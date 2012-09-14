PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Young Boy in Philadelphia, PA Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

IDI Consulting Becomes SAP Partner to Deliver Clients Superior Software Solutions Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm joins forces with market leading enterprise application software company. - August 02, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Local Mom and Pittsburgh Musicians "Band Together" to Raise Autism Awareness with Benefit Single on MTS Records “Band Together Pittsburgh” is releasing an Autism Awareness single. “Differently Abled Man” was penned by Lisa Satira Brozek, for her son, Christopher. It will be released on MTS Records. - July 26, 2019 - MTS Management Group

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $10 Billion Annually to Pennsylvania Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

CyberCrunch Announces Contest for Students in Celebration of Earth Day Winners of the #CyberCrunchRecycling social media contest will receive $1,000. - April 09, 2019 - CyberCrunch

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Exam Edge to Add Institutional Partnership Program Exam Edge, a leading test preparation website, has partnered with prestigious learning institutions to offer them a wide variety of practice tests for their users. Institutions will be able to purchase practice exams in bulk and offer them to their users so that they can learn the testing skills required... - April 02, 2019 - Exam Edge

Cartana Releases Free Digital Commerce Builder A game changer to decentralize marketplaces to single domain focused commerce. - April 02, 2019 - Cartana

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

CyberCrunch Recycling Becomes One of Handful of Companies to Achieve Delaware Recycling Permit CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch

Principia Now Offering a Comprehensive Solution for SOFR Derivatives Principia Partners LLC, an industry-leading provider of derivatives portfolio management solutions, today announced the full integration of SOFR into their platform, Principia SFP, and the online derivatives valuation service powered by it, pasVal. “We are proud to be well ahead of the market... - March 25, 2019 - Principia Partners LLC

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

InTech Solutions, Inc. Proves Security Starts with Great Culture InTech Solutions, Inc. has been featured in the March 2019 Westmoreland Chamber Newsletter for creating a strong workplace culture. - March 13, 2019 - InTech Solutions Inc.

Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder to Speak at Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder, Melanie Querry will share the story of how she broke the $1 million mark during Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series event: Pittsburgh’s Million Dollar Women-Owned Businesses. Reaching $1 million in revenue isn’t... - March 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

IDI Consulting Announces Office Expansion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania IDI Consulting, a professional information technology services company, today announces that it is expanding its office in Pittsburgh. The IT company will relocate from Suite 201 to Suite 502 at 777 Penn Center East Boulevard. IDI Consulting has moved to accommodate company growth and expanded operations. The... - February 20, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Allvision Announces $3.2 Million Seed Investment Allvision, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and business intelligence to verticals such as infrastructure management, insurance, advertising and security, announced today $3.2 million in Series Seed funding raised. Lavrock Ventures was joined by The Robotics Hub, IDEA Fund Partners,... - January 23, 2019 - Allvision IO

Robot Bear Opens Office in the United States Robotic startup, that has a robot bear co-founder, sells its 1st batch in pre-sale and opens laboratory in Boston. - December 28, 2018 - Tobyto

IDI Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive IDI Consulting is proud to launch its fourth annual Toys for Tots Foundation holiday drive, a gift collection sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps that helps bring the joy of the holiday season to local economically disadvantaged children. The Marine Toys for Tots program seeks to collect new unwrapped... - December 03, 2018 - IDI Consulting

Managing the Stresses of Working in the News Media Industry According to Author Stan Popovich Do you find it stressful in managing tight deadlines, going to many meetings, and dealing with endless amount of emails at your news media related job? Do you find yourself exhausted by working long hours and dealing with the constant demands of your media career? Stanley Popovich, author of "A... - November 26, 2018 - managingfear.com

Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

IDI Consulting Helps Fund Blood Cancer Research and Treatments Through the Light the Night Walk IDI Consulting today announced its participation in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk for the third straight year. To show support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to cure blood cancer, IDI Consulting has created a team to raise funds for and walk... - October 02, 2018 - IDI Consulting

Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Beyond Spots & Dots Certified as Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Beyond Spots & Dots has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To receive this designation, businesses must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. The WBENC certifies... - September 18, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

How to Bounce Up After Setbacks: Domestic Abuse and Breast Cancer Survivor Shares Tips to "Bounce Up" During Adversity Setbacks hit everyone. Whether it's downswing in your industry, infrastructure challenges at work, or a personal crisis, adversity happens. While you can’t control life’s face-plants, you can control how you “bounce up” from those disruptions. Bounce-Up Expert Mj Callaway shares doable tips to bounce up during setbacks. - September 11, 2018 - Mj Callaway & Company

Joey’s P.A.W. Helps Over 60 Special Needs Dogs in One Year Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted. “All dogs,... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.

Cribs for Kids Partners with First Responders in National Public Safety Initiative Program Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and caregivers... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Layer Logic and TSItouch Join Forces to Drive Demand of Touchscreen Displays in the Enterprise Layer Logic Inc. and TSItouch, a leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls, announce they are partnering together to drive more touch display demand through the delivery of additional features and capabilities. - August 14, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

Jeffrey J. Hudale Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jeffrey J. Hudale of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About Jeffrey J. Hudale Jeffrey Hudale has almost 15 years experience in the... - August 11, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

MD Preferred Recognizes Thomas Saunders, Brian Werner, Ryan Carney and William Sands Each year, US Medical Specialties, Inc., an international medical consulting firm, helps physicians and other healthcare professionals find community based, “doctor friendly” financial professionals. Winthrop Partners has been recognized by MD Preferred for their service to physicians. Every... - July 27, 2018 - Winthrop Partners

Genius! Marketing Book Released Stephen L. Eckert, owner of Eckert Marketing and GeniusMarketing.com, released "Genius! Marketing, How to Brand, Target, and Market Like a Genius." The new book lays out the key principles for business owners and managers to organize and maximize their marketing from the seven-step process from which Eckert consults. - July 11, 2018 - Eckert Marketing

City Beat News and The Stirling Alliance Celebrate Four Years as Partners City Beat News and The Stirling Alliance celebrate four years partnering to identify and honor companies that provide top-notch customer service. - May 30, 2018 - City Beat News

Greentree Environmental Services Acquires New Assets, Moves PA Headquarters Greentree Environmental Services, a ZNS company, announced that is has acquired the transportation assets of Young’s Energy Service, an energy services company. The purchase will help Greentree add capacity to better service their energy and industrial customers in PA, WV, and OH. “At Greentree,... - May 03, 2018 - Greentree Environmental

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins a Best in Category and a Silver Horizon Interactive Award Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition for excellence, creativity and functionality at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition. The integrated, full-service advertising agency earned a Best in Category award in the websites: Advocacy & Nonprofit category for the creation of... - April 24, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.