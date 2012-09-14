PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago Safeguard Self Storage announced this month the opening of a new facility in the Chicago market in Edison Park. This is the company’s 16th facility in the Chicago metropolitan market area and its 73rd nationwide. - May 23, 2019 - Safeguard Self Storage

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in New York Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening on Friday, February 15th 2019, of a new facility in the New York market on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream. This is the company’s 28th facility in the New York metropolitan market area and its 72nd nationwide. - March 13, 2019 - Safeguard Self Storage

HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design

GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

Safeguard Self Storage Completes the Purchase of Land for a New Facility at 1522 Old Country Road in Plainview, New York Safeguard Self Storage has announced the purchase, on July 26th, 2018, of a land parcel on which it will build a new self-storage facility. - August 08, 2018 - Safeguard Self Storage

Bill Alter Closes on Another Self Storage Facility in Arizona Bill Alter of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate represented both the seller and the buyer on the sale of Arizona Storage Inns, which was his 161st successful self storage closing in 32 years as a specialist in this property type. The sale closed on March 12, 2018 for $8,900,000. - March 13, 2018 - Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme

Closets For Life Earns Angie’s List Super Service Award Fifth Year in a Row Apple Valley business, Closets For Life, has earned a 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of Angie’s List. This is the fifth year in a row Closets For Life has received the award. - January 26, 2018 - Closets For Life

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

LANGRIA Launches Its Most Solidary Christmas Campaign Ever to Put a Smile on Kid’s Faces This year's Christmas, unlike any previous ones, is special for LANGRIA - an affordable home furnishing brand based in China. The brand plans to give back and donate to Children's Cancer Research Fund to put a smile on kids who are affected by any form of childhood cancer. - December 08, 2017 - LANGRIA

Announcing New Tilt N Store from Lift and Store Lift and Store, the leader in overhead and wall mounted storage with more than 10,000 installations in the US and Canada, today announced the introduction of Version 3.0 of the Tilt N Store Wall Mounted Lifting System. - November 30, 2017 - Lift and Store, LLC

Bill Alter of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate Has Just Sold His 158th Self Storage Property in Arizona Bill Alter is pleased to announce the sale of Ranch Self Storage in Mesa, AZ which represents his 158th self storage closing in 32 years as a specialist in this property type. - October 28, 2017 - Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme

Bill Alter Represented the Seller in the Sale of Folly Road Storage, Charleston, South Carolina The sale of Folly Road Self Storage in Charleston, South Carolina was recorded on August 25, 2017. The property consisted of 303 storage units in 34,700 net rentable square feet plus 15 parking spaces for boats and RVs. The property is located at 1573 Folly Road in Charleston, South Carolina. The property... - August 27, 2017 - Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme

transFORM Announces What's New, What's Next 2017 Schedule You're invited to The New York Design Center’s highly anticipated event, What’s New, What’s Next on Thursday, September 14th from 1pm to 9pm. - August 25, 2017 - transFORM

Pegell LLC. is Determined to Give You a Life of Less Clutter with the Launch of Its Product Buttonup™ on Kickstarter Hal Bevers, steps beyond the "challenges" of being born deaf and has created an eco friendly product called ButtonUp™ which allows you to attach photos, shopping lists, messages, menus and more. He wants to show the world that if he can do this, anyone can. - June 29, 2017 - Pegell LLC

Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate, Represents Sale of Tucson Self Storage to Out-of-State Investor In his 156th self storage transaction, Bill Alter represented the seller in the $2,775,000 sale of Tucson Self Storage to an out-of-state investor. - June 02, 2017 - Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme

Closets For Life Earns Angie’s List Super Service Award Fourth Year in a Row Closets For Life, a local Apple Valley, Minnesota custom organization company has earned a fourth Angie's Super Service award. - April 03, 2017 - Closets For Life

Safeguard Self Storage Expands in New York Safeguard Self Storage has opened a new facility in the New York market on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. This is the company’s 25th facility in New York and its 72nd nationwide. - March 01, 2017 - Safeguard Self Storage

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago, IL Safeguard Self Storage has opened a new facility in the Chicago Area. - February 12, 2017 - Safeguard Self Storage

Industrial Shelf Supports from Federal Brace Federal Brace is adding a shelf bracket to their Industrial and Commercial Supports Line. This line of gusseted and cantilevered supports is made of either 11 gauge or ¼” material thickness, and is made for projects in which many brackets are needed. The Industrial Shelf Bracket, in particular,... - December 08, 2016 - Federal Brace

The Mad Mount Corbel System from Federal Brace Federal Brace is releasing the Mad Mount. This corbel mounting plate provides a new, easy way to mount corbels and quickly add a decorative interior design touch. - November 12, 2016 - Federal Brace

Harrison Top Plate by Federal Brace The Harrison Top Plate is joining Federal Brace’s line of award-winning hidden countertop supports. This unique brace includes a central steel plate with two arms extending from each side, making it the perfect solution for a knee or pony wall application where support is needed on both sides for... - October 29, 2016 - Federal Brace

K+BB Product Innovator Awards 2016: Anthem Countertop Support from Federal Brace Kitchen and Bath Business magazine’s annual Product Innovator Awards have been announced, and Federal Brace is elated to have been included for this prestigious honor. - October 20, 2016 - Federal Brace

Enskinning Ceremony Recognizes The Blessing Basket Project and Whole Foods Market for Their Commitment to Bringing Social and Economic Development to Regions in Ghana Theresa Carrington, of The Blessing Basket Project, and Whole Foods Market were recently recognized for their commitment to bringing social and economic development to the people in the Zaare and Nyariga areas of Ghana, Africa. Chief Paul Asaana Agoo, the Chief of Zaare and Nyariga areas in Ghana, enskinned... - October 15, 2016 - The Blessing Basket Project

Stainless Steel Countertops from Federal Brace In an unprecedented branching out, Federal Brace is adding Stainless Steel Countertops to their catalog of designer supports and shelves, offering customers a luxurious, modern look in any number of sizes. Customers can easily order their own custom countertops by contacting Federal Brace with their... - October 13, 2016 - Federal Brace

Federal Brace's Portland Countertop Support Federal Brace is excited to announce a new edition to their Designer Support Line. The Portland Gusseted Countertop Support Bracket, a unique bracket with marine inspirations, is a perfect fit in any modern, transitional, or eclectic kitchens. With a circular cut-out, not unlike a boat’s porthole,... - October 01, 2016 - Federal Brace

POJJO Expands Its Patent Portfolio POJJO secures a utility patent for their ventilated tubes. - September 30, 2016 - POJJO

Safeguard Self Storage Expands to the Beverly Area of Chicago Safeguard Self Storage has once again expanded in Chicago to a new location on West 95th Street. - September 24, 2016 - Safeguard Self Storage

transFORM: What’s New, What’s Next 2016 "Tackling the Trend – Living Large in Tiny Homes & Micro Apartments"; WNWN, Thursday, September 22nd from 2-9pm; NYDC - 200 Lexington Ave. Suite 708 New York, NY - September 18, 2016 - transFORM

transFORM Gallery Presents The Closing Reception of "Rescue Me" Family-Friendly, Animal Themed, Art Event at transFORM Gallery in New Rochelle. - September 12, 2016 - transFORM

Federal Brace's Jefferson Cabinet Support Bracket The Jefferson Cabinet Bracket, a revolutionary new industrial support, is being released today by Federal Brace. Perfect for floating vanities, upper and lower cabinetry, and much more, the Jefferson promises to be a contender for many innovation awards in 2016. - September 08, 2016 - Federal Brace

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago Safeguard Self Storage has opened a new facility in the Lakeview area of Chicago. - September 04, 2016 - Safeguard Self Storage

Federal Brace's Mantel Bracket Line A new line of mantel brackets and supports is being released by Federal Brace, a premier designer and manufacturer of countertop supports, braces, and additional varieties of steel support elements for the construction, design, and remodeling industries. These mantel brackets, each named for a rustic... - August 14, 2016 - Federal Brace

Organize-It Increases Customer Trust with Norton Shopping Guarantee Organize-It has responded to customer needs by becoming a Norton Shopping Guarantee Merchant. The Norton Shopping Guarantee program operates as an extension of Organize-Its customer service department. If a customer has an issue, they simply file a claim with Norton, who will assist customers in resolving any issues. - July 02, 2016 - Organize-It

