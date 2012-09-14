PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series.
PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft
Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network
Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation
Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR
For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States.
San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system.
Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week
The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week
5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network
Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network
Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019.
“The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it would be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI) in booth #425. The show is the largest solar show in North America and is being held at the Salt... - September 06, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 52.2 kW DC solar system at Merrimak Capital Company LLC in Novato, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs by over $1,400 every month. - September 04, 2019 - SolarCraft
Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs.
Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest and most enduring solar and clean energy provider, announced today the appointment of Galen Torneby as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Torneby has deep expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SolarCraft. - August 26, 2019 - SolarCraft
C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC
The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards have aligned for their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories. - August 11, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft
Pilot Project’s Success in Jacksonville, Florida Clears the Path for Vegetation Management by Sheep. - August 01, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC
In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has completed a contract to supply a 26.4 MWAC solar power generation plant for Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE). SRE will serve as the project’s engineering,... - July 25, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Leading provider of innovative clean energy solutions, WiSolar, announces the launch of their Solar-as-a-Service product in Nigeria and South Africa. - July 25, 2019 - WiSolar
Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC
The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
Irish homeowners can now avail up to €3,800 of the new SEAI grant. - May 31, 2019 - Solar Generation Ltd
C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced today the completion of the largest solar project installed on a landfill in Tennessee. C2 Energy Capital provided financing and support services for the development and construction of the 2.7 MW solar... - May 30, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over
35 years, recently completed the installation of a 68.6 kW DC solar system at Holy Spirit Church and an 89.6 kW DC solar system on the adjoining Holy Spirit School in Fremont, CA. - May 24, 2019 - SolarCraft
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest solar and clean energy provider, announced today that Galen Torneby has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Torneby has extensive construction management and technical experience in the energy industry, including more than 10 years in operational leadership roles at several of world’s leading renewable energy companies. - May 22, 2019 - SolarCraft
Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will be exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast. The region’s largest solar and storage event will be held May 29 – 30 at the Georgia World Congress Center... - May 22, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Steady Increase in Company’s Tracker Sales in Canadian Market with Sales Expected to Double in 2019. - May 16, 2019 - Solar FlexRack
C2 Energy Capital, LLC announced today that it executed 46 Power Purchase Agreements and leases with Walmart Inc. to provide solar power at the retailer’s operations in five states. These agreements represent a tangible commitment by Walmart to achieve the retailer’s goal to have 50 percent... - May 14, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC