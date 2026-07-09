Recent Headlines
Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv. - July 09, 2026 - Hawk Hill Pictures
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Releases Survival Thriller THREE, Now Available on Streaming Services
After a successful run at a variety of film festivals, during which it won several awards, including Best Thriller at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival California, Best U.S. Feature Film at the Washington Film Awards Washington, and Best Feature Film at the Oakland Film Festival California, World... - May 08, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
Camerado Media Announces Global Jazz Release "Needle on the Rim" by Robert Marleigh, Launching the Shared Frequency Initiative
Inaugural volume bridges global divides, unifying classic jazz standards with a cinematic "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic. - April 08, 2026 - Camerado
City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida. - March 26, 2026 - City View Films
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Begins Streaming/VOD Premiere Run
Following its successful nationwide theatrical release, The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August, has begun its streaming/VOD premiere on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Fandango Now, Comcast, and the Kino Lorber... - February 26, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Introducing RAYGUN ZAP: The All-in-One Talking Video Tool
Introducing RAYGUN ZAP: an innovative, all-in-one animation tool designed to convert your images, videos, and audio into "talking videos." - May 31, 2025 - High Speed Low Drag
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Sets May 16 U.S. Premiere Engagements
The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August will begin its U.S. premiere engagements May 16 at select theatres in New York, Los Angeles, Boston; Kansas City, Missouri, and Sedona, Arizona. A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest work... - April 25, 2025 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
"Gaza: Health Under Siege" – A Powerful Documentary Shedding Light on Gaza’s Struggling Healthcare System to Air on Binge Networks
In a world where healthcare is often taken for granted, the new documentary Gaza: Health Under Siege offers a sobering look at the challenges facing Gaza’s healthcare system under an enduring blockade. - March 11, 2025 - BINGE Networks, LLC
BINGE Expands Sporting Offering, Adding Golf Shows
Playing Wil-Mar is Now a\Available on BINGE Networks on iOS, Apple TV & ROKU. - March 11, 2025 - BINGE Networks, LLC
Sonny’s LouddMouth Comedy Presents: For the Love of Comedy Spring Festival, a 6-Day Comedy Festival Set to Take Over the Temecula Valley Area, April 1-6, 2025
The LouddMouth Comedy Festival is bringing a curated mix of networking mixers, comedy showcases, feature stand-up, audience interactive games, improv, comedy industry panel discussions, podcast tapings, and special performances from top comedic talents all coming into the Temecula Valley area for 6 days of non-stop comedy entertainment. The Comedy Festival will also serve as a bridge to fundraising for a local Temecula Autism organization, Anthonie's Voice for Autism Awareness. - February 20, 2025 - LouddMouth Marketing & Entertainment Group
“The Music We Call Country” Brings the Heart of America to Amazon Prime Video
The Music We Call Country is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This landmark documentary from Noble Giant Films is an in-depth exploration of the early days of country music, unearthing the key artists, pivotal moments, and... - February 10, 2025 - Noble Giant Films
Cranium Candy Will Produce Redline Starring Dan Shelby as the Driver
Redline will be a second film following Nightrider. - December 26, 2024 - Cranium Candy Entertainment
Cranium Candy Entertainment Currently Filming "Spanish Horror Film" Starring Dan Shelby as "Uncle Alfonso"
The project which is “untitled” is in the process of filming and production is hoping to wrap up by Spring of 2025. - November 28, 2024 - Cranium Candy Entertainment
Bay Area Indie Romantic Comedy Filmed on iPhone to Have California Premiere at San Francisco Short Film Festival on October 23 at Beloved 4 Star Theater
After a sold-out premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Eat Surf Love, an ultra-low-budget film shot on iPhones, returns home to the San Francisco Short Film Festival. In this love-hate letter to San Francisco starring Tyler Ritter, Molly Wood, and Laura Yumi Snell, a writer and a surfer navigate the murky waters of a first date, while a podcaster tracks their “meet awkward" and places their encounter into the context of contemporary Bay Area life. - October 14, 2024 - Eat Surf Love Productions LLC
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Announces 2024 Pepe Serna Award-Recipients
Paul Rodriguez, Adam Fisher, French Stewart, John Gibson, Ben DeJesus, Mimi Succar and Laura Patalano to receive awards at the 13th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival. - September 25, 2024 - Georgia LatinoFilmFestival
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," Selected for Indie Film Night in LA; a New Documentary Tells the Powerful Story of Charlottesville from a Unique Lens, Their Own
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," a new documentary that tells the powerful story of Charlottesville from a unique lens, their own. After making its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June, the documentary continues it screening tour with upcoming festival and campus screenings highlighted being featured at Indie Film Night in LA on October 5, 2024. - September 24, 2024 - Untouchable Creative
15th Awareness Film Festival Unveils Exciting Festival Program