“Rescue Me”: a Juried Exhibition & Fundraiser for the Humane Society of Westchester A Collaborative Event with the Humane Society of Westchester -- Opening Reception, Saturday, July 9th from 3-7pm, 20 Jones Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801. - June 26, 2016 - transFORM

My Paint Saint Now Available in Select Stores and Online Nationwide – Just in Time for Father’s Day New product featured on NBC’s Today Show, Real Simple Magazine, Houston Chronicle, WGN radio, Buzz Feed, DIY blogs and more - May 27, 2016 - My Paint Saint

transFORM Gallery’s 5th Annual PAVE Exhibit The New Rochelle High School’s Performing and Visual Arts Education Program -Opening Reception, Thursday, May 19th from 5-8pm 20 Jones Street New Rochelle, NY 10801 - April 30, 2016 - transFORM

MegaBackup Releases a New Lifetime Storage Today, MegaBackup, a company that specializes in cloud-based solutions for storing and backing up data, has announced that it has launched its new product called MegaBackup. - April 22, 2016 - Megabackup

Safeguard Self Storage Completes the Purchase of Land for a New Facility in Chicago Safeguard Self Storage is excited to announce the recent purchase of land for their brand new state-of-the-art self-storage facility on West North Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. The almost 60,000 square-foot climate controlled building will be the 15th in Chicago, and the 74th nationwide. It features drive-up loading, computer-controlled access and digital security. - February 29, 2016 - Safeguard Self Storage

transFORM Gallery's Spring Art Exhibit, Opening Reception: Larger than LIFE The Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, March 5th from 5 to 8pm at transFORM's New Rochelle Showroom and Gallery, sponsored by Westchester Magazine. - February 20, 2016 - transFORM

transFORM Announces Second Annual 7th Heaven Design Event at 200 LEX transFORM and the Interior Design Society, NY Chapter, cordially invite you to experience the Second Annual 7th Heaven Design Party. Join the New York City design community on February 4th, from 3pm – 8pm to explore and celebrate the spirit of great design on the 7th floor at 200 LEX. - January 16, 2016 - transFORM

transFORM Gallery Presents "the Fanciful World" at 200 LEX Opening Reception at the 7th Heaven Design Party, Thursday, Feb 4th, 5-8pm, 200 LEX. Sponsored by the IDS, NY Chapter. - January 16, 2016 - transFORM

transFORM Hires a New Westchester/ Fairfield Design Manager transFORM is proud to welcome Gavin Bromell as the newest addition to their staff. Gavin has taken over the duties as Design Manager, overseeing the Westchester and Fairfield County design team. Gavin joins transFORM with over 40 years of related experience, most recently as the Architect and Design... - December 31, 2015 - transFORM

Get Organized in 2016 with the First Ever Be Organized Box Be Organized Box is a brand new concept bringing the tips, tools and teaching of Chaos To Order’s expert organizers to you in a refreshingly new way. - December 18, 2015 - Chaos To Order

Southern Self Storage Acquires Cocoa Beach Facility It’s only been two months since their most recent acquisition in Pensacola Florida but Southern Self Storage has already purchased what now makes the 5th operating facility for the company. Located at 14 S 20th Street in Cocoa Beach, FL the 3 story self-storage building sits less than a mile from... - December 05, 2015 - Southern Self Storage

Huizhou Blueprint Folding Umbrella: Competitiveness on Umbrella’s Market Huizhou Blueprint Umbrella, a leading business-to-business folding umbrellas producer and provider, located in Huizhou, Guangdong Province in China, announced today the launch of its services for global business-to-business buyers worldwide. - December 03, 2015 - Huizhou Blueprint Umbrella Co., Limited

Apple Valley Resident and Business Owner Wins Third NARI Contractor of the Year Award The National Association of the Remodeling Industry – Minnesota Chapter awarded Closets For Life a 2015 Contractor of the Year (COTY) award last week for its outstanding work on an Excelsior wine cellar project. The Apple Valley company won in the category of Residential Project Under $30,000. - November 29, 2015 - Closets For Life