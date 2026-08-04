Florida: Orlando News
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix? - July 27, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns. - July 14, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online. - July 01, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Expands New Construction for Florida Builders and Developers
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a New Port Richey home services provider with more than 50 years of industry experience, announced an expanded focus on new construction services for builders, developers, and general contractors throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The... - June 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
"As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church" is Scheduled to Begin Filming on June 26, 2026, in Fort Pierce, FL and June 27, 2026, in Rockledge, FL
Spirited Soul Productions and Miiyah Productions are excited to announce the filming of As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church on June 26–27, 2026, in Fort Pierce and Rockledge, Florida. Created by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, this faith-filled, family-friendly sitcom follows Pastor Nathan Raye and his family as they navigate faith, family, ministry, and everyday life through clean comedy, relatable moments, and uplifting storytelling. - June 15, 2026 - Spirited Soul Productions
Human Expertise and AI-Assisted Review Combine in New ManufacturedHomeProNews Investigation Into Affordable Housing and Manufactured Housing Policy Gaps
A new MHProNews facts-evidence-analysis investigation, using AI-assisted tools and human editorial oversight, examines federal inaction, zoning barriers, and industry consolidation concerns affecting manufactured housing during a national affordability crisis. The report discusses the ROAD Act, industry policy positions, and market dynamics, while providing an audit trail for researchers, policymakers, journalists, and students of AI-assisted journalism. - June 06, 2026 - MHProNews.com
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing. - April 20, 2026 - Franchise Empire
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Florida Poet Krystal Reeser Debuts Collection: "A Palm on a Lake"
Florida poet Krystal Reeser debuts "A Palm on a Lake," a collection of eighty poems written in under a month and now available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon. - April 16, 2026 - Tekbot Automation
Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight. - April 14, 2026 - Mental Edge
Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience. That philosophy comes... - April 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Sena Hospitality Design Up for Four Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for four resort design awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment Unit Category for the Lakeside Houses at... - April 01, 2026 - Sena Hospitality Design
Kristi Fohrenck Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kristi Fohrenck of Clermont, Florida, has been recognized as the Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding achievements in the field of modeling. Fohrenck will be... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee - March 31, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement. This special event serves as the... - March 31, 2026 - Yuri's Night
Hospitality Mechanics Launches 14-Day Restaurant Diagnostic and Operational "Tuning" Service
Hospitality Mechanics announces its official launch, offering high-impact support for owners who need to regain control. They step into the chaos to stabilize your team through hands-on training and professional oversight. By implementing custom-mapped SOPs and clear documentation, they "fix the machine" so your restaurant runs smoothly without you. Stop the burnout and professionalize your workflow with a proven system designed for consistency and growth. - March 26, 2026 - Hospitality Mechanics
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 17, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of... - February 27, 2026 - The Nurses Magazine