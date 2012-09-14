PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers
UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC
GeekTek Provides Specialized Technology Consulting and Implementation Services - December 09, 2019 - GeekTek IT Services
The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing
myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel
Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth.
Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge
Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights
Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC
Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County
Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community.
Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube
The Game of Modern Recruiting is Changing and Jeff Martin is Leading the Way - October 29, 2019 - University Recruiters
Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght
UpsideLMS has recently revamped its corporate website with a fresh new look and great user experience – www.upsidelms.com. - October 25, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International
On Monday, October 14th, Cygnet Infotech emerged as one of the four winners at HDFC Bank’s Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) held in MIIC, MNIT, Jaipur for our unique Fintech Innovation, the GRC Score. As an awardee, Cygnet will now get a chance to deploy this outstanding solution in HDFC Bank. - October 24, 2019 - Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd
Connecting employers and jobseekers in real-time. - October 23, 2019 - Hands On
Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab
At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of three finalists for the “Scale-up Automation” category at the upcoming UiPath Automation Awards. - October 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers
300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration. - October 16, 2019 - The Overture Group Illinois LLC
HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, announced the appointment of Joe McFadden in the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. - October 12, 2019 - HealthUnlocked
DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the ANCC National Magnet Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from October 10 to 12.
“Avant Healthcare Professionals... - October 09, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Vultus, a proven organization that has been creating cloud technology solutions to empower businesses in building a strong human capital. With a vision to empower human resource teams and business organizations, and a vast knowledge and expertise in the human capital realm, they have been building brilliant software in this domain for over 10 years now. Meet Vultus at Booth 508 of Synergy 2019 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on 17 and 18 October, 2019. - October 08, 2019 - Vultus
DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of 3 finalists in the “Recruiting for superstars” category of the HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse global contest. - October 04, 2019 - SmartDreamers
Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC
Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave
Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its participation at Pitchfest, where it will compete against other global HR tech startups at HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place on October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. - September 28, 2019 - SmartDreamers
Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters
Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots
Holiday Staff, an online jobs board for seasonal staff and holiday job vacancies, has been launched to help businesses recruit seasonal and temporary staff. Holiday Staff is a niche online jobs board, ensuring that web traffic is driven to the site by a need for seasonal staff or temporary holiday work. Returning customers comment on the high calibre of candidates and the qualified applicants they receive through Holiday Staff. - September 18, 2019 - Holiday Staff
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the 2019 American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, Illinois Sept. 21 to 24,... - September 18, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR).
Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.
Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia
Fusion Medical Staffing started like many small startups do...as an idea hatched in Co-founder and President Sam Wagemen’s basement in Omaha, Neb., back in 2009. Ten years later, Fusion Medical Staffing has grown to 300 employees, been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 Fastest... - September 13, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing
Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement
The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage.
Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International
Capital Region MSDC awards Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, as one of the best in the region. - August 23, 2019 - LEAP LLC
For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing
Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.
New research from RNA Search Inc. reveals that although Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are growing in prominence and number, physicians remain skeptical of value-based care and its impact to physician autonomy and patient care. The results suggest that ACOs wishing to recruit physicians should... - August 20, 2019 - RNA Search Inc.
In an age where eLearning adoption is on an all time high, UpsideLMS helps global organizations maximize the impact of eLearning by offering more than 10,000 ready-to-use eLearning, mLearning and microlearning courses and videos. - August 19, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Inc. magazine announced today that Avant Healthcare Professionals is No. 1710 on its newly-published, annual Inc. 5000 ranking of America’s fasting-growing private companies. Avant Healthcare Professionals has grown 209 percent since 2016, and its ranking this year marks the fifth time that the... - August 17, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals