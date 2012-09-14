PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio

AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

Larry Wilson, on the Heels of Wild Reviews, Releases "The World's Saddest Song" to Country Radio Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Beer Guys Radio Celebrates 200th Episode Beer Guys Radio celebrates 200 episodes with special guest Matt Brown of Tombstone Brewing. "We've met a lot of amazing people and had great conversations through the show," says co-host Brian Hewitt. "It's amazing to look back as we cross 200 episodes." Co-host Tim Dennis adds:... - November 02, 2019 - Beer Guys Media, LLC

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

TVS Television Network to Produce Joe Cano's Hawaii For Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming Distribution TVS to produce twelve monthly specials featuring Joe Cano, a top guitarist and entertainer from Hawaii. Production starts in October. The show will be distributed by TVS to a national cable network, broadcast TV stations, and TVS streaming channels. - September 21, 2019 - TVS Global Media

MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Will Johnson’s New Syndicated Radio Program to Air on K-Star Talk Radio Network Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network

MOG at IBC 2019 MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

The John Clay Wolfe Show Adds Denver Area Radio Affiliates Beginning Saturday, July 27 Radio veterans will launch their popular Saturday morning show in parts of Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The John Clay Wolfe Show will air live starting Saturday, July 27 on iHeartMedia's KBPI-FM (107.9 FM/Ft. Collins) and KBPL-FM (107.9/Pueblo), from 8 am to 11 pm MT. Listeners can expect a Saturday Night Live style show full of skits, impersonations and great music, plus the chance to call in and sell their cars on the spot to the show's host, Wolfe. - July 17, 2019 - The John Clay Wolfe Show

San Diego Comic Con 2019 Welcomes Back Brimstone and The Grindhouse Radio The Grindhouse Radio (GHR) and Brimstone are going to be signing at this year's San Diego Comic Con. The Grindhouse Radio is an award winning pop culture podcast that features a celebrity guest on the show each week. They receive around 3.5-4 million listeners per week worldwide. GHR can be found on iHeartRadio, Spotify, GooglePlay, Apple Podcasts and many more syndicated networks. Brimstone is a former professional wrestler, actor, comic book writer/owner. - July 11, 2019 - The Grindhouse Radio, Inc.

MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Spreaker and SurferNETWORK Team Up for Affiliate Podcasting Program Spreaker and SurferNETWORK are excited to announce the launch of a new program that offers Spreaker's podcasting platform to SurferNETWORK's collection of radio and internet broadcasting customers. With more and more people listening to podcasts, it's important to make your content available on this... - June 05, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

Delicious Taste: Chocolate Awards Announced by TasteTV for Best Toffee and Best White Chocolate TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon have selected some of the top Toffees and White Chocolates from around the world. They come from the United States, Canada, Scandinavia, England, and other far flung sources. The results of the Toffee Awards and the White Chocolate Awards have been announced. - May 18, 2019 - TasteTV

Daily Spark with Dr. Angela Celebrates 100th Episode From Weekly to Daily Show Daily Spark with Dr. Angela Airs 100th Interview - May 10, 2019 - Dr Angela Chester

TVS Presents SPORT Magazine on Radio to Launch on Sports Byline Radio Network June 8 National sportscaster Fred Wallin will host the weekly show from the SPORT Magazine Studios in Los Angeles. - May 02, 2019 - TVS Global Media

TVS Classic Sports Network Adds College Basketball Games to It's 24/7 Streaming Channel on Giniko USA.Com The free to view, advertising supported TVS Classic Sports Network is the home to the 10,000 title TVS Classic Sports Library, which includes classic TV sports from 1947 to 1990. - April 28, 2019 - TVS Global Media

TVS Classic Sports Network Adds Motor Sports To 24/7 Streaming Channel on Giniko USA Platform TVS has added classic NASCAR, Indy Car, GATR Semi Truck, and Grand Prix Racing to the ad supported, free to view streaming service. - April 24, 2019 - TVS Global Media

TVS Television Network Opens Network Operations Center in Bullhead City Arizona TVS, the fourth oldest commercial broadcast television network, has opened a network operations center in Bullhead City, Arizona. The center will serve as the technical hub to distribute 72 TVS Micro Channels, 16 TV 24/7 streaming channels, 48 TVS Radio Channels, and 16 TVS E Magazines. - April 16, 2019 - TVS Global Media

WIXY1260Online Goes Into the Beyond With New Sister Station Cleveland, Ohio-based internet radio station, WIXY1260Online, to launch new sister online radio station in Spring, 2019 - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online

WIXY1260Online Joins the I-X Piston Powered All-Stars in 2019 Cleveland Internet Radio Power House WIXY1260Online joined the 2019 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama for its 5th year and hosted several All-Star guests. - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online

MOG Technologies Launches a New SDK for Interoperable Master Format (IMF) MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Presents Machine Learning at NAB with mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK Collaboration for Video Production and Streaming Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK are proud to announce a collaboration to offer new and enhanced services to companies and individuals looking to capitalize on video and streaming. From script to screens-of-any-size, this collaboration is aimed to help clients do the most with their digital media at... - April 03, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

MOG at NABSHOW 2019 NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

VIVE Network Chooses Tulix for UHD HDR Delivery Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Ironsgate Films Present: Binary Star - New Interactive On-Demand Series Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films

MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies

TVS Classic Sports Network 24/7 Ad Supported Streaming Channel Launched on GinikoUSA.com Platform TVS Television Network began producing and distributing national sports programming in 1960. Now, it's taking its 10,000 classic sports event library and presenting it as a free to view post cable network via the Giniko USA.com platform, which includes access via ROKU, Amazon Fire, Google Play, Android TV, and Apple IOS systems. - January 07, 2019 - TVS Global Media

MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies

TVS TV Networks.com Launches Tvs Classic Christmas Marathon Channel as a TVS Micro Channel TVS Classic Christmas Marathon is ad supported, free to view, post cable network available on a video on demand basis. It is one of 72 TVS "Micro Channels" on the TVS TV Networks.Com service via Daily Motion, - December 04, 2018 - TVS Global Media

Pet Life Radio Brings Back Holiday Meme Contest for Thanksgiving's National Dog Show on NBC The Dogs Until 2 Meme Contest is now open for entries on Pet Life Radio. - November 10, 2018 - Pet Life Radio

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

Paul Rodgers Guests on Animal Radio Singer, Songwriter has a Rock Star Attitude Towards Animals. - October 25, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC

Get Your Pet Co-Founder is New Host of Pet Life Radio’s "Take Me Home" Animal Welfare Expert, Angela Marcus, Educates Audiences While Helping Pets Get Adopted. - October 22, 2018 - Pet Life Radio

Dr. Jane Goodall Guests on Animal Radio Renown Anthropologist Talks About Chickens, Chimps and Deodorant - October 11, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC