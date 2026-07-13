Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh News
J. Kenton Pierce Wins Prometheus Award for Best Novel
"A Kiss for Damocles" takes top honors from the Libertarian Futurist Society, marking Raconteur Press's first Prometheus Award win. - July 13, 2026 - Raconteur Press
Marjorie L. Puzak Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marjorie L. Puzak of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the oil, gas, energy, and solar... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv. - July 09, 2026 - Hawk Hill Pictures
Edward U. Depersis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Edward U. DePersis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. About Edward U. DePersis Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis... - June 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Secrets Loom within the Halls of Breaker’s Ridge Mansion in New Novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge"
BookLogix announces the release of the latest Young Writers Contest winner's book. Anastasia Brown's debut, "The House on Breaker's Ridge," is out now. - April 10, 2026 - BookLogix
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy. With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to... - February 14, 2026 - Rush Order Tees
Building and Air Maintenance LLC Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Elevate Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical System Performance Across Pennsylvania
uilding and Air Maintenance LLC (BAM), a leader in HVAC restoration, air system cleaning, and mechanical maintenance solutions, is announcing the launch of its pilot program designed to raise the standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance for commercial and industrial facilities throughout the region. - January 15, 2026 - BAM Building and Air
CyberCrunch Offers "Safe Harbor" for IT Asset Disposition with Verifiable, Transparent Recycling Process
In response to Basel Action Network's "Brokers of Shame" report on risky e-waste exports, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its 100 percent auditable, U.S.-based IT asset disposition process. The company's "Safe Harbor" protocol gives liability-conscious enterprises verifiable downstream recycling, secure data destruction, and clear proof of environmental compliance. - November 19, 2025 - CyberCrunch
The Electronic Guardian Rebrands: Introducing "The Coop," the Secure Digital Vault for Organizing Your Entire Financial and Digital Life
The Electronic Guardian, a leader in digital security and information management, today announced the strategic evolution and rebranding of its flagship platform. The former digital vault is now the "Information Vault," strategically nicknamed "The Coop"—a comprehensive,... - October 31, 2025 - GormanSqured DBA The Electronic Guardian
SQUARY AI Legal Launches to Bring Reliable, Transparent AI to Every Law Firm
SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform for law firms and regulated industries, delivers secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for case review and analysis. Built for mid- to large-tier firms, it helps attorneys locate clauses, generate deposition questions, and summarize records with verifiable sources. Designed for privacy and speed, it enables up to 70% faster document review and is now available. - October 28, 2025 - SQUARY AI
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Street Stuff Music Announces the Release of "Music Business Stories – Book One," by Tom Cossie
Behind the glitter of the stage lights, the music business was chaos—equal parts brilliance, madness, and cutthroat deals. Tom was there for it all. At RCA Records, he promoted Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Harry Nilsson. Later, he co-founded labels, signed hitmakers like Chic, and revived publishing catalogs still thriving today. - October 20, 2025 - Street Stuff Music Inc.
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
Westinghouse Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Westinghouse Electric Company, a global leader of advanced nuclear technologies, as a Founding Member. Westinghouse innovations cover the complete nuclear lifecycle, from proven reactor technologies for power plants and next-generation reactor designs to nuclear fuel products and plant operation services and solutions. - August 12, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Keith Zack’s Newly Released "Putting Time in a Bottle" is a Heartfelt Novel Exploring Love, Loss, and Faith Through Life’s Unpredictable Journey
“Putting Time in a Bottle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith Zack is a touching romantic drama that explores young love tested by hardship, faith, and the search for meaning in life’s most pivotal moments. - July 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michael Battalini, CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Featured on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast
Michael Battalini, CEO of the Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, former athlete and coach, and current board member of the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, was recently interviewed on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast where he opens up about his childhood and the formative experiences that shaped his competitive spirit and leadership style. - July 02, 2025 - The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Evelyn Marie Davenport’s Newly Released "Hush-a-Bye-Ocean" is a Heartwarming and Beautifully Illustrated Bedtime Book for Little Ones
“Hush-a-Bye-Ocean” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Marie Davenport is a soothing and enchanting collection of lullabies, rhymes, and gentle illustrations designed to create a peaceful bedtime experience for babies and young children. - May 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Author Shirley Coulter Ericson’s New Book, "Sophie's Gifts," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Defend Her Friend from Anti-Catholic Sentiment in Their Town
Recent release “Sophie's Gifts” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shirley Coulter Ericson is a compelling novel set in 1930s Maine that follows Sophie, a young Protestant girl who makes friends with a Catholic girl in her town. But when tensions arise between their families over their differing religions, Sophie must defend her new friend from the anti-Catholic bias of the townsfolk. - May 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Dr. Bobbi Y. Cumpston’s Newly Released "Leadership Points Of Connection" is a Comprehensive Guide on How to Expand Your Leadership Impact
“Leadership Points Of Connection: Expanding Your Impact Through Meaningful Connections” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bobbi Y. Cumpston is an insightful exploration into the power of authentic connections and their role in leadership, community, and personal growth. - April 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Carmen Martucci’s New Book, "A Day Dead Old," is a Powerful Story of a Man Who, After Years of Feeling Lost on His Life’s Journey, is Faced with a Difficult Choice
Recent release “A Day Dead Old” from Page Publishing author Carmen Martucci is a compelling novel that centers around Johnny “Franco” Francois, a young man who feels lost in life and unsure of what his future holds. But when he is confronted with a difficult choice, Franco will be forced to reckon with his past if he hopes to prove that there is still good in him. - April 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Barbara Felsoci-Miller’s New Book, "Alex and the Cherry Tree," is a Heartfelt Tale About a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson from Her Mistakes
Recent release “Alex and the Cherry Tree” from Covenant Books author Barbara Felsoci-Miller is a charming story that centers around a young girl named Alex, who climbs a cherry tree to pick cherries for her mother to bake a pie. However, after eating all the cherries she picks, Alex must find a way to make up for her mistake. - April 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Authors Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian’s New Book, “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack,” Follows a Group of Animals Who Rescue a Cat Stuck in a Tree
Recent release “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian is a charming tale that centers around their own rescue dogs and their silly rabbit who spot a cat stuck in a tree and must come up with a plan to help “rescue” him. - April 03, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Michael DeLeo’s New Book, “The Divine Sprocket,” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Biographer Who Interviews the inventor of the world’s first A.I., Dia
Recent release “The Divine Sprocket” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael DeLeo follows Charles Winston Conrad, the visionary inventor behind the first A.I. and later their "children." As they help pull the world from the brink of collapse, a global catastrophe looms, and decades later, a biographer uncovers the untold secrets of Dia and her family in a once-in-a-lifetime interview. - April 02, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
Mary Beth Kostewicz’s New Book, “YIKES!” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Received a Terrifying Scare on Halloween Night While Out Trick-or-Treating
Fulton Books author Mary Beth Kostewicz, a retired teacher of thirty-five years at the Fox Chapel Area School District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has completed her most recent book, “YIKES!”: a captivating story of a young boy who becomes scared after he spies a “real”... - March 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
Pastor Michael Staab’s Newly Released "My Journey Trusting the Lord" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and God’s Unwavering Guidance
“My Journey Trusting the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Michael Staab is an inspiring memoir that chronicles his lifelong walk with Christ, navigating trials and tribulations through faith and trust in God’s Word. - March 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Vivian Anne Scarnati Scott’s New Book, "Finding Infinite God in Jewish-Christian Dialogue," Leads Indispensable, Virtuous Precepts for True Interreligious Dialogue
Recent release “Finding Infinite God in Jewish-Christian Dialogue” from Covenant Books author, Vivian Anne Scarnati Scott, is a thought-provoking thesis seeking a best path to successful interreligious dialogue between two faiths where unspeakable injustices to Jews devastate history – a best path only possible by calling omnipotent God to heal wounds and imbue charitable actions between His peoples. - March 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Mehak Dhande’s New Book, "Leo Arrived on a Star," is an Engaging Children’s Story That Broaches the Subject of IVF
Recent release “Leo Arrived on a Star” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mehak Dhande is an impactful and engaging children’s story that offers a child-friendly explanation of IVF (in vitro fertilization). - February 21, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Nathaniel Skinner’s Newly Released "Shifting Carbon" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure Set in a Futuristic World of Transformation and Intrigue
“Shifting Carbon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathaniel Skinner offers an exciting exploration of a future where technology and human modification collide, raising questions of identity, morality, and the consequences of limitless change. - February 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
SportGait and Heads Together Health Merge to Form NeuroTech Insights, Transforming Neurofunctional Prehabilitation, Performance, and Recovery
NFL Legends Luke Kuechly & Merril Hoge Partner with AI-Driven Health Startup Revolutionizing TBI Assessment & Recovery - February 11, 2025 - NeuroTech Insights
J. Roger Davis’s Newly Released "The Firefly Detective" is a Heartfelt Tale of Determination, Community, and Faith in a Small Appalachian Town
“The Firefly Detective” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Roger Davis offers readers an inspiring story of a young boy’s journey to uncover truth and hope amidst a challenging mystery. - January 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gamry Instruments Unveils the New Gamry PAL: a Compact, Portable Potentiostat
The PAL is powerful enough to teach voltammetry in a hands-on classroom. - January 16, 2025 - Gamry Instruments
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
TeachMe TV® Welcomes Industry Leader Nathaniel Fairfield as Chief Technology Officer
Nathaniel Fairfield, formerly of Google's Waymo self-driving car company, joins TeachMe TV® as CTO to develop state of the art AI technology to drive the next phase of personalized learning for young students online. TeachMe TV® is an EdTech company dedicated to scaling best practices in education through technology to benefit both teachers and students. - November 13, 2024 - TeachMe TV®, Inc.
Do Something-Philadelphia: "It's Time to Vote, Now!"
Importance of Generating Historically High Levels of Voter Turnout, especially in Philadelphia's and Pennsylvania's Black and Brown Communities, to Ensure a Victory for the Harris/Walz Ticket, and to Secure Voter Rights and Economic Opportunity - November 05, 2024 - Dishing with Patricia
To Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Their Debut Album Crack the Sky Launches Official Biography: "All Things Crack" by Tyson Koska
Quirky, edgy, smart – like the band itself – this is the story of Crack the Sky. - October 18, 2024 - Tyson Koska
Author Tena K. Hunt’s New Book, "Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love," is an Inspiring Tale That Invites Readers to Take a Whimsical Journey Into the Meaning of Love
Recent release “Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love” from Covenant Books author Tena K. Hunt invites readers to join an imaginative eight-year-old boy named Digby on his quest to understand love. Each charming adventure includes thought-provoking Bible verses and discussion questions, making this book an ideal resource for families, churches, and classrooms to explore God’s unconditional love. - October 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market
Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This... - September 26, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and SPS Commerce Form Strategic Partnership to Bolster Delivery and Support for Digital Transformations
Leading enterprise software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with SPS Commerce, a full-service EDI company as the world’s leading retail network. The partnership is expected to strengthen the... - September 24, 2024 - ICCG
Dustin Cumer’s New Book, "The King Within," is a Riveting and Spellbinding Story That Centers Around One Teen’s Unexpected Journey in a World Beyond Imagination
Fulton Books author Dustin Cumer, a loving husband and father who started his own gaming business, GameOn Party Planners, has completed his most recent book, “The King Within”: a gripping adventure that follows an ordinary teenager, Landon, whose life takes a dramatic turn as he embarks... - September 17, 2024 - Fulton Books