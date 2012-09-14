PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio
AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore
Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
Beer Guys Radio celebrates 200 episodes with special guest Matt Brown of Tombstone Brewing.
"We've met a lot of amazing people and had great conversations through the show," says co-host Brian Hewitt. "It's amazing to look back as we cross 200 episodes."
Co-host Tim Dennis adds:... - November 02, 2019 - Beer Guys Media, LLC
Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore
TVS to produce twelve monthly specials featuring Joe Cano, a top guitarist and entertainer from Hawaii. Production starts in October. The show will be distributed by TVS to a national cable network, broadcast TV stations, and TVS streaming channels. - September 21, 2019 - TVS Global Media
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network
MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio
Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio
Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore
Radio veterans will launch their popular Saturday morning show in parts of Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The John Clay Wolfe Show will air live starting Saturday, July 27 on iHeartMedia's KBPI-FM (107.9 FM/Ft. Collins) and KBPL-FM (107.9/Pueblo), from 8 am to 11 pm MT. Listeners can expect a Saturday Night Live style show full of skits, impersonations and great music, plus the chance to call in and sell their cars on the spot to the show's host, Wolfe. - July 17, 2019 - The John Clay Wolfe Show
The Grindhouse Radio (GHR) and Brimstone are going to be signing at this year's San Diego Comic Con. The Grindhouse Radio is an award winning pop culture podcast that features a celebrity guest on the show each week. They receive around 3.5-4 million listeners per week worldwide. GHR can be found on iHeartRadio, Spotify, GooglePlay, Apple Podcasts and many more syndicated networks. Brimstone is a former professional wrestler, actor, comic book writer/owner. - July 11, 2019 - The Grindhouse Radio, Inc.
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Spreaker and SurferNETWORK are excited to announce the launch of a new program that offers Spreaker's podcasting platform to SurferNETWORK's collection of radio and internet broadcasting customers.
With more and more people listening to podcasts, it's important to make your content available on this... - June 05, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC
TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon have selected some of the top Toffees and White Chocolates from around the world. They come from the United States, Canada, Scandinavia, England, and other far flung sources. The results of the Toffee Awards and the White Chocolate Awards have been announced. - May 18, 2019 - TasteTV
From Weekly to Daily Show Daily Spark with Dr. Angela Airs 100th Interview - May 10, 2019 - Dr Angela Chester
National sportscaster Fred Wallin will host the weekly show from the SPORT Magazine Studios in Los Angeles. - May 02, 2019 - TVS Global Media
The free to view, advertising supported TVS Classic Sports Network is the home to the 10,000 title TVS Classic Sports Library, which includes classic TV sports from 1947 to 1990. - April 28, 2019 - TVS Global Media
TVS has added classic NASCAR, Indy Car, GATR Semi Truck, and Grand Prix Racing to the ad supported, free to view streaming service. - April 24, 2019 - TVS Global Media
TVS, the fourth oldest commercial broadcast television network, has opened a network operations center in Bullhead City, Arizona. The center will serve as the technical hub to distribute 72 TVS Micro Channels, 16 TV 24/7 streaming channels, 48 TVS Radio Channels, and 16 TVS E Magazines. - April 16, 2019 - TVS Global Media
Cleveland, Ohio-based internet radio station, WIXY1260Online, to launch new sister online radio station in Spring, 2019 - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online
Cleveland Internet Radio Power House WIXY1260Online joined the 2019 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama for its 5th year and hosted several All-Star guests. - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK are proud to announce a collaboration to offer new and enhanced services to companies and individuals looking to capitalize on video and streaming. From script to screens-of-any-size, this collaboration is aimed to help clients do the most with their digital media at... - April 03, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC
NABSHOW – Booth SU7510
MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019.
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems
TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions
Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems
Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films
MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies
TVS Television Network began producing and distributing national sports programming in 1960. Now, it's taking its 10,000 classic sports event library and presenting it as a free to view post cable network via the Giniko USA.com platform, which includes access via ROKU, Amazon Fire, Google Play, Android TV, and Apple IOS systems. - January 07, 2019 - TVS Global Media
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.”
MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies
TVS Classic Christmas Marathon is ad supported, free to view, post cable network available on a video on demand basis. It is one of 72 TVS "Micro Channels" on the TVS TV Networks.Com service via Daily Motion, - December 04, 2018 - TVS Global Media
The Dogs Until 2 Meme Contest is now open for entries on Pet Life Radio. - November 10, 2018 - Pet Life Radio
Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions
Singer, Songwriter has a Rock Star Attitude Towards Animals. - October 25, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC
Animal Welfare Expert, Angela Marcus, Educates Audiences While Helping Pets Get Adopted. - October 22, 2018 - Pet Life Radio
Renown Anthropologist Talks About Chickens, Chimps and Deodorant - October 11, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC
The 10th Annual Taste Awards, the premier awards celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and on Radio & Podcasts is pleased to announce the TASTE Hall of Fame inductees for the upcoming awards show in Hollywood.
Sixth... - October 10, 2018 - TasteTV