PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Solar FlexRack Sponsors MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Solar FlexRack Closes Over a Half Gigawatt of Business in 2019 Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities” The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Solar FlexRack to Exhibit at Solar Power International 2019 Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it would be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI) in booth #425. The show is the largest solar show in North America and is being held at the Salt... - September 06, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Merrimak Capital Company; Novato Business Leader Goes Solar, Lowers Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 52.2 kW DC solar system at Merrimak Capital Company LLC in Novato, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs by over $1,400 every month. - September 04, 2019 - SolarCraft

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

SolarCraft Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - The North Bay’s Leading Clean Energy Provider Strengthens Leadership Team Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest and most enduring solar and clean energy provider, announced today the appointment of Galen Torneby as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Torneby has deep expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SolarCraft. - August 26, 2019 - SolarCraft

C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

African Utility Week’s Industry Awards and African Power & Energy Elites Join Forces to Celebrate Continent’s Energy Pioneers The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards have aligned for their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories. - August 11, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Christ the King School - Another East Bay Church Goes Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

C2 Energy Capital Scales Up Solar Sheep Program and Drives Down O&M Costs Pilot Project’s Success in Jacksonville, Florida Clears the Path for Vegetation Management by Sheep. - August 01, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Solar FlexRack Signs Supply Contract with Swinerton for 26.4 MWAC Solar Project Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has completed a contract to supply a 26.4 MWAC solar power generation plant for Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE). SRE will serve as the project’s engineering,... - July 25, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

WiSolar Set to Roll Out Their Prepaid Decentralized Solar Electricity Solution Across Africa Leading provider of innovative clean energy solutions, WiSolar, announces the launch of their Solar-as-a-Service product in Nigeria and South Africa. - July 25, 2019 - WiSolar

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi in September The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Nominations for the Global Power & Energy Elites Are Now Open The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites

Solar Generation Ireland Announce New SEAI Grant for Homeowners in Ireland Irish homeowners can now avail up to €3,800 of the new SEAI grant. - May 31, 2019 - Solar Generation Ltd

C2 Energy Capital Completes Largest Solar Project Installed on a Landfill in Tennessee C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced today the completion of the largest solar project installed on a landfill in Tennessee. C2 Energy Capital provided financing and support services for the development and construction of the 2.7 MW solar... - May 30, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Systems at Holy Spirit Church & School - East Bay Church & School Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 68.6 kW DC solar system at Holy Spirit Church and an 89.6 kW DC solar system on the adjoining Holy Spirit School in Fremont, CA. - May 24, 2019 - SolarCraft

SolarCraft Hires New Chief Operating Officer - Galen Torneby Will Head Up Operations for North Bay’s Leading Solar Provider Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest solar and clean energy provider, announced today that Galen Torneby has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Torneby has extensive construction management and technical experience in the energy industry, including more than 10 years in operational leadership roles at several of world’s leading renewable energy companies. - May 22, 2019 - SolarCraft

Solar FlexRack is Exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast in Atlanta Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will be exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast. The region’s largest solar and storage event will be held May 29 – 30 at the Georgia World Congress Center... - May 22, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack’s Install Base Exceeds a Half a Gigawatt in Canada Steady Increase in Company’s Tracker Sales in Canadian Market with Sales Expected to Double in 2019. - May 16, 2019 - Solar FlexRack