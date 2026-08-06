Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House