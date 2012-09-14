PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

Self Storage in West Columbia, SC, Sold Eagle Self Storage, a 2 property portfolio located in West Columbia, SC, was sold in late July to an out of state investment firm. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, led this effort on the firm's behalf. - August 15, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Midlands Opportunity Job Fair Looks to Change Lives Prosper Strong Foundation, Ynotu2, Saving our Sons and WFMV present Midlands Opportunity Job Fair, providing employment opportunity for those who are unemployed and under employed. Whether that barrier is no work experience, lack of transportation, criminal background or a disability, all members of... - June 07, 2019 - Ynotu2 Inc.

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC Presents Unijams Music Fest Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC

Joan Inglis, Interior Designer and Charlotte Home Staging Expert, Named to List of 50 Most Influential Women by The Mecklenburg Times Joan Inglis, Interior Designer and Master Accredited Staging Professional®, was honored as one of The Mecklenburg Times' 50 Most Influential Women in Charlotte, NC. Inglis owns Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design, a high end furniture sales center in Belmont providing full service interior design, model home merchandising, and specializes in home staging for luxury properties. - May 28, 2018 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Unity Health on Main Announces Its Grand Opening on May 24, 2018: Community-Led Health Center Serves Medically Underserved Area of Greenville County, SC Unity Health on Main, a community led health center that serves the Medically Underserved Area (MUA) of Greenville County (SC), is excited to announce it is open for business and accepting new patients at 505 N Main Street Suite C in Greenville, SC. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony... - May 21, 2018 - Unity Health on Main

Author to Bring Endometriosis Awareness & Education Home at Local Book Signing Center for Endometriosis Care Staff to join Author Samantha Bowick, MPH at Hometown Book Signing for “Living with Endometriosis” - April 27, 2018 - Center for Endometriosis Care

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Building the Next Generation of Fence Contractors Through Fence Franchise Concept Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

MessageMuse Expands Presence to Houston Area MessageMuse LLC customers are discovering the financial benefits of using an offshore company for their digital marketing services. - November 30, 2017 - MessageMuse Digital Agency

National Bar Association Congratulates Member Rosalyn Henderson Myers on Winning South Carolina Democratic Nomination The National Bar Association congratulates NBA member Rosalyn Henderson Myers on her successful Democratic primary runoff campaign for the South Carolina House of Representatives. “As a friend and colleague, it provides me with great pleasure to personally congratulate Rosalyn on her successful... - August 11, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)

Columbia Based Owner Opens 2nd Casual Pint in Lexington South Carolina Doug Harmon, owner of The Casual Pint in the Vista section of Columbia, will open his second location in Lexington this Friday. - July 12, 2017 - The Casual Pint

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

WK Dickson Expands to Greenville, SC WK Dickson, & Co., Inc. is opening a new regional office in Greenville, SC. The new Greenville location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clientele in upstate South Carolina and serve as an extension of the services offered by our Columbia and Charleston, SC offices. “Our... - June 28, 2017 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

Protect Yourself for Free: Local Law Firm Launches “Insurance Detective” Program Green Law Firm announces initiative to uncover hidden mysteries in your insurance policy. - May 17, 2017 - Green Law Firm

Spartanburg Marriott Receives ELITE Award from Marriott International - Named Property Sales Team of the Year Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC is proud to announce that the Spartanburg Marriott Hotel, Spartanburg, SC has been awarded the 2016 Property Sales Team of the Year for Franchise hotels. This prestigious honor is one of the ELITE awards presented annually by Marriott International to celebrate... - May 16, 2017 - Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC

SEAMS Announces Speakers for 50th Anniversary Spring Conference Sewn products and textile industry analysts and executives will share their experiences and views on the trends and opportunities that will Shape the Next 50-Years at the SEAMS Spring Networking Conference on May 16-17 at the OMNI Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC. - April 20, 2017 - SEAMS Association

Small Phoenix Company Awarded National Collegiate Product License VM&RC Enterprises, an Arizona based toy and entertainment products company, today announced that it has negotiated a license from the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) to produce a first-ever, high quality mini-basketball backboard set, featuring the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s... - April 11, 2017 - VM&RC Enterprises

RoboKind Announces JettLingo, Part of Its New Robots4STEM Initiative JettLingo gives K-12 students an easy and exciting way to learn to code through visual programming and robotics. - March 09, 2017 - RoboKind

TotalBC Named to Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine Technology company TotalBC with offices in North and South Carolina has been named to the Top 10 VoIP Solution providers 2017 by Enterprise Networking Magazine. TotalBC offers both Hosted VoIP and Traditional telephony solutions as well IT managed services nationwide. - March 03, 2017 - TotalBC, Inc.

SEAMS to Celebrate Anniversary with Conference Focused on the Next 50 Years The May 16-17 SEAMS Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC will prepare textile, fashion and wide-ranging sewn products brands, manufacturers and retailers for the challenges and opportunities expected in the coming years. A new compact conference agenda offers attendees informative presentations, panel discussions, round table breakouts, plant tour, networking and social activities. - February 28, 2017 - SEAMS Association

Career Coach Offers Unique "Support" to Parents Who Have a Son or Daughter Who is Struggling to Jumpstart Their Life or Career Margie Curry, Charleston Career Coach, is an advocate for parents who have a son or daughter that is struggling to jumpstart their life or career. She is the only career coach who offers coaching sessions for parents. - February 07, 2017 - Medical Interview Coaching & College Career Coaching

David Stegall Elected President of the Society of Risk Management Consultants The Society of Risk Management Consultants recently held their annual conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and elected new Officers and Directors. - November 01, 2016 - Risk Consulting & Expert Services

