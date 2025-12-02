RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA. Main Street Businesses can purchase an RSA Printer Package Bundle including Canon IPF printer, PosterArtist software and 2 rolls of starter media to create their own COVID-19 social distance and hygiene signage for their business. With complete customization capability, businesses can promote their products and services and safe customer and employee experience at the same time. Let's Get Back to Work. - June 18, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association