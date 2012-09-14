PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Hockey Journey" Film to Debut in January Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary. - December 18, 2019 - Shutout Productions

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Toronto International Film Festival Beckons for Florida-Based Jalbert Brothers Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers

World Wide Announces the Non-Theatrical Release of Central Asia’s Acclaimed Epic "The Road to Mother" World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) has announced the non-theatrical release of "The Road to Mother," Kazakhstan’s official entry for best foreign language film in the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. - August 08, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

Remember Amnesia, A Film By Dr. Ravi Godse, Hits Theaters All Across the United States & Canada June 14 In what has turned into an expansive city release, in over twenty different markets, Remember Amnesia is set to open in major US cities including Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Portland; additionally, it will open in the Canadian markets of Toronto and Vancouver. A full list of cities... - June 14, 2019 - Godse-Thaker Productions

Trailer for New Vermin Supreme Doc "This is Vermin Supreme" Dropped on April Fools Day by Rod Webber Productions and NOProductions Perennial presidential candidate and performance artist Vermin Supreme runs for President of the United States during the 2016 election in the new frenetic trailer for Rod Webber’s "This is Vermin Supreme." Rod Webber (The War of North Dakota; Flowers for Peace) plays both participant... - April 09, 2019 - NOProductions, LLC

The Bachelor: Princess Edition - a Parody Webseries by Perfectly Serious Productions, an Up-and-Coming YouTube Channel The Bachelor: Princess Edition is a parody of the show “The Bachelor” featuring twelve princesses as the contestants and a prince as the bachelor. The princesses will compete for Prince Charming’s heart through the course of six short episodes through one-on-one dates and other activities... - February 17, 2019 - Perfectly Serious Productions

"Cosmic Troubadour" Singer-Songwriter Gone Marshall Releases New 5 Track EP, "Argosy" Produced by Camerado Media "Cosmic Troubadour" singer-songwriter Gone Marshall pivots from psychedelic grunge rock of his debut album, "The Crunch" towards alternative folk and alt country with his new 5 track EP, "Argosy," produced by Camerado Media - February 16, 2019 - Camerado

SportsEdTV Launches Training Video Series for Esports Athletes Miami-based company partners with pioneer esports performance coach, Taylor Johnson and OpTic Gaming and Team Allegiance athletes to help teach gamers how to get fit to win. - December 18, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Launches How-To-Serve Video Series Featuring Jeff Salzenstein The "Serve Surgeon" brings proven serve instruction to the fast-growing, free, online sports instruction video network. - December 11, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Offers High School Tennis Players a Chance to Win a Grand-Slam Coaching Day SportsEdTV launches a WATCH & WIN promotion with a grand prize of a coaching day with Australian Open Doubles Champion, Ellis Ferreira. - December 07, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Announcing the Distribution Experience December 9th 2019 Produced by New Media Film Festival The Distribution Experience, December 9th, 2018 5-8 PM in Pasadena, CA. - December 05, 2018 - New Media Film Festival

10th Annual New Media Film Festival Now 3 Days June 4, 5 & 6, 2019 The festival’s culture is honoring stories worth telling by bringing the best of story and technology together with content creators from around the world. Innovative, compelling: People, Panels, Q & A, Networking, Screenings with leading decision makers. - December 04, 2018 - New Media Film Festival

Generos Media Group Announce Acquisition of FishFlix.com Generos Media Group, INC. is proud to announce the completion of an acquisition agreement Dated November 5th, 2018 from Lukas Media LLC, a company with over 15 years of experience bringing quality entertainment options to their customers. Generos Media Group, Inc. (“Generos”) and Lukas Media... - November 15, 2018 - Generos Media Group LLC DBA FishFlix

SportsEdTV Launches Free Weightlifting Instruction Video Library Former U.S. Olympic and Team USA Coach, Harvey Newton, Joins a Roster of World-Class Coaches at SportsEdTV. - November 01, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV and Volkl Tennis Create Alliance Volkl tennis equipment to become Official Tennis Equipment of Miami-based media company. - October 10, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Latinx Horror Film "Murder in the Woods" with Jose Julian and Danny Trejo to Make Its European Premiere Belgium & Germany to screen Luis Iga's Latinx, award-winning slasher which is becoming a cult classic and breaking diversity barriers in Hollywood. - October 08, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC

SportsEdTV Appoints Bruce Turkel to Advisory Board Author of marketing books, keynote speaker and advertising veteran joins experienced team. - September 24, 2018 - SportsEdTV

"Still Slaves," a Damo & Co. Production, to Debut at LA Femme Film Festival “Still Slaves: The West African Slave Trade Then and Now” will be having its world premiere the LA Femme Film Festival this October. “Still Slaves” is a feature documentary that explores the various forms slavery takes in modern day West Africa, and the impact it is having on... - September 14, 2018 - Damo & Co. Productions

SportsEdTV Appoints Alan Vickers as Vice-Chairman SportsEdTV has appointed Alan Vickers, former senior executive at Nike, Reebok and Starbucks, as Vice-Chairman. With this appointment, Vickers joins the experienced management team guiding the development of this Miami-based online sports instruction media company, which launched in August. “The... - September 04, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Appoints Matt Makovsky to Advisory Board SportsEdTV has appointed Matt Makovsky, Chief Executive of New York-based innovation consultancy, Skylabs, and Chief Strategy Officer of Makovsky, a leading independent integrated marketing company, to its Advisory Board. With this appointment, Makovsky joins a board whose members are uniquely qualified... - August 27, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Appoints Andrea Jaeger to Advisory Board SportsEdTV has appointed Andrea Jaeger, a former number two world-ranked professional tennis player, who is currently President and Founder of Little Star Foundation, an award-winning global children’s charity providing free services to children with cancer and children in need worldwide, to its... - August 20, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Ambassador to the U.S. Set to Attend Exclusive East Coast Screening of The Road to Mother World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) will be co-hosting a special screening of the Feature Film The Road to Mother (theroadtomother.com) at the Carnegie Science Institute for Science in Washington D.C. on July 19th, 2018. The screening, supported by the Embassy of the Republic... - July 17, 2018 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Kazakhstan’s Academy Award/Golden Globes Submission, THE ROAD TO MOTHER World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to THE ROAD TO MOTHER (theroadtomother.com), Kazakhstan’s official submission for the 2017 Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film and the previous... - July 10, 2018 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Female Filmmakers Respond to Cosby Conviction The filmmakers of "Lady Hunters," a short film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad, respond to Bill Cosby's conviction on sexual assault charges. - April 27, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC

Lady Hunters Announces Back-to-Back World and NYC Premieres The dramatic dark comedy film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad premieres in Kansas City and New York City. "Once upon a time, three mothers killed a wolf." - April 11, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC

Hemingway Foundation Benefit to Screen Cooper, Hemingway Documentary Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen documentary screening event celebrates release of two-disc special edition Blu-ray. - March 31, 2018 - Cooper & Hemingway

The Life of Fray Junipero Serra, Sometimes Called the Father of California, in an Animation Film Pedro Alonso Pablos, Spanish animation producer, has made a film about the life and work of Junipero Serra, sometimes called the father of California. This person founded, in the eighteenth century, some of the missions that led to the major prosperous cities of California, such as San Diego, Los Angeles or San Francisco. His life is indeed worthy of being adapted to film, because of his tenacity and the legacy he has left to us all. The film is available now for watching on the internet. - March 28, 2018 - Pliski

"Prying Eyes" – an Official Selection of the Beverly Hills Film Festival 2018 Feature length screenplay “Prying Eyes” announced as an official selection of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival. - March 28, 2018 - TCB Pictures

South Jersey-Based Production Company Nominated for Best Documentary at Prestigious National Film Festival A short film from Millville, NJ-based video production company Glasstown Productions has been nominated for the “Best Documentary” category at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, FL. - March 21, 2018 - Glasstown Productions

"Murder in the Woods" with Danny Trejo Will Have Its Colorado Festival Premiere at the 20th Annual Xicanindie Film Fest in Denver Denver will get to witness how Luis Iga's LatinX award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and breaking the diversity barriers in Hollywood with an All-Latino cast in non-stereotypical roles. - March 20, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC

Mariya Pyter’s "Danny Danielle" to Premiere at 48 Film Project Finalists Screening at DGA Theater, Hollywood, CA 8 Film Project presents the World Premiere of “Danny Danielle” — directed and produced by Mariya Pyter — screened on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Film is starring Olivia R. Day, other was includes Grace Bosley, Mark Motyl, Janlyn Williams and John Woodley. - March 17, 2018 - Magic Hour Productions, Inc.

