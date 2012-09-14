PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary. - December 18, 2019 - Shutout Productions
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L.
Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) has announced the non-theatrical release of "The Road to Mother," Kazakhstan’s official entry for best foreign language film in the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. - August 08, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV
In what has turned into an expansive city release, in over twenty different markets, Remember Amnesia is set to open in major US cities including Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Portland; additionally, it will open in the Canadian markets of Toronto and Vancouver.
A full list of cities... - June 14, 2019 - Godse-Thaker Productions
Official U.S. release date for Theatrical Feature Film The Road to Mother. - April 09, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Perennial presidential candidate and performance artist Vermin Supreme runs for President of the United States during the 2016 election in the new frenetic trailer for Rod Webber’s "This is Vermin Supreme." Rod Webber (The War of North Dakota; Flowers for Peace) plays both participant... - April 09, 2019 - NOProductions, LLC
The Bachelor: Princess Edition is a parody of the show “The Bachelor” featuring twelve princesses as the contestants and a prince as the bachelor. The princesses will compete for Prince Charming’s heart through the course of six short episodes through one-on-one dates and other activities... - February 17, 2019 - Perfectly Serious Productions
"Cosmic Troubadour" singer-songwriter Gone Marshall pivots from psychedelic grunge rock of his debut album, "The Crunch" towards alternative folk and alt country with his new 5 track EP, "Argosy," produced by Camerado Media - February 16, 2019 - Camerado
Miami-based company partners with pioneer esports performance coach, Taylor Johnson and OpTic Gaming and Team Allegiance athletes to help teach gamers how to get fit to win. - December 18, 2018 - SportsEdTV
The "Serve Surgeon" brings proven serve instruction to the fast-growing, free,
online sports instruction video network. - December 11, 2018 - SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV launches a WATCH & WIN promotion with a grand prize of a coaching day with Australian Open Doubles Champion, Ellis Ferreira. - December 07, 2018 - SportsEdTV
The Distribution Experience, December 9th, 2018 5-8 PM in Pasadena, CA. - December 05, 2018 - New Media Film Festival
The festival’s culture is honoring stories worth telling by bringing the best of story and technology together with content creators from around the world. Innovative, compelling: People, Panels, Q & A, Networking, Screenings with leading decision makers. - December 04, 2018 - New Media Film Festival
Generos Media Group, INC. is proud to announce the completion of an acquisition agreement Dated November 5th, 2018 from Lukas Media LLC, a company with over 15 years of experience bringing quality entertainment options to their customers.
Generos Media Group, Inc. (“Generos”) and Lukas Media... - November 15, 2018 - Generos Media Group LLC DBA FishFlix
Former U.S. Olympic and Team USA Coach, Harvey Newton, Joins a Roster of World-Class Coaches at SportsEdTV. - November 01, 2018 - SportsEdTV
Volkl tennis equipment to become Official Tennis Equipment of Miami-based media company. - October 10, 2018 - SportsEdTV
Belgium & Germany to screen Luis Iga's Latinx, award-winning slasher which is becoming a cult classic and breaking diversity barriers in Hollywood. - October 08, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
Author of marketing books, keynote speaker and advertising veteran joins experienced team. - September 24, 2018 - SportsEdTV
Luis Iga's award-winning slasher continues to garner acclaim, as the film scores six nominations. - September 18, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
“Still Slaves: The West African Slave Trade Then and Now” will be having its world premiere the LA Femme Film Festival this October. “Still Slaves” is a feature documentary that explores the various forms slavery takes in modern day West Africa, and the impact it is having on... - September 14, 2018 - Damo & Co. Productions
SportsEdTV has appointed Alan Vickers, former senior executive at Nike, Reebok and Starbucks, as Vice-Chairman. With this appointment, Vickers joins the experienced management team guiding the development of this Miami-based online sports instruction media company, which launched in August.
“The... - September 04, 2018 - SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV has appointed Matt Makovsky, Chief Executive of New York-based innovation consultancy, Skylabs, and Chief Strategy Officer of Makovsky, a leading independent integrated marketing company, to its Advisory Board. With this appointment, Makovsky joins a board whose members are uniquely qualified... - August 27, 2018 - SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV has appointed Andrea Jaeger, a former number two world-ranked professional tennis player, who is currently President and Founder of Little Star Foundation, an award-winning global children’s charity providing free services to children with cancer and children in need worldwide, to its... - August 20, 2018 - SportsEdTV
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) will be co-hosting a special screening of the Feature Film The Road to Mother (theroadtomother.com) at the Carnegie Science Institute for Science in Washington D.C. on July 19th, 2018.
The screening, supported by the Embassy of the Republic... - July 17, 2018 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to THE ROAD TO MOTHER (theroadtomother.com), Kazakhstan’s official submission for the 2017 Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film and the previous... - July 10, 2018 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
The filmmakers of "Lady Hunters," a short film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad, respond to Bill Cosby's conviction on sexual assault charges. - April 27, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC
The dramatic dark comedy film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad premieres in Kansas City and New York City. "Once upon a time, three mothers killed a wolf." - April 11, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC
Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen documentary screening event celebrates release of two-disc special edition Blu-ray. - March 31, 2018 - Cooper & Hemingway
Pedro Alonso Pablos, Spanish animation producer, has made a film about the life and work of Junipero Serra, sometimes called the father of California. This person founded, in the eighteenth century, some of the missions that led to the major prosperous cities of California, such as San Diego, Los Angeles or San Francisco. His life is indeed worthy of being adapted to film, because of his tenacity and the legacy he has left to us all. The film is available now for watching on the internet. - March 28, 2018 - Pliski
Feature length screenplay “Prying Eyes” announced as an official selection of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival. - March 28, 2018 - TCB Pictures
A short film from Millville, NJ-based video production company Glasstown Productions has been nominated for the “Best Documentary” category at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, FL. - March 21, 2018 - Glasstown Productions
Denver will get to witness how Luis Iga's LatinX award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and breaking the diversity barriers in Hollywood with an All-Latino cast in non-stereotypical roles. - March 20, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
8 Film Project presents the World Premiere of “Danny Danielle” — directed and produced by Mariya Pyter — screened on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Film is starring Olivia R. Day, other was includes Grace Bosley, Mark Motyl, Janlyn Williams and John Woodley. - March 17, 2018 - Magic Hour Productions, Inc.
Cinesseum.com is a website that will enable people to legally watch world premieres and the latest movies online at the same time as they are shown in theatres. - March 16, 2018 - Cinesseum
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Sheldon has joined its board of directors. As a veteran film industry executive who specializes in domestic and international markets, she will be providing a wide variety of ancillary sales knowledge and expertise to company... - February 28, 2018 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Luis Iga's award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and Chicago will get to witness how this film breaks the diversity barriers in Hollywood with an All-Latino cast in non-stereotypical roles. - February 20, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
Hollywood icons, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim are being honored with a tandem-release of two films that capture some of their finest work as adult actors. - February 06, 2018 - Skylove LLC
Film-It, an entertainment platform in Bangladesh that holds video contests, selects the winner for its first month (November 2017) contest. - December 13, 2017 - Film It
The producers of the film “Camera Phone 2” released this long waited film on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD. The project was written & directed by Eddie Brown Jr., Meosha Bean, and Andrew Cripps. - December 09, 2017 - MysterE Visions
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) is partnering with Kanopy, to bring a wide variety of feature and documentary titles specifically to colleges, universities, and library systems throughout the world from its catalog of more than 300 productions. - November 28, 2017 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Narrative Feature Film Based on Strindberg's Homonymous Play, set in Chile at the beginning of XXI Century. - August 21, 2017 - Amerindia Films
LouddMouth TV Network is launching a new Reality Show Web Series called "Off The Market" an American based reality online digital TV series that will be broadcasted and distributed on LouddMouthTV.com. - August 06, 2017 - LouddMouth Marketing & Entertainment Group
The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is a theatrical screening event for international independent filmmakers to showcase their comedy films in Atlanta, Georgia. The ACFF showcases short comedy films (under 30 minutes), comedy television episodes, micro short films (under 5 minutes), and funny music videos... - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival
Two inspiring artists are out of their luck selling their "sh**ty art" at a yard sale. - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival
ILY Enterprise is proud to announce the release of the new generation of Athena V Duplicator Controller at Computex 2017. Comparing to the previous generation of Athena Duplicator Controller, Athena V features higher data transfer rate, and is the most stable and compatible duplicator controller on the market. - June 02, 2017 - ILY Enterprise Inc.
Check out this short animated film by award-winning filmmaker Usher Morgan. - May 29, 2017 - Digital Magic Entertainment
The town’s badass challenges the Devil to a drag race. - March 18, 2017 - High Speed Low Drag
The female-filmmakers group is set to release their first comedy web-series, "Half Way." - March 15, 2017 - Chicks Making Flicks