Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

For the 4th Time, In Time Tec Appears on the Inc. 5000 Inc. magazine today revealed that In Time Tec is No. 3812 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. - August 23, 2019 - In Time Tec

Pass-a-Fist: New Party Game Launches on Kickstarter Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Woman in Pinehurst, Idaho With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Kendrick, by her side, Brenda and her family are hopeful that she will gain the confidence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes. - July 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets were... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Disney Inspired Fashion Line Raises $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs The Disney inspired fashion company raises funds to benefit underserved children through unique “virtual races.” - December 01, 2018 - Design Force Media

Celiveo Enterprise 8 Removes All Print Servers, Provides Pull Print and Direct IP Printing, with High Availability, Security and Cloud-Readiness Celiveo, global provider of enterprise-class print management solutions, today released Celiveo 8 service pack 4, a scalable, resilient and Enterprise-Class document management solution for print fleets between 1 and 100,000 printers capable of removing all printing-related servers, granting high availability, global usage monitoring and advanced cost reduction. Celiveo supports most network printers, any brand, and advanced MFPs from HP, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, Ricoh and Xerox. - July 23, 2018 - Celiveo

The Trading Profit Launches New Options Trading Website The Trading Profit’s highly acclaimed products and services can be found on their new website www.thetradingprofit.com. Many of their alert services and courses focus on weekly Options and income-based strategies. - May 23, 2018 - The Trading Profit, LLC

Michael F. Glanders Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Michael F. Glanders, of Jerome, Idaho, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Online Special Education. - May 23, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Trademark Mechanical Receives 2018 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Trademark Mechanical

Denali Advanced Integration Honored for Outstanding Results and Global Growth Denali Advanced Integration Receives "Circle of Excellence" Distinction at the 2018 Cradlepoint Global Partner Summit. - May 02, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

More Than 2 Million Pets Now Insured in North America, According to 2018 NAPHIA Report North America’s pet health insurance sector posted another record year in 2017 with the total number of pets insured in the U.S. and Canada reaching over 2 million. This represents a market average increase of almost 17 percent year over year, according to the just released 2018 NAPHIA State of... - April 27, 2018 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Royal Jay Launches New Marketing Agency Royal Jay LLC, a Healthcare Technology Services company, based out of Boise, Idaho is excited to announce the launch of Virayo, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in search engine marketing, content strategy, sales funnel development and website design. Virayo’s team of digital... - April 19, 2018 - Royal Jay

Leading Software Maniacs Announces the Release of Spresso™ iVersionIt™ for Windows and macOS Immediate availability of a new app that performs version backups of digital project stuff. This is an easy-to-use tool designed to safeguard work performed by creative professionals and freelancers. - March 01, 2018 - Leading Software Maniacs

Proof Eyewear Opens Sweepstakes for One-in-a-Lifetime Getaway to Nepal Proof Eyewear is seeking one lucky participant to join them on their Do Good program trip to serve the communities and individuals of Nepal from Nov. 19 to 26, 2017. The contest is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6, 2017. In partnership with HELP International, the sweepstakes winner and a team of Proof... - September 28, 2017 - Proof Eyewear

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Fairways & Freeways: The Journey Begins This Week This week, the Fairways & Freeways™ journey begins. The book, and social media coverage, will chronicle a 50 year old man’s 50 day, 50 state, 50 rounds of golf, road trip. Crisscrossing the country, sharing in real time via social media and the Fairways & Freeways™ blog, while... - April 18, 2017 - Fairways & Freeways

Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU" The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage resulting... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf

Veterans and Families Give Top Ratings to R4 Alliance Member Non-Profits National non-profit R4 Alliance announced today that a recent online scientific study of military veterans, their families, and supporters offered exceptionally high evaluations of member organizations’ providing recreation and wellness programs. “R4 has always set out to recruit programs... - January 17, 2017 - R4 Alliance

Express Employment Professionals Office Announces Move to Coeur d’ Alene Express Employment Professionals of Post Falls today announced that it will relocate its office to Coeur d’ Alene in January, 2017. The new location, at the Crossroads Shopping Center (often referred to as the WinCo Center,) will begin operation on January 30, 2017. - December 21, 2016 - Express Employment Professionals

Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf

The Great Junk Hunt is Heading to Boise, Idaho One of America's Top 15 Flea Markets with nearly 100 booths all under one roof is coming to the Expo Idaho fairgrounds on September 23 & 24, 2016. It will be jammed packed with fabulous junk that top quality vendors have collected all summer. Vendors are juried to make sure they have the best of the best for all shoppers. Come see what all the fuss is about! - September 09, 2016 - FJS Productions

Ashley Manor Celebrates 20th Anniversary Family owned and operated health care company celebrates it's 20th anniversary and grand opening of it's 58th and 59th facilities this month. The company specializes in small assisted living facilities in residential areas that specialize in memory care; located in Idaho, Colorado, and Oregon. - August 24, 2016 - Ashley Manor

Get Your Licks on Route 66® Cross-Country Pet Adoption Tour FIDO Friendly Magazine gears up for 8th annual cross-country pet adoption tour traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago to help save lives of shelter pets. - August 22, 2016 - Fido Friendly Magazine

