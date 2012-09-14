PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Atlanta Businessman Woodard Inducted Into UTC Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Honors Albert Woodard - April 11, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Leadership Series, The Golden Rules CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Podcast, The Golden Rules. Guests include Music Industry Leaders Mike Molinar, Brad Belanger, Rusty Gaston, & Pam Matthews - April 03, 2019 - Grayscale Marketing

Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

Ruby H. Hernandez Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ruby H. Hernandez of Crossville, Tennessee has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for almost 40 years in the educational arena. About Ruby H. Hernandez Ruby H. Hernandez has 36 years... - November 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Lakefront Living International Welcomes Karen Millikan of Tennessee to Its Family of Lakefront Living Realty Offices Lakefront buyers and sellers in the Eastern Tennessee area have an exciting new lakefront specialty brokerage for their real estate needs. - September 05, 2018 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

RemoteBooksOnline is Proud to Announce a New Client Portal and Phone Application RBO launches a new client portal and phone application, providing new options for customers to view their financials, upload statements, and monitor the status of their books, optimizing the bookkeeping process. RBO’s client portal grants customers a greater glimpse into the bookkeeping process. - July 17, 2018 - RemoteBooksOnline LLC

Asen Marketing Undergoes Big Changes New Expansion Plans Have Asen Team Excited About Growth - April 04, 2018 - Asen Marketing & Advertising

Titanic Museum Co-Owner to Headline 13th Annual Women’s Leadership Summit Mary Kellogg-Joclyn, co-owner of Titanic Museums, will present the keynote address to the Ignite Women's Leadership Summit. The 13th Summit will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Hilton Knoxville Airport. Kellogg-Joslyn’s presentation titled: “How One Letter Changed My Life,” will explore her time as a television executive as well as her knowledge of leadership, managing expectations and how to motivate. - April 03, 2018 - Ignite Succeed

Party on, Nashville: Automated Gelatin Shot Machine Hits Music City Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations

Nominate an East Tennessee Woman for Prestigious Women’s Leadership Award Nominations are being accepted through March 31, 2018 for the Lizzie Crozier French Women's Leadership Award. The award is presented at the June 8th Ignite Women's Leadership Summit to recognize East Tennessee women who work consistently to support the advancement of all women through outspoken leadership, unwavering courage in the face of difficulty, and supporting and empowering women around her. - March 14, 2018 - Ignite Succeed

Promotions at Coulter & Justus Announcing the Promotions of Seven Staff Members - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus

Coulter & Justus Staff Members Pass CPA Exam CPA Success for Three C&J Staff Members. - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

WK Dickson Announces the Opening of New Regional Office in Tennessee W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., a leading community infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the opening of a new regional office in Knoxville, Tennessee. This new location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clients while maintaining the firm’s primary mission of providing... - February 28, 2018 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

25 People Share Their Angel Encounters in New Book "Angels on Duty" "Angels on Duty" is a collection of encounters with angels in Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida compiled by Ron and Phyllis Dolislager. - February 23, 2018 - Ron and Phyllis Dolislager

Vericom Global Solutions Announces Expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee Corporate Headquarters Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Vericom Global Solutions Announces New Office Location in Denver, Colorado Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Dozens of Prospective RV Home Buyers Visiting the Gardens RV Village, Crossville, TN, After RV Show in PA RVers from Northeastern and Central U.S. attracted to camaraderie, affordable standard of living and great mountaintop weather at a one-of-a-kind retirement community in Eastern Tennesse. - November 08, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village

Homes for Heroes Honors Affiliate Real Estate and Lending Specialists Who Gave Back More Than $1.94 Million to Over 1,400 Heroes Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize eight of their affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements. These eight individuals... - November 01, 2017 - Homes for Heroes

9/11 First Responder Garrett M. Goodwin’s Documentary “In His Own Words” Now Available on Amazon Garrett M. Goodwin, Veteran, Author, and First Responder shares his personal experiences in a new documentary “In His Own Words” about his 24 days at Ground Zero rescuing and recovering victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City, now available on Amazon. - October 05, 2017 - Power & Industry

wee MEDICAL Announces New Products for Newborns and Infants Undergoing Circumcision and Other Minor Procedures wee MEDICAL is now offering safer, more diverse products for use in circumcisions and other minor surgical procedures. - August 24, 2017 - wee MEDICAL

Nora J. Robinson Honored as a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Nora J. Robinson of Knoxville, Tennessee has been honored as a Top Executive for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field. About Nora A. Robinson Ms. Robinson is the Director of Events and Development at the YWCA Knoxville,... - June 13, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Trinity Street Capital Partners Announces the Origination of a High Leverage, Non-Recourse, Commercial Mortgage & Preferred Equity on Knoxville, TN Multifamily Property Trinity Street Capital Partners, a full service real estate investment bank, announces the origination of a non-recourse, senior commercial mortgage and a preferred equity investment, utilized for the acquisition of a 180 unit, garden style apartment complex located in the Park City section of Knoxville, TN. - June 06, 2017 - Trinity Street Capital Partners

