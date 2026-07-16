South Carolina: Columbia News
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Eugenia G. Fain Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Eugenia G. Fain of Columbia, South Carolina has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing. About Eugenia G. Fain Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes... - July 03, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Local Independent Comic Publisher Launches Community-Driven Anthology in South Carolina
Simple But Complex, LLC has launched the Street Comics Initiative, a community‑driven effort to support emerging and underrepresented creators in Columbia. Its first project, the Twisted History Anthology, invites writers and artists to create an 8–16 page comic that reimagines real historical events with a supernatural twist. Sign‑ups are open now, with submissions beginning January 19, 2026. - January 15, 2026 - Simple But Comlpex, LLC
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across... - October 16, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Fripp Island Art Guild Debuts with Art Show Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Fripp Island Art Guild (FIAG) launches to unite local artists and art lovers. Join our first event: Pledge the Pink Art Show, Fri Oct. 17, 2025, 1–7 PM, 101 Ocean Point Dr., Fripp Island. Expect 34 artists, demos, and pink lemonade; proceeds support breast cancer services via Pledge the Pink. Sponsors include FrippIslandStay, USCB, Sparklight, RedCap, and more. - October 10, 2025 - Fripp Island Art Guild
Certified Divorce Specialist™ in South Carolina: Realtor® Rozalyn Franklin Helps Divorcing Couples Navigate Real Estate with Compassion and Skill
South Carolina Realtor® Rozalyn Franklin, a Certified Divorce Specialist™ (CDS™), provides divorcing couples with expert, neutral, and compassionate real estate guidance. With specialized training in the legal, financial, mental health, and real estate aspects of divorce, Rozalyn reduces conflict, manages expectations, and protects financial interests. Serving Richland, Kershaw, and Lexington counties, she partners with attorneys and mediators to ensure fair and seamless divorce home sales. - September 25, 2025 - RMF Realty Team, LLC
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
Carolina Lice Center Opens in Irmo - Offering Free Head Checks for Teachers
Carolina Lice Center opens in Irmo, SC. Since 2013, Carolina Lice Center has been helping families overcome head lice. They offer the fastest & safest way to eliminate head lice in just 1 treatment using the exclusive "Airtek" heated-air device. A one-stop resource for head lice removal, Carolina Lice Center is the only licensed, insured and professional lice removal salon in the Irmo, Chapin, & Lexington area. - September 04, 2025 - Carolina Lice Center
Author Aida Luz Morales Seda's New Audiobook, "God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?" is a Powerful Look at the Importance of Abundant Love in One’s Life
Recent audiobook release “God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?” from Audiobook Network author Aida Luz Morales Seda is a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of the value that love has in the world, and the importance of instilling love as a vital resource in the hearts of others in order to change society. - August 05, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Author Monica Faith Hall’s New Book "Ty Vs. Mengi" is a Heartfelt True Story About a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Faith, Courageously Battles Bacterial Meningitis
Recent release “Ty Vs. Mengi: A true story about a courageous boy who overcame a serious life-threatening illness” from Covenant Books author Monica Faith Hall is a captivating tale that tells the true story of the author’s son, Ty, who faced a fierce battle against bacterial meningitis at the age of four, and miraculously survive through his strength and the grace of God. - July 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
Matthew J Parker’s New Book "The Lost Last Prophecy" is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around the Fallout After the Forgotten Final Prophecy of Nostradamus is Discovered
Fulton Books author Matthew J Parker, a loving husband and father who enjoys creative storytelling in all genre types, has completed his most recent book, “The Lost Last Prophecy”: a gripping novel that centers around the global fallout that occurs after a prophecy of Nostradamus is... - June 17, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author John Britt’s New Book, "One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey from Rock Bottom to Sobriety
Recent release “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober” from Page Publishing author John Britt is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences in finding sobriety after years of poor decisions and addiction. Through sharing his story, Britt hopes to encourage readers facing similar challenges to embrace change and healing as he once did. - May 26, 2025 - Page Publishing
Shakira Wilkerson’s New Book, "Grandmas Are Sweet," is a Beautiful and Heartfelt Tribute to Grandmothers, and the Incredible Love and Wisdom They Provide
Fulton Books author Shakira Wilkerson, who resides in Columbia, South Carolina as a 4K First Steps Lead Teacher, has completed her most recent book, “Grandmas Are Sweet”: a captivating and charming story that follows a little girl who describes all the incredible attributes her... - May 20, 2025 - Fulton Books
Chateau Amelia Unveils Stunning Wedding Venue Experience in Upstate SC
