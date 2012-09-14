PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Silva Construction Added 5 Tips to the Home Remodeling Series Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com/) a construction company, is adding five tips to their home remodeling tips series for homeowners. The remodeling process has a lot to consider and take into account. Silva decided to add onto their original list of home remodeling tips to get homeowners... - December 08, 2019 - Silva Construction

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade: Home Addition & Historic Restoration in Manakin-Sabot VA 23238. - December 06, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers at Candelas Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver. One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony Now Open for Sales Two fully-decorated model homes will be unveiled Oct. 19. - October 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement is Expanding Service Area to Loudoun and Fauquier Counties of Virginia Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement, a Charlottesville VA general contractor specializing in new home construction, remodeling and historic restoration is expanding service area to include Loudoun and Fauquier Counties of Virginia. The expanded territory includes Ashburn, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling,... - October 10, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Opens for Sales Toll Brothers will unveil its new model home in The Timbers on Oct. 5. - October 04, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Home Buyers Invited to Fall Into Luxury During Special October Toll Brothers Promotion Fall into Luxury offers home buyers limited-time incentives on new Toll Brothers homes. - October 03, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Begin Sales of Home Sites in Its New Community at the Aurora Reservoir The Retreat at Southshore will have 54 homes in an amenity-rich, resort-style neighborhood. - September 26, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Expands Services to Include Historic Restoration Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement, a family owned and operated Charlottesville, Virginia general contractor, expands services to include historic restoration and building preservation. - September 24, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

Qualified Remodeler Names Kitchen Magic the 2019 Top Kitchen Performer in Its 41st Annual Nationwide Ranking For the eighth year in a row, Qualified Remodeler, the premier publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the United States, has awarded Kitchen Magic its Top Performer, Kitchens Category, as published in the August 2019 issue of Qualified Remodeler magazine. “This is a tremendous... - September 23, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

PalmCorp's Russell Palmieri Sees South Florida Residential Construction Becoming More Eco-Friendly PalmCorp Construction strives to combine traditional skills with the very latest technology to produce thoughtful new homes and remodels that boast the best specifications and standards possible. - September 20, 2019 - PalmCorp Construction Services

Toll Brothers Announces the Sept. 21 Grand Opening of Its Exclusive Clubhouse in Its New Resort-Style Community in Thornton Toll Brothers at North Hill offers many amenities including the new 6,500-sq.-ft. clubhouse. - September 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers to Build New Community of Urban Townhomes in Wheat Ridge Toll Brothers will begin construction on 200 town homes in Wheat Ridge in spring 2020. - September 15, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Silva Construction Restores Fire Damaged Master Bedroom Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com/) a residential and commercial remodeling company serving the south bay area of Los Angeles, recently restored a home that had been damaged by a fire. The fire in the home was started by an incandescent light bulb that was in one of the closets... - September 07, 2019 - Silva Construction

Toll Brothers Colorado to Participate in National Sales Event Home buyers can get personalized incentives and exceptional financing options Sept. 7-29. - September 06, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers to Begin Building in Berthoud Golf Community This Fall Toll Brothers will build 46 homes in its new Heron Lakes community. - August 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Releases 20 New Home Sites in Its Vistas Home Collection The community offers the best of Boulder County living and new home sites are available. - August 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Opens New, Fully-Decorated Model Home in The Hills at Parker Toll Brothers recently announced the opening of its fully-decorated Yale Farmhouse model home in its Hills at Parker community. The 3,000 sq. ft. two-story home has a main floor master bedroom suite with three additional bedrooms, two baths and a loft on the second level. The exterior is the Modern... - August 10, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Updates Website with New Blog Resources Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement adds a blog to their website with consumer guides and resources on home improvement, remodeling and construction. - August 09, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

HDR Remodeling Names a Winner in Their Ugly Kitchen Contest HDR Remodeling Awards East Bay’s Ugliest Kitchen to Oakland Homeowner. - August 03, 2019 - HDR Remodeling

Silva Construction Urges Homeowners to Get Earthquake Retrofitting in Light of Recent Earthquakes Silva Construction is urging homeowners to consider getting earthquake retrofitting in light of two recent earthquakes. - August 01, 2019 - Silva Construction

Toll Brothers National Sales Event Extended Until Aug. 4 Personalized incentives and exceptional financing options are available to home buyers during this event. - July 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Colorado Honored for Second Year in Best Workplace Awards Toll Brothers Colorado was recently recognized by the Denver Business Journal for the second year in its “Best Workplace” awards. Toll Brothers retained the number one builders spot and moved up two places to the second best overall large company to work for in Denver. The awards recognize... - July 19, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers' Dillon Home Wins Six Awards in North Metro Tour of Homes The popular two-story Dillon model in The Retreat in Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows took home six awards in the recent North Metro Denver Tour of Homes. The Tour is presented by the North Metro Building Council of the Homebuilders Association of Metro Denver, and featured new and remodeled homes from... - July 17, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

HomeFix Now Provides a 5-Year Warranty on All Residential Remodeling Projects As one of the leading remodeling contractors in Colorado Springs, HomeFix now provides a 5-year warranty on all residential remodeling projects and residential roof replacements. - July 13, 2019 - HomeFix

BTR Construction Welcomes Project Manager/ Estimator BTR welcomes Chris Coleman and his many years of roofing and construction experience to the team. - July 11, 2019 - BTR Construction

Toll Brothers Participates in Denver Bike to Work Day Toll Brothers Colorado staff members enjoyed a greener two-wheeled commute as they joined an estimated 31,000 bicycle riders for the June 26 Denver Bike to Work Day. The participating riders traveled 549,000 miles – or about 22 times around planet Earth – for the annual event. “Some... - July 10, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Colorado to Participate in National Sales Event Personalized incentives and exceptional financing options are available for a limited time during Toll Brothers' July National Sales Event. - July 04, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Silva Construction Gives Tips to Homeowners on a 2nd Story Home Addition Silva Construction, a construction company, is offering to tips to homeowners who are interested in the possibility of a second story addition onto a one-story home. - July 04, 2019 - Silva Construction

Toll Brothers Colorado to Hold June 15 Open Houses for Move-in Ready Homes Home buyers who are serious about making a move soon to a new home can tour dozens of Toll Brothers’ move-in ready homes on Saturday, June 15. That day, all Colorado communities will host “Beautiful, New and Waiting for You” open houses. “We have an impressive selection of move-in... - June 12, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Colorado Takes Stand Against Childhood Cancer with June 8 Alex's Lemonade Days Events Proceeds from the June 8 events benefit the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to fight childhood cancers. - June 08, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Colorado Offers Special Incentives for Move-in Ready Homes The Beautiful, New and Waiting for You Quick Delivery Home Event offers savings June 3-30. - June 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Silva Construction Offers Soft Story Retrofit Services Silva Construction, a construction company, is now offering soft story retrofit services. - May 27, 2019 - Silva Construction

Toll Brothers Starts VIP List for Its New Community to be Built at the Aurora Reservoir The new Retreat at Southshore will have 54 single family homes in a resort-style community. - May 26, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Home Buyers Invited to Toll Brothers' May Luxury Home Tour Prospective home buyers are invited to Toll Brothers’ Luxury Home Tour through May 28. Eight Colorado communities will have a total of 20 professionally-decorated models and 40 quick delivery homes to tour. “We invite home buyers to take the tour during May,” says Mark Bailey, Toll... - May 08, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers to Build New Community South of Parker Toll Brothers announced that it will start building 30 homes this summer in a new community just south of the town of Parker. Toll Brothers at The Timbers will be an exclusive and secluded community that features oversized home sites nestled among native pine trees and gently rolling hills with stunning... - May 03, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Offers Home Buyers a New Resort-Style Community in Thornton with Many Amenities New home buyers are flocking to Toll Brothers’ newest resort-style community, North Hill in Thornton. The luxury community opened for sales last year and unveiled its three model homes in January. The community will be centered around a clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style... - May 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Silva Construction Recommends Remodeling Your Home with Health in Mind Silva Construction, a construction company, is recommending homeowners to design their homes with health in mind when it comes to remodeling. - April 27, 2019 - Silva Construction

Last Chance for Home Buyers to Bank on Buying Power at Toll Brothers National Sales Event Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, continues its National Sales Event through Sunday, April 28. Offering distinctive home designs and superior options, Toll Brothers communities nationwide invite home buyers to discover their dream homes. Manufacturer and builder incentives... - April 24, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Announces Three Move-in Ready Homes in Its Resort-Style Community Near the Aurora Reservoir New home buyers who want to enjoy life at the lake can build their dream home in Toll Brothers’ Vista Point at Southshore. And, if you’re looking to move soon, Toll Brothers has three move-in ready homes available. Located in Southeast Aurora, Toll Brothers’ resort-style community... - April 05, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Home Buyers Can Bank on Buying Power at Toll Brothers National Sales Event Personalized incentives are combined with exceptional financing options for this limited-time event. - April 03, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

The Morning Call Names Kitchen Magic a Winner of the Lehigh Valley Top Workplaces 2019 Award Kitchen Magic has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Morning Call for the 7th time. Additionally, Brett Bacho, President of Kitchen Magic recognized for Top Leadership Award. - April 01, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

New Abatement Rental Supplier, Northwest Abatement Rentals, Announces Company Launch Northwest Abatement Rental is a new Oregon-based rental company providing abatement, remediation, and other specialty negative air equipment. Northwest Abatement Rental provides rentals locally, and can ship equipment throughout the country. - March 29, 2019 - Northwest Abatement Rental

Pro Home Improvement Gives Back with a $5,000 Make-A-Wish Pledge Pro Home Improvement is celebrating Make-A-Wish March 2019. $100-$200 from every project in March will go towards their $5,000 donation goal. - March 12, 2019 - Pro Home Improvement