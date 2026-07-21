Recent Headlines
Within Residential Remodelers
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha Expands Service Area with Custom Cabinets, Cabinet Refacing, and Full Kitchen Remodels
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, owned by Brittany Olson, has expanded its service area beyond the Lake Country region to include the City of Waukesha and additional communities throughout Waukesha County. The expansion allows the award-winning franchise, recipient of the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award, to bring its full range of kitchen remodeling services, including cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinets, and full kitchen remodels, to even more homeowners across southeastern Wisconsin. - July 21, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
Silva Construction Highlights Top Renovation Return-On-Investment Projects for 2026
Silva Construction, a leading design-build general contractor serving Southern California, is sharing expert insights into the top home renovation projects expected to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) in 2026. With more than four decades of experience in remodeling and construction,... - June 01, 2026 - Silva Construction
Kitchen Tune-Up Highlights Growing Demand for Its AI Design Tool, Helping Homeowners Visualize Kitchen Updates in Minutes
Interactive online tool lets homeowners upload a photo of their kitchen and explore design options before starting a remodel - May 24, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds has officially opened under owners Terri and Sam Lawrence, bringing kitchen remodeling services to homeowners across North Seattle and Edmonds. The franchise offers services including wood restoration, cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinetry, and full kitchen remodels, all backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest
Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest, a family-owned and woman-led kitchen remodeling business owned by Amy and Nash Prince, is now serving homeowners in Wake Forest and nearby communities. Backed by the Kitchen Tune-Up franchise system, the business offers cabinet updates, refacing, painting, and full remodels with a focus on professional craftsmanship and clear communication to create a more approachable remodeling experience. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls Announces New Ownership
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls is now under new ownership with Calvin Beachy leading the business while continuing to provide kitchen remodeling services across Sioux Falls and nearby communities. The franchise offers services ranging from cabinet updates to full kitchen remodels and remains backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
Silva Construction Details Benefits of Kitchen Remodeling for Enhanced Home Value
Homeowners looking to improve both their daily living experience and the value of their property may want to start with the kitchen. According to experts at Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), kitchen remodeling remains one of the most effective ways to enhance a home’s... - April 10, 2026 - Silva Construction
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
Rusch Design Build Continues to Deliver High-Quality Home Renovations in Calgary
Rusch Design Build, a Calgary-based renovation company, continues to help homeowners transform their spaces through high-quality design-build renovation services. Known for its collaborative approach and attention to detail, the company specializes in kitchen renovations, basement developments, and... - March 09, 2026 - Rusch Design Build
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove franchise location. - February 08, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
Kitchen Tune-Up Hosting Farragut Showroom Grand Opening
Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Celebrating Grand Opening Event - January 16, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont franchise location. - December 28, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East franchise location. - November 24, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore
Kitchen Tune-Up, the remodeling brand recognized for its five signature service options and exceptional customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX
Kitchen Tune-Up, known for its five signature service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast Celebrates 4 Years in Business
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast, owned by Romy and Rony Jalkh, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Since 2021, it has been helping homeowners in Southeast Orlando and nearby areas transform outdated kitchens into stylish, functional spaces. - November 02, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions
HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity. - October 23, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Kitchen Tune-Up Now Open in Burlington, Vermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for five service options to update kitchens and an unmatched customer experience, now has a franchise location serving Burlington, Vermont and surrounding communities. - September 22, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates One-Year Serving Lake Country, Wisconsin
Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for five service options to update kitchens & cabinetry, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving homeowners in Lake Country, WI. - August 11, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates Showroom Opening in Canton, Ohio
Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH is celebrating the grand opening of their Kitchen Showroom on June 28. - June 18, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, NJ Powers into 2025 with Full Inventory and Advanced Logistics as Leading San Juan Pools Supercenter in the Northeast
Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, NJ enters 2025 fully stocked and ready, showcasing top-tier logistics, storage, and installation as a leading San Juan Pools dealer. With in-house delivery, engineered storage, and pre-built installation readiness, the Supercenter sets a national standard. Backed by San Juan’s expanded U.S. manufacturing, Artistic Pools is poised for a strong year ahead. - April 21, 2025 - San Juan Pools
San Juan Pools Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Wolcott, Indiana and Hosts 2025 Open House & Training Event
San Juan Pools, America’s oldest fiberglass pool manufacturer, has opened a new production plant in Wolcott, Indiana, boosting U.S. manufacturing. The launch included a two-day Open House and Training Event with tours, live demos, and dealer education. The facility highlights San Juan’s commitment to hand-laid, high-integrity fiberglass construction, American craftsmanship, and global distribution. - April 19, 2025 - San Juan Pools