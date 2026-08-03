Recent Headlines
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
The Shepherd Chemical Company Announces 2026 Senior Leadership Team
The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced its 2026 Senior Leadership Team, aligning expertise across R&D, operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy to support innovation and long-term value creation. The updated team reinforces Shepherd’s commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and solving complex challenges across global industries. - April 22, 2026 - The Shepherd Chemical Company
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages
Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Renowned “Top-Gun Pilot” and Aerospace Executive, Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), Joins Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace announced the appointment of Michael Press, a veteran combat pilot and aerospace executive, to its executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience across military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace programs. He will support strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and capital formation as Spike advances its quiet supersonic aircraft program. - February 05, 2026 - Spike Aerospace, Inc.
Stottler Henke’s MARS Scheduling System Enters Worldwide Operational Use by the U.S. Space Force
New AI Software Completely Replaces Legacy ESD 2.7 System Around the Globe, Greatly Increasing Readiness of Missions and Operations that Rely on the Satellite Control Network (SCN) - February 02, 2026 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
Flexxbotics Launches Open-Source Project on GitHub to Accelerate Industrial Automation Interoperability
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the public release of Flexxbotics Transformers, a new open-source project on GitHub providing industrial-grade connector drivers for factory equipment and automation systems. Released under the Apache 2.0 license,... - January 22, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Releases Free Download of Software-Defined Automation for Manufacturing Autonomy
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the release of its software-defined automation as a free software download, providing direct access to industrial-grade automation technology for advanced manufacturing operations worldwide. The download delivers a powerful... - January 17, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical... - December 06, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
Peli Launches the ATX22 Carry-On: First in New TRAVEL Range of Rugged Hard-Sided Luggage
Peli Products launches the ATX22 Carry-On, the first item in its new TRAVEL range, designed for travellers seeking durable luggage. The case features Peli’s crushproof hard-shell construction, water-resistant seal, telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels, plus interior organisation. Cabin-friendly and built for both business and adventure travel, the ATX22 has already won the Travel Goods 2025 Award. Peli presents the ATX Series as stylish, resilient luggage for modern lifestyles. - November 10, 2025 - Peli Products, S.L.U.
McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters. - November 04, 2025 - McObject
Icarus IFE Systems Expands Icarus One Portable IFE System with AI Virtual Flight Attendant and Crew Chat Platform
Icarus IFE Systems LLC announces a major upgrade to its portable inflight entertainment platform, Icarus One. The new version introduces the Anna AI Virtual Flight Attendant (VFA), advanced 2.5D/3D flight maps, and a secure Crew Chat & Messaging System for offline crew coordination and passenger safety. - November 04, 2025 - Icarus IFE Systems LLC
Stottler Henke Wins Contracts for Novel Applications of Large Language Models (LLMs) for National Defense
Generative AI will Enhance Information Operations, Training, Simulation, and Performance Support for the DOD - October 24, 2025 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Flexxbotics to Present at ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing 2025
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced that Tyler Bouchard, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxbotics, will present Understanding the Smart Factory Production Robotics Maturity Model at the ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing... - September 26, 2025 - Flexxbotics
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
STS Defence Celebrates New Apprentice Intake, Strengthening Its Commitment to Future Engineering Talent
STS Defence is pleased to announce the arrival of its 2025 cohort of apprentices, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of engineering professionals. - September 06, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Joins Global Effort for World Clean-up Day
STS Defence is proud to take part in World Clean-up Day this September, joining millions around the globe in a united effort to promote a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment. - September 05, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Welcomes 2025 Graduate Cohort, Reinforcing Commitment to UK Engineering Innovation
STS Defence is proud to welcome the 2025 cohort of university graduates, marking the beginning of their professional careers within the organisation. - September 05, 2025 - STS Defence
Sam Thevanayagam to Present on Closing Source and Supply Gaps to Increase Mission Readiness at 2025 DLA Industry Collider Day
Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc., will speak at the Defense Logistics Agency’s 6th Annual Industry Collider Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia. This event brings together government, industry, and academic leaders to explore... - August 31, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
DAC Engineered Products LLC Announces Launch of New Water Valve DER Repair
DAC Engineered Products is pleased to announce the launch of a New DER Repair. The Water Valve (WV9135-00/-01) is an essential part of the lavatory waste system on an aircraft (ATA 38). FAA Regulations require a functional lavatory before a flight can be dispatched, so the water valve is a crucial... - August 13, 2025 - DAC Engineered Products
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
STS Defence Going the "Extra Mile" for the Rowans Hospice
Gosport-based defence technology company STS Defence is gearing up to take part in the Extra Mile Challenge, a 500-mile cycling relay in four different countries - France, Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland from 19-21 September. - July 24, 2025 - STS Defence
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
STS Defence Sponsors HMS Collingwood Open Day
STS Defence is honoured to sponsor HMS Collingwood Open Day, which takes place on Saturday 28 June. This popular family event draws large crowds each year, offering visitors a unique glimpse into life in the Royal Navy. One of the main highlights of the day is the adrenaline fuelled Field Gun Competition, where teams from across the UK compete in a fast-paced and intense showdown. This contest supports the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. - May 31, 2025 - STS Defence
Eagle Italy Appoints Massimo Sinopoli as Operations Manager
Eagle Italy has announced the appointment of Massimo Sinopoli as its new Operations Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the sheet metal machinery industry, Sinopoli brings a strong track record in process optimization and building high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has held managerial roles in sales, product development, and customer service, and has served as Country Manager across various European regions. - May 21, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Tech Soft 3D Introduces VizStreamer: A Seamless Path to Web-Based CAE Visualization
Tech Soft 3D announces VizStreamer, a new tool that lets legacy CAE desktop applications run in web browsers without major rewrites. Showcasing at NAFEMS World Congress 2025, VizStreamer streams visualization data directly to a browser-based WebGL engine, cutting development time and costs. It offers a scalable, secure alternative to remote desktops and server-based GPU solutions, helping CAE developers modernize while preserving proven functionality. - May 12, 2025 - Tech Soft 3D
Eagle Lasers Appoints Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President & COO of Eagle Americas
Eagle Lasers proudly announces the appointment of Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of its newly launched U.S. subsidiary, Eagle Americas. With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and machine tool leadership, Dan brings deep operational expertise,... - May 08, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
PriceEdge Appoints Andreas Lorenius as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Price Edge, a leading global provider of cloud-based price optimization and management solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lorenius as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Andreas will spearhead Price Edge’s global commercial strategy, with a strong focus on accelerating... - May 08, 2025 - Price Edge
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
Eagle Appoints Chad Jackson as CEO of Eagle Americas
Eagle Lasers has named Chad Jackson as CEO of its newly launched U.S. branch, Eagle Americas, marking a significant step in the company’s continued commitment to excellence and growth in the North American market. With nearly three decades of experience in the metal processing industry,... - April 24, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support Announce New Presidential Leadership Appointments
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support, leaders in lifecycle sustainment and aerospace manufacturing, are proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as President of Parts Life, Inc. and Rohit Bhalla as President of DeVal Lifecycle Support, effective immediately. Sam Thevanayagam... - April 04, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Minus K Congratulates to the following winners of their 2024/2025 Educational Giveaway
Celebrating its’ tenth year of their U.S. Educational Giveaway, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $100,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency passive mechanical vibration isolators to colleges and universities in the USA. - April 03, 2025 - Minus K Technology Inc.