Cinesseum, the World's First Online Movie Theater, is Launching Soon Cinesseum.com is a website that will enable people to legally watch world premieres and the latest movies online at the same time as they are shown in theatres. - March 16, 2018 - Cinesseum

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Elects New Board Member World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Sheldon has joined its board of directors. As a veteran film industry executive who specializes in domestic and international markets, she will be providing a wide variety of ancillary sales knowledge and expertise to company... - February 28, 2018 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

"Murder in the Woods" with Danny Trejo Will Have Its Midwest Festival Premiere at the 34th Annual Chicago Latino Film Festival Luis Iga's award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and Chicago will get to witness how this film breaks the diversity barriers in Hollywood with an All-Latino cast in non-stereotypical roles. - February 20, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC

"The Two Coreys" Are Back Together on Amazon Prime with the Release of Two Feature Films Hollywood icons, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim are being honored with a tandem-release of two films that capture some of their finest work as adult actors. - February 06, 2018 - Skylove LLC

Film-It Selects Winner for Its November Video Contest Film-It, an entertainment platform in Bangladesh that holds video contests, selects the winner for its first month (November 2017) contest. - December 13, 2017 - Film It

"Camera Phone 2" Movie Released on DVD and Blu-Ray The producers of the film “Camera Phone 2” released this long waited film on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD. The project was written & directed by Eddie Brown Jr., Meosha Bean, and Andrew Cripps. - December 09, 2017 - MysterE Visions

World Wide Contracts with Specialty Educational/Library Distributor, to Present Feature and Documentary Titles Nationwide World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) is partnering with Kanopy, to bring a wide variety of feature and documentary titles specifically to colleges, universities, and library systems throughout the world from its catalog of more than 300 productions. - November 28, 2017 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Modern Times Adaptation of Classical Strindberg's "The Pelican" Narrative Feature Film Based on Strindberg's Homonymous Play, set in Chile at the beginning of XXI Century. - August 21, 2017 - Amerindia Films

Louddmouth TV's "Off The Market" Features a $2.25 Million Dollar Maui Beach House in New Real Estate Reality Show LouddMouth TV Network is launching a new Reality Show Web Series called "Off The Market" an American based reality online digital TV series that will be broadcasted and distributed on LouddMouthTV.com. - August 06, 2017 - LouddMouth Marketing & Entertainment Group

Atlanta Comedy Film Festival Summer 2017 The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is a theatrical screening event for international independent filmmakers to showcase their comedy films in Atlanta, Georgia. The ACFF showcases short comedy films (under 30 minutes), comedy television episodes, micro short films (under 5 minutes), and funny music videos... - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

"Art Sale" Short Film Screening @ the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2017 on July 10, 2017 Two inspiring artists are out of their luck selling their "sh**ty art" at a yard sale. - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

ILY Enterprise Inc. Introduces the New Generation Athena V Duplicator Controller ILY Enterprise is proud to announce the release of the new generation of Athena V Duplicator Controller at Computex 2017. Comparing to the previous generation of Athena Duplicator Controller, Athena V features higher data transfer rate, and is the most stable and compatible duplicator controller on the market. - June 02, 2017 - ILY Enterprise Inc.

Fine Dining, New Animated Short Film Offers a Twist on a Pulp Fiction Scene Check out this short animated film by award-winning filmmaker Usher Morgan. - May 29, 2017 - Digital Magic Entertainment

High Speed Low Drag Announces Production of Race With The Devil Feature Film The town’s badass challenges the Devil to a drag race. - March 18, 2017 - High Speed Low Drag