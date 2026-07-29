Maryland: Baltimore News
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
Rose Marie Sterling Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rose Marie Sterling of Temple Hill, Maryland, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food service. Sterling... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook - June 29, 2026 - Maurice Hicks
Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications. - June 26, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Arundel Tree Service Continues to Grow and Service the Area with Pride - Since 1999, 30 Years of Reliable Professional Tree Care
Arundel Tree Service continues to grow and service the Anne Arundel County Maryland Area with pride - Since 1999, 30 years of reliability. - June 12, 2026 - Arundel Tree Service
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre. - May 29, 2026 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Celebrate the 34th Annual National Trails Day® with American Hiking Society
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. - May 20, 2026 - American Hiking Society
O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
ADS and Gamma Scientific Release Joint White Paper on Practical Path to NHTSA ADB Compliance
A forward-compatible framework for OEMs and test labs bridging IIHS headlamp testing and U.S. ADB regulatory requirements. Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) and Gamma Scientific today announced the release of a joint white paper titled “Adapting Illumina Tramp™ for NHTSA ADB... - March 18, 2026 - Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.
Akehurst Landscape Service Celebrates 150 Years of Service, Innovation, and Community Impact
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. has served a discerning clientele for over 150 years, providing commercial grounds maintenance, landscaping, and snow and ice removal. Family‑owned and operated for six generations, the company delivers exceptional quality, expertise, and integrity using the best materials, modern techniques, expert knowledge, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment. - March 16, 2026 - Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc.
Thynk and ShowCycle Partner to Unify Venue Hosting and Trade Show Management on a Single Salesforce-Powered Platform
Thynk, the enterprise venue management solution, and ShowCycle, the only all-in-one software for exhibition organizers built natively on Salesforce, are excited to launch an integrated Exhibition Center Solution for large-scale convention and event venues. By combining Thynk’s robust sales... - March 13, 2026 - ShowCycle
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success
Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements. - February 11, 2026 - Choice Cyber Solutions
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Actor Antonio T. Lee Cast in New Stage Play Too Late for Love
My press release is about promoting my new stage Play Too Late for Love. - February 02, 2026 - Antonio T. Lee
New Powerful Poetry Collection Onstage Offers an Unfiltered Look at the Female Experience
Author Alina Ayoub has released Onstage, a collection of poetry and reflections that allow you to feel the messy, beautiful feelings that come along with growing into a woman. Blending lyrical storytelling with honest self-inquiry, the collection speaks directly to readers and listeners who connect... - December 10, 2025 - Alina Ayoub
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Dr. Ada Sherrill Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ada Sherrill of Washington, D.C., has been named a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This honor recognizes her outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of publishing. Dr. Sherrill will be featured in the... - November 14, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
Pressies™ Officially Launches Nationwide: Redefining Effortless, Premium Press-on Nails
Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their debut designs nationwide on October 17, 2025 after over a year of research and testing. First introduced with their clear press-on nails on July 29, 2025, Pressies™ delivers salon-quality, ready-to-wear manicures that redefine at-home beauty. - October 21, 2025 - Pressies
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart. - September 17, 2025 - The Nevermore Haunt
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
Ann Compton Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named veteran journalist Ann Compton (University of Maryland) the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Communications recipient. Compton spent more than 40 years with ABC News, covering seven U.S. presidents and historic events such as September 11, 2001. O∆K President Jennifer L. Waller praised her “extraordinary contributions to truth, professionalism, and her pioneering spirit,” noting that her career exemplifies the Society’s values. - September 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Healing Through the Lens: Suspense with a Purpose - Webinar on October 1, 2025
Movie Mad Entertainment LLC is excited to announce its upcoming episodic film project, "The Atonement Series." This series deals with the complexities of domestic violence and mental illness. Much is revealed during this important story, including the long lasting effects of the... - September 10, 2025 - Movie Mad Entertainment LLC
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
Blue Shark Vodka Makes a Splash in Maryland: Now Distributed by Backup Beverage in Frederick, MD
Blue Shark Vodka, the multiple award-winning, North Carolina-based craft vodka inspired by ocean conservation, is excited to announce its official launch in Maryland through an exclusive distribution agreement with Backup Beverage of Frederick. Known for its ultra-smooth taste, premium non-GMO... - August 06, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Author Brian Freeman’s New Book, "The PRISON in Glass," is a Powerful Account of the Struggles the Author Faced, as Well as His Journey to Self-Discovery and Freedom
Recent release “The PRISON in Glass” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brian Freeman is a riveting memoir that documents the challenges the author endured as he lived his life viewing himself only as he imagined others would. But after years of setback and being held prisoner by society, Freeman begins to find himself and live a life of freedom and honesty. - July 15, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Iris Campbell-Workeman’s Newly Released "Love and the Marriage" is an Inspiring Guide to Building a Faith-Centered Union. Updated as of March 2025 to Current Information.
“Love and the Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iris Campbell-Workeman is a heartfelt exploration of the importance of faith, commitment, and love in marriage. Rooted in biblical principles, this book encourages couples to seek God’s guidance for a strong and lasting relationship. - July 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant. - July 08, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Author Keith Brown’s New Book, “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World,” is a Charming Children’s Story About Siblings Who Share a Love for Jazz
Recent release “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Keith Brown introduces Melvin and Mary, a brother and sister duo who learned to love jazz from their parents. Growing up, their home is filled with the sounds of musicians such as Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, and Christian McBride, to name a few. - June 23, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing