Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

A Twin-Win for UpsideLMS at the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Elek & Noss CPAs Announce the Hiring of New Supervisor Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Venbridge Moves to New Offices to Accommodate Growth Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth. Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge

PMP Insights Announces Online CAPM/PMP Exam Prep Workshop Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Zydus Group L&D Head Shares Insights on LMS & Business Impact (Webinar) Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

BrightStar Care Honors Seven Caregiver of the Year Nominees BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County

3DE Students Learn About Careers in Healthcare Staffing as Avant Healthcare Professionals Hosts 117 Freshmen from Oak Ridge High School Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 OONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. “Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Multi-Speciality Medical Practice Welcomes New Patients to Seven Office Locations Throughout New York Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community. Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght

UpsideLMS Revamps Its Corporate Website; Promises a Fresh UI & Enhanced UX UpsideLMS has recently revamped its corporate website with a fresh new look and great user experience – www.upsidelms.com. - October 25, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Cygnet GRC Wins the HDFC DIS Award at Jaipur On Monday, October 14th, Cygnet Infotech emerged as one of the four winners at HDFC Bank’s Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) held in MIIC, MNIT, Jaipur for our unique Fintech Innovation, the GRC Score. As an awardee, Cygnet will now get a chance to deploy this outstanding solution in HDFC Bank. - October 24, 2019 - Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd

Andrew Nikou Foundation Partners with and Invests in MobLab Inc. to Scale Personalized Learning Platform Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

SmartDreamers to Showcase Its Recruitment Marketing Automation Tech at UiPath Automation Awards SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of three finalists for the “Scale-up Automation” category at the upcoming UiPath Automation Awards. - October 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Leadership Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary 300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration. - October 16, 2019 - The Overture Group Illinois LLC

HealthUnlocked Appoints Joe McFadden as Chief Technical Officer HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, announced the appointment of Joe McFadden in the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer. - October 12, 2019 - HealthUnlocked

DocVilla – a Full Suite HIPAA Compliant Health Technology Platform to Connect Patients and the Doctors; Check Out It's Exhibits in New York and New Jersey Conferences DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at 2019 ANCC National Magnet Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the ANCC National Magnet Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from October 10 to 12. “Avant Healthcare Professionals... - October 09, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Vultus: The Cloud-Based Staffing Software Comes to Synergy 2019 Vultus, a proven organization that has been creating cloud technology solutions to empower businesses in building a strong human capital. With a vision to empower human resource teams and business organizations, and a vast knowledge and expertise in the human capital realm, they have been building brilliant software in this domain for over 10 years now. Meet Vultus at Booth 508 of Synergy 2019 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on 17 and 18 October, 2019. - October 08, 2019 - Vultus

DocVilla - EMR/EHR with Practice Management, Telemedicine, eRx, eBilling and Claim Filing Capabilities - Exhibiting at HIMSS20 DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

SmartDreamers Named a Finalist at HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse Global Competition SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of 3 finalists in the “Recruiting for superstars” category of the HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse global contest. - October 04, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Techwave Partners with Medistance to Provide the Healthcare of the Future Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

SmartDreamers Among 30 Global Startups Selected for Pitchfest at Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition Las Vegas SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its participation at Pitchfest, where it will compete against other global HR tech startups at HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place on October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. - September 28, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

Logidots to Make Software Development Less Complicated Using AI and Smart Talent Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots

Holiday Staff - an Online Job Board Launched for Sourcing Seasonal Staff and Holiday Job Vacancies Holiday Staff, an online jobs board for seasonal staff and holiday job vacancies, has been launched to help businesses recruit seasonal and temporary staff. Holiday Staff is a niche online jobs board, ensuring that web traffic is driven to the site by a need for seasonal staff or temporary holiday work. Returning customers comment on the high calibre of candidates and the qualified applicants they receive through Holiday Staff. - September 18, 2019 - Holiday Staff

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at ASHHRA 2019 in Chicago Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, will be exhibiting at the 2019 American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, Illinois Sept. 21 to 24,... - September 18, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

WRS’ Construction Management Team Complete MBO to Take the Thriving Division to Market as a Standalone Business Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR). Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.

Comfort Keepers Lithonia Reaches 13 Years in Business Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates 10 Years in Business with 10 Days of Giving Fusion Medical Staffing started like many small startups do...as an idea hatched in Co-founder and President Sam Wagemen’s basement in Omaha, Neb., back in 2009. Ten years later, Fusion Medical Staffing has grown to 300 employees, been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 Fastest... - September 13, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored with Top 100 MBE® Award Distinction Capital Region MSDC awards Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, as one of the best in the region. - August 23, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.

Research on Physician Opinions of Accountable Care Organizations Reveals Skepticism New research from RNA Search Inc. reveals that although Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are growing in prominence and number, physicians remain skeptical of value-based care and its impact to physician autonomy and patient care. The results suggest that ACOs wishing to recruit physicians should... - August 20, 2019 - RNA Search Inc.

UpsideLMS Now Comes Preloaded with Over 10,000 Ready-to-Use Off-the-Shelf Courses & Videos In an age where eLearning adoption is on an all time high, UpsideLMS helps global organizations maximize the impact of eLearning by offering more than 10,000 ready-to-use eLearning, mLearning and microlearning courses and videos. - August 19, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.