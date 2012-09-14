PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services to Acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services

Drive My Way Hires Customer Success Manager Enterprise supply chain and logistics professional brings industry experience and strategy to Drive My Way as Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way announced that Lisa Catalano has joined its team as the Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way matches CDL truck drivers and owner operators with jobs... - August 31, 2019 - Drive My Way

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc. Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Diamond Freight Distribution Recognized for Exceptional Drayage Services Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Freightabase Goes Mobile with New "Quick Quote" App Launch Digital freight comparison tool expands its reach for further speed and efficiency. - December 12, 2018 - Forwarder Magazine

W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the past... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue to... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

A Meiborg Bros Inc. Semi Travels the Country Paying Tribute to Fallen Police Officer Jaimie Cox Proudly, a "Thin Blue Line" flag - the black, white and blue Stars and Stripes tribute to police officers who have died in the line of duty is traveling across the country, courtesy of Meiborg Bros Inc., a trucking and logistics company headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. The semi-truck and... - March 21, 2018 - Meiborg Brothers Inc.

1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

Lifetime Moving & Storage Gives Back to the Community Lifetime Moving & Storage, a Phoenix-based full service moving company is participating in the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for the 3rd year now. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. - February 20, 2018 - Lifetime Moving & Storage, LLC

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International

Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International

GetYourStuffHome Expands On-Demand Delivery Service Offers in Houston GetYourStuffHome is expanding its on-demand delivery service offering to include courier service, pickup truck service, cargo van (enclosed vehicle) service, and box truck service availability. - December 11, 2017 - GetYourStuffHome

FreightCenter Adds on Package Shipping Services Ahead of Busy 2017 Holiday Season The online freight shipping provider consolidates pricing for packaging shipping in addition to its less than truckload and volume truckload services. - December 08, 2017 - FreightCenter.com

Spirit Electronics Appoints New VP Strategic Business Development Spirit Electronics is pleased to announce that Zef Malik has joined their team as Vice President of Strategic Business Development. - November 02, 2017 - Spirit Electronics

Southeastern Warehouse Association Appoints Ike Sherlock as Florida Director The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) announced the election of The Grimes Companies’ Executive VP, Ike Sherlock, as the Florida Director. Sherlock has over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics and received a BBS from Troy University. As the Executive Vice President, Sherlock... - October 04, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Spirit America Acquires Spirit Electronics, LLC and Spirit Logistics & Distribution Spirit America Corp., owned by Marti McCurdy, has acquired Spirit Electronics, LLC and Spirit Logistics & Distribution. Spirit America is a Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned, business entity in support of the military and aerospace microlectronics industry. - October 02, 2017 - Spirit Electronics

Trulos.com Might Have Just Put Large LTL Carriers Out of Business Trulos just launched a free LTL Load Board. - September 24, 2017 - Trulos Transportation

Clubhouse Trailers Delivers Its 16th Custom Band Trailer in Mesquite, Texas Clubhouse Trailer Co., LLC has delivered another fleet of custom marching band trailers to each of the five high schools in Mesquite, TX. Building on its recent explosive growth the Clubhouse team, led by Jeff Hadley and Drew Taylor, worked closely with the Mesquite ISD Administration, the Fine Arts... - August 26, 2017 - Clubhouse Trailers, LLC.

Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International

Grimes Trucking Awarded First Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the FTA Having just received the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the Florida Trucking Association, Grimes Trucking Company is proud to be the safest fleet in Florida. - August 09, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Fort Worth Movers Helping End Hunger Fort Worth moving company works to end hunger by collecting food from customers and delivering to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. - August 02, 2017 - The Moving Factor

Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International

CSCMP Jacksonville Roundtable 2017-2018 Board of Directors Announced CSCMP is pleased to announce the official 2017-2018 Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Roundtable. - July 18, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Vector Transport Announces New Approach Aimed at Providing Improved Shipping Benefits Vector Transport introduces “The Vector Difference,” a new approach aimed at providing shipping professionals with additional service benefits, which exceed what is currently offered in the freight and logistics brokering industry. This approach follows the “Advanced Shipping Sense,” which was implemented in 2016. That standard provides a secure, highly-efficient logistical experience. - July 17, 2017 - Vector Transport

Vector Transport Initiates New Shipping Standards: Advanced Shipping Sense Standards Offer Improved Shipping Services, Guarantees to Shippers Vector Transport has streamlined its services to provide shipping professionals with an improved transport experience, cutting down on time and overall costs. The new standard surpasses current shipping services on the market today. - July 12, 2017 - Vector Transport

Drive My Way, Inc. Awarded Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund The Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund is pleased to announce Drive My Way, Inc. as the recipient of their spring 2017 fund. - April 06, 2017 - Drive My Way

Drive My Way, Inc. Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Drive My Way, Inc. (http://www.drivemyway.com) is proud to announce that Kris Beck has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. Beck brings over 14 years of technology experience in supply chain and logistics enterprise software, with demonstrated success in scaling commercial and service operations. - March 23, 2017 - Drive My Way

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International