VirtueRN, a New Hospice - HME Workflow Solution Launches Prior to Medtrade Industry veterans develop an advanced, cloud-based solution for HME providers to diversify their payer mix. - October 13, 2016 - VirtueRN

SEAMS Conference Empowers Attendees to Embrace the Waves of Change The SEAMS National Conference, to be held September 29 – October 1 in North Myrtle Beach, will combine informative presentations, breakout roundtables, a panel discussion and ample networking opportunities to provide textile and sewn products brands, manufacturers, retailers and suppliers with the information and networking opportunities they need to propel their businesses. - September 13, 2016 - SEAMS Association

Personal Teller Machines Featured at New SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch Personal Teller Machines are a First for a South Carolina-Based Financial Institution. SAFE FCU members in Columbia, SC can interact with tellers that are remotely located in Sumter. - August 30, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Publisher Releases a Two-Volume Collection of Childhood Bulgarian Folktales Announcing a newly published collection of beloved Bulgarian folk tales brought to life for a new audience by Varna International Publishers. The Petals from the Rose Series presents the cherished folk tales of the land of Bulgaria newly translated by Rayna Rosenova, masterfully adapted by Scott Cairns, and beautifully illustrated by Boris Stoilov. Let your imagination soar with this two volume collection of Bulgarian folk tales by Varna International Publishers. - March 02, 2016 - Varna International Publications

SANS SCOLT Luncheon Provides Knowledge to Empower SE World Language Educators The SANS Inc. SCOLT Leadership Luncheon takes place this week in Charlotte, NC, as part of the annual Southern Conference on Language Teaching (SCOLT). This event is an opportunity to develop connections and foster collaboration among leaders of the 14 state associations in the SCOLT region. The theme of the 2016 Leadership Luncheon is “Empowering Teachers for EPIC Growth: No Limit to What We Can Achieve." - February 16, 2016 - SANS Inc. Instructional Technology for Language Learning

This is the Call! New Release by Ellis Williams Call To Battle is the follow up to Ellis’ debut album Euphoria and is brought to audiences through the creative styling of record producer Andrew “Hawksilver” Piland. Available through online distribution sites such as iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Listeners were so intrigued by Ellis’... - January 19, 2016 - E Willz Music

Hazmat Training Comes to Columbia Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, offers mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Columbia, SC. - January 07, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Leading Home Staging Authority Caps 2015 on a High Note with Three New Awards and a National Speaking Engagement Joan Inglis, a Master Accredited Staging Professional®, was recently recognized by North Carolina Home Builders Association for Best Model Home Merchandising. Joan also was recognized by Lake Norman Home Builders Association for Best Residential Interior Staging. She will be speaking in January in Las Vegas at the International Builders Show put on by the National Association of Home Builders. She will be presenting to hundreds of home builders on the topic of model homes. - December 07, 2015 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

CrawlSpaceRepair.com Has a New Look with a New E-commerce Website CrawlSpaceRepair.com has just launched it's long anticipated e-commerce website on October 7, 2015. Previously, Crawlspacerepair.com was only an informational site. - October 16, 2015 - CrawlSpaceRepair.com,LLC

SEAMS Conference Aims to Help Attendees Spur Opportunities for Growth On October 29-31 in Nashville, the SEAMS National Conference will engage textile and sewn products manufacturers, brands, retailers and suppliers with wide-ranging presentations, group discussions, networking opportunities and other activities designed to help attendees achieve business improvements and seize growth opportunities. - October 08, 2015 - SEAMS Association

Judge L. Casey Manning, Esq. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Judge L. Casey Manning, Esq. of Columbia, South Carolina has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Judge L. Casey Manning, Esq. Judge Manning has almost 40 years experience in the legal... - June 20, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

New SEAMS Committee to Foster Member Participation in Government Contracts The newly formed SEAMS Government Committee aims to expand member knowledge, opportunities and capabilities for doing business in the public sector. - May 21, 2015 - SEAMS Association

Fortress Builders of Columbia Setting the Bar Even Higher Fortress Builders opened it's doors just four short years ago in November 2010. Although skeptics thought Fortress might have a hard time opening in the middle of the housing crunch it exceeded all expectations. The Principals Bill Sinnett managing partner and Tim Kern knew with a dynamic team they would do well. Fortress Builders has grown from 2 model homes in just a few neighborhoods to one of the fastest growing single family homebuilders, Winning the Tour of Homes two consecutive years. - March 25, 2015 - Fortress Builders

Charlotte Home Staging Company Wins Two Awards for Best Home Staging of 2014 Carolina Spaces LLC, a full service home staging, model home merchandising, and interior design firm in business over a decade and based south of Charlotte, NC, won two awards for Best Staged Properties of 2014 from Charlotte Regional Chapter of International Association of Home Staging Professionals. - March 14, 2015 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

The Official Launch of SpeedDatingSC in Columbia, SC SpeedDatingSC is considered the premier speed dating service in the Palmetto South Carolina. The company offers more than just a quick date. In addition to dating, the official launch of SpeedDatingSC aims to create special connections in a form of recruiting singles with similar preferences, backgrounds, interests and even fetishes. - January 29, 2015 - SpeedDatingSC

The Rose Team at Keller Williams Columbia Northeast Helped Another Active Duty Military Soldier Purchase a New Home in Summit Hills of the Summit in Northeast Columbia The Rose Team at Keller Williams Realty Columbia Northeast was elated to have presented a bouquet of Roses to another Active Duty Soldier while helping to purchase her home on her birthday in less than 30 days. - January 06, 2015 - The Rose Team At Keller Williams Realty Columbia Northeast