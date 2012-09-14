PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

Veta Enright-Your Insurance Lady Presents Colorado Springs Women's Expo with a Cause Featuring 200+ diverse exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, health screenings, popular chefs, book signings, plus opportunity to enter to win contests and lots of free goodies. A full range of products and services, for Today's Women and their Families. - September 19, 2019 - Your Insurance Lady

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

8z Real Estate Sponsors Venus de Miles 2019 8z Real Estate was pleased to be the main sponsor for Venus De Miles 2019, a fundraiser and unique organized bike ride benefiting the nonprofit Greenhouse Scholars. Venus de Miles is a major fundraiser for Greenhouse Scholars, an organization that supports low-income, high-achieving students with scholarships,... - August 23, 2019 - 8z Real Estate

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Highlands Ranch, CO Family in Highlands Ranch, CO looking forward to the extra help diabetic alert service dog will bring. - July 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Weld County Colorado Official Recall Headquarters Grand Opening of the Official Recall Polis Headquarters at 808 9th Street, Greeley, Colorado on Saturday May 11, 2019. - May 10, 2019 - Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

PVBS Announces New App for Government Contracting Has Been Approved for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central PVBS, an XTIVIA company and certified Microsoft Gold Partner, has released a Government Contracting App that has been approved by Microsoft for Dynamics 365 Business Central. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is designed for businesses looking for an all-in-one business management solution to streamline... - May 01, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

XTIVIA Achieves Microsoft® Gold Partnership for Data Platform with Administration Focus XTIVIA has achieved certified Gold Partner status with Microsoft for Data Platform with Administration focus. This means Microsoft recognizes XTIVIA’s demonstrated ability and experience helping customers to manage data on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments, as well as architecting, and administering data platforms, using Microsoft’s industry-recognized relational database SQL Server. - April 26, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Huck Adventures is Raising $1 Million in Seed Funding to Connect Outdoor Adventure Enthusiasts Throughout the Country Huck Adventures, an outdoor app startup on a mission to connect outdoor enthusiasts in a way never done before, announced it is currently raising $1 million in seed funding. Huck is in the build stage and is currently coding the app with its latest version being tested internally on Testflight. The... - April 12, 2019 - Huck Adventures

VisitBreck Invites Guests to "Stay + Play" This Summer in Breckenridge with Premium Packages Let VisitBreck take care of the details of your summer vacation, so all you have to do is show up and enjoy everything that Breckenridge, Colorado has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a memorable family trip, an action-packed group excursion, a romantic getaway or a bucket list blow-out, VisitBreck's exclusive packages have something for everyone. - March 26, 2019 - VisitBreck

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Liferay Platinum Service Partner Now Available to Government Sector XTIVIA, a Platinum Service Partner with Liferay, is now available to the government sector through the GSA Schedule. Liferay makes digital experience platform (DXP) software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. The GSA Schedule streamlines the government... - March 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

XTIVIA Innovates with Honor-Based PTO Policy That Reflects Corporate Values XTIVIA has adopted an innovative Honor-Based Paid Time Off (PTO) Policy as a high-impact strategy for attracting and retaining top talent, increasing job satisfaction, and empowering employees while reducing oversight expenses, financial liability for accrual payouts and scheduling conflicts. Additionally,... - February 07, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

January Clearance Victorian Getaway Bed and Breakfast Discounts Offered at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn for Stays Through January 2019 Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Holiday Shop, Stop and Stay Discounts and Gift Certificate Value-Added Specials at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service inn located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is offering discount specials for multiple night stays and for Gift Certificates purchased through December 31, a value-added en suite breakfast will be provided complimentary to Gift Certificate recipients. - December 14, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Another "A" for Patient Safety in Fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Catherine Logan Seeing Patients at New OrthoONE Location at HCA/HealthONE's Centennial Medical Plaza Beginning October 22, 2018, patients can visit a new OrthoONE location and physician. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT will begin seeing patients at OrthoONE at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza, a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA), this month. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic... - October 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

David Hart Joins the Image Owl Team as VP of Sales and Marketing Image Owl is excited to welcome David Hart as its new VP of Sales and Marketing. David joins Image Owl with an incredible background and track-record in radiotherapy sales over the 20 years. He has been instrumental in several start-up organizations and has been successful in leading sales and marketing... - October 16, 2018 - Image Owl, Inc.

Colorado Springs' Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Offers Special Discounts to Say "Thanks" to Veterans and Bed and Breakfast Travelers Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service B&B located in Colorado Springs, Colorado is saying “Thank you for your service” to Veterans and Active Duty Military in November, 2018 and additional special multiple night discounts through December 2018 for all travelers when booked directly through the inn. - October 13, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

XTIVIA Named One of 2018’s Top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch by Insights Success Magazine XTIVIA’s CEO, Dennis Dennis Robinson was interviewed by Insights Success magazine about XTIVIA as one of the top 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018. Insights Success, recognized as the Best Business Magazine for enterprises, provides global technology and business updates as a guide... - September 26, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Simpson as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital effective October 1, 2018. - September 12, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Vivek Agarwal Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council; Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives XTIVIA’s CTO Vivek Agarwal has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. - September 07, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

XTIVIA Named One of 2018’s Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers by CIOReview Magazine XTIVIA’s Senior VP and General Manager Bernard Mustafa was interviewed by CIOReview magazine about XTIVIA as one of the top 20 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers 2018. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-first, mobile-first technology solution that makes cloud capabilities available to organizations... - August 24, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D. HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Colorado Springs Comic Con Returns Bigger and Better Now in its third year in the Springs, Colorado Springs Comic Con is primed to be the biggest event to hit the area. Moving to a new, much larger, more fan friendly, and centralized location, the pop culture event produced by Altered Reality Entertainment, will showcase the best from television, films,... - August 06, 2018 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Receives "Best in Business" Award 2018 from the Colorado Springs Business Journal According to the Colorado Springs Business Journal, they believe in celebrating local businesses-highlighting everything "that is right about Colorado Springs" with the Best in Business awards. - July 30, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Kennon B. Ward Honored as 2018 Professional of the Year Kennon B. Ward, of Pueblo, Colorado, has recently been recognized as a 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Spiritual Healing. - July 24, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

XTIVIA Honored with Liferay North American Partner of the Year Award XTIVIA, Inc., a leader in Digital Experience Solutions, has been honored with the Liferay North American Partner of the Year Award for Net New Revenue. The Partner Award is bestowed on the channel partners who best address Liferay users’ most pressing business challenges and are designed to recognize superior customer service and the development of new growth opportunities. - July 11, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Banh Mi, Bahn You! Tokyo Joe’s Introduces the Banh Mi Bowl. Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

RockCyber, LLC Launch Announcement A Cybersecurity Vision for Tomorrow RockCyber, LLC, a new cybersecurity and information technology company, is launching this month. RockCyber allows businesses to leverage a highly experienced cybersecurity executive to reduce organizational risk to revenue without breaking the bank and while aligning... - June 06, 2018 - RockCyber, LLC.

Summer 2018 Sizzles with a Fresh Play on Color from Nina Nguyen Designs Interchangeable earring and jacket combinations pop with a kiss of Summer Pantone colors. - May 08, 2018 - Nina Nguyen Designs

Mom's Day All May Treat Mom to a bed and breakfast getaway she'll remember to the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn and celebrate Mother's Day all during the month of May. - May 05, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

XTIVIA and AgileField Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cloud-Based Field Service Management Through CRM & ERP Integration Strategic partnership between cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software providers - XTIVIA’s CRM and Field Service Management (FSM) integration, broad technical capabilities and proven expertise add value to any business while AgileField is designed for field technicians to gain critical information across job sites, with customer satisfaction and profitability in mind. - May 03, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Brazen Global Chooses Denver as Expansion City to Support Women Entrepreneurs St. Louis-Based Membership Organization Selects Olivia Omega to Lead Business-Focused Programs for Growth-Seeking Female Presidents, Founders and CEOs in Denver. - April 25, 2018 - Brazen Denver