Colorado: Colorado Springs News
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G. (Ret.) Douglas J. Murray serves as... - July 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as an Honored Member
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles L. Cooper Charles L. Cooper... - March 18, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Spoken World Podcast Kicks Off Season 2 with Interviews, News and Conference Recordings
The Spoken World, a podcast series reporting the latest news and professional insights on all aspects of the worldwide $7 billion audiobook industry, returns this March for Season 2 with a robust schedule of interviews, news and conference recordings. - March 12, 2026 - Burst Marketing
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Launch of Portable Tenant Screening Reports in Colorado
Colorado renters now have access to truly Portable (aka Reusable) Tenant Screening Reports, thanks to DSE Solutions LLC, DBA Reusable Tenant Screening Reports. This locally-owned-and-operated, Colorado-based small business was established in direct response to the passage of Colorado Residential... - December 30, 2025 - Reusable Tenant Screening Reports
Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year
The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle. - December 30, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
TriadicFrameworks Launches as an Open Educational Resource for Triadic Mathematical Modeling and Structural Analysis
TriadicFrameworks announces the public release of the Resonance‑Time Theory, a new structural model that unifies cycles, resonance, and nested dynamics across science, technology, and education. The project invites global collaboration to explore RTT’s potential for research, innovation, and real‑world applications. - December 28, 2025 - TriadicFrameworks
XTIVIA Announces New Partnership with Databricks to Drive Data Intelligence and Efficiency with New Assessment Toolkit
XTIVIA partners with Databricks to launch an Assessment Toolkit to optimize data, analytics, and AI. This collaboration helps clients unify data, evaluate environments, identify bottlenecks, and build roadmaps for migration, governance, and optimization on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. - November 07, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Elite SEO Consulting Champions Ethical AI Visibility Expansion for Financial Advisor Through Generative Engine Optimization
Elite SEO Consulting has been retained by Intelligent Capitalworks to lead a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative enhancing fiduciary transparency and expanding the firm’s brand presence within AI-driven search ecosystems. The project includes the proprietary 14-week LLM Visibility Accelerator™ and a parallel SEO campaign ahead of the firm’s November 2025 website launch. - November 03, 2025 - Elite SEO Consulting
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Vivage-Beecan Communities Earn Bronze Quality Awards
Vivage Beecan proudly announces that nine of its senior living and post-acute care communities across Colorado have been recognized with the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), honoring their dedication to delivering compassionate, person-centered care. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Uptown Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Uptown Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Parkview Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Parkview Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Denver North Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Denver North in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
On Its 50th Anniversary, Keating Wagner Celebrates Prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" Honors for Three Attorneys
Keating Wagner Polidori Free, a Denver-based litigation firm focusing on personal injury, insurance defense, business litigation, and workers' compensation cases, is celebrating all of their attorneys named to Best Lawyers in America and three Lawyer of the Year distinctions in the firm's 50th anniversary year. - August 23, 2025 - Keating Wagner Polidori Free
Colorado Springs Comic Con Hosts Clerks Reunion & Much More
The stars of movies and television converge on Colorado Springs this week for the annual Colorado Springs Comic Con. Now in its ninth year, the organizers of the pop culture event are excited to host actors, artists, vendors, and exhibitors who will swarm the Broadmoor World Arena this coming... - August 11, 2025 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Author Linda Brunn’s New Book, "Trips and Journeys," is a Collection of Short Stories Inspired by Various Experiences and Individuals from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Trips and Journeys” from Page Publishing author Linda Brunn is a heartfelt assortment of short stories inspired by the author’s life that each revolve around individuals who have impacted her along the way. From stories of a high school reunion to a Yorkshire terrier that changed her family’s life, “Trips and Journeys” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. - July 25, 2025 - Page Publishing
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Announced Their First Published Recipe Cookbook Available for Purchase Online
"Inn-Delights" is a recipe collection of over 100 guest taste-tested recipes, baking, cooking and hospitality tips in this travel-size cookbook. - July 20, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Author Allison Wright’s New Book, "A Badge to Kill," is a Powerful and Stirring Account That Explores the Mistreatment of African Americans by the Police in America
Recent release “A Badge to Kill” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Allison Wright is an eye-opening look at the mistreatment and racial profiling that people of color often face at the hands of law enforcement. From fabricating evidence to outright killing of innocent individuals, Wright calls out these injustices that happen all too often, demanding change and accountability. - July 01, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author J. C. Wood’s New Book, "Crossing the Divide," is a Transformative Journey Inspired by Real-Life Events That Follows One Man’s Quest to Rebuild His Life
