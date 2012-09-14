PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability. - November 13, 2019 - Cypherbridge Systems LLC

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Jehovah’s Witnesses of 2015 California Trial Court Order The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

Celebrate Philanthropy Week and the Giving Season at “An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham” Presented by Reality Changers Non-Profit Organization Honors Extraordinary Community Support of Life-Changing Programs for Youth. Join renowned philanthropist and changemaker Malin Burnham, along with Reality Changers’ board, staff, students, and supporters, for “An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham.” This lively gathering, filled with community, celebration, and hope, will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. - October 15, 2019 - Reality Changers

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Free Event for Local Entrepreneurs & Business Owners Hosted by Sales Coach Now Business and Sales Expert, Ursula Mentjes will be in San Diego, CA on October 16 to share her Top 7 Strategies To Attract More Clients & Hit 7 Figures. This live, free event will be jam-packed with strategy, networking and more. If you'd like to attend, please go to www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies to register as seating is limited. - October 07, 2019 - Sales Coach Now

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Reach IPS Announces Company Name Change Reach IPS announces today that it will be named i360 Healthcare effective immediately. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company’s name with its future strategy and near‐term product roadmap. Steven C. Lipp, Chief Executive Officer for i360 Healthcare,... - October 02, 2019 - Reach IPS

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

Dr. Gilbert Lee of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa Receives 2019 Top Doctor Award from San Diego County Medical Society Dr. Gilbert Lee of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa Receives 2019 Top Doctor Award from San Diego County Medical Society for the 13th consecutive year. - September 17, 2019 - Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa

iGrad Annual Student Loan Counseling Included in Department of Education Initiative iGrad’s video-based annual student loan counseling courses are being used at three universities that are part of the U.S. Department of Education Experimental Sites Initiative (ESI). The purpose of this initiative is to study more effective ways to counsel students about their student loans. - September 16, 2019 - iGrad

Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.

Happy Anniversary OpenJar: 10 Years Young and Still Buzzing OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.

iGrad and APTA Recognized with Power of A Gold Award for Financial Solutions Center iGrad and the American Physical Therapy Association were recognized with the Power of A Gold Award - the association industry's highest honor - for their financial wellness partnership. - September 11, 2019 - iGrad

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

The College Investor Named Best Student Loan Debt Blog of 2019 The College Investor was named the Best Student Loan Debt Blog of 2019 at the Tenth Annual Plutus Awards for their outstanding work helping individuals navigate the complex world of student loan debt. This is the eighth year The College Investor has been nominated for a Plutus Award and their third... - September 09, 2019 - The College Investor

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Emerge Diagnostics and DoctorsNow Announce Partnership for Doctor Triage and Virtual Wellness Clinics Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program. The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics

OhanaOne Launch & Salesforce Consulting Partner Status OhanaOne has re-launched its business operations and has officially obtained Salesforce Consulting Partner Status. OhanaOne provides business & technology process consulting services by combining the Salesforce platform with client technology ecosystem to allow a streamlined engagement experience... - August 24, 2019 - OhanaOne

Pluto Technologies Inc. is Bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Wireless Networking & Connectivity On Aug. 6th the United States Patent Office issued US10375641B2 which enables for improved real-time Wireless Networking & Connectivity and improved real-time location. - August 22, 2019 - Pluto Technologies Inc.

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

MegaFans and Pebblekick Announce Partnership for Mobile Midcore eSports Game The King of Pirates is the First Midcore Mobile Game with the MegaFans eSports Engine - August 14, 2019 - MEGAFANS.COM

World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book "Spiritual Evolution" Today – a Spectacular Blend of Psychological Truths and Spiritual Wisdom "Spiritual Evolution means to be a human. Everything else means to be an animal. Spiritual evolution has nothing to do with religion but everything to do with the eternal spirit inside the temporary body!" These are some words of wisdom from the world-renowed author Akif Manaf's brilliant new book "Spiritual Evolution," which will premiere in English today, August 8. - August 08, 2019 - Akif Manaf

Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Young Girl in Corona, CA 10 year old Emily is the lucky recipient of an Autism Service Dog named Janey. Emily’s parents are looking forward to Janey becoming their daughter’s friend and angel. They are most looking forward to Emily and her new service dog playing together as well as alerting them if Emily attempts... - August 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 year old Chase, along with her parents, has been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for close to two years. Chase is a very active typical 7-year old, who enjoys playing softball and gymnastics. It is important to her parents that Chase’s service dog can help Chase with feeling more independent... - July 30, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies