Idaho: Boise City News
Tree City Plunge & Sauna to Participate in Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho. - June 03, 2026 - Tree City Plunge and Sauna
Remodel PRO Joins National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Premier luxury renovation firm aligns with industry’s leading professional association to reinforce commitment to elite craftsmanship and high-end design standards. - May 28, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls is proud to announce a strategic shift in the property restoration landscape, moving beyond standard remediation to become the region’s premier Property Damage Specialists. While the industry typically focuses solely on fire, water, and mold, Rainbow... - May 08, 2026 - Rainbow Restoration
Luxury Custom Estate Overlooking Lake Lowell
City of Trees Real Estate offers a rare chance to build a custom 3,600 sq ft luxury estate on a one-acre lot overlooking Lake Lowell at TBD Lewis Lane. The single-level home features 3 beds, 3.5 baths, sweeping lake views, and a gourmet kitchen in a prime Treasure Valley location. - May 02, 2026 - City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate Announces Luxury One-Acre Estate in Southwest Meridian
City of Trees Real Estate announces the listing of 7095 S Pear Blossom Way in Meridian. Situated on a one-acre lot, this 5,581-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Notable amenities include a main-level primary suite, gourmet kitchen, dedicated media area, geothermal heating and cooling, and an oversized four-car garage, all with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping, and Interstate 84. - April 30, 2026 - City of Trees Real Estate
Boise Studio Offers Free Tattoo Removal for Racist, Hateful, and Demonic Tattoos
Chariot Tattoo & Laser Removal uses advanced PicoWay technology to help individuals move forward. - April 17, 2026 - Chariot Tattoo & Laser Tattoo Removal
Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee Honored as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee of Mountain Home, Idaho, has been recognized as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Dr. Pomerlee... - February 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations - November 26, 2025 - Pacific Crest Services
Baker Technical Institute Announces Launch of APEX Elite Line Academy - A New Standard in Lineworker Training
Baker Technical Institute (BTI), a leading nonprofit technical college known for its hands-on workforce and technical training programs, is proud to announce the launch of APEX Elite Line Academy, a premier lineworker training school located in Baker City, Oregon. - November 24, 2025 - Baker Technical Institute
City of Trees Real Estate Lists Rare One-Acre Estate in Meridian
City of Trees Real Estate has listed a rare one-acre property in a 20-home Meridian enclave. The home features a multi-gen floor plan, dual garages, and recent upgrades including high-end kitchen appliances, refreshed interiors, and two updated fireplaces. With privacy, flexibility, and community appeal, the listing reflects growing demand for low-density, estate-style living in the Treasure Valley. - November 18, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate, a Leading Real Estate Team, Announces a Nampa Estate Offering Rural Serenity and Modern Luxury
City of Trees Real Estate presents a 2.33-acre estate with no HOA or CCRs. This single-level home features a gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a spacious primary suite. Outside includes irrigated pastures, a 30x40 insulated shop with 220V, and a 3+ car garage. Enjoy rural living minutes from shopping, parks, and freeway access. - November 06, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year. - October 31, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Diane Merrill-Wigginton Honored as Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Diane Merrill-Wigginton of Kalispell, Montana, has been recognized as an Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She will be featured in a two-page spread in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. About Diane Merrill-Wigginton Diane... - October 17, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Whole Being Massage Studio Expands Space to Serve Growing Clientele
More Massage Rooms Added & Expanded Esthetics Services Are Now Available - September 27, 2025 - Whole Being Massage
Wayne Morrison’s New Book, "The Journey of the Lost Boys," Follows Six Boys Who Head Out to Discover the Beauty and Majesty of the Wild West in the Mid 1700s
Fulton Books author Wayne Morrison, who grew up helping out around his family farm and later worked in construction for most of his life in Alaska and Idaho, has completed his most recent book, “The Journey of the Lost Boys”: a riveting novel set in the 1760s that follows six boys who... - August 28, 2025 - Fulton Books
Heatherwood Senior Living Welcomes Jenny Brown as Director of Culinary Services
Heatherwood Senior Living is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Brown as the community’s new Director of Culinary Services. - August 22, 2025 - Heatherwood Senior Living
Theodore E Emmons Jr’s Newly Released “Join Us for the Tale of Captain Ted E.” is an Imaginative Adventure Blending Childhood Dreams, Courage, and Perseverance
“Join Us for the Tale of Captain Ted E.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theodore E Emmons Jr is a whimsical yet heartfelt story of a young man who refuses to let go of his dream to become a pirate, turning his childhood fantasies into a powerful narrative about hope, purpose, and determination. - August 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
Diane Merrill-Wigginton Selected as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Diane Merrill-Wigginton of Kalispell, Montana, has been selected as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Highly regarded for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of writing and publishing, Merrill-Wigginton will appear alongside... - July 31, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Remodel Professionals of Idaho Shares Key Steps When Starting a Kitchen or Bathroom Renovation
Home remodeling can help add value to a home before reselling, update and old style or improve the function of a house. Remodel Professionals of Idaho wants you to plan your project to avoid costly errors and mistakes. - July 21, 2025 - Remodel PRO
Kay Kienast to be Featured in Fall 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Dr. Kay Kienast of Eagle, Idaho, will be featured in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Selected for her outstanding contributions and achievements in marketing, Kienast will be included alongside other accomplished women who... - July 16, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager's New Audiobook, "Battle in the Bedroom: the 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage," Delves Into How Intimacy Can Impact a Marriage
Recent audiobook release “Battle in the Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage” from Audiobook Network authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager is an informative book that tastefully and tactfully addresses the sensitive subject of intimacy within marriage, revealing how a couple can work through their intimacy problems through understanding, communication, and consistency. - June 19, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Authors D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager's New Audiobook, "Is Your Life Out of Order?" Explores the Five Relationships Found in Everyone's Life & the Order They Should be Held in
