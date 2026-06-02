Florida: Tallahassee News
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
AI Reshapes Education: American High School Academy Expands AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering Instruction
American High School Academy expands its AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering program, formalizing instruction in AI fundamentals, prompt engineering and ethical technology use. As AI skills become a baseline for future jobs, the initiative prepares students by integrating skills across curricula, supporting diverse post-graduation pathways and promoting critical thinking, equity and responsible AI use. This expansion reflects educational trends calling AI literacy essential by 2026. - January 06, 2026 - American High School Academy
Thomasville Filmmaker Wraps Faith-Based Short Film "Progenitor" at Liam’s Restaurant
Thomasville-based Copeland Road Entertainment has completed production on its new short film Progenitor, a modern faith-based parable filmed at Liam’s Restaurant in downtown Thomasville. The film explores redemption and spiritual reflection while highlighting the local community and Georgia filmmaking talent. - October 07, 2025 - Copeland Road Entertainment
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Brian Rudolph’s New Book, "Angel in the Breeze," is a Powerful Novel That Centers Around One Man’s Journey to Find Himself Following the Sudden Loss of His Mother
Fulton Books author Brian Rudolph, a devoted husband and father who, in addition to his role as a program manager at a large insurance and risk management firm, also enjoys volunteering as a local community theater actor, has completed his most recent book, “Angel in the Breeze”: a... - June 12, 2025 - Fulton Books
Elba Martinez’s Newly Released "Where’s My Wabby Dabby?" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Tale of Childhood Curiosity and Love
“Where’s My Wabby Dabby?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elba Martinez is a charming children’s story that captures the magic of imagination as a little girl embarks on a whimsical backyard adventure to find her beloved grandfather. - June 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Lillie Manning’s New Book, “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All,” Follows a Mother Who Must Protect Her Children Following Her Husband’s Disappearance
Recent release “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lillie Manning is a gripping thriller that centers around Tanjay, a mother of three who must learn to move on with her life following the disappearance of her husband. But when a threat to her family emerges, Tanjay must find a way to protect her children all on her own. - June 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
D.L. Reynolds’s New Book, "Equine Health and Communication Guide," is a Vital Resource Designed to Help Readers Better Connect with and Understand Their Horse
Fulton Books author D.L. Reynolds has completed her most recent book, “Equine Health and Communication Guide: 8 Keys to Connecting, Listening, Training, and Solving Problems, Care, and Knowing How to Recognize When Your Horse Is Speaking to You”: a comprehensive guide to understanding... - May 26, 2025 - Fulton Books
ALL4 Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform Aiming to Maximize Profits on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP)
As the cryptocurrency market gains new momentum in 2025, ALL4 Mining has launched its cloud mining platform, which is designed to help investors maximize their returns on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP) and other mainstream cryptocurrencies. With a potential of up to $30,000 in daily... - May 12, 2025 - ALL4 Mining
Author Thomas Portman’s New Book, "What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One," is a Thought-Provoking Look at Common Misconceptions of the Bible’s Messages
Recent release “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book One” from Covenant Books author Thomas Portman is a compelling and eye-opening account that examines Biblical truths and, more importantly, common lies and misconceptions that people often claim the Bible says but are nowhere to be found within God’s Holy Scripture. - April 29, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Henry J. Scott’s New Book, "Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament," Attempts to Categorize Miracles Found Within the Bible
Recent release “Bible Miracles (Categorically Analyzed): New Testament and Old Testament” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry J. Scott is a compelling and thought-provoking series that explores the miracles performed within the Bible and puts forth a method of categorizing them in order to make the Bible more interesting and digestible for first-time readers. - April 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Consult F.G.C. Rebrands as Forgelight Marketing Group, Ushering in a New Era of Strategic Advertising Management
Consult F.G.C., a leading advertising and marketing firm, proudly announces its official rebrand to Forgelight Marketing Group. This transformation reflects the company’s evolution, expanded capabilities, and commitment to delivering strategic, results-driven marketing solutions for businesses looking to stand out in competitive markets. - March 15, 2025 - Forgelight Marketing Group
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Eugene Pace’s Newly Released "Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace" is a Powerful Memoir of Faith and Divine Redemption
“Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eugene Pace is an inspiring story that recounts the author’s incredible journey from adversity to redemption through faith and determination. - February 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Gibson West’s New Book, "Red Sleeve," is an Action-Packed Fantasy Novel That Plunges Readers Into a Vivid World of Mystics, Dragons, and Giants
Recent release “Red Sleeve” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gibson West introduces Torq Haxnor, the reclusive son of a dead hero who is called into service for a king he does not know. Given the title of Earl, he is burdened with responsibility far beyond his experience. - February 14, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
American Heritage Financial Welcomes Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as New President
American Heritage Financial (AHF) is excited to announce the appointment of Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Capt. Shashaty will take on the role formerly held by founder Craig Jernigan, who will retain his duties as CEO. Jernigan established AHF in 2013... - February 06, 2025 - American Heritage Financial
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Charlotte Lauver’s New Book, "Identifying the Enemy," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Life and the Struggles She Endured Through Her Faith in God
Recent release “Identifying the Enemy” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Lauver is a powerful memoir that documents the author’s survival from growing up with alcoholic parents to enduring an abusive marriage that was once her salvation from her childhood home. However, through God’s amazing grace, Charlotte reveals how she finally found healing and a life of joy and peace. - January 08, 2025 - Page Publishing
PowerVue Marketing’s Strategic Campaigns Lead to the Sale of Madison RV & Golf Resort
Orlando Marketing Agency deploys expert strategy to position luxury Florida RV resort, leading to a successful sale. - December 13, 2024 - Powervue Marketing
Merlin Consults Expands Global Outreach and Innovates Financial Solutions
Merlin Takes Strategic Steps to Better Serve Their Growing Clientele - November 26, 2024 - Merlin Financials
Lisa Camacho’s Newly Released “From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection” is a Captivating Exploration of Culture, Faith, and Artistic Connection
“From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Camacho is a profound exploration of the rich culture and traditions of Egypt, told through the lens of faith, art, and a powerful soul connection between two individuals from different worlds. - November 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
RE Entry One Inc. - Project RISE Graduation Celebration Honors Participants on Their Journey to a Brighter Future
R E Entry One Inc. celebrated the graduation of participants from its 12-week Project RISE program on November 15, 2024, at the Miami North Work Release in Miami, Florida. The event honored the achievements of justice-impacted individuals preparing for reintegration into society. Graduates were recognized for their dedication, received certificates, and connected with special guest speakers, community organizations, and support networks, as many prepare for their release in the coming weeks. - November 20, 2024 - Re-Entry One Inc.
Brian G. Padgett’s New Book, "The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending," Follows a Young Elf Who Joins the Fight to Save His World from the Grip of an Evil Sorceress
Fulton Books author Brian G. Padgett has completed his most recent book, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending”: a gripping fantasy adventure that centers around a young elf named Keagle who is recruited by a wise wizard to join the growing force arming itself to prepare for war... - November 13, 2024 - Fulton Books
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
Author Alejandro Amores’s New Book, "Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System," Exposes the Divergence Between Biblical and Roman Catholic Christianity
Recent release “Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System: The Roman Catholic System Hates the King James Bible” from Covenant Books author Alejandro Amores aims to clarify the stark contrasts between the teachings of Jesus and the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church, urging readers to recognize the true essence of biblical Christianity and distinguish it from the Roman Catholic system. - October 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Vanessa Sumlar’s New Book, "Write and Draw Your Own Poems," is a Book of Poems to Inspire Young Writers to Try Composing Poetry Themselves
Recent release “Write and Draw Your Own Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vanessa Sumlar is a book aimed at younger children to expose them to poetry early and let them experiment on their own. - September 19, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
A 2023 Novel Foreshadowed the Uncertain Political Landscape and Presidential Election of 2024
Unveiling a Political Thriller for the 21st Century: Evan Pedone’s “A Dance of Eagles and Dragons” Soars Amidst a Tumultuous Global Landscape - September 13, 2024 - Evan and Ash Real Estate
Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival: a Celebration of Plant-Based Delights and Community Connection
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL. Featuring 15 local vegan vendors, the event will offer a variety of plant-based foods, live music, spoken word performances, a yoga session, painting activities, and networking opportunities. Timed during a bi-week for FAMU and FSU football games, the festival invites students and locals to engage with the community and discover vegan options. - September 13, 2024 - Hawt Tastes
Author Barry Shaw’s New Book, “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle,” Presents Advice on Leadership Gleaned from the Battlefield
Recent release “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barry Shaw draws from harrowing experiences in the Second Battle of Fallujah to distill crucial leadership insights, illuminating practical concepts that are battle-tested and universally applicable for leaders in any field. - September 11, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
The Jack Brewer Foundation and Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Tour South Bay Correctional in Support of Fatherhood Initiatives
Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF), and Jennifer Sweet, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, met at South Bay Correctional Facility to discuss their partnership to support fatherhood initiatives in Florida. The collaboration aims to provide resources to fathers, particularly those affected by incarceration, to help them engage in their children's lives and strengthen communities. - August 22, 2024 - The Jack Brewer Foundation
Melody Alcorn’s Newly Released "The Keys to My Heart" is a Heartfelt Guide to Healing and Faith
“The Keys to My Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melody Alcorn is a deeply personal and inspiring exploration of love, heartbreak, and spiritual healing. Blending creative writing with personal narrative, Alcorn offers practical advice and spiritual guidance for navigating the pain of breakups and finding solace and growth through faith. - August 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author David Mueller's New Audiobook, "The Path of Kindness," is a Gripping and Heartfelt Tale of Faith, Love, and Peril Amidst Unforeseen Challenges and Life’s Struggles
Recent audiobook release “The Path of Kindness” from Audiobook Network author David Mueller invites listeners to embark on a journey of faith and compassion that follows Joe, a physician's assistant whose life takes unexpected turns as he confronts greed, heartlessness, and espionage while finding love and hope in unlikely places. - July 31, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Rev. Norm Stewart’s Newly Released "The Joseph Project" is an Inspiring Blueprint for Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“The Joseph Project” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Norm Stewart is an insightful guide that delves into biblical principles for overcoming adversity and achieving true success through faith and perseverance. - July 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
Gregory V Hall’s Newly Released “He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other” is a Profound Exploration of Divine Communication
“He Still Speaks: The Message Like No Other” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory V Hall is an insightful examination of God's ongoing communication with humanity. Through scripture, personal anecdotes, and theological reflection, the book delves into the timeless relevance of God's message for today's world. - July 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Janet Watson’s Newly Released "Do You Know Me or Just the Name?" is an Enlightening Exploration of Faith
“Do You Know Me or Just the Name?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Watson is a thoughtful examination of the Bible's teachings, aimed at debunking common misconceptions and deepening readers' understanding of God and Scripture. - June 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Marilou Russell’s Newly Released “Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love)” is a Profound Journey of Spiritual Reflection
“Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilou Russell offers readers a profound exploration of humility and spirituality. Through heartfelt reflections and biblical insights, Russell guides readers on a journey to deepen their connection with God and embrace His love. - May 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
CAP NATION & Walmart Extend Lifeline to Family in the Wake of House Fire
In a compassionate response to a tragic fire loss, CAP NATION, in collaboration with Walmart, has extended a generous monetary donation to Marina Kapulovska to aid in the restoration of her home. Marina and her family were left homeless after a devastating house fire consumed all their belongings,... - April 26, 2024 - CAP NATION, Inc.
Fighting for Brevard: Mike Limongello Launches Campaign for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District
Mike Limongello, along with his family, announces his candidacy for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District. He pledges to focus on fixing the economy, stopping illegal immigration, promoting education without indoctrination, and defending freedom. Michael Limongello is a technology leader and aims to represent southern Brevard County. - April 10, 2024 - Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33
Homeinc Receives Prestigious Honor from Voices for Children of Broward County
Voices for Children of Broward County Gives Homeinc the Voice of Distinction Award at Its Annual Soaring for Children Cocktail Reception and Dinner - March 27, 2024 - Homeinc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Speak Up For Kids Launches the Life Skills Portal, Empowering Foster Youth
Speak Up For Kids, a leading nonprofit organization committed to advocating for abused, neglected, and abandoned children, is proud to announce the launch of the Life Skills Portal. This innovative resource is a testament to their dedication to improving the lives of foster youth by providing them... - October 20, 2023 - Speak Up for Kids
Indie Book Fair in Orlando, FL: a Literary Extravaganza During the Florida Classic Football Game Weekend
The City of Orlando is thrilled to announce the inaugural Indie Book Fair, scheduled to take place on November 19, 2023, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. This exciting literary event is set to coincide with the famous Florida Classic Football game weekend, making it a perfect destination for locals and visitors alike. - October 16, 2023 - I am Erica Thomas, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa