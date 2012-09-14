PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Nebraska Self Storage Facility Kite Ranch RV Storage facility is located at the main entrance to Arthur Bay, Lake McConaughy. The facility runs at 85% occupancy in winter and 100% all summer. The upside to this transaction is to build out additional enclosed boat and RV storage, which will greatly increase the revenues. Financing... - November 08, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Toll Brothers at Candelas Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver. One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Georgia Self Storage Facility Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is pleased to facilitate the transaction of Tifton Mini Storage, located in Tifton, Georgia. The facility consists of over 76,800 square feet of net rentable storage on 6+ acres and was sold to Storage Zone. With the addition of Tifton Mini Storage to their... - October 26, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey. - October 23, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony Now Open for Sales Two fully-decorated model homes will be unveiled Oct. 19. - October 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Georgia Self Storage Portfolio Kris Knowles, Real Estate Advisor at Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia represented both the buyer and seller in the sale of a 2-property portfolio in Duluth and Norcross. Scotty Storage sold September 27th for $4,150,000. This was an off-market deal that took approximately 120 days to close. - October 11, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Represent Buyer on Sale of Texas Storage Facility The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team of Chad Snyder and Richard D. Minker represented the buyer (Bargain Storage) in the acquisition of Saf-T-Loc Storage in Dallas, TX near Dallas Love Field. - October 07, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida Office. - October 05, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Opens for Sales Toll Brothers will unveil its new model home in The Timbers on Oct. 5. - October 04, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Home Buyers Invited to Fall Into Luxury During Special October Toll Brothers Promotion Fall into Luxury offers home buyers limited-time incentives on new Toll Brothers homes. - October 03, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton, Florida, Office - October 03, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Development Site Jeff Gorden and Kyle Topper of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of land located at Higley and Thomas in Mesa, Arizona. The land sold September 19, 2019 for $895,412. The property spans over ten acres. Eagle Commercial represented the Buyer. Kyle Topper shared the following about... - September 27, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Begin Sales of Home Sites in Its New Community at the Aurora Reservoir The Retreat at Southshore will have 54 homes in an amenity-rich, resort-style neighborhood. - September 26, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110 Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110. - September 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ. Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872. - September 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Florida Development Site Weaver Realty Group and The Argus Self Storage Network recently sold a development site in Stuart, FL. - September 21, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ. - September 20, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers Announces the Sept. 21 Grand Opening of Its Exclusive Clubhouse in Its New Resort-Style Community in Thornton Toll Brothers at North Hill offers many amenities including the new 6,500-sq.-ft. clubhouse. - September 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Argus Broker Affiliate Arranges Sale of Arizona Boat & RV Storage Facility Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services has arranged the sale of Discount RV & Boat Storage in El Mirage, Arizona. The 100% RV-storage facility sold September 13, 2019 for $4,375,000. The property spans over eighteen- and one-half acres and provides 605 spaces of RV and Boat storage. Eagle... - September 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers to Build New Community of Urban Townhomes in Wheat Ridge Toll Brothers will begin construction on 200 town homes in Wheat Ridge in spring 2020. - September 15, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Wildlife Artist Paul Schulz's Home on Anna Maria Island, Florida, is on the Market Iconic Ocean-Front Home Listed by RE/MAX Alliance Group Offers Luxury Florida Living. - September 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Christine Kourik Earns Luxury Home Marketing Recognition The Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation is awarded to real estate professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - September 11, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a magnificent 7 bedroom home with 7 full baths and 3 half baths in beautiful Colts Neck, NJ. Their company has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, New Jersey. - September 08, 2019 - Preferred Properties