Oklahoma: Tulsa News
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Named Best of 405 Finalist as Oklahoma City Homeowners Seek Trusted, Long-Term Roofing Solutions
McCann’s Roofing & Construction named Best of 405 finalist as Oklahoma City homeowners choose the trusted, family-owned contractor for long-lasting roofing solutions. - March 05, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
Hollifield Service Company is Now Part of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is excited to announce the acquisition of Hollifield Service Co., a trusted heating, air conditioning, geothermal service provider based in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This strategic move expands Paschal’s service footprint deeper into Eastern Oklahoma and... - February 10, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Tammy L. Mclaughlin a VIP for Winter 2026
Tammy L. McLaughlin of Reeds Spring, Missouri has been named a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious honor acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and recovery services. - January 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Announces Acquisition of Robison Air Inc., Expanding Service Footprint into Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home-services provider across the central United States, today announced the acquisition of Robison Air Inc., a distinguished HVAC company serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. This expansion marks Paschal’s 11th location and officially introduces the company’s full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to the Tulsa market. - December 08, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Author Rob Pendell’s New Book, "A Blueprint for a Modern Society," is a Fascinating Read Offering Fresh Perspectives on Issues Plaguing Society in the 21st Century
Author Rob Pendell’s new book “A Blueprint for a Modern Society”, from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, is a thought-provoking exploration of novel solutions to the challenges of societal management in the 21st century, exploring potential solutions to the issues of; consolidation of power in government, fair elections, illegal immigration and many others. - May 20, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Melissa S. Boyle’s New Book, "The Unreached Duchy," is a Compelling Novel That Explores Unlikely Friendships, Connections, and Choices in the Aftermath of War
Fulton Books author Melissa S. Boyle, who currently resides in Oklahoma and holds degrees in various fields, along with her FCC license, a credentials/background, has completed her most recent book “The Unreached Duchy”: a riveting tale that centers around the lives of eight individuals... - April 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Joey E. Eason’s Newly Released "My Grandmother’s Prayers" is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Spiritual Legacy of Praying Grandmothers
“My Grandmother’s Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joey E. Eason is a touching narrative that shares the impact of a grandmother’s prayers on future generations, offering inspiration and a deep sense of faith that transcends time. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tammy L. Mclaughlin Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tammy L. McLaughlin of Reeds Spring, Missouri has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and recovery... - March 07, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author David K. Hebert, Th.D.’s New Book “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” is Released
Recent release “A Kingdom of the Truth or Deception? A Biblical and Historical Study of False Religions and Cults” from Covenant Books author David K. Hebert, Th.D., is the culmination of over forty years of study on the concept of defending the Christian faith against false religions and cults that oppose that faith by exposing them. - January 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines. - December 13, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Cynthia Yarbrough’s Newly Released "God’s People Work Together" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Divine Unity and Purpose
“God’s People Work Together” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Yarbrough is an inspiring reflection on God’s healing power, the importance of collaboration, and the interconnectedness of all creation. - November 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Extra Space Storage Open in Oklahoma City, OK
LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new Extra Space Storage in Oklahoma City. Located at 4400 S Western Ave, just south of Downtown Oklahoma City at the intersection of Western Ave and SW 44th Street, the facility boasts excellent visibility and convenient access... - November 16, 2024 - LSC Development, LLC
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
Mortgage Professional Associates Expands Into Austin Market with Award-Winning Branch Manager Christina Beitler
Mortgage Professional Associates is expanding into the Austin market, with Christina Beitler leading the initiative as Branch Manager. Christina, awarded the 2023 Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year, brings over 15 years of experience and will build a team of top-producing loan originators. This expansion is key to MPA’s growth strategy, with Christina set to foster MPA’s culture of excellence in Austin’s thriving real estate market. - October 09, 2024 - Mortgage Professional Associates
Raymond Simms LPC, MA’s Newly Released “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” is an Insightful Guide
“Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raymond Simms LPC, MA is a comprehensive exploration of the profound impact of our thoughts on our life experiences, emphasizing the integration of body, soul, and spirit to discover one's purpose and calling. - September 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
ENACOMM Financial Services, Inc. Becomes “emerie.ai®,” the Name Synonymous with the FinTech Company’s Advanced AI-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistant
Changes name after nearly four decades to reflect the core role of artificial intelligence in its suite of solutions for the financial services industry. - September 17, 2024 - emerie.ai
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Author Michael Berkowick’s New Book, "Buddy and the Blue Sox," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Young Teen Who Learns Valuable Lessons About Friendship, Pride, & Personal Growth
Recent release “Buddy and the Blue Sox” from Page Publishing author Michael Berkowick is a captivating journey of self-discovery and camaraderie that follows Buddy, a young teen who must navigate challenges on and off the baseball field, learning valuable lessons about teamwork, pride, and the true meaning of friendship. - August 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Christa Banks’s New Book, “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge,” Follows Twin Detectives Who Must Find Out Who’s Been Vandalizing a Ski Lodge
Recent release “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge” from Page Publishing author Christa Banks is a fascinating story that centers around twins Shelby and Daniel, who go on a skiing trip with their parents, but soon discover someone is trying to shut down the lodge they’re staying at by destroying the facilities and endangering the guests. - May 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
Grand Opening of the Mail Center Tulsa
It’s their Grand Opening and The Mail Center in Tulsa is celebrating by welcoming all of the community to join them and City Council woman Laura Bellis in their ribbon ceremony. Come and enjoy free giveaways, family street games, a free raffle of signed NFL gear and discounts on some of their... - May 14, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Author Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard’s New Book, "Breathing In Breathing Out," Provides the Tools Needed to Learn About Oneself and One’s Relationship with God
Recent release “Breathing In Breathing Out: A Daily Devotional” from Covenant Books author Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard is a thought-provoking, faith-based devotional designed to encourage readers to reflect inward and learn to seek out the Lord in order to help carry them through life’s difficult challenges. - May 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Woman’s Rights Film, “15” Set to Premier at the Red Dirt Film Festival
The award winning film, "15" Premiers in Oklahoma with this first screening. Oklahoma native, a 5th generation Oklahoman, Melody Brooke brings her compelling story based on a real events to the Red Dirt Film Festival. The film addresses the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and its impact on women in the states restricting abortion access. - April 09, 2024 - Melody Brooke Films
Author Steven Akinnfest’s New Book, "Animalistic Negotiaboo," Follows a Mother Who Tries to Fulfill Her Children’s Wishes and Discovers How the Mountain Lion Became King
Recent release “Animalistic Negotiaboo” from Page Publishing author Steven Akinnfest is an engaging story that reveals how the mountain lion, through obtaining enough courage, managed to crown himself the king of the North American Biome, all while a mother named Gloria sets off to invent an animal-language-decoder-machine at her children’s request. - March 19, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Kyle W. Elliott’s New Book, "I Made a New Friend Today," is an Adorable Story About a Beautiful Friendship Between a Young Boy and the Lord and Savior, Jesus
Recent release “I Made a New Friend Today” from Covenant Books author Kyle W. Elliott is an engaging tale that follows a young boy who has made a new friend in Jesus Christ. As he discovers all the wonderful changes in his life that occur after opening his heart to the Lord, he hopes that others too will do the same, as Christ longs to be friends with everyone. - February 07, 2024 - Covenant Books
Scott Nolting’s New Book, "Dinky the Dinosaur," is a Mesmerizing Adventure of a Dinosaur Finding His Sense of Belongingness in the Vicious World of Prehistoric Era
Scott Nolting, a wanderlust, has completed his most recent book, “Dinky the Dinosaur”: an edifying tale that teaches its readers to never give up on one’s self, for everyone has a place in the world. Dinky, a sauropod dinosaur, shows that anyone can be brave despite their size. - January 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Virginia Constant Freeze’s Newly Released “Life on the Farm...and Other Places” is an Engaging Collection of Poetry That Draws from Daily Adventure
“Life on the Farm...and Other Places” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Constant Freeze is an enjoyable reading experience that offers insightful and humorous poetry based in the author’s personal experiences. - December 08, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author William H.S. Allen’s New Book, “The Life and Times of Robert F. Massie,” Chronicles the Many Trials and Triumphs of the Massie Family
Recent release “The Life and Times of Robert F. Massie” from Newman Springs Publishing author William H.S. Allen invites readers to follow generations of the family as they experience the hardships of life in colonial America. - December 05, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
The George Brothers Announce an Official Endorsement by Curt Mangan® Strings
The George Brothers, Randall and Dawayne George, Announce an Official Endorsement by Curt Mangan® Strings. - November 07, 2023 - George Brothers
Wed Society® Adds Franchising Industry Veteran David Lewis to Executive Team
Wed Society®, the premier wedding media franchise dedicated to promoting local wedding vendors, adds accomplished industry veteran David Lewis to its executive team. Lewis will serve as chief growth officer. “David brings a world-class talent level to our franchise network and corporate... - November 02, 2023 - Wed Society
Database Reveals Hidden Clinician Fax Numbers
ScribeFax™, comprehensive database of fax numbers for physicians, physician assistants, dentists and other prescribing clinicians, is now available from CarePrecise LLC, a vendor of authoritative healthcare provider data. ScribeFax is created using advanced data mining, compiling monthly updates from millions of clinician, clinic, and other medical facility records to reveal hard-to-find fax numbers. - October 09, 2023 - CarePrecise LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
AcrobatAnt Wins Three Statues at the 44th Annual Telly Awards
AcrobatAnt announced today that it earned a total of three statues at the 44th annual Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens. AcrobatAnt’s brand launch video for Sangha, a men’s nonprofit recovery community in Tulsa, won two awards. - May 27, 2023 - AcrobatAnt
Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells
Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool. - May 11, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Unlock Hidden Pharmacy Fax Numbers with ScriptFax
ScriptFax™ offers one of the most complete databases of pharmacy fax numbers for use across the healthcare industry and, in particular, for the delivery of prescriptions and refill requests. Developed by CarePrecise LLC, a U.S. healthcare provider data company, ScriptFax uses advanced data mining to acquire hard-to-find fax for more than 47,000 chain pharmacy locations, as well as 42,000+ drug stores, clinical, and compounding pharmacies nationwide. - March 28, 2023 - CarePrecise LLC
Copper Tree, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Price Tower Skyscraper
Copper Tree, Inc. is pleased to announce, along with the support and trust of the entire Board of Directors and the Members of the Price Tower Arts Center (PTAC), their organization has acquired the historic Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Frank Lloyd Wright's only realized skyscraper. - March 21, 2023 - Copper Tree Inc.
Cheryl Manley’s New Book, "Michael the Monarch," Follows a Young Boy Who Transforms Into a Butterfly to Soar the Skies But Misses the Most Important Thing in the World
Fulton Books author Cheryl Manley, a mother of five children who holds a bachelor’s in business management from the University of Oklahoma, has completed her most recent book, “Michael the Monarch”: a beautiful tale of a young boy who longs to fly and turns into a monarch... - March 07, 2023 - Fulton Books
J.W. Wallace's New Audiobook, "The Adventures of J.W. Santee," is a Whirlwind Journey Following an Ex-Military Man Through the Dark and Mysterious Side of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Recent audiobook release “The Adventures of J.W. Santee,” from Audiobook Network author J.W. Wallace, is a lively story about the wild places love can lead a person. After falling for the enchanting Miss Ginny, J.W. Santee becomes entrenched in a dangerous new world. Luckily, his time in the service gave him the specialized skills he needs to protect himself and his woman. - February 17, 2023 - Audiobook Network