Heal One World proudly presents the 15th edition of the Awareness Film Festival (AFF), unveiling its official program selections. This year, AFF invites cinema aficionados, visionary filmmakers, and passionate artists to experience a curated celebration of global storytelling amidst the scenic... - September 17, 2024 - Heal One World
The Other 9/11: New Film Streaming on PBS Celebrates Religious Harmony
This September, while most Americans remember 9/11 as a day of mourning, many will commemorate the “Other 9/11,” when in 1893 the world came together to celebrate the diversity and unity of all faiths for the first time. The First World’s Parliament of Religions opened its doors in Chicago and saw an unknown monk from India, Swami Vivekananda, emerge as the conference’s star. America’s First Guru, a unique film streaming now on PBS, tells his story. - September 09, 2024 - A Thousand Suns Academy LLC
Cinematographer Kevin Otterness Joins "The Travelers Team" Project
Renowned Chicago-based cinematographer to lend his expertise to 6MP Films' debut sci-fi feature film "The Travelers Team" set for production in early 2025. - August 23, 2024 - 6MP Films
"Venus Effect" Celebrates Official Selection at Atlanta Underground Film Festival
The sci-fi indie blockbuster "Venus Effect," directed by Andrew Burn, is set to screen at the Limelight Theater on Sunday, August 18th, at 8:30 PM as an "Official Selection" at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival. - July 23, 2024 - Skyframe Pictures LLC
Tigertail Asian Film Festival Debuts in Tampa, Celebrates Asian and International Cinema
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival successfully debuted on July 13, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema in Tampa, marking a significant milestone as Tampa Bay's first Asian-inspired film festival. Organized by Tian Liu founder of Tigertail Pictures, the event showcased 28 local and international short films alongside one international feature film, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Asian and international cinema. - July 15, 2024 - Tigertail Asian Film Festival
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires The Kiss for North American Release
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) has acquired the exclusive US/Canadian distribution rights to The Kiss, the multi-award winning Danish feature film directed by Bille August, it is announced by Paul D. Hancock, CEO of WWMPC. A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest... - May 15, 2024 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
BadamiTV Announces Call for Submissions for "African American Short Films" 2024 and 2025 Episodes
BadamiTV is excited to announce that it is now accepting submissions for upcoming 2024 and 2025 episodes of its nationally syndicated TV show, "African American Short Films." Celebrating over two decades of showcasing diverse storytelling and talent, "African American Short... - February 03, 2024 - BadamiTV
Most of Pedro Alonso Pablos' Animated Feature Films, Almost Entirely Made by Himself, Are Now Available for Purchase
Most of Pedro Alonso Pablos' animated feature films, which have been made almost entirely by himself, are now available for purchase on the US with English subtitles. In addition to this, there are other productions available which may seem attractive for US audience: The "Tales of the Alhambra" by Washington Irving adaptation, as well as "El lazarillo de Tormes" animation adaptation or the "Calila e Dimna" adaptation as well. All films are ready to be purchased through his website/platform. - January 30, 2024 - Pliski
High Speed Low Drag Releases Short Video "To Hell" as a Prequel to the Feature Film Race with the Devil
High Speed Low Drag Releases Short Video, "To Hell," as a Prequel to the Feature Film Race With The Devil - December 29, 2023 - High Speed Low Drag
High Speed Low Drag Unveils Official Trailer for "Race With The Devil" Featuring Music from Bullet
High Speed Low Drag, an independent film production company known for its high-concept, low-budget films, is excited to announce the highly anticipated release of the official trailer for its upcoming movie, "Race With The Devil." In this strange, cautionary tale, one man challenges the... - December 20, 2023 - High Speed Low Drag
High Speed Low Drag Unveils "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation in Anticipation of "Race With The Devil" Film
High Speed Low Drag unveils the "Burn Baby, Burn" Soundtrack Compilation, featuring the exclusive theme "Fallen" and a dynamic selection of metal, rock, and rockabilly tracks, in anticipation of the upcoming film "Race With The Devil," offering audiences a sneak peek on BandCamp before the release. - December 11, 2023 - High Speed Low Drag
High Speed Low Drag Proudly Announces FowlBeast: The First AI Heavy Metal Band in the U.S. to Release a Soundtrack for the film "Race With The Devil"
The groundbreaking AI heavy metal band, FowlBeast, has released its highly anticipated soundtrack for the upcoming film "Race With The Devil." This marks a significant milestone in the music and entertainment industry, as FowlBeast becomes the first AI band in the United States to deliver... - December 09, 2023 - High Speed Low Drag
Inspired by a True Story, "Miracle in East Texas" Comes to Canada Theaters Nationwide Starting Nov 3
"Miracle in East Texas," the award-winning family comedy, starring Kevin Sorbo, John Ratzenberger, Louis Gossett Jr., Tyler Mane, and Sam Sorbo and will play in select theaters across Canada starting November 3, a Wild Fire Films production, presented by Purdie Distribution and Sorbo Studios. - October 29, 2023 - Purdie Film Distribution, LLC
Denver’s Favorite Film Festival Now Accepting Submissions
The Denver Short Film Festival is Back in Full Swing - September 18, 2023 - Denver Short Film Festival
Vintage Jazz Classic Song "One for My Baby" Sees Fresh New Production by Camerado Media in Cambodia
In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and songwriters Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, the 1943 crooner classic "One for My Baby" (and One More for the Road), enjoys an unexpected new production, interpretation and release in Cambodia, Southeast Asia. - June 09, 2023 - Camerado
Slaria Entertainment Announces New Project
Slaria Entertainment announces its step into the television industry with new and exciting project. - May 29, 2023 - Slaria Entertainment
A Documentary Film of the Godfather of Disco Streams for One Night Only
From the sophisticated Philly sound out of the famed Sigma Sound Studios session group MFSB; the glittering disco balls and pulsating dance floors in New York City’s discotheque with the sounds of percussion rhythm, flowing strings provided by the Salsoul Orchestra and the cutting edge musical genres of house, edm, and techno in the years beyond, follow the musical legacy of musician, arranger, composer, producer, and for many, the Godfather of Disco, Vincent Montana Jr. - May 23, 2023 - Heavy Vibes The Film LLC
Indianapolis Production Studio Invests $1.5M in Original TV Series and Opportunities for College Students in the Film Industry
Zaahi Studios launches MetalMarks Media Group, investing $1.5M in original TV series and educational experiences. Aimed at fostering local talent and providing production opportunities for college students, they strive to captivate audiences with compelling content. The initiative reinforces their commitment to the Indianapolis community and supports the growth of the entertainment industry. - May 19, 2023 - Zaahi Studios
Safier Entertainment Set to Distribute New Feature Film "Rebel//Rebel"
Safier Entertainment announces it will release new independent feature film "Rebel//Rebel" worldwide later this year. - May 05, 2023 - Blue Himalayas Productions
Cast Announced for "Charlie Shaw's Revenge" from Drop Dead Films
Cast announcement for new horror feature film in production this week in Sussex, United Kingdom. - April 28, 2023 - Drop Dead Films
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Launches Special Social Media Campaign
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) is excited to announce the launch of a special Social Media campaign for the 35-episode award-winning documentary series, All the Best with Zita Keeley. Starting on April 12, 2023, fans and followers of the series can engage with WWMPC’s social... - April 12, 2023 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
FINDSTORY Launches Innovative Stock Footage Platform for Creative Professionals
FINDSTORY is a stock footage platform that saves clients time and money by providing professionally prepared materials with consistent high quality. With a team of dedicated authors and equipment, the platform offers combined stories grouped by location and scenes. FINDSTORY's innovative approach to the stock footage market offers a diverse range of themes, producing a minimum of 200 new stories each month. By using the platform, customers can easily find suitable high-quality material. - April 07, 2023 - FINDSTORY
Punk Classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag to be Released by Camerado as a Re-imagined Piano Lounge Cover by Crooner Robert "Gone" Marleigh
In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, international crooning artist Robert "Gone" Marleigh brings thoughtful piano vibes to an American hardcore punk classic, "TV Party" by Black Flag - set for release by Camerado on all platforms March 17th, 2023. - March 25, 2023 - Camerado
New Media Film Festival® Announces Groundbreaking Shortlist of Nominees for 14th Annual Event
The 14th New Media Film Festival® is proud to announce a shortlist of nominees for this year's event, featuring a diverse range of content from the USA, Switzerland, Faroe Islands, Germany, and Mexico. All of the works on the shortlist are premiering in categories such as 360, NFT, Web Series,... - February 11, 2023 - New Media Film Festival
Comic Road Trip by Award-Winning Latino Author Reveals a Cultural Awakening
After stumbling onto a multiple murder on a road trip, two aimless hippies become the prime suspects. - January 02, 2023 - Beck and Branch Publishers
Producing Her First Feature Film Has Been an Adventure of a Lifetime, Says Sonia W Kohli: "I Would Definitely do It Again"
Sonia W Kohli, the founder of "The Kunishka Productions Ltd" discusses the journey of making her first feature film. She shares how this journey has been full of roller coasters. - December 04, 2022 - The Kunishka Productions ltd
The New Media Film Festival Heralds 13th Year Anniversary with Global Winners
Celebrating its 13th year as a place of growth and creation for all types of artists and media with announcements of this year’s global winners In Los Angeles. - October 10, 2022 - New Media Film Festival
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Enters Into Multi-Year Arrangement for Streaming with SM1 Television Network
Management of World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) is pleased to announce the recent collaboration with regional streaming service, SM1 Television Network, in Texas servicing the Southwest, United States. SM1 currently has subscribers throughout the Southwest paying $4.99 per month and... - September 06, 2022 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
1st Denver Short Film Festival Set for February 2023
The first edition of the film festival is scheduled to take place at the historical Mayan Theatre, a long time art-house cinema beacon in the Mile High City. The program will include screenings of local, national and international short films that will be selected from submissions by the festival committee. - July 26, 2022 - Denver Short Film Festival
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Launches International Culinary Travel Series
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) is proud to announce the acquisition and future launch of the international television series, All the Best with Zita Keeley (www.allthebestwithzita.com). WWMPC is pleased to introduce the 35-episode television special to a wide... - July 05, 2022 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation