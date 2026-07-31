Recent Headlines
Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other. - July 31, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions Launches Multilingual CSP Artist Chat Initiative with Spanish- and French-Language Dubbing
Conch Shell Productions announced the expansion of its online CSP Artist Chat Series through Spanish- and French-language dubbing and translated content serving multilingual Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora communities. - June 13, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Conch Shell Productions Launches Caribbean Actor Database
New Resource Connects Caribbean Heritage Actors with Theatre, Film, and Television Opportunities - March 24, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
Copperlight Announces "A Civic Cultural Evening": A New Chapter for Stratford’s Arts Scene
Copperlight Presents: One Night. One Community. One Unforgettable Experience. Featuring Romulo Delgado - February 25, 2026 - Copperlight
Concert Artists Guild’s ArcoStrum Presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York
Winners of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition, ArcoStrum presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York City. The violin–guitar duo performs music spanning Baroque, tango, film, and Chinese traditions, highlighting inventive programming and cross-cultural artistry. - January 22, 2026 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
CSIFF 2026: Free Student Film Submissions — Ends March 27
Early Bird Savings: Caribbean & Caribbean-Diaspora Undergraduate & Graduate Student Filmmakers - January 16, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
Artist Arnaud Quercy Presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris
Arnaud Quercy presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris. Each painting translates a musical chord into color through ideamorphism. Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, December 26 – January 4. - January 03, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Conch Shell International Film Fest Opens Submissions for 2026 Festival Celebrating Caribbean & Diaspora Storytellers
Entering its fourth year, Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) has opened submissions for its 2026 edition, to be presented in New York City in partnership with the York College Performing and Fine Arts Department. - December 20, 2025 - Conch Shell Productions
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Conch Shell Productions Presents Arthur W. French III’s "Dinner With Roxie" at the CSP New Works Fest 2025
Unflinching, intimate, unforgettable—Arthur W. French III’s newest play confronts the heart with tenderness and truth. - December 01, 2025 - Conch Shell Productions
Generic Theater Presents Clyde's: A Comedy About Food, Forgiveness, and Second Chances
Generic Theater announces its production of Clyde's, the acclaimed comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, running weekends September 26 through October 12, 2025. This powerful yet humorous play explores themes of redemption and resilience in the unlikely setting of a truck stop sandwich shop. - September 28, 2025 - Generic Theater
The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart. - September 17, 2025 - The Nevermore Haunt
Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity Present World Premiere of The Mutt at IATI Theater, September 10–21, 2025
Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity announce the world premiere of The Mutt, a raw and visually poetic theatrical adaptation of Book Ten: The Boys from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. Adapted by Anoushka Nesterova, The Mutt fuses experimental stagecraft with timeless existential inquiry, offering a visceral and unflinching reflection of the spiritual crisis of the present moment. - August 22, 2025 - Streetcar Productions
Gospel Musical Comedy Sanctified to Relaunch at Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton
On Saturday, September 13, 2025, The Plaza Arts Center will host the relaunch of Sanctified: A Gospel Musical Comedy, a stage production that blends humor, music, and cultural storytelling. The 6:30 p.m. performance marks the return of one of playwright Javon Johnson’s most acclaimed works,... - August 17, 2025 - Javon Johnson Productions
Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc. - June 30, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Conch Shell Productions Presents CSIFF Community Screening Series at Black Spectrum Theatre – June 22, 2025
Conch Shell Productions, in partnership with Black Spectrum Theatre, is proud to present the first event in its CSIFF Community Screening Series on Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Black Spectrum Theatre, Roy Wilkins Park, Jamaica, Queens. Admission is free with RSVP. This... - June 09, 2025 - Conch Shell Productions
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025
Join artist Arnaud Quercy on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port (Place Madame de Montesson, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.). He will showcase recent works inspired by synesthesia, color, and musical harmony, blending abstraction and emotion in a unique visual language. Free entry – meet the artists and discover original creations in a vibrant open-air setting. - May 13, 2025 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Conch Shell Productions Presents “Create Your Solo Show” Online Workshop with Award-Winning Performer Juliette Jeffers
Conch Shell Productions is proud to present Create Your Solo Show a two-part online workshop led by acclaimed Caribbean-American actor, playwright, and solo show coach Juliette Jeffers. Designed to guide artists through the process of developing and elevating their one-person performances, the... - April 23, 2025 - Conch Shell Productions
Afrika Brown Celebrates a Decade of Storytelling with 10-Year Retrospective at The Flea Theater
The RSVP-only show will take place on Friday, May 2. - April 04, 2025 - Afrika Brown
Comedy Night at Gino's Trattoria
Comedy night returns to Gino's. - March 14, 2025 - Wilshire Comedy Group
Generic Theater Presents "Ordinary Days" - A Musical Celebration of Life Stories
"Ordinary Days," a contemporary musical that celebrates the extraordinary nature of everyday life in New York City, opens at Norfolk's Generic Theater on Friday, March 14, 2025. With music, book, and lyrics by Adam Gwon and direction by Dillon Bates, this intimate production runs weekends... - March 12, 2025 - Generic Theater
Fiddling Through Time: Cross-Tuning from Baroque to Appalachia, March 5
March 5 at The Kosciuszko Foundation (15 E 65th St., NYC), The Bohemians present Amelia Sie & Friends present an enchanting journey through Scordatura from 17th-century Italian, German, and Scottish traditions to modern Appalachian fiddle. Scordatura alters standard string tuning for unique effects, chords, or timbres. Learn more about their performers: Amelia Sie (violin), Nathan Whittaker (cello), and Benjamin Katz (harpsichord). - February 21, 2025 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Throne of Ninurta and The Tablet of Destinies — an Original Musical Arrives on Streaming Platforms at the Stroke of Midnight New Year's Eve 2025
Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a 90-minute epic opera by Stephen Erin Dinehart IV, debuts on all streaming platforms at midnight, January 1, 2025. Released by Dinehart Inc.'s Wonderfilled Music, this sweeping work reimagines the Mesopotamian legend of Ninurta, the warrior god, as he battles to reclaim the Tablet of Destinies and restore cosmic balance. Through powerful music and timeless storytelling, it explores themes of power, redemption, and harmony. - January 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at Métamorphose 2024
Arnaud Quercy will exhibit at Métamorphose 2024, an art fair showcasing 60+ artists exploring transformation through diverse mediums. Held at Halle des Blancs Manteaux in Paris from December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the event highlights themes of change and adaptation. Arnaud's work reflects his exploration of nature’s interplay with urban environments. The vernissage on December 26 (6 PM–10 PM) offers a chance to meet the artist. Free entry. - December 16, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 Announces This Year’s Award Winners
Conch Shell International Film Fest ‘24 (CSIFF) concluded its 3rd annual honoring of Caribbean filmmaking with a rousing celebration of this year’s award winning filmmakers at Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills, Queens on October 13th, 2024 - October 20, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell International Film Fest Celebrates Iconic Caribbean Artist Frank Alvin Silvera
Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) opens its 3rd annual celebration of Caribbean filmmaking with a celebration of the festival’s Iconic Caribbean Artist, Jamaican American actor and director Frank Alvin Silvera. Conch Shell International Film Fest’s posthumously tribute to... - October 05, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
Eight Haitian Heritage Filmmakers Featured on Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 Line Up
This year’s lineup of Haitian heritage artists includes Hans Augustave, Lunise Cerin, Jacquil Constant, Amarise DeFranco, Fedna Jacquet, and Caroline Renard. - October 05, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
Jamaican Heritage Filmmakers Screening at Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024
The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Fest’s (CSIFF ‘24) will be presenting premiere screenings of innovative narrative, experimental and documentary short films by independent and student filmmakers from the USA, Canada, France, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad &... - September 28, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
Arnaud Quercy Presents “Synesthetic Explorations” at Les Magnolias Restaurant
From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Arnaud Quercy will present "Synesthetic Explorations" at Les Magnolias restaurant. This collection of 23 works explores the relationship between music and visual art, transforming sounds into colors. The exhibition offers an immersive experience where art and cuisine intersect in a refined gastronomic setting. - September 08, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Community Businesses and Artists Donate to Support Caribbean Non-Profit Arts Organization
Conch Shell Productions Inc. - Online fundraiser coming soon thanks to the support of community businesses. - August 24, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Debuts Steel Sculpture "Murmuration"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is thrilled to announce the launch of his inaugural steel sculpture, “Murmuration.” This work marks a transformative chapter in Quercy’s artistic evolution, highlighting his innovative techniques and commitment to exploring new creative frontiers with... - July 30, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Unveils New Diptych Creations: "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and... - July 15, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
GiantLands at EGG Con I - A Celebration of Gary Gygax with Penny Williams
Wonderfilled's GiantLands, an old school inspired roleplaying game, made with game making legends James M. Ward, Penny Williams, Gary Gygax Jr, Larry Elmore, and more, will be part of the inaugural EGG Con in Lake Geneva Wisconsin July 26-28 2024. As a Special Guest there, Penny Williams will be... - July 11, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Conch Shell International Film Fest - Celebrating Caribbean Films in Queens at Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills - October 10-13, 2024
Conch Shell Productions Inc., a Queens, New York–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will be presenting the 3rd annual Conch Shell International Film Fest in Forest Hills, Queens at Regal UA Midway, Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Sunday, October 13, 2024. Founded in 2021, Conch Shell... - April 13, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
GiantLands® Creator, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV, to Unveil Secrets at Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium
