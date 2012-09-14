PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

STEM Cultivation's v2 STEM Box Reaches Production Milestone STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods. STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing... - December 12, 2019 - STEM Cultivation, Inc.

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

#1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments. Announces New 2020 Fat Freezing Procedure Can be Completed in 35 Minutes. Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Southern Utah University Adds New Accelerated Online Master’s Degree Programs Southern Utah University now offers four new affordable, accelerated masters degrees that are 100% online. - October 30, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Motus Active Introduces Itself to the CBD World with Its New Hemp Derived CBD Fitness Products Motus Active has launched its newest line of CBD fitness products throughout the United States. Motus Actives strives to offer the highest quality CBD focusing on the needs of the everyday athlete. Sourced exclusively from American grown hemp and crafted organically with zero THC, Motus Active CBD products offer a perfect blend of natural and essential body supplements. - October 04, 2019 - Motus Active

PEBB Enterprises Rolls Again - Acquiring Galleria Pavilion in Henderson, NV PEBB Enterprises has recently acquired the Galleria Pavilion, a +/- 64,599 SF multi-tenant retail shopping center situated in the densely populated suburb of Henderson, Nevada, a highly desirable submarket located just south of Las Vegas. The center’s location, immediately west of US-95 with frontage... - October 03, 2019 - PEBB Enterprises

Silver State Film Festival 2019 Highlights Highlights from the 2019 Silver State Film Festival - October 01, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

Avionté Receives 2019 ASA Care Award from the American Staffing Association ASA recognizes Avionté for its corporate social responsibility initiatives through the Avionté Hope Foundation. - October 01, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Inspirational Short Award with “Let Go: The Prelude” at the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, NV After being officially selected earlier this year, Arek Zasowski’s short touching emotional drama “Let Go: The Prelude” has just been named Best Inspirational Short by the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 13, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Secret Youth LLC Introduces a New Machine for Cellulite Called Vaser Shape Secret Youth LLC staff are proud to announce they have a new massage therapy cellulite treatment called Vaser Shape to offer clients. Secret Youth LLC started offering Vaser Shape massage therapy treatments to their patients. This noninvasive technology can be used to tighten and smooth skin, reduce... - August 24, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

The Jeff Carlson Band to Celebrate New Album "Second Chance" at House of Blues in Las Vegas The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard. The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise

Dawn Me' Vue is Helping Women "Get Your Sexy Back; Mind, Body, Soul" Dawn Me' Vue for women announced today their “Get Your Sexy Back” campaign, which is a collaboration with Tighten and Tone Weight loss and Body Sculpting as well as Total Muscle Wellness of Las Vegas. The “Get Your Sexy Back Campaign” for women is about being sexy; body, mind,... - July 31, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Arek Zasowski’s Short Drama “Let Go: The Prelude” is Coming to Las Vegas in September 2019 at the Silver State Film Festival “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially accepted for the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will form part of the official film festival program and will be screened between Thursday, September 5th and Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at the Century Orleans 18 and XD Movie Theatre at the Orleans Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. - July 20, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Secret Youth LLC Launches a New Machine Called VelaShape Secret Youth LLC now will be offering Velashape, an FDA cleared treatment to temporarily reduce cellulite. - July 17, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

$45 Million Industrial Land Sale The 4,000+ Acre Crossroads Commerce Center in Fernley Nevada just sold for $45 Million. - July 12, 2019 - Cushman & Wakefield, Reno

CoolTone Las Vegas is Coming to Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic; CoolTone is by Coolsculpting The nonsurgical body contouring arena just got a cool new contender. Allergan’s CoolTone, the muscle-building cousin of CoolSculpting, the famous fat freezer, just received FDA clearance for strengthening and toning the abdomen, buttocks and thighs. - July 09, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

The Silver State Film Festival 2019 is Coming to Las Vegas 2019 Silver State Film Festival submissions are open and film festival details. - July 03, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America

Safe-Screen™ Named a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Company by HRTECH Outlook Magazine Safe-Screen™ is recognized by HRTECH Outlook magazine as a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Consulting/Services Companies – 2019. The Top 10 list is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of tackling customer challenges. About Safe-Screen™ Safe-Screen™, based... - July 02, 2019 - Safe-Screen

