"We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby
STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods.
STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing... - December 12, 2019 - STEM Cultivation, Inc.
Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll
Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting.
As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
2019 Producer’s Choice Honors Lily Lisa with Humanitarian Award. - November 25, 2019 - Lily Lisa
Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018.
At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Southern Utah University now offers four new affordable, accelerated masters degrees that are 100% online. - October 30, 2019 - Southern Utah University
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Motus Active has launched its newest line of CBD fitness products throughout the United States. Motus Actives strives to offer the highest quality CBD focusing on the needs of the everyday athlete. Sourced exclusively from American grown hemp and crafted organically with zero THC, Motus Active CBD products offer a perfect blend of natural and essential body supplements. - October 04, 2019 - Motus Active
PEBB Enterprises has recently acquired the Galleria Pavilion, a +/- 64,599 SF multi-tenant retail shopping center situated in the densely populated suburb of Henderson, Nevada, a highly desirable submarket located just south of Las Vegas. The center’s location, immediately west of US-95 with frontage... - October 03, 2019 - PEBB Enterprises
Highlights from the 2019 Silver State Film Festival - October 01, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival
ASA recognizes Avionté for its corporate social responsibility initiatives through the Avionté Hope Foundation. - October 01, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software
After being officially selected earlier this year, Arek Zasowski’s short touching emotional drama “Let Go: The Prelude” has just been named Best Inspirational Short by the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 13, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Secret Youth LLC staff are proud to announce they have a new massage therapy cellulite treatment called Vaser Shape to offer clients.
Secret Youth LLC started offering Vaser Shape massage therapy treatments to their patients. This noninvasive technology can be used to tighten and smooth skin, reduce... - August 24, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018.
At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank
The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard.
The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise
Dawn Me' Vue for women announced today their “Get Your Sexy Back” campaign, which is a collaboration with Tighten and Tone Weight loss and Body Sculpting as well as Total Muscle Wellness of Las Vegas.
The “Get Your Sexy Back Campaign” for women is about being sexy; body, mind,... - July 31, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
“Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially accepted for the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will form part of the official film festival program and will be screened between Thursday, September 5th and Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at the Century Orleans 18 and XD Movie Theatre at the Orleans Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. - July 20, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Secret Youth LLC now will be offering Velashape, an FDA cleared treatment to temporarily reduce cellulite. - July 17, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson
Jimmie Lee and the posse hit the streets of Atlantic City for ad lib uncensored comedy skits with a Jersey Flair. - July 16, 2019 - Jimmie Lee, The Jersey Outlaw
The 4,000+ Acre Crossroads Commerce Center in Fernley Nevada just sold for $45 Million. - July 12, 2019 - Cushman & Wakefield, Reno
The nonsurgical body contouring arena just got a cool new contender. Allergan’s CoolTone, the muscle-building cousin of CoolSculpting, the famous fat freezer, just received FDA clearance for strengthening and toning the abdomen, buttocks and thighs. - July 09, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
2019 Silver State Film Festival submissions are open and film festival details. - July 03, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival
Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019.
The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America
Safe-Screen™ is recognized by HRTECH Outlook magazine as a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Consulting/Services Companies – 2019. The Top 10 list is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of tackling customer challenges.
About Safe-Screen™
Safe-Screen™, based... - July 02, 2019 - Safe-Screen
"Lead with Your Heart" will change your perception about life. Change your perception, change your life.
It’s a story about survival and triumph. The strength of the human will. But most of all it’s a love story. How a connection between two strangers with 10,000 miles between... - June 11, 2019 - Mother Martha Family Foundation
WhiteGlove4Less, Founder has been nominated for the most prestigious list of young entrepreneurs in North America. Chris Toney at the age of 27, co-founded WhiteGlove4Less, LLC and served as CEO, until he recruited seasoned corporate veteran, Terry Fleming. Chris now heads up the sales department. Chris is personally responsible for over $1,000,000 in license fees and is looking to open 100 Distribution Centers in the Major USA Markets within the next 18-24 months. - June 07, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce
The world is witnessing the start of the age of robotics. An all purpose robot assistant that can carry your things for you – it's like if you mixed R2D2 with a butler and a suitcase. A person uses their smartphone everyday because it's a portable supercomputer available at the tips of your fingers,... - June 04, 2019 - Travelmate Robotics
The Pretty Skinny Show plans to air their third episode in Beverly Hills, California at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire.
"I will have some exciting guests on the show that will reveal Plastic surgery treatments they have done and what has worked for them," says Jennifer Zemp
The Pretty... - June 03, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
Lines of protestors in red will march in the Arts District of Las Vegas in solidarity with all those who will bleed and die as their reproductive rights are denied. - May 30, 2019 - Haven Craft
“The shows main focus will be to share my personal experiences with the Pretty Skinny Show subscribers,” says Jennifer Zemp. - May 27, 2019 - Jennifer Zemp's Kasey-Z Shoes
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Envy Property Solutions, LLC, a real estate solutions and investment firm specialized in buying houses all around Northern Nevada, launched an updated range of cash home buying services for clients in Northern Nevada. The company provides fast and fair cash offers to homeowners interested in selling their house quickly. - May 13, 2019 - Envy Property Solutions, LLC
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, releases First Quarter 2019 Financials. - May 13, 2019 - Meadows Bank
In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
The U.S. Women's Business Network and The Edge, in partnership with the Women of AT&T, honors Rose Battle of UMMI Agency with the first Thomas and Barbara Hughes Business Legacy Impact Award at their 2019 annual Women's Day Luncheon. - May 10, 2019 - UMMI Agency
GSPANN is participating at Magento Imagine 2019, as a Gold sponsor, during May 13 – 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s Imagine is special, since it is the first year that Magento is part of the Adobe product family.
Visit GSPANN at booth #418 to meet their Magento team, who are involved... - May 06, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.
National sportscaster Fred Wallin will host the weekly show from the SPORT Magazine Studios in Los Angeles. - May 02, 2019 - TVS Global Media
On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada Lender... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC
RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Brooks Ayers for $266,541 Plus Punitive Damages, Attorneys’ Fees, Costs Based Upon Alleged Claims of Fraud, Misrepresentation, Breach of Contract - April 13, 2019 - Mazur & Brooks
Endless Night Vegas Vampire Ball and the American Red Cross have teamed up for a blood drive. For the first time lifestyle vampires will be organizing a blood drive where they are the donors. This will take place at the Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday April 20th from Noon to 4pm before the evening’s festivities. - April 13, 2019 - Endless Night Productions