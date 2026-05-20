Tennessee: Knoxville News
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
QuantaViable Ships AEGIS: Self-Protecting Data Platform for Regulated Enterprises
QuantaViable announced the first commercial deployment of AEGIS, a governance platform that embeds protection directly into data rather than relying on perimeter security. Deployed in a regulated financial services environment, AEGIS makes documents self-protecting — carrying their own identity verification, access policies, and audit trails wherever they travel, including through AI systems. The platform deploys into customer-controlled environments with no reliance on external infrastructure. - May 04, 2026 - QuantaViable
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Nashville Addiction Clinic Named “Best of Tennessee 2025” Winner in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Nashville Addiction Clinic has been honored as a Best of Tennessee 2025 award winner in the Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices category by Guide to Tennessee, recognizing the clinic’s leadership in accessible, evidence-based addiction recovery care across the state. - November 05, 2025 - Nashville Addiction Clinic
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
Author H. Eddie Fields’s New Book, "The Tip of the Sword," is a Comprehensive Look at the Early History of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement
Recent release “The Tip of the Sword: A History of the Pioneers, Patriots, and Preachers of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement” from Covenant Books author H. Eddie Fields explores the founding of America’s first independent government in present day Elizabethton, Tennessee, and God’s influence and role in the territory's history. - July 16, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Rebecca J. Deaux’s New Book, "I Know You'll Never Leave Me," Follows a Young Girl Who is Reminded by Her Grandmother of God’s Promise to Never Leave His Children
Recent release “I Know You'll Never Leave Me” from Covenant Books author Rebecca J. Deaux is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl who is reminded by her grandmother that God has assured his people that he will never leave them. With this promise in mind, the young girl faces each new day while reflecting on Biblical stories that remind her of God’s promise. - June 19, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Kelli Hankins’s New Book, "The Slaying of a Princess," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Reclaim Her Life from Struggle
Recent release “The Slaying of a Princess: The Confession of a Christian Counselor and Her Journey of Transformation from Princess to Warrior” from Covenant Books author Kelli Hankins is a powerful and heartfelt account that follows the author as she reflects upon her path to walk through her life trials with God by her side. - May 20, 2025 - Covenant Books
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
Gabrielle Fisher’s Newly Released “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Emotional Growth
“Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabrielle Fisher is a beautifully illustrated story that teaches children the power of generosity, love, and inner peace through the journey of an endearing little mouse. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Piney Creek Acres Finalizes Access Easement Agreement with City of Rockwood, Initiates Lot Sales
Middle Tennessee Development Gains Momentum with Phase 2 Infrastructure Underway; Proximity to Flatrock Motorsports Park, I-40, and Knoxville Adds Investment Appeal. - April 09, 2025 - Piney Creek Acres
Author Anita Broyles’s New Book, "All About Some Dogs," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Different Kinds of Dogs There Are in the World
Recent release “All About Some Dogs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anita Broyles is an adorable story that recounts all the different types of dogs there are, and the many tasks they can do. From large dogs to small dogs and everything in between, “All About Some Dogs” will help readers see that every dog is special and unique. - March 10, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Vola Masoandro Andrianarijaona’s Newly Released "Revelation in the Song of Songs" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Hidden Biblical Prophecy
“Revelation in the Song of Songs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vola Masoandro Andrianarijaona is a compelling study that unveils deep prophetic insights within one of the Bible’s most poetic and metaphorical books. - February 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Missy Wilder’s New Book, "Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Mouse Who Makes All Sorts of New Friends While Creating Music
Recent release “Little Dilly Doo and Lilly Frog Too” from Page Publishing author Missy Wilder is a heartfelt tale that follows Little Dilly Doo, who spies a frog singing a song on a log. After Little Dilly Doo joins the frog and sings along, all the nearby animals ask to participate, and soon all the new friends are singing a beautiful song together as one. - February 26, 2025 - Page Publishing
Purity Health, LLC Announces Lora Harnack as New Chief Executive Officer
Purity Health, LLC has appointed Lora Harnack as its new Chief Executive Officer, with former CEO Rob Bramblett transitioning to President. Harnack, a Tennessee native with 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, has held executive roles in hospital administration, healthcare IT, and nonprofit organizations, most recently leading the Cumberland Pediatric Foundation. - February 21, 2025 - Purity Health, LLC
Anita Denise Cowan’s Newly Released "Women" is an In-Depth Exploration of Women’s Roles in Biblical History and the Modern Church
“Women: Called by God, Appointed by God, and Approved by Paul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Denise Cowan provides a thoughtful and well-researched examination of women’s significance in Scripture, offering clarity and understanding on questions of faith and gender roles. - February 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dorothea Louise Jacobsen’s Newly Released “Blessed Thanksgiving: Inspirational Poems For 21st Century Americans" is a Heartfelt Celebration of Enduring Values
“Blessed Thanksgiving: Inspirational Poems For 21st Century Americans” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothea Louise Jacobsen is an engaging collection of poems that blend humor, theological insight, and patriotic themes to inspire and uplift readers. - January 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Author Anita Broyles’s New Book, "Feeling Colors," is an Enchanting Children’s Book in Which Colors Come Alive Through Imagination and Sensory Experiences
Recent release “Feeling Colors” from Covenant Books author Anita Broyles invites young readers to explore the world of colors through whimsical poems that connect hues with the emotions they evoke and the objects and animals that embody them. This charming book encourages kids to imagine the sensory experiences of colors in a fun and engaging way. - October 14, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Kimberly Mobley’s New Book, "Poems of the Inner Me from God," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Serves as a Testament to the Power of Faith and Redemption
Recent release “Poems of the Inner Me from God” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Mobley is a collection of heartfelt poems that reflect her journey from despair to divine intervention. Through raw honesty and spiritual insight, Mobley's verses resonate with themes of resilience, faith, and the transformative power of God's grace. - October 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pamela Speed’s New Book, "Colt's Secret," is a Thrilling Tale of Friendship, Adventure, and Courage That Invites Readers to Join Colt & Randad on a Captivating Adventure
Fulton Books author Pamela Speed has completed her most recent book, “Colt's Secret”: an enchanting tale, set on The Flying Horse Ranch in Tennessee, that promises to captivate young readers with its blend of adventure, intrigue, and heartfelt lessons about trust and bravery. A... - October 04, 2024 - Fulton Books
Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby’s Newly Released "The Miracle Guard Dog" is a Touching True Story of a Little Dog’s Big Act of Service
“The Miracle Guard Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Linda Thompson and Mary Hamby is a heartwarming tale of loyalty and love, celebrating the bond between a dog and its owner as they face life’s challenges, including a battle with cystic fibrosis. - October 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lake Drive Books Publishes a Mother and Daughter Story of Trauma Recovery and Intergenerational Healing in New Book
In You Are Not Your Trauma: Uproot Unhealthy Patterns, Heal the Family Tree, mental health and addiction recovery expert Caroline Beidler, MSW, helps readers understand the link between intergenerational trauma and recovery and identify unhealthy patterns that keep them stuck and live more freely without trauma—or family trauma—holding them back. - September 25, 2024 - Lake Drive Books
Ntracts Named as Finalist for "Tech Company of the Year" by the Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards
Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, has been named as a finalize in the 2024 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards. Ntracts is a finalist for the "Tech Company of the Year Award" and is one of three companies nominated as a finalist in... - August 29, 2024 - Ntracts
Scooter’s Coffee Hosts "Day of Giving for Young Williams Animal Center"
Local Knoxville, TN Scooter's Coffees will be donating 25% of Saturday, August 24 proceeds to Young Williams Animal Center. The loyal pet loving customers are invited to visit the three locations to snuggle adorable pets that want to find their forever homes from 9-1pm. Great prizes and swag will be given out. - August 20, 2024 - Scooter's Coffee, Knoxville
G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP’s Newly Released “Keys To Transform Your Life” is an Empowering Guide to Personal Growth
“Keys To Transform Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Lamont Douglas MS, LPC/MHSP is an insightful and practical handbook designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and achieve their goals. Through a series of informal assessments and the exploration of seven key principles, readers are guided on a journey of self-discovery and transformation. - August 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tina Louise Jones’s Newly Released "Life Before and After DNA" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Identity and Faith
“Life Before and After DNA” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Louise Jones is a poignant and inspirational narrative exploring themes of identity, family secrets, and the sustaining power of faith. - August 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Susan Curtis’s Newly Released "The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion" is an Exciting Adventure for Young Readers
“The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Curtis follows the adventures of a group of young friends known as the Apple Gang. Set in the apple capital of Georgia, the story revolves around the discovery of a mysterious golden medallion in the forest, leading the gang on a quest intertwined with local history, including the Cherokee and the Trail of Tears. - August 05, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
A.M. Gonzalez’s Newly Released “The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book 2: Danger in Stranger Places” is an Exciting Installment to an Educational Adventure Series
“The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book2: Danger in Stranger Places” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.M. Gonzalez is an engaging series that blends thrilling adventures with educational themes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for juvenile readers. - August 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Tim Doucette’s New Book, "God's Family," is a Heartwarming Tale That Invites Readers to Discover What It Truly Means to be a Part of God’s Family
