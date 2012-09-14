PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but quite... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum development... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College

Limitless Ventures Group Inc. Announces Board of Directors and Officers for Summit Harbor Holdings Limitless Ventures Group Inc. (OTC PINK: LVGI) announced today the election of the Board of Directors and Officers for their wholly owned subsidiary Summit Harbor Holdings, Inc (SHHI). After careful consideration, have elected an executive staff that Summit Harbor feels will uphold the highest standards... - January 17, 2019 - Summit Harbor Holdings Incorporated

Brent Hagar's State Farm Agency, Serving the Tulsa Community, Has Received the Company’s Prestigious President’s Club Award This top award recognizes the agent’s outstanding sales ability, plus honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company and who act as advocates for their customers. Only 50 agents a year are granted this award for being a top agent in a particular line of business... - December 04, 2018 - Brent Hagar, State Farm Insurance Agent

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

Fox Dry-Cleaning Services in Tulsa and Jenks Renovated, Modernized Former owner rebuys and revives Fox Cleaners, discovers original employees still there. - August 13, 2018 - Fox Cleaners

Obi Nnanna Nwabugwu Tells the Biafran War Story from an Original Perspective Nigerian-American writer, Obi Nnanna Nwabugwu, in his book "War Effects," he tells the Biafran War story with a fresh, new perspective. - July 02, 2018 - Publiseer

Big Thinkers Media Welcomes Legendary Orr Auto Group Expansion in Oklahoma Advertising agency will partner with Orr Nissan East and Orr Nissan West to help expand the long-time well-respected dealer group. - June 13, 2018 - Big Thinkers Media

Violeta's Academy of Etiquette & Protocol Announces Launch of the First an Unique Summer Etiquette & Protocol Training Program at Hilton Garden Inn Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Violeta's Academy of Etiquette & Protocol announces the launch of the first and second sessions of classes about Etiquette & Protocol to children 9-12 years, during the weeks of June and July 2018. Founder Violeta S. Cruz will help kids learn about introducing themselves, proper table manners, cyber civility, dealing with bullies and teasing and many others topics about etiquette with fun, warm, kind instruction. - June 01, 2018 - Violeta's Academy of Etiquette & Protocol

Lucas Roofing and Construction Has Joined Forces with Moore Design to Create Next Door Development Lucas Roofing and Construction, a best in class Oklahoma City-based construction company, and Moore Design, a boutique design firm located in Tulsa, are joining forces to create the premier design-build group in Oklahoma. Lucas Roofing has a long history of award winning roofing excellence combined... - February 10, 2018 - Next Door Development

Encouragement for Parents Dealing with Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) You Are Not Alone is a book of hope. It contains a series of scripture-based meditations written especially for parents of children with RAD. Based on her own experiences, the author wrote the book as a way of healing and offering hope to those who find themselves in a uniquely difficult relationship. While intended for that specific audience, the message in You Are Not Alone is also useful for all who find themselves in difficult relationships. - September 20, 2017 - Bush Publishing and Associates

Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Recognized as a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra of Tahlequah, Oklahoma has been recognized as a Top Executive for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of religious ministry. About Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Dr. Parrish Harra... - September 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Honored as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra of Tahlequah, Oklahoma has been honored as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 45 years in the field of religious ministry. About Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Dr. Parrish Harra... - July 06, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

"Missionary Dog" by Sarah Perry Available in Hardcover and Kindle A fun, exciting way to teach children about God’s mission to spread the Good News throughout the world. - June 21, 2017 - Bush Publishing and Associates

AIV Group Breaks $1 Billion Mark in Total Insurable Value Business Insurance Provider Sees Record Growth in Commercial Insurance Industry. - April 06, 2017 - AIV Group

Baranchyk-Ramos Headlines ShoBox: The New Generation February 10 Holden Productions, DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. return to the Buffalo Run Casino for an outstanding evening of boxing Friday, February 10 in Miami, OK. The card is highlighted by a quadrupleheader airing live on Showtime at 10:05 PM ET as part of the ShoBox: The New Generation series... - January 29, 2017 - Holden Productions

Metal Panels Inc. Reaches Out to Provide Aid to Hurricane Matthew Victims Metal Panels Inc. donates metal panels and fasteners to help rebuild homes in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. - November 19, 2016 - Metal Panels Inc.

Charles L. Richardson, Attorney Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Charles L. “Chuck” Richardson, Attorney, of Tulsa, Oklahoma has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 25 years in the legal field. About Charles L. Richardson,... - November 01, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Saffa Compounding Pharmacy/Sunshine Care Partners Tulsa. Saffa Pharmacy Announced as Sunshine Care Partners Territory License Owner for Tulsa County, OK. Saffa Compounding Pharmacy is proud to announce its purchase of the Sunshine Care Partners, Tulsa County Territory, and welcomes territory owners Debra Wells DPh, and Karla Taylor, both residents of Tulsa County. Tulsa County physicians serving Chronic Care Patients can partner with Saffa/Sunshine who, after serving the community for over 42 years, is expanding their services to both physicians and patients. - July 07, 2016 - Saffa Compounding Pharmacy

INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Opens Outpatient Wound Healing Center INTEGRIS Grove Hospital partnered with Wound Care Specialists to open an advanced wound healing and limb preservation center. - June 18, 2016 - Wound Care Specialists

Embeddetech Introduces Virtuoso Software: The World's First Embedded Virtual Device Framework Virtual embedded software development for professional and student designers of custom electronics, launching a Kickstarter campaign June 20th. - June 16, 2016 - Embeddetech, Inc.

Sand Springs Public Schools Choose Noah’s Park & Playgrounds’ Custom Design for Pratt Elementary School Noah’s Park & Playgrounds will install a large, 5-12 age play structure, along with and an ADA wheelchair accessible Sway Fun® Glider at Pratt Elementary, in Sand Spring Oklahoma this Summer. - April 11, 2016 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

Kids Have a Blast Playing Gaga Ball at Noah’s Park and Playgrounds’ Booth at Metro Family Magazine’s Kids Fest This Past Weekend Noah’s Park & Playgrounds participated in Metro Family Magazine’s Kids Fest on Saturday, February 20th to introduce a brand new product on their website, Gaga Ball, to metro kids and families. - February 23, 2016 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

Noah’s Park and Playgrounds Introducing a New Fun and Interactive Product, Gaga Ball Pits, Dubbed "America’s Fastest Growing Dodgeball Alternative," on Their Website Noah’s Park & Playgrounds, is excited to announce the addition of a new product- Gaga Ball. This fun, action packed game has become known as “America’s Fastest Growing Dodgeball Alternative.” Noah’s is pleased to offer two Gaga Ball Pit sizes for schools, churches, HOA’s, city parks, camp grounds as well as numerous other customers throughout the U.S. - February 08, 2016 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

New Canine Fitness Center Unveiled K9 University, provider of dog and behavior conditioning services, has developed and launched a new scientifically based Canine Fitness Center to properly support the pet industry. The Fitness center is designed for any dog whose fitness level is compromised. - January 05, 2016 - K9 University, LLC

Knitters Throughout Oklahoma Come Together to Landscape 108 Contemporary Art Gallery Unbearable Absence of Landscape State of knitters come together to landscape building. Hundreds of knitters throughout the state of Oklahoma knit thousands of squares to complete the project directed by local artist Romy Owens. The building landscaped was 108 Contemporary. 108 Contemporary is a non profit supporting contemporary artists working in traditional craft materials. 108 Contemporary has a beautiful gallery located in Tulsa, Oklahoma's Brady Arts District. - December 14, 2015 - 108|Contemporary

Noah’s Park & Playgrounds and Homes by Taber™ Come Together to Bring an Exciting, Custom Playground to Timber Crest of Edmond, OK Noah’s Park & Playgrounds is proud to be chosen by Homes by Taber to provide and install a large, custom designed new playground structure to the new addition of Timber Crest, located on the west side of Midwest Boulevard, north of Covell Road in Edmond, OK. Noah’s Park & Playground’s... - December 03, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

TruStump Deer & Wildlife Feeders Now on KickStarter Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders

Sweet Adelines International Names 2016 International Chorus Champion, Scottsdale Chorus Scottsdale Chorus, representing Region 21, Golden West, was honored with the title of International Chorus Champion at the Sweet Adelines International Convention and Competition in Las Vegas this past October. Under the direction of Lori Lyford, the five-time Sweet Adelines International Chorus Champion... - November 04, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Sweet Adelines International Names 2016 International Champion Quartet, Speed of Sound Speed of Sound, a quartet from Region 14, Heart of The Blue Ridge, was crowned the title of International Champion Quartet at the Sweet Adelines International Convention and Competition in Las Vegas this past October. Speed of Sound won their first regional contest in Spring of 2012 and have been working... - November 03, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Karen Breidert Receives Sweet Adelines International 2015 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award Sweet Adelines International is pleased to announce Karen Breidert as the recipient of its 2015 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. As a 43-year member, Breidert has committed her time and expertise to advancing the mission of the organization, serving as International President from 1998 to... - October 30, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Compression Solutions, Inc. Awarded Vascular Compression Therapy Agreement with Premier, Inc. Compression Solutions has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Vascular Compression Therapy with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. Effective December 1, 2015, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms... - October 27, 2015 - Compression Solutions

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Sweet Adelines International Celebrates 70 Years of Barbershop A Cappella Harmony in Las Vegas Style Sweet Adelines International will celebrate its 70th anniversary during the 2015 International Convention and Competition at the world-famous MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 5-10. In addition to performances by the best female barbershop a cappella choruses and quartets in... - September 14, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

C'est La Vie Quartet Named Sweet Adelines International’s 2015 Rising Star Quartet Champion C’est La Vie Quartet took home the title of Sweet Adelines International’s 2015 Rising Star Quartet Champion on Aug. 8, 2015, in Phoenix, Ariz. Sounderella Quartet placed second, Sing-A-Ma-Jigs Quartet placed third, Zenith Quartet placed fourth, and Resonance Quartet placed fifth. Out of... - September 14, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Canines Bridge the Gap Between Conservation and Development K9 University completes a research study where dogs were used to significantly help the American Burying Beetle along with energy and land developers. This is the first time where one species has been proven to be effective in properly protecting another species, while also allowing safe progress to be made by developers. - September 09, 2015 - K9 University, LLC

Dr. Kelly Bailey Receives Northeastern State University 2015 Young Alumnus of the Year Award Dr. Kelly Bailey, CEO of Sweet Adelines International, has been honored as the recipient of Northeastern State University’s 2015 Outstanding Young Alumnus Award. Dr. Bailey is a 1997 graduate of NSU where she received her Bachelor of Arts in human resource development. She later went on to receive... - August 06, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Sweet Adelines International 2015 Rising Star Competition Sweet Adelines International will hold its 2015 Rising Star Quartet Competition Aug. 8, 2015, in Phoenix, Ariz., as 14 of the world’s best young female barbershop a cappella quartets vie for the coveted title. - July 24, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Sweet Adelines International Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Barbershop A Cappella Harmony July 13, 2015, marks the 70th anniversary of Sweet Adelines International, the world's largest organization of women barbershop a cappella singers. - July 12, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Noah’s Park and Playgrounds Chosen to Design and Install Six New ADA Accessible Playgrounds for Edmond Public Schools Noah’s Park & Playground has been working with Edmond Public Schools to make more elementary schools ADA compliant by providing ADA accessible playground structures and accessible independent play equipment to six of the seventeen Edmond elementary schools in the summer of 2015. - June 16, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

Edmond Business, Noah’s Park & Playgrounds, Featured in Google’s Annual Economic Impact Report Local Business Serves as Example of a Business Succeeding with the Help of the Internet - May 29, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

Precision Aerospace Inc. Expansion in Oklahoma, USA Precision Aerospace Inc. is proud to announce a substantial expansion of its manufacturing facility in Grove, OK. This marks the tenth expansion of this location which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past year. The new facility will be fully operational by February 2016. It is designed in a modular... - May 05, 2015 - Precision Aerospace

Noah’s Park & Playgrounds Brings Agility to Pets and Pet Owners at the Edmond Dog Park Noah’s Park & Playgrounds adds agility, strength and obedience to the, already entertaining, Bickham-Rudkin Edmond Dog Park with the addition of a BarkPark™ Intermediate Dog Park Agility Course. Bickham-Rudkin Dog Park of Edmond, located at E. 33rd and Rankin Terrace, was commissioned... - April 07, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds