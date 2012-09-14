PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Color Marketing Group Spotlights Four 2020+ Key Colors Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Q&A Released with Major General John Charlton, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army SMi reports: Conference chairman, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army is interviewed ahead of the upcoming conference on June 11th and 12th 2019. - May 31, 2019 - SMi Group

Hidden View B&B Voted "Best of Virginia 2019" by Virginia Living Magazine Readers Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight annual... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast

Perthera, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Gary L. Gregory as Chief Executive Officer, President and Board Member Mr. Gregory is recognized as a proven executive leader with big company capabilities and a keen start-up mindset, and his achievements include executing a successful IPO, driving substantial revenue & earning multiples for a publicly traded company, marshalling medical technologies through positive M&A efforts, and generating $50M+ in corporate financing efforts. - February 04, 2019 - Perthera, Inc.

Greater Reston Herndon Orthodontist Jina Naghdi, DDS, MS, PC Receives the 2018 Best of Herndon Orthodontic Award Greater Reston Herndon orthodontist Jina Naghdi, DDS, MS, PC has been selected for the 2018 Best of Herndon Award in the Orthodontics category by the Herndon Award Program. Each year, the Herndon Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their... - November 20, 2018 - Greater Reston Herndon Orthodontics

2nd Annual Parents Perthes Conference Kicks Off on October 20th at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX On October 20th at 8AM CST, the Legg Calve Perthes Foundation, alongside a team of parent volunteers have partnered with the International Perthes Study Group (IPSG) to host a full day event about Perthes. The conference is designed to empower parents with knowledge, information, and the opportunity... - October 03, 2018 - Legg Calve Perthes Foundation

30 Year Veteran Teacher Opens School to Help Challenged Students Education Transformation Centre to Open Fall 2018 Dr. Dolores Carr has taught in various public schools and colleges throughout Central Virginia over the past 30 years. Dr. Dolores Carr will open the Education Transformation Centre in the Fall of 2018, with a goal of helping challenged students develop the necessary tools, skill sets, and growth opportunities to help them succeed. Dr. Carr provides a targeted approach to helping reduce suspensions and other school disciplinary measures for students in Central Virginia. - September 25, 2018 - Education Transformation Centre

Volunteer Service Dog Raisers Needed for Nonprofit Organization Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers (SDWR) is seeking volunteer service dog raisers to assist the nonprofit organization in the vital work it does to fulfill its mission. - September 06, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

New Book Shows How to Build a Brand That People Love to Love Just released: Beyond Sizzle: The Next Evolution of Branding is a playbook for building a brand that people love to love. The book shows readers how to build that brand for their organization, one that will not only help them thrive economically but also have a positive impact on customers, employees, and the world. - September 04, 2018 - Maven House Press

Carmen Shenk, the Tiny House Foodie, Returns to Harrisonburg Carmen Shenk, raised in Harrisonburg Virginia, returns to the Shenandoah Valley to talk about her new book, "Kitchen Simplicity," and about her experiences of living in a tiny house of only 125 sq. ft. right here in the Valley. - July 18, 2018 - Tiny House Foodie

New Book Offers Guidance on How to Brand a Company as a Force for Good More and more, organizations are judged not just for the quality and price of their products but for who they are. Many customers now expect a business to be a force for good. "Beyond Sizzle: The Next Evolution of Branding" is a playbook for building a brand that matters. Brands that matter... - July 02, 2018 - Maven House Press

Cyber Eyez Helps Visually Impaired Read and Video Chat with Smart Glasses Using Microsoft Cognitive Services Reading text and visual interpretation are two of the most successful use cases for smart glasses in the blind or low vision community. The latest version of Cyber Eyez now uses Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision - the technology used by Seeing AI - to support instant text recognition. Additionally, Cyber Eyez 2.5 supports free live video calling with Skype running on Vuzix M300 smart glasses. - April 30, 2018 - Cyber Timez

Guidance Residential Launches New Website to Simplify Islamic Home Financing for U.S. Consumers The new and completely redesigned website serves as a one-stop hub to facilitate home financing process from planning to closing - March 29, 2018 - Guidance Residential

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

New Platform RiotHouse to Host and Encourage Digital Debates App designed specifically to empower discourse launching this spring. - March 01, 2018 - Outsider Labs

Pennypacker and Associates, Editors Launches New Website: Targets Authors, Publishers, Marketers, Business Leaders, and Association Execs Pennypacker and Associates has just launched a new website targeting authors, publishers, marketers, business leaders, and association execs. The company specializes in editing business, technology, marketing, and other nonfiction writing. - January 11, 2018 - Pennypacker & Associates

Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.

Ez-XBRL Inline XBRL Solutions Recommended for South Africa CIPC Filers Ez-XBRL Solutions, Inc. announced today that the Company’s Integix product has been recognized by the CIPC as having met all the requirements established for submitting Inline XBRL filings starting July 2018. - November 28, 2017 - Ez-XBRL Solutions, Inc.

Dreama M. Kelly Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dreama M. Kelly of Petersburg, West Virginia has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 5 years in the field of life coaching. About Dreama M. Kelly Dreama M. Kelly is a Life Coach at Your Life Coaching... - November 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst Top... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

III% United Patriots of Virginia Condemns Political Violence III% United Patriots of Virginia condemns political violence that happened at the Unite The Right Rally. - August 15, 2017 - 3UPVA

National Bar Association (NBA) Alarmed by the Sheer Depravity of the Actions of White Supremacists The National Bar Association today issued the following statement about the tragic events which occurred in Charlottesville, VA. - August 14, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)

LP Smartside Recognized as Product of CARE The Wright Scoop recommends LP Smarside as a Product of CARE. - July 05, 2017 - The Wright Scoop

Lit4lyfe.com Proudly Presents Day Break 2017 (Island Summer Beach) Benefiting Boys & Girls Club Day Break 2017 Island Summer Beach Party produced by Lit4lyfe.com; is an Island summer beach party on top of the city benefiting Richmond's local Boys & Girls Club; Sat., May 20th, from 1pm to 6pm. - May 07, 2017 - Lit4Lyfe

Job Hunters and Employees at Any Career Stage Can Find the Job They'll Love Research shows that only 30 percent of Americans strongly agree that they have a chance to do their best at work. Authors Moe Carrick and Cammie Dunaway show them how to improve their chances in the forthcoming book "Fit Matters: How to Love Your Job" to be released May 16, 2017 - May 04, 2017 - Maven House Press

Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

InSpark Technologies Announces the Integration of Vigilant™ with Apple HealthKit to Enable Improved Diabetes Management Users of third party diabetes apps that connect with Apple HealthKit can now use Vigilant to be notified in advance of periods of risk. InSpark Technologies, Inc announced that Vigilant, a smartphone-based companion to diabetes monitoring that can analyze blood glucose values and notify people in advance... - August 09, 2016 - InSpark Technologies

Myrta A. See Recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Myrta A. See of Broadway, Virginia has been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of pharmaceuticals. About Myrta A. See Ms. See has over 3 years experience in the pharmaceutical field. - July 12, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

"Demystifying Talent Management" Wins 2016 Axiom Business Books Award "Demystifying Talent Management" by Kimberly Janson has been selected as the Bronze Winner of the Ninth Annual Axiom Business Book Awards for the category Human Resources/Employee Training. The book offers practical advice for all managers, HR professionals, senior leaders, and other employees on how to work together to build a talented and motivated workforce. Janson was formerly the Chief Talent Management Officer at the H.J. Heinz Company. - June 01, 2016 - Maven House Press

Tigerlily Foundation’s 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party Tigerlily Foundation is excited that ladies in the DC region will be allowed to wear their pajamas in public for the fourth year in a row! Tigerlily Foundation is pleased to present the 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party, to celebrate health & wellness with women and girls, on Saturday, June 18th from... - April 26, 2016 - Tigerlily Foundation

North Korea Ambassador Invited David Sugarman to the DPRK David Sugarman invited to DPRK by Ambassadors during discussions about tensions surrounding North Korea. American Otto Warmbier and Sugarman’s connection to basketball also part of the discussion. - April 25, 2016 - SugarTime Records

BidWrangler and Wavebid Announce Partnership BidWrangler, the leading provider in mobile bidding solutions, and Wavebid, makers of auction management software, announced a partnership today designed to optimize the online auction industry. The two companies will integrate the cataloging, marketing and accounting functions of Wavebid with the mobile... - March 08, 2016 - BidWrangler

New Technology Can Induce Restful and Regenerative Sleep About a quarter of adults in the United States having sleep problems. Quality sleep time is a key requirement for efficient daily activity and overall mental health. Now there is a technological solution that does not rely on pharmaceuticals that can bring bad side effects: a new synchronous meditation system called “SLEEP.” - February 03, 2016 - HUMENA Group (a DBA for InForce Group LLC)

Disaster Preparedness App Published Via the Unbound™ Platform - uPub™ Authoring System Provides Streamlined Content Development and Peer Review Unbound Medicine, a leader in knowledge management solutions for health care, today announced the release of Disaster Nursing, a new evidence-based mobile application that prepares nurses with the knowledge and skills to respond to disasters and public health emergencies in a timely and appropriate manner. Dr. Veenema chose Unbound Medicine to deliver her unique content because of the ability to deliver it electronically to nurses and students at the point of need on the user’s device of choice. - February 03, 2016 - Unbound Medicine

Maven House to Publish Jorma Ollila’s Bestselling Insider Story of Nokia Maven House Press has acquired U.S. rights to publish the English translation of "Against All Odds" (Otava 2013), legendary CEO Jorma Ollila's autobiography and first-person account of the rise and fall of Nokia. The book will be published in October 2016. "We’re excited to be publishing... - January 14, 2016 - Maven House Press

The Bridge Group Announces New Services, New Website The Bridge Group VA is a company dedicated to helping businesses large and small by creating a bridge or connection from Strategy, through Planning and Execution, to results. - October 22, 2015 - The Bridge Group VA

Unbound Medicine and the American Psychiatric Association Launch DSM-5® Diagnostic-Support App for Mobile Devices and the Apple Watch® Unbound Medicine launched a leading-edge differential diagnosis app for health professionals in collaboration with the publishing arm of the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Derived from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5®) Handbook of Differential Diagnosis, the app combines interactive guidance with expert commentary, enabling clinicians to perform faster and more accurate psychiatric diagnoses at the point of care. - September 30, 2015 - Unbound Medicine

Angel Beat Workshop, Choose Innovative & Manageable Solutions - Monday, September 28, 2015 Organizations of all sizes can overcome hostile technology environments and challenges, through Mavenspire's broad portfolio of scalable solutions that protect data and deliver rapid recover-ability across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Registration is now open for this unique September 28th event at http://www.mavenspire.com/angel-beat/ Let us help you ensure the success of every recovery. - September 25, 2015 - ZRC Media LLC

2015 ERII Annual Counterespionage Conference Registration Now Open for September 25 to 27, 2015 Conference in Herndon, VA. - August 22, 2015 - Espionage Research Institute International

Hammerstock 2015 at Grayhaven Winery On Saturday, May 16th from 11 am to 6 pm, the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and Grayhaven Winery will be hosting a festival featuring demonstrators, live music, wine tasting, food, and a raffle of handcrafted items. Tickets are available at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/hammerstock-2015-tickets. (Additional fee for wine tasting). For more information, please contact Julian Cook at cvbg@gmail.com - May 01, 2015 - Grayhaven Winery

Unbound Medicine and Johns Hopkins Extend Digital Publishing Relationship - Unbound™ Platform Used to Create and Distribute the Johns Hopkins Psychiatry Guide Unbound Medicine has extended its digital publishing relationship, with Johns Hopkins Medicine through the release of the Johns Hopkins Psychiatry Guide. This new resource was developed by a team of physicians at the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Henry Phipps Psychiatric Clinic using Unbound’s online authoring system, uPub™, then published to the Unbound Platform for distribution on the Web and mobile devices. - March 24, 2015 - Unbound Medicine

Blue Ridge Mountain Sports Announces Partnership with Sparo's Purchase with a Purpose™ Program at Online Store Virgina based outdoor retailer gives customers the option to have a portion of their purchase be donated to their charity of choice via partnership with online startup called Sparo. - March 11, 2015 - Sparo Corporation

Unbound Medicine Mobilizes Learning Environment at Miami Dade College - Faculty and Students Carry Downloadable Nursing Curriculum Integrated with Trusted References Unbound Medicine has partnered with Miami Dade College's Benjamín León School of Nursing—the largest undergraduate nursing program in the United States—to mobilize their curriculum and create a unique mobile learning environment. Using Unbound's online authoring system, uPub™, faculty developed a digital curriculum guide to help students navigate through their course of study. The curriculum was then fully integrated with Unbound's trusted references and clinical tools. - February 05, 2015 - Unbound Medicine

Benecoat™ is Better. The Favorite Fish Oil for Dogs is Now in a Cheese Flavored Soft Chew. New and Improved - Benecoat™. Marvelous Products® has worked with Nutra Paws® to upgrade their customers' favorite fish oil for dogs from a tablet to a cheese flavored soft chew. Each soft chew can now hold even more EPA and DHA as well as additional improvements that include Krill Oil, Zinc Picolinate, MSM, Hydrolyzed Collagen and more. - January 07, 2015 - Marvelous Products