"Lead with Your Heart" Now Available on Amazon "Lead with Your Heart" will change your perception about life. Change your perception, change your life. It’s a story about survival and triumph. The strength of the human will. But most of all it’s a love story. How a connection between two strangers with 10,000 miles between... - June 11, 2019 - Mother Martha Family Foundation

Christopher Toney Nominated by the Furniture Chamber of Commerce for the Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 Edition WhiteGlove4Less, Founder has been nominated for the most prestigious list of young entrepreneurs in North America. Chris Toney at the age of 27, co-founded WhiteGlove4Less, LLC and served as CEO, until he recruited seasoned corporate veteran, Terry Fleming. Chris now heads up the sales department. Chris is personally responsible for over $1,000,000 in license fees and is looking to open 100 Distribution Centers in the Major USA Markets within the next 18-24 months. - June 07, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Thinking Robots and a New Type of Robot Assistant: Travelmate Robotics The world is witnessing the start of the age of robotics. An all purpose robot assistant that can carry your things for you – it's like if you mixed R2D2 with a butler and a suitcase. A person uses their smartphone everyday because it's a portable supercomputer available at the tips of your fingers,... - June 04, 2019 - Travelmate Robotics

Jennifer Zemp Announces the Location of the Next Pretty Skinny Show Podcast The Pretty Skinny Show plans to air their third episode in Beverly Hills, California at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire. "I will have some exciting guests on the show that will reveal Plastic surgery treatments they have done and what has worked for them," says Jennifer Zemp The Pretty... - June 03, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Protesters March in Red for the Red Rage Reproductive Rights Protest Lines of protestors in red will march in the Arts District of Las Vegas in solidarity with all those who will bleed and die as their reproductive rights are denied. - May 30, 2019 - Haven Craft

The Launching of the Pretty Skinny Show with Jennifer Zemp “The shows main focus will be to share my personal experiences with the Pretty Skinny Show subscribers,” says Jennifer Zemp. - May 27, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Envy Property Solutions Buys Homes in Northern Nevada Envy Property Solutions, LLC, a real estate solutions and investment firm specialized in buying houses all around Northern Nevada, launched an updated range of cash home buying services for clients in Northern Nevada. The company provides fast and fair cash offers to homeowners interested in selling their house quickly. - May 13, 2019 - Envy Property Solutions, LLC

Meadows Bank Reports 12% Total Loan Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, releases First Quarter 2019 Financials. - May 13, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Nonprofit Releases 2018 Dog Bite Fatality Statistics and Trends from the 14-Year Data Set (2005 to 2018) In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated

The 2019 Thomas and Barbara Hughes Business Legacy Impact Award Honors Inaugural Recipient Rose Battle, Founder, UMMI Agency/Ultimate Model Management Inc. The U.S. Women's Business Network and The Edge, in partnership with the Women of AT&T, honors Rose Battle of UMMI Agency with the first Thomas and Barbara Hughes Business Legacy Impact Award at their 2019 annual Women's Day Luncheon. - May 10, 2019 - UMMI Agency

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Magento Imagine 2019 as a Gold Sponsor GSPANN is participating at Magento Imagine 2019, as a Gold sponsor, during May 13 – 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s Imagine is special, since it is the first year that Magento is part of the Adobe product family. Visit GSPANN at booth #418 to meet their Magento team, who are involved... - May 06, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

TVS Presents SPORT Magazine on Radio to Launch on Sports Byline Radio Network June 8 National sportscaster Fred Wallin will host the weekly show from the SPORT Magazine Studios in Los Angeles. - May 02, 2019 - TVS Global Media

Meadows Bank Named SBA Nevada Lender of the Year On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada Lender... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos Signs as Ambassador for PCF Poker Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Brooks Ayers for $266,541 RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Brooks Ayers for $266,541 Plus Punitive Damages, Attorneys’ Fees, Costs Based Upon Alleged Claims of Fraud, Misrepresentation, Breach of Contract - April 13, 2019 - Mazur & Brooks