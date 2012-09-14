PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Start Building Smart. Okos Now Offers Smart Homes and Smart Condos in Canada. Hassle-Free and No Monthly Fees. Okos Smart Homes is a technology company operating in Canada offering smart homes, smart condos, and smart rentals to home builders. - October 31, 2019 - Okos Smart Homes

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Ryntal Property Management, a Leader in Residential Property Management, is Sponsoring the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Sarasota County Walk Each year, suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Through research, education, advocacy and loss support programs AFSP has become the leading national organization dedicated to preventing the loss of life by suicide. - October 20, 2019 - Ryntal Property Management

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia New Self Storage Facility Opened in Canton, GA. - October 05, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

eServus Brings Tenant Discount Programs to California Property managers in California can now offer their tenants discounted entertainment services, as a way to help with tenant retention and engagement. - September 19, 2019 - eServus

Antique Appraisal Day to Benefit the SAIL Foundation October 5, 2019 in Warwick, NY Astor Galleries announced next Antiques Appraisal Day to benefit the SAIL Foundation, Inc. (Strategic Access to Independent Living - equipping the ability of young adults with disabilities). Astor Galleries’ team of experts will appraise all types of antiques, collectibles and vintage items on... - September 19, 2019 - Astor Galleries

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Absolute Storage Management Recognized as the Best Third-Party Management Company Each year, Inside Self Storage hosts a reader choice pool for “Best of Business” nominations and voting in a variety of industry categories. The 2019 results show that Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is the Best Third-Party Management award winner. ASM is honored to have been nominated... - September 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Network Pacific Strata Management Achieves an Important Award Nomination for Industry Excellence Urban Developer's Awards for Industry Excellence - September 06, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Absolute Storage Management Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Absolute Storage Management (ASM), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. - August 28, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000. LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Michelle Kidd Joins Crossman & Company as Director of Client Services Crossman & Company represents more than 400 shopping centers in the Southeast with over 28 million square feet under leasing and/or management. - August 08, 2019 - Crossman & Company

BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa

National Corporate Housing Attains Top Industry Corporate Housing Provider Accreditation National Corporate Housing has announced that they have successfully attained Corporate Housing Provider accreditation through the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). Accreditation requires multiple years of membership in good standing, adherence to a strict code of ethics, proper safeguards... - July 26, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

ClearNow is Launching a New Tool - ShareMyForm – Easy and Cheap Esignatures ShareMyForm is a new tool that enables anyone with a document to convert it to an online form for esignature. - July 21, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

National Corporate Housing Acquires West London Apartments National Corporate Housing has announced that they have completed the purchase of West London Apartments. West London Apartments offers the highest quality serviced apartments in the United Kingdom, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to luxurious penthouses in the most sought-after areas of West London. “Acquiring... - July 10, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

Robbins Property Associates Named One of Best of the Best in Tampa Bay Robbins Property Associates is a winner of the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards presented by the Tampa Bay Times. In the Tampa Bay region, more than 87,000 votes were cast to determine the leading businesses in more than 150 categories. The 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice... - June 17, 2019 - Robbins Property Associates, LLC

Envy Self-Storage & RV Opens Store in Gilbert, Arizona 180 Self-Storage manages Envy Self-Storage & RV, which has opened, in Gilbert, AZ. - June 17, 2019 - 180 Self-Storage

Evansville Farmers Market Grand Opening Day Set Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by 104.1... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC

National Corporate Housing Appoints Lukas Krause President, Corporate Housing Division National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced the appointment of Lukas Krause as President of Corporate Housing, effective immediately. Krause will assume day-to-day leadership of the corporate housing division of the company, and will have responsibility for... - June 14, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

SoBro Self Storage Ribbon Cutting - Community Event SoBro Self Storage is pleased to announce that it will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly constructed self-storage location. This event will take place onsite the facility located at 825 3rd Ave South Nashville, TN. 37210 on Tuesday, June 11th 2019 at 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. “We are excited... - June 11, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Holley Joins Crossman & Company as Senior Leasing Associate Serving Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia, Crossman & Company has offices in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Boca Raton, Fla. Charlotte, N.C. and Atlanta Ga. - June 09, 2019 - Crossman & Company

Emma Young Joins National Corporate Housing as Global Sales Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced that Emma Young will assume the position of Global Sales Director, EMEA effective June 3, 2019. Young joins National with 20 years of experience in the travel industry, most recently as a Global Account Director... - June 07, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

Innovia Co-op Welcomes 15 New Members HOA-Codo Co-op Community Management Cooperative welcomes 15 new members to network. - June 07, 2019 - Innovia Co-op

Frontdesk Announces Guest Screening Partnership with TransUnion Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced a partnership with TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to help perform FCRA-compliant background screenings for each stay, regardless of length. “We’re extremely proud of... - June 04, 2019 - Frontdesk

SoBro Self Storage Ribbon Cutting Event Community Event Announcement - June 01, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

New Management for Local Self Storage Facility Absolute Storage Investments has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Fayetteville Storage is officially under new management as of February 2019. - May 29, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management Absolute Storage Management (ASM), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2019 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2019: - Increased same-store revenue by 3% vs. the same... - May 17, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

National Corporate Housing Announces Opening in City of London’s New Broad Street House National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced the opening of a new office in the New Broad Street House located at 35 New Broad Street, in the historic financial district of London. The area is home to the London Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. The... - May 15, 2019 - National Corporate Housing