Recent release “Crossing the Divide” from Page Publishing author J. C. Wood is a poignant tale that centers around Scott Fisher, a man who has lost everything in his life and must start anew. Along his journey to rebuild his life, Scott must face his past while also learning valuable lessons from the struggles he is forced to overcome. - June 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
Mike and Linda Steppenbacker’s Newly Released "Finding God in the Fire" is a Powerful Account of Unwavering Faith in God During Life’s Greatest Trial
“Finding God in the Fire: Our Miraculous Healing and Faith Journey through Cancer” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Mike and Linda Steppenbacker is a deeply personal and spiritually rich story of love, hope, and supernatural healing through the power of God during a devastating cancer diagnosis. - June 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
Emmanuelle Irwin’s Newly Released "BeegDee" is a Whimsical and Inspiring Adventure That Encourages Readers to Reconnect with Their Dreams and Purpose
“BeegDee” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emmanuelle Irwin is a creative and uplifting tale that blends imagination with deeper life truths, reminding readers—young and old alike—to pursue what truly fulfills them. - April 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nicholas Dial’s New Book, “(Insurance) Makes Cents: The Art of Money Well Wasted,” is an Intuitive Guide to Transforming One’s Understanding Around Purchasing Insurance
Fulton Books author Nicholas Dial, an author and entrepreneur who has been in the insurance industry for well over a decade, has completed his most recent book, “(Insurance) Makes Cents: The Art of Money Well Wasted”: a fascinating read designed to change the ways one thinks about... - April 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
XTIVIA Achieves Platinum Partner Status with monday.com, Solidifying Leadership in Subscription and Service Delivery
XTIVIA gained monday.com Platinum Partner status, showing their expertise in implementing and optimizing the platform. They offer services like subscription management, customization, training, integration, and consulting. This status enhances their resources, allowing them to better serve clients. - March 27, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location
Peak Auto Service, a trusted automotive repair provider with over 30 years of service in Old Colorado City, is expanding its legacy by opening a second location at 2317 Rand Ave. Strategically located near The Broadmoor and easily accessible off the highway, the new facility promises the same high-quality, comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services that have defined the company for decades. - March 03, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
Author Tamarra Jolley’s New Book, "Be a Princess," is a Powerful Series That Aims to Uplift and Inspire Women to Never Give Up Hope on Achieving Their Dreams
Recent release “Be a Princess” from Covenant Books author Tamarra Jolley is a stirring account that explores how women are often robbed of their confidence and hope throughout life, forcing them to settle for less, and how they can work to gain back control of their lives and continue to strive for their ultimate dreams. - February 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Cliff Kelly, PhD's New Audiobook, “The Sixth Seal II,” is an Examination of the Current Issues Plaguing America and How They Could Signal Christ's Impending Return
Recent audiobook release “The Sixth Seal II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021” from Audiobook Network author Cliff Kelly, PhD reveals how the current state of the nation could be a warning sign for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, as well as the associated End Times. - February 14, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Arlette Tejeda’s Newly Released "The Implanted Word" is an Empowering Guide to Spiritual Alignment and Personal Growth
“The Implanted Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arlette Tejeda is an insightful guide that explores self-discovery and personal transformation through healing and aligning one’s spirit, soul, and body, helping readers overcome personal barriers and achieve a more fulfilling life. - February 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades
Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.” - February 12, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer
View Homes, a leading private homebuilder in Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - February 11, 2025 - View Homes
Tama Nguyen’s Newly Released "Mahala and the Mountain" is an Inspiring Tale of Heritage, Faith, and the Beauty of Creation
“Mahala and the Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tama Nguyen invites readers on a heartwarming journey of discovery as a young girl learns about her rich ancestral heritage and the Creator’s wondrous works. - January 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Humpty Dump Expands Service Area to Colorado Springs in 2025
Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters, a leading provider of roll-off dumpster rentals in Denver, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in 2025. This expansion is a major achievement for the family-owned company and will allow it to bring its... - December 20, 2024 - Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters
View Homes Inc. Welcomes Jim Leiferman as New Chief Operating Officer
View Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, Colorado and across the Southwest, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Leiferman to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 4, 2024. - December 12, 2024 - View Homes
Denver Makers Market & Colorado Markets to Host Holiday Bazaar at River Point at Sheridan for Small Business Saturday
The Colorado Holiday Bazaar will have over 100 local small businesses will be selling everything from handcrafted unique gifts and crafts. - November 27, 2024 - Denver Makers Market