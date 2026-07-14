Recent Headlines
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire
Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management
Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee - March 31, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Beachside Village Resort in Falmouth, Massachusetts
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Beachside Village Resort, located in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Vacatia’s management agreement took effect... - March 10, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Landmark Holiday Beach Resort. Vacatia’s management agreement went into effect January 1, 2026. Located... - March 05, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings. - February 25, 2026 - Skyline Title Support
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Vacatia Earns Palm Springs Tennis Club Management Contract
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been awarded the property management contract for Palm Springs Tennis Club, one of the Coachella Valley’s most iconic properties. The agreement went into... - February 19, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
South Coast Deck Inspections Urges Apartment and Condo Property Managers to Act as SB 721, SB 326, and SB 410 Deadlines Approach
California property managers are being warned that delayed compliance with SB 326, SB 721, and the updated SB 410 could directly jeopardize insurance coverage and real-estate resale value. With thousands of apartment and condominium buildings still overdue for required balcony and exterior elevated element inspections-and many already showing concealed wood deterioration-insurers, lenders, and buyers are increasingly refusing to move forward without proof of compliance. - December 09, 2025 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Marian Homes Expands Mission with Purchase of New Group Home in Strasburg, VA
Marian Homes, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing safe and supportive housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the purchase of its tenth group home in Strasburg, Virginia. The home will accommodate up to five residents and will be operated in partnership with a professional care provider, offering a family-like environment that promotes independence and dignity. - August 21, 2025 - Marian Homes
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
Skyline Title Support Launches Customer Loyalty Program for Property Due Diligence Services
Clients Can Now Earn Points and Redeem for Digital Gift Cards When Ordering Services Like Municipal Lien Searches, HOA Estoppels, and Surveys - April 16, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Pestguard to Conduct Comprehensive Fumigation of St. Petersburg High School
Pestguard, Florida’s leading privately owned fumigation company, has been selected to perform a full-structure fumigation of St. Petersburg High School. - March 20, 2025 - Pestguard Commercial Services
Rent Butter Appoints Keith Gibbons as National Sales Manager
Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gibbons as its new National Sales Manager. With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing and resident screening, Keith brings... - March 06, 2025 - Rent Butter, Inc.
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG
Cogir Senior Living USA Extends Compassionate Support to Seniors Displaced by Southern California Fires
Cogir Senior Living is deeply saddened by the devastating Southern California fires. The company is committed to supporting the community. Cogir is offering housing to displaced seniors for up to 60 days, at no rental charge, providing them with a safe and caring environment. - January 11, 2025 - Cogir Senior Living
Cogir Senior Living USA Announces Justin Stein as New Assistant Chief Operating Officer
Cogir Senior Living USA is thrilled to announce that Justin Stein has been promoted to Assistant Chief Operating Officer (Assistant COO). While Justin only recently joined the team, his exceptional capabilities were quickly recognized and make him an ideal fit for this newly created role at Cogir. This promotion will allow Cogir to further drive efficiency and foster innovation across the portfolio. - January 11, 2025 - Cogir Senior Living
Vacatia Hires Soraya Gonzales López as Director of Operations
Timeshare Veteran Had More Than Three Decades of Industry Experience with Interval International - March 25, 2024 - Vacatia Partner Services
5 Points Property Management Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies
The brand new Inc. 5000 list credits 5 Points Property Management as being one of the top 100 fastest growing businesses in the Midwest. Coming in at number 61, 5 Points Property Management is one of the most notable movers and shakers of the 2024 Inc. Regionals. The March 2024 issue of Inc. - March 22, 2024 - 5 Points Property Management
Seven Vacatia Team Members Named as ARDA Award Finalists
Awards Ceremony to be held at American Resort Development Association Meeting on April 17 - March 13, 2024 - Vacatia Partner Services
Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Chooses Vacatia for Management Services
Resort HOA President Cites Vacatia’s Capabilities and Collaborative Approach - January 09, 2024 - Vacatia Partner Services
Conkrite Capital CEO Nicolas W. Del Valle Visits Kenya, Africa to Explore the Kenyan Perspective on Development
Chief Executive officer Nicolas W. Del Valle spent a week in Kenya, Africa at the end of November 2023 as Conkrite Capital deepens its outreach to the continent. “This trip strengthened the African partnership which started in South Africa in the spring of 2022 and advanced our shared... - December 07, 2023 - Conkrite Capital Corporation
Transforming Ontario's Real Estate Landscape with Visionary Leadership and Excellence - Nels Moxness
Nels Moxness, a leading Canadian Real Estate Investor, spearheads successful ventures in Sault Ste Marie, Niagara Falls and Northern Ontario. Committed to sustainable communities, Nels transforms neglected properties, blending strategic insight and market awareness. His impactful career, spanning Velux and the Danish-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, showcases visionary leadership. With an unwavering dedication, Nels shapes the Canadian property landscape, leaving a legacy of thriving communities. - November 07, 2023 - CPM Properties
