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Within Building Inspection Services
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
Trusted Architects in Indore: Srishti Spatial Studio Expands Residential & Industrial Services
Srishti Spatial Studio, a rising name in the architectural landscape of Indore, has announced the expansion of its design services to include a stronger focus on new residential homes, interior spaces, and industrial shed projects. This strategic move comes as the firm continues to build its... - September 24, 2025 - Srishti Spatial Studio | Architects And Planners Indore
Bell Design Group Welcomes Three Exceptional New Team Members
Bell Design Group, an international architecture and design studio, has announced the addition of three talented professionals to its growing team: Laura Dinarés Couto, Ioanna Kalyvioti, and Nora Leon. Each brings unique expertise, creativity, and passion, further strengthening the... - January 31, 2025 - Bell Design Group
Bell Design Group Names Deborah Richmond, AIA as New Principal
Bell Design Group (belldesigngroup.com) is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah Richmond, AIA, as its newest Principal. A visionary architect with extensive experience in design excellence, team leadership, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, Deborah brings an impressive portfolio and a... - January 22, 2025 - Bell Design Group
Fred Rodrigues of Damngood Inspection Achieves Certified Master Inspector® Designation
Damngood Inspection is proud to announce that its owner, Fred Rodrigues, has been awarded the prestigious title of Certified Master Inspector® (CMI®) by the Board of Certified Master Inspectors®. The Certified Master Inspector® designation is the inspection industry’s highest... - October 24, 2024 - Damngood Inspection
Nita Greer Joins Board of Directors of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum
Nita Greer, Vice President of Corporate Marketing Communications for fire protection, life safety and security industry leader Telgian Holdings, Inc., was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum. For over seven decades, Fire Fighter, known as... - May 21, 2023 - Telgian
Philip Pope Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Regional Practice Leader
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Philip Pope, GSP as Regional Practice Leader, Fire Protection Engineering, Texas. In this position, Pope will be responsible for the implementation of fire protection solutions and strategies serving TEC... - February 24, 2023 - Telgian
Kirk Untersee Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President of Finance/Controller
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Kirk Untersee as Vice President of Finance / Controller. In this position, Untersee will be responsible for overseeing financial reporting, preparing operating budgets and performing essential financial duties related to both payroll and... - January 14, 2023 - Telgian
Telgian Celebrates 5 Years of Support for the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial
Telgian Holdings, Inc. is a proud supporter of numerous community organizations, programs, and initiatives. And recently, the company celebrated five years of support for the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial (Tbird2). Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tbird2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3)... - December 17, 2022 - Telgian
Telgian’s Steve Goyette Appointed to ConnexFM Retail Council
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) Executive Vice President of Business Development Steve Goyette, CFPS, CET was recently appointed to the ConnexFM Retail Council. The Council serves to facilitate communication between the ConnexFM facility manager community and the ConnexFM Supplier... - December 15, 2022 - Telgian
Steve Goyette Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Executive Vice President of Business Development
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Goyette CFPS, CET as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In this position, he will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire protection, life safety, and... - November 24, 2022 - Telgian
Chris Higgins Named Telgian Fire Safety President
Telgian CEO James Tomes recently announced the appointment of Chris Higgins as President, Telgian Fire Safety (TFS). In this position, Higgins will maintain strategic and operational responsibility for all TFS business operations. “Chris is a strategic, results-oriented business leader with... - November 18, 2022 - Telgian
AAPI Architect Lira Luis Wins the RSA Fellowship Councillor Elections in US
The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) announced the results of its 2022 Fellowship Council Elections, where voting opened September 12, 2022 and there were live elections with the whole Fellowship for the Area Councillors. Lira Luis, a Filipino-American architect, has been elected as Councillor in the United States. - October 08, 2022 - Leapfrog Project
Telgian’s Russell Leavitt Elected National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Chair
At the recent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) annual conference, Russell B. Leavitt, Executive Chairman of Telgian Holdings, Inc. assumed the role of NFPA Chair of the Board, a position he will hold for two calendar years. NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating... - August 03, 2022 - Telgian
Triple-Digit Temperatures Here to Stay - Make Sure Your AC Unit is Ready
Although summer has recently just begun, you may have noticed that things are already feeling much warmer than you remember. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that widespread heat advisories are in effect from the Missouri Valley southeast to the Middle Mississippi... - July 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Telgian President and CEO James Tomes Named to 2022 Phoenix Titan 100
Fire protection, life safety and security industry leader Telgian is pleased to announce that the company’s President and CEO James Tomes has been named to the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The program, which recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives, honors the most... - June 25, 2022 - Telgian
RSA Presents Mark Beilman Leadership Awards
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) recognized two industry experts with the Mark Beilman Leadership Award for outstanding service to the RSA. The two awards were presented for the years 2020 and 2021 as RSA members once again gathered in person for their annual Spring Meeting and to... - May 24, 2022 - Reprographic Services Association
RSA Spring Conference Back with Style
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces a winning combination of content, destination, vendor participation and speakers at their spring conference in Lexington, Kentucky on April 20-22,2022. Almost 80 percent of the membership gathered after not meeting for over two years. The... - May 05, 2022 - Reprographic Services Association
Jeff Schaid Promoted to Vice President, Field Operations of Telgian Fire Safety
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the promotion of Jeff Schaid to Vice President, Field Operations. In his new role, Schaid will be responsible for the overall leadership, direction, and development of Field Operations. This includes the creation and implementation of strategic and operational... - April 23, 2022 - Telgian
Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen
Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director. - April 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Branko Mitkovski Promoted to Telgian Vice President, Information Technology
Telgian Holdings Inc. recently announced the promotion of Branko Mitkovski to Vice President, Information Technology. In his new role, Mitkovski will be responsible for the management, strategy and execution of IT infrastructure including setting both short- and long-term IT goals for Telgian, the... - January 14, 2022 - Telgian
Frank Lake Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Director, Business Development – Public Sector
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Frank Lake as Director, Business Development – Public Sector. In this position, Lake will be responsible for the management of new business goals and existing business partnerships. In addition, he will work... - December 16, 2021 - Telgian
Benchmark Home Services Inc. Receives BBB Accreditation
Benchmark Home Services Inc. is proud to announce its recent Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau of Great West + Pacific which serves Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. As a BBB Accredited Business, Benchmark Home Services Inc. is... - November 05, 2021 - Benchmark Home Services Inc.
Chris Higgins Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President, Customer Service
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the addition of Chris Higgins as Vice President, Customer Service. In this position, Higgins will be responsible for the management of all aspects of the company’s customer support department, as well as for developing new strategies and initiatives to... - October 23, 2021 - Telgian
1st Inspection Services Adds Georgia Franchisee
1st Inspection Services, a leading national real estate inspection franchise known for being “not your ordinary inspection company,” announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement in Atlanta, GA signaling the company’s continued growth year-to date in 2021. With median... - October 12, 2021 - 1st Inspection Services
Keith Butler Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Regional Practice Leader
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Keith Butler as Regional Practice Leader, Fire Protection Engineering for the Southeast region. In this position, Butler will be responsible for the implementation of innovative fire protection solutions and... - October 10, 2021 - Telgian
Leonard Ramo Appointed to SFPE Foundation Board of Governors
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC President Leonard Ramo was recently appointed to Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) Foundation Board of Governors. The SFPE Foundation was established in 1979 with a mission to expand the science of fire protection engineering, protecting against... - August 25, 2021 - Telgian
Prestige Home Services, LLC Has a New Name
Prestige Home Services, LLC is now Level 7 Property Inspections, LLC. - August 16, 2021 - Level 7 Property Inspection, LLC
Telgian CEO James W. Tomes Tapped for Arizona Sustainability Alliance Board of Directors
James W. Tomes, President and CEO of Telgian Holdings, Inc., was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Arizona Sustainability Alliance (AZSA). The AZSA, a nonprofit action and advocacy alliance, creates and supports cutting-edge, project-based sustainability solutions throughout... - June 24, 2021 - Telgian
Telgian Announces Annual Top Gun Awards
Fire protection, life safety and security industry leader Telgian recently announced the recipients of the company’s Top Gun Awards. The Top Gun Awards are a highlight at Telgian’s Annual Meeting and recognize the year’s top performing business development associates for each... - June 18, 2021 - Telgian
Johannes Guese Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President of Vendor Management
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Johannes Guese as Vice President of Vendor Management. In this position, Guese will be responsible for the expansion and management of the company’s Vendor Program. In addition, he will oversee vendor recruitment, as well as the... - April 03, 2021 - Telgian
Telgian Named Impact Award Finalist by Great Phoenix Chamber
Telgian was recently named an IMPACT Award Finalist by the Greater Phoenix Chamber. Since 1987, the Chamber has used the awards program to highlight the achievements of companies with a strong footprint in the Valley. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the IMPACT Awards... - February 26, 2021 - Telgian
WxProofing LLC Wins 2020 Yearly Project Awards
WxProofing LLC wins the 2020 Chapter Project of the Year award from ICRI and the SWR Institute Award of Excellence for First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem Façade Restoration. This major façade restoration to a 95-year-old historic church building comprised of the bell tower, sanctuary dome area, and attached administration wing. - February 05, 2021 - WxProofing
Vincent Joven Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President of Finance / Controller
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Vincent Joven, CPA, CISA as Vice President Finance / Controller. In this position, Joven will be responsible for the preparation of operating budgets, overseeing financial reporting and performing essential duties relating to payroll and... - January 06, 2021 - Telgian
Telgian Celebrates 35th Anniversary
This month marks the 35th anniversary of the founding of Telgian, a worldwide provider of fire protection, life safety and security solutions. Since 1985, Telgian has grown from a modest firm providing code development and consulting, fire testing and fire investigation, to an international company... - December 17, 2020 - Telgian
RSA Announces Four New Board Members and 2021 Board of Directors
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2021. Joining the Board this year are Dan Hemming of Reprodux, Dan Lienemann, Action Reprographics, Dan Soldavini,... - December 03, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
Drew Gerard Wins Telgian Engineering & Consulting Top Gun Award
Fire protection, life safety and security industry leader Telgian recently announced the recipients of the company’s annual Top Gun Awards. The winner for the Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) business unit was Drew Gerard. Although the Top Gun Awards recognize top performing... - November 20, 2020 - Telgian
Joseph Keltos Recognized for 20 Years of Exemplary Service to Telgian Engineering & Consulting
Strategic Account Manager Joseph Keltos recently celebrated a 20-year milestone at Telgian Engineering & Consulting. His many outstanding contributions to the growth and success of the fire protection, life safety and security firm were recognized during the Telgian Annual Meeting. Telgian... - November 12, 2020 - Telgian
Tom Parrish Recognized for 20 Years of Leadership and Service to Telgian
Vice President Tom Parrish was recently recognized for 20 years of exemplary service to the company at the Telgian Annual Meeting. - October 31, 2020 - Telgian
Telgian Announces Recipient of the Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award
Telgian recently announced Branko Mitkovski is the recipient of the 2020 Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award. The award is the most prestigious honor bestowed at Telgian each year and was created in memory of former Telgian associate Pat Ryan. This award recognizes the spirit of teamwork and it is presented... - October 21, 2020 - Telgian
Telgian Engineering & Consulting Names Pamela Reno Assistant Regional Practice Leader
Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) recently announced the promotion of Pamela Reno to Assistant Regional Practice Leader. In this role, she will be responsible for team management, day-to-day operations, and ensuring client strategies for success, in the Mid Atlantic region. “Pamela... - October 09, 2020 - Telgian
Mold Inspection and Testing in Encinitas and San Marcos Offered During COVID-19
EZ Mold Inspections offers mold testing in Encinitas and San Marcos with safety protocols during COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. - September 24, 2020 - EZ Mold Inspections
Ryan Smith Appointed Telgian Fire Safety Senior Vice President of Sales
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the promotion of Ryan Smith to Senior Vice President of Sales. In this position, Smith will align the sales organization’s objectives with business strategy through strategic planning, sales strategy development, forecasting, resource planning and... - September 19, 2020 - Telgian
Larry Lacefield Named Telgian Fire Safety President
Telgian Fire Safety (TFS) recently announced the appointment of Larry L. Lacefield as President. In this position, Lacefield will maintain strategic and operational responsibility for all TFS business operations. Lacefield is a dynamic and proven business leader with more than 20 years of... - August 26, 2020 - Telgian
Connex Resource Committee Names Telgian’s Steve Goyette Supplier Co-Chair
Telgian Fire Safety Vice President of Business Development Steve Goyette was recently named Supplier Co-Chair of the Connex Resource Committee. Maile Keliikuli, Retail Facilities Manager at REI, will hold the position of Retail Co-Chair. As a global multi-site facilities management association,... - August 05, 2020 - Telgian
Melinda Williams Named Telgian Director of Government and Business Affairs
Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) recently announced the promotion of Melinda Williams to Director of Government and Business Affairs. In this role, she will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire, life safety and security technology and requirement trends... - July 29, 2020 - Telgian
UL Fire Council Appoints Telgian’s Leonard Ramo
Telgian Engineering & Consulting President and fire protection expert Leonard Ramo was recently invited to join the Fire Council of UL for a three-year term. The Fire Council is one of nine councils whose esteemed members provide support to UL by sharing practical experience on a wide range of... - July 25, 2020 - Telgian
RSA Debuts New Website Design and Resources
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) expands its commitment to serve their business clients, including their AEC customers, in getting back to business by developing a new interactive website that works to present exciting new options for their current Member companies. The highlight of... - July 23, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
Telgian Fire Safety Names Craig Saloman Director of Operations
Telgian Fire Safety is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Saloman as Director of Operations. In this position, Saloman will be responsible for directing the company’s various account teams. In addition, Saloman will monitor existing internal processes, analyze effectiveness and... - June 25, 2020 - Telgian
RSA Assists Main Street USA Businesses Reopen in Partnership with Canon USA
RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA. Main Street Businesses can purchase an RSA Printer Package Bundle including Canon IPF printer, PosterArtist software and 2 rolls of starter media to create their own COVID-19 social distance and hygiene signage for their business. With complete customization capability, businesses can promote their products and services and safe customer and employee experience at the same time. Let's Get Back to Work. - June 18, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association