University of Idaho Launches University-Wide Financial Education Initiative with iGrad iGrad will provide award-winning, adaptive learning platform to students at Idaho’s oldest university. - June 29, 2016 - iGrad

R4 Alliance Gains Full Support of Truckstop.com Truckstop.com, a Boise based national transportation company, recently selected R4 Alliance and their premiere philanthropy. R4 is a national Alliance of over 75 Programs of Excellence who have provided recreation and wellness programs to over 175,000 service members and their families. - June 17, 2016 - R4 Alliance

Federal Court Rules in Favor John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital Against the Government of Laos US Court Rules in Favor of John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital Against the Government of Laos noting that its claims were based on little more than unsupported allegations of wrongdoing” and finding that it was “essentially motivated by bad faith.” - April 12, 2016 - Bridge Capital

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Michael Cousins Michael Cousins, of Boise, Idaho, has recently been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. - January 26, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Allied American University Donates $1000 to Veterans Programs with Team Sponsorship in 5K Run 31 Representatives from AAU Participated in the Fifth Annual National Veterans Day Run, Supporting Military Members and Veterans. - November 18, 2015 - Allied Business Schools

Recursion Pharma Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Hereditary Stroke Disorder Recursion Pharmaceuticals, a drug discovery start-up company, announced receipt of an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the use of Tempol for the treatment of Cerebral Cavernous Malformation, a hereditary stroke disease. Recursion expects this will be the first of many potential treatments identified using their proprietary drug discovery platform. - October 05, 2015 - Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Former Time Inc. Publishing Executive Launches Memoir Detailing Battle with Depression With plans to end his own life, former Time Inc. publishing executive Stuart Hotchkiss has an epiphany while visiting his primary care physician that turns his embattled life around. - May 13, 2015 - Stuart Hotchkiss

Keep Calm and Pawn on: Introducing Sam's Locker, a New Boise Idaho Pawn Shop, Sharing a Start-Up Experience and Their Founding Principles The foundation of a good life lived is rooted in the good intentions of your endeavors and doing right by others. Sam’s Locker a Pawn shop, located in Boise Idaho, aims to reflect this core belief within every transaction. - May 11, 2015 - Sam's Locker

Overcoming Dental Anxiety is a Reality at Victory Dental in Boise, Idaho Most people experience some degree of dental fear and anxiety when faced with needed dental work. For some it is easily overcome with an explanation of procedures, but for others it remains an overwhelming fear that often results in the neglect of important dental care. Victory Dental in Boise, Idaho... - November 20, 2014 - Victory Dental

Garage Storage Company Offers New Flooring Options No Matter the Current State of Floors, Customers Can Have a Durable Flooring Solution - November 01, 2014 - Monkey Bar Storage

Rentricity Starts First Irrigation In-Pipe Hydro Clean Energy Project in Idaho New projects reflect a growing interest in energy recovery technology for irrigation water pipeline infrastructure. - October 07, 2014 - Rentricity Inc.

Two Companies Team Up to Promote Oral Health, One Dental Home at a Time Edie Higby, founder of The Tooth Fairy Company and creator/author of the dental passport for kids and a children's book series about the adventures of Tooth Fairy has just joined forces as the Director of Marketing and Communications for The Dental Press, a company offering professional custom designed print newsletters for dental offices. Together they hope to promote oral health care in America one dental home at a time. - September 24, 2014 - The Dental Press, Inc

Katie M. Tweedy Honored as Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Katie M. Tweedy, of Blackfoot, Idaho, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Applications. - August 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Swarm™ - SwitchBlade Trolling Flasher System Revolutionary new trolling flasher system for Salmon, Trout and Kokanee. - April 03, 2014 - WiggleFin Tackle, LLC.

Salesforce.com Foundation Raises Over $35,000 for Quality Education in Tanzania, Africa Funds being used to build library impacting more than 50,000 people, and scholarships for orphaned children. - March 04, 2014 - Make A Difference (MAD) Now

BFMC Gold Mines Announces Its First Test Hole Results B4MC Gold Mines, Inc. (ticker symbol: BFMC) is pleased to announce that during three days of testing in early December at its Quartz Creek property in Montana, it successfully recovered and weighed 7.85 troy ounces of placer gold from approximately 254 yards of gravels which were removed from three test... - January 10, 2014 - B4MC Gold Mines, Inc

Air Club in Sun Valley Welcomes First Members In response to the increasing hassle and diminishing availability of flights to the small resort town, a local entrepreneur has launched the Sun Valley Air Club. The member-based air charter broker services has signed up its first Platinum Members and is celebrating with a Hangar Open House. Primary routes will be between Sun Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Oakland, LA area, Palm Springs, and Denver. - July 18, 2013 - Sun Valley Air Club

FCX-DNA – New DNA Specific Cosmetic Line Targets the Unique 1% of DNA. FCX-DNA to Announce the Forthcoming Diet Products. Your Skin Your Body Your Genes FCX-DNA anti aging Cosmetics and Diet Products target that 1% uniqueness of the Human DNA. Your Skin Your Body Your Genes. - March 22, 2012 - Full Circle Rewards Inc.