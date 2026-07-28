Recent Headlines
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Broker Affiliates Close Off-Market Sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage in Tempe, AZ
The Gorden Group announces the successful off-market sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility positioned at 1700 East Curry Road and 816 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed on May 4, 2026, with Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group... - May 21, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Henniker, New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire. - May 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Dahlonega Self Storage Facility
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking. - May 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, Tulsa, OK
Jared Jones, CCIM, of Jones Investment Real Estate and an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, a 27,050-square-foot self-storage asset located in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sale was between a private seller... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Extra Space Storage in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Jared Jones, CCIM of Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC, the Oklahoma affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Extra Space Storage (Third Pary Managed). The institutional grade asset, located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma from a private Seller to a private... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Sarasota Self Storage Facility
Josh Koerner and the team at Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of STOR Self Storage, located at 7000 Iris Street Sarasota, FL. This well-established, 3.25-acre self-storage facility offers 46,688 RSF | 130 units and 10 RV/ Boat Parking spots. Sitting at a prime location between... - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of D&S Self Storage in Evansdale, Iowa
Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of D&S Self Storage, located at 3759 Lafayette Road in Evansdale, Iowa. The property was sold for $570,000 to a local operator seeking to expand their presence in the Cedar Valley market. - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announce Sale of Oscar's Mini Storage in Sioux Falls, SD
Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of Oscar's Mini Storage, located at 2209 W. 5th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The transaction closed on Friday, March 27, 2026, at a purchase price of $4,500,000. Oscar's Mini Storage is a stabilized,... - April 04, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Freedom Storage & RV in Benson, Arizona
The Gorden Group successfully closed the sale of Freedom Storage & RV, a value-add self-storage and RV facility located in Benson, Arizona. The transaction was completed on February 27, 2026, with Darsh Desai of The Gorden Group, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, representing the... - March 29, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Titusville, FL Self Storage Facility
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Personal Mini Storage (Managed), located at 2025 US 1, Titusville, FL. This well-established, 4.97-acre self-storage facility offers 21,180 RSF | 172 drive-up units and 55 RV & Boat Parking spots. Coastal Storage Group was honored to... - March 27, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of 8th Street Storage in Colorado Springs
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of 8th Street Storage, a well-located self-storage facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the transaction. - March 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Richmond Hill Self Storage Facility
Carrie Stowell of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Richmond Hill Lock-N-Store, located at 400 Longwood Drive in Richmond Hill, GA. This well-established, 1.57-acre self-storage facility offers 27,200 RSF of storage within the Savannah MSA. Coastal Storage Group was honored... - March 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Space Rental Portfolio in Newton, Iowa
Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Space Rental, a two-property self storage portfolio located in Newton, Iowa. The portfolio totals approximately 71,188 net rentable square feet across 320 units, situated on... - March 12, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Ashburn Security Mini Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, securing a favorable outcome and demonstrating strong market demand for quality storage assets. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investor. - March 03, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Mississippi Self Storage Portfolio
Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., Sharon Wright, CCIM, and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering the Gulf Coast, announced the successful sale of a three property self-storage portfolio in Mississippi totaling 61,550 net rentable square feet across 450 units. - February 12, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
The Gorden Group Closes Sale of London Bridge Mini Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ
The Gorden Group, an affiliate of ARGUS Self Storage Advisors, has closed the sale of London Bridge Mini Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility strategically located at 1605 Corona Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. The transaction closed on December 19, 2025, with Darsh Desai and Jeff Gorden... - January 23, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Minnesota Self Storage Facility
A growing Minnesota self storage operator has acquired Northside Mini Storage, a 178-unit, 26,000 square foot drive-up self storage facility in Elgin, Minnesota. The facility provides significant value-add potential through continued lease-up and improved management. It offers great regional... - January 16, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Promotion of Cole Carosella
Argus Self Storage Advisors (“Argus”), a leading brokerage platform exclusively focused on self-storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cole Carosella to Partner, effective January 1, 2026. Cole joined Argus in 2018 and has played an... - January 16, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
South Church Street Self Storage Sold in Burlington, North Carolina
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, NC. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. The property was sold to a regional... - January 15, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Washington Self Storage Facility
Ryan Layton of American Real Estate Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Reata Self Storage in Richland, Washington. Ryan represented the buyer & seller in the transaction. Clearview East MHP LLC purchased Reata Self Storage in Richland, WA from Richard and Shirley... - January 10, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Landmark 9-Property Self Storage Portfolio in Colorado and Texas
