PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Supreme Air to Rebrand to Supreme Service Today Supreme Air, LLC is rebranding, changing its name to Supreme Service Today. Supreme Service Today will provide the same great services with an added emphasis on customer satisfaction. The change comes after years of service expansion, and it reflects the company’s ability to grow and adapt to anything the industry has in store. Supreme Service Today offers assistance with cooling, heating, plumbing, geothermal, and many other products for commercial and residential customers. - October 14, 2019 - Supreme Service Today

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

ExhibitDay Officially Launches Free Tool for Managing Trade Shows and Exhibits ExhibitDay officially launches as a free trade show management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams. - September 19, 2019 - ExhibitDay

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

2019 Espionage Research Institute International (ERII) Counterespionage Conference The 2019 ERII Counterespionage Conference Will Convene TSCM, Counterintelligence and Counterespionage Professionals to Discuss Key Issues, View Equipment Demonstrations and Network with Colleagues on September 12-14, 2019 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. - September 03, 2019 - Espionage Research Institute International

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

Institute of Hazardous Materials Management Launches Media Service The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) has certified over 16,000 hazardous materials and dangerous goods professionals in the last 35 years. Based on the extraordinary capabilities of these professionals, IHMM seeks to assist the news media with expert commentary any time a hazardous materials incident occurs. - August 23, 2019 - Institute of Hazardous Materials Management

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

"The Legend of the Fairy Stones" Wins a Purple Dragonfly Book Award for Best Interior Design Story Monsters LLC, a literary resource for teachers and librarians, has honored "The Legend of the Fairy Stones," by Kelly Anne White, with a Purple Dragonfly book award in the Best Interior Design category. - August 01, 2019 - Kelly Anne White

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

My Brother’s Birdies Golf Classic to Benefit My Brother’s Keeper Charity Golf Event to Benefit Boys & Young Men of Color. - June 25, 2019 - My Brother’s Birdies Charity Golf Classic

Wireless Life Opens New Boost Mobile Store in Pasadena, Maryland Wireless Life opened a brand new Boost Mobile store in the Festival Shopping Center in Pasadena, MD. They are planning a grand opening celebration event in June 2019. - June 05, 2019 - Boost Mobile by Wireless Life

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Q&A Released with Major General John Charlton, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army SMi reports: Conference chairman, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army is interviewed ahead of the upcoming conference on June 11th and 12th 2019. - May 31, 2019 - SMi Group

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month, all... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First

Gregory J. Paul, MA Celebrated as a Prominent Business Leader for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gregory J. Paul, MA of Silver Spring, Maryland has been celebrated as a Prominent Business Leader for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and success for over 50 years in the healthcare field. About Gregory J. Paul,... - May 18, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bringing Together Arts and Community Development; Landex Balances Development, Growth and the Arts The vision of the Gateway Arts District is taking form with the opening of Studio 3807, located at 3807 Rhode Island Avenue in Brentwood, MD. The Gateway Arts District was founded in 2001 to create an attractive and inclusive community to develop an art space designed to support artists' living and working. The goal of the Gateway Arts District is to promote the arts. Today there are over 500 artists living, working and exhibiting in the state’s largest arts district. - May 17, 2019 - Landex Development

Brimrose Spectrometer Selected by NASA for Planned Moon Mission Brimrose has been selected to provide a new spectrometer for a NASA payload as part of the agency’s efforts to send new science and technology demonstrations to the surface of the Moon. The instrument is to be located on a commercial Moon lander to identify water and hydroxyl and their distribution... - May 13, 2019 - Brimrose

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Americana U.K. Artist Trevor Sewell Release Americana Single Natalie Jean and Trevor Sewell are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “No control.” - May 10, 2019 - Natalie Jean

Linda K. Holt Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Linda K. Holt of Sterling, Virginia has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 37 years primarily in the field of financial planning... - May 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Managed Benefit Services Launches New Marketing Campaigns MBS or Managed Benefit Services is now offering traffic for prescription plans, helping lower the acquisition cost for buyers in this vertical. Who is Managed Benefit Services and why are customers concerned with prescription cost for their clients? Krishen Iyer is the founder of Managed Benefit Services,... - May 06, 2019 - Managed Benefits

Huckworthy and Boeing Complete Successful Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program Huckworthy and Boeing have successfully completed the three-year US DoD Mentor-Protégé Program for Small Businesses, under which The Boeing Company has mentored Huckworthy in business and product improvements for government clients. - May 06, 2019 - Huckworthy LLC

May is Deck Safety Month® During Deck Safety Month® and throughout the year, homeowners can take advantage of resources and tools from the North American Decking and Railing Association to ensure the security and longevity of their decks. - May 01, 2019 - The North American Deck and Railing Association

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Annette C. Short Commemorated as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Annette C. Short of Burtonsville, Maryland has been commemorated as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 20 years in the field of medical diagnostics. About... - April 26, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

State and County Officials and Top Business Leaders Will Attend Center for Adoption Support and Education’s 2019 Growing Together Gala April 27, 2019 Maryland dignitaries including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Congressman John Sarbanes (MD-03) will speak at the Center for Adoption Support and Education’s 2019 Growing Together Gala at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Saturday, April 27. County officials and additional... - April 25, 2019 - Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)

Marilyn E. Maze, Ph.D. Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Marilyn E. Maze, Ph.D. of Baldwin, Maryland has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of counseling. Dr. Maze was recently featured in the winter... - April 13, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Educator Training Conference Announced: Marine Industry Educators Are Invited to the Inaugural "Train-the-Trainer" Event The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) announced their inaugural “Marine Service Technology: Educator Training Conference” to be held July 23-25, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. The three day conference will feature specific topics to enhance the knowledge, delivery and support of marine... - April 13, 2019 - ABYC

Patrick Henry College Announces New Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Mark T. Mitchell, a prolific scholar, has been named Patrick Henry College's new Dean of Academic Affairs. - March 29, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Gregory J. Paul, MA Honored as a Most Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gregory J. Paul, MA of Silver Spring, Maryland has been honored as a Most Influential Business Professional for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the healthcare field. About Gregory... - March 28, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Package Tracking Software Makes Package Handling Convenient for Long Term Care Facilities in the U.S. The software enables facilities to process mail faster and helps them conveniently track missing parcels within the premises. - March 22, 2019 - Tekcore

Rosedale Smiles Now Provides Comprehensive Cosmetic Dentistry Services in Maryland Rosedale Smiles in Maryland is now offering a wide-range of cosmetic dentistry services at rates everyone can afford. - March 09, 2019 - Rosedale Smiles

Hair Weaves and Extensions is Now Offering Organic Products and the Autobiography of the Owner, Alithea Robinson, for Sale A leading hair extension installation service in Maryland, Hair Weaves and Extensions, is now offering organic hair care products and the autobiography of the owner, Alithea Robinson, for sale on their website. - March 06, 2019 - Hair Weaves and Extensions