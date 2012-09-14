PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

Julie Riegler Earns Senior Real Estate Specialist Certification, Joins The Real Estate Firm of Orlando Julie joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older. - October 08, 2019 - The Real Estate Firm of Orlando

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with MediQuire FLAACOs continues to lead a healthcare revolution with MediQuire’s analytics. - August 23, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

Sena Hospitality Design Installs at Grand Seas Resort; Orlando-Based Resort Specialist Brings to Life Ocean-Themed Renovation Sena Hospitality Design Inc., a licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has installed a complete renovation of 16 courtside units at Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts in Daytona Beach, Florida. In addition, the Orlando-based firm is now installing a similar renovation of 72 units in... - August 20, 2019 - Sena Hospitality Design

MAHOIR Innovation Consulting Launches Innovation Training Workshops, the First of Its Kind in Northeast Florida, to Teach Professionals the ABCs of Design Thinking For the first time in Northeast Florida, an innovation training program is becoming available to the business professionals of all levels and all business sizes to teach them the fundamentals of Design Thinking. MAHOIR House of Innovation Research is launching a four-part training series on Sept. 14,... - August 16, 2019 - MAHOIR Inc.

CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC

SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone charging... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Simform Expands Its Presence and Advances in New Technology with a Refreshed Avatar Simform, a trusted custom-software-development company, announced the launch of its new website last week and introduced its newer role as a technology partner to enterprises committed to explore new-age technology. Simform’s vision is to function like an extension of these partners and help them... - July 19, 2019 - Simform

Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group

Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property. “We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Starts a New Class After Completing a Successful Year The Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program will start a new class on August 15. Manufacturing companies that are seeking to train machinists are encouraged to enroll their employees in the program before classes begin. The new class of apprentices will join those already working towards their State of Florida journeyworker certification. The program typically takes 4 years to complete and the apprentices will learn the trade from professional machinists. - July 05, 2019 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program

RadiusPoint Included as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management RadiusPoint, the leading single-source platform, and service provider for telecom and communication lifecycle management, announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s June 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services. RadiusPoint provides over 27 years’ of... - June 28, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program celebrates... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Direct Auto Insurance to Host Hiring Event for Insurance Sales Agents in Ocala, Florida June 26 Leading provider of car insurance and other products is set to interview for retail insurance sales agents positions in Ocala, Florida during the company’s hiring event. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Havens to Open High End Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Orlando, Florida The Havens Gallery is opening for viewing in Fall of 2019. A Kitchen & Bath showroom at it's core, this Gallery will feature high end metal products, works of art, and a lounge area. - June 08, 2019 - Havens Metal

Judgement Handed Down in Dubay v. King; Plaintiff Benjamin Dubay Seeks Appellate Attorney Judgement in alleged copyright infringement case was rendered in Dubay v. King, in favor of Defendants. The lawsuit was in the Federal Court of the Middle District of Florida: Jacksonville Division - Eleventh Circuit. Plaintiff Benjamin Michael Dubay is now seeking only an experienced appellate attorney. Benjamin... - June 07, 2019 - Benjamin Dubay

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant

Nathaniel's Hope Launches Make 'm Smile Festival in Downtown Orlando Lake Eola This Saturday The 17th Annual Make 'm Smile festival hosted by Nathaniel's Hope is among the largest event in the nation celebrating VIP Kids with special needs and their families. Make 'm Smile honors 3000 VIP kids/families and brings together 450 area volunteers, 120 vendors/exhibitors plus more than 50 corporate and community sponsors for a day full of family fun, interactive games, food and entertainment. Top 8 American Idol Finalist Alyssa Raghu and her band Latitude 28 headlines on the live stage. - May 30, 2019 - Nathaniel's Hope

AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global

Kickboxing Has Gone High Tech, Knockout Fitness is 100% Impact Wrapped Lake Mary kickboxing gym, Knockout Fitness, is excited to announce it’s exclusive partnership in Central Florida with Impact Wrap, a fully interactive, state-of-the-art platform designed to motivate members by “gamifying” heavy bag striking during kickboxing. Only at Knockout Fitness... - May 24, 2019 - Knockout Fitness

Registration for FLAACOs 2019 Opens and Keynote Speaker is Announced Aneesh Chopra, Former Chief Technology Officer of the United States, to Headline the 6th Annual Florida Association of ACOs Conference. - May 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs