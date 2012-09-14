PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

Positive Mindset Company Publishes "Mindset Drives Performance" Book on Amazon Push Pull Lift LLC is a positive mindset company. The world needs a company focused on positive mindsets and Push Pull Lift is that company. The company’s website is www.pushpulllift.com. The book can be found on Amazon at "Mindset Drives Performance" by John Schneider. The Instagram account is @push.pull.lift and has 12K followers to show relevance. - December 20, 2019 - Push Pull Lift LLC

LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold 3-Family Property for $948,888 in Opportunity Zone in Tremont, Bronx Located down the street from very desirable Little Italy neighborhood, owner occupied first time buyer enjoys maximum leverage. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Integration Technologies Group (ITG) Signs a Partnership Agreement with UiPath to Market and Implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Solutions in Federal Government Integration Technologies Group, Inc. (ITG – https://www.itgonline.com), a leader in federal contracting and large integrations in information technology, has partnered with UiPath (https://www.uipath.com), the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader. This partnership will accelerate the implementation and scaling of RPA, bringing highly impactful automation solutions to the Department of Defense and U.S. Federal Agencies. - December 20, 2019 - Integration Technologies Group Inc.

Newest ezPaycheck 2019-2020 Bundle Version is Available for Owners to Close Out 2019 and Roll Into 2020 Newest ezPaycheck 2019-2020 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com gives business owners a way to finish 2019 payroll and start 2020 payroll. Please visit Halfpricsoft.com for details and 30 day trial version. - December 20, 2019 - Halfpricesoft

Kathryn Speer Commissioned as Housing Administrator of United Methodist Communities at Wesley by the Bay Kathryn Speer was commissioned as the Housing Administrator of United Methodist Communities (UMC) at Wesley by the Bay. Wesley by the Bay is a townhouse-style senior housing community which is located in New Jersey. - December 20, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Four Local Pennsylvania Counties Enact Parenting Coordinator Rules Montgomery County joins other surrounding counties in Pennsylvania in enacting parenting coordination in their local rules. - December 20, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

CNet’s Credentials Go Digital CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals - December 20, 2019 - CNet Training

Vindico Celebrates 10,000 Stores by Opening Opportunity To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. At the launch event, held at Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Vindico CEO & Managing Director, Richard Kim, announced that Vindico had given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India through its partnership with the social enterprise B1G1. - December 20, 2019 - Vindico

Snappii Ranked One of the Top iOS App Development Companies in 2019 Snappii is numbered 17 in the top 60 of the best development companies research by Techreviewer. - December 20, 2019 - Snappii

CodeRiders - Top Software Development Agency in November 2019 by TDA The online platform TDA, that connects digital agencies worldwide, has recently announced the winners of Global Agency Awards. CodeRiders got “the golden buzzer” of Top Digital Agency in November. - December 20, 2019 - CodeRiders

The Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) – Two Day Seminar on January 14-15 The Ivy Family Office Network will have their San Francisco Family Office 2020 Outlook forum on January 14-15. It is a two-day seminar, https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/index.html. There is a family office-only dinner party following the forum. There is a nominal fee for Single Family Offices (SFOs)... - December 20, 2019 - Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)

PartsBadger Invests in CNC Machines to Bolster Domestic Production PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, was founded on the premise that humankind's ability to innovate shall not be limited by the ability to make. Having found limitations in the industry for quote and production speed, the founders developed a quoting algorithm which would allow anyone... - December 20, 2019 - PartsBadger

Christmas Story Tea-Time for Toys at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted a tea party to gather toys for their Christmas toy drive for foster children on December 14. All toy donations will be given away at their 4th Annual Holiday Fun for Families Event on December 21. - December 20, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Three American Association for Anatomy Members Named AAAS Fellows Three distinguished members of the American Association for Anatomy (AAA) have been elected by their American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) peers to the 2019 Class of AAAS Fellows in three different sections. They are Drs. Rick Sumner (Medical Sciences), Lynne Opperman (Dentistry and Oral Health Sciences), and David Ornitz (Biological Sciences). - December 20, 2019 - American Association for Anatomy

Most Long-Term Care Insurance Buyers Between 50 and 69, Reports Association The vast majority of new buyers of a long-term care insurance policy are between ages 50 and 69, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's report to insurance agents. - December 20, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Doeren Mayhew Acquires Thrasher & Associates, Expands Houston Tax Group Michigan-based firm Doeren Mayhew continues to grow its footprint in Houston with the acquisition of Thrasher & Associates. The acquired firm and its employees will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately. “It’s an exciting time for our firm as we continue... - December 20, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Mutrux Firm Announces New Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Group Lawyer Tyson Mutrux and Mutrux Firm launches new Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Facebook group to make it easier for people to get legal help. - December 20, 2019 - Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers

Returnity Named 2nd Place Winner in Circular Economy Track of Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge Leader in Reusable Shipping Packaging Recognized by National Geographic and Sky Ocean Ventures - December 20, 2019 - Returnity

New Book by Laureen Kruse Diephof: "Walking Over the Earth" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Laureen Kruse Diephof, "Walking Over the Earth," hitting stores everywhere. - December 20, 2019 - Adelaide Books

An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - February 11, 2020 Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Oklahoma City, OK on February 11, 2020. - December 20, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

An Evening with Temple Grandin: "Educating All Kinds of Minds" - Atlanta, GA Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin on January 28, 2020. - December 20, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Space-Saving, Direct Water-Cooled Power Wirewound Resistor Vishay’s DCRF Eliminates the Need for Heatsinks and Handles Almost 10x the Power of Naturally-Cooled Resistors in the Same Size - December 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Travel Channel Names Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park "Top Christmas Haunted Attraction" in USA The Venue, which opened this past September, continues to bring national recognition and media coverage to Fayette County. - December 20, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Online Platform TestYourLanguage Offers Free Tests for Over 100 Languages The latest launch from LearningOnline.xyz provides online tests and quizzes allowing test-takers to gauge and act on language proficiency. - December 20, 2019 - LearningOnline.xyz

Seawolf Press Holiday Gift Ideas - Nine Books on Amazon Best-Seller Lists SeaWolf Press is proud to announce that eight of their titles from their Illustrated Classics series have been listed on Amazon’s Top 100 Sellers List for the category of Classic Action and Adventure and one book made the Top 100 Sellers List for Classic Literature and Fiction. The titles and ranks... - December 20, 2019 - SeaWolf Press

California Mayor Moves Into Shelter for the Homeless Riverside, CA Mayor Rusty Bailey has already spent 15 nights in the shelter to raise awareness for meaningful short-term and long-term housing strategies in the city. - December 20, 2019 - Pallet

Greenshine New Energy Improves Santa Clarita's Lot Safety with Solar Santa Clarita Elementary School (Saugus District) had a problem on their hands of a poorly lit side parking lot. School officials were concerned about attracting unwanted activity and people, and so they needed a lighting system that was quick and easy to install that remained within a budget. The pavement... - December 20, 2019 - Greenshine

Mindfully Marketing is Rebranding on Social Media as Get Noticed with Video Tanya Smith of Mindfully Marketing today officially announced a rebranding of their name to Get Noticed with Video, with a new focus on strategic video content marketing. - December 20, 2019 - Get Noticed with Video

New Book Released by Exciting New British Author, and Co-Founder of Xnforce, Adam Bowcutt; Helping Men That Have Experienced Depression and Are Now Low in Confidence Book Launch Event at Brisbane Powerhouse: This practical guidebook is geared towards those who want to build stronger mental health. It promotes independent thinking, self-awareness, critical thinking skills, self-leadership, motivation and most importantly, confidence. - December 20, 2019 - Xnforce

Arcade Games, Ice Cream and Axe Throwing in a New Downtown Rochester Family Fun Center A brand new family fun center in Rochester, MN offers classic and modern arcade games, an old-fashioned ice cream bar, a party venue, retro game sales, pinball, and axe throwing. - December 20, 2019 - Rochester Games & Arcade

SocksLane Maintains Quality Control Measures for New Compression Socks Variants SocksLane Compression, a small company run by family, slowly and steadily has been growing their company. With this, they upgrade quality measures to maintain the product's reliability. They are distributing compression socks and sleeves all across the United States and have expanded their market to... - December 20, 2019 - SocksLane

SocksLane Extends Sale for Cotton Compression Socks Because of Overproduction SocksLane announces today the extension of their sale on their Amazon compression socks because of over production. This special discount is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com which means until supplies last. The company's cotton compression socks are specifically designed for individuals... - December 20, 2019 - SocksLane

Rockford's Ryan Rutherford Wins Kickboxing Bout in Thailand No Joke Instructor, Ryan Rutherford competed at the "Max Muay Thai" event on Sunday, December 17 and claimed victory. The "Max Muay Thai" franchise is described as "The number 1 rated Muay Thai show in Thailand" according to the company's website. Each event is streamed... - December 20, 2019 - No Joke Mixed Martial Arts

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management