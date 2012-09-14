|
Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women
XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Honors Albert Woodard - April 11, 2019 - KaZee Inc.
CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Podcast, The Golden Rules. Guests include Music Industry Leaders Mike Molinar, Brad Belanger, Rusty Gaston, & Pam Matthews - April 03, 2019 - Grayscale Marketing
Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery
TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018.
"With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC
Ruby H. Hernandez of Crossville, Tennessee has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for almost 40 years in the educational arena.
About Ruby H. Hernandez
Ruby H. Hernandez has 36 years... - November 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lakefront buyers and sellers in the Eastern Tennessee area have an exciting new lakefront specialty brokerage for their real estate needs. - September 05, 2018 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
RBO launches a new client portal and phone application, providing new options for customers to view their financials, upload statements, and monitor the status of their books, optimizing the bookkeeping process.
RBO’s client portal grants customers a greater glimpse into the bookkeeping process. - July 17, 2018 - RemoteBooksOnline LLC
New Expansion Plans Have Asen Team Excited About Growth - April 04, 2018 - Asen Marketing & Advertising
Mary Kellogg-Joclyn, co-owner of Titanic Museums, will present the keynote address to the Ignite Women's Leadership Summit. The 13th Summit will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Hilton Knoxville Airport. Kellogg-Joslyn’s presentation titled: “How One Letter Changed My Life,” will explore her time as a television executive as well as her knowledge of leadership, managing expectations and how to motivate. - April 03, 2018 - Ignite Succeed
Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations
Nominations are being accepted through March 31, 2018 for the Lizzie Crozier French Women's Leadership Award. The award is presented at the June 8th Ignite Women's Leadership Summit to recognize East Tennessee women who work consistently to support the advancement of all women through outspoken leadership, unwavering courage in the face of difficulty, and supporting and empowering women around her. - March 14, 2018 - Ignite Succeed
Announcing the Promotions of Seven Staff Members - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus
CPA Success for Three C&J Staff Members. - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus
Welcoming Meaghan Coltharp to the C&J Team - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus
Promotion of Susan Beavers to Principal - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., a leading community infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the opening of a new regional office in Knoxville, Tennessee. This new location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clients while maintaining the firm’s primary mission of providing... - February 28, 2018 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.
"Angels on Duty" is a collection of encounters with angels in Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida compiled by Ron and Phyllis Dolislager. - February 23, 2018 - Ron and Phyllis Dolislager
Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions
Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions
RVers from Northeastern and Central U.S. attracted to camaraderie, affordable standard of living and great mountaintop weather at a one-of-a-kind retirement community in Eastern Tennesse. - November 08, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize eight of their affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements.
These eight individuals... - November 01, 2017 - Homes for Heroes
Garrett M. Goodwin, Veteran, Author, and First Responder shares his personal experiences in a new documentary “In His Own Words” about his 24 days at Ground Zero rescuing and recovering victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City, now available on Amazon. - October 05, 2017 - Power & Industry
wee MEDICAL is now offering safer, more diverse products for use in circumcisions and other minor surgical procedures. - August 24, 2017 - wee MEDICAL
Polylast SurfaceGuard with Microban Antimicrobial Trailer Flooring - August 23, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Nora J. Robinson of Knoxville, Tennessee has been honored as a Top Executive for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field.
About Nora A. Robinson
Ms. Robinson is the Director of Events and Development at the YWCA Knoxville,... - June 13, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Trinity Street Capital Partners, a full service real estate investment bank, announces the origination of a non-recourse, senior commercial mortgage and a preferred equity investment, utilized for the acquisition of a 180 unit, garden style apartment complex located in the Park City section of Knoxville, TN. - June 06, 2017 - Trinity Street Capital Partners
NACCE and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will host their second regional conference for educators and administrators who want to learn how to use entrepreneurship as an engagement strategy to stimulate economic growth in local communities. The summit will be held March 30-31 at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee. - March 03, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Aisthon has joined the National Safe Skies Alliance to help improve airport security.
The proven AgilFence system provided by Aisthon will help airports reliably secure their perimeters. - October 27, 2016 - Aisthon
Startup garment company, Xo.works has launched a new and unique concept allowing their customers to customize their own art shirt from thousands of possible configurations. - July 20, 2016 - Xo.works
Company Executive to Present on “Electrodynamic Energy Harvesting: Past, Present & Future.” - June 16, 2016 - Jennova
Now parents and attorneys can download Tennessee's only free child support calculator app developed by Memphis divorce attorney Miles Mason, Sr. Parents can visit www.MemphisDivorce.com/Tennessee-child-support-calculator-app/ to try out the Online Tennessee Child Support Calculator and follow the links... - March 03, 2016 - Miles Mason Family Law Group, PLC
Outsoft Corporation has publicly released a white paper on the state of the global mobile games industry with the most relevant trends and market value forecast through 2018.
The paper will be a valuable companion for game industry participants, investors, journalists and the general public interested... - December 01, 2015 - Outsoft
A website containing videos in an easy to understand format to explain to parents the most common questions. Videos address why each vaccine is given, how the immune system works, why the vaccines are given on a particular schedule, and the differences between viruses and bacteria. This is a unique website where all this information can be accessed in one location. This website will help parents to make a more informed decision regarding immunization. - November 09, 2015 - Kids Central Pediatrics, Inc.
Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Knoxville, TN. - October 01, 2015 - Environmental Resource Center
RMS Inc announced the release of the 2014 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act in RiskExec®, on the same day as it was made available by the government. - September 23, 2015 - Risk Management Solutions
This October, Sevierville will be revving with excitement as the Corvette/Chevy Expo brings Tennessee the all indoor Chevy show, and swap meet to the Sevierville Convention Center.
This family-friendly event is running Oct. 16-17 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, featuring custom... - September 10, 2015 - Corvette Chevy Expo
RMS has released in RiskExec, the CRA Peer 2014 data on the same day as its made available by the FFIEC. - August 26, 2015 - Risk Management Solutions
In collaboration with the Great Smoky Mountains Assocation (GSMA), Xplorer Maps and wildlife artist Chris Robitaille have created this incredibly unique artistic creation highlighting the fauna, flora, unique geology, iconic landscapes and historic structures of the Great Smoky Mountains. - May 28, 2015 - Xplorer Maps
AUI has created a new vertical within the Personal Lines Division to focus on the High Net Worth property and casualty personal insurance needs of its 30,000 agency partners. Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS) allows AUI to expand beyond their existing Personal Lines portfolio and place coverage for accounts... - May 28, 2015 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) will present its Finance Conference for the Legal C-Suite May 17 at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The one-day event will focus on cutting‐edge management, profitability, innovation, strategic and leadership topics in law firm finance. Advanced education and C-level speakers will offer solutions for busy law firm finance professionals. - February 26, 2015 - Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.’s President, Bob Arowood, announced today that a Settlement Agreement and Release has been finalized between Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. and Greenlight Re providing an end to the litigation between the parties. - February 19, 2015 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library announces 2015 Blue Ribbon Book Selections. - February 10, 2015 - Dollywood Foundation
For the first time, 2 of BPV Capital Management's funds have been rated by Morningstar. - November 21, 2014 - BPV Capital Management
Alan Morgan of Knoxville, Tennessee has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the construction field.
About Alan Morgan
Mr. Morgan has over 30 years experience in the construction field. He is the Project Manager... - November 11, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Risk Management solutions, Inc. (RMS), Incorporated, a leading provider of compliance software and solutions for the banking/mortgage industries announced today a new strategic partnership that will help financial institutions conduct a fair lending analysis in a streamlined fashion.
RMS is partnering... - October 14, 2014 - Risk Management Solutions
Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cables and communications solutions based in Knoxville, Tennessee, announces the launch of the updated Vericom website. - September 24, 2014 - VERICOM Global Solutions