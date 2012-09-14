PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Ryntal Property Management, a Leader in Residential Property Management, is Sponsoring the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Sarasota County Walk Each year, suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Through research, education, advocacy and loss support programs AFSP has become the leading national organization dedicated to preventing the loss of life by suicide. - October 20, 2019 - Ryntal Property Management

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Network Pacific Strata Management Achieves an Important Award Nomination for Industry Excellence Urban Developer's Awards for Industry Excellence - September 06, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000. LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

ClearNow is Launching a New Tool - ShareMyForm – Easy and Cheap Esignatures ShareMyForm is a new tool that enables anyone with a document to convert it to an online form for esignature. - July 21, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

Robbins Property Associates Named One of Best of the Best in Tampa Bay Robbins Property Associates is a winner of the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards presented by the Tampa Bay Times. In the Tampa Bay region, more than 87,000 votes were cast to determine the leading businesses in more than 150 categories. The 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice... - June 17, 2019 - Robbins Property Associates, LLC

Innovia Co-op Welcomes 15 New Members HOA-Codo Co-op Community Management Cooperative welcomes 15 new members to network. - June 07, 2019 - Innovia Co-op

Frontdesk Announces Guest Screening Partnership with TransUnion Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced a partnership with TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to help perform FCRA-compliant background screenings for each stay, regardless of length. “We’re extremely proud of... - June 04, 2019 - Frontdesk

Corporate Finance Executive Joins Sol Mar REI, LLC., as Managing Director Marcus Stallings is Sol Mar REI, LLC’s Managing Director of the South Region. - May 13, 2019 - Sol Mar REI, LLC

J.C. Restoration Volunteers to Produce 109,000 Life-Saving Meals J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) and hundreds of community members will work to feed thousands of starving children in the developing world. Through a partnership between J.C. Restoration and Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), volunteers will prepare 109,000 life-saving meals at this third FMSC MobilePack... - May 08, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6 Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland... - May 01, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Powerstone Raises a Record-Breaking $83,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service Orange County, California based property management firm, announced today that it raised over $83,000 for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) located in Irvine, CA during its annual fundraising campaign. This year, Team Powerstone devoted... - May 01, 2019 - Powerstone Property Management

Network Pacific Strata Management News Update - April Network Pacific Group of Companies to run a television commercial for Carparklock on Channel 9 and the Nine Network. - April 27, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Property Company Network Pacific Strata Management Celebrates 25 Years in Business Network Pacific Strata Management and the Network Pacific Group of Companies, celebrate 25 years on Business. Since opening the doors in Melbourne in 1994, the Group has grown to be one of the leading property companies in the country. - April 18, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Frontdesk Prepares for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is quickly preparing for visitors of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte. The company offers an alternative lodging solutions to corporate travelers around the country. Frontdesk offers over forty fully furnished suites just... - April 03, 2019 - Frontdesk

Frontdesk Poised for Growth Amid News of 2020 Democratic National Convention Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is thrilled regarding the news and the opportunity of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) placement in Milwaukee. Frontdesk offers an alternative lodging solution to those corporate guests who are unable to stay in the many completely-occupied... - March 29, 2019 - Frontdesk

Chosewood Blows Up Edible Neighborhood The identity of Chosewood is blooming as the BeltLine development grows nearer. Atlanta has seen the BeltLine alter how people think about transportation and outdoor culture. Edible Neighborhood is changing the perception of how and where food can be harvested while adding value to community spaces in the city of Atlanta. - March 23, 2019 - Beltwood Property Management

FPR FORCE Offers a Solution for Associations Inundated with Reverse Mortgages FPR FORCE offers a solution for Associations inundated with Reverse Mortgages affected by the 2018 Judicial Foreclosure Requirement. During the height of the property bubble, many senior condominium and home owners took advantage of the benefits offered them through Reverse Mortgages, only to see the... - March 13, 2019 - FPR FORCE

FPR FORCE Will Address Recent Court Rulings Affecting Municipalities FPR FORCE will address recent Court Rulings affecting Municipalities. FPR FORCE anticipates a solution proposal. - March 02, 2019 - FPR FORCE

LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Building in Mount Vernon, Westchester County NY LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a three-story walk-up property located at 521-523 South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, New York. The asking price is $1,399,999 just reduced from $2,500,000. This well maintained three-story walk-up frame building contains... - February 26, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Augustana College Launches a New Off-Campus Housing Directory Service Augustana College now offer students a new, improved online directory to search for suitable off-campus housing accommodations. - February 24, 2019 - Places4Students

University of Rochester Partners with Places4Students.com for Off-Campus Housing Solutions The Office for Residential Life and Housing Services nows offers students an improved online directory to search for safe, suitable housing accommodations. - February 23, 2019 - Places4Students

Teamwork and Dedication Proves to be a Winning Combination for Award Recipients Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service Orange County, California based property management firm, announced today that, through hard work and persistence, its team members were the recipients of four awards at the Annual CAI-Orange County Awards Banquet. Surrounded by fellow CAI members... - February 22, 2019 - Powerstone Property Management

FPR FORCE Expands to Include Municipalities FPR FORCE is proud to announce the company’s expansion to include working with municipalities over run by vacant/abandon and foreclosed homes. - February 21, 2019 - FPR FORCE

ClearNow Announces It Has Incorporated E-Signatures Into Its Online Enrollment Process for Tenants Making It Faster and Easier to Complete To make the online enrollment process easier and faster for tenants, ClearNow has incorporated e-signatures so now tenants do not have to print anything as they can complete and submit the enrollment form entirely on their smartphones. - February 15, 2019 - ClearNow Inc.

Bijou Bay Harbor Tops Off Construction at Nine Stories Bijou Bay Harbor, the new luxury boutique condominium developed by Ability by Acierto on Bay Harbor Islands in South Florida, has topped off construction at 75 feet. The nine-story waterfront property at 9521 East Harbor Bay Drive is slated for completion in July 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Bijou Bay Harbor