Vacatia Selected to Manage Endless Mountain Resort
Pennsylvania Resort Gains Access to Full Suite of Vacatia Services - July 19, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia Wins Management Contract for Fantasy Island Resort
Daytona Beach Shores Timeshare Resort Sees Bright Future - July 17, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Three Vacatia Associates Win Timeshare Industry Awards
Top Honors Presented by American Resort Development Association - April 26, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia to Manage Three Sanibel Island Resorts
Change in Management Companies Comes at Critical Time for Storm-Damaged Resorts. - April 12, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Seven Vacatia Associates Named as ARDA Awards Finalists
National Association Recognizes Timeshare Industry’s Best - March 30, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia Acquires Coral Shores Management Contract - Resort Owners Gain Access to Expanded Benefits
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Coral Shores Resort of North Redington Beach, Florida. Vacatia will bring the resort its fresh solutions for legacy resorts, including the ability to... - March 17, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Top Agents from The Litchfield Company – Lachicotte Office Named to the Christie’s International Real Estate 2023 Masters Circle
The Masters Circle represents the best of the best - an elite group of real estate professionals within the premier luxury real estate network. These agents consistently deliver the very best service, marketing, exposure, and results to their discerning clients around the globe. - March 09, 2023 - The Lachicotte Company
Scottsdale Camelback Resort Awarded the RCI Gold Crown Resort® Property Designation Based on Guest Feedback
Resort honored for excellence in accommodations, hospitality and RCI subscribing member experience. - February 17, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia to Manage Dolphin Run Condos in Virginia Beach
Vacatia Inc. has been awarded the management contract for Dolphin Run, a 15-story luxury condominium located in Virginia Beach. In addition to managing the 110-unit wholly owned condo association, Vacatia will provide rental and revenue management services to all owners participating in the rental... - January 11, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Lori Entwistle Joins Vacatia Team
Industry veteran leads Scottsdale Camelback Resort with expanded role as Vacatia's head of resort experience. - January 03, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
Premier Resorts Group to Join Vacatia Inc.
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that Premier Resorts Group, which specializes in the sales and marketing of right-to-use and term products for independent timeshare resorts, is joining the company to provide enhanced... - November 03, 2022 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia to Manage Iconic Scottsdale Camelback Resort
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona. The notably independent resort chose to contract with Vacatia Management Services because of the many opportunities... - November 02, 2022 - Vacatia Partner Services
GIAA Recognizes Industry's Best at Pinnacle of Excellence Awards
GIAA held its Pinnacle of Excellence Awards this past Friday; an event that honors the accomplishments of professionals and organizations in the state of Iowa's rental housing industry. - October 20, 2022 - Greater Iowa Apartment Association
The 2D3D Floor Plan Company Breaks Mold with Photorealistic 3D Interior Rendering Services
The 2D3D Floor Plan Company launches a new 3D Rendering Service for 3D Interiors. It will include High-quality, Ultra-realistic 3D Rendered Interior Views at Affordable Prices with Quick Turnaround. - August 01, 2022 - The 2D3D Floor Plan Company
Allison L. Hertz, Esq., BCS of Kaye Bender Rembaum Named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee of The FL Bar's RPPTL Section
Allison L. Hertz, of Florida Community Association Law Firm Kaye Bender Rembaum, has been named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee. This committee is an arm of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Section of The Florida Bar. - July 18, 2022 - Kaye Bender Rembaum
Go-Forth Pest Control Named to 2022 List of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina
The Best Companies Group’s annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall... - June 30, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Mark Westbrook Joins Vacatia’s Management Team
Mark Westbrook, former President and COO of Defender Resorts, Joins Vacatia’s Management Team. - June 05, 2022 - Vacatia Partner Services
HCPL Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner
HCPL was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Web Achievement Category for the Hospitality and Leisure industry in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® 4/28/2022. - May 27, 2022 - Hill Country Premier Lodging
Go-Forth Pest Control Film Production Team Places in Top 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Competition
Out of more than 6,500 submissions throughout the United States and dozens of other countries, Go-Forth Pest Control was named a Platinum and Gold winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards international competition. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while... - May 15, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Vacatia Acquires Sunsational Beach Rentals
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for vacation rentals, property management, and timeshare resorts, has acquired Treasure Island, Florida-based Sunsational Beach Rentals, which provides rental, maintenance and accounting services to owners of individual... - May 03, 2022 - Vacatia Partner Services
Vacatia Adds to Management Team - Joe Cantrell Joins VSA Division
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that Joe Cantrell, a highly experienced vacation ownership executive, has joined the company as senior vice president of regional operations, leading its VSA division. “We are... - April 29, 2022 - Vacatia Partner Services