NACCE-ARC Symposium on Entrepreneurship as an Engagement Strategy Slated for March 30-31 NACCE and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will host their second regional conference for educators and administrators who want to learn how to use entrepreneurship as an engagement strategy to stimulate economic growth in local communities. The summit will be held March 30-31 at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee. - March 03, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Aisthon Joins Safe Skies Aisthon has joined the National Safe Skies Alliance to help improve airport security. The proven AgilFence system provided by Aisthon will help airports reliably secure their perimeters. - October 27, 2016 - Aisthon

Xo.works Launches Customizable Art Shirt Collection Startup garment company, Xo.works has launched a new and unique concept allowing their customers to customize their own art shirt from thousands of possible configurations. - July 20, 2016 - Xo.works

Tennessee's Only Free Child Support Calculator App for iPhone and Android - Miles Mason Family Law Group, PLC Now parents and attorneys can download Tennessee's only free child support calculator app developed by Memphis divorce attorney Miles Mason, Sr. Parents can visit www.MemphisDivorce.com/Tennessee-child-support-calculator-app/ to try out the Online Tennessee Child Support Calculator and follow the links... - March 03, 2016 - Miles Mason Family Law Group, PLC

Free Global Mobile Games Market Outlook 2015-2018 by Outsoft Outsoft Corporation has publicly released a white paper on the state of the global mobile games industry with the most relevant trends and market value forecast through 2018. The paper will be a valuable companion for game industry participants, investors, journalists and the general public interested... - December 01, 2015 - Outsoft

Kids Central Pediatrics Inc Creates a New Website to Promote Vaccines and Explain Why They Are Given, How They Work, and Information to Combat Anti-Vaccine Sentiment A website containing videos in an easy to understand format to explain to parents the most common questions. Videos address why each vaccine is given, how the immune system works, why the vaccines are given on a particular schedule, and the differences between viruses and bacteria. This is a unique website where all this information can be accessed in one location. This website will help parents to make a more informed decision regarding immunization. - November 09, 2015 - Kids Central Pediatrics, Inc.

Hazmat Training Comes to Knoxville Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Knoxville, TN. - October 01, 2015 - Environmental Resource Center

RiskExec® Leads Compliance Providers with Rapid Release of 2014 HMDA Peer Data RMS Inc announced the release of the 2014 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act in RiskExec®, on the same day as it was made available by the government. - September 23, 2015 - Risk Management Solutions

Corvettes and Chevy's Headed to Sevierville Convention Center This October, Sevierville will be revving with excitement as the Corvette/Chevy Expo brings Tennessee the all indoor Chevy show, and swap meet to the Sevierville Convention Center. This family-friendly event is running Oct. 16-17 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, featuring custom... - September 10, 2015 - Corvette Chevy Expo

CRA Peer Data for 2014 Released for Use in RiskExec® RMS has released in RiskExec, the CRA Peer 2014 data on the same day as its made available by the FFIEC. - August 26, 2015 - Risk Management Solutions

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “Great Smoky Mountains National Park” Map In collaboration with the Great Smoky Mountains Assocation (GSMA), Xplorer Maps and wildlife artist Chris Robitaille have created this incredibly unique artistic creation highlighting the fauna, flora, unique geology, iconic landscapes and historic structures of the Great Smoky Mountains. - May 28, 2015 - Xplorer Maps

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) Expands Personal Insurance Division with Formation of Reliance Risk Solutions AUI has created a new vertical within the Personal Lines Division to focus on the High Net Worth property and casualty personal insurance needs of its 30,000 agency partners. Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS) allows AUI to expand beyond their existing Personal Lines portfolio and place coverage for accounts... - May 28, 2015 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

New Law Firm Finance Conference Addresses Changing Business Models, Financial Strategies The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) will present its Finance Conference for the Legal C-Suite May 17 at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The one-day event will focus on cutting‐edge management, profitability, innovation, strategic and leadership topics in law firm finance. Advanced education and C-level speakers will offer solutions for busy law firm finance professionals. - February 26, 2015 - Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Reach Settlement with Greenlight Re Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.’s President, Bob Arowood, announced today that a Settlement Agreement and Release has been finalized between Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. and Greenlight Re providing an end to the litigation between the parties. - February 19, 2015 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

BPV’s Flagship Funds Receive Initial Morningstar Ratings For the first time, 2 of BPV Capital Management's funds have been rated by Morningstar. - November 21, 2014 - BPV Capital Management

Alan Morgan Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Alan Morgan of Knoxville, Tennessee has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the construction field. About Alan Morgan Mr. Morgan has over 30 years experience in the construction field. He is the Project Manager... - November 11, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

RMS Announces New Strategic Partnership for Fair Lending Risk Management solutions, Inc. (RMS), Incorporated, a leading provider of compliance software and solutions for the banking/mortgage industries announced today a new strategic partnership that will help financial institutions conduct a fair lending analysis in a streamlined fashion. RMS is partnering... - October 14, 2014 - Risk Management Solutions