Join Wonderfilled at the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium April 4 and 5, 2024 where GiantLands® creator Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV reveals secrets behind the groundbreaking project. Explore the convergence of theatre and gaming in an immersive virtual experience. Tickets available now. - April 04, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Wonderfilled Announces Death of Co-Creator James M. Ward
Wonderfilled announced with great sadness the passing of James M. Ward, co-creator of GiantLands, due to unexpected health circumstances. The entire Wonderfilled family extends condolences to his family and community. Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his mentor and collaborator, pledging to honor Ward's legacy with upcoming projects like "The Broken Road," James M. Ward's last post-apocalyptic adventure. - March 26, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
3rd Annual Conch Shell International Film Festival Welcomes Submissions from Caribbean & Caribbean Diaspora Creatives
Conch Shell Productions is currently accepting submissions for the third annual Conch Shell International Film Festival 2024 (CSIFF 2024) that will run from October 10-October 13, 2024 in New York City as well as virtually on Filmocracy’s festival streaming platform. The festival will feature... - March 13, 2024 - Conch Shell Productions
January 23: The Bohemians Presents Prizewinning Violin & Guitar Duo "ArcoStrum" - an Unforgettable Fusion of Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and Chinese Tradition
Jan 23, 2024, at Home Studios, Union Square, The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club presents their opening concert featuring award-winning violin-guitar duo "ArcoStrum" TY Zhang and Strauss Shi. An evening with drinks, artisan cookies and a musical fusion featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Piazzolla's Histoire du Tango, and enchanting "Er Hu" music. - January 09, 2024 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Announcing The Bohemians' 117th Concert Season
The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club announces their five-concert 2023-2024 season and March benefit. January through June 2024 will present some remarkable collaborations with Concert Artists Guild, American Pianists Association, In Absentia Productions, Juilliard Historical Performance alumni, and the Second Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition. - January 09, 2024 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
CSP New Works Fest - A Celebration of New Plays by Diverse Caribbean Diaspora Writers at HB Studio, NYC - Dec. 8 & 9
What: CSP New Works Fest Where: HB Studio Theatre 124 Bank Street, New York, New York 10014 When: Friday, December 8 at 7pm; Saturday December 9 at 2pm & 6pm Cost: $20 Order: EVENTBRITE Info: www.conchshellproductions.com Conch Shell Productions in partnership with HB Studio present CSP New... - December 03, 2023 - Conch Shell Productions
World Premiere: Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen Unveil "Transcendence" Through Ephemera Arts
Experience a world premiere as emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and musician Frank von Häfen come together to introduce ‘Transcendence’ through their new collaboration, Ephemera Arts. This groundbreaking project seamlessly merges visual art and music, promising an extraordinary sensory journey. Join them at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, on October 29, 2023, for a captivating performance and art exhibition that redefines the boundaries of artistic expression. - October 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Haitian American Artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher Presents Reading of New Play "Access Granted" in Woodside Queens (2023 Queens Arts Fund New Works Grant Recipient)
What: ”Access Granted” Staged reading Where: The Secret Theatre - 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, New York 11377 When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7pm Cost: $15 Tickets & Info: www.magalycolimon.com Haitian American actress/writer/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher presents a... - October 18, 2023 - Conch Shell Productions
Asbury Park Theater Company Announces Emmy Winner Sally Struthers & Broadway’s Carter Calvert in Always... Patsy Cline in December
Theater company kicks off Fall with APTCo’s Greatest Hits, a one night only reunion concert featuring the celebrated stars of past shows on October 28, and Always... Patsy Cline starring Sally Struthers and Carter Calvert in December to close out their dynamic season. - October 13, 2023 - Asbury Park Theater Company
Arnaud Quercy Creations Announces Participation in "Abstract" Online Exhibition by Las Laguna Art Gallery
Arnaud Quercy Creations, the visionary artist behind the remarkable artwork "Murmurs of Solitude - The Enigma of the Teenager," is thrilled to reveal his participation in the highly-anticipated "Abstract" exhibition hosted by the prestigious Las Laguna Art Gallery. - September 15, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Generic Theater Presents Flyin' West
Weekend performances of Pearl Cleage's masterpiece run from September 8 – October 1 at Generic Theater in Norfolk, VA. - August 31, 2023 - Generic Theater
Arnaud Quercy Joins Artmajeur to Showcase His Artistic Creations. Discover His Work on the Platform for Art Sales
Renowned multidisciplinary artist Arnaud Quercy has partnered with Artmajeur, the esteemed online art platform. Through this collaboration, Arnaud now offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts worldwide to explore and acquire his one-of-a-kind artworks. - August 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 8th Year and Scariest Season Yet
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s premier haunted house, is returning for its scariest season yet. Now in its 8th year, the haunted attraction will feature new fire performances, has added its sideshow entertainment outside, as well as new scenes and special effects inside. The Nevermore... - July 26, 2023 - The Nevermore Haunt