Recent Headlines
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
AssociationREADY Announces Relocation to New Suwanee, Georgia Headquarters
Company move reflects continued growth and commitment to serving community association clients. - July 16, 2026 - AssociationREADY
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Auburn, AL
Local owners of Thistle Lane Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 20 Lee Road 672 Auburn, AL. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features (299) units totaling (36,700) rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure,... - May 22, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Absolute Celebrates 24 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Trusted Partnership
Memphis, TN — Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is proud to celebrate its 24th anniversary, marking more than two decades of steady growth, resilient leadership, and trusted partnerships across the property management industry since its founding in May 2002. What began as a small but... - May 15, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. 2026 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026: - Increased same-store revenue by . - May 02, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire
Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Denver, NC
Local owners of Roll Up Self Storage- Lake Life proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 2836 Hagers Court, Denver, NC 28037. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 240 units totaling 36,570 rentable square feet. It offers and... - April 12, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Munford, Tennessee
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Munford – Tabb Drive proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 101 Tabb Drive Munford, TN 38058. Under new ownership and new management, the facility is also undergoing a rebrand, reflecting a renewed commitment to quality service and... - April 11, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
PandaGuarantee Launches Low-Cost Rent Guarantor Service
Backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier partner, PandaGuarantee offers guarantor surety bonds, protecting property owners against tenant default, and giving renters a lower-cost path to approval and more housing options. - March 31, 2026 - PandaGuarantee
Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee - March 31, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Alpharetta, Georgia
Local owners of Davis Drive Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 11500 Davis Drive Alpharetta, GA 30009. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 689 units totaling 76,610 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - March 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Choctaw, Oklahoma
Local owners of Owens Cubbies Self Storage & RV proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 14237 Southeast 29th Street Choctaw, OK 73020. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 166 units totaling 22,300 rentable square feet. It... - March 13, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Beachside Village Resort in Falmouth, Massachusetts
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Beachside Village Resort, located in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Vacatia’s management agreement took effect... - March 10, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Minor Fire Contained at All About Storage; No Injuries Reported
All About Storage Concord, a property managed by Absolute Storage Management, experienced a fire over the weekend that impacted 16 storage units at the Annex location (290 Warren C. Coleman Blvd). The incident was quickly contained. Emergency responders acted swiftly to secure the area, and... - March 06, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort. Vacatia’s management agreement went into effect January 1, 2026. Located... - March 05, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings. - February 25, 2026 - Skyline Title Support
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Moore, South Carolina
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Spartanburg proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1101 East Blackstock Road, Moore, SC 29369. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 469 units totaling 60,175 rentable square feet. It offers safe and... - February 20, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Vacatia Earns Palm Springs Tennis Club Management Contract
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been awarded the property management contract for Palm Springs Tennis Club, one of the Coachella Valley’s most iconic properties. The agreement went into... - February 19, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Arete Companies Announces Launch and Groundbreaking of North Park Townhomes in Brenham
Arete Companies announced its official launch with a ceremonial groundbreaking and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on February 13, 2026, for The Townhomes at Park in Brenham, TX. The market-rate townhome project marks Arete’s first ground-up development, showcasing its vertically integrated platform and commitment to high-quality, community-focused “missing middle” housing. - February 04, 2026 - Arete Companies USA
Rentail.space Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Connecting Merchants with Short-Term Retail Spaces
Rentail.space, an AI-powered specialty lease marketplace, today announced its official launch, transforming how businesses discover and secure short-term retail spaces in shopping centers across the United States and Canada. The platform addresses a critical gap in the commercial real estate market by connecting pop-up retailers, seasonal vendors, and specialty merchants with available spaces in established shopping centers. - January 31, 2026 - Rentail Inc
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Dallas, Georgia
Local owners of Alpha Omega Store All proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 505 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 540 units totaling 71,060 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - January 28, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Versa Announces Launch of Versa Management Services to Expand Customer Support and Property Solutions
The growth of Versa will allow the ability to provide full spectrum support tailored to the evolving needs of property owners and investors. - December 23, 2025 - Versa Management Services
South Coast Deck Inspections Urges Apartment and Condo Property Managers to Act as SB 721, SB 326, and SB 410 Deadlines Approach
California property managers are being warned that delayed compliance with SB 326, SB 721, and the updated SB 410 could directly jeopardize insurance coverage and real-estate resale value. With thousands of apartment and condominium buildings still overdue for required balcony and exterior elevated element inspections-and many already showing concealed wood deterioration-insurers, lenders, and buyers are increasingly refusing to move forward without proof of compliance. - December 09, 2025 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Centro Management Announces Move to New NE Portland Headquarters
Centro Management is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office from 1600 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Portland, OR 97225 to its new headquarters at 530 NE Couch St., Portland, OR 97232, situated in the Bridgehead neighborhood. The move marks an exciting new chapter for Centro Management... - November 26, 2025 - Centro Management
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Third Quarter (Q3) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months and year-to-date ending September 30, 2025. 2025 Highlights for Three Month Period Ending September 30,... - November 08, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.” - October 18, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Armand Aghadjanians to Lead Hands-on Due Diligence Workshop at the 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
The Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference is proud to announce a dynamic, interactive session led by Armand Aghadjanians, Director of Acquisitions for RHW Capital, titled “Do the Due: Due Diligence Checklist for Acquiring Self-Storage Assets.” This 75-minute workshop will guide attendees through the practical, essential steps of due diligence when acquiring or taking over self-storage properties. - October 12, 2025 - The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Scottdale, Georgia
Local owners of Avondale Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 3111 Church Street, Scottdale, GA 30079. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 243 units totaling 30,040 rentable square feet. It offers providing safe... - October 11, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management