Recent release “God's Family” from Covenant Books author Tim Doucette invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery about what it means to belong to God's family through the welcoming and transformative message of Jesus. With heartfelt rhymes and a compelling narrative, Doucette invites readers of all ages to embrace faith, belief, and the joy of belonging in God's loving embrace. - July 30, 2024 - Covenant Books
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Givebacks and Aura Unveil Initiative to Help Parents Raise Kids Who Are Safe and Confident Online at United: The National Conference on School Leadership
Givebacks, the industry standard in K-12 payments and giving technology, and Aura, the all-in-one online safety solution for individuals and families, are launching Digital Parenthood: Home Base, a program aimed at equipping parents with essential tools to raise confident and safe connected... - July 12, 2024 - Givebacks
June Montgomery Andersen’s New Book, "Being a Christian," Offers a Practical and Insightful Study Guide to Help Readers Deepen Their Understanding of the Bible
Fulton Books author June Montgomery Andersen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds an MBA and teaches family development class through the University of Connecticut, has completed her most recent book, “Being a Christian”: a comprehensive study guide designed to empower... - July 08, 2024 - Fulton Books
Bill Handy’s Newly Released "Blood Covering El Paso Trail" is a Gripping Tale of Faith and Redemption
“Blood Covering El Paso Trail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Handy is an enthralling journey through post-Civil War America, where faith, courage, and the power of the Holy Spirit guide the characters through trials and tribulations. With themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the universal brotherhood of humanity, this book captivates readers with its spiritual depth and suspenseful narrative. - June 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Sherry Chappell’s New Book, "Mirror Image," is a Fascinating Story About Identical Twin Sisters with Conflicting Values
Recent release “Mirror Image” from Page Publishing author Sherry Chappell is an intriguing story based on a case of mistaken identity. - June 06, 2024 - Page Publishing
Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event
Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025. - June 03, 2024 - Smokies GT
Kerrie D. Hickey’s Newly Released "The Forgotten Spoon" is an Engaging Juvenile Fiction Filled with Imagination and Discovery
“The Forgotten Spoon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerrie D. Hickey invites readers on a delightful journey of self-discovery and adventure. Through the eyes of Seri, an aristocrat spoon, readers explore themes of purpose, resilience, and the beauty of life's unexpected twists and turns. - May 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Fast Pace Health: Expanding to Improve Access to Mental Health Care
Fast Pace Health is focused on improving mental health in the communities they serve. They recently added an additional mental health nurse practitioner to their team. - February 28, 2024 - Fast Pace Health
Patricia Harper Boatwright’s Newly Released "The Morning After" Provides a Compelling Perspective on Survival in a World Left Behind After the Rapture
“The Morning After” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Harper Boatwright is a riveting tale, following a man's tumultuous journey through life during the tribulation, offering a gripping exploration of faith, resilience, and survival. - February 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rhunda Armstead’s New Book, "Seasons of Singleness," is a Compelling Look at How the Author Embraces Her Life as a Single Woman and a Follower of Christ
Fulton Books author Rhunda Armstead, who has been a Christian since the age of fifteen and has served in many capacities in church ministry since her teenage years, has completed her most recent book, “Seasons of Singleness: Navigating as a Christian Single”: a fascinating exploration... - February 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author N.F. Wolfe’s New Book "The Cruise of a Lifetime" is an Enthralling Tale Following Two Families Who Become Entangled in Stopping a Dangerous Plot While on Vacation
Recent release “The Cruise of a Lifetime” from Covenant Books author N.F. Wolfe is a riveting tale that follows the Parker and Stricker family who set off on their first vacation in years to celebrate finally being together again but soon uncover a massive conspiracy that only they can put a stop to. - February 07, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Alex Nagy’s New Book, "A Friend in a Donkey," is a Poignant Tale About a Hedgehog Learning to Recognize True, Unwavering Friendship in His Time of Need
Recent release “A Friend in a Donkey” from Covenant Books author Alex Nagy is a stirring tale that follows a hedgehog who throws a party and only invites his most elegant and exciting friends. But when he falls down a hole and is in desperate need of help, none of his “friends” try to rescue him, except for a donkey he rejected from his party. - February 05, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Melissa Pearcy’s New Book, "Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional," is a Compelling Guide for Opening One’s Heart to Christ and Allowing Him Into One’s Life
Recent release “Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional” from Covenant Books author Melissa Pearcy is a poignant and faith-based read aimed at providing a pathway towards accepting Christ and living a life in accordance with his teachings, just as the Lord and Savior desires for each and every one of his children. - January 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Phil Leichliter’s Newly Released "The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends" is a Message of Compassion
“The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phil Leichliter is a heartfelt and encouraging reflection on the blessings and challenges of being the one honored to care for a loved one through a challenging illness or terminal diagnosis. - January 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing