Recent release “It's Going to Be a Wonderful Day!” from Page Publishing author Sakshi Bhatia is a riveting tale that centers around a young girl who is very nervous for her first day of kindergarten. As her mother sends her off to school, she reminds her it will be a wonderful day, which remains in the young girl’s mind as she experiences all the excitement that going to school can bring. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing