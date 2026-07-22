Virginia: Charlottesville News
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Stories of Honor and Sacrifice Inspired by Real Patriots
Petticoats & Patriots Series Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday Through Eight Inspiring Sweet Romances As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, eight bestselling authors from the beloved western romance group Petticoats & Pistols invite readers on an... - June 14, 2026 - Shanna Hatfield, Author
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
New Book from Oaklea Press Challenges Core Assumption of Modern Science: What If Consciousness Doesn’t Come from the Brain?
New Oaklea Press release, “You Are Not Your Brain,” Connects the AI Consciousness Debate to the Deepest Questions About Human Identity and Life After Death - March 23, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness Redefines Integrated Care in Virginia Following Prestigious Industry Recognition
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness has been recognized for clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Led by Dr. Cherine Reid, the practice integrates chiropractic precision with nutrition and mindset coaching. With accolades including "Best Chiropractor" for five consecutive years, the center remains a leader in holistic health, offering spinal decompression and chronic disease management for the Henrico County community. - February 21, 2026 - Health First Chiropractic & Wellness
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Mike London Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Mike London (University of Richmond, 2009) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics recipient. London, head football coach at William & Mary, is recognized for developing student-athletes as leaders, fostering academic excellence, and demonstrating that true success in athletics extends beyond the scoreboard. - October 02, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
Verto Education Partners with James Madison University to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with James Madison University to offer students a unique, global start to college. Through Verto’s Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can begin their studies abroad and earn guaranteed transfer to JMU. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to expanding access to higher education and fostering global perspectives. - July 31, 2025 - Verto Education
Charles O. Scott, African American Millionaire Phi Beta Sigma, UVA Alumnus, and Health Entrepreneur, Receives Unconditional Presidential Pardon from Donald J. Trump
Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted a complete and unconditional pardon to its co-founder, Charles O. Scott. The White House issued the official pardon warrant, absolving Mr. Scott of his conviction. - June 19, 2025 - Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Michael Garrett’s Newly Released "All of Us Together" is a Heartfelt Call to Unite in Faith, Love, and Trust in God's Plan for a Renewed Sense of Purpose and Community
“All of Us Together” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Garrett is an inspiring and spiritually charged message that seeks to revive the love of God in the hearts of individuals and communities across the nation, encouraging readers to return to faith and embrace the power of love. - May 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Daniel Foster’s New Book, "A Backing Wind," Follows a Man Who, Upon Moving His Family to an Island Near North Carolina, Takes Over the Island’s Only Pharmacy
Recent release “A Backing Wind” from Page Publishing author Daniel Foster is a compelling novel that centers around Chandler MacFarland, who moves his family to live on an island off the coast of North Carolina. At his wife’s insistence, he takes over the island’s only pharmacy, while carving out a life for himself and his family. - May 07, 2025 - Page Publishing
Powerhouse Christian Music Artists MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Join Forces for Fall Tour Promoted by TPR.
The tour will stop at eight cities this fall and will bring together some of the biggest names in Christian music today. - April 29, 2025 - TPR.
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Angela Wenk’s Newly Released "Message to the World" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Poetry Sharing God’s Love and Salvation
“Message to the World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Wenk is a heartfelt compilation of poems designed to encourage believers and introduce others to the hope and salvation found in Christ. - April 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ngoma’s Newly Released “Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” is a Compelling Look at Societal Strife
“Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Ngoma is a thought-provoking discussion on the forces that fuel global and personal conflicts, offering a call to truth, humility, and divine grace as the path to unity and peace. - April 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Truth and Faith," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Caught Between the Choices of Her Past and Her Role in the World’s Future
Recent release “Truth and Faith” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy is a compelling novel that follows Audra Nicole Viada, a young woman who makes a spontaneous decision that changes her life forever. From her childhood in Jacksonville, Florida, to her unexpected role in a South American military organization, Audra’s journey is a pursuit of truth, faith, and love amid a turbulent world. - April 02, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Sakshi Bhatia’s New Book, "It's Going to be a Wonderful Day!" is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Experiences Her First Day of Kindergarten
Recent release “It's Going to Be a Wonderful Day!” from Page Publishing author Sakshi Bhatia is a riveting tale that centers around a young girl who is very nervous for her first day of kindergarten. As her mother sends her off to school, she reminds her it will be a wonderful day, which remains in the young girl’s mind as she experiences all the excitement that going to school can bring. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family. With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard... - March 18, 2025 - pinplanet co.
Carl F. Horowitz’s New Book, "Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise," Explores Al Sharpton’s Proximity to Power and His Regular News Media Presence
In a new Page Publishing release, “Al Sharpton: A Demagogue’s Never-Ending Rise,” author Carl F. Horowitz describes Reverend Sharpton’s long and destructive history of incitement under the guise of civil rights advocacy, and his eventual climb to an undeserved public respectability. - February 26, 2025 - Page Publishing
Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide. - January 24, 2025 - Swipe Out Hunger
The Deadliest Avalanche in US History is the Backdrop for This Spellbinding Novel of Hope in the Midst of Disaster
With disasters striking the nation on numerous fronts comes a timely novel based on the worst avalanche in US history, where hope can be found through the selfless acts of others. - January 14, 2025 - Blissful Adventures, LLC
Lisa Garrett’s Newly Released "The Colors of Love" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Enriching Exploration of Faith and Divine Connection
“The Colors Of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Garrett is a beautifully written journey of faith, self-discovery, and spiritual connection that inspires readers to embrace life with a childlike sense of wonder and a profound appreciation for divine love. - January 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Donna Hartman’s Newly Released "Nana and the Magic Balloon" is a Delightful Tale of Adventure and Imagination
“Nana and the Magic Balloon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Hartman is a charming children’s story that follows an exciting magical journey shared between a grandmother and her granddaughter, fostering themes of adventure, love, and togetherness. - January 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Celebrates One Year of Groundbreaking Care in Richmond
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, Richmond's first women-led veterinary emergency practice, marks one year of serving the community. The facility has treated nearly 10,000 patients, offering 24/7 emergency care and specialties including cardiology, critical care, neurology, oncology, and surgery. The state-of-the-art center continues its mission of transforming veterinary medicine. - December 11, 2024 - Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center
Brittney Nicole Boyd’s New Book, "Buried Alive," is a Poignant Story Exploring the Chaotic Lives of Four Individuals Whose Paths Have Begun to Spiral Out of Control
Fulton Books author Brittney Nicole Boyd has completed her most recent book, “Buried Alive”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around four individuals, Roman, Denver, Oscar, and Tammy, who find their lives slowly beginning to fall apart. Faced with twists and... - December 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Jeffrey Morris’s New Book, "Swolt: Prison Cookbook," is a Fascinating Collection of Recipes That Provide Insight Into How Prisoners Eat While Incarcerated
Recent release “Swolt: Prison Cookbook” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeffrey Morris offers an intriguing glimpse into prison cuisine and how prisoners are able to cook while behind bars. Combining simple ingredients, primarily Ramen noodles and a microwave, Morris reveals a variety of recipes that reveals the culinary ingenuity and creativity that prisoners have shown while cooking. - November 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Sue Adams’s New Book, "Searching for Someday," Follows Highschooler Trisha Garrity as She Attempts to Navigate the Difficult Path of Becoming an Adult
Recent release “Searching for Someday” from Page Publishing author Sue Adams is an emotional coming-of-age novel that follows Trisha Garrity’s during her last two years of high school in the 1960s. As Trisha navigates the ups and downs of first love and deepening friendships, she grapples with her dreams of an uncertain future, all while her mother is forced to confront her own unfulfilled dreams. - November 13, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Gregory A. Schnitzler’s Book, "Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow," Explores How Close America Has Come and How Far It Has Yet to Go to Reach Economic Equality
Recent release “Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow” from Page Publishing author Gregory A. Schnitzler is a fascinating account of the author’s research and observations that delve into where America is now and where it is going in the future. - October 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Tanya Veney’s New Book, "Promises in the Rainbow," is an Inspiring, Faith-Based Read Exploring Biblical Promises That Are Symbolized by the Rainbow
Recent release “Promises in the Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Tanya Veney delves into the spiritual symbolism of the rainbow, revealing how each color reflects biblical promises and God’s enduring love. This uplifting journey invites readers to deepen their faith and embrace the profound meaning behind this celestial phenomenon. - October 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
EVSTAR Partners with INF to Revolutionize EV Charging Solutions
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator underwritten by A+ AM Best insurance company, announces its partnership with INF Associates “INF,” a leading energy solutions integrator specializing in turnkey decarbonization for transportation and buildings. This... - October 04, 2024 - EVSTAR
Tim Zimmerman’s New Book, "Life and Times in Bedford, Virginia," Recounts the Interesting Life the Author Has Led While Growing Up in a Small Town in Virginia
Fulton Books author Tim Zimmerman has completed his most recent book, “Life and Times in Bedford, Virginia”: a compelling memoir that describes the author’s experiences growing up in a small town in Virginia,and how he and his family adapted to living through turbulent decades in... - September 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
Joycelyn Johnson, MS’s Newly Released “Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health” is an Empowering Guide to Achieving Optimal Wellness
“Well, Let’s Stay Well!: Wellness Strategies to Optimize Your Health” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joycelyn Johnson, MS is a comprehensive and inspiring guide that empowers readers to take control of their health through holistic strategies and informed decision-making. - September 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author William Coakley’s New Book, “My Theory of Everything: Part 3: Life with Meaning,” is a Profound and Captivating Memoir Exploring Life’s Purpose and Prosperity
Recent release “My Theory of Everything: Part 3: Life with Meaning” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Coakley delves into the journey of achieving wealth, personal fulfillment, and deeper understanding. Throughout his story, Coakley reflects on his aspirations, analyzes Hollywood’s influence, and discusses solutions to global issues to offer a comprehensive view of a life well-lived. - September 19, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Bedelia von Paulhus’s New Book, "The Paper Quilt," is an Epic of Three Strong Women Through Their Journals, Covering Three Hundred Years
Recent release “The Paper Quilt” from Page Publishing author Bedelia von Paulhus is an impactful work that shares the journals of three strong women: Rebekkah in Cornwall, England, Margaret Porter in Boston, Massachusetts, and Marie, the great-granddaughter of Rebekkah who migrates from Canada to Savannah, Georgia. - September 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
Michael Petway Jr.’s Newly Released “LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” is an Inspiring Reflection on Divine Lessons
“LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Petway Jr. is a thoughtful exploration of how small, everyday moments reveal profound spiritual truths. The book delves into themes of faith, perspective, and the significance of seemingly minor details in understanding God’s larger plan. - September 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson’s New Book, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Running Scared,” is the Thrilling Continuation of This Captivating Series
Recent release “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Running Scared” from Page Publishing authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson is a captivating sequel that joins Dawn and her crew as they must battle with an evil goddess. - August 21, 2024 - Page Publishing
Advanced eClinical Ranked #1 on Forbes Education's Best CMA Certification Online List
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce its top ranking on Forbes Education's prestigious Best CMA Certification Online list for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing superior education and training for future healthcare... - August 04, 2024 - Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)
Kara Perkins and Lindsey Powell’s New Book, "Southbound," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Mouse Who Must Embark on a Journey to Find His Place in the World
Fulton Books authors Kara Perkins, M.C.D., CCC-SLP and Lindsey Powell, M.C.D., CCC-SLP, who both hold a master’s degree in communication disorders and primarily work with school-age children as a speech-language pathologist, have completed their most recent book, “Southbound”: a... - July 08, 2024 - Fulton Books
Nicanor Obama’s New Book, "El Penultimo Misterio," is an Enduring Tale of Suspense and Intrigue That Will Surely Keep One Guessing
Recent release “El Penultimo Misterio” from Page Publishing author Nicanor Obama is a highly engaging piece about a young woman who just came back to her native Ethiopia and established a foster home for indigent children only to be met with a series of twists. - June 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2
The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can... - May 28, 2024 - Tiny House Show
Pink Callers Appoints Elizabeth as New General Manager to Spearhead a Culture of Collaboration, Innovation, and Excellence
Pink Callers, a leading provider of front office support and customer service solutions for home service businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elizabeth as its new General Manager. With a rich background in hospitality, business services, and customer service, Elizabeth brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to the role. Elizabeth's vision for Pink Callers is to cultivate an environment of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. - May 23, 2024 - Pink Callers
Author Lew Hamlett’s New Book, "Some Direction Found," is a Unique and Thoughtful Memoir That Takes Readers Into the Author’s Upbringing in the Maryland and D.C. Area
Recent release “Some Direction Found” from Page Publishing author Lew Hamlett invites readers to spend one day with the author and his father as they travel through the wilds of southern Pennsylvania and explore the countryside and themselves. - May 22, 2024 - Page Publishing