California: San Diego News
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Back-to-Back! San Diego County Maid Brigade Named Best Cleaning Service in North County for the Second Year in a Row
San Diego County Maid Brigade is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 Best Cleaning Service in the North Coast News Best of North County Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this community-voted recognition. - July 22, 2026 - San Diego County Maid Brigade
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Terra Biological LLC Expands Access to Oxaloacetate CFS Through HSA and FSA Funds
Terra Biological announces that eligible customers can now seamlessly use HSA/FSA funds to purchase Oxaloacetate CFS™, a medical food for Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). - June 22, 2026 - Terra Biological LLC
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Reverend Ronald Buford Honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. Abut Reverend Ronald Buford Reverend Ronald Buford serves as pastor of... - June 17, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
AWE to Air Live the WBC World Title Rematch of Kevin Lerena v. Ryad Merhy this Saturday
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30th, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific. - May 28, 2026 - A Wealth of Entertainment
Daniel J. Voelker Publishes Independent Analysis on the Next James Bond Casting Discussion
Daniel J. Voelker examines the public conversation surrounding the future of James Bond, discussing several actors frequently mentioned in media and fan speculation and the broader cultural importance of the next 007 casting decision. - May 27, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
HGR Drug Rehabs San Diego California Announces Outpatient Alcohol Detox Center Accepting Most Insurances
HGR Drug Rehabs San Diego California located at 402 W Broadway Suite 400, San Diego, CA 92101 is offering outpatient drug and alcohol detox centers services. This program allows individuals to get a medically supervised outpatient detox from drugs or alcohol. They even accept most health insurances including Blue Cross, Aetna and Cigna to name a few. - May 25, 2026 - Harmony Grove Recovery
The Club That Helped Build American Soccer — Celebrating 50 Years
Nomads Soccer Club of San Diego was founded in 1976 and has since become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in US history. Five US Youth Soccer National Championships, two professional league titles, and an alumni list that includes Steve Cherundolo, Jovan Kirovski, Frankie Hejduk, Earl Edwards Jr., and Eric Avila. - May 21, 2026 - Nomads Soccer Club
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
"River of Desire": A Romanic Adventure Down the Amazon - Danger, Passion and Secrets Await, by J. K. Winn
J. K. Winn’s novel blends adventure, danger, and romance as two strangers race against time to stop a deadly outbreak. Author J. K. Winn brings readers a blend of action, romance, and international intrigue in the award winning novel River of Desire: A Novel of Romantic Suspense. Winner of... - May 18, 2026 - J. K. Winn
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
"All About Preschool": A New Picture Book Helps Prepare Little Learners for Starting School
A new full-color picture book, "All About Preschool: Preparing Little Learners for Starting School," helps young children overcome first-day jitters and step into a new school with confidence. A diverse group of students guides young readers through a typical, full preschool or TK day, inviting them to share what they see, think, and feel along the way. The book makes for an interactive, engaging experience. A black-and-white companion coloring book extends the fun and creativity into the arts. - May 04, 2026 - Russ InVision
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
The Community Cat Debate is Being Decided Without Data. The Whisker Tracker App Wants to Change That.
As debate over community cats intensifies, Whisker Tracker offers a new, citizen science approach. The free app turns everyday cat sightings into data that helps rescues and municipalities track populations, evaluate TNR efforts, and improve outcomes—while keeping it fun and accessible for cat lovers. - May 01, 2026 - Whisker Tracker
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit. The honor recognizes... - April 07, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Krishen Iyer: Entrepreneur, Business Builder, and Community Contributor
Krishen Iyer, a managed benefits co-founder who sold 2 decades ago in La Jolla, California, is an entrepreneur and business leader known for building companies, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the communities connected to his work. Over the course of his career, he has founded and developed businesses that have collectively employed thousands of people, helping many individuals launch and grow their professional careers. - March 17, 2026 - Managed Benefits
Rhodora B. Lacap Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rhodora B. Lacap of Escondido, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health services. Lacap will... - March 13, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Andrew Chute as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chute to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Chute brings a strategic and compassionate approach to his clients' cases, grounded in a background of civil... - March 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network - February 24, 2026 - 1-800-Biz-Broker
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats