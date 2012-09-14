PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Speak Up for Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home Gala Huge Success for Foster Kids Red shoes and red ties abound, Speak Up For Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home took guest from Kansas to Emerald City in a night to remember. Characters greeted guests who were led from Kansas to the Lollipop Land then down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz. The message of the night "There's No Place Like Home" hit the heart of all those that attended. - October 28, 2019 - Speak Up for Kids

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Gender and Ethnic Diversity a Focus at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath Law Firm The law firms commitment to gender and ethnic equality in the legal category is an example of how the business of law is evolving. - June 29, 2019 - Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

AAAPG Presents Tampa Guardianship Abuse Forum AAAPG Presents the Florida Premiere of THE GUARDIANS and symposium on protecting senior rights and avoiding abuse. - February 14, 2019 - AAAPG

The Cardiac & Vascular Institute and North Florida Regional Medical Center Join Together in a Clinical Trial to Test an Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Device The Cardiac & Vascular Institute (TCAVI) and North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) collaborated this week to test an artificial intelligence (AI) device designed to alert clinicians to bleeding episodes during endovascular procedures. According to a press release, the AI device, (named Early... - January 09, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Gator Chevrolet is Now Offering Warranty for Life JD Power Warranty for Life on every new and eligible used vehicle at Gator Chevrolet in Jasper, Florida. No cost to you. Unlimited time, unlimited miles, no deductibles. - January 01, 2019 - Gator Chevrolet

Pegasus Aerospace Develops "ShockWave Tactical UAS" for Government, Law Enforcement, S.W.A.T. & Private Security Applications Because Lives Matter, and a lack of TRUE Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems exist in the UAS marketplace today, Pegasus Aerospace has developed a Tactical UAS for use by Government, Law Enforcement, School Resource Officers and Private Security Firms, to enable them to safely and accurately achieve their... - December 28, 2018 - Pegasus Aerospace

Kerigan Marketing Associates Makes 2018 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine today revealed that Kerigan Marketing Associates, Inc. is No. 4,673 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. - September 06, 2018 - Kerigan Marketing Associates, Inc.

The 2018 Mid-Year UR2.Global Aubrey Whitfield Artist “Lost” Challenge Entries to Uplift Humanity Are on Showcase Now UR2.Global's 2018 Mid-Year Aubrey Whitfield Artist “Lost” Challenge Entries Are In and Ready for Viewing as Artists From Around the Globe Showcase Original Songs to Uplift the Self-Esteem of Humanity. The Mid-Year artist entries are beautiful, any may be viewed at https://www.UR2.Global... - July 17, 2018 - UR2.Global

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

MessageSolution Presents Community Banks and Financial Organizations with Compliance Management Archiving and eDiscovery Solutions at FIS Global InfoShare 2018 For the past seven years, the Fidelity Information Service (FIS) Global has hosted MessageSolution’s award-winning advanced information archiving and electronic discovery platform for its global clients. Through this partnership, FIS Global delivers compliance archiving, eDiscovery and storage management for its financial and banking customers to achieve compliance mandates and legal discovery implementations. - May 15, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Wyndham Garden Hotel to Undergo Major Renovation AD1 Global to invest millions of dollars to update exterior, lobby, rooms. - April 23, 2018 - AD1Global

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

World Castle Publishing Releases the YA Novel Call of the Phoenix An 800-Year-Old Medallion Holds the Secret – the Legends Are Real. If you love heart racing adventures filled with mystical creatures, magic older than time itself, and heroes that defy conventions, Sera’s story will keep you entertained until the very last page. The Call of the Phoenix is the first book in the Destined Guardian Series. - February 11, 2018 - World Castle Publishing, LLC

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 11th Location Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens second fence franchise location, now serving the Sarasota and Manatee county areas. - February 02, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail Recognized for Veteran Leadership Florida-based fencing franchise recognized by Jacksonville Business Journal as Top Veteran Owned Business in 2017 - February 02, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

FIU Students Working to Build Smart Cities with SOP Technologies Computer Science students at Florida International University (FIU) are working with SOP Technologies to help develop a "Smart Stormwater" system. FIU Seniors worked on building a web app to help cities track and analyze data captured by wireless sensors. SOP Technologies' Smart Stormwater... - November 30, 2017 - SOP Technologies

AD1 Global Buys Florida Capitol Hotel AD1 Global, a hotel investment, acquisition and development company recently announced the purchase of the Wyndham Garden Tallahassee Capitol hotel. This is the second acquisition in a week for the burgeoning hospitality company. AD1 also purchased the Quality Inn Royale Parc Suites Orlando by Choice... - September 28, 2017 - AD1Global

F.F.E.B.A: SEC Issues Alert for Federal Employees The SEC has filed fraud charges against four Georgia-based former brokers specifically targeting Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) investors while pretending to be affiliated with or approved by the federal government and TSP. As a registered government vendor with SAM CAGE 7TKH1 and DUNS 080535937, F.F.E.B.A. - September 27, 2017 - Federation of Federal Employee Benefit Advocates

MessageSolution Features Unified Information Archiving and eDiscovery Solution for Service Providers at 2017 HostingCon in Los Angeles, California Partnering with global service providers, MessageSolution continues expanding its global footprints with award winning service provider information archiving and eDiscovery platforms, delivering managed compliance archiving, legal discovery and storage management for enterprises and organizations’ email, file and SharePoint documents - April 03, 2017 - MessageSolution, Inc.

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

KYBELLA® Under Chin Fat Reduction @ Wymore Laser & Anti-Aging Center in Winter Park, FL KYBELLA® is a prescription medicine used in adults to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (submental fat), also called “double chin.” - September 21, 2016 - Wymore Laser & Anti Aging Medicine

United Kingdom Loves the American Business Model of SuperGlass Inc. English entrepreneurs and consumers quickly appreciate this American way of doing business. - August 24, 2016 - SuperGlass Windshield Repair, Inc.

De La Fuente Continues to Surge in US Senate Race The Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce held its Political Hob Nob event in the Florida Air Museum at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida, last night. The event attracted 292 people and more than 25 candidates competing for a variety of offices. It's traditional straw poll added some excitement and surprises to end the evening. - August 03, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

UR2.Global Self-Esteem Project Showcasing the Arts Names Musician - Premik Russell Tubbs as Honorary Artist-In-Residence UR2.Global names renown multi-instrumental musician, composer, arranger, and producer Premik Russell Tubbs as its 2016 Honorary Artist-in-Residence for its humanitarian project which showcases the ARTS to uplift the self-esteem of humanity. Premik has worked with Sting, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Herbie... - June 07, 2016 - UR2.Global

"The Answer To Cancer: A Simple Solution For the Western Condition": New Book to be Released for Christmas. Possible Cure for Christmas? "The Answer To Cancer: A Simple Solution For the Western Condition" is a Christmas 2015 release detailing the cause and potential treatment for cancer and autoimmune disorders. Cancer cure could be possible for Christmas and beyond. The system described in the book demonstrates an attempt to boost autoimmune function in the body by reconciling a toxic gas components found in all sickness. Remediation of toxic gas in the body naturally ushers in oxygen and nutrition, thus killing anaerobes. - November 23, 2015 - TheBrainCan.com

Now Florida Residents Can Enjoy Real Christmas Trees That Lasts All Season Long A new logistics systems is allowing Florida residents to receive Christmas trees that last all season long, even in the heat. - November 06, 2015 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms

American Discount Pharmacy is an Award Winning Pharmacy, Winning Pharmacy of the Year for 2014 - Immokalee SW Florida and Has Been Featured on Wink and Fox TV American Discount Pharmacy has some of the best prices in the Nation on FDA-approved and USA-based medications. The pharmacy boasts the largest free medication list at americanfreemeds.com and has a rewards card for buy one over-the-counter product, get one free. The Corporation has a Price Match Guarantee plus 10% less and lists popular RX prices on americandiscountpharmacy.net. Compound specialty Pet & Human Rxs are up to 75% off with free shipping. - October 30, 2014 - American Discount Pharmacy

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Honors Three Community College Alumni for Their Entrepreneurial Achievements Community college alumni from Florida, Texas and Wisconsin are being honored for outstanding entrepreneurial achievements at the 12th Annual Conference of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, underway this week in Phoenix, Arizona. - October 14, 2014 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Dropfan Promises to Revolutionize Your Workspace Game Changing Fans Use Less Energy Than a Lightbulb, Save Money on Your Electric Bill, Fit in Your Current Drop Ceiling - October 07, 2014 - Dropfan

Jason E. Havens Joins Holland & Knight's Private Wealth Services Practice Holland & Knight is pleased to announce that Jason E. Havens has joined the firm's Private Wealth Services Group as a senior counsel in the Jacksonville and Tallahassee offices. Mr. Havens was formerly a managing attorney with Havens & Miller P.L.L.C. Mr. Havens is licensed in both Florida and... - October 05, 2014 - Havens & Miller, P.L.L.C.

Government Services Group, Inc. Will be Cartwheeling the Color Run Course Government Services Group, Inc. (GSG) is participating in the five-kilometer Color Run. - September 06, 2014 - Government Services Group, Inc.

Coldwell Banker, The Amelia Group on Amelia Island, Florida Lists Beautiful Estate Along the Intracoastal Waterway Lasata Place, Amelia Island, Florida, is a 7,800-square-foot private estate for sale by Coldwell Banker, The Amelia Group that sits on 1.2 acres of spectacular views with 188 feet along the Intracoastal Waterway at ICW Marker 28. - July 29, 2014 - Julie Newton Bennett, Coldwell Banker

Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic Proudly Sponsors 2014 Top Salon Competition To show their support of local stylists and beauticians, Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic has joined a number of other local businesses to lend support to this year’s Top Salon Competition. - February 05, 2014 - Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic

Texas Sporting Breed Rescue, Inc. Selected as 2014 Bird Dog Jamboree Benefactor Bird dog lovers from all over the United States are planning a Jamboree in Madison, FL on the dates of March 7-9, 2014. The event has national attention, even enjoying coverage by the Pointing Dog Journal last year. In 2014, Bird Dog Jamboree is expecting over 1,000 dog lovers in attendance. In August... - January 09, 2014 - Texas Sporting Breed Rescue, Inc.

eWareness Receives State of Florida’s Office of Supplier Diversity Business Certification Central Florida Headquartered Web-Centric Marketing Communications and Technology Firm Receives State of Florida’s Minority, Women & Service-Disabled Veteran (SDV) Business Certification - December 18, 2013 - eWareness (dba VeteranOwnedBusiness.com)

Florida Company Launches a Revolution in College Tuition Dr. Richard Bishirjian, president of EDUcourses, an Internet-based higher education company based in Gainesville, Florida, announced today plans to offer a two-year college education that costs less than $999. - December 03, 2013 - EDUcourses.net

James R. Hillger Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James R. Hillger of Tallahassee, Florida has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of university athletics. About James R. Hillger Mr. Hillger is the Maintenance Coordinator for the Seminole Boosters... - September 05, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

MessageSolution to Exhibit Its Hybrid Cloud & On-Premise Information Archiving & eDiscovery Platforms at International Society for Technology in Education 2013 (ISTE) MessageSolution will be demonstrating the versatility of its cloud and on-premise information archiving and eDiscovery platform, a hybrid solution designed for the regulatory compliance, legal discovery, litigation support and storage management for the education sector at ISTE 2013. - June 24, 2013 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Tallahassee Inventor Raising Funds to Build Prototypes of His Humanitarian Product on Indiegogo.com The concept was conceived because so many lives are needlessly lost due to simple infections immediately after a catastrophic event, that many lives can be saved if we quickly deliver aid with supplies, personnel and a facility. - May 18, 2013 - NDPesic Group

Florida Learners Permit Program: New Online Course Available New Way for Teens to Get Their Florida Drivers Permit - April 09, 2013 - National Online Traffic Schools, LLC

Military Operations Base at Restored Copeland, FL Prison Hosts "Bark-a-Que" to Help Combat Wounded Soldiers Obtain Free Medical Service Dogs ALTAIR Training Solutions and retired Sgt. Major Brian Jones pairs with nonprofit Guardian Angels Medical service dogs to host innaugural "Bark-a-Que," a benefit for wounded combat veterans. The Copleland, FL prison has been refurbished by the Sgt. Major, as a military operations base as he strives to help veterans suffering from PTSD. - March 20, 2013 - ALTAIR Training Solutions