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of a nine-property, institutional-quality self storage portfolio located across Colorado and Texas. The transaction represents one of the most notable self storage portfolio sales to close in the current investment... - December 24, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Diamond Self Storage in Cheyenne Wyoming
The Colorado-based Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of Diamond Self Storage, a self-storage and commercial property located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The facility consisted of 42,350 rentable square feet of self storage, 11,020 rentable square feet of commercial office/warehouse space, and 26 parking stalls. - December 21, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Citadel Self Storage in Colorado Springs
The Colorado team at Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Citadel Self Storage, a 254-unit facility (34,425 RSF) with two income-producing duplexes, located at 3979 E. Bijou Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the... - December 11, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Pembroke Pines Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is proud to announce the successful sale of a fully entitled self-storage development site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, a high-growth suburb of Miami. - November 25, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever. - November 18, 2025 - Kaydoh
Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Helena, Montana, Self Storage Facility
Van Delinder Realty LLC, operating as The Self Storage Brokers, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Helena Security Storage, a well-established self-storage facility located in Helena, Montana. The property was represented exclusively by Kimberly Van Delinder, CPA, Broker, and Argus Self Storage Advisors affiliate. - November 15, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of KO Storage in Cleburne, Texas
Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates, Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial, are pleased to announce the successful sale of KO Storage of Cleburne, a 91,500-square-foot Class A self-storage facility located in Cleburne, Texas. - November 07, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Gardens Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a fully entitled self-storage development site located in the desirable Miami Gardens submarket of Miami, Florida. - November 07, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Kingsland Self Storage Facility
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Kingsland Self Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility offering both traditional and specialty storage, located in the growing Kingsland, Georgia market. - November 07, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Illinois Self Storage Facility
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of U Stor Self Storage, a 43,000 RSF self-storage facility located at 3000 Charles Street in Rockford, Illinois. The transaction closed smoothly, marking another strong showing for the Illinois self-storage market and reflecting continued investor confidence in stabilized, well-located assets with operational upside. - October 26, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Jacksonville Self Storage Facility
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a CubeSmart (Managed) lease-up self-storage facility located in the Ortega/Avondale submarket of Jacksonville, Florida. - October 04, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Crown Heights Market Report. Valerie Sebbag Reports that Crown Heights home market continues its strong growth in 2025.
Discover the latest developments in Crown Heights real estate as Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC showcase market trends, investment opportunities, and premium home sales. Stay informed with insights from a trusted local expert driving growth and activity in the Brooklyn community. - September 30, 2025 - 555 Properties LLC
Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC Announces Sale of Parkway Mini Storage in Ardmore, Oklahoma
Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce the successful sale of Parkway Mini Storage, a 539-unit self-storage facility located at 1841 Sam Noble Parkway in Ardmore, Oklahoma. The transaction was completed between two private parties. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Parkway... - September 24, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Two Owatonna Self Storage Facilities Sell to Expanding Local Operator
A reputable local storage operator with a strong presence across Minnesota has acquired KO Storage (managed) of Owatonna, a two-location self storage portfolio strategically positioned along Interstate 35. - September 20, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Up North Storage Center in Park Rapids, MN Sells to Local Buyer
Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented by Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan, are pleased to announce the sale of Up North Storage Center in Park Rapids, Minnesota for $880,000. The buyer, an active operator expanding their footprint across secondary Minnesota markets,... - September 20, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage Purchases Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage, a leading national operator in the self storage industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage, in partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners. - September 17, 2025 - Store Here Self Storage
Self Storage Facility Sold in Growing Sanford, NC Market
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Lemon Springs Self Storage, a stabilized and well-maintained self-storage facility located in the fast-growing Sanford, North Carolina market. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III, a leading self-storage specialist... - September 04, 2025 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of ModBox Portfolio in Mebane, North Carolina
The Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Jamey Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of ModBox Storage, a two-property portfolio in Mebane, North Carolina. - August 15, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Nevada Self Storage Portfolio
The Gorden Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of this Mesquite Self Storage Portfolio in Mesquite, Nevada. The transaction closed on June 11, 2025 by Jeff Gorden and Donnie Dodson of The Gorden Group. - July 09, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Highly Occupied Iowa Self Storage Facility
Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the successful sale of K&K Rent-A-Space, a high-occupancy self storage facility located in Prairie City, Iowa. - July 04, 2025 - Argus Self Storage Advisors