Chateau Amelia, a Historic event destination nestled in the heart of Upstate South Carolina in Cross Hill, is proud to announce the launch of its newly enhanced wedding venue experience. With a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces, Chateau Amelia offers engaged couples a timeless setting for... - May 15, 2025 - Chateau Amelia
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
Author Sarah Darrah’s New Book, "Cats in Bonnets," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Various Attire That a Group of Cats Wear While Enjoying Their Days
Recent release “Cats in Bonnets” from Covenant Books author Sarah Darrah is a captivating story that centers around a group of cats, all of whom wear various headwear while going about their daily activities and hobbies. With each cat’s adventure, Darrah also explores what it means to embrace God’s plan for one’s own life. - April 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Kathy Stout’s New Book, "Katie the Caddisfly," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Caddisfly Who Invites Readers of All Ages to Learn About Her Incredible Species
Fulton Books author Kathy Stout, who holds a forestry and wildlife degree from Virginia Tech and a respiratory therapy degree from Wheeling Jesuit University, has completed her most recent book “Katie the Caddisfly”: an adorable and engaging story that centers around Katie, a member of... - April 04, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Geneva S. Rivers’s New Book, "Let Us Change the World," is a Faith-Based Read Exploring the Blessings That Can Come from Living in Accordance with God’s Teachings
Recent release “Let Us Change the World” from Page Publishing author Geneva S. Rivers is a thought-provoking look at the ways in which re-centering one’s life around God and his teachings can lead to a life of salvation, as opposed to living in contrast and opposition to all the God asks of his followers. - March 20, 2025 - Page Publishing
Karen Odom Truett’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Basie" is a Delightful and Humorous Tale of a Mischievous Rescue Dog with a Big Heart
“The Adventures of Basie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Odom Truett is a fun and heartwarming story for young readers, following the hilarious adventures of Basie, a talking Chihuahua-Rat Terrier mix with a strong Southern accent. - March 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Mark Linen’s Newly Released "Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs" is a Thought-Provoking Poetic Exploration of Faith, Truth, and Spiritual Accountability
“Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Linen is a compelling collection of poetry that challenges Christians to stand firm in their faith, offering a powerful commentary on modern society through the lens of Scripture. - February 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rev. Bob Marcaurelle’s Newly Released “Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)” is a Compassionate Guide to Navigating Loss Through Faith
“Victory in the Valley (A Christian Approach to Grief)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Bob Marcaurelle is a heartfelt and biblically grounded exploration of grief, offering comfort and clarity on difficult questions about life, loss, and eternity. - February 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ken Gazell’s New Book, "a Witness in Poetry and Song," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Beauty of the World and the Human Condition
Recent release “a Witness in Poetry and Song” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ken Gazell is a thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations collected from throughout the author’s life. With each entry, Gazell bears his very soul, inviting readers to witness the beautiful tapestry he weaves through his gift of prose. - February 12, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Glenda White’s Newly Released "Zanna’s Pearls" is a Captivating Juvenile Fiction That Explores Love, Loss, and Valuable Life Lessons
“Zanna’s Pearls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenda White is a compelling story that follows a young girl’s journey to find hope and forgiveness after a cherished possession is stolen. - February 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
American Heritage Financial Welcomes Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as New President
American Heritage Financial (AHF) is excited to announce the appointment of Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Capt. Shashaty will take on the role formerly held by founder Craig Jernigan, who will retain his duties as CEO. Jernigan established AHF in 2013... - February 06, 2025 - American Heritage Financial
XEED Holdings Group at Fruit Logistica 2025
Joseph Palladino, Managing Partner of the Xeed Holdings Group visits Berlin to attend Fruit Logistica. - February 03, 2025 - Xeed Holdings Group II LLC
Author Jessica Mateo White’s New Book, "Who Ate the Moon," is a Delightful Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Believes Someone Has Taken a Bite Out of the Moon
Recent release “Who Ate the Moon” from Covenant Books author Jessica Mateo White is an engaging tale that centers around Luna, a young girl who is worried when she sees the moon appears to be missing a chunk. Eager to solve the case, Luna sets out to explore what could have happened to change the moon’s shape. - February 03, 2025 - Covenant Books
DDB Miner's Users Are About to Exceed 10 Million, and Users Are Distributed All Over the World
DDB Miner aims to provide an efficient and stable platform so both novices and experienced experts can easily get started. - January 31, 2025 - DDB Miner
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
Author Diana Giuro’s New Book, "Who Am I?" is a Charming Tale of a Mother Who Helps Her Daughter Discover Her Identity and Who She is Through the Word of God
Recent release “Who Am I?” from Covenant Books author Diana Giuro is a delightful and heartfelt story of a young girl who asks her mother who she is before bed one night. With the help of the Bible, the young girl’s mother helps her discover her identity in the eyes of the Lord through an imaginative journey. - December 12, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Ivette Carbone’s New Book, "31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional," is a Month-Long Prayer Guide Designed to Help Readers Deepen Their Relationship with the Lord
Recent release “31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional” from Page Publishing author Ivette Carbone is a poignant and heartfelt daily prayer guide aimed at helping readers strengthen their faith and develop a closer relationship with God. Through daily prayer and reflection, Ivette offers a path towards opening one’s heart and mind to the Lord and his message for them. - December 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
Boxville Storage Ribbon Cutting Community Event Announcement
Boxville Storage is pleased to announce that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly constructed self-storage location. The event will be held at the facility located at 807 Bookman Road, Elgin, SC 29045, on December 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. This 78,200 sq. ft. facility provides safe... - December 07, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Beverly Lawrence’s Newly Released "Dewey Gets New Siblings" is an Endearing Tale of Farmyard Friendship and Fun
“Dewey Gets New Siblings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Lawrence is a heartwarming children’s book that explores themes of family, adventure, and the joys of welcoming new friends. The story follows Dewey, a Kunekune pig, as he navigates life with his new siblings. - November 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Linda Quillian's New Audiobook, “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins,” is a Chilling Novel Exploring Dark Obsessions and Redemption
Recent audiobook release “House On The Corner: Talking Walls, Walking Sins” from Audiobook Network author Linda Quillian follows a respected business executive harboring a dark secret of past crimes. Just as he thinks he’s on top of the world, the sociopath finds himself in failing health and must seek forgiveness from the son he denied as criminal charges loom on the horizon. - November 05, 2024 - Audiobook Network
The 1776® Community Completes Land Development at Moore, South Carolina Location
Patriotic Community Near Greenville to Open Lot Reservations for 58 New Homes - November 04, 2024 - 1776 Community
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Graniteville, South Carolina
Local owners of Boxville Storage proudly announce the opening of the self-storage facility at 7060 Midnight Pass Graniteville, SC 29829. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 718 units totaling 75,440 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - October 22, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Dwain R. Leavy’s Newly Released "The Faith" is a Transformative Guide to Deepening Spiritual Understanding
“The Faith: Understanding the Principles of Kingdom Faith from Expectation to Manifestation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwain R. Leavy is a powerful exploration of biblical faith principles, offering readers a step-by-step guide to moving from spiritual expectation to the realization of God’s promises. - October 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Teresa Stroud’s Newly Released "Through the Eyes of a Travel Nurse" is a Captivating and Insightful Memoir
“Through the Eyes of a Travel Nurse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Stroud is a compelling reflection on the experiences, challenges, and rewards of life as a travel nurse, offering a unique perspective on healthcare and human connection. - September 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Eugene Tobin’s New Book, "The Adventures of Chitchat the Ham Eating Cat and Sam the Lamb," is About the Adventures of a Cat and Their Lamb Best Friend
Recent release “The Adventures of Chitchat the Ham Eating Cat and Sam the Lamb” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eugene Tobin is about how Chitchat and Sam get into a bunch of fun adventures together. - September 05, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Audri White’s New Book, "How to Be a Superstar Salesperson," is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Mastering Sales Techniques and Achieving Professional Success
Recent release “How to Be a Superstar Salesperson” from Page Publishing author Audri White is a comprehensive guide that draws upon the author’s experiences and observations throughout her career to provide readers with the five essential areas of sales success and offer practical tools for both newcomers and seasoned professionals to excel in their sales careers. - September 04, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Michael Sharpes’s New Book, "The Adventures of Freddy and Freda," is a Series of Short Stories Inspired by the Adventures of the Author’s Children
Recent release “The Adventures of Freddy and Freda” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Sharpes is a riveting and engaging assortment of short stories inspired by true events surrounding the author’s two adopted children, and the situations they have found themselves in over the years with their family and friends. - September 02, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing