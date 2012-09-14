PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Century 21 Thomas Launches Next Generation Web Site Century 21 Thomas recently launched its enhanced website to streamline the buying and selling experience for sellers, buyers and real estate professionals. The design allows for easy navigation and a responsive layout to accommodate any device. Users can perform advanced searches for open houses, company... - October 04, 2019 - Century 21 Thomas

AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program celebrates... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Donna L. McNabb-Riley Recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Donna L. McNabb-Riley of Goose Creek, South Carolina has been recognized as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of data system analysis, logistics and e-commerce. These women are up... - September 28, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Petkey is Providing Low Cost Microchips and Registration to Those Preparing for Hurricane Florence; 5 Tips to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster Steps pet owners can take to keep their pets safe during a natural disaster. Verifying your pet has a microchip and that it is registered and up to date is one of the most important and often overlooked steps. - September 12, 2018 - Petkey

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC Presents Unijams Music Fest Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC

Laudisi Enterprises Acquires Kapp & Peterson Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.

Martha L. Fulmer Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Martha L. Fulmer of Goose Creek, South Carolina has been recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance. Times Square is... - June 30, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for communications... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Joan Inglis, Interior Designer and Charlotte Home Staging Expert, Named to List of 50 Most Influential Women by The Mecklenburg Times Joan Inglis, Interior Designer and Master Accredited Staging Professional®, was honored as one of The Mecklenburg Times' 50 Most Influential Women in Charlotte, NC. Inglis owns Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design, a high end furniture sales center in Belmont providing full service interior design, model home merchandising, and specializes in home staging for luxury properties. - May 28, 2018 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals, private-pool... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley — Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit portfolio... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

The Bellamy Team of Century 21 Thomas Named to the 2017 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Teams The Bellamy Team of CENTURY 21 Thomas was named one of America’s most productive sales teams as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Teams, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Zillow Group. The Bellamy Team is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Teams,” and ranked number 48 for the state of South Carolina. - August 07, 2017 - Century 21 Thomas

Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Protect Yourself for Free: Local Law Firm Launches “Insurance Detective” Program Green Law Firm announces initiative to uncover hidden mysteries in your insurance policy. - May 17, 2017 - Green Law Firm

Beachmonkey Opens Funding Round for New Startup Beachmonkey, widely known for nightlife photography, is now launching two new initiatives to work alongside the media team. First is an anti-troll, anti-bullying social site that is geared toward people who love festivals and nightlife. The second is a promotion company that will work with festivals to enhance their attendees' overall experience. Beachmonkey just started their Reg CF funding round with a goal of $1 million to launch this new phase. - April 25, 2017 - Beachmonkey

Ship Sticks Announces Partnership with The Salute Military Golf Association Ship Sticks, the world's largest golf bag shipping company, announces they have partnered with the Salute Military Golf Association to ship custom adaptive golf equipment for wounded military veterans. - April 17, 2017 - Ship Sticks

Thinking of Moving to Canada? Karmak Publications Author Reveals What Americans Need to Know about the U.S.'s Northern Neighbor. As Canada Day approaches on July 1st, Canada and Justin Trudeau have a high profile on the world stage. Google Alerts reported a record number of searches for "move to Canada" since Super Tuesday. Canadian-American author Robert Martichenko can discuss what it was like to grow up in northern Canada, and offer helpful advice for Americans who are considering living in Canada. Martichenko is the award-winning author of "Drift and Hum." - June 29, 2016 - Karmack Publications LLC

Home Staging Pros Sweep Charlotte Vacant Staging Awards The professional home stagers at Carolina Spaces LLC, a full service home staging, model merchandising, and interior design firm based in Charlotte, NC, have added two new awards to their list of accolades. Joan Inglis and Carol Inglis have won Best Staged Vacant Properties of 2015 from Charlotte International Association of Home Staging Professionals® Regional Chapter. - April 16, 2016 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Donnie W. Brooks, Esq. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Donnie W. Brooks, Esq. of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Donnie W. Brooks, Esq. Mr. Brooks has almost 10 years experience... - January 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Collins + Company and New Media Hospitality Unite to Create New Digital Creative Agency - NuMedia Award Winning Agency will be one of the largest full service digital marketing agencies in the Carolinas focused on performance driven ROI. - October 21, 2014 - NuMedia

Newton Group Transfers: Timeshare Transition Experts Newton Group Transfers is the most trusted name in timeshare exit, and their customer service is unparallelled in the timeshare disposal industry. - October 13, 2014 - Newton Group Transfers

Beacon Insurance Group Expands Coastal Homeowner’s Insurance Offerings Provides Competitive Homeowners Insurance Options for Clients and Prospects - August 28, 2014 - Beacon Insurance Group, Inc.

Simple New Idea Changing Cat Litter Box Care. Never Clean Another Litter Box Again. Immune-Suppressed Cat Lover Creates a Litter Box That Never Needs Cleaning. New patent pending cat litter box allows cat owners to never clean a litter box. Fill with litter, then it is ready to use. When it needs to be cleaned, simply fold and toss the Cats Desire Disposable Litter Box in the trash and place a fresh one in its place. Great for vacations, house sitters, apartments or anytime you're not up to that cleaning the litter box chore. Currently being sold in the U.S. only. Go to www.catsdesire.com for testimonials and pricing. Proudly made in the USA. - August 10, 2014 - Cats Desire Disposable Litter Boxes

EduCare Announces New Breast Cancer Survivorship Care Plan Packets EduCare Inc., a dedicated breast health education company has just released their latest product: Breast Cancer Survivorship Care Plan Packets. - September 13, 2013 - EduCare

SEAMS Event Aims to Help Brands and Manufacturers Secure Their Future The September 19-21 Networking Conference will feature presentations and panel discussions designed to help attendees maximize business opportunities and manage risks. The event is open to registered fashion and sewn products industry professionals. - September 11, 2013 - SEAMS Association

Martin E. Boehling Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Martin E. Boehling of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of entertainment. About Martin E. Boehling Mr. Boehling has over 50 years experience in the entertainment... - April 12, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Women Get Empowered and Fast Track Professional Skills at Low Country Women's Conference EWGA – the golf organization for current and aspiring business and professional women – whose vision is enriching women’s lives through the game of golf will bring those efforts to focus at EWGA’s Empower ’13, the association’s annual conference. It is being held May 8-11, 2013 at Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa in South Carolina. - March 26, 2013 - EWGA

Find a Dream’s Michael Moorer Training Fighters for Upcoming Title Bouts Former Champion Fighters Vying for NABA Lightweight and WBO Light Heavyweight Titles - October 10, 2012 - Find A Dream

Brandon Brown Goes “Big Time” NGA TOUR standout to play in Reno-Tahoe Open. - June 16, 2012 - NGA Pro Golf Tour

Generation Next: Rookies Flocking to NGA Pro Golf Tour The NGA Pro Golf Tour, formerly the NGA Hooters Pro Golf Tour, the #3 Men's Professional Golf Tour in the United States, welcomes their incoming 2012 class. - February 08, 2012 - NGA Pro Golf Tour

Carter Group Keynote Speaker and Author Explains Facebook in Media Carter Group CEO Brian Carter, author of the recently published book "The Like Economy: How Businesses Make Money With Facebook," has recently been tapped by a series of national media outlets to answer questions about trends and developments with Facebook. Dan Schawbel of Forbes interviewed... - February 06, 2012 - The Carter Group

SmartLinx Solutions- Labor Management Experts in LTC- Makes Inc 500/5000 Two Straight Years Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual Exclusive List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc.500|5000 SmartLinx solutions LLC Ranks No. 2332 on the 2011 Inc. 500|5000 With Three-Year Sales Growth of 104%- 2nd straight year achieving the list. Inc. magazine today ranked SmartLinx... - August 30, 2011 - SmartLinx Solutions

OIR Interactive Teams with Direct Air to Offer Flight Information Via Text to Myrtle Beach Travelers OIR Interactive announces a new text alert program for Myrtle Beach air travelers flying Direct Air. Using OIR’s texting application TextBoard, Direct Air can contact passengers with up-to-the-minute text alerts containing important flight information. - June 28, 2011 - OIR Interactive

FanReach Announces New Real Estate Facebook Marketing Website FanReach launched a new website focusing on Real Estate Marketing with Facebook. The module is based on interviews with top real estate agent Jason Morris of Benton-Morris Realty. - May 20, 2011 - FanReach

FanReach Releases New "How To Make Money On Facebook" Module FanReach has added to its Facebook marketing and advertising course 13 new videos on how to generate revenue and profits, including interviews with businesses already making money on Facebook. - April 18, 2011 - FanReach

Text-Board.com Interviewed About SMS Marketing Conversions from Facebook and Twitter Recently, Justin Rockwell, CEO of Text Board spoke to Search Engine Journal about SMS marketing success stories. "My favorite success with SMS was the Red Cross text-to-donate campaign that was run after the devastating earthquake in Haiti. The Red Cross raised $7 million in less than one week strictly through text messages." - April 05, 2011 - Text Board

FanReach Students Achieve Positive ROI from Facebook Marketing and Advertising Three students of FanReach achieved positive Facebook marketing ROI for their businesses within weeks of starting the course. - March 15, 2011 - FanReach

Carter Group CEO Says LinkedIn Better Than Twitter for B2B Marketers B2B companies are planning dramatic spend increases for Social Media. Many of the common Social Media strategies that work for B2C companies do not work for B2B marketing and sales efforts. - March 15, 2011 - The Carter Group

Local Business Owner Philip Fleishman of Pas Bookkeeping & Tax Prep Inc Says Minority Taxpayers Are Purposely Being Overcharged and Challenge H&r Block PAS Bookkeeping & Tax Prep owner Philip Fleishman recently suggested on a local broadcast that minority and uneducated taxpayers are being purposely overcharged for their tax preparation. H&R Block's policies also questioned. Are minority and uneducated taxpayer's being purposely targeted? - February 21, 2011 - PAS Bookkeeping & Tax Prep Inc

TextBoard First to Offer Click-Tracking Capabilities in Text Message Marketing Campaigns TextBoard, a text-message marketing application developed by OIR Interactive, now offers the breakthrough ability for marketers to track the clicks of URL links sent in SMS campaigns. - December 22, 2010 - Text Board

TheMemoriesPlace.com Lets Customers Make Personalized Photo Blankets Users place their order, upload a cherished photo, then receive a custom picture blanket - October 20, 2010 - The Memories Place

Lose 2 Win Announces Their Free Online Classes Where New Members Have the Option of Participating in the $5,000 Cash Challenge Lose to Win Online launches their summer/fall online classes with the $5,000 Cash Challenge. It's easy to compete and Win $5,000 to Lose Weight. lose-2-Win-Online.com. - July 18, 2010 - Lose 2 Win