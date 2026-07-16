South Carolina: Myrtle Beach News
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Author of Controversial Novel Publishes A Christmas Story for Children
Dennis Stuempfle, who authored the controversial novel about the first Muslim president and a country that hated him, has recently published the fourth book in the 4-part children’s series about Tchotchke the bunny through Amazon Publishing. - November 05, 2025 - Dennis Stuempfle
Radial Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Second South Carolina Clinic in Downtown Conway
More than 60 community members and business leaders join for ribbon cutting ceremony with the Conway Chamber of Commerce. - October 11, 2025 - Radial
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Self Storage Facility Sold in Growing Sanford, NC Market
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Lemon Springs Self Storage, a stabilized and well-maintained self-storage facility located in the fast-growing Sanford, North Carolina market. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III, a leading self-storage specialist... - September 04, 2025 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Local owners of Centro Self Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4357 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 739 units totaling 83,835 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - July 11, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
David W. Johnson’s New Book, "Love Unchained," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Aim to Uplift Those Who Have Lost Hope in the Face of Life’s Countless Struggles
Fulton Books author David W. Johnson has completed his most recent book, “Love Unchained”: a poignant and eye-opening series of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences that provide a glimmer of hope to readers who have endured countless trials, providing... - May 27, 2025 - Fulton Books
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
Author Peter David Perry’s New Book, "The Union," is a Gripping Tale That Follows the Fallout After an Unscrupulous Labor Union is Discovered Stealing Millions of Dollars
Recent release “The Union” from Covenant Books author Peter David Perry is a riveting novel that tells the story of corruption within organized labor and provides readers with an authoritative look inside the union’s computer system and the secret methods used to syphon millions from their trust funds. - March 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Author Rafael Ramos’s New Book, “All The Women Wish To Be With Me,” is a Collection of Five Stories Sharing the Author’s Musings on Life, Love, and the Human Experience
Recent release “All The Women Wish To Be With Me” from Covenant Books author Rafael Ramos invites readers to embark on a journey through a collection of five whimsical stories based on the author’s experiences that dive into his unique perspective and musings on life to offer readers a glimpse into his intricate mind. - February 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Tami Johnson’s New Book, "Santa Needs Help Again," is a Festive Tale That Follows Santa Claus as He Gets a Magical Christmas Rescue from an Unexpected Source
Fulton Books author Tami Johnson, who was born, raised, and has spent her life living on the prairies of South Dakota, has completed her most recent book, “Santa Needs Help Again”: a delightful story that centers a golden retriever named Doc who, along with a group of goats, come to... - November 08, 2024 - Fulton Books
PCT LTD Announces New Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Arthur E. Abraham appointed new Chairman of the Board and CEO of PCT LTD. - October 30, 2024 - PCT LTD
Author Michael Sharpes’s New Book, "Adventures from Within Raven Wood," is a Captivating Collection of Short Stories Inspired by Family, Imagination, and Real-Life Moment
Recent release “Adventures from Within Raven Wood” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Sharpes is a collection of short stories drawn from true events and whimsical questions that invites readers into a world of imaginative and heartfelt narratives, offering a charming exploration of everyday magic and memorable moments. - October 17, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Protectorus LLC Announces Ultra Cyber Guardian, a Full Security Product
Protectorus LLC announces Ultra Cyber Guardian, a full security product that also provides encryption of your proprietary data. - October 12, 2024 - Protectorus LLC
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Outstanding Self Storage Property in Claremont, NC, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hal H. Tanner, III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Claremont Self Storage in Claremont, NC. Hal is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. - October 02, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Author Richard A. Spink’s New Book, "The Taunch Bowls and the Secret Scrolls," is an Enchanting Tale That Explores the Magical World of Land of and the Moon Glow Wood
Recent release “The Taunch Bowls and The Secret Scrolls” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Spink follows the intelligent creatures of Moon Glow Wood as they face a new challenge after the mysterious disappearance of their magical Taunch Bowl, only to uncover Secret Scrolls revealing a connection to Earth and a potential solution to their evolving dilemma. - October 01, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Jim Foley’s New Book, “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics,” is a Call to Confront Societal Issues Head-on
Recent release “The Eve of Destruction: The Systematic Destruction of America and Its Values! Tender Topics” from Covenant Books author Jim Foley delves into controversial and provocative discussions about the deep-seated issues plaguing America and the world, calling for a more compassionate and just world. - September 13, 2024 - Covenant Books
James D. Frazier’s Newly Released "You Are in Good Hands" is a Reassuring Exploration of Eternal Security
“You Are in Good Hands” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Frazier is a thoughtful and insightful book that delves into the theme of eternal security in Christian faith, offering comfort and clarity to those grappling with fears about their salvation. - September 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Stanley Rhodan’s Newly Released "The Foundation of Principles" is an Empowering Resource for Spiritual Growth
“The Foundation of Principles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stanley Rhodan is a heartfelt exploration of faith and spiritual growth. Drawing from his own experiences and deep-rooted Christian beliefs, Rhodan delves into the fundamental principles that guide a life dedicated to serving God. - July 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Authors Virginia and Bob MacKenzie’s New Book, "One More Last Trip," Shares Their Remarkable Journey of Striving to Fulfill Their Dream of Visiting One Hundred Countries
Recent release “One More Last Trip” from Covenant Books authors Virginia and Bob MacKenzie invites readers on an extraordinary adventure that follows the couple as they share their inspiring journey of travel and exploration, highlighting the over one hundred countries they have managed to visit over the course of their lives. - July 05, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author William D. Rose’s New Book, "Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter," is a Collection of Leadership Insights Gleaned by the Author During His Military Career
Recent release “Pop Smoke or the Colonel in the Helicopter” from Page Publishing author William D. Rose is a fascinating look at how the author’s military career and service in Vietnam helped him gain valuable leadership lessons for the business world, offering wisdom and practical insight drawn from combat and a distinguished career in the building materials industry. - July 03, 2024 - Page Publishing
JVZoo Announces New Ownership
Affiliate Network and Online Marketplace Enters New Era of Ownership. - June 05, 2024 - JVZoo
Douglas Robert Bodem’s Newly Released “The Messiah Chronicles Part 1 From First Light to Darkness” is a Captivating Journey Through Creation and Spiritual Warfare
“The Messiah Chronicles Part 1 From First Light to Darkness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Robert Bodem is a fascinating exploration of the cosmic battle between good and evil, spanning from the dawn of creation to the present day. Through vivid storytelling and spiritual insight, Bodem offers readers a thought-provoking glimpse into the origins of the universe and the ongoing struggle for humanity's soul. - May 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Don Mahoney’s New Book, "Seventh Son of an Irishman," is a Captivating Account That Shares the Author’s Childhood Growing Up in a Large Irish American Family
Recent release “Seventh Son of an Irishman” from Page Publishing author Don Mahoney is a compelling and fascinating autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s childhood growing up as one of eight siblings in a large Irish American family, exploring each of his siblings’ life story as well as his family’s trials and triumphs throughout the years. - May 23, 2024 - Page Publishing
Former Miss Myrtle Beach, Attorney Brooke Eaves Wright Named to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Grand Ribbon Cutting for Wright Injury Law LLC
Wright Injury Law is pleased to announce that attorney Brooke Eaves Wright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Wright Injury Law invites the Horry and Georgetown County communities to celebrate Brooke’s membership and the Grand Opening Celebration of Wright Injury Law on May 17, 2024, at 5:15pm, which will have live music. - May 16, 2024 - Wright Injury Law LLC
Author James Stephen Wellman’s New Book, “Our Greatest Experience Is at Our Weakest Moment,” Shares the Author’s Revelations from Behind Bars
Recent release “Our Greatest Experience Is at Our Weakest Moment” from Covenant Books author James Stephen Wellman is a compelling work that allows readers to experience the spiritual journey of the author during the lowest point of his life. - May 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Lee Glover’s New Book, "Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm," Explores the People and History of Johns Island, as Well as Its Evolution Through the Years
Recent release “Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm” from Covenant Books author Lee Glover spans decades revealing Johns Island’s transformation from a rural agrarian setting to a rapidly changing sea island of the Lowcountry. Portraying these people with humor and dignity, Glover preserves their stories, as well as his own, about a time that is rapidly slipping into history. - March 06, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author DM Gaither’s New Book, “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story,” is a Riveting Geopolitical Thriller Rehashing Old Grievances and a Deadly Quest for Vengeance
Recent release “Ghost: A Divine Operational Group Story” from Page Publishing author DM Gaither is a fast-paced novel introducing a highly skilled team of operatives on a mission to thwart a mysterious adversary determined to wreak vengeance on the US government and its elite defense force. Follow Divine Operational Group team members on a breathtaking chase round the globe as they confront the ghosts of their past. - February 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
Meares Property Advisors Announces Liquidation of Charleston Lamp Company
Meares Property Advisors, Inc. (formerly Meares Auctions, Inc.) has been entrusted with the task of liquidating the assets of Charleston Lamp Company. The renowned auction house is set to conduct a series of auctions to give customers an opportunity to acquire these unique and timeless lighting pieces. - December 21, 2023 - Meares Property Advisors, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. Welcomes New Associate
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce Thomas Murphy has joined our team as a Sales Associate. - November 02, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Custom Clean Car Wash: Innovating in the Face of Competition with Pintuna Inc.
Custom Clean Car Wash, a leading full service car wash company based in Beaufort, South Carolina, has successfully tackled competition from new car wash businesses with the support of Pintuna Inc. Looking to add membership plans to its existing price structures, Custom Clean Car Wash embarked on a... - October 31, 2023 - Pintuna Inc
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
DEA and Telemedicine: East Coast Telepsychiatry's Push for Modernized Rules
On September 12 and 13, 2023, the DEA discussed telemedicine regulations. East Coast Telepsychiatry's representatives, Pierre Montalvo and Dan Golden, attended in Arlington, VA. Mr. Golden emphasized the importance of telemedicine in prescribing controlled substances. The 2008 Ryan Haight Act's regulations are outdated, prompting the DEA to reconsider after receiving a record of over 38,000 complaints. - September 18, 2023 - East Coast Telepsychiatry
New Children's Book Blends Christmas and Halloween: "When Halloween Took Over Christmas"
James Emery Lovitt Jr, a gifted children's author, invites young readers to explore the captivating realm of "When Halloween Took Over Christmas." In this innovative Christmas Halloween book, Santa Pumpkin Head embarks on a mischievous adventure to rescue Christmas from the spooky creatures of Pumpkinville. Join the thrilling quest and witness the joyous fusion of holidays in this rhyming children's book. The delightful narrative and charming illustrations will enchant kids and parents alike. - August 04, 2023 - iLOVITTbooks.com
Erase PTSD Now Hosts Its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament
Erase PTSD Now is proud to host its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club in Lake Worth, FL. Funds raised will serve those suffering from PTSD by raising funds to eliminate financial barriers for groundbreaking SGB treatment shown to lessen... - May 01, 2023 - Erase PTSD Now
Sold – Eclipse Storage, Evans, GA
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of Eclipse Storage in Evans, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was purchased by a regional buyer. This facility, located at... - March 28, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Warrior Enterprises Launches Warrior Academe Leadership Management System
New Online Learning Program Combines Entrepreneurial Innovation with Military Accountability Training to Help Entrepreneurs, Business Owners & Corporate Executives Launch New Businesses, Grow Existing Ones & Succeed at Life. - March 07, 2023 - Warrior Enterprises LLC
Author Jeff Thompson’s New Book, "Mischief Macaw Meets the Class," Centers Around a Curious Young Macaw Who Must Write About How He Earned His Nickname for School
Recent release “Mischief Macaw Meets the Class,” from Covenant Books author Jeff Thompson, is an adorable story that centers around a young macaw who is given a fun assignment by his teacher to write everything about himself. While thinking of what story to write, he decides to recount the exciting incident that led to his nickname of "Mischief.” - February 27, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author DM Gaither’s New Book, "McBeth: A Divine Operational Group Story," Follows the Exploits of the DOG Team as They Track Down Missing Team Members
Recent release “McBeth: A Divine Operational Group Story,” from Page Publishing author DM Gaither, is an action-packed title about the heroic DOG team, written on the heels of a thirty-year public service career. - February 17, 2023 - Page Publishing
Ocean View Primary Care Wins Hearts in Delmarva
Ocean View Primary Care provides services such as adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, immunization, nutrition counseling and laboratory testing. In collaboration with Cardiac Medical Services, Inc. it also utilizes the latest advancements in cardiac technology to evaluate and assess a patient's cardiac health. The open-access practice model allows for same-day appointments for acute and same-day after-hours calls for all types of care. - February 08, 2023 - Cardiac Medical Services, Inc.
Sale of Tiger Town Storage, Opelika, AL
Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self-storage brokerage in the Southeast is pleased to announce the recent sale of Tiger Town Storage in Opelika, AL. J. Kris Knowles acted as the transaction broker to facilitate the sale. The facility was sold to a regional buyer. - December 15, 2022 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Customer Travel Solutions Launches New Products for Timeshare and Resort Membership Sales
Custom Travel Solutions has launched a new benefit designed to bring flexibility to their clients in the timeshare and resort developer industry, helping them to increase their sales revenue and owner retention. - December 13, 2022 - Custom Travel Solutions
Sold – Kenly Mini Storage, Kenly, NC
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of Kenly Mini Storage in Kenly, NC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. This facility, located at 607 W. 2nd St. in Kenly, NC is comprised of... - December 08, 2022 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Sale of Dollar Smart Storage, Eden, NC and Martinsville, VA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Dollar Smart Storage with three locations in Eden, NC and Martinsville, VA. Midcoast Properties represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facility was sold to a regional buyer. The facility located at 323 W. Stadium Dr. - October 19, 2022 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.