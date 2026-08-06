Nevada: Las Vegas News
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas
JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators. - July 06, 2026 - JOYELY, LLC
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production - June 30, 2026 - Lumovex Media Group
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Comprehensive Longevity Coaching Program Designed to Help Men Over 40 Slow — and Even Reverse — the Biological Markers of Aging
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched a comprehensive Men's Health and Longevity Coaching program designed to help men over 40 measurably slow and reverse biological markers of aging through integrated work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, body composition, skin, and hair. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Expands AI Search Visibility Services for Medical Doctors Seeking Sustainable Patient Acquisition
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has expanded Reputation Return's AI search visibility services to help medical doctors across all specialties maintain patient acquisition as over 52 percent of patients now use artificial intelligence platforms to find healthcare providers. The comprehensive solutions address the specific signals AI platforms evaluate when recommending physicians, ensuring doctors remain prominent and discoverable in their communities. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Escape the Rat Race Coaching Program to Address the Growing Burnout Crisis Among Professional Men
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched his Escape the Rat Race Coaching program to help professional men over 40 break free from the burnout affecting roughly four in ten American men. The personalized program guides accomplished men through monetizing their expertise, building location-independent income, and redesigning their lives around freedom, simplicity, restored health, and mental clarity. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
MMA Digital Corp. Introduces the Localization Intelligence Model for Cross-Border Expansion
MMA Digital Corp. has introduced a structured framework for cross-border expansion that connects market research, localization strategy, and banking infrastructure into a single operational model — addressing the gaps that most international growth attempts leave unresolved. - June 25, 2026 - MMA Digital Corp.
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth. - June 05, 2026 - PRIME exits®
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Reverend Rodney Wilson Honored for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Rodney Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and pastoral counseling. About Reverend Rodney Wilson Reverend Wilson serves as the head... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
ZeroGive™ Launches Next-Generation Grip Sock Engineered to Eliminate Energy Loss and Maximize Force Transfer in Sport
Zero Give™, a performance-driven athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics innovator, today announced the release of its flagship grip sock, engineered to solve one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in sport: internal foot... - April 06, 2026 - Zero Give
Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield
That momentum continues with the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening operations within Desert Edge Marketing. - April 02, 2026 - Desert Edge Marketing
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?
Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue. - April 01, 2026 - Right Lawyers
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
From Impoverished Childhood to Investigating Terrorists and Overseeing Security at a Vegas Resort
New autobiography, Seven Years From Boy To Man, by retired FBI agent and Las Vegas security executive James Carl Stern recounts his important international investigations and work for a famous casino resort. - March 16, 2026 - James Carl Stern
KUKUI Launches Industry’s First Comprehensive AI Education Initiative for Independent Auto Repair Shops
KUKUI has launched a new AI education initiative to help independent auto repair shop owners better understand and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. The program includes a free guide, a biweekly blog series, and expanded conference education focused on evaluating AI-generated insights and applying AI effectively in shop marketing and business decisions. - March 12, 2026 - KUKUI
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Urban Bay Financial Accelerates Hard Money Lending Nationwide, Closing Multifamily and Commercial Deals as Traditional Credit Tightens
Urban Bay Financial is closing major hard money deals nationwide—multifamily in Texas, The Bronx, New Jersey, Florida, and even Illinois. While banks stall, they fund fast based on asset value and cashflow, never tax returns or multi‑year financials. Red states or blue states—if the property makes sense, they close. - February 24, 2026 - Urban Bay Financial
PRIME exits® Advises on the Successful Sale of a $12M West Coast Dental Laboratory
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary, Managing Partner at PRIME exits®️, and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a West Coast-based dental laboratory in its sale to an independent sponsor backed... - February 24, 2026 - PRIME exits®
Former Wall Street Executive Nichole Pointdujour to Speak on Preserving Networks and Reclaiming Community at Black Enterprise’s 20th Annual Women of Power Summit
Nichole Pointdujour, CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is speaking and signing her book at the upcoming Black Enterprise 20th Annual Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, NV. - February 19, 2026 - The Master Connector Agency
Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B
Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach. - February 18, 2026 - Aruna Talent
Urban Bay Financial Provides Pre‑Construction Capital for $1B AC Project
Urban Bay Financial, a Las Vegas–based private lender, provided liquidity and pre‑construction financing for permitting and early development costs tied to the $1B Atlantic City redevelopment led by Vivo Investment Partners. The project will transform the Claridge Hotel and former Sands site into a year‑round sports, entertainment, and residential district. - February 12, 2026 - Urban Bay Financial
Merrisk Launches First Data-Verified Trust Scoring Platform for Small Businesses
Las Vegas-based fintech startup replaces opinion-based reviews with real-time financial verification, giving service businesses a new way to prove trustworthiness. - February 11, 2026 - Merrisk
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
New Online Tool Makes Planning for College Easy
PDF Guru's US College Net Price Calculator is a one-stop shop for college financial planning. - January 25, 2026 - PDF Guru
Las Vegas Agency Websu Launches "Digital Growth Engine" to Replace Passive Business Websites
New agency model challenges the "vanity metrics" of traditional web design, combining high-frequency trading psychology with enterprise blockchain security to guarantee ROI for Las Vegas businesses. - January 15, 2026 - Websu
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network