The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

Kanfit Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Enter Into Strategic Partnership Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit

New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

eMachineShop Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to be selected as a winner, saying “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the NJ manufacturing space. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses. We innovate consistently by making software do as much work as possible.” - October 09, 2019 - eMachineShop

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Lee Spring Acquires Longcroft Engineering to Better Serve the UK and Europe Lee Spring, a global leader in stock and custom springs, have announced the acquisition of UK based Longcroft Engineering. Longcroft Engineering is a manufacturer of custom springs operating in Todmorden, Lancashire UK. Steve Kempf, CEO of Lee Spring, commented that “the acquisition of Longcroft... - September 13, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Lee Spring Draws Attention to the When and Why of Plastic Springs Lee Spring discuss their range of plastic springs for use in demanding industries such as medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace and similar. - August 16, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

DAES Distribution Announces Partnership with First National Capital With this business relationship, DAES Distribution expands its capabilities in providing quality equipment that improves facility efficiency in the aerospace market. - August 01, 2019 - DAES Distribution

World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Lee Spring Address Extreme Conditions of Varying Types Lee Spring address the issues of extreme conditions through the use of specialist materials such as exotic alloys, super alloys and plastic springs. - July 05, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

CIMx Receives Official Woman Owned Business Designation CIMx Software, Cincinnati staple of more than 23 years, is recognized as one of the country’s only woman owned small businesses in manufacturing technology. - June 14, 2019 - CIMx Software

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Price Edge Announces Breakthrough AI-Driven Price Optimization Solution Using AI to automatically drive sales and profit online is something that many businesses dream of. Price Edge has now turned that dream into an all-in-one reality. - May 20, 2019 - Price Edge

Brimrose Spectrometer Selected by NASA for Planned Moon Mission Brimrose has been selected to provide a new spectrometer for a NASA payload as part of the agency’s efforts to send new science and technology demonstrations to the surface of the Moon. The instrument is to be located on a commercial Moon lander to identify water and hydroxyl and their distribution... - May 13, 2019 - Brimrose

AMI to Attend 2019 NBAA Annual Maintenance Conference in Fort Worth, TX (AMI) Aviation & Marketing International is ahead of the game when it comes to aviation parts and services, particularly with TFE731 engines. AMI, established in 1991 as a privately held Texas Corporation, is engaged in the brokerage and sales of turbine engines, parts, and aircraft, as well as offering... - May 08, 2019 - Aviation & Marketing International

Lee Spring Support the Latest in Saturation Diving Safety with Custom Valve Springs for JFD Ltd Lee Spring worked together with JFD Ltd on the specification of four different custom valve springs for JFD’s COBRA diving system. - May 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Lee Spring Now Offer Metric and Imperial Springs for Pharmaceutical Industries Many springs from Lee Spring are especially suited to medical and related pharmaceutical applications where reliability and precision are essential, and potentially life critical factors. Standard spring designs available ex-stock include metric and imperial wire designs including Redux™, Wave... - April 18, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North has... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic

The DAES Group Announces Strategic Cooperation with ATG ATG Ltd. aims to grow its market penetration with the support of The DAES Group. - April 11, 2019 - DAES Group

Virtual Reality Technology by Apex Officer is Transforming How the Military and Soldiers Train With Apex Officer’s virtual reality military training simulator, the military and their soldiers can prepare for thousands of different training scenarios in a safe, immersive, and controlled environment. - April 11, 2019 - Apex Officer

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

XD Innovation Announces New 3DEXPERIENCE Packages for Small & Medium Aerospace Suppliers On a mission to ensure aerospace suppliers of all sizes are prepared to compete at a new level for the next wave of aerospace programs, XD Innovation announces a new set of affordable cloud-ready packaged solutions for the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. - April 03, 2019 - XD Innovation

Price Edge Awarded Grant for Artificial Intelligence in Value Based Pricing by Sweden's Government Agency for Innovation Vinnova awards Price Edge 1 Million SEK - to develop an artificial intelligence solution for value-based pricing, targeted at manufacturing companies. - April 02, 2019 - Price Edge

Price Edge and BuildFlow Sign Partnership Agreement Price Edge, a Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) software provider, is pleased to announce that Price Edge and BuildFlow have agreed to cooperate in all markets served by both companies. Price Edge is an aspiring global leader in software and solutions for price optimization and management... - March 27, 2019 - Price Edge

JetPack Aviation’s Flying Motorcycle Delivers Personal Flight at 150mph Designer Yacouba Galle Creates Clean, Elegant Speeder Aesthetic - March 21, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Lee Spring - a Worldwide Supply Chain in Metric and Imperial Lee Spring have increased the number of defined metric springs in their catalogue and can deliver standard metric springs anywhere in the world to clean metric dimensions in parallel with imperial sizes. - March 17, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

New Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.

Flying Motorcycle Now on Sale Jetpack Aviation Delivers Safe Personal VTOL Flight - March 06, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Lee Spring Discuss Which Type of Spring is Right for an Application Lee Spring offer guidance to spring engineers who are either designing assemblies, developing for production or concerned with installation/maintenance. - March 05, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

Apex Officer Launches Virtual Reality Crisis Intervention Police Training Simulator for Law Enforcement Agencies With Apex Officer’s VR CIT training simulator, police officers and law enforcement agencies can prepare for thousands of different crisis intervention scenarios in a safe, immersive, and controlled environment. - February 22, 2019 - Apex Officer

ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs

A Brief Guide to Spring Design by Lee Spring Chris Petts, M.D. at Lee Spring, explains the factors worth considering when it comes to spring design. - February 21, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

More DIN-Plus Springs from Lee Spring – Standard to DIN 2098 Parts 2 and 1 Lee Spring’s new Centenary Catalogue issue 25 includes a full new section of DIN-Plus parts 2 and 1 compression springs. - February 01, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Seginus Aerospace is Proud to Announce New PMA Inventory Addition: Oil Tube Assembly 340-166-101-0EH (OEM 340-166-101-0) The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines. Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Apex Officer Showcasing New Virtual Reality Training Simulators for Police and Military at Shot Show 2019 Apex Officer will showcase their new VR training technology for police and military training at NSSF Shot Show January 22nd through 25th in Las Vegas. - January 17, 2019 - Apex Officer

XD Innovation & OUTSCALE Enter Into Strategic Cloud Partnership, Introducing XDI Cloud: Elastic Computing Services for 3DEXPERIENCE XD Innovation Cloud services for 3DEXPERIENCE based on OUTSCALE's Cloud will allow for on-demand, faster deployment of PLM applications, on the cloud with elastic resources, designed to accelerate digital innovation and transformation initiatives. - January 15, 2019 - XD Innovation

Lee Spring Exhibit New Catalogue, New Products and New Custom Expertise at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2019 Lee Spring are exhibiting at Southern Manufacturing 2019 on the 5th – 7th February where engineers will be able to talk with the experts at Lee Spring regarding their design, production and maintenance of spring components. - January 12, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.