Recent audiobook release “Is Your Life Out of Order?” from Audiobook Network authors D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager is an informative and comprehensive guide to understanding the five main relationships within one’s life, and how ranking these relationships in the wrong order of importance can lead to an unhappy and unfulfilling life. - June 19, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Modern Rural Living Near Boise: New Homedale Property Combines Space, Style, and Utility
City of Trees Real Estate announces a new listing near Boise that blends rural space with modern comfort. Located in Homedale, the 2020-built home features 3 beds, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, and sits on 2 acres. A 60x48 insulated shop with a bathroom and hookups adds flexible utility. Surrounded by farmland and mountain views, this property offers privacy, versatility, and a high quality of life just outside the city. - June 13, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
Author Douglas Stevenson’s New Book, "Fear Not: Breaking Free from the World's Fear of Living," Explores How Christ Can be a Pathway for Readers to Break Free from Fear
Recent release “Fear Not: Breaking Free from the World's Fear of Living” from Covenant Books author Douglas Stevenson is a thought-provoking read that explores the way in which a life centered around faith, hope, and love rooted in a relationship with Christ can serve as an effective way to overcome fear each and every day. - June 05, 2025 - Covenant Books
Allyson Buck’s New Book, "Whitemore Academy," Follows Two Siblings Who Find Themselves at a Sinister Academy That Harbors a Terrifying Secret Within Its Walls
Fulton Books author Allyson Buck has completed her most recent book, “Whitemore Academy”: a gripping novel that follows siblings Jason and Sara, who find themselves trapped inside the titular Whitemore Academy, where a dark truth lies in wait, and nothing is as it truly... - June 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Modern Comfort Meets Outdoor Adventure in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho Near Boise
This custom 4-bedroom home offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and outdoor living on nearly 7 acres. With an open layout, wood-burning fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen featuring a large island and walk-in pantry, it’s designed for both everyday living and entertaining. Enjoy panoramic foothill views, direct access to BLM land for hiking and biking, and close proximity to the Payette River for year-round recreation—all just a short drive from nearby mountain towns. - June 05, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Luxury Living Redefined in Meridian’s The Keep: A Custom Mid-Century Modern Estate
A custom Thompson Homes build in Meridian’s The Keep offers 5,600+ sq ft on a 0.69-acre lot. Listed by City of Trees Real Estate Team, the home features 5 ensuite bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, man cave, 2 laundry rooms, 4 HVAC zones, and an EV-ready garage. The backyard is prepped for a sauna, hot tub, and pool. Located near parks, golf, and shopping. - May 26, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Author M.L. Werb’s New Book, “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception,” Challenges 2,000 Years of Misunderstanding Concerning Christ's Kingdom and Salvation
Recent release “The Kingdom of God: A 2,000-Year Deception” from Covenant Books author M.L. Werb is a fascinating read that explores the concept of God’s Kingdom as described in Scripture, challenging long-held misconceptions about its establishment and purpose that have persisted with Christians and non-Christians alike for millennia. - May 13, 2025 - Covenant Books
Kay Kienast Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kay Kienast has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in marketing. Kienast will be included in the Spring 2025... - May 13, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. Welcomes Grant Kramer as a Manager in the Business Valuation Department
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts. - May 08, 2025 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Diane Merrill-Wigginton to be Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Summer 2025 Issue
Diane Merrill-Wigginton of Kalispell, Montana, will be featured in a full-page article in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. About Diane Merrill-Wigginton Founder of Jeweled Dagger Publishing and author of several novels and... - May 07, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tudor-Style Estate on Private Acre Lot Listed Near The Village in Boise
Tudor-style 5-bed, 3.5-bath home on nearly an acre in Boise, featuring light oak floors, double ovens, a finished basement with gym and media space, and a spacious primary suite with multiple walk-in closets. The park-like backyard offers a covered outdoor living area, pool, jacuzzi, two fire pits, and lush landscaping. Additional features include a circular driveway with fountain, oversized garage, and gated RV parking. - April 26, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Luxury Waterfront Residence in Eagle, Idaho's Prestigious Gated Community
Luxury 3-bed, 3.5-bath waterfront home in Eagle’s gated community featuring smart home automation, panoramic views, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Includes a chef’s kitchen with Bosch, Wolf, and SubZero appliances, a custom great room with LED-lit bar, and a primary suite with heated floors and custom closets. Outdoor amenities include a built-in BBQ, firepit, and patio heaters, plus a finished garage with Tesla charger. - April 26, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Equestrian Estate with Barn and Arena in Eagle, Idaho Presented by City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate presents a versatile equestrian property in Eagle, ID. This 4-bed, 2-bath modern farmhouse features a 6-stall barn, lighted riding arena, pastures, shop with power and heat, RV/trailer parking, and a private pond. Enjoy Bogus Basin views and proximity to Eagle Island Park. A rare opportunity for horse lovers seeking space, functionality, and scenic surroundings. - April 18, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Awkward Silence by Jack Taylor: a Heartfelt, Boldly Vulnerable Story That Transforms Pain Into Purpose
One man’s battle with trauma becomes a powerful light for others walking the same path. Jack Taylor’s autobiographical novel opens a door to healing, faith, and emotional redemption. - April 11, 2025 - Jack Taylor
Liquid 208 Announces Grand Opening, Bringing 30+ Years of Expertise in Landscape and Pest Services to the Treasure Valley
Liquid 208 proudly announces its grand opening, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in landscape and pest services to the Treasure Valley. Founded by industry veterans Richard Parker and Mitch Guiberson, the company is committed to elevating outdoor spaces with superior craftsmanship, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Offering a full range of services, Liquid 208 sets a new industry standard with its client-focused, detail-driven approach. - April 03, 2025 - Liquid 208 LLC.
Karylina England’s Newly Released "Over the Fence" is a Heartwarming and Faith-Filled Children’s Story
“Over the Fence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karylina England is a delightful tale of courage, faith, and embracing change as Ruby Loo and Pearly Mae set off on a new adventure. - March 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Reiki Energy Course Offers Relief and Ease for Those Suffering with Chronic Pain
Amie Longmire's website is dedicated to all things Energy Healing, self care, self compassion, and mindfulness. Amie Longmire, LCPC is a Psychotherapist, Master Reiki Practitioner, Artist, Writer, group facilitator, curriculum designer, and educator with a passion for creativity and storytelling as a natural means to great mental health. Join her community and begin your healing journey today at her website. - March 25, 2025 - AmieLongmire.com
Idaho Roofing Contractors Receives Prestigious National Pinnacle Sustainability Award
Idaho Roofing Contractors has been named a recipient of the Pinnacle Sustainability Award by Owens Corning Roofing, a national leader in roofing materials and innovation. This prestigious award is presented annually to a select group of contractors who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to... - March 24, 2025 - Idaho Roofing Contractors
Author David J. Brown’s New Book, "Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!" is an Insightful and Humorous Look at the Fallacy of the Theory of Evolution
Recent release “Evolution You Say? Absolutely No Way!” from Covenant Books author David J. Brown is a captivating and enlightening look at the truth behind evolution theory and its inconsistencies. Drawing upon the author’s own upbringing, Brown brings a level of humor and levity to his arguments against evolution. - March 24, 2025 - Covenant Books
Craftsmanship Meets Scenic Serenity in Emmett Idaho
City of Trees Real Estate presents 120 Jeffrey Lane in Emmett, ID—a 4-bed, 2.5-bath custom home on 5 acres with mountain views. Featuring energy-efficient design, a 21-ft fireplace, bonus room with wet bar, Swim-Spa, and a 80x40 ft shop with RV storage, horse stalls, and studio apartment. A rare Idaho retreat from a team with $2B+ in sales. - March 19, 2025 - City of Trees Real Estate
Author Tim Clampitt’s New Book, "Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Man Named Dormond Who May be Lesglacia’s Last Hope for Peace
Recent release “Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Clampitt is a stirring fantasy tale set in a world ruled by supreme dragons that follows Dormond, a young man who is elevated to the rank of guardian and sets out to end the war that has long consumed his world and bring lasting peace to both humans and dragons alike. - March 18, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
New Whitehaven Dental Brings Convenience and Excellence to Families in Nampa, Idaho
A new family and cosmetic dental center near the corner of Midland Blvd. and Ustick in Nampa, Idaho, opens their doors March 17. The community is welcome to join in an Open House Celebration, March 15, 2-4pm, at their location at 10022 Jordan Lee St., Nampa, ID 83687. - March 15, 2025 - Whitehaven Dental
Author Bob Sojka’s New Book, "Santa's Computer Christmas," is an Engaging Story That Follows Santa as He Receives a Digital Upgrade to His Hectic Workshop
Recent release “Santa's Computer Christmas” from Covenant Books author Bob Sojka is a captivating tale that centers around Santa, whose work on Christmas Eve has become more taxing each and every year. But with the help of an Irish elf, Santa’s workshop receives a brand-new upgrade that brings the holiday into the twenty-first century. - March 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
Ashlie Romney’s Newly Released "Never Trust a Dad" is a Charming Tale of Father-Daughter Relationships
“Never Trust a Dad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashlie Romney is a delightful story that captures the humorous and tender moments between a father and his daughter as they navigate the complexities of growing up together. - February 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing