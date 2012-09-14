PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta Brings Services to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA EZ Mold Inspections now offers mold inspections and asbestos testing to six more communities in addition to Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee. The inspection company expands its service area to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA. - November 04, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Cory Hamilton Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Director, Supply Chain Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Cory Hamilton as Director, Supply Chain. In this position, Hamilton will be responsible for the management of the Dispatch Team, as well as the Vendor Services Team. Hamilton brings over 15 years of supply chain management experience to Telgian,... - October 25, 2019 - Telgian

EZ Mold Inspections Expands Asbestos and Mold Testing Services to Menifee, CA EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to Menifee, CA, providing asbestos and mold testing. The company now serves 3 cities including Murrieta and Temecula. - October 14, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections Now Provides Asbestos and Mold Testing in Temecula and Murrieta EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to include Temecula, California. The inspection company now provides asbestos and mold testing services in Murrieta and Temecula. - September 23, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Elizabeth Henry Appointed Telgian Engineering & Consulting Vice President of Finance / Controller Telgian Engineering & Consulting recently announced the appointment of Elizabeth Henry as Vice President of Finance / Controller. In this position, Henry will be responsible for the preparation of operating budgets, overseeing financial reporting and performing essential duties relating to payroll... - September 11, 2019 - Telgian

Mold Inspection Expert Launches Mold and Asbestos Testing Company in Riverside County Mold inspection specialist with over two decades of experience establishes EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta, California, providing mold and asbestos testing. - September 03, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Terrence Magee Appointed Telgian Fire Safety Vice President, Operations Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Terrence Magee as Vice President, Operations. In this position, Magee will be responsible for the customer service and customer care operations for the fire and life safety testing, inspections, and repair company. Magee brings more than 30 years... - August 29, 2019 - Telgian

John Caliri, Jr. Receives Telgian's Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award The most prestigious honor bestowed at Telgian each year is the Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award. The award celebrates teamwork at its highest level and was created in memory of Telgian associate Pat Ryan. This award recognizes the spirit of teamwork that Ryan personified, and it is presented annually to the... - May 16, 2019 - Telgian

Understanding 5-Year Sprinkler Inspections and Pipe Corrosion Webinar Telgian’s Tracey Bellamy to present NFPA 25 Understanding 5-Year Sprinkler Inspections and Pipe Corrosion webinar. - May 03, 2019 - Telgian

Tim Glasow Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Executive Vice President Marketing and Business Development Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC recently announced the appointment of Tim Glasow as Executive Vice President Marketing and Business Development. In this position, Glasow will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire, life safety and security technologies and requirements... - March 23, 2019 - Telgian

Telgian Engineering & Consulting Expands System Commissioning Services Telgian Engineering & Consulting, a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy, has recently expanded its system commissioning services. Telgian now offers services that encompass, not only fire suppression, detection and notification systems, but also security, life safety,... - March 16, 2019 - Telgian

James Tomes, President & CEO of Telgian Holdings, Tapped for Arizona Bank & Trust Advisory Board James Tomes, President and CEO of Telgian Holdings, Inc., was recently appointed to the Arizona Bank & Trust Advisory Board. Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a state chartered bank with more than $660 million in assets and offices throughout Arizona. In... - March 15, 2019 - Telgian

Inspection Certification Associates Announce Free Add-on Bonus Courses Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), the company training people to become home inspectors, announces bonus courses to add on to current classes for no additional cost. Students can add subjects like “Pool and Spa Inspection,” “Septic Inspection,” and “Thermal Imaging,”... - March 04, 2019 - Inspection Certification Associates

Telgian’s Tom Parrish to Present NFPA 72 Fire Alarm Spacing Requirements Webinar March 14 Fire alarm systems utilize initiating and notification devices to determine when there is a fire to warn building occupants. The March 14 Fire Alarm Spacing Requirements webinar will provide an understanding of why the placement of these devices is such a critical aspect of design and installation, and how this impacts systems’ efficacy. - March 03, 2019 - Telgian

General Fire & Safety Equipment Company of Omaha, Inc. Named 2018 Ansul Diamond Distributor for Outstanding Sales Performance General Fire & Safety Equipment Company of Omaha, Inc. of Omaha, NE has received the honor of being named ANSUL “Single Diamond” Distributor as part of the ANSUL Alliance Rewards Program. This level of distinction is a testament to the hard work put forth by the organization over the... - February 26, 2019 - General Fire and Safety Equipment Company of Omaha

Telgian Announces the Release of Its CFATS Software Module Telgian releases new Telgian Compliance Manager software module for US Department of Homeland Security’s Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) compliance. - February 14, 2019 - Telgian

Susan McNeill Joins the Telgian Holdings, Inc. Team as Corporate Communications Manager Telgian Holdings, Inc. recently announced the appointment of Susan McNeill as Corporate Communications Manager. In this position, McNeill will be responsible for the development and management of Telgian’s corporate communications programs, public relations, content marketing and social media promotions... - February 08, 2019 - Telgian

Telgian’s Russ Leavitt to Present Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Fire Hazard Considerations Webinar The Energy Storage Systems Fire Hazard Considerations webinar will provide an understanding of the various types of Energy Storage Systems, how they are constructed and the fire hazards associated. - February 02, 2019 - Telgian

Nita Greer Promoted to Vice President of Telgian Corporate Marketing Communications Telgian Holdings, Inc., a worldwide provider of comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering/design services recently promoted Nita Greer to Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications. - January 12, 2019 - Telgian

Ronald Razzolini Joins the Telgian Management Technologies Team as Director of Business Development Telgian Management Technologies, LLC (TMT) recently announced the appointment of Ronald Razzolini as Director of Business Development. In this position, Razzolini will be responsible for building the presence of TMT’s software brands, including the Telgian Compliance Manager, a cloud-based relational database software application designed to track security compliance solutions. - January 02, 2019 - Telgian

Miami Mold Specialist: What Should You Look for in a Mold Remediation Company? Excessive indoor mold development can not only ruin your home, but threaten your health and your family’s health altogether. If you have discovered an indoor mold issue in your home then you are probably researching what to do next. Dealing with a mold problem can be a stressful task, especially... - December 28, 2018 - Miami Mold Specialist

Fire Doors and Egress Doors Inspection and Maintenance Webinar Slated for January 17, 2019 Fire Smarts, in partnership with Telgian, will present a training webinar, “Fire Doors and Egress Doors Inspection and Maintenance” on January 17, 2019. - December 22, 2018 - Telgian

"How Fire Loss Impacts Code Development & Enforcement" Webinar Presented by Telgian VP Tom Parrish The How Fire Loss Impacts Code Development and Enforcement webinar will focus on building and fire codes that exist today as a direct result of tragic fire loss. - November 18, 2018 - Telgian

Telgian’s High Pile Stock Requirements for Sprinkler Design NFPA13 Webinar will be held November 8 Telgian’s High Pile Stock Requirements for Sprinkler Design webinar will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Eastern. The webinar is based on NFPA 13, the industry benchmark for design and installation of automatic fire sprinkler systems. - October 18, 2018 - Telgian

Ralph Bless Recognized for 20 Years of Leadership and Service to Telgian Telgian Vice President of Account Management Ralph Bless was recently recognized for 20 years of exemplary service to the company at the company’s quarterly strategic planning meeting. - October 05, 2018 - Telgian

Telgian’s Residential Fire Sprinkler Webinar Will be Held October 11 The Telgian Introduction to Residential Fire Sprinklers will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Eastern (including 30 minutes of Q&A time). - September 28, 2018 - Telgian

Nita Greer Joins the Telgian Team as Director of Corporate Marketing Communications As Director of Marketing Communications, Greer will be responsible for the development and management of Telgian’s corporate marketing strategies and programs across multiple business units worldwide. - September 27, 2018 - Telgian

Telgian Announces Introduction to Emergency Communication Systems NFPA 72 Webinar Webinar participants will learn about NFPA 72 Chapter 24, which covers the design, installation and maintenance of Emergency Communication Systems used to communicate unified information to the building occupants in the event of an emergency. - August 25, 2018 - Telgian

Telgian Management Technologies to Exhibit at the ASIS Global Security Exchange (GSX) Expo GSX Expo will showcase the latest security innovations such as the Telgian Compliance Manager, a security solution software application designed for tracking regulatory and/or trade association compliance activities. - August 12, 2018 - Telgian

Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt Named Second Vice-Chair of NFPA Telgian Executive Chairman assumes leadership role in the National Fire Protection Association. - August 06, 2018 - Telgian

Register Now for Telgian’s August Fire Safety and Extinguisher User Training Webinar Telgian Fire Safety and Extinguisher User Training Webinar is scheduled for Thursday, August 9, 2018 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Eastern Standard (including Q&A session). - August 06, 2018 - Telgian

Top Safety Accreditation for Drone Tech Aerospace Drone Tech Aerospace, a leading drone services company in the United Kingdom, has gained a top safety accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor which will be of significant interest to its corporate customers and prospects in the civil engineering, construction and industrial sectors. - April 23, 2018 - Drone Tech Aerospace Ltd.

Birds Eye Alternative, LLC Announces Plans for Spring 2018 Birds Eye Alternative, LLC will be bringing in another Pilot by May, meanwhile they have available the Matterport Pro2 HD VR Camera available for businesses across the region to showcase their locations on the Web in High Definition Virtual Reality. - April 11, 2018 - Birds Eye Alternative, LLC

Red Hawk Marketing and Communications Honored by Industry Red Hawk Fire & Security was named a SAMMY Award finalist in the Newsletter or Content Marketing category for its quarterly employee newsletter, News Hawk. The company was also named a finalist in the best Sales Brochure category for its Contract Sales Life Safety Inspection Handbook/National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Requirements. The awards are presented by Security Sales & Integration Magazine during the ISC West Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 10, 2018. - April 03, 2018 - Red Hawk Fire & Security

Midwest Biotech Supply Launches Offerings to Support Biotech Companies Focused on Improving the Human Condition Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC

Nations Companies Offers Encompass Integration Enhancements and Announces That It is an Exhibitor of the Ellie Mae Experience 2018 Nations Companies unique integration with Encompass offers their clients huge productivity gains and an average of 5 to 6 loan modifications per file. - February 14, 2018 - Nations Lending Services

Nations Valuations Services (NVS) White Paper – The State of the Appraisal Industry National Chief Appraiser for NVS speaks out about the current interactions in the appraisal industry, and big data. - January 15, 2018 - Nations Lending Services

EMLab P&K’s Las Vegas Asbestos Testing Lab Now AIHA-LAP, LLC Accredited for Asbestos Analysis EMLab P&K’s Las Vegas asbestos testing laboratory is AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited for asbestos PCM analysis. The Nevada lab is also accredited by NVLAP for asbestos and by AIHA-LAP, LLC for mold. - October 04, 2017 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

Titus Contracting Finishes Home Addition and Remodeling Project in Plymouth Titus Contracting, a residential remodeling company serving the Twin Cities area, recently completed a large house addition and full remodel in Plymouth, Minnesota. The new addition nearly doubled the size of the home, adding square footage to both the lower and main level. The homeowners had been considering... - July 24, 2017 - Titus Contracting

EMLab P&K Irvine Lab Expands Services, Providing Accredited Lead Testing EMLab P&K adds Lead testing services at its Irvine, CA laboratory, providing Lead analysis for wipe, paint chip and bulk samples. - June 17, 2017 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

EMLab P&K Hosts IAQ Training Course by Indoor Sciences in San Francisco Bay Area EMLab P&K sponsors the Certified Indoor Environmentalist Course at its South San Francisco, California laboratory. The indoor air quality (IAQ) training course is taught by Ian Cull of Indoor Sciences. - May 07, 2017 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

EMLab P&K Chicago Helps Mold Testing Specialists in Illinois Through Patent-Pending Lab Report Mold testing specialists in Illinois benefit from MoldRANGE Local Climate reports. Mold lab reports provides better insights for outdoor mold spore levels based on the project’s zip code. - April 30, 2017 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Receives Three River's Manufacturers' Association Safety Award TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year. - April 28, 2017 - The Moran Group

Virginia Mold Testing Lab Celebrates 13 Years Serving DC, Maryland & Virginia EMLab P&K’s Fairfax, Virginia mold laboratory is pleased to have supported communities in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. for 13 years by serving professionals who perform testing for mold. - April 15, 2017 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

Getting Lit with Chimney.com Starting a fire is not as simple as most would imagine. Many factors come into play before enjoying the glow and warmth of a well lit fireplace. Tim Owen the Chief Operations Officer at Chimney.com has been working on chimneys for over 15 years. Tim is an expert when it comes to safe and efficient working fireplaces. "There are a few items that can help just about anyone that wants to learn how to get a well lit fire," says Tim Owen. "I wanted to put together a list that is simple to follow." - April 10, 2017 - Chimney.com

EMLab P&K’s Chicago Laboratory Now AIHA-LAP, LLC Accredited for Legionella Analysis EMLab P&K’s microbiology laboratory in Chicago, Illinois receives accreditation from AIHA-LAP, LLC for Legionella testing. EMLab P&K continues expanding its Legionella analysis capacity nationwide. - April 07, 2017 - EMLab P&K IAQ Laboratory

Florida Drone Technology Company Launches Pipeline Inspection and Classification Into the Future Diverse Flight Solutions introduces state-of-the-art technology that will revolutionize the process of classifying and inspecting oil and gas pipeline for owners and operators throughout the state of Florida. - March 30, 2017 - Diverse Flight Solutions