Recent Headlines
Within General Freight Trucking
White City Logistics Celebrates 15 Years of Transportation Excellence
White City Logistics marks 15 years since obtaining its MC and DOT authority, highlighting a strong track record of reliability, safety, and nationwide freight solutions built on trust and long-term partnerships. - April 12, 2026 - White City Logistics
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
TFA Logistics Announces Acquisition of Dillon Transportation Assets
Strategic asset acquisition strengthens national network and adds over 130 employees to the TFA family. - August 27, 2025 - TFA Logistics, LLC
Air-Weigh® Unveils iWeigh® Platform: Advancing On-Board Weighing for Modern Fleets
Air-Weigh®, the leader in on-board weighing solutions, proudly announces the launch of the iWeigh® platform, setting a new benchmark in precision and adaptability for on-board scale systems. Designed to seamlessly install on trucks, trailers, and tractor-trailers, iWeigh® offers fleets... - March 12, 2025 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh Introduces iWeigh®: Enhancing Fleet Efficiency Through Accurate On-Board Weighing
New for 2025, Air-Weigh’s iWeigh® platform sets a new standard in accuracy and flexibility for on-board scale systems. Featuring Bluetooth® and SAE J1939 connectivity, over-the-air updates, and compatibility across vehicles, iWeigh® delivers consistently accurate weight data using... - January 21, 2025 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Introduces iWeigh®, with New Micro Display & Innovative App at American Trucking Association Management Conference & Exhibition
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales has announced the launch of its new iWeigh® on-board scale, which will be previewed at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from October 12 to 15 in Nashville, TN. iWeigh® joins the Air-Weigh product line, featuring the... - October 23, 2024 - Air-Weigh
Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary
J&G Pallets are thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone for J&G Pallets and Trucking – their 30th anniversary. Their journey and success over the past three decades will be reflective and celebrated with a this special event in Detroit, MI. - October 21, 2024 - JG Pallets and Trucking
Green Road Energy & Hultsteins Bring Sustainable Refrigeration Solutions to the US & UK
Discover how Green Road Energy and Hultsteins are revolutionizing transport refrigeration with innovative, eco-friendly technologies. - June 13, 2024 - Green Road Energy
Lion Gold Coast Removals Introduces High Rise Moving Services, Redefining Urban Relocation
Lion Gold Coast Removals introduces High Rise Moving Services, catering to Gold Coast's urban relocations with precision and efficiency. This strategic expansion fills a market gap and targets urban residents, property developers, and real estate agents. - May 02, 2024 - Lion Gold Coast Removals
Air-Weigh to Exhibit QuickWeigh® & Additional On-Board Scale Solutions at Mid-America Trucking Show 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Mid-America Trucking Show 2024, taking place March 21 - 23, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as "The Largest Trucking Show in North America" and held every year for over 50 years, the Mid-America Trucking Show features the latest technologies and... - March 21, 2024 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh Exhibiting at Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Specialized Transportation Symposium in Houston, TX
Air-Weigh is exhibiting at Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Specialized Transportation Symposium 2024 from February 20 through February 22, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The yearly Symposium focuses on bringing together government permitting officials and specialized transportation... - February 22, 2024 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh Exhibiting at the 2024 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show in Indianapolis, Indiana
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. The WWETT Show is the world’s largest annual tradeshow for the wastewater and environmental service professionals, with educational... - January 26, 2024 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh to Exhibit QuickWeigh® & LoadMaxx On-Board Scale Solutions at the 2023 NASTC Conference in Nashville, Tennessee
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the 2023 National Association of Small Trucking Companies Conference, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, from Nov. 2 through Nov. 4. Known in the trucking industry as the "Best Three Days in Trucking," the conference focuses on leading topics and... - November 03, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Introduced iWeigh®, with New Micro Display, Innovative App
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales announced today the pending release of its new iWeigh® on-board scale. The company previewed the new scale at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from October 14-17 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Joining... - October 21, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road... - October 18, 2023 - Green Road Energy
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
SIO Logistics Listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Rankings
With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 898%, Texas-based 3rd-party logistics Ranks No. 650 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - August 31, 2023 - SIO Logistics
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - July 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Scale and Control is Newest Premier Reseller of Air-Weigh Products
Air-Weigh is delighted to announce its partnership with newest authorized reseller Scale and Control, Inc. This exciting collaboration will enable Scale and Control, Inc., also known as SCI, to offer a comprehensive range of Air-Weigh products, providing customers with state-of-the-art on-board... - July 21, 2023 - Air-Weigh
EnvioHQ Launches Open Beta Program, Empowering Small Owner-Operated Trucking Companies to Scale Seamlessly
EnvioHQ, a leading logistics solutions provider, has announced the launch of its open beta program for small owner-operated trucking companies. The program offers a comprehensive Transportation Management System (TMS) platform designed to address the unique needs of these companies and support their growth from a single truck operation to a fleet of 100 trucks. - June 29, 2023 - EnvioHQ
Air-Weigh to Exhibit at Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference 2023 in Williamsburg, Virginia
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) Show taking place in Williamsburg, Virginia, June 4 through the 7, 2023. The EUFMC Show is an annual event that allows for utility fleet professionals to view the latest in fleet technology and products, attend... - May 30, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh to Exhibit at Idealease Best Practices 2023 in San Antonio, Texas
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Idealease Best Practices Show taking place June 4 through the 7 in San Antonio, Texas. One of North America’s largest full-service truck and transportation companies, Idealease offers full-service leasing, rental, maintenance, fleet safety, and compliance... - May 30, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh to Exhibit at WasteExpo 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the WasteExpo Show taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 1st through May 4th, 2023. The WasteExpo Show is North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics, and sustainability tradeshow serving both the private and public sectors. WasteExpo... - April 29, 2023 - Air-Weigh
NATIX Drive& Goes Live: An AI-powered Drive to Earn App for Android Users
Having launched on April 4, 2023, the NATIX Drive& app promises to redefine the way we navigate and understand our world. By seamlessly integrating smartphone cameras, patent-pending AI technology, and a Drive to Earn concept, this state-of-the-art dashcam app aims to establish a Decentralized... - April 15, 2023 - NATIX GmbH
Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Air-Weigh to Introduce Next Generation IoT Weight Management Platform at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Air-Weigh will be introducing the latest next generation IoT Weight Management Platform at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Show taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 14th through the 18th, 2023. The CONEXPO-CON/AGG Show is the largest construction show in North America, taking place every three years,... - March 13, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Announces "QuickWeigh"- the First Digital PSI Gauge & Scale Combination for Tractor and Trailer Air-Ride Suspensions
Air-Weigh is introducing the first digital PSI gauge and scale combination for tractor and trailer air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh. QuickWeigh is a digital PSI gauge out of the box, which easily converts to a scale with single and dual point calibration. - March 10, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at the HPCLC Spring 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's HPCLC Spring Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - March 03, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide: Sponsor of the 2023 BSMA March Summit
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's BSMA March Summit. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Air-Weigh to Exhibit at the 2023 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention on March 4th through 7th in Orlando, Florida. The Annual Convention is the Truckload Carriers Association’s largest event, with a focus on making new connections, networking, educational content and... - February 26, 2023 - Air-Weigh
EnvioHQ Launches Innovative TMS Solution for the Trucking Industry
EnvioHQ, a trucking software platform based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announces its launch in Q2 2023. The company aims to simplify the transportation management system (TMS) process for the trucking industry with its user-friendly and highly effective platform. EnvioHQ is poised to revolutionize the TMS industry with its innovative solution. - February 20, 2023 - EnvioHQ
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 Food Shippers of America Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Food Shippers of America Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there! - February 17, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at TPM23 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TPM Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 16, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 PowerGen International Conference
Tucker is excited to be attending this year's PowerGen International Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - February 13, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Air-Weigh to Exhibit New On-Board Scale Solution at Geotab Connect 2023 in Orlando, Florida
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Geotab Connect 2023, held in Orlando, Florida. The dates will be Feb. 5 through 8. - January 21, 2023 - Air-Weigh
Air-Weigh to Exhibit New On-Board Scale Solution at the United Rentals Supplier Show in Houston, Texas
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales will be exhibiting at the United Rentals Supplier Show on January 7-8 in Houston, Texas. Located at Booth #4504, Air-Weigh will be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions line, QuickWeigh. Attendees to the United Rentals Supplier Show will be able to interact with QuickWeigh scale, app, retail box, and hardware kit. - December 19, 2022 - Air-Weigh
SIO Logistics Wins Dallas 100™ Award
The awards, held by SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship, honor the top 100 fastest-growing, privately-held businesses in the Dallas area every year. - November 18, 2022 - SIO Logistics
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at HPCLC Fall 2022 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Health and Personal Care Logistics Fall Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrating 15 Years of EPA SmartWay Partnership
Tucker Company Worldwide is proud to continue its partnership with EPA's SmartWay for 15 consecutive years. - October 08, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 Large ReStore Symposium
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Large ReStore Symposium. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 02, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the 21st consecutive year. - August 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for the 14th Consecutive Year
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being one of the few freight brokers that is an ISO Certified quality-managed organization. - July 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Passes the Torch for Chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee
After 17 years representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker passes the torch to Alicia Bly. - June 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Finally... Relief from Inflation & Soaring Gas Prices is on the Horizon Pinnacle Freight Slashes Shipping Costs Up to 60%
National Freight Broker Chooses to become Part of the Solution by Slashing Shipping Costs up to 60%. - May 18, 2022 - Pinnacle Freight Brokers
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award
Tucker Company Worldwide has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. - April 27, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide