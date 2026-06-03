Recent Headlines
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: "Ants on a Wire"
Brighter Suns to release their latest single, Ants on a Wire, for all streaming/download platforms on 12/5/25 - November 24, 2025 - Brighter Suns
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: "Easier Than That"
Brighter Suns latest release, "Easier Than That," will be available on all streaming/download platforms on 9/29/25. - September 17, 2025 - Brighter Suns
San Francisco Chocolate Week Arrives This September with Region-wide Tasting Adventure
San Francisco’s most delicious week is back! SF Chocolate Week returns September 20–28, 2025, uniting over 20 of the Bay Area’s top chocolate shops, bakeries, cafés, and bars in a week-long celebration of cocoa, craft, and creativity. From handmade truffles and gourmet... - September 03, 2025 - TasteTV
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
Los Angeles Chocolate Salon Comes Back on October 5 as the Premiere SoCal Artisan Chocolate Festival
The Annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon and Festival takes place this Fall on October 5, 2025. - August 29, 2025 - TasteTV
Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon Returns on November 23 to San Francisco Bay Area
TasteTV's Annual Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon and Festival takes place this season on November 23, 2025 in San Francisco. Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most... - August 29, 2025 - TasteTV
TasteTV's 2nd Annual San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards Announce 2025 Winners
The 2nd Annual San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards, produced by TasteTV, are proud to announce the 2025 winners and finalists, honoring this year’s most imaginative, creative, and boundary-pushing storytelling in short films, streaming, and television. “This... - August 29, 2025 - TasteTV
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: Wrong
The latest single, Wrong, from alternative trio Brighter Suns, will be released on all major streaming/download platforms on 6/30/25. - June 17, 2025 - Brighter Suns
Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.
Vinylthon 2025 Coming This Weekend, with Joey Santiago of the Pixies as Ambassador
Over 230 Radio Stations to Honor the Timeless Appeal of Vinyl with Exclusive Content from Top Artists - April 12, 2025 - College Radio Foundation
After a Successful Theatrical Run, "Unraveled" Now Streaming Nationwide on Amazon Prime
Following its acclaimed theatrical release, "Unraveled" - a gripping psychological thriller - is now available on Amazon Prime. Written and Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alfred Robbins, the film takes viewers on an emotional suspense filled journey. When a devoted wife tragically... - April 10, 2025 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Finhabits CEO, Carlos García Advocates for Latino Financial Inclusion at D.C. Policy Briefing on Retirement Security
Carlos García, CEO and Founder of Finhabits, participated in a Washington, D.C. policy briefing titled “Latino Retirement Security: Expanding Access to Financial Tools and Benefits,” where leaders from various sectors gathered to explore ways to improve retirement savings access for Latinos. García emphasized Finhabits’ mission to enhance Latino financial well-being through culturally relevant, tech-driven solutions that make saving, insurance, and financial education more accessible. The event - April 03, 2025 - Finhabits
Brighter Suns Delivers Next Release: "Crossing Lines"
Brighter Suns latest single release, "Crossing Lines," will be available on all major streaming platforms on 4/14/2025. - March 26, 2025 - Brighter Suns
Sonny’s LouddMouth Comedy Presents: For the Love of Comedy Spring Festival, a 6-Day Comedy Festival Set to Take Over the Temecula Valley Area, April 1-6, 2025
The LouddMouth Comedy Festival is bringing a curated mix of networking mixers, comedy showcases, feature stand-up, audience interactive games, improv, comedy industry panel discussions, podcast tapings, and special performances from top comedic talents all coming into the Temecula Valley area for 6 days of non-stop comedy entertainment. The Comedy Festival will also serve as a bridge to fundraising for a local Temecula Autism organization, Anthonie's Voice for Autism Awareness. - February 20, 2025 - LouddMouth Marketing & Entertainment Group
Brighter Suns Delivers 5th Release: When Greed Is All You Bleed
Brighter Suns latest single release, When Greed Is All You Bleed, will be available on all major streaming platforms on 3/3/2025. - February 07, 2025 - Brighter Suns
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
Spexster Unveils Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025
Spexster’s Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025 report reveals key innovations like AI-powered editing, immersive storytelling through VR, and sustainable production practices. It’s a roadmap for creators and brands to embrace innovation, authenticity, and impactful storytelling. - January 30, 2025 - Spexster
Right Now TV Expands Reach to Over 72 Million Households in Top Television Markets
Broadcast Network for Men Strengthens Presence in 16 of the Top 20 U.S. Markets. - January 01, 2025 - Right Now TV
Brighter Suns Delivers 4th Release: Already Gone
Brighter Suns latest single release, Already Gone, will be available on all major streaming platforms on 12/23/2024. - December 09, 2024 - Brighter Suns
5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide from Tryon International via YouTube and SQITV
The 5th Tom Bass Seminar will examine issues relating to diversity in equestrian related enterprises. Hosted on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC), the hybrid meeting will connect locally and internationally based horse enthusiasts. The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.” - November 21, 2024 - SportsQuest International, LLC
TasteTV Releases New Edition of "The Fragrance Designer's Primer Book" for the Holidays
Perfumers on Business Success, Design, Branding, and Creative Inspiration - November 21, 2024 - TasteTV
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Brighter Suns Delivers Next Release: Help’s On the Way
Indie rock group Brighter Suns is releasing its thrid single, Help's On the Way, available on all major streaming and download music sites on 11/25/24. - November 05, 2024 - Brighter Suns
Tomb Slayer Radio Launches Original Music Submission Program
Tomb Slayer Radio, a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced the launch of a new original music submission program to support new and emerging Christian artists by sharing their faith-filled music on Tomb Slayer Radio. - October 22, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Brighter Suns Releases New Track, Heads Held High
Alternative indie rock group, Brighter Suns, releasing new track, Heads Held High, on October 21, 2024. - October 05, 2024 - Brighter Suns
Tomb Slayer Radio Releases Apps for Multi-Genre Christian Music Enjoyment
Tomb Slayer Radio (TombSlayerRadio.com), a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced today the release of its multi-channel, multi-musical genre mobile apps. The updated iOS app available on the App Store and updated Android app (available shortly) will provide easy access to the same... - September 26, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
Brighter Suns Delivers Their First Single, Gee-Lane
New alternative indie rock group, Brighter Suns, to release new single, Gee-Lane, on 9/30/24. - September 04, 2024 - Brighter Suns
Cinematographer Kevin Otterness Joins "The Travelers Team" Project
Renowned Chicago-based cinematographer to lend his expertise to 6MP Films' debut sci-fi feature film "The Travelers Team" set for production in early 2025. - August 23, 2024 - 6MP Films
GoPhrazy Reinvents Media Localization with a Culture - First Approach
Bringing Multilingual Dubbing, Voice Over, Subtitling, and Captioning to New Heights Through the Lens of Culture - August 15, 2024 - GoPhrazy
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Pro-Cam Opens Las Vegas Branch, Expanding Rental Operation
Pro-Cam Rentals, North America’s largest stabilized remote heads and camera cranes provider, has expanded rental operations with a new full-service branch in the heart of Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium at 3380 West Hacienda Avenue, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The new Nevada shop... - August 09, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Prairie Pictures Releases Stunning New Documentary Film About Storm Chasers Ahead of "Twisters" Movie
From the creator of “The Chasers of Tornado Alley” (1996) comes a new look at storm chasing. Written and directed by filmmaker and veteran storm chaser Martin Lisius, "The Chasers of Tornado Alley: Touching the Sky" (July 2024) is a documentary film about storm chasers and their quest to find answers through nature. - July 17, 2024 - Prairie Pictures
"Hotel Incredible" Season 3 Premieres Late Summer 2024 Showcasing Unique U.S. Lodging
The highly anticipated third season of "Hotel Incredible" premieres late summer 2024 on TV Asia Network. Hosted by travel expert Brandy Conner, the show explores unique and unusual lodging across the U.S., including Jules Undersea Lodge in Florida, Titan Ranch in Arkansas, and the new Mirror Hotel in North Carolina. Available on multiple platforms including Dish, Xfinity, and Roku. - June 14, 2024 - Hotel Incredible
Paul Greeley Joins News Blues as Manager
Greeley has written about local tv news for more than 10 years. - June 03, 2024 - News Blues
Shaping the Future: Dr. Angela Butts Chester Joins Marquis Who's Who Class of 2023
A Visionary Leader in Women's Empowerment Takes Her Place Amongst the Best - April 17, 2024 - Angela Chester International
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
ZipWave TV Set to Launch Summer 2024, Offering Affordable Streaming Options
ZipWave LLC is excited to announce the upcoming launch of ZipWave TV, a new streaming platform designed to provide users with a convenient and affordable way to access their favorite news networks, movies and TV shows. - March 25, 2024 - ZipWave TV
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore