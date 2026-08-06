Recent Headlines
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
KP Staffing Announces Upcoming Round Rock, TX, Office Opening to Support the Austin Market
KP Staffing is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Round Rock, Texas office, which will support businesses and job seekers throughout the greater Austin area. This expansion reflects KP Staffing’s continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable staffing solutions across Texas’s rapidly expanding markets. - May 26, 2026 - KP Staffing
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership
Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost. - April 21, 2026 - Age Well Care
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026. - April 16, 2026 - North Orange County ROP
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
Caring Excellence Hiring Caregivers to Support Growing 24/7 Home Care Needs Across Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence is hiring caregivers to meet growing demand for 24/7 in-home senior care across Northern Kentucky. Opportunities are available for compassionate individuals serving families in Union, Fort Thomas, Villa Hills, Edgewood, Florence, Covington, Newport, Hebron, Crestview Hills, Cold... - March 18, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success
Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements. - February 11, 2026 - Choice Cyber Solutions
Edmonton, Canada Holds "Visit Edmonton" Event, July 2026
A volunteer campaign, which launched as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals, is inviting all Americans to visit the area, July 3 to 12, 2026. - February 10, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates Announces Practice & Career Transition Seminar Helping Orthodontists Navigate Career and Ownership Changes
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates will host a Practice & Career Transition Seminar on April 30, 2026, in Orlando to help orthodontists navigate career and ownership changes. The half‑day event covers market trends, valuations, deal structures, communication strategies, and buyer preparation, featuring expert insights and Q&A. - February 09, 2026 - Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates, LLC
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
Top Talent Management Group, LLC Launches LIVE DRAFT™ - an Executive Combine + Draft Model for Evidence-Based Executive Leader Evaluation
Top Talent Management Group, LLC (TTMG) launched LIVE DRAFT™ (Roseville, CA; Jan 26, 2026): a Combine + Draft-style, evidence-only executive evaluation and peer ranking system—“not an interview, executive competition.” Built for board-defensible decisions with no résumé bias, integrity-first standards, and no hiring during LIVE DRAFT™. - February 07, 2026 - Top Talent Management Group, LLC
Edmonton, Canada Volunteers Launch Grassroots Healthcare Recruitment Effort
A new volunteer-run campaign has just launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as part of the grassroots national Healthcare Infusion movement. The aim is to help recruit and welcome healthcare workers—without government funding or bureaucracy. The Edmonton chapter is connecting American doctors, nurses, and other health professionals with recruiters, helping newcomers settle, and promoting the region's lifestyle advantages to healthcare workers looking to relocate. - January 26, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
24/7 In-Home Care Agency Expands in Florence, KY and Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence NKY, a 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care across Northern Kentucky. Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding communities, the agency provides personalized care that helps seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. - January 26, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
The Fractional Executive Network Officially Launches to Deliver Senior-Level Fractional Leadership for Growing Organizations
The Fractional Executive Network today announced its official launch, introducing a senior-level leadership platform designed to help growing and evolving organizations access experienced executive leadership without the cost or long-term commitment of full-time hires. Officially launched on... - January 12, 2026 - The Fractional Executive Network
2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models. - January 07, 2026 - CultivateCare
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Errors.AI Launches Free AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionise Code Debugging and Security Analysis for Developers
Errors.AI today announced the launch of its free platform designed to help developers instantly detect and resolve code errors and security vulnerabilites. Using advanced AI, the tool provides real-time analyse for syntax errors, logic flaws, and common security risks like SQL injection and XSS. Errors.AI supports direct code input, file uploads, and GitHub integration, offering a powerful, privacy-focused solution for developers to write cleaner, more secure code faster. - December 15, 2025 - Errors.AI
Insolvo Launches Major Updates for Freelance Platform on Web, Android, and iOS
Enhancements include faster performance, better security, improved workflows, and upgraded verification for freelancers and clients in the USA. - December 11, 2025 - Insolvo
French Tech Entrepreneur Jérémy Zimmermann Expands OptimCar to the U.S., Bringing Advanced AI Solutions to Automotive Dealerships
French Tech Founder & CEO Jérémy Zimmermann announces OptimCar’s U.S. expansion from his new base in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is deploying a next-generation suite of AI tools designed to modernize automotive dealerships, streamline operations, and accelerate the digital transformation of the American automotive industry. - December 03, 2025 - Jeremy Zimmermann
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
DiscovrAI Launches AI Learning App Designed for Non-Technical Users
Kathos Intelligence today announced the launch of DiscovrAI, an educational application designed to help users learn practical artificial intelligence skills through a conversational, chatbot-based interface. The app is intended for individuals without technical backgrounds who want to understand... - November 21, 2025 - DiscovrAI
Physicians Seeking Freedom: The Rise of Independent Medical Practices as Corporate Medicine Faces Backlash
Amid growing frustration among physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare providers with the constraints and challenges of corporate healthcare systems, more clinicians are seeking alternatives that allow them to practice medicine and wellness in ways that align with their values and... - October 24, 2025 - Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Gateway Recruiting Announces Continued Growth and 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for Third Year
Gateway Recruiting ends 2025 with continued growth, new team additions, and a renewed commitment to community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for FinTech Talent in October 2025
MastarRec, a specialist recruitment agency, has identified significant hiring activity in the FinTech sector for October 2025, driven by evolving market needs and skills shortages. - October 12, 2025 - MastarRec
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
CultivateCare Launches Recruiting and Consulting Services to Integrate Mental Health Into Healthcare and Workplaces
CultivateCare, founded by Elizabeth Uhles, connects licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health specialists with healthcare providers and organizations. The firm also consults with clinics, hospitals, and businesses to design sustainable behavioral health programs. Its mission is to make mental health a standard part of medical care and organizational wellbeing. - October 02, 2025 - CultivateCare
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Talent in September 2025
Key roles in demand include Cloud Security Engineer, GRC Consultant. - September 27, 2025 - MastarRec
Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business
Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development
Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Local Family-Owned Caring Excellence Expands to Provide Caring Support for Seniors at Home
Caring Excellence, a family-owned provider of non-medical in-home care, has announced the opening of its newest office in Northern Kentucky. Located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550, in Florence, the office will serve families across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. The Florence location marks... - September 10, 2025 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
GryphonHR Launches Strategic Integration with Workday
GryphonHR, a leading HR compliance SaaS company, specializing in electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify, is pleased to announce the launch of its bi-directional, real-time integration with Workday, Inc., a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce management. Through this integration, Workday... - September 09, 2025 - GryphonHR
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
World Resuscitation Congress 2025, the Global Emergency Medicine Community to Converge in India This Year by OneMedPro
OneMedPro organizes WRC 2025 - Early Bird Registration Now Open for India's First-Ever Global Resuscitation Congress, Bringing Together 2,000+ Experts from 25+ Countries. - August 09, 2025 - OneMedPro
Progress Counseling Group Expands to North Carolina with New Mooresville Counseling Center
Progress Counseling Group (PCG), a leader in compassionate mental health care across Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its newest counseling center, and its first location outside of Florida, at 500 S Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. This marks a major milestone in PCG’s three-year... - August 07, 2025 - Progress Counseling Group
DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing
In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers. - August 03, 2025 - DigitalHire
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board
DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers. - July 16, 2025 - DigitalHire
eLuminous Technologies Boosts Tattoo Studio Operations in the US with Custom AI Integration
eLuminous Technologies (ET), a global software development partner, has developed a SaaS platform for tattoo studios in the USA, powered by custom AI integration. - July 15, 2025 - eLuminous Technologies