, award-winning director, and accomplished cast are exploring themes of PTSD and gun violence, creating an emotional rollercoaster ride, and making BLUE KISS one of the most anticipated shows of this year’s Hollywood Fringe. www.bluekissplay.com - June 13, 2019 - Fable Entertainment

FEELING LUCKY - Opening Tomorrow (June 14) - a World Premiere at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Theater Festival FEELING LUCKY is a comedy about men and women straddling the elusive line between true love and a broken heart, who discover that in the game of love what you see is not always what you get. www.feelingluckyplay.com - June 13, 2019 - Fable Entertainment

Exit 82 Theatre Company to Host Toms River's First-Ever LGBT+ Pride Celebration All Are Welcome to Partake in This Historic Event on Saturday, June 22 - June 12, 2019 - Exit 82 Theatre Company

The World Premiere of Aleichem Sholom: The Wit and Wisdom of Sholom Aleichem Aleichem Sholom! The Wit and Wisdom of Sholom Aleichem A journey through the life, loves and laughter of the world's greatest Yiddish humorist. - June 04, 2019 - Santa Monica Playhouse

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

80's Musical FOOTLOOSE to Hit the Stage at Pewaukee High School, Presented by Sudbrink Performance Academy Everybody Cut Loose! Life in small-town Bomont is peaceful until City boy, Ren, arrives. Breaking every taboo, Ren brings dance back to the heart of a town held back by the memory of a tragedy. Based on the hit 80s movie, FOOTLOOSE has become a stage musical phenomenon, and with a Tony-nominated top... - May 31, 2019 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Wilshire Comedy Group Brings an All Star Comedy Show to the Views at Mt. Fuji in Hillburn, NY on Saturday May 4th Dinner and Comedy Night premieres at Mt. Fuji. - April 17, 2019 - Wilshire Comedy Group

Firelight Barn Entertainer, 17 Year Old Skyler Jackson is Publishing a Fantasy Novel, Blood Ties Firelight Barn Entertainer, Skyler Jackson, age 17, is publishing her first book, Blood Ties. Jackson is the youngest performer at Firelight Barn. She recently graduated from high school and is writing her first novel, Blood Ties, a young adult, fantasy story about doing your best and accepting the consequences. - April 07, 2019 - Firelight Barn

Joan D Chittister Lecture/Event Series Features Teri Bays’ One-Woman Play and Joan Chittister Teri Bays will present Joan Chittister: Her story, my story, our story, an hour-long one-woman play for the Joan D. Chittister Lecture/Event series held at the Performing Arts Center of Mercyhurst University. In addition, Chittister, a Benedictine Sister of Erie and advocate for justice, peace and equality issues will be speaking at this event. Past distinguished guests have included Maria Shriver, Cokie Roberts and Tom Roberts (Chittister’s biographer and editor of NCR.) - March 18, 2019 - Bays LLC

Firelight Barn Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary Against All Odds with Record-Breaking Success Despite all Las Vegas odds, Toni Jackson, single mom and owner of Firelight Barn, is celebrating their 4-year anniversary with record-breaking success. They are recognizing this milestone by adding 5 new shows to the calendar this year, starting with their brand new anniversary special, “Dog House... - February 27, 2019 - Firelight Barn

Jump Rhythm® and Ed and Helen Nicoll to Present “What Do You Want to Be When You Give Up?” Jump Rhythm® and Ed and Helen Nicoll will present a new two-person one act play to premiere at The Mark O’Donnell Theatre at the Actors' Fund Arts Centre on March 16-17, 2019. - February 21, 2019 - Jump Rhythm

Alec Norris to Star in Crimson Square Theatre Company's Presentation of I Am My Own Wife by Doug Wright Alec Norris is the youngest actor to tackle all 34 characters in Doug Wright’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, I Am My Own Wife. - January 21, 2019 - Crimson Square Theatre Company

Kauai's Women In Theatre Seeks Unpublished Plays Women In Theatre’s Biennial 10-Minute Play Festival in Kauai. Closing date: 01 April 2019. Prizes for Best Written and Best Staged plays. 10 plays will be selected from the first 100 submitted. Fee per entry but only one play will be selected per playwright. Looking for unpublished, unproduced plays that are fresh and inventive. Maximum of 5 characters and minimal technical support given preference. Submission guidelines found at www.WomenInTheatre.Org. Email: KauaiShortsFestival@gmail.com - January 21, 2019 - Women In Theatre

Swift Creek Mill Theatre Introduces Sunday Brunch Under the culinary eye of Chef Andrea Huntjens and the direction of Steven Koehler, the Mill will be filling a niche... and tummies. - December 12, 2018 - Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Main Street Song and Dance Troupe Announces 2018 Holiday Show “Christmas On Main Street” Main Street Song and Dance Troupe, a performance group of acclaimed teen vocalists and dancers from Southeastern Wisconsin, is proud to announce the troupe’s 2018 holiday show “Christmas on Main Street.” This family-friendly show features holiday classics as well as hits from modern... - November 29, 2018 - Main Street Song and Dance Troupe

Firelight Barn Commits to Entertaining the Local Community Dedicated to entertaining the Las Vegas locals, Firelight Barn & Mama's Wranglers have renewed their commitment with over 300 shows being planned for 2019. - October 23, 2018 - Firelight Barn

North Texas Performing Arts Names Darrell Rodenbaugh Chief Executive Officer The fastest growing not-for-profit youth theatre organization in North America based in Plano, Texas, announces today that long-serving Board President Darrell Rodenbaugh will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer on a pro bono basis. - October 10, 2018 - North Texas Performing Arts

Lisa Sniderman's Heartfelt and Inspiring New Memoir Shines "A Light in the Darkness" Offering Hope and Encouragement Through the Power of Art and Attitude Ten years after a grim, life altering medical diagnosis threatened to derail her artistry and dreams, the award winning independent pop-folk singer, songwriter, artist, playwright and author Lisa Sniderman, aka Aoede, offers a path towards hope, healing and joy within the struggles with her new inspirational memoir, "A Light in the Darkness: Transcending Chronic Illness through the Power of Art and Attitude." Aoede leads an online community of more than 150 artists who are creating to heal. - October 05, 2018 - Aoede

New Program Provides Equal Access to Theatre Arts Managing Director Steven Koehler establishes Pay What You Can Performances at Swift Creek Mill Theatre. - September 09, 2018 - Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Watercolorist Deanna Williford Will be Featured Artist at Swift Creek Mill Swift Creek Mill Theatre is pleased to present Deanna Williford as the Featured Artist during the production of Count Dracula running September 15 through October 27, 2018. All are welcome to enjoy Deanna’s work in the Mill Room during dinner/lunch or during intermission of each performance. - September 09, 2018 - Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Artistic Talent Homecoming at Swift Creek Mill Theatre Guest Director Mark Costello and Scenic Designer Frank Foster Make the upcoming production of Count Dracula Stand Out due to decades of theatre experience. - September 08, 2018 - Swift Creek Mill Theatre

7 Time Award Winning Documentary - "In The Name Of Comedy" is Going Online On Tuesday, August 21st, the 7 time award winning documentary, "In The Name Of Comedy" will be available on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon. "In The Name Of Comedy" is a true story that was inspired by a fake video. Let's backtrack. Four years ago, Brett Eidman was a struggling, unknown... - August 16, 2018 - In The Name Of Comedy Film

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

A New Take on a Tale as Old as Time Local community theater group set to perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this summer. - July 06, 2018 - Sterling Playmakers

Mental Eclipse Theater’s The Fall of Alice - A Wonderland of Horror for Vienna Mental Eclipse Theater House sent the audience at Spektakel down the rabbit hole into the maelstrom of darkness and uncertainty that is Wonderland. - June 06, 2018 - Mental Eclipse Theater House

Vernon Williams Presents, LLC & Lovail Long Investments Announce The Giz - a Go-Go Musical Vernon Williams and Lovail Long are proud to announce, The Giz, a Go-Go Musical coming to the MGM National Harbor on August 19, 2018. Set in Washington, DC, this twist on the Classic story of the Wiz will embody the diverse culture and spirit of DC. Paying homage to the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown. - May 25, 2018 - Vernon Williams Presents

"Goodbye Charles," Dark Comedy Opening at the Hollywood Fringe Festival A dark romantic comedy about dating, marriage and death. Jill’s husband Charles mysteriously disappears after she refuses to grant him a divorce. She follows a string of clues to try and find out the secret Charles was keeping from her. One Act Play written by Gabriel Davis, directed by Kate Enge. - May 22, 2018 - It's Complicated Company

Melvin Jackson Jr.’s for Your Emmy Consideration Campaign Actor/Producer/Writer Melvin Jackson Jr. is being considered for two Emmys for his six episode series titled, “This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours.” A short film in which he pays homage to legendary comedian Eddie Murphy. The series is written by Melvin Jackson Jr & his wife actress... - May 01, 2018 - Melvin Jackson Jr

Festival of Colors Offers Antidote for Politically Divided Times Fun Free Event Champions Unity for People of All Ages and Backgrounds; Thousands of Tri-State Residents Will Celebrate Different Colors Along Hudson River (May 5, 2018) - March 30, 2018 - Surati for Performing Arts

Local Production of School of Rock Seeks Young Rock Musicians They say music education provides benefits to learning and brain growth. Here’s another fun benefit to all those music lessons: a chance to show off those skills to a live audience. A local production of School of Rock the Musical is looking for five young musicians to round out their onstage... - March 08, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

DHM Productions Presents The World Premiere Musical Comedy, "Don't Hug Me, We're Family" The world premiere of the musical comedy, Don’t Hug Me, We're Family, produced by DHM Productions, Inc., opened Feb. 16th at T. U. Studios in North Hollywood, CA, and runs through Mar. 25th. - March 07, 2018 - DHM Productions, Inc.

The Quest for Don Quixote | Indiana Premiere Fat Turtle Theatre Company jumps into their second production as a company to bring out the hilarious adaptation The Quest for Don Quixote by Mark Brown. Inspired by the novel The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote of La Mancha by Miguel de Cervantes. Produced in association with Dramatic Publishing. The show will be premiering at the Theater at the Fort in Lawrence, IN. - February 07, 2018 - Fat Turtle Theatre Company

Vernon Williams Presents, LLC & Lovail Long Investment Announces New Stage Play, “What Your Man Won’t Do” Starring Grammy Nominated Raheem DeVaughn Vernon Williams and Lovail Long are proud to announce, What Your Man Won’t Do - Stage Play. Set in a modest suburban neighborhood, this play follows the married life of Karla and Marc that has fallen victim to conformability. Starring BET Award Winning and Grammy Nominated singer/songwriter, Raheem DeVaughn, BET Sunday’s Best and Steller Award Winner, Y’Anna Crawley, and the Prince of Go-Go, Anwan Glover. - February 03, 2018 - Vernon Williams Presents