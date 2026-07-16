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Within Alternative Energy Sources
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
Green Earth Roofing Solutions Expands Service Offerings to Include Support for Abandoned and Orphaned Solar Systems
Green Earth Roofing Solutions expands offering its service menu to solar systems in Massachusetts and Connecticut where the original installation company may have orphaned or abandoned the commercial or residential system. - April 06, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across... - April 04, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
EV Charging Infrastructure Summit to Explore Latest Trends in Growing US Market
The 8th EV Charging Infrastructure Summit - North America: West, taking place in San Francisco on February 24-25, 2026, will bring together industry experts to discuss key trends, technologies, and strategies for optimizing EV adoption. The event will feature case studies, networking opportunities, and sessions on grid integration, cybersecurity, and business models. The summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in the expanding EV charging sector. - December 15, 2025 - Smart Grid Observer
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region. - October 28, 2025 - SolarCraft
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
Global Leaders in Solar Energy Infrastructure and Noise Protection Join Forces
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Alliance to Accelerate Sustainable and Clean Infrastructure Solutions. - August 02, 2025 - Ko-Solar
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC. - July 09, 2025 - Avalon Energy Group LLC
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Renewable Platform Launches AI Tool to Digitize Handwritten Public Meeting Records
Learnewable transforms community sign-in sheets into real-time, actionable insights for developers and planners. - May 19, 2025 - Learnewable
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
GoldGro Releases New "Ireland vs. US" Report for High-Net-Worth Individuals
GoldGro Limited has announced the release of a new 2025 report titled "Ireland vs. US: The Exclusive Advantage - A Data-Driven Guide for High-Net-Worth Individuals." The analysis examines relocation considerations between Ireland and the United States, coming as Ireland's passport... - April 15, 2025 - GoldGro Limited
Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually
Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret. - February 21, 2025 - Canopy Power
Global Renewable Energy M&A Hits $117B in 2024, Led by Over $60B in Private Equity Investments - Enerdatics Reports Key Market Trends and 2025 Outlook
Key Takeaways from Enerdatics’ 2024 Renewable Energy M&A Analysis: - Global renewable energy M&A activity reached a record $117B in 2024, with North America leading at $50B and private equity driving major corporate acquisitions. - Emerging markets, including Romania, Greece, and... - February 19, 2025 - Enerdatics
SolarCraft Expands Renewable Solutions with Franklin Home Batteries for Enhanced Energy Independence
SolarCraft, the leading provider of clean energy solutions in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, proudly announces the addition of Franklin Whole Home Batteries to its lineup of energy-efficient home solutions. As the demand for energy resilience and sustainability grows, Franklin's advanced battery technology enables homeowners to manage their energy use more effectively than ever before. - February 14, 2025 - SolarCraft
Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia
A new generation of floating solar is being introduced to Australia, by Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, offering a comprehensive approach to renewable energy and to sustainable water management, addressing the following challenges: 1-Land scarcity, freeing up land for other uses such farming. 2-Water scarcity reducing water evaporation and harvesting rainwater. 3-Water quality, limiting algae blooming 4-Energy transition, providing a renewable energy solution. - February 07, 2025 - Canopy Power
WiSolar Introduces Basic Pay for Merchant Partners, Empowering Solarpreneurs in Africa
WiSolar, Africa’s prepaid solar company, has announced the introduction of a basic pay policy for its Merchant Partners. This bold move reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering its partners and creating sustainable livelihoods while driving the adoption of clean energy... - January 27, 2025 - WiSolar
WiSolar Expands WiGo Platform to Third-Party Installers and Merchants in Nigeria
WiSolar, Africa’s leading clean energy provider, has unveiled an exciting expansion of its WiGo platform, now accessible to third-party installers and merchant partners. This initiative empowers solar installation professionals and businesses to leverage WiSolar’s cutting-edge solutions... - December 24, 2024 - WiSolar
Ko-Solar Partners with Illinois Center for Transportation to Develop Cutting-Edge Solar Sound Barriers for Next-Gen Mobility
Ko-Solar, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, has partnered with the Illinois Center for Transportation (ICT) at the University of Illinois’ Grainger College of Engineering to transform the future of transportation infrastructure. This partnership aims to enhance sustainable infrastructure through groundbreaking research and technological development. - December 24, 2024 - Ko-Solar
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
SolarCraft Introduces Ductless Heat Pumps for Marin, Sonoma and Napa Homes -Revolutionizing Home Comfort in the North Bay
SolarCraft Celebrates 40 Years of Sustainability with the Introduction of Ductless Heat Pumps. SolarCraft, a leading provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, is thrilled to announce the addition of ductless heat pump systems to its suite of energy-efficient home solutions. This innovative offering marks another milestone in SolarCraft’s commitment to providing sustainable, locally tailored energy solutions. - December 06, 2024 - SolarCraft
Solarud Unveils New Units, Services, and a Subscription Model to Enhance the Offering in the Solar Industry
Solarud Nextgen Facelift, New Nano Nextgen, and Custom Options Lead the Charge - November 15, 2024 - Solarud ltd
Napa’s Hourglass Winery Goes 100% Solar with Solarcraft Installation
SolarCraft, a premier provider of solar energy solutions in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over 40 years, proudly announces the completion of a 127 kW solar power system at the Hourglass Winery, located along Napa Valley's renowned Silverado Trail. - November 07, 2024 - SolarCraft
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
PVpallet Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Drive Sustainable Innovation
PVpallet, a leader in reusable packaging solutions for the solar industry, is excited to announce the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This initiative supports the company's growth and its commitment to making the solar industry more sustainable. Supporting Sustainable... - October 24, 2024 - PVpallet.com
SolarCraft Brightens Skipstone Wines with Cutting-Edge Solar Installation
Leading Sustainable Alexander Valley Wine Estate Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Champion Sustainability - October 18, 2024 - SolarCraft
WiSolar Secures US$9 Million Revolving Credit from China for Its "Climate Zero Initiative"
WiSolar, a leading renewable energy company, is thrilled to announce it has successfully secured $9 million in revolving credit from Chinese financial institutions to support its ambitious “Climate Zero Initiative." This initiative aims to deploy solar electricity across 10 Nigerian... - October 16, 2024 - WiSolar
U.S. DoD's Choice to Reward Failed Intel Illustrates the Pathetic State of U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Says The Information Network
The U.S. Department of Defense’s choice to award Intel $3.5 billion reveals a broader issue: the weakened state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This raises concerns not just about Intel’s manufacturing performance, but the overall fragility of U.S. semiconductor capabilities,... - October 12, 2024 - The Information Network
China Tightens Stranglehold on Rare Earths To Prevent Western Expansion Says The Information Network
China has come to control 67% of mining, 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation and 94% of magnet production, and now is further tightening its stranglehold on the Rare Earth market, according to the report “Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and... - September 29, 2024 - The Information Network
Ghana’s Kpone Landfill Using ClosureTurf® Earns Global Recognition at Recent International Conference
The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024. The projects's success, including the use of ClosureTurf, highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering a better world. - September 25, 2024 - Watershed Geo
WiSolar Unveils the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery: a Breakthrough in Solar Power Storage
WiSolar, a trailblazer in solar energy and green power solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation in energy storage, the WIS 5.0L-B1 Battery. This state-of-the-art lithium battery is designed to complement solar power systems, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and capacity for both residential and commercial users. - September 22, 2024 - WiSolar
SolarCraft Energizes Schell-Vista Fire District with New Solar Installation - Sonoma Fire District Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Go Green
SolarCraft, a premier solar energy provider with over 40 years of experience serving Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, has successfully completed a state-of-the-art solar power installation at the Schell-Vista Fire District in Sonoma, California. The station now harnesses clean, renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint and lower operational costs, saving close to $13,000 in annual utility bills. - September 17, 2024 - SolarCraft
KLAC – Benefitting From Stronger Sanctions Against ASML Says The Information Network
U.S. Sanctions against ASML, which bar the company from servicing its lithography equipment in China, can have several consequences for Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. These consequences underscore the potential benefits for KLA Corporation (KLAC), according to The Information Network’s... - September 13, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Market Pointing to Negative Growth in 2024 Says The Information Network
Wafer Front End (WFE) spending by major semiconductor manufacturers is projected to decrease by 5.5% in 2024, indicating a potential slowdown in equipment investments, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently... - September 10, 2024 - The Information Network
SolarCraft Powers Up Pine Ridge Vineyards with a New Solar Installation - Napa Valley Winery Teams Up with SolarCraft to Embrace Sustainability
SolarCraft, the leading solar energy provider in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over forty years, has successfully completed a 140 kW solar power installation at Pine Ridge Vineyard, situated in the prestigious Stag’s Leap district of Napa Valley. This project represents a significant milestone in Pine Ridge Vineyard's ongoing commitment to sustainability, as they embrace solar energy through SolarCraft's expertise, saving close to $46,000 thousand in annual utility bills. - September 06, 2024 - SolarCraft
Intel’s $10 Billion Cost Reduction Plan Drops Semiconductor Equipment Growth to -6.1% in 2024 Says the Information Network
Intel plans to cut costs by $10 billion by 2025, including laying off approximately 15,000 employees. Intel's capex cut will add an additional 5% to the total WFE market in 2024, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,”... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials Losing CMP Equipment Share to China’s Huahai Qingke Says The Information Network
Applied Materials’ CMP equipment market share dropped more than10% to under 50% share in 2023, as China’s Huahai Qingke gained, according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Fujifilm Electronic Material Takes Lead in CMP Slurry Market for HBM Says The Information Network
Fujifilm has strengthened its position, in the copper slurry segment, for the explosive HBM market. according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based... - September 03, 2024 - The Information Network
SolarCraft Boosts Solar Power at Napa's Paloma Vineyard - Paloma Vineyard Partners with SolarCraft to Boost Renewable Energy in Napa Valley
SolarCraft, a trusted solar energy provider for Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for forty years, has successfully completed a solar power installation at Paloma Vineyard, located on the renowned Silverado Trail in Napa Valley. Paloma has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability by partnering with SolarCraft to upgrade and expand its solar power system. - August 13, 2024 - SolarCraft
SolarCraft Brings Solar Power to Cal-West Locations in San Rafael and Petaluma - Premier North Bay Rental Company Implements Solar Power at Sonoma and Marin Sites
SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties for forty years, has completed two solar power installations for Cal-West Rentals. Located in Petaluma, Sonoma County and San Rafael, Marin County, the solar systems will save Cal-West more than a combined $17,000 annually in electricity costs. By utilizing clean, sustainable solar energy for its operations, Cal-West aims to reduce its carbon footprint, cut utility expenses and protect against PG&E rate increases. - June 25, 2024 - SolarCraft
Paving the Path for Progress as Prevalon Energy Continues Landmark Partnership in Energy Evolution
Prevalon Energy, LLC, a leading name in energy solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. This marks a pivotal moment as Prevalon Energy embarks on a journey to reshape the energy landscape in the Americas. Building upon the... - May 30, 2024 - Prevalon Energy
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
Applied Materials’ Metrology/Inspection Share Plummets 30% in 2023 Hurt by China Sanctions, Says the Information Network
AMAT's revenue change in the metrology/inspection segment of the overall WFE equipment market, was -30%. This compares to AMAT's overall WFE growth of +0.1%, according to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - May 11, 2024 - The Information Network