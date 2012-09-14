PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Agency recognized for outstanding work by American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter. - December 11, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
Local advertising agency sponsors Cribs for Kids’® Junior Women of Achievement Awards. - November 22, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Local dealership offers new exclusive state-of-the-art car equipment and servicing for luxury brand owners. - November 20, 2019 - A&L Motor Sales
Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019.
Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC
Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting
U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Family-owned Monroeville luxury car dealership transforms to enhance customer experience. - September 05, 2019 - A&L Motor Sales
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm joins forces with market leading enterprise application software company. - August 02, 2019 - IDI Consulting
“Band Together Pittsburgh” is releasing an Autism Awareness single. “Differently Abled Man” was penned by Lisa Satira Brozek, for her son, Christopher. It will be released on MTS Records. - July 26, 2019 - MTS Management Group
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Winners of the #CyberCrunchRecycling social media contest will receive $1,000. - April 09, 2019 - CyberCrunch
Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Agency recognized with two gold, one silver and one bronze award for higher-education campaigns. - April 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Exam Edge, a leading test preparation website, has partnered with prestigious learning institutions to offer them a wide variety of practice tests for their users. Institutions will be able to purchase practice exams in bulk and offer them to their users so that they can learn the testing skills required... - April 02, 2019 - Exam Edge
A game changer to decentralize marketplaces to single domain focused commerce. - April 02, 2019 - Cartana
John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch
Principia Partners LLC, an industry-leading provider of derivatives portfolio management solutions, today announced the full integration of SOFR into their platform, Principia SFP, and the online derivatives valuation service powered by it, pasVal.
“We are proud to be well ahead of the market... - March 25, 2019 - Principia Partners LLC
FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses.
ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC
Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
InTech Solutions, Inc. has been featured in the March 2019 Westmoreland Chamber Newsletter for creating a strong workplace culture. - March 13, 2019 - InTech Solutions Inc.
Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder, Melanie Querry will share the story of how she broke the $1 million mark during Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series event: Pittsburgh’s Million Dollar Women-Owned Businesses.
Reaching $1 million in revenue isn’t... - March 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership.
The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
IDI Consulting, a professional information technology services company, today announces that it is expanding its office in Pittsburgh. The IT company will relocate from Suite 201 to Suite 502 at 777 Penn Center East Boulevard. IDI Consulting has moved to accommodate company growth and expanded operations.
The... - February 20, 2019 - IDI Consulting
Allvision, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and business intelligence to verticals such as infrastructure management, insurance, advertising and security, announced today $3.2 million in Series Seed funding raised. Lavrock Ventures was joined by The Robotics Hub, IDEA Fund Partners,... - January 23, 2019 - Allvision IO
Robotic startup, that has a robot bear co-founder, sells its 1st batch in pre-sale and opens laboratory in Boston. - December 28, 2018 - Tobyto
IDI Consulting is proud to launch its fourth annual Toys for Tots Foundation holiday drive, a gift collection sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps that helps bring the joy of the holiday season to local economically disadvantaged children.
The Marine Toys for Tots program seeks to collect new unwrapped... - December 03, 2018 - IDI Consulting
Do you find it stressful in managing tight deadlines, going to many meetings, and dealing with endless amount of emails at your news media related job?
Do you find yourself exhausted by working long hours and dealing with the constant demands of your media career?
Stanley Popovich, author of "A... - November 26, 2018 - managingfear.com
Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies.
In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
IDI Consulting today announced its participation in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk for the third straight year. To show support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to cure blood cancer, IDI Consulting has created a team to raise funds for and walk... - October 02, 2018 - IDI Consulting
Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month.
With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Beyond Spots & Dots has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
To receive this designation, businesses must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. The WBENC certifies... - September 18, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Setbacks hit everyone. Whether it's downswing in your industry, infrastructure challenges at work, or a personal crisis, adversity happens. While you can’t control life’s face-plants, you can control how you “bounce up” from those disruptions. Bounce-Up Expert Mj Callaway shares doable tips to bounce up during setbacks. - September 11, 2018 - Mj Callaway & Company
Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted.
“All dogs,... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.
Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and caregivers... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Layer Logic Inc. and TSItouch, a leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls, announce they are partnering together to drive more touch display demand through the delivery of additional features and capabilities. - August 14, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.
Jeffrey J. Hudale of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Jeffrey J. Hudale
Jeffrey Hudale has almost 15 years experience in the... - August 11, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Each year, US Medical Specialties, Inc., an international medical consulting firm, helps physicians and other healthcare professionals find community based, “doctor friendly” financial professionals. Winthrop Partners has been recognized by MD Preferred for their service to physicians.
Every... - July 27, 2018 - Winthrop Partners
Stephen L. Eckert, owner of Eckert Marketing and GeniusMarketing.com, released "Genius! Marketing, How to Brand, Target, and Market Like a Genius." The new book lays out the key principles for business owners and managers to organize and maximize their marketing from the seven-step process from which Eckert consults. - July 11, 2018 - Eckert Marketing
City Beat News and The Stirling Alliance celebrate four years partnering to identify and honor companies that provide top-notch customer service. - May 30, 2018 - City Beat News
Greentree Environmental Services, a ZNS company, announced that is has acquired the transportation assets of Young’s Energy Service, an energy services company. The purchase will help Greentree add capacity to better service their energy and industrial customers in PA, WV, and OH.
“At Greentree,... - May 03, 2018 - Greentree Environmental
Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition for excellence, creativity and functionality at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition. The integrated, full-service advertising agency earned a Best in Category award in the websites: Advocacy & Nonprofit category for the creation of... - April 24, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Bryan K. McClaine (NMLS# 1737358) joined Mars Bank as an Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Originator. He will be responsible for generating residential mortgage business in Mercer and Butler counties.
“Bryan is a great addition to our mortgage team,” said Shawn R. Proper, Mars Bank Senior... - April 